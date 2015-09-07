Trending

Tour of Britain: Vakoc wins in Colne

Czech moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 43

Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis) in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image 4 of 43

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Race leader Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling) out on the road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Fernando Gaviria is Etixx-Quick Step's next big sprinter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) warming up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) was popular before the stage today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Jaguars for Team WIGGINS

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Owain Doull (WIGGINS)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates stage 2 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Taylor Phinney (BMC) after finishing the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step) tries to get his breath back after his solo victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Thumbs up from stage winner Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Stefan Küng (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

UCI President Brian Cookson was at the race today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

UCI President Brian Cookson in the number one car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

The British fans know how to support a bike race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Andy Fenn leads Team Sky early in the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) mid-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Stage winner Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step) struggles to hold his prizes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quick Step) shakes Brian Cookson's hand

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Big crowds were a feature of stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) in the lead at Tour of Britain

Image 32 of 43

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image 33 of 43

Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk)

Image 34 of 43

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image 35 of 43

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Image 36 of 43

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar)

Image 37 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image 38 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image 39 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image 40 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates a win in the Tour of Britain

Image 41 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) solos to the win

Image 42 of 43

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image 43 of 43

Juanjo Lobato (Movistar) in the points jersey

Thwarted on stage one when Mark Cavendish was pipped on the line by Sky’s Elia Viviani, Etixx-QuickStep bounced back in the best way as Petr Vakoc produced an impressive solo performance to take victory in Colne and with it the leader’s yellow jersey.

One of an eight-man group that formed after the first-category climb of Bleara Moor with 55km remaining, the young Czech struck out on his own 19km from the finish as the peloton began to close in. Although his advantage only reached a maximum of 30 seconds, the 23-year-old managed to maintain his cushion through the twisting Lancashire lanes and up the long drag to the finish.

A much-reduced peloton was led across the line by Movistar’s Juan José Lobato, bashing his bars with frustration having failed to overhaul Vakoc, with MTN-Qhubeka’s Edvald Boasson Hagen in third.

"It was a really hard day, but I had really good legs," said Vakoc. "I gave it my best and it paid off. It’s one of the biggest victories of my career. I wasn’t sure I would be able to stay away after the long ride at the front on my own."

The Etixx-QuickStep rider said he is looking forward to the challenge of defending the yellow jersey, starting on Tuesday’s third stage between Cockermouth and Kelso. "But it’s going to be hard to do that with just six riders and with six stages still to go."

How it unfolded

With the first-category Nick O’Pendle looming just a kilometre into the stage, a frantic start was always on the cards as the peloton rode out of sunny Clitheroe to begin one of the toughest stages of the race. Local man Ian Bibby (NFTO) led over the climb, which quickly led into the day’s first sprint.

Soon after Lotto-Soudal’s Pim Ligthart took that, the day’s first break formed. Initially comprising the sole figure of Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling), stage one’s most aggressive rider, it doubled in size when Movistar’s Alex Dowsett bridged across to him.

Having seen how Dowsett turned last year’s race upside down when he slipped into a break, Sky didn’t allow the Englishman too much leeway. The two leaders pushed their advantage out to four minutes, but when Sky pulled it back to less than one Dowsett sat up and let Williams continue on to take maximum points at the second sprint and take the lead in that competition.

Williams’ courageous effort ended up on lower slopes of Bleara Moor, where Bibby again drew on his local knowledge to lead over the climb. Lined out going up it, the peloton split into two parts coming off it, with race leader Viviani in the second group, which rapidly lost ground.

Up front, BMC Racing produced another split. Stefan Küng made one attempt to go clear. When that failed, teammate Danilo Wyss countered. He was joined initially by Alex Peters (Great Britain) and Vakoc, and then by five more riders: Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Garmin), Wout Poels (Sky), Pim Ligthart, Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka) and Rubén Fernández (Movistar).

Their lead hovered around 45 seconds over the chasing group going over the final climb of Pendle Big End, where Fernández led over, and through the final sprint at Clitheroe, where Ligthart was quickest. However, although they were cooperating well, Vakoc sensed they weren’t going fast enough to stay clear.

