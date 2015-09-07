Tour of Britain: Vakoc wins in Colne
Czech moves into overall lead
Stage 2: Clitheroe - Colne
Thwarted on stage one when Mark Cavendish was pipped on the line by Sky’s Elia Viviani, Etixx-QuickStep bounced back in the best way as Petr Vakoc produced an impressive solo performance to take victory in Colne and with it the leader’s yellow jersey.
One of an eight-man group that formed after the first-category climb of Bleara Moor with 55km remaining, the young Czech struck out on his own 19km from the finish as the peloton began to close in. Although his advantage only reached a maximum of 30 seconds, the 23-year-old managed to maintain his cushion through the twisting Lancashire lanes and up the long drag to the finish.
A much-reduced peloton was led across the line by Movistar’s Juan José Lobato, bashing his bars with frustration having failed to overhaul Vakoc, with MTN-Qhubeka’s Edvald Boasson Hagen in third.
"It was a really hard day, but I had really good legs," said Vakoc. "I gave it my best and it paid off. It’s one of the biggest victories of my career. I wasn’t sure I would be able to stay away after the long ride at the front on my own."
The Etixx-QuickStep rider said he is looking forward to the challenge of defending the yellow jersey, starting on Tuesday’s third stage between Cockermouth and Kelso. "But it’s going to be hard to do that with just six riders and with six stages still to go."
How it unfolded
With the first-category Nick O’Pendle looming just a kilometre into the stage, a frantic start was always on the cards as the peloton rode out of sunny Clitheroe to begin one of the toughest stages of the race. Local man Ian Bibby (NFTO) led over the climb, which quickly led into the day’s first sprint.
Soon after Lotto-Soudal’s Pim Ligthart took that, the day’s first break formed. Initially comprising the sole figure of Pete Williams (ONE Pro Cycling), stage one’s most aggressive rider, it doubled in size when Movistar’s Alex Dowsett bridged across to him.
Having seen how Dowsett turned last year’s race upside down when he slipped into a break, Sky didn’t allow the Englishman too much leeway. The two leaders pushed their advantage out to four minutes, but when Sky pulled it back to less than one Dowsett sat up and let Williams continue on to take maximum points at the second sprint and take the lead in that competition.
Williams’ courageous effort ended up on lower slopes of Bleara Moor, where Bibby again drew on his local knowledge to lead over the climb. Lined out going up it, the peloton split into two parts coming off it, with race leader Viviani in the second group, which rapidly lost ground.
Up front, BMC Racing produced another split. Stefan Küng made one attempt to go clear. When that failed, teammate Danilo Wyss countered. He was joined initially by Alex Peters (Great Britain) and Vakoc, and then by five more riders: Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Garmin), Wout Poels (Sky), Pim Ligthart, Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka) and Rubén Fernández (Movistar).
Their lead hovered around 45 seconds over the chasing group going over the final climb of Pendle Big End, where Fernández led over, and through the final sprint at Clitheroe, where Ligthart was quickest. However, although they were cooperating well, Vakoc sensed they weren’t going fast enough to stay clear.
With 19km he accelerated. He expected someone to go with him, but didn’t wait around when no one managed to. "I had good feelings," he said. "It was a beautiful victory."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|4:02:22
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:09
|4
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|13
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|14
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|20
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|21
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|22
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|23
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|24
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|25
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|27
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|28
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|29
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|30
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|34
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|35
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|36
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:30
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|42
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|43
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|44
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|46
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:08
|48
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|49
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:01:10
|50
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:53
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:40
|52
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|53
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:32
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:47
|55
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|56
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:06:51
|57
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|58
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:05
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|60
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:38
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:10:43
|62
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:50
|63
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:47
|64
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:18:27
|65
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|21:53:00
|66
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|67
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|68
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|69
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|70
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|71
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|72
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|73
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|74
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|75
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|76
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|77
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|79
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|80
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|81
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|82
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|83
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|84
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|85
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|86
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|88
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|89
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|90
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|91
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|92
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|93
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|94
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|95
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|96
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|97
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|98
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|99
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|100
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|101
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|104
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|105
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|107
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|108
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|109
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|110
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|111
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|113
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|114
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Brian Bulgaç (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|10
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|5
|7
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4
|8
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|9
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|10
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|3
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|8
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|pts
|2
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|5
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|12:07:24
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|JLT Condor
|0:00:09
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:30
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|9
|Great Britain
|0:00:57
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:05
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:33
|12
|NFTO
|0:07:52
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:47
|14
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:21:53
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:22:05
|17
|One Pro Cycling
|0:38:04
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|0:43:37
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:48:15
|20
|Team Raleigh GAC
|1:01:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|8:28:41
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|4
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:18
|6
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:00:19
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|11
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:26
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff - Saxo
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|17
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|19
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|26
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|27
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|28
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|29
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|30
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Esp) Movistar Team
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|33
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|35
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|36
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:48
|41
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|43
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|44
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|46
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:18
|48
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:01:20
|49
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:01:26
|50
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:01:59
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:58
|52
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|0:03:34
|53
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|0:04:12
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:04:57
|55
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:05:05
|56
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|0:07:09
|57
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|58
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:08:23
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:08:38
|60
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:09:56
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:01
|62
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:11:20
|63
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Ert) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:05
|64
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:18:45
|65
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:53
|66
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:21:57
|67
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:22:02
|68
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|0:22:03
|69
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|70
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|72
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|75
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|76
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:22:08
|77
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:22:09
|78
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:22:11
|79
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|80
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|81
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|82
|Russel Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|83
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|84
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|85
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|86
|Juraj Sagan (Slo) Tinkoff - Saxo
|87
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|88
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|89
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|90
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|92
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|93
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|94
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|95
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|97
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|98
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|99
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:22:19
|100
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:22:23
|101
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:22:25
|102
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh GAC
|0:22:26
|103
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:30
|104
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|105
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:32
|106
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:35
|107
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|108
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:22:42
|109
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:42
|110
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:23:43
|111
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:23:55
|112
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:41
|113
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|22
|3
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|15
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|13
|8
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|12
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|11
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|10
|11
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|9
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|7
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Javier Mejias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|4
|23
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|24
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|23
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|20
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|17
|5
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick Step
|17
|6
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|14
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|8
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|10
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|11
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|13
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|6
|14
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|6
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|6
|17
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) NFTO
|6
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|19
|Alex Peters (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|22
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|3
|23
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|3
|24
|Stefan Keung (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|2
|26
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|27
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|29
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|31
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto - Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|9
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto - Soudal
|8
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|5
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|7
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|9
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|10
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|25:26:51
|2
|JLT Condor
|0:00:17
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:38
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|9
|Great Britain
|0:01:21
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:02:13
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:49
|12
|NFTO
|0:08:08
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:47
|14
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:09
|16
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:22:29
|17
|One Pro Cycling
|0:38:12
|18
|Team WIGGINS
|0:43:53
|19
|Madison Genesis
|0:48:31
|20
|Team Raleigh GAC
|1:02:19
