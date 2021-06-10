Tour de Suisse: Carapaz wins stage 5 summit finish at Leukerbad
Ineos Grenadiers rider takes overall race lead
Stage 5: Gstaad - Leukerbad
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took victory and the race lead on stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, outsprinting Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) in the dying metres on the summit finish at Leukerbad.
Fuglsang had attacked 18 kilometres out on the penultimate climb of the day but was caught three kilometres out after Carapaz had flown away from the main GC group. A close sprint for the line saw the Ecuadorian edge out Fuglsang at the death to take his first win of 2021.
Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) led the chase group across the line 39 seconds later, meaning that – after time bonuses were factored in – Carapaz held the overall lead by 26 seconds over Fuglsang as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) dropped to third at 33 seconds.
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:01:52
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:0:00
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:0:39
|4
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:0:39
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:0:39
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:0:39
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:0:39
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:0:39
|9
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:0:49
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:22
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:42:50
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:0:26
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:0:33
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:0:38
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:11
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:31
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:32
|8
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:22
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:03:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Father's Day gifts for cyclists: Gift ideas to cater to all budgetsFather's Day is on 20th June, so if your old man's a keen cyclist, be sure to treat him to something he'll love
-
Tour de Suisse: Carapaz wins stage 5 summit finish at LeukerbadIneos Grenadiers rider takes overall race lead
-
Belgium Tour: Remco Evenepoel wins stage 2 time trialBelgian extends overall lead as Lampaert makes it a Deceuninck-QuickStep 1-2
-
Route d'Occitanie: Vendrame wins stage 1Cort takes bunch sprint for second
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.