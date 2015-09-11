Trending

Tour of Britain: Trentin wins stage 6 in Nottingham

Edvald Boasson Hagen extends race lead

Image 1 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

Matteo Trentin feels the effort of his stage win

Matteo Trentin feels the effort of his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

The remainder of the peloton comes in

The remainder of the peloton comes in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Edvald Boasson Hagen rides away with his prize

Edvald Boasson Hagen rides away with his prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Renshaw had bib 13 but it was Cavendish who was unlucky on the stage

Renshaw had bib 13 but it was Cavendish who was unlucky on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

Edvald Boasson Hagen had plenty to smile about

Edvald Boasson Hagen had plenty to smile about
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Boasson Hagen to the line

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Boasson Hagen to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Edvald Boasson Hagen took the Tour of Britain by the scruff of its neck, taking sole responsibility for chasing down the day's breakaway and then bridging across to the last man standing, Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep), leaving his rivals in his wake.

“When I saw him two kilometres from the finish and I thought he would close on me,” said Trentin. “When he arrived we had a good gap but everyone was on the limit because that was probably the hardest race we’d ever done. We went full gas from the start. I sat for a moment in his wheel and took a chance to breathe for the first time in 100 kilometres and then I just jumped past him and win.”

The MTN-Qhubeka rider stormed into Nottingham in the yellow jersey, not worrying about leading out the sprint ahead for Trentin, who handily won the stage, but rather focussed on taking out the six second time bonus and maximizing the gap to the peloton containing second-placed Wout Poels and Team Sky.

The Norwegian champion extended his lead in the general classification from a solitary second over Poels to a more generous double-digit margin in the end. He now holds a 13-second lead over Poels, with Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) remaining in third overall, now at 41 seconds.

Should Boasson Hagen hold his lead to the end of the Tour of Britain, he will be the first double winner in the race's history, having won the race for Colombia-HTC back in 2009.

How it happened

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain would likely be the final opportunity for any general classification hopefuls to make their mark. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) began the day in the yellow jersey with a lead of a single second over Wout Poels (Team Sky), who won the previous day’s stage.

There was action right from the start and for the second day running, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) crashed. He was relatively unscathed in Thursday’s incident but this time the Manxman would eventually abandon. It was a fast and furious start to the day and a large gruppetto formed very quickly with only around 30 riders making it into the front group.

With only a second’s cushion in the leader’s jersey Boasson Hagen wasn’t taking any chances and attacked early on to hoover up the three bonus seconds at the first sprint. Poels was third over the line for a second but the Norwegian had managed to bring his lead over the Sky rider to three seconds. There was a lot of chopping and changing at the front with a move containing Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) getting shut down.

An eight-man move did eventually form with Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), Stefan Keung (BMC), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Garmin), Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jens Debuscherre (Lotto-Soudal) making it away. It was reduced to just seven riders when Stannard was called back to assist his teammates in the bunch.

With Izagirre at just 51 seconds down on Boasson Hagen, the escapees were never given too much room at the front. Team Sky did the majority of the work on the front of the bunch, setting a blistering pace and keeping the advantage under two minutes. In fact, the pace set by Team Sky was so fast that they briefly split the peloton again but they still couldn’t shake Boasson Hagen, who was glued to the rear of their train.

As the race approached Nottingham, the break’s advantage had come down to under the 30-second mark and they began attacking themselves. Izagirre was one of the first to go with 35 kilometres remaining. He held out for some time but he was eventually brought back by three of his former companions including Trentin. The Italian was the next to attack at nine kilometres to go but his advantage looked slim and his chances of making it stick even slimmer.

Boasson Hagen bided his time in the peloton and waited until three to go to make another dig off the front of the peloton. Behind him, Poels was now isolated after his remaining teammates pulled off and Boasson Hagen was able to get away. He made the junction with just two kilometres left and, with the peloton charging down on them, they road to the line together.

Boasson Hagen led the sprint but Trentin came around him to take the stage win with Boasson Hagen extending his lead in the overall classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step4:45:27
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
3Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:04
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
7Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
11Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
12Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
16Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
17Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
21Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
22Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
23Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
26Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:56
28Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
29Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
30Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:39
31Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:45:47
32Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
33Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
34George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
35George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
36David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
37Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
38Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
39Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
40Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
42Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
43Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
45Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
46Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
47Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
49Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
50Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
51Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
54Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
55Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
56Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
57Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
58Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
59Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
60Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
61Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
63Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
64Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
65Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
66Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
67Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
68Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
69Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
70Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
72Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
73Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
74Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
75Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
76Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
77Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
78Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
79Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
80Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
81Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
82Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
83Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
84Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
85Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
86Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
87Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
88Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
89Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
90Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
91Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
93Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
94Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
95Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
96Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
97Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
98Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
99Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
100Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
101Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
102Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
103Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
104Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
105Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
106Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
DNFAndrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC

Mountain 1 - Millstone Edge, km. 83.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step4
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain3
5Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step1

Mountain 2 - Beeley Moor, km. 120.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team5
3Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin4
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step3
5Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal1

Mountain 3 - Cromford Hill, km. 137
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team6pts
2Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal3
5Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Cannondale - Garmin14:16:33
2BMC Racing Team0:00:35
3Team Sky0:01:52
4Tinkoff - Saxo0:02:35
5Etixx - Quick Step0:45:39
6Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:45:43
7IAM Cycling
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Movistar Team
10Great Britain
11MTN - Qhubeka1:31:22
12Lotto - Soudal1:31:26
13An Post - Chainreaction
14Team WIGGINS
15NFTO2:17:09
16Team Raleigh GAC
17Team Novo Nordisk
18One Pro Cycling
19Madison Genesis
20JLT Condor

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka27:47:54
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
3Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:43
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:44
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
7Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
10Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
11Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:58
12Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:59
13Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:04
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:06
15Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain0:01:19
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:33
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:45
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:52
19Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:54
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:59
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:04
22Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:04:40
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain0:05:30
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:07:26
25Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:07:43
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:08:39
27Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:05
28Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:14:46
29Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:15:14
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:37:02
31Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team0:46:29
32Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:46:39
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:20
34Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:47:22
35David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
36Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:47:33
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:48:13
38Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:50:57
39Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:51:52
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:51:57
41Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:52:00
42Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:52:13
43Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor0:52:52
44Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain0:55:51
45Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:56:14
46Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:36
47Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:56:39
48Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:57:33
49Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:58:08
50André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:58:13
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:59:07
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:00:24
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin1:02:48
54Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis1:03:54
55Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO1:05:58
56Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1:07:01
57Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC1:08:58
58Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal1:10:28
59Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO1:10:40
60Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO1:11:36
61Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin1:12:00
62Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:12:03
63Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka1:12:49
64Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk1:12:57
65Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC1:14:54
66Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:17:20
67Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1:17:26
68Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling1:17:41
69Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:18:20
70Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
71Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis1:18:37
72Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo1:18:57
73Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
74George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:19:07
75Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:19:20
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step1:19:32
77Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis1:20:59
78Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:21:08
79Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis1:21:45
80Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:24
81Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor1:22:48
82Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:22:50
83Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:23:36
84Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:24:00
85Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction1:24:53
86Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor1:25:00
87Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:25:29
88Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:25:30
89Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain1:25:38
90Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:25:46
91Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1:26:43
92Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:26:56
93Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction1:28:53
94Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO1:29:18
95Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:29:22
96Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS1:30:08
97Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1:31:36
98Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky1:31:37
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:51
100Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction1:32:53
101George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC1:33:43
102Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling1:34:18
103Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:35:13
104Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:40:59
105Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:41:36
106Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor1:45:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS62pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka54
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal42
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step39
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky31
6Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling31
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin30
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step26
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team25
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky24
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
12Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain20
13Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction16
14Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team13
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
16André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal12
17Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor10
18Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo8
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team8
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
21Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin5
22Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
23Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain2
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2
25Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team2
26Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
27Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling-3
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal-5
29Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling-5
30Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step-6
31Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka-7
32Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka-7
33Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk-9
34Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling-10
35Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka-12
36Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo-13
37Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka-15
38Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin-15
39David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk-15
40Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-15
41Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction-15
42Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor-15
43Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO-15
44Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor-15
45Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain-15
46Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal-15
47Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling-15
48Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal-15
49Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling-15
50Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin-15
51Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis-15
52Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO-15
53Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team-15
54Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC-15
55Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal-15
56Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO-15
57Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO-15
58Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin-15
59Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling-15
60Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka-15
61Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk-15
62Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC-15
63Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling-15
64Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis-15
65Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling-15
66Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain-15
67Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis-15
68Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo-15
69Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo-15
70George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling-15
71Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS-15
72Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis-15
73Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling-15
74Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis-15
75Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk-15
76Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor-15
77Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS-15
78Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction-15
79Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor-15
80Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling-15
81Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk-15
82Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain-15
83Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling-15
84Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS-15
85Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction-15
86Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO-15
87Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling-15
88Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS-15
89Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC-15
90Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky-15
91Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction-15
92George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC-15
93Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling-15
94Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team-15
95Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk-15
96Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling32pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis29
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis29
4Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO28
5Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction26
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky21
7Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka18
9Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team15
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step14
12Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis14
13Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO13
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
16Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling13
17Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team11
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step11
19Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team11
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain10
22Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team9
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team8
24Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo8
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction7
27Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
28Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC7
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
30Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
31Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin6
32Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO6
33Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
34Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
36Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
37Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal4
38Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky4
39Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo3
40Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
41Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis3
42Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
43Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3
44Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
45Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
46Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
47Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
49Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling18pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction11
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal8
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction8
5Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team7
6Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team6
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step6
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
10Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
11Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis3
12Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
13Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky2
16Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo2
18Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
20Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
21Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
22Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka2
24Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo1
26Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Cannondale - Garmin83:27:36
2Team Sky0:05:22
3Tinkoff - Saxo0:05:27
4BMC Racing Team0:06:23
5Movistar Team0:44:24
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:54
7IAM Cycling0:52:37
8Great Britain0:54:35
9Etixx - Quick Step1:01:59
10Cult Energy Pro Cycling1:09:32
11Lotto - Soudal1:43:26
12MTN - Qhubeka1:45:16
13An Post - Chainreaction2:11:52
14JLT Condor2:24:36
15Team WIGGINS2:36:42
16NFTO2:41:08
17Team Novo Nordisk2:47:30
18One Pro Cycling3:15:13
19Madison Genesis3:30:18
20Team Raleigh GAC3:39:13

Latest on Cyclingnews