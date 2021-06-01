Tour de Suisse 2021 map
By Cyclingnews
The eight-day stage race in Switzerland returns with two time trials and final Queen stage to Andermatt
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bettiol renews with EF Education-NippoItalian inks deal to 'stay with the team for seasons to come'
-
Pedersen out of Critérium du Dauphiné with concussionCrash sends former World Champion home
-
Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 stage 4 start timesOliveira, Pöstlberger on opposite ends of time trial grid
-
UKAD pauses Richard Freeman case as he appeals against being struck offFormer Team Sky and British Cycling doctor faces two charges and four-year ban stemming from 2011 testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.