Trending

Tour de Suisse 2021 map

By

The eight-day stage race in Switzerland returns with two time trials and final Queen stage to Andermatt

Image 1 of 17

2021 route map

2021 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 2 of 17

Stage 1 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 1 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 3 of 17

Stage 1 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 1 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 4 of 17

Stage 2 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 2 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 5 of 17

Stage 2 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 2 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 6 of 17

Stage 3 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 3 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 7 of 17

Stage 3 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 3 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 8 of 17

Stage 4 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 4 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 9 of 17

Stage 4 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 4 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 10 of 17

Stage 5 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 11 of 17

Stage 5 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 12 of 17

Stage 6 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 13 of 17

Stage 6 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 14 of 17

Stage 7 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 15 of 17

Stage 7 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 16 of 17

Stage 8 profile 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 8 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)
Image 17 of 17

Stage 8 map 2021 Tour de Suisse

Stage 8 map (Image credit: Tour de Suisse Association)

Latest on Cyclingnews