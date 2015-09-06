Trending

Tour of Britain: Viviani holds off Cavendish to win opening stage

Team Sky take race lead

Image 1 of 49

Elia Viviani on the stage 1 podium at the Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani on the stage 1 podium at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx Quick Step)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Czech national road champion Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step) at Tour of Britain

Czech national road champion Petr Vakoč (Etixx-Quick Step) at Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick Step)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Mark Renshaw (Etixx - Quick Step)

Mark Renshaw (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) makes his way to the podium after his win

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) makes his way to the podium after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Peloton during stage 1

Peloton during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Peloton rides through one of the climbs during stage 1

Peloton rides through one of the climbs during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Peloton rides through the mountains of stage 1

Peloton rides through the mountains of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) speaks to the press

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) speaks to the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Tylar Ferrar (MTN Qhubeka)

Tylar Ferrar (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing)

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

The break during stage 1

The break during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Several climbs greeted the riders for stage 1

Several climbs greeted the riders for stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Fans were out in force for the first stage at Tour of Britain

Fans were out in force for the first stage at Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Etixx - Quick Step

Etixx - Quick Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Team Sky is presented on stage

Team Sky is presented on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Lotto Soudal walking to the stage at Tour of Britain

Lotto Soudal walking to the stage at Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Landscape during stage 1 of Tour of Britain

Landscape during stage 1 of Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Part of the 177km course from Beaumaris, Anglesey to Wrexham

Part of the 177km course from Beaumaris, Anglesey to Wrexham
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Break during stage 1

Break during stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk)

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

BMC Racing Stage 1 Tour of Britain

BMC Racing Stage 1 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) stage 1 Tour of Britain

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) stage 1 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

André Grepiel (Lotto Soudal) greets Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start

André Grepiel (Lotto Soudal) greets Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Bradley Wiggins at the start of stage 1 tour of Britain

Bradley Wiggins at the start of stage 1 tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wearing the blue points jersey

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wearing the blue points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Kristian House (JLT Condor) wears the king of the mountain jersey after stage 1

Kristian House (JLT Condor) wears the king of the mountain jersey after stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Conor Dunne (An Post - Chainreaction) on the podium stage 1 Tour of Britain

Conor Dunne (An Post - Chainreaction) on the podium stage 1 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Etixx - Quick Step) Stage 1 Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish (Etixx - Quick Step) Stage 1 Tour of Britain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

Peloton passes Castle Chateau Kasteel on stage 1

Peloton passes Castle Chateau Kasteel on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 49

Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 49

Elia Viviani in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 49

Elia Viviani in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 49

Bradley Wiggins finishes stage 1 of the Tour of Britain.

Bradley Wiggins finishes stage 1 of the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 49

Zdenek Stybar at the finish of stage 1.

Zdenek Stybar at the finish of stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 49

Elia Viviani wins stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani wins stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 49

Elia Viviani wins stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani wins stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 49

Mark Cavendish digs deep to finish second during stage 1 at the Tour of Britain.

Mark Cavendish digs deep to finish second during stage 1 at the Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 49

Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 49

Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 49

Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Elia Viviani on his way to winning stage 1 at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 49

Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Mark Cavendish on the stage 1 podium at the 2015 Tour of Britain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) edged out Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) after a photo finish sprint on the opening stage of the Tour of Britain. The Italian stormed up the inside of Cavendish in the final 50 metres to beat him by nothing more than the width of a tyre. André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) held on to claim third place.

Related Articles

Tour of Britain news shorts: Team WIGGINS honour Tom Simpson

Viviani takes confidence from Tour of Britain win

Cavendish edged out in Tour of Britain opener

The gap was so small that even the directeur sportives of the respective teams were unsure who the victor was. Cavendish’s lead-out man Mark Renshaw even allowed himself a little celebration. Viviani himself wasn’t sure until he heard the displeasure of his rival that it was he who had taken the victory, as he did on the opening day two years ago.

