Image 1 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 Matteo Trentin feels the effort of his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 25 Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 25 Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 25 The remainder of the peloton comes in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 25 Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen rides away with his prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Renshaw had bib 13 but it was Cavendish who was unlucky on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen had plenty to smile about (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Boasson Hagen to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen took the Tour of Britain by the scruff of its neck, taking sole responsibility for chasing down the day's breakaway and then bridging across to the last man standing, Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep), leaving his rivals in his wake.

“When I saw him two kilometres from the finish and I thought he would close on me,” said Trentin. “When he arrived we had a good gap but everyone was on the limit because that was probably the hardest race we’d ever done. We went full gas from the start. I sat for a moment in his wheel and took a chance to breathe for the first time in 100 kilometres and then I just jumped past him and win.”

The MTN-Qhubeka rider stormed into Nottingham in the yellow jersey, not worrying about leading out the sprint ahead for Trentin, who handily won the stage, but rather focussed on taking out the six second time bonus and maximizing the gap to the peloton containing second-placed Wout Poels and Team Sky.

The Norwegian champion extended his lead in the general classification from a solitary second over Poels to a more generous double-digit margin in the end. He now holds a 13-second lead over Poels, with Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) remaining in third overall, now at 41 seconds.

Should Boasson Hagen hold his lead to the end of the Tour of Britain, he will be the first double winner in the race's history, having won the race for Colombia-HTC back in 2009.

How it happened

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain would likely be the final opportunity for any general classification hopefuls to make their mark. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) began the day in the yellow jersey with a lead of a single second over Wout Poels (Team Sky), who won the previous day’s stage.

There was action right from the start and for the second day running, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) crashed. He was relatively unscathed in Thursday’s incident but this time the Manxman would eventually abandon. It was a fast and furious start to the day and a large gruppetto formed very quickly with only around 30 riders making it into the front group.

With only a second’s cushion in the leader’s jersey Boasson Hagen wasn’t taking any chances and attacked early on to hoover up the three bonus seconds at the first sprint. Poels was third over the line for a second but the Norwegian had managed to bring his lead over the Sky rider to three seconds. There was a lot of chopping and changing at the front with a move containing Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) getting shut down.

An eight-man move did eventually form with Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), Stefan Keung (BMC), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Garmin), Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jens Debuscherre (Lotto-Soudal) making it away. It was reduced to just seven riders when Stannard was called back to assist his teammates in the bunch.

With Izagirre at just 51 seconds down on Boasson Hagen, the escapees were never given too much room at the front. Team Sky did the majority of the work on the front of the bunch, setting a blistering pace and keeping the advantage under two minutes. In fact, the pace set by Team Sky was so fast that they briefly split the peloton again but they still couldn’t shake Boasson Hagen, who was glued to the rear of their train.

As the race approached Nottingham, the break’s advantage had come down to under the 30-second mark and they began attacking themselves. Izagirre was one of the first to go with 35 kilometres remaining. He held out for some time but he was eventually brought back by three of his former companions including Trentin. The Italian was the next to attack at nine kilometres to go but his advantage looked slim and his chances of making it stick even slimmer.

Boasson Hagen bided his time in the peloton and waited until three to go to make another dig off the front of the peloton. Behind him, Poels was now isolated after his remaining teammates pulled off and Boasson Hagen was able to get away. He made the junction with just two kilometres left and, with the peloton charging down on them, they road to the line together.

Boasson Hagen led the sprint but Trentin came around him to take the stage win with Boasson Hagen extending his lead in the overall classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 4:45:27 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:04 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 16 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 18 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 21 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 22 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 23 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 26 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:56 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 29 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:01:57 30 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:39 31 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:45:47 32 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 33 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 34 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 35 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 36 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 37 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 38 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 39 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 40 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 43 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 45 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 46 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 47 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 49 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 50 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 51 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 52 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 53 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 54 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 55 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 56 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 58 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 60 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 63 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 64 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 65 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 67 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 69 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 72 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 73 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 74 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 77 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 78 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 79 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 80 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 81 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 82 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 83 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 84 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 85 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 86 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 87 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 88 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 89 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 90 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 91 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 93 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 94 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 95 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 96 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 97 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 98 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 99 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 100 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 101 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 102 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 103 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 104 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 105 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 106 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS DNF Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain DNF Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step DNF Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC

Mountain 1 - Millstone Edge, km. 83.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 4 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 3 5 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 - Beeley Moor, km. 120.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 5 3 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 3 5 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 1

