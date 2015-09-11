Tour of Britain: Trentin wins stage 6 in Nottingham
Edvald Boasson Hagen extends race lead
Stage 6: Stoke-on-Trent - Nottingham
Edvald Boasson Hagen took the Tour of Britain by the scruff of its neck, taking sole responsibility for chasing down the day's breakaway and then bridging across to the last man standing, Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep), leaving his rivals in his wake.
“When I saw him two kilometres from the finish and I thought he would close on me,” said Trentin. “When he arrived we had a good gap but everyone was on the limit because that was probably the hardest race we’d ever done. We went full gas from the start. I sat for a moment in his wheel and took a chance to breathe for the first time in 100 kilometres and then I just jumped past him and win.”
The MTN-Qhubeka rider stormed into Nottingham in the yellow jersey, not worrying about leading out the sprint ahead for Trentin, who handily won the stage, but rather focussed on taking out the six second time bonus and maximizing the gap to the peloton containing second-placed Wout Poels and Team Sky.
The Norwegian champion extended his lead in the general classification from a solitary second over Poels to a more generous double-digit margin in the end. He now holds a 13-second lead over Poels, with Rasmus Guldhammer (Cult Energy) remaining in third overall, now at 41 seconds.
Should Boasson Hagen hold his lead to the end of the Tour of Britain, he will be the first double winner in the race's history, having won the race for Colombia-HTC back in 2009.
How it happened
Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain would likely be the final opportunity for any general classification hopefuls to make their mark. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) began the day in the yellow jersey with a lead of a single second over Wout Poels (Team Sky), who won the previous day’s stage.
There was action right from the start and for the second day running, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) crashed. He was relatively unscathed in Thursday’s incident but this time the Manxman would eventually abandon. It was a fast and furious start to the day and a large gruppetto formed very quickly with only around 30 riders making it into the front group.
With only a second’s cushion in the leader’s jersey Boasson Hagen wasn’t taking any chances and attacked early on to hoover up the three bonus seconds at the first sprint. Poels was third over the line for a second but the Norwegian had managed to bring his lead over the Sky rider to three seconds. There was a lot of chopping and changing at the front with a move containing Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) getting shut down.
An eight-man move did eventually form with Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), Stefan Keung (BMC), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Garmin), Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jens Debuscherre (Lotto-Soudal) making it away. It was reduced to just seven riders when Stannard was called back to assist his teammates in the bunch.
With Izagirre at just 51 seconds down on Boasson Hagen, the escapees were never given too much room at the front. Team Sky did the majority of the work on the front of the bunch, setting a blistering pace and keeping the advantage under two minutes. In fact, the pace set by Team Sky was so fast that they briefly split the peloton again but they still couldn’t shake Boasson Hagen, who was glued to the rear of their train.
As the race approached Nottingham, the break’s advantage had come down to under the 30-second mark and they began attacking themselves. Izagirre was one of the first to go with 35 kilometres remaining. He held out for some time but he was eventually brought back by three of his former companions including Trentin. The Italian was the next to attack at nine kilometres to go but his advantage looked slim and his chances of making it stick even slimmer.
Boasson Hagen bided his time in the peloton and waited until three to go to make another dig off the front of the peloton. Behind him, Poels was now isolated after his remaining teammates pulled off and Boasson Hagen was able to get away. He made the junction with just two kilometres left and, with the peloton charging down on them, they road to the line together.
