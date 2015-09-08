Image 1 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 The stage 3 breakaway. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Petr Vakoc before the stage 3 start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Tyler Farrar is preparing for the World Championships in less than two weeks. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Crowds fill the streets near team parking. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Team Sky bikes on the team car's roof rack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Tyler Farrar on the stage 3 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Peter Williams in the sprint jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Tom Stewart in the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Juan Jose Lobato in blue on the stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Crowds gather for the race near the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Matteo Trentin on the trainer. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Tyler Farrar after stage 3 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 The breakaway in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Juan Jose Lobato in yellow on the stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Elia Viviani on the stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Mark Cavendish waits near the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Riders prepare for the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 David Lozana (novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Petr Vakoc at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Etixx-QuickStep prepare for stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 BMC on stage before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 MTN-Qhubeka sign in before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Team Sky get ready for the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Cannondale-Garmin on stage before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Petr Vakoc arrives at the finish of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Petr Vakoc arrives at the finish of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Andrea Peron (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Another miss for Mark Cavendish on stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Elia Viviani emerged from the bunch to take his second stage win during stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Elia Viviani emerged from the bunch to take his second stage win during stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 3 of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 A penny farthing on the street before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) claimed stage 3 of the Tour of Britain after a sprint finish at Floors Castle. The Italian came around Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) inside the final 100 metres to take his second stage win in three days. Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) finished second with Matteo Trentin (Etixx QuickStep) in third and Holst Enger fading into fourth.

Overnight race leader Petr Vakoc (Etixx-QuickStep) crashed with just over three kilometres to go and lost his overall lead to Lobato. Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN – Qhubeka) is second, 10 seconds down on the Spaniard. Vakoc finished the stage but came over the line 10 minutes down.

Viviani came through a hectic finale, making use of the work provided by Ian Stannard, Peter Kennaugh and his final leadout man, Ben Swift, before positioning himself close the front.

Lotto Soudal had taken control of the field inside the final 1500 meters with André Greipel looking to set up Jens Debusschere. However, the Lotto train was swamped with 200 meters to go.

The early part of the stage was marked by a six-man break that clipped off the front of the peloton inside of the first 40 kilometres of racing. They included

Tyler Farrar (MTN – Qhubeka), Russell Downing (Cult Energy Pro Cycling), Aidis Kruopis (An Post – Chainreaction), Marcin Bialoblocki (One Pro Cycling), Mathew Cronshaw (Madison Genesis) and Jonathan McEvoy (NFTO).

They established a lead of over four minutes with Etixx the only team to sit on the front of the peloton and set the tempo. Bialoblocki, Farrar and Cronshaw were clearly the strongest riders in the break and moved clear of their companions as they crested Wilton Hill. Downing provided a valiant chase effort on the descent but he was eventually reeled in.

The leading trio had a gap of 4:21 over the peloton with 34 kilometres to go but when Etixx were joined on the front by Cannnondale-Garmin and Lotto-Soudal the gap quickly began to tumble.

Farrar, who had dragged the final move clear on the final climb, led them onto the final climb of Dingleton with their gap relatively intact and although he took the points at the top, the gap to the peloton was beginning to drop significantly.

With 18 kilometres remaining the gap was down to 1:55, with a further 30 seconds cut within five kilometres.

The leading break were caught within the final kilometres but not before a crash that took down the race leader and a number of other riders. Vakoc was seen sitting on the side of the road clutching his side but he was at least able to remount and finish the stage before undergoing further medical examinations.

