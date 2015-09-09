Image 1 of 56 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 56 The Etixx-Quick Step set up pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 Rolling out of Edinburgh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Mark Cavendish at the front at the peloton leaves Edinburgh (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Javier Mejias (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 56 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 56 Fernando Gaviria sitting on the wheel of Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 56 Matteo Trentin Four stages into the Tour of Britain and the score is two wins for Sky and two for Etixx-QuickStep after Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria scorched along the finishing straight in Blyth to take victory and reveal his talent to European fans.

It was Gaviria’s fifth win of the season after two each in the Tour de San Luis and the Czech Cycling Tour. But it was the most impressive because of the way in which he accelerated clear away from some major sprint names who are close to their best form with the Worlds just a couple of weeks away.

After Sky set the pace coming into the final two kilometres for double stage winner Elia Viviani, Lotto-Soudal’s train powered through in the final 1500 metres to set up Andre Greipel. The German made his move from 200 metres out, but had no response when Gaviria flashed by on his right to leave Greipel and Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) some distance back in his wake.

"It was a team victory," said Gaviria. "Mark [Cavendish] put me into position ahead of him and when the sprint began I simply went for it and gave everything that I had to take the victory."

Movistar’s Juan José Lobato became the first rider in this race to retain the yellow jersey as he finished in the pack behind Gaviria. But Boasson Hagen cut the Spaniard’s advantage to just half a dozen seconds thanks the four bonus seconds he claimed for third place.

But the day was all about Gaviria and Etixx-QuickStep. Although it didn’t begin well for the Belgian team, with stage two winner Petr Vakoc not starting as a result of the injuries he picked up in a crash towards the end of stage three, it ran to script from then on.

Matteo Trentin had already attempted to get into one break before he slipped into the six-man escape that also included Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin), Swiss champion Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), Michael Svendgaard (Cult Energy), Rob Partridge (NFTO) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka).

Trentin’s presence in the break meant that Etixx didn’t have to commit riders to the chase, that task initially falling to Lobato’s Movistar teammates, and principally Alex Dowsett. When the sextet’s lead reached four minutes with two-thirds of the stage covered, Lotto-Soudal and Sky both committed riders to the pursuit and the break’s advantage soon began to tumble.

Aware that their lead was falling, Trentin urged his companions to press harder and soon after he, Wyss and Marangoni did exactly that, dropping the other three riders in the break. But the leaders finally yielded 17km from home. Apart from a brief flurry from Cult Energy’s Martin Mortensen and BMC’s Stefan Küng with eight kilometres remaining, Sky and the WIGGINS team kept the peloton moving swiftly and in check.

Those teams’ hopes rested on Viviani and Owain Doull, respectively, and Welshman Doull impressed again as he took fourth place and with it the lead in the points competition. But it was Etixx’s and, particularly, Gaviria’s day.

Although he played down Etixx DS Brian Holm’s comparison of him to Cavendish and Peter Sagan, Colombia’s world omnium champion is undoubtedly a special talent. "You can see that he’s a natural by the way he moves through the cars in the convoy," says Holm. "As well as being fast, he’s also fearless, and he can climb a bit too."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 5:13:08 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 6 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 10 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 11 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 13 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 14 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 17 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 22 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 23 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 28 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 29 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 30 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 31 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 37 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 38 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 39 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 40 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 41 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 42 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 45 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 46 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 47 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 48 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 49 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 50 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 51 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 52 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 53 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 54 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 55 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 57 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 58 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 59 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 60 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 61 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 62 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 63 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 65 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 66 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 67 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 68 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 69 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:00:16 70 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 71 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:19 72 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:00:30 73 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:00:38 74 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:46 76 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 77 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 78 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:00:51 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:53 80 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:55 81 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 82 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 83 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 84 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:58 85 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:27 86 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:34 87 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:40 88 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 89 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 90 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:07 91 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 92 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:02:49 93 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 94 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 95 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 97 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 98 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 99 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 100 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 101 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 102 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:04:41 103 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 104 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:05:40 105 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 106 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:08:57 107 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 108 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 111 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:22 112 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:15:35 113 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:20:48 DNS Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step

Mountain 1 - Redstone Rigg, km. 45.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 5 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 4 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 5 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 6 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Ford, km. 102.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 4 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 1

Mountain 3 - Alnwick, km. 143.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 4 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 3 3 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 4 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 15:39:24 2 Team Sky 3 Lotto - Soudal 4 Etixx - Quick Step 5 Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Tinkoff - Saxo 8 One Pro Cycling 9 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Great Britain 11 Movistar Team 12 IAM Cycling 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 JLT Condor 15 Team Novo Nordisk 16 NFTO 0:00:30 17 Team Raleigh GAC 0:00:32 18 An Post - Chainreaction 0:00:38 19 Madison Genesis 0:01:40 20 Team WIGGINS 0:04:23

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 18:50:12 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:06 3 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:14 7 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 8 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 14 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 20 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 21 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 22 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 23 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 24 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 25 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 26 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 27 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:26 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:34 30 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:35 32 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:43 33 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 34 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 36 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:01 37 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:13 39 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:19 41 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:51 42 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:59 43 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:13 44 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 45 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:53 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:59 47 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:05:00 48 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 49 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 0:05:03 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:06:34 51 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:07:17 52 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:43 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:08:18 54 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 0:10:11 55 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:10:29 56 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:13:21 57 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:14:14 58 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:14:26 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:47 60 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:17:09 61 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:21:01 62 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:38 63 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 0:21:52 64 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:06 65 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:22:19 68 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:22:22 69 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:22:30 70 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:22:35 71 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:22:43 72 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 73 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:22:47 74 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:23:07 75 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:08 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 0:23:18 77 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:23:40 78 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:23:59 79 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 0:24:36 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:39 81 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:24:40 82 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:25:03 83 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:25:31 84 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:23 85 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:26:25 86 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 87 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:26:35 88 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:26:36 89 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:27:46 90 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:28:10 91 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:28:29 92 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:16 93 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:24 94 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 0:29:39 95 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 96 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:29:52 97 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:30:19 98 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:30:52 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:53 100 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:30:55 101 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:30:59 102 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:33 103 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:31:45 104 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:32:20 105 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:32:25 106 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:32:39 107 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:33:04 108 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:33:42 109 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:34:53 110 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:37:01 111 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:39:01 112 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:16 113 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:43:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 44 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 40 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 39 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 31 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 27 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 26 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 24 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 23 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 20 10 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 17 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 17 12 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 15 13 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 14 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 12 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 10 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 10 17 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 9 19 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 22 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 7 23 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 24 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 7 25 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 6 26 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 27 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 5 28 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 4 29 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 2 31 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 2 32 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 33 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 25 pts 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 23 3 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 5 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 17 6 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 8 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 14 9 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 13 10 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 11 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 13 12 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 9 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 16 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 7 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 7 18 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 20 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 6 21 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 6 22 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 23 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 25 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 3 29 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 3 30 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 31 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 32 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 3 33 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 34 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 35 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 36 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 2 37 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 38 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 9 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 8 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 8 4 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 7 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 4 7 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 8 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 10 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 11 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 12 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 14 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 15 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 17 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 19 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 1