Boasson Hagen led the sprint but Trentin came around him to take the stage win with Boasson Hagen extending his lead in the overall classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|4:45:27
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:04
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|18
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|26
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:56
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:57
|30
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:39
|31
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:45:47
|32
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|33
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|34
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|35
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|36
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|37
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|38
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|39
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|40
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|43
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|45
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|46
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|47
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|49
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|50
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|51
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|52
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|53
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|54
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|55
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|56
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|58
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|60
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|63
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|64
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|65
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|67
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|69
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|72
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|73
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|74
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|76
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|77
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|78
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|79
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|80
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|81
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|82
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|84
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|85
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|86
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|87
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|88
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|89
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|90
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|92
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|93
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|94
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|95
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|96
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|97
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|98
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|99
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|100
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|101
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|102
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|103
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|104
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|105
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|106
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|DNF
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|5
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|3
|5
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|3
|5
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|14:16:33
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Team Sky
|0:01:52
|4
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:02:35
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:45:39
|6
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:45:43
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Great Britain
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:31:22
|12
|Lotto - Soudal
|1:31:26
|13
|An Post - Chainreaction
|14
|Team WIGGINS
|15
|NFTO
|2:17:09
|16
|Team Raleigh GAC
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|One Pro Cycling
|19
|Madison Genesis
|20
|JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|27:47:54
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:44
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|7
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|10
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|11
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|12
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:59
|13
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:06
|15
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:19
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:33
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:52
|19
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:54
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:59
|21
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:04
|22
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:04:40
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:30
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:26
|25
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:43
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:08:39
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:05
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:46
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:15:14
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:37:02
|31
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:46:29
|32
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:46:39
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:20
|34
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:47:22
|35
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:33
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:48:13
|38
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:50:57
|39
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:51:52
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:51:57
|41
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:52:00
|42
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:52:13
|43
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:52:52
|44
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|0:55:51
|45
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:56:14
|46
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:36
|47
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:56:39
|48
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:57:33
|49
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:58:08
|50
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:58:13
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:59:07
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:00:24
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:02:48
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:03:54
|55
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|1:05:58
|56
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:07:01
|57
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:08:58
|58
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|1:10:28
|59
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|1:10:40
|60
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|1:11:36
|61
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1:12:00
|62
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:12:03
|63
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:12:49
|64
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:57
|65
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:14:54
|66
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:17:20
|67
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:17:26
|68
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1:17:41
|69
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:18:20
|70
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:18:37
|72
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1:18:57
|73
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|74
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:19:07
|75
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:19:20
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|1:19:32
|77
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|1:20:59
|78
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:21:08
|79
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1:21:45
|80
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:24
|81
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:22:48
|82
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:22:50
|83
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:23:36
|84
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:24:00
|85
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:24:53
|86
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:25:00
|87
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:25:29
|88
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:25:30
|89
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|1:25:38
|90
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:25:46
|91
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:26:43
|92
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:26:56
|93
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:28:53
|94
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|1:29:18
|95
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:29:22
|96
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|1:30:08
|97
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:31:36
|98
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|1:31:37
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:51
|100
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|1:32:53
|101
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|1:33:43
|102
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1:34:18
|103
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:35:13
|104
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:40:59
|105
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:41:36
|106
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|1:45:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|62
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|42
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|39
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|6
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|30
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|26
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|12
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|20
|13
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|16
|14
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|13
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|12
|17
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|18
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|21
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|5
|22
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|-3
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|-5
|29
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|-5
|30
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|-6
|31
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|-7
|32
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|-7
|33
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|-9
|34
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|-10
|35
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|-12
|36
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|-13
|37
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|-15
|38
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|-15
|39
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|-15
|40
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-15
|41
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|-15
|42
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|-15
|43
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|-15
|44
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|-15
|45
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|-15
|46
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|-15
|47
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|-15
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|-15
|49
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|-15
|50
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|-15
|51
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|-15
|52
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|-15
|53
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|-15
|54
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|-15
|55
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|-15
|56
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|-15
|57
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|-15
|58
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|-15
|59
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|-15
|60
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|-15
|61
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|-15
|62
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|-15
|63
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|-15
|64
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|-15
|65
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|-15
|66
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|-15
|67
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|-15
|68
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|-15
|69
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|-15
|70
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|-15
|71
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|-15
|72
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|-15
|73
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|-15
|74
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|-15
|75
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|-15
|76
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|-15
|77
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|-15
|78
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|-15
|79
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|-15
|80
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|-15
|81
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|-15
|82
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|-15
|83
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|-15
|84
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|-15
|85
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|-15
|86
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|-15
|87
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|-15
|88
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|-15
|89
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|-15
|90
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|-15
|91
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|-15
|92
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|-15
|93
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|-15
|94
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|-15
|95
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|-15
|96
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|32
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|29
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|28
|5
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|26
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|12
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|13
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|13
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|16
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|13
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|11
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|19
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|11
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|22
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|23
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|8
|24
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|8
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|27
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|28
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|7
|29
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|30
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|32
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|6
|33
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|34
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|36
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|37
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|4
|38
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|39
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|3
|40
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|41
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|42
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|43
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|44
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|45
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|46
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|47
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|49
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|50
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|18
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|11
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|8
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|10
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|11
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|12
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|2
|18
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|20
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|22
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|24
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|25
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|1
|26
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|83:27:36
|2
|Team Sky
|0:05:22
|3
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:05:27
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:23
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:44:24
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:54
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:52:37
|8
|Great Britain
|0:54:35
|9
|Etixx - Quick Step
|1:01:59
|10
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1:09:32
|11
|Lotto - Soudal
|1:43:26
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|1:45:16
|13
|An Post - Chainreaction
|2:11:52
|14
|JLT Condor
|2:24:36
|15
|Team WIGGINS
|2:36:42
|16
|NFTO
|2:41:08
|17
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2:47:30
|18
|One Pro Cycling
|3:15:13
|19
|Madison Genesis
|3:30:18
|20
|Team Raleigh GAC
|3:39:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy