Trending

Tour of Britain: Elia Viviani wins stage 3

Petr Vakoc crashes and cedes race lead to Lobato

Image 1 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

The stage 3 breakaway.

The stage 3 breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Petr Vakoc before the stage 3 start.

Petr Vakoc before the stage 3 start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Tyler Farrar is preparing for the World Championships in less than two weeks.

Tyler Farrar is preparing for the World Championships in less than two weeks.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Crowds fill the streets near team parking.

Crowds fill the streets near team parking.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Team Sky bikes on the team car's roof rack.

Team Sky bikes on the team car's roof rack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Tyler Farrar on the stage 3 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Tyler Farrar on the stage 3 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Peter Williams in the sprint jersey.

Peter Williams in the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Tom Stewart in the mountains jersey.

Tom Stewart in the mountains jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Juan Jose Lobato in blue on the stage 3 podium.

Juan Jose Lobato in blue on the stage 3 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Crowds gather for the race near the start of stage 3.

Crowds gather for the race near the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Matteo Trentin on the trainer.

Matteo Trentin on the trainer.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Tyler Farrar after stage 3 at the Tour of Britain.

Tyler Farrar after stage 3 at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

The breakaway in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The breakaway in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Juan Jose Lobato in yellow on the stage 3 podium.

Juan Jose Lobato in yellow on the stage 3 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Elia Viviani on the stage 3 podium.

Elia Viviani on the stage 3 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Mark Cavendish waits near the podium.

Mark Cavendish waits near the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Riders prepare for the start of stage 3.

Riders prepare for the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

David Lozana (novo Nordisk)

David Lozana (novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Petr Vakoc at the start

Petr Vakoc at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Etixx-QuickStep prepare for stage 3.

Etixx-QuickStep prepare for stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

BMC on stage before the start of stage 3.

BMC on stage before the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

MTN-Qhubeka sign in before the start of stage 3.

MTN-Qhubeka sign in before the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Team Sky get ready for the start of stage 3.

Team Sky get ready for the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Cannondale-Garmin on stage before the start of stage 3.

Cannondale-Garmin on stage before the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Petr Vakoc arrives at the finish of stage 3.

Petr Vakoc arrives at the finish of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Petr Vakoc arrives at the finish of stage 3.

Petr Vakoc arrives at the finish of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)

Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Another miss for Mark Cavendish on stage 3.

Another miss for Mark Cavendish on stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Elia Viviani emerged from the bunch to take his second stage win during stage 3.

Elia Viviani emerged from the bunch to take his second stage win during stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Elia Viviani emerged from the bunch to take his second stage win during stage 3.

Elia Viviani emerged from the bunch to take his second stage win during stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

A penny farthing on the street before the start of stage 3.

A penny farthing on the street before the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) claimed stage 3 of the Tour of Britain after a sprint finish at Floors Castle. The Italian came around Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) inside the final 100 metres to take his second stage win in three days. Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) finished second with Matteo Trentin (Etixx QuickStep) in third and Holst Enger fading into fourth.

Related Articles

Viviani thriving in technical Tour of Britain

Lobato wants Tour of Britain stage win before GC

Kruijswijk looking to cap off strong year with Tour of Britain stage win

Overnight race leader Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep) crashed with just over three kilometres to go and lost his overall lead to Lobato. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN – Qhubeka) is second, 10 seconds down on the Spaniard. Vakoc finished the stage but came over the line 10 minutes down.

Viviani came through a hectic finale, making use of the work provided by Ian Stannard, Peter Kennaugh and his final leadout man, Ben Swift, before positioning himself close the front.

Lotto Soudal had taken control of the field inside the final 1500 meters with André Greipel looking to set up Jens Debusschere. However, the Lotto train was swamped with 200 meters to go.

The early part of the stage was marked by a six-man break that clipped off the front of the peloton inside of the first 40 kilometres of racing. They included
Tyler Farrar (MTN – Qhubeka), Russell Downing (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Aidis Kruopis (An Post – Chainreaction), Marcin Bialoblocki (One Pro Cycling), Mathew Cronshaw (Madison Genesis) and Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO).

They established a lead of over four minutes with Etixx the only team to sit on the front of the peloton and set the tempo. Bialoblocki, Farrar and Cronshaw were clearly the strongest riders in the break and moved clear of their companions as they crested Wilton Hill. Downing provided a valiant chase effort on the descent but he was eventually reeled in.

The leading trio had a gap of 4:21 over the peloton with 34 kilometres to go but when Etixx were joined on the front by Cannnondale-Garmin and Lotto-Soudal the gap quickly began to tumble.

Farrar, who had dragged the final move clear on the final climb, led them onto the final climb of Dingleton with their gap relatively intact and although he took the points at the top, the gap to the peloton was beginning to drop significantly.

With 18 kilometres remaining the gap was down to 1:55, with a further 30 seconds cut within five kilometres.

The leading break were caught within the final kilometres but not before a crash that took down the race leader and a number of other riders. Vakoc was seen sitting on the side of the road clutching his side but he was at least able to remount and finish the stage before undergoing further medical examinations.

Inside the final kilometre Lotto appeared to be in control with Greipel acting as a leadout man but the Belgian team were overpowered with Viviani capping another excellent stage for Team Sky.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5:08:18
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
4Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
8Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
9Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
11Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
12Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
13Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
14Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
16Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
17Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
19Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
20Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
22Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
24Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
25Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
26Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
27Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
28Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
29Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
32Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
36Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
37Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
38David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
39Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
40Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
41Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
42Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
47Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
48Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
49Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
50Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
51Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:10
52James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:00:11
53André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
54Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:13
55Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
56Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
57Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
58Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:16
59Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:00:22
60Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:24
61Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:00:26
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
63Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:32
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:00:35
65Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:37
66Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
67Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:39
68Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
69Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
71Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO0:01:20
72Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
74Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
75Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:01:30
76Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
77Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
78Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
79Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
80Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
81Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:39
82Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
83Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:26
85Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:51
86Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
87Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
88Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
89Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:03:06
90Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:03:25
91Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
92Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
93Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:18
95Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
96Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
97Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
98Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
99George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
100Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
101George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
102Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
103Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
104Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
105Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step0:10:00
106Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
107Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:10:22
108Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
109Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
110Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
111Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
112Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
113Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
114Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Sprint 1, Abbeytown

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3pts
2Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
3Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Sprint 2, Carlisle

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling1

Sprint 3, Newcastleton

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling3pts
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction2
3Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

Finish

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team14
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step13
4Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling12
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal11
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS10
7Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin9
8Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor8
9Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain7
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
11Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin5
12Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team4
13Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
14Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step2
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain1

KOM 1, Wauchope

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
4Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO3
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction2
6Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling1

KOM 2, Wilton Hill

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6pts
2Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
4Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO3
5Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling2
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction1

KOM 3, Dingleton

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6pts
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling5
3Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis4
4Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO3
5Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin1

Teams 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:24:54
2Team Sky
3Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Team Wiggins
5BMC Racing Team
6GBR
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10Etixx - Quick-Step
11Team Novo Nordisk
12Lotto Soudal0:00:11
13One Pro Cycling0:00:23
14IAM Cycling0:00:32
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:39
16JLT Condor0:01:18
17NFTO0:01:31
18Team Raleigh GAC0:03:13
19Madison Genesis0:07:12
20An Post - Chainreaction0:07:57

General Classification after stage 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team13:37:04
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:10
3Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:13
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:14
7Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
8Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:18
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:20
11Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:22
12Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
19Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
22Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
23Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
25Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
26Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
28Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo0:00:26
29Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:34
31Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:35
33Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain0:00:43
34Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
35Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:47
37Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
38Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:01:00
39Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:01
40Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:13
42Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
44André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:02:05
45Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:13
46Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:02:53
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:03:47
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:04:04
49Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain0:04:14
50Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:05:00
51Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:07:17
52Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:07:43
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:18
54Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step0:09:55
55Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step0:10:21
56Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:10:29
57Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:11:25
58Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:11:37
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain0:11:58
60Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:26
61Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:12:54
62George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:17:09
63Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:20:10
64Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:21:38
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step0:21:52
66Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:21:58
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
68Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
69Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:22:06
70Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
71Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
72Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
73Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:22:12
74James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:22:17
75Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:22:19
76Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
77Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
78Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:22:22
79Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
80Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:22:30
81Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:22:32
83Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo0:22:43
84Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
85Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:49
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step0:23:18
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:23:26
88Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:34
89Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:23:36
90Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
91Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:23:42
92Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:23:47
93Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO0:23:50
94Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:24:07
95Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:24:55
96Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:24:57
97Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:24:58
98Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:25:03
99Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis0:25:31
100Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:16
101Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:29:24
102Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
103Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:29:32
104Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:29:36
105George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:29:38
106Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC0:29:39
107Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:55
108Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:31:54
109Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:32:20
110Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:32:25
111Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction0:32:39
112Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:34:00
113Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:34:12
114Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:34:58

Points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team39pts
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS32
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky30
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step24
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal20
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal18
7Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor17
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin16
9Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step15
10Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling15
11Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step14
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
13André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal13
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team12
15Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling12
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky11
17Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka11
18Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling9
19Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step9
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction8
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
22Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction7
23Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team7
24Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain7
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
26Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin6
27Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk6
28Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team4
30Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
31Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
32Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
34Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team2
35Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step2
36Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
37Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain1
38Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step1

Sprints classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling9pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal8
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction8
4Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction7
5Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling4
6Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
7Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka3
8Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
9Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
11Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
13Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
14Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step1

Mountains classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis25pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO23
3Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20
4Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka18
5Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling17
6Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step17
7Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis14
8Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction14
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
10Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling13
11Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis11
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
13Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
14Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team7
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
17Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team6
18Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step6
19Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO6
20Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
21Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka4
23Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction3
27James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO3
28Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
29Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3
30Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
31Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
32Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky2
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step1
35Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
36Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
37Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1
38Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin1

Teams Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step40:51:45
2Team Sky0:00:21
3Movistar Team0:00:23
4BMC Racing Team0:00:37
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
7GBR0:01:21
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:29
9JLT Condor0:01:35
10Lotto Soudal0:02:24
11IAM Cycling0:06:21
12NFTO0:09:39
13MTN - Qhubeka0:11:47
14Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:22:01
15Team Novo Nordisk0:22:09
16An Post - Chainreaction0:30:26
17One Pro Cycling0:38:35
18Team Wiggins0:43:53
19Madison Genesis0:55:43
20Team Raleigh GAC1:05:32

Latest on Cyclingnews