“Greipel, in the last corner, came between me and Cav and I thought that I was in a good position. When I saw 200 metres to go and he didn’t start and then 150, I thought it was too late and maybe it was the wrong decision but I want to try.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:26:29
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
11Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
15Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
18Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
19Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
20Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
23Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
24Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
25Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
26Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:08
32Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
45Alex Peters (GBr) GBR
46Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Scott Davies (GBr) GBR
49Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
50Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
52Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
53Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) GBR
55Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
57Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
58Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
59Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
60Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
62David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
64Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
65Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
68Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
70Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
71Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
72Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
74Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
75Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
76Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
77Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
78Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
79Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
82Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
83Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
84Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
85Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
86James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
88Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
89Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
90George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
91Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
92Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
94Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
95Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
96Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
98Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:00:20
99George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:00:22
100Hugh Carthy (GBr) GBR0:00:23
101Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
102Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
103Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:27
104Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
105Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:29
106Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO0:00:32
107Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
108Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:00:39
109Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
110Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
111Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:39
112Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:40
113Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:52
114Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:59
115Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:38
116Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
117Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
118Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis

Sprint 1 - Llanberis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction3pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 2 - Pentre Llanrhaeadr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction2
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 3 - Mold
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction2
3Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling1

Points - Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step14
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal13
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS12
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team11
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal10
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step9
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
10Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor6
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
15Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountains 1 - Llanberis Pass - 66.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor10pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis9
3Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling8
4Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction7
5Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO5
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step4
8James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO3
9Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1

Mountains 2 - Nant-Y-Glyn - 93.3 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling6pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor4
4Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction3
5Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO1

Mountains 3 - Bwlch - 143.6 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor6pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis5
3Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction4
4Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling3
Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky2
6Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:19:27
2Etixx - Quick Step
3MTN - Qhubeka
4Lotto - Soudal0:00:08
5Team Cannondale - Garmin
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8One Pro Cycling
9JTL Condor
10Movistar Team0:00:16
11BMC Racing Team
12Tinkoff - Saxo
13Team Novo Nordisk
14Team WIGGINS
15IAM Cycling
16Madison Genesis
17NFTO
18Great Britain0:00:24
19Team Raleigh GAC
20An Post - Chainreaction

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:26:19
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:10
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
11Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
15Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
18Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
19Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
20Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
23Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
24Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
25Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Mark Mcnally (GBr) Madison Genesis
30Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:00:12
31Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:15
32Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:16
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:18
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
36Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
37Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
40Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
47Alex Peters (GBr) GBR
48Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Scott Davies (GBr) GBR
51Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
52Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
53Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
54Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
55Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) GBR
57Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
59Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
61Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
63David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
64Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
66Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
68Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
70Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
71Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
72Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
74Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
75Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
76Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
77Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
78Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
79Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
81Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
82Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Wiggins
83Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
84Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
85James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
86Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
87Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
88Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
89George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
90Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
91Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
92Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
93Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
94Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
95Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
96Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
97Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
98Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:00:26
99Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:30
100Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
101George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:00:32
102Hugh Carthy (GBr) GBR0:00:33
103Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
104Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:37
105Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
106Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:39
107Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO0:00:42
108Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
109Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:00:49
110Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
111Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:49
112Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:50
113Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:02:02
114Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:09
115Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:48
116Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
117Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
118Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step14
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal13
4Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS12
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team11
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal10
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step9
8Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka8
9Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
10Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor6
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
15Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20pts
2Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis19
3Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling17
4Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction14
5Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step4
8James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO3
9Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis2
10Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky2
12Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction7pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling6
3Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
4Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:19:27
2Etixx - Quick Step
3MTN - Qhubeka
4Lotto - Soudal0:00:08
5Team Cannondale - Garmin
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8One Pro Cycling
9JLT Condor
10Movistar Team0:00:16
11BMC Racing Team
12Tinkoff - Saxo
13Team Novo Nordisk
14Team WIGGINS
15IAM Cycling
16Madison Genesis
17NFTO
18Great Britain0:00:24
19Team Raleigh GAC
20An Post - Chainreaction

Latest on Cyclingnews