Tour of Britain: Gaviria wins for Etixx in Blyth
Lobato keeps race lead
Stage 4: Edinburgh - Blyth
Four stages into the Tour of Britain and the score is two wins for Sky and two for Etixx-QuickStep after Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria scorched along the finishing straight in Blyth to take victory and reveal his talent to European fans.
It was Gaviria’s fifth win of the season after two each in the Tour de San Luis and the Czech Cycling Tour. But it was the most impressive because of the way in which he accelerated clear away from some major sprint names who are close to their best form with the Worlds just a couple of weeks away.
After Sky set the pace coming into the final two kilometres for double stage winner Elia Viviani, Lotto-Soudal’s train powered through in the final 1500 metres to set up Andre Greipel. The German made his move from 200 metres out, but had no response when Gaviria flashed by on his right to leave Greipel and Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) some distance back in his wake.
"It was a team victory," said Gaviria. "Mark [Cavendish] put me into position ahead of him and when the sprint began I simply went for it and gave everything that I had to take the victory."
Movistar’s Juan José Lobato became the first rider in this race to retain the yellow jersey as he finished in the pack behind Gaviria. But Boasson Hagen cut the Spaniard’s advantage to just half a dozen seconds thanks the four bonus seconds he claimed for third place.
But the day was all about Gaviria and Etixx-QuickStep. Although it didn’t begin well for the Belgian team, with stage two winner Petr Vakoc not starting as a result of the injuries he picked up in a crash towards the end of stage three, it ran to script from then on.
Matteo Trentin had already attempted to get into one break before he slipped into the six-man escape that also included Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin), Swiss champion Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), Michael Svendgaard (Cult Energy), Rob Partridge (NFTO) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka).
Trentin’s presence in the break meant that Etixx didn’t have to commit riders to the chase, that task initially falling to Lobato’s Movistar teammates, and principally Alex Dowsett. When the sextet’s lead reached four minutes with two-thirds of the stage covered, Lotto-Soudal and Sky both committed riders to the pursuit and the break’s advantage soon began to tumble.
Aware that their lead was falling, Trentin urged his companions to press harder and soon after he, Wyss and Marangoni did exactly that, dropping the other three riders in the break. But the leaders finally yielded 17km from home. Apart from a brief flurry from Cult Energy’s Martin Mortensen and BMC’s Stefan Küng with eight kilometres remaining, Sky and the WIGGINS team kept the peloton moving swiftly and in check.
Those teams’ hopes rested on Viviani and Owain Doull, respectively, and Welshman Doull impressed again as he took fourth place and with it the lead in the points competition. But it was Etixx’s and, particularly, Gaviria’s day.
Although he played down Etixx DS Brian Holm’s comparison of him to Cavendish and Peter Sagan, Colombia’s world omnium champion is undoubtedly a special talent. "You can see that he’s a natural by the way he moves through the cars in the convoy," says Holm. "As well as being fast, he’s also fearless, and he can climb a bit too."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|5:13:08
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|6
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|11
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|13
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|22
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|23
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|28
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|29
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|30
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|31
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|37
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|38
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|39
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|40
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|41
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|45
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|47
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|48
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|49
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|50
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|51
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|52
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|53
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|54
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|55
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|57
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|58
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|59
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|61
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|62
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|63
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|65
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|66
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|67
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|69
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:16
|70
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|71
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:19
|72
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:30
|73
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:00:38
|74
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:46
|76
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|77
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:51
|79
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|80
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:55
|81
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|82
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|83
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|84
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:58
|85
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:27
|86
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:34
|87
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|88
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|91
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|92
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:02:49
|93
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|94
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|95
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|97
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|98
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|99
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|100
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|101
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|102
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|103
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:05:40
|105
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|106
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:08:57
|107
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|108
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|111
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:22
|112
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:15:35
|113
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:20:48
|DNS
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|5
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|5
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|6
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|4
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|4
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|3
|3
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|4
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|15:39:24
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Lotto - Soudal
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|5
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|One Pro Cycling
|9
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Great Britain
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|IAM Cycling
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|JLT Condor
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|NFTO
|0:00:30
|17
|Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:32
|18
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:00:38
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:01:40
|20
|Team WIGGINS
|0:04:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|18:50:12
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:06
|3
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:14
|7
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|21
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|22
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|23
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|24
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|25
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|27
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:26
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|30
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|32
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:43
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|34
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|36
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:01
|37
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:13
|39
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:19
|41
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:51
|42
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:59
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:13
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|45
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:53
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:59
|47
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:05:00
|48
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|49
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|50
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:06:34
|51
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:07:17
|52
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:43
|53
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:18
|54
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:10:11
|55
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:10:29
|56
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:13:21
|57
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:14:14
|58
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:14:26
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:47
|60
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:17:09
|61
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:21:01
|62
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:38
|63
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:21:52
|64
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:06
|65
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:22:19
|68
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:22:22
|69
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:22:30
|70
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:22:35
|71
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:22:43
|72
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|73
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:22:47
|74
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:23:07
|75
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:08
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:23:18
|77
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:23:40
|78
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:23:59
|79
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|0:24:36
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:39
|81
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:24:40
|82
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:25:03
|83
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:25:31
|84
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:23
|85
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:26:25
|86
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|87
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:26:35
|88
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:26:36
|89
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:27:46
|90
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:28:10
|91
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:28:29
|92
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:16
|93
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:24
|94
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:29:39
|95
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:29:52
|97
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:30:19
|98
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:30:52
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:53
|100
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:30:55
|101
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:30:59
|102
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:33
|103
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:31:45
|104
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:32:20
|105
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:32:25
|106
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:32:39
|107
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:33:04
|108
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:33:42
|109
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:34:53
|110
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:37:01
|111
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:39:01
|112
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:16
|113
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:43:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|44
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|40
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|31
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|27
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|24
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|23
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|20
|10
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|17
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|17
|12
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|15
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|14
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|10
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|10
|17
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|19
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|20
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|22
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|24
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|25
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|26
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|5
|27
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|5
|28
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|2
|31
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|33
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|23
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|17
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|8
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|14
|9
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|13
|10
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|11
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|13
|12
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|16
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|18
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|20
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|21
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|6
|22
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|23
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|25
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|28
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|29
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|3
|30
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|31
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|32
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|33
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|35
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|36
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|37
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|38
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|40
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|9
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|4
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|7
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|10
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|14
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|15
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|17
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|19
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|56:31:09
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|6
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:38
|7
|Great Britain
|0:01:21
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|9
|JLT Condor
|0:01:35
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:24
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:21
|12
|NFTO
|0:10:09
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:47
|14
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:09
|16
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:31:04
|17
|One Pro Cycling
|0:38:35
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|0:48:16
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:57:23
|20
|Team Raleigh GAC
|1:06:04