Mountain 3 - Cromford Hill, km. 137 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 3 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Cannondale - Garmin 14:16:33 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 3 Team Sky 0:01:52 4 Tinkoff - Saxo 0:02:35 5 Etixx - Quick Step 0:45:39 6 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:45:43 7 IAM Cycling 8 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Movistar Team 10 Great Britain 11 MTN - Qhubeka 1:31:22 12 Lotto - Soudal 1:31:26 13 An Post - Chainreaction 14 Team WIGGINS 15 NFTO 2:17:09 16 Team Raleigh GAC 17 Team Novo Nordisk 18 One Pro Cycling 19 Madison Genesis 20 JLT Condor

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 27:47:54 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:43 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:44 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 7 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 10 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 11 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:58 12 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:59 13 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:04 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:01:06 15 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 0:01:19 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:33 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:45 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:52 19 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:54 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:59 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:04 22 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:04:40 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:30 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:26 25 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:07:43 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:08:39 27 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:05 28 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:14:46 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:15:14 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:37:02 31 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 0:46:29 32 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:46:39 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:20 34 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:47:22 35 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:47:33 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:48:13 38 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 0:50:57 39 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:51:52 40 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:51:57 41 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:52:00 42 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:52:13 43 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 0:52:52 44 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 0:55:51 45 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:56:14 46 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:56:36 47 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:56:39 48 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:57:33 49 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:58:08 50 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:58:13 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:59:07 52 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:00:24 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1:02:48 54 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:03:54 55 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 1:05:58 56 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1:07:01 57 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 1:08:58 58 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 1:10:28 59 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 1:10:40 60 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 1:11:36 61 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1:12:00 62 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:12:03 63 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 1:12:49 64 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 1:12:57 65 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 1:14:54 66 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:17:20 67 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:17:26 68 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1:17:41 69 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:18:20 70 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 71 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:18:37 72 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 1:18:57 73 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 74 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:19:07 75 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:19:20 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 1:19:32 77 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 1:20:59 78 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:21:08 79 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 1:21:45 80 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:22:24 81 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 1:22:48 82 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:22:50 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:23:36 84 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:24:00 85 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 1:24:53 86 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 1:25:00 87 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:25:29 88 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:25:30 89 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 1:25:38 90 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:25:46 91 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:26:43 92 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:26:56 93 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 1:28:53 94 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 1:29:18 95 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1:29:22 96 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 1:30:08 97 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1:31:36 98 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 1:31:37 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:51 100 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 1:32:53 101 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 1:33:43 102 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1:34:18 103 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:35:13 104 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:40:59 105 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:41:36 106 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 1:45:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 62 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 54 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 42 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 39 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 6 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 31 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 30 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 26 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 25 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 24 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 12 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 20 13 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 16 14 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 13 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 16 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 12 17 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 10 18 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 8 19 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 8 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 21 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 22 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 23 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 2 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 25 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 2 26 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 27 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling -3 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal -5 29 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling -5 30 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step -6 31 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka -7 32 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka -7 33 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk -9 34 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling -10 35 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka -12 36 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo -13 37 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka -15 38 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin -15 39 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk -15 40 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -15 41 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction -15 42 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor -15 43 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO -15 44 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor -15 45 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain -15 46 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal -15 47 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling -15 48 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal -15 49 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling -15 50 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin -15 51 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis -15 52 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO -15 53 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team -15 54 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC -15 55 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal -15 56 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO -15 57 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO -15 58 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin -15 59 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling -15 60 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka -15 61 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk -15 62 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC -15 63 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling -15 64 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis -15 65 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling -15 66 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain -15 67 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis -15 68 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo -15 69 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo -15 70 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling -15 71 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS -15 72 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis -15 73 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling -15 74 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis -15 75 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk -15 76 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor -15 77 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS -15 78 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction -15 79 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor -15 80 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling -15 81 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk -15 82 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain -15 83 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling -15 84 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS -15 85 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction -15 86 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO -15 87 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling -15 88 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS -15 89 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC -15 90 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky -15 91 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction -15 92 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC -15 93 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling -15 94 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team -15 95 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk -15 96 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 32 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 29 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 28 5 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 26 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 21 7 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 9 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 14 12 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 13 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 13 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 16 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 13 17 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 11 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 11 19 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 11 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 10 22 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 9 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 8 24 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 8 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 7 27 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 28 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 7 29 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 30 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 32 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 6 33 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 34 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 36 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 37 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 4 38 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 4 39 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 3 40 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 41 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 42 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 43 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 3 44 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 45 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 46 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 47 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 49 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 50 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 18 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 11 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 8 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 8 5 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 6 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 6 8 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 10 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 11 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 12 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 2 16 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 2 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 2 18 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 20 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 22 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 23 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 24 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 25 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 1 26 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 1