Image 1 of 49 Elia Viviani on the stage 1 podium at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Czech national road champion Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step) at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Mark Renshaw (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) makes his way to the podium after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Peloton rides through one of the climbs during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Peloton rides through the mountains of stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) speaks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Tylar Ferrar (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 The break during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Several climbs greeted the riders for stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Fans were out in force for the first stage at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Etixx - Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Team Sky is presented on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Lotto Soudal walking to the stage at Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Landscape during stage 1 of Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Part of the 177km course from Beaumaris, Anglesey to Wrexham (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Break during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 BMC Racing Stage 1 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) stage 1 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 André Grepiel (Lotto Soudal) greets Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Bradley Wiggins at the start of stage 1 tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wearing the blue points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Kristian House (JLT Condor) wears the king of the mountain jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Conor Dunne (An Post - Chainreaction) on the podium stage 1 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Etixx - Quick Step) Stage 1 Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 Peloton passes Castle Chateau Kasteel on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 49 Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 49 Elia Viviani in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 49 Elia Viviani in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 49 Bradley Wiggins finishes stage 1 of the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 49 Zdenek Stybar at the finish of stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 49 Elia Viviani wins stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 49 Elia Viviani wins stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 49 Mark Cavendish digs deep to finish second during stage 1 at the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 49 Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 49 Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 49 Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 49 Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) edged out Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) after a photo finish sprint on the opening stage of the Tour of Britain. The Italian stormed up the inside of Cavendish in the final 50 metres to beat him by nothing more than the width of a tyre. André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) held on to claim third place.

The gap was so small that even the directeur sportives of the respective teams were unsure who the victor was. Cavendish’s lead-out man Mark Renshaw even allowed himself a little celebration. Viviani himself wasn’t sure until he heard the displeasure of his rival that it was he who had taken the victory, as he did on the opening day two years ago.





“Greipel, in the last corner, came between me and Cav and I thought that I was in a good position. When I saw 200 metres to go and he didn’t start and then 150, I thought it was too late and maybe it was the wrong decision but I want to try.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:26:29 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 11 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 15 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 19 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 21 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 23 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 24 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 25 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 26 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 30 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:08 32 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 42 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 45 Alex Peters (GBr) GBR 46 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Scott Davies (GBr) GBR 49 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR 50 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 52 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 53 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) GBR 55 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 57 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 58 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 59 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 60 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 62 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 65 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 71 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 72 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 74 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 75 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 76 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 77 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 79 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 80 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 82 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins 84 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 85 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 86 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 89 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 90 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 91 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 92 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 93 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 94 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 95 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 96 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 98 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:00:20 99 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:00:22 100 Hugh Carthy (GBr) GBR 0:00:23 101 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 102 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 103 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:27 104 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 105 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:29 106 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 0:00:32 107 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 108 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:00:39 109 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 110 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 111 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:39 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:40 113 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:01:52 114 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:59 115 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:38 116 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 117 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 118 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNF Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis

Sprint 1 - Llanberis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 3 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 2 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 2 - Pentre Llanrhaeadr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 2 3 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

Sprint 3 - Mold # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 2 3 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1

Points - Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 14 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 13 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 12 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 11 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 10 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 9 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 10 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 6 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountains 1 - Llanberis Pass - 66.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 10 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 3 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 8 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 7 5 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 6 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 5 7 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 4 8 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 3 9 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1

Mountains 2 - Nant-Y-Glyn - 93.3 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 4 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 3 5 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 6 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 1

Mountains 3 - Bwlch - 143.6 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 6 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 4 4 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 2 6 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:19:27 2 Etixx - Quick Step 3 MTN - Qhubeka 4 Lotto - Soudal 0:00:08 5 Team Cannondale - Garmin 6 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 One Pro Cycling 9 JTL Condor 10 Movistar Team 0:00:16 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Tinkoff - Saxo 13 Team Novo Nordisk 14 Team WIGGINS 15 IAM Cycling 16 Madison Genesis 17 NFTO 18 Great Britain 0:00:24 19 Team Raleigh GAC 20 An Post - Chainreaction

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:26:19 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:06 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:10 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 11 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 15 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 19 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 21 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 23 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 24 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 29 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis 30 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:00:12 31 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:15 32 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:16 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:18 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 36 Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 47 Alex Peters (GBr) GBR 48 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Scott Davies (GBr) GBR 51 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR 52 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 53 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 54 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 55 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) GBR 57 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 59 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 61 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 63 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 66 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 72 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins 74 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 75 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 76 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 78 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 79 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 81 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins 83 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 84 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 85 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 86 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 87 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 88 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 89 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 90 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 91 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 92 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 93 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 94 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 95 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 96 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 97 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 98 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:00:26 99 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:30 100 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 101 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:00:32 102 Hugh Carthy (GBr) GBR 0:00:33 103 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 104 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:37 105 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 106 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:00:39 107 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 0:00:42 108 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 109 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:00:49 110 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 111 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:49 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:50 113 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:02:02 114 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:09 115 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:48 116 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 117 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 118 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 14 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 13 4 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 12 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 11 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 10 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 9 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 10 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 6 11 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 pts 2 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 19 3 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 17 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 14 5 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 6 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 7 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 4 8 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 3 9 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 10 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 2 12 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 7 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 6 3 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 4 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2