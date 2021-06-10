Tour de Suisse: Carapaz wins stage 5 summit finish at Leukerbad

Image 1 of 18 Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 5, beating Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) to the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 18 Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers put in a big move from 9-rider chase group with 4km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) rode solo on final climb for a few kilometres, but caught by Richard Carapaz with 3km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 18 With 23.5km to go Esteban Chavez launched his attack on stage 5, and opened a 35-second gap five kilometres later to chasers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 18 Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team BikeExchange would launch an attack from the peloton with 23.5km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 18 Jacob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) takes a bottle in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 18 The breakaway of stage 5 is led by GC leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), and also includes Claudio Imhof of Team Switzerland, Sergio Samitier of Movistar Team, Hermann Pernsteiner of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 18 Yellow jersey race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) leads breakaway with three other riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 18 Along 172km stage 5, breakaway includes Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Team Switzerland, Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team, Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious and Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 18 Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) takes a break at back of breakaway on stage 5 which had 3:15 gap with 117km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 18 Sergio Samitier of Movistar Team was part of original move in break with Hermann Pernsteiner of Bahrain Victorious and Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix, joined later by Claudio Imhof of Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 18 In the peloton on stage 2 are Richard Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov for Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 18 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) rides in peloton during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 18 Álvaro José Hodeg Chagui of Deceuninck-QuickStep leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 18 Scenery on stage 5 between Gstaad and Leukerbad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 18 World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start in Gstaad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 18 At the start in Gstaad are Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Fenix yellow leader jersey and Stefan Küng of Switzerland and Team Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 18 Stage 5 took on 172km from Gstaad to Leukerbad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took victory and the race lead on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, outsprinting Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) in the dying metres on the summit finish at Leukerbad.

Fuglsang had attacked 18 kilometres out on the penultimate climb of the day but was caught three kilometres out after Carapaz had flown away from the main GC group. A close sprint for the line saw the Ecuadorian edge out Fuglsang at the death to take his first win of 2021.

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) led the chase group across the line 39 seconds later, meaning that – after time bonuses were factored in – Carapaz held the overall lead by 26 seconds over Fuglsang as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped to third at 33 seconds.

Brief results Rank Bib Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4:01:52 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:0:00 3 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:0:39 4 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:0:39 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:0:39 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:0:39 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:0:39 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:0:39 9 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:0:49 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:22