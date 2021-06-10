Trending

Tour de Suisse: Carapaz wins stage 5 summit finish at Leukerbad

By

Ineos Grenadiers rider takes overall race lead

Image 1 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at arrival ahead of Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers wins stage 5, beating Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) to the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers put in a big move from 9-rider chase group with 4km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech in breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) rode solo on final climb for a few kilometres, but caught by Richard Carapaz with 3km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team Bikeexchange attacks during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

With 23.5km to go Esteban Chavez launched his attack on stage 5, and opened a 35-second gap five kilometres later to chasers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team Bikeexchange and Teammates during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team BikeExchange would launch an attack from the peloton with 23.5km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m Feed Zone Feeding Soigneur Tacx bottle UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jacob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) takes a bottle in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey in the Breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway of stage 5 is led by GC leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), and also includes Claudio Imhof of Team Switzerland, Sergio Samitier of Movistar Team, Hermann Pernsteiner of Bahrain Victorious (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey in the Breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Yellow jersey race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) leads breakaway with three other riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey in the Breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Along 172km stage 5, breakaway includes Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Team Switzerland, Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team, Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious and Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey in the Breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m Stretching UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) takes a break at back of breakaway on stage 5 which had 3:15 gap with 117km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Claudio Imhof of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Yellow Leader Jersey in the Breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sergio Samitier of Movistar Team was part of original move in break with Hermann Pernsteiner of Bahrain Victorious and Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix, joined later by Claudio Imhof of Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

In the peloton on stage 2 are Richard Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov for Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) rides in peloton during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 lvaro Jos Hodeg Chagui of Colombia and Team Deceuninck QuickStep leads The Peloton during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Álvaro José Hodeg Chagui of Deceuninck-QuickStep leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious Kyle Murphy of United States and Team Rally Cycling The peloton passing through Col du Pillon 1546m mountain landscape during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m Mountains Snow UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Scenery on stage 5 between Gstaad and Leukerbad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep at start during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the start in Gstaad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix yellow leader jersey Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ at start during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

At the start in Gstaad are Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Fenix yellow leader jersey and Stefan Küng of Switzerland and Team Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 18

LEUKERBAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 10 Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama FDJ Joel Suter of Switzerland and Team Switzerland The peloton passing through Col du Pillon 1546m mountain landscape during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 5 a 1752km stage from Gstaad to Leukerbad 1385m Mountains Snow UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 10 2021 in Leukerbad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 5 took on 172km from Gstaad to Leukerbad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took victory and the race lead on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, outsprinting Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) in the dying metres on the summit finish at Leukerbad.

Fuglsang had attacked 18 kilometres out on the penultimate climb of the day but was caught three kilometres out after Carapaz had flown away from the main GC group. A close sprint for the line saw the Ecuadorian edge out Fuglsang at the death to take his first win of 2021.

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) led the chase group across the line 39 seconds later, meaning that – after time bonuses were factored in – Carapaz held the overall lead by 26 seconds over Fuglsang as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped to third at 33 seconds.

Brief results
RankBibResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers4:01:52
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech0:0:00
3Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:0:39
4Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:0:39
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo0:0:39
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:0:39
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:0:39
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos0:0:39
9Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange0:0:49
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:01:22

General classification after stage 5
RankBibResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers16:42:50
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech0:0:26
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:0:33
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:0:38
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo0:01:11
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:01:31
7Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:01:32
8Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange0:02:22
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos0:03:10

Latest on Cyclingnews