Thwarted on stage one when Mark Cavendish was pipped on the line by Sky’s Elia Viviani, Etixx-QuickStep bounced back in the best way as Petr Vakoc produced an impressive solo performance to take victory in Colne and with it the leader’s yellow jersey.

One of an eight-man group that formed after the first-category climb of Bleara Moor with 55km remaining, the young Czech struck out on his own 19km from the finish as the peloton began to close in. Although his advantage only reached a maximum of 30 seconds, the 23-year-old managed to maintain his cushion through the twisting Lancashire lanes and up the long drag to the finish.

A much-reduced peloton was led across the line by Movistar’s Juan José Lobato, bashing his bars with frustration having failed to overhaul Vakoc, with MTN-Qhubeka’s Edvald Boasson Hagen in third.

"It was a really hard day, but I had really good legs," said Vakoc. "I gave it my best and it paid off. It’s one of the biggest victories of my career. I wasn’t sure I would be able to stay away after the long ride at the front on my own."

The Etixx-QuickStep rider said he is looking forward to the challenge of defending the yellow jersey, starting on Tuesday’s third stage between Cockermouth and Kelso. "But it’s going to be hard to do that with just six riders and with six stages still to go."

How it unfolded

With the first-category Nick O’Pendle looming just a kilometre into the stage, a frantic start was always on the cards as the peloton rode out of sunny Clitheroe to begin one of the toughest stages of the race. Local man Ian Bibby (NFTO) led over the climb, which quickly led into the day’s first sprint.

Soon after Lotto-Soudal’s Pim Ligthart took that, the day’s first break formed. Initially comprising the sole figure of Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling), stage one’s most aggressive rider, it doubled in size when Movistar’s Alex Dowsett bridged across to him.

Having seen how Dowsett turned last year’s race upside down when he slipped into a break, Sky didn’t allow the Englishman too much leeway. The two leaders pushed their advantage out to four minutes, but when Sky pulled it back to less than one Dowsett sat up and let Williams continue on to take maximum points at the second sprint and take the lead in that competition.

Williams’ courageous effort ended up on lower slopes of Bleara Moor, where Bibby again drew on his local knowledge to lead over the climb. Lined out going up it, the peloton split into two parts coming off it, with race leader Viviani in the second group, which rapidly lost ground.

Up front, BMC Racing produced another split. Stefan Küng made one attempt to go clear. When that failed, teammate Danilo Wyss countered. He was joined initially by Alex Peters (Great Britain) and Vakoc, and then by five more riders: Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Garmin), Wout Poels (Sky), Pim Ligthart, Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka) and Rubén Fernández (Movistar).

Their lead hovered around 45 seconds over the chasing group going over the final climb of Pendle Big End, where Fernández led over, and through the final sprint at Clitheroe, where Ligthart was quickest. However, although they were cooperating well, Vakoc sensed they weren’t going fast enough to stay clear.

With 19km he accelerated. He expected someone to go with him, but didn’t wait around when no one managed to. "I had good feelings," he said. "It was a beautiful victory."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 4:02:22 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:09 4 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 6 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 10 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 13 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 14 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 16 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 20 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 21 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 22 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 24 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 25 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 26 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 28 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 29 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 30 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 34 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 35 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 36 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 38 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:30 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 42 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 43 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 44 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 45 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 46 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:08 48 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 49 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:01:10 50 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:53 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:40 52 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 53 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:32 54 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:47 55 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 56 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:06:51 57 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:08:05 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 60 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:09:38 61 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:10:43 62 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:10:50 63 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:47 64 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:18:27 65 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 21:53:00 66 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 67 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 68 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 69 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 70 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 71 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 72 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 73 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 74 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 75 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 76 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 77 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 79 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 80 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 81 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 82 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 83 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 84 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 85 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 86 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 87 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 89 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 90 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 91 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 92 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 93 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 94 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 95 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 96 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 97 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 98 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 99 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 100 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 104 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 105 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 107 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 108 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 109 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 110 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 111 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 112 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 113 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 114 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor DNF Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS DNF Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Mountain 1 - Nick O'Pendle, km. 2.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 10 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 7 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 5 7 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 4 8 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 3 9 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 - Bleara Moor, km 104.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 10 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 3 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 8 4 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 6 6 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 2 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 1

Mountain 3 - Pendle Big End, km. 123.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 pts 2 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 5 3 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 6 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick Step 12:07:24 2 Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 JLT Condor 0:00:09 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 5 Team Sky 6 Tinkoff - Saxo 7 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:30 8 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 9 Great Britain 0:00:57 10 Lotto - Soudal 0:02:05 11 IAM Cycling 0:05:33 12 NFTO 0:07:52 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:47 14 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:21:53 15 Team Novo Nordisk 16 An Post - Chainreaction 0:22:05 17 One Pro Cycling 0:38:04 18 Team WIGGINS 0:43:37 19 Madison Genesis 0:48:15 20 Team Raleigh GAC 1:01:55

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 8:28:41 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 0:00:11 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:15 4 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:18 6 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:00:19 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:25 11 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 0:00:26 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 14 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 17 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 19 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 20 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 26 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 28 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 29 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 30 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team 32 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 33 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:39 35 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 36 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 40 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:48 41 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 42 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 43 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 44 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 45 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 46 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 47 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:18 48 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:01:20 49 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:01:26 50 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:01:59 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 0:02:58 52 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 0:03:34 53 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 0:04:12 54 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:04:57 55 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:05:05 56 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 0:07:09 57 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 58 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo 0:08:23 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain 0:08:38 60 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:09:56 61 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:01 62 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 0:11:20 63 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:05 64 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC 0:18:45 65 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:53 66 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 0:21:57 67 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:22:02 68 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 0:22:03 69 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 70 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 72 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 75 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 76 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 0:22:08 77 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:22:09 78 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:22:11 79 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 80 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 81 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 82 Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 83 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 84 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo 85 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 86 Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo 87 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 88 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 89 Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 90 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 93 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 94 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 95 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 97 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 98 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 99 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:22:19 100 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:22:23 101 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC 0:22:25 102 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC 0:22:26 103 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:30 104 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction 105 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:32 106 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:35 107 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 108 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:22:42 109 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:42 110 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:23:43 111 Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 0:23:55 112 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:41 113 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 114 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 22 3 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 15 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step 14 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 13 8 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 12 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 11 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 10 11 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 9 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 9 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step 9 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 15 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 7 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 7 19 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 6 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 4 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 4 23 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka 3 24 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 23 pts 2 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 20 3 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 20 4 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 17 5 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step 17 6 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 14 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 13 8 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 11 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 10 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 8 11 Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team 7 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 7 13 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 6 14 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 6 15 Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 6 17 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO 6 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 4 19 Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain 4 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction 3 23 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 3 24 Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team 2 25 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 2 26 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 27 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 2 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step 1 29 Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1 31 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 9 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal 8 3 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction 7 4 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 3 5 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 7 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 9 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1 10 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step 1