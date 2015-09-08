Tour of Britain: Elia Viviani wins stage 3
Petr Vakoc crashes and cedes race lead to Lobato
Stage 3: Cockermouth - Floors Castle, Kelso
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) claimed stage 3 of the Tour of Britain after a sprint finish at Floors Castle. The Italian came around Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) inside the final 100 metres to take his second stage win in three days. Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) finished second with Matteo Trentin (Etixx QuickStep) in third and Holst Enger fading into fourth.
Related Articles
Overnight race leader Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep) crashed with just over three kilometres to go and lost his overall lead to Lobato. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN – Qhubeka) is second, 10 seconds down on the Spaniard. Vakoc finished the stage but came over the line 10 minutes down.
Viviani came through a hectic finale, making use of the work provided by Ian Stannard, Peter Kennaugh and his final leadout man, Ben Swift, before positioning himself close the front.
Lotto Soudal had taken control of the field inside the final 1500 meters with André Greipel looking to set up Jens Debusschere. However, the Lotto train was swamped with 200 meters to go.
The early part of the stage was marked by a six-man break that clipped off the front of the peloton inside of the first 40 kilometres of racing. They included
Tyler Farrar (MTN – Qhubeka), Russell Downing (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Aidis Kruopis (An Post – Chainreaction), Marcin Bialoblocki (One Pro Cycling), Mathew Cronshaw (Madison Genesis) and Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO).
They established a lead of over four minutes with Etixx the only team to sit on the front of the peloton and set the tempo. Bialoblocki, Farrar and Cronshaw were clearly the strongest riders in the break and moved clear of their companions as they crested Wilton Hill. Downing provided a valiant chase effort on the descent but he was eventually reeled in.
The leading trio had a gap of 4:21 over the peloton with 34 kilometres to go but when Etixx were joined on the front by Cannnondale-Garmin and Lotto-Soudal the gap quickly began to tumble.
Farrar, who had dragged the final move clear on the final climb, led them onto the final climb of Dingleton with their gap relatively intact and although he took the points at the top, the gap to the peloton was beginning to drop significantly.
With 18 kilometres remaining the gap was down to 1:55, with a further 30 seconds cut within five kilometres.
The leading break were caught within the final kilometres but not before a crash that took down the race leader and a number of other riders. Vakoc was seen sitting on the side of the road clutching his side but he was at least able to remount and finish the stage before undergoing further medical examinations.
Inside the final kilometre Lotto appeared to be in control with Greipel acting as a leadout man but the Belgian team were overpowered with Viviani capping another excellent stage for Team Sky.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5:08:18
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|14
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|17
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|20
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|24
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|25
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|28
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|29
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|32
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|37
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|38
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|39
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|42
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|47
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|48
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|49
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|50
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|51
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|52
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:11
|53
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|54
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:13
|55
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|56
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|57
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|58
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|59
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|60
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:24
|61
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:26
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|64
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:35
|65
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:37
|66
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|67
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:39
|68
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|69
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|71
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|0:01:20
|72
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|74
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|76
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|77
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|78
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|79
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|80
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|81
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:39
|82
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:26
|85
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:51
|86
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|87
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|88
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|89
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|90
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:03:25
|91
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|92
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|93
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:18
|95
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|96
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|97
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|98
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|99
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|100
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|101
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|102
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|103
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|105
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:10:00
|106
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|107
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:10:22
|108
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|109
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|111
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|112
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|113
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|114
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
Sprint 1, Abbeytown
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
Sprint 2, Carlisle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|1
Sprint 3, Newcastleton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|2
|3
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
Finish
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|14
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|13
|4
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|11
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|10
|7
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|9
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|9
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|5
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|2
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|1
KOM 1, Wauchope
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|3
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|2
|6
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|1
KOM 2, Wilton Hill
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|3
|5
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|1
KOM 3, Dingleton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|pts
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|3
|5
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
Teams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:24:54
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Team Wiggins
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|GBR
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:11
|13
|One Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:39
|16
|JLT Condor
|0:01:18
|17
|NFTO
|0:01:31
|18
|Team Raleigh GAC
|0:03:13
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:07:12
|20
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:07:57
General Classification after stage 3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|13:37:04
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|3
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:14
|7
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|8
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:18
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:20
|11
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|19
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|23
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|25
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|28
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:00:26
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|31
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|33
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:43
|34
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|35
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|36
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|38
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:00
|39
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:01
|40
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:13
|42
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|44
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:05
|45
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:13
|46
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:53
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:03:47
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:04
|49
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:14
|50
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:05:00
|51
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:07:17
|52
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:07:43
|53
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:18
|54
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:09:55
|55
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:10:21
|56
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:10:29
|57
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:11:25
|58
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:11:37
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:58
|60
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:26
|61
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:12:54
|62
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:17:09
|63
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:20:10
|64
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:38
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:21:52
|66
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:21:58
|67
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|69
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:22:06
|70
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|71
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|72
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:22:12
|74
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:22:17
|75
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:22:19
|76
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|77
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|78
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:22:22
|79
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:22:30
|81
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:32
|83
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:22:43
|84
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|85
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:49
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:23:18
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:23:26
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:34
|89
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:23:36
|90
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|91
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:23:42
|92
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:23:47
|93
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|0:23:50
|94
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:24:07
|95
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:24:55
|96
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:24:57
|97
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:58
|98
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:25:03
|99
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:25:31
|100
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:16
|101
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:24
|102
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|103
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:29:32
|104
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:29:36
|105
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:29:38
|106
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:29:39
|107
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:55
|108
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:31:54
|109
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:32:20
|110
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:32:25
|111
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:32:39
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:34:00
|113
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:34:12
|114
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:34:58
Points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|32
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|30
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|24
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|20
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|18
|7
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|17
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|16
|9
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|15
|10
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|13
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|13
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|18
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|9
|19
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|20
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|22
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|23
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|24
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|25
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|26
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|27
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|28
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|29
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|30
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|31
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|32
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|33
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|34
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|2
|36
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|37
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|38
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
Sprints classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|9
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|5
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|4
|6
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|8
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|11
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|13
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|14
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
Mountains classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|23
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|5
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|17
|6
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|17
|7
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|8
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|14
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|10
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|13
|11
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|13
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|14
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|19
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|6
|20
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|21
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|23
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|27
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|3
|28
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|29
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|30
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|32
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|35
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|37
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|38
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
Teams Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|40:51:45
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|7
|GBR
|0:01:21
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|9
|JLT Condor
|0:01:35
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:24
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:21
|12
|NFTO
|0:09:39
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:47
|14
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:09
|16
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:30:26
|17
|One Pro Cycling
|0:38:35
|18
|Team Wiggins
|0:43:53
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:55:43
|20
|Team Raleigh GAC
|1:05:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
-
Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross titleKay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
-
Thibau Nys takes junior men's gold at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsBelgian beats Michels and Lillo as he upgrades on 2018 bronze
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy