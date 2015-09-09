Trending

Tour of Britain: Gaviria wins for Etixx in Blyth

Lobato keeps race lead

Image 1 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 56

The Etixx-Quick Step set up pre-stage

The Etixx-Quick Step set up pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

Rolling out of Edinburgh

Rolling out of Edinburgh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

Mark Cavendish at the front at the peloton leaves Edinburgh

Mark Cavendish at the front at the peloton leaves Edinburgh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Fernando Gaviria sitting on the wheel of Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

Fernando Gaviria sitting on the wheel of Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) in the breakaway

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Brad Wiggins (WIGGINS)

Brad Wiggins (WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

Owain Doull (WIGGINS)

Owain Doull (WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the bunch

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 56

The peloton riding past a castle

The peloton riding past a castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 56

The peloton makes it way past a castle in Edinburgh

The peloton makes it way past a castle in Edinburgh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 56

Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Chris Anker Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 56

Race leader Juan José Lobato (Movistar)

Race leader Juan José Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 56

Stage 4 started in Edinburgh

Stage 4 started in Edinburgh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 56

Brad Wiggins was popular at the start again

Brad Wiggins was popular at the start again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 56

The setting of stage 4's start was Edinburgh

The setting of stage 4's start was Edinburgh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 56

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)

Juan José Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 56

Fernandro Gaviria on the Blyth podium

Fernandro Gaviria on the Blyth podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step) after fulfilling his podium duties

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step) after fulfilling his podium duties
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 56

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) warms up

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) warms up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 56

Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish post-stage

Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 56

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 56

Danilo Wyss (BMC) leading the break

Danilo Wyss (BMC) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 56

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 56

Floris Gerts (BMC)

Floris Gerts (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 56

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk)

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 56

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) warms up

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) warms up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 56

Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

The BMC team bus

The BMC team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 56

Taylor Phinney at the team bus

Taylor Phinney at the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 56

Stage 4 roll out from Edinburgh

Stage 4 roll out from Edinburgh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 56

Edinburgh

Edinburgh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 56

The breakway

The breakway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 56

The breakway during the stage

The breakway during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 56

Alex Dowsett doing a shift at the front for Movistar

Alex Dowsett doing a shift at the front for Movistar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 56

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 56

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 56

Peter Williams in the green jersey

Peter Williams in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 56

Tom Stewart leads the mountains classification

Tom Stewart leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 56

Owain Doull in the points jersey

Owain Doull in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 56

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

The sprint on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain

The sprint on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Four stages into the Tour of Britain and the score is two wins for Sky and two for Etixx-QuickStep after Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria scorched along the finishing straight in Blyth to take victory and reveal his talent to European fans.

Related Articles

Gaviria gets up to speed quickly at Tour of Britain

It was Gaviria’s fifth win of the season after two each in the Tour de San Luis and the Czech Cycling Tour. But it was the most impressive because of the way in which he accelerated clear away from some major sprint names who are close to their best form with the Worlds just a couple of weeks away.

After Sky set the pace coming into the final two kilometres for double stage winner Elia Viviani, Lotto-Soudal’s train powered through in the final 1500 metres to set up Andre Greipel. The German made his move from 200 metres out, but had no response when Gaviria flashed by on his right to leave Greipel and Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) some distance back in his wake.

"It was a team victory," said Gaviria. "Mark [Cavendish] put me into position ahead of him and when the sprint began I simply went for it and gave everything that I had to take the victory."

Movistar’s Juan José Lobato became the first rider in this race to retain the yellow jersey as he finished in the pack behind Gaviria. But Boasson Hagen cut the Spaniard’s advantage to just half a dozen seconds thanks the four bonus seconds he claimed for third place.

But the day was all about Gaviria and Etixx-QuickStep. Although it didn’t begin well for the Belgian team, with stage two winner Petr Vakoc not starting as a result of the injuries he picked up in a crash towards the end of stage three, it ran to script from then on.

Matteo Trentin had already attempted to get into one break before he slipped into the six-man escape that also included Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin), Swiss champion Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), Michael Svendgaard (Cult Energy), Rob Partridge (NFTO) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka).

Trentin’s presence in the break meant that Etixx didn’t have to commit riders to the chase, that task initially falling to Lobato’s Movistar teammates, and principally Alex Dowsett. When the sextet’s lead reached four minutes with two-thirds of the stage covered, Lotto-Soudal and Sky both committed riders to the pursuit and the break’s advantage soon began to tumble.

Aware that their lead was falling, Trentin urged his companions to press harder and soon after he, Wyss and Marangoni did exactly that, dropping the other three riders in the break. But the leaders finally yielded 17km from home. Apart from a brief flurry from Cult Energy’s Martin Mortensen and BMC’s Stefan Küng with eight kilometres remaining, Sky and the WIGGINS team kept the peloton moving swiftly and in check.

Those teams’ hopes rested on Viviani and Owain Doull, respectively, and Welshman Doull impressed again as he took fourth place and with it the lead in the points competition. But it was Etixx’s and, particularly, Gaviria’s day.

Although he played down Etixx DS Brian Holm’s comparison of him to Cavendish and Peter Sagan, Colombia’s world omnium champion is undoubtedly a special talent. "You can see that he’s a natural by the way he moves through the cars in the convoy," says Holm. "As well as being fast, he’s also fearless, and he can climb a bit too."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step5:13:08
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
6Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
10Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
11Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
13Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
14Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
17Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
22Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
23Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
27Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
28Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
29Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
30Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
31Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
36Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
37Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
38Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
39Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
40Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
41Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
42Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
45Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
46Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
47Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
48Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
49Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
50Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
51Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
52Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
53Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
55Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
56Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
57Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
58Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
59Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
60Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
61Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
62Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
63David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
64Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
65Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
66Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
67Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
68George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
69Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:00:16
70Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
71Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:19
72James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:00:30
73Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:00:38
74Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
75Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:46
76Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
77Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
78Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:00:51
79Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:53
80Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:00:55
81Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
82Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
83Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
84Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:58
85Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:27
86Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:34
87Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:40
88Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
89Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
90Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:02:07
91George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
92Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:02:49
93Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
94Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
95Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
97Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
98Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
99Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
100Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
101Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
102Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team0:04:41
103Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
104Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:05:40
105Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
106Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:08:57
107Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
108Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
110Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
111Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:22
112Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:15:35
113Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:20:48
DNSPetr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step

Mountain 1 - Redstone Rigg, km. 45.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO5
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step4
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
5Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
6Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Ford, km. 102.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO4pts
2Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team3
3Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step1

Mountain 3 - Alnwick, km. 143.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO4pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step3
3Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
4Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka15:39:24
2Team Sky
3Lotto - Soudal
4Etixx - Quick Step
5Team Cannondale - Garmin
6BMC Racing Team
7Tinkoff - Saxo
8One Pro Cycling
9Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Great Britain
11Movistar Team
12IAM Cycling
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14JLT Condor
15Team Novo Nordisk
16NFTO0:00:30
17Team Raleigh GAC0:00:32
18An Post - Chainreaction0:00:38
19Madison Genesis0:01:40
20Team WIGGINS0:04:23

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team18:50:12
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:06
3Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:14
7Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
8Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
14Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
20Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
21Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
22Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
23Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
24David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
25Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
26Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
27Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:26
28Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:34
30Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:35
32Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain0:00:43
33Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
34Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:47
36Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:01
37Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
38Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:13
39Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:19
41Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:51
42André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:01:59
43Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:13
44Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
45Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:02:53
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:04:59
47Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:05:00
48Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
49Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team0:05:03
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:06:34
51Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:07:17
52Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:43
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:18
54Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step0:10:11
55Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:10:29
56Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:13:21
57Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:14:14
58Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:14:26
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain0:14:47
60George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:17:09
61Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:21:01
62Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:21:38
63Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step0:21:52
64Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:22:06
65Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
66Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
67Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:22:19
68Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:22:22
69Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:22:30
70Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:22:35
71Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo0:22:43
72Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
73James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:22:47
74Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:23:07
75Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:08
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step0:23:18
77Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:23:40
78Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:23:59
79Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO0:24:36
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:24:39
81Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:24:40
82Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:25:03
83Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:25:31
84Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:23
85Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:26:25
86Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
87Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:26:35
88Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:26:36
89Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:27:46
90Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:28:10
91Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:28:29
92Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:16
93Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:29:24
94Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC0:29:39
95Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
96Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:29:52
97Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:30:19
98Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:30:52
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:53
100Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:30:55
101Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:30:59
102Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:33
103George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:31:45
104Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:32:20
105Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:32:25
106Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:32:39
107Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:33:04
108Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:33:42
109Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:34:53
110Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:37:01
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:39:01
112Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:16
113Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:43:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS44pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team40
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky39
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal31
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal27
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka26
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step24
8Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor23
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin20
10Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team17
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step17
12Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step15
13Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling15
14Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling12
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky10
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal10
17Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling10
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step9
19Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
20Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka8
21Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka8
22Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team7
23Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
24Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain7
25Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk6
26Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin5
27Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling5
28Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team4
29Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step2
31Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team2
32Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo2
33Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis25pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO23
3Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20
4Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka18
5Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling17
6Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team15
7Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis14
8Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction14
9Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO13
10Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
11Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling13
12Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis11
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step9
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
16Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team7
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
18Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
20Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step6
21Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO6
22Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
23Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka4
25Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
28Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction3
29James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO3
30Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
31Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
32Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3
33Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
34Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
35Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
36Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky2
37Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
38Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling9pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal8
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction8
4Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
5Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction7
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step4
7Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
8Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
9Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
10Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
11Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
12Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
14Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
15Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka2
17Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
19Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step56:31:09
2Team Sky0:00:21
3Movistar Team0:00:23
4BMC Racing Team0:00:37
5Tinkoff - Saxo
6Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:38
7Great Britain0:01:21
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:29
9JLT Condor0:01:35
10Lotto - Soudal0:02:24
11IAM Cycling0:06:21
12NFTO0:10:09
13MTN - Qhubeka0:11:47
14Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:22:01
15Team Novo Nordisk0:22:09
16An Post - Chainreaction0:31:04
17One Pro Cycling0:38:35
18Team WIGGINS0:48:16
19Madison Genesis0:57:23
20Team Raleigh GAC1:06:04

 

Latest on Cyclingnews