With 19km he accelerated. He expected someone to go with him, but didn’t wait around when no one managed to. "I had good feelings," he said. "It was a beautiful victory."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step4:02:22
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:07
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:09
4Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
6Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
10Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
13Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
14Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
17Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
20Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
21Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
22Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
24Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
25Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
26Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
27Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
28Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
29Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
34Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
35Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
36Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
38Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:30
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
42Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
43Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
44Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:34
45Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
46Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:08
48Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
49Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:01:10
50André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:01:53
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:02:40
52Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
53Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:03:32
54Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:47
55Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
56Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:06:51
57Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:05
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
60George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:38
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:10:43
62Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:10:50
63Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:47
64Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:18:27
65Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC21:53:00
66Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
67Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
68Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
69Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
70Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
71Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
72Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
73Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
74Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
75George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
76Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
77Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
79Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
80Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
81Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
82Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
83Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
84James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
85Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
86Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
87Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
88Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
89Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
90Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
91Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
92Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
93Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
94Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
95Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
96Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
97Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
98Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
99Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
100Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
102Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
103Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
104Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
105Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
106Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
107Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
108Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
109Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
110Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
111Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
112Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
113Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
114Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFBrian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFNick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Mountain 1 - Nick O'Pendle, km. 2.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO10pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis9
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky6
6Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step5
7Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis4
8Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction3
9Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 - Bleara Moor, km 104.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO10pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step8
4Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step6
6Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team5
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka4
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team2
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step1

Mountain 3 - Pendle Big End, km. 123.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6pts
2Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team5
3Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
6Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step12:07:24
2Movistar Team0:00:07
3JLT Condor0:00:09
4BMC Racing Team0:00:21
5Team Sky
6Tinkoff - Saxo
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:30
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
9Great Britain0:00:57
10Lotto - Soudal0:02:05
11IAM Cycling0:05:33
12NFTO0:07:52
13MTN - Qhubeka0:11:47
14Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:21:53
15Team Novo Nordisk
16An Post - Chainreaction0:22:05
17One Pro Cycling0:38:04
18Team WIGGINS0:43:37
19Madison Genesis0:48:15
20Team Raleigh GAC1:01:55

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step8:28:41
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team0:00:11
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:15
4Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:18
6Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
7Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:00:19
8Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
9Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:25
11Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step0:00:26
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
14Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
17Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
19Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
20David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
26Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
28Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
29Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
30Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
32Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
33Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:39
35Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
36Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:48
41Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
42Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
43Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
44Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:52
45Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
46Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
47Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:18
48Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:01:20
49Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:01:26
50André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:01:59
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal0:02:58
52Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal0:03:34
53Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal0:04:12
54Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:04:57
55Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:05:05
56Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO0:07:09
57Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
58Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo0:08:23
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain0:08:38
60George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:09:56
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:01
62Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:11:20
63Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:05
64Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC0:18:45
65Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:21:53
66Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step0:21:57
67Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:22:02
68Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step0:22:03
69Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
70Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
71Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
72Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
73Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
74Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
75Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
76Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor0:22:08
77Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:22:09
78Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:22:11
79Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
81Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
82Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
83Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
84Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
85Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
86Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
87Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
88Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
89Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
90Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
91Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
92James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
93Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
94Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
95Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
96Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
97Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
98Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
99Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:22:19
100Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:22:23
101George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC0:22:25
102Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC0:22:26
103Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:30
104Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
105Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:32
106Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:35
107Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
108Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:22:42
109Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:42
110Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:23:43
111Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:23:55
112Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:41
113Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
114Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team25pts
2Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS22
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step15
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step14
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka13
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal13
8Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling12
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step11
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal10
11Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor9
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal9
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step9
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
15Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka8
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team7
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky7
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin7
19Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
20Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk6
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky4
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team4
23Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka3
24Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis23pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO20
3Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor20
4Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling17
5Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step17
6Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction14
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky13
8Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis11
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
10Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal8
11Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team7
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain7
13Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky6
14Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step6
15Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team6
16Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS6
17Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO6
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka4
19Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain4
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
22Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction3
23James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO3
24Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team2
25Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin2
26Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal2
27Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky2
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step1
29Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1
31Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling9pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal8
3Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction7
4Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor3
5Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team2
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2
7Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis2
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
9Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin1
10Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step25:26:51
2JLT Condor0:00:17
3Team Sky0:00:21
4Movistar Team0:00:23
5BMC Racing Team0:00:37
6Tinkoff - Saxo
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:38
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:50
9Great Britain0:01:21
10Lotto - Soudal0:02:13
11IAM Cycling0:05:49
12NFTO0:08:08
13MTN - Qhubeka0:11:47
14Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:22:01
15Team Novo Nordisk0:22:09
16An Post - Chainreaction0:22:29
17One Pro Cycling0:38:12
18Team WIGGINS0:43:53
19Madison Genesis0:48:31
20Team Raleigh GAC1:02:19

 

