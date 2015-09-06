Tour of Britain: Viviani holds off Cavendish to win opening stage
Team Sky take race lead
Stage 1: Beaumaris, Anglesey - Wrexham
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) edged out Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) after a photo finish sprint on the opening stage of the Tour of Britain. The Italian stormed up the inside of Cavendish in the final 50 metres to beat him by nothing more than the width of a tyre. André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) held on to claim third place.
The gap was so small that even the directeur sportives of the respective teams were unsure who the victor was. Cavendish’s lead-out man Mark Renshaw even allowed himself a little celebration. Viviani himself wasn’t sure until he heard the displeasure of his rival that it was he who had taken the victory, as he did on the opening day two years ago.
“Greipel, in the last corner, came between me and Cav and I thought that I was in a good position. When I saw 200 metres to go and he didn’t start and then 150, I thought it was too late and maybe it was the wrong decision but I want to try.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:26:29
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|11
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|19
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|21
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|23
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|24
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|25
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|26
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|30
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|32
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|Alex Peters (GBr) GBR
|46
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Scott Davies (GBr) GBR
|49
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
|50
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|53
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) GBR
|55
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|57
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|58
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|60
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|62
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|65
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|71
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|72
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|74
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|75
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|76
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|77
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|80
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|82
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
|84
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|85
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|86
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|89
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|91
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|92
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|93
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|95
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|96
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|98
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:20
|99
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:22
|100
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) GBR
|0:00:23
|101
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|102
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|103
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:27
|104
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|105
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:29
|106
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|0:00:32
|107
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|108
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:39
|109
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|110
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|111
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:39
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:40
|113
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:52
|114
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:59
|115
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:38
|116
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|118
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|2
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|2
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|13
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|12
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|10
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|10
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|8
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|5
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|5
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|8
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|3
|9
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|4
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|4
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:19:27
|2
|Etixx - Quick Step
|3
|MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:08
|5
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|One Pro Cycling
|9
|JTL Condor
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Team WIGGINS
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Madison Genesis
|17
|NFTO
|18
|Great Britain
|0:00:24
|19
|Team Raleigh GAC
|20
|An Post - Chainreaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:26:19
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:10
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|11
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|19
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|21
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|23
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|24
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|29
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|30
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|31
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:15
|32
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:16
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
|37
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|Alex Peters (GBr) GBR
|48
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Scott Davies (GBr) GBR
|51
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
|52
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|53
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|55
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) GBR
|57
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|59
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|61
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|63
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|66
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|72
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|74
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|75
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|76
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|78
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|79
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|81
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
|83
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|84
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|85
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|86
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|88
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|89
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|90
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|91
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|92
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|94
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|95
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|96
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|97
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|98
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:00:26
|99
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:30
|100
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|101
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:00:32
|102
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) GBR
|0:00:33
|103
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|104
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:37
|105
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|106
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:39
|107
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|0:00:42
|108
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|109
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:49
|110
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|111
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:49
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|113
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:02:02
|114
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:09
|115
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:48
|116
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|118
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|13
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|12
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|10
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|9
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|10
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|19
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|17
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|14
|5
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|4
|8
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|3
|9
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|10
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|4
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:19:27
|2
|Etixx - Quick Step
|3
|MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:08
|5
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|One Pro Cycling
|9
|JLT Condor
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|13
|Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|Team WIGGINS
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Madison Genesis
|17
|NFTO
|18
|Great Britain
|0:00:24
|19
|Team Raleigh GAC
|20
|An Post - Chainreaction