Inside the final kilometre Lotto appeared to be in control with Greipel acting as a leadout man but the Belgian team were overpowered with Viviani capping another excellent stage for Team Sky.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5:08:18 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 4 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 12 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 13 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 14 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 16 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 17 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 20 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 24 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 25 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 26 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 27 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 28 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 29 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 32 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 36 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 37 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 38 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 39 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 42 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 47 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 48 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 49 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 50 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 51 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:10 52 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:00:11 53 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 54 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:13 55 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 56 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 57 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 58 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:16 59 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:22 60 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:24 61 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:26 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 63 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 64 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:00:35 65 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:37 66 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 67 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:39 68 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 69 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 70 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 71 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 0:01:20 72 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 74 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 75 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:01:30 76 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 77 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 78 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 79 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 80 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 81 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:39 82 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 83 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:02:26 85 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:02:51 86 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 87 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 88 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 89 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:03:06 90 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:03:25 91 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 92 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 93 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:18 95 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 96 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 97 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 98 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 99 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 100 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 101 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 102 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 103 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 105 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 0:10:00 106 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 107 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:10:22 108 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 109 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 111 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 112 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 113 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 114 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Sprint 1, Abbeytown

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Sprint 2, Carlisle

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 3, Newcastleton

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 2 3 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

Finish

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 14 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 13 4 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 12 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 11 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 10 7 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 9 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 8 9 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 7 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 11 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 5 12 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 14 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 2 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 1

KOM 1, Wauchope

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 4 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 3 5 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 2 6 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 1

KOM 2, Wilton Hill

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 pts 2 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 4 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 3 5 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 2 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 1

KOM 3, Dingleton

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 pts 2 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 3 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 3 5 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1

Teams

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:24:54 2 Team Sky 3 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 Team Wiggins 5 BMC Racing Team 6 GBR 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Team Novo Nordisk 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:11 13 One Pro Cycling 0:00:23 14 IAM Cycling 0:00:32 15 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:39 16 JLT Condor 0:01:18 17 NFTO 0:01:31 18 Team Raleigh GAC 0:03:13 19 Madison Genesis 0:07:12 20 An Post - Chainreaction 0:07:57

General Classification after stage 3

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 13:37:04 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:10 3 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:13 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:14 7 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 8 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:18 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:20 11 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:22 12 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 19 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 23 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 25 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 28 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:00:26 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:34 31 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:35 33 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:43 34 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 35 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 36 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 37 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 38 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:00 39 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:01 40 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 41 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:13 42 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 44 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:05 45 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:13 46 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:53 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:03:47 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:04 49 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:14 50 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:05:00 51 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:07:17 52 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:07:43 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:08:18 54 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 0:09:55 55 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 0:10:21 56 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:10:29 57 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:11:25 58 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:11:37 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 0:11:58 60 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:26 61 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:12:54 62 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:17:09 63 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:20:10 64 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:38 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 0:21:52 66 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:21:58 67 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 69 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 0:22:06 70 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 71 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 72 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:22:12 74 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:22:17 75 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:22:19 76 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 77 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 78 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:22:22 79 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:22:30 81 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:32 83 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:22:43 84 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 85 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:49 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 0:23:18 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:23:26 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:34 89 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:23:36 90 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 91 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:23:42 92 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:23:47 93 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 0:23:50 94 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:24:07 95 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:55 96 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:24:57 97 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:58 98 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:25:03 99 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:25:31 100 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:16 101 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:29:24 102 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 103 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:29:32 104 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:29:36 105 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:29:38 106 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 0:29:39 107 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:55 108 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:31:54 109 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:32:20 110 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:32:25 111 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 0:32:39 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:34:00 113 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:34:12 114 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:34:58

Points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 32 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 30 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 24 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 20 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 18 7 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 17 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 16 9 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 15 10 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 11 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 14 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 13 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 13 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 15 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 12 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 17 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 18 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 9 19 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 9 20 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 8 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 22 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 7 23 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 7 24 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 7 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 26 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 27 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 6 28 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 4 30 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 31 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 32 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 33 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 34 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 2 35 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 2 36 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 37 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 1 38 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 1

Sprints classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 9 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 8 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 8 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 7 5 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 4 6 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 8 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 9 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 11 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 13 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 14 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 1

Mountains classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 25 pts 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 23 3 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 18 5 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 17 6 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 17 7 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 8 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 14 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 13 11 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 13 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 14 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 7 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 7 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 17 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 6 19 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 6 20 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 21 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 23 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 3 27 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 3 28 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 29 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 3 30 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 32 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 2 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 1 35 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 36 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 37 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1 38 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1

Teams Classification