Tour de Suisse: Bissegger wins stage 4

Image 1 of 27 Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo celebrates stage 4 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 27 With about 98km to go, three riders, then a fourth, create the main breakaway of stage 4: Joey Rosskopf of Rally Cycling, Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo, Joel Suter of Team Switzerland and Benjamin Thomas of Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 27 With 75km to go, four leaders had 3:35 gap - Joey Rosskopf of Rally Cycling, Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo, Joel Suter of Team Switzerland and Benjamin Thomas of Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 27 A few rainshowers on stage 4 between St. Urban and Gstaad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 27 In the peloton on wet roads during 171km stage are Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar Team & Alex Howes of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 27 With 120km to go in stage 4 the original breakaway was led by Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Early on the 171km stage 4 is breakaway of six, pace being set by Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 First stage in the overall leader's jersey for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Only one category 2 climb on the day may be part of conversation between Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in leader's jersey and Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 The peloton on a clear day in Switzerland between St. Urban and Gstaad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Pre-race interview for Swiss rider Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 Rohan Dennis and Pavel Sivakov of Ineos Grenadiers during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 27 Neilson Powless of EF Education - Nippo rides stage 4 as Best Young Rider Jersey during (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 Joey Rosskopf (Rally) leads the break at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suiss against Benjamin Thomas. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) at the end of stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 27 Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 27 Benjamin Thomas leads Stefan Bissegger in the break. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 27 Benjamin Thomas tries to forge his way clear. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 27 Joey Rosskopf, Stefan Bissegger and Benjamin Thomas on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 27 Remy Rochas (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 27 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) retained the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 27 Stefan Bissegger leads the winning move on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 27 Stefan Bissegger wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) in a three-up breakaway sprint on the Gstaad airfield.

The Swiss rider was a latecomer to a breakaway that itself had taken some 100km to form but ultimately proved successful, as the peloton rolled home more than five minutes down.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished safely in the reduced peloton to retain the yellow jersey as overall leader of the race.

Bissegger missed out on victory to Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in the opening day time trial but claimed his second victory since turning professional and his first in a road race.

He weathered attacks from Thomas and Rosskopf on the late category-2 climb of the Saaenmoser Pass (7.5km at 4.4 per cent), as the fourth member of the breakaway, Joel Suter (Swiss National Team) lost contact and had to settle for fourth place.

The leading trio tested each other on the wet 6km descent before emerging onto the airfield for a game of cat and mouse. Bissegger forced his rivals to respond by accelerating through the barriered corners that led onto the runway, before swiftly shutting down what proved to be Rosskopf’s final attack. The American then found himself leading out the sprint for the line, with Bissegger hitting out with around 150 metres to go. Rosskopf was spent, while Thomas was unable to match the pace, leaving Bissegger to sit up and roar in delight.

“Finally I got a stage win at the Tour de Suisse. I’m really happy with that,” said Bissegger, who added to his Paris-Nice victory in his first full pro season.

“I would say this one is nicer. This was a normal road stage, and the other one was a time trial, so more for specialists. Both are nice but here in Switzerland it’s maybe even a bit nicer.”

It looked for a moment that Bissegger – who started the day 6:05 down on Van der Poel overall – might be on his way into the yellow jersey, as the peloton called off the chase of the breakaway with 30km remaining. However, despite the gap reaching eight minutes at the foot of the final climb, the pace was sufficiently raised for the general classification leaders to remain in place, despite there being no real action between them on the final climb.

Van der Poel, who had to shut a gap when the bunch briefly split on the airfield, continues to lead the Tour de Suisse by one second over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Küng third at four seconds.

How it unfolded

The peloton was seven riders short as it rolled out from St.Urban, as Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert withdrew from the race after learning of a positive COVID-19 test among their staff.

The 171km stage was largely flat before the late climb and descent, but the racing was anything but calm, with a long and intense fight for the breakaway.

Bissegger and Suter made their intentions clear as the early moves came and went, while there was a brief moment of drama when Van der Poel found himself off the front. Only after 50 kilometres did a group manage to establish a gap over the peloton, and even then it was shaky.

There were six riders in the move: Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Pellaud (Swiss National Team), Jelle Wallays (Cofidis). The best-placed on GC was Burghardt, at 3:27.

They gained a lead of a minute but the peloton didn’t let them go, with Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix teammates setting a strong tempo. The gap came down to 45 seconds, then back up over a minute, then back down again. At that point, with 71km on the clock and 100km remaining, and with the gap still small, several riders hit out from the peloton to try and bridge to the break. Fourth-placed Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was off the front as a group of 12 counter-attackers made it to the break, but that was soon snuffed out and the peloton came back together once more.

The next move, with 95km remaining, proved to be the good one. Suter, Rosskopf, and Thomas went clear first of all, but it was a struggled to establish a gap as more counter attacks came from behind. Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo), Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) tried and failed before Bissegger took off alone and successfully made the bridge.

As he did so, with 78km to go, the escape group had a lead of 2:30, and that grew to seven minutes over the subsequent 20km as the rain began to fall.

Suter won the intermediate sprint in Pohlern with 55km to go, at which point the peloton sprang into life, sensing the break had what could well be a winning margin. Cofidis put their whole team on the front, working for Christophe Laporte, and they were soon joined by Movistar, working for Ivan Cortina.

Alpecin-Fenix put one rider up front but never really looked too concerned about defending the yellow jersey, and so Cofidis and Movistar were left to go it alone. They struggled to make inroads, however, and with 30km to go and the gap still standing at 5:30, they sat up and knocked off their effort. The gap to the breakaway quickly began to rise once more and it was clear the winner would be one of the front four.

With such hesitation and drop in pace, it looked like the break could get the sort of advantage that could put Bissegger or Suter – both within seven minutes of Van der Poel – into yellow. However, Alpecin-Fenix, Astana, and Ineos were among the teams who came to the front of the bunch to set a tempo, if not chase properly.

Suter won the second intermediate sprint at the end of a long false flat, and just before the final climb began with 17km to go. They took on the Saaenmoser Pass – 7.5km at 4.4 per cent – with a lead of eight minutes.

Rosskopf was the chief aggressor on the lower slopes and while Thomas and Bissegger matched him comfortably, Suter started to struggle. He was distanced but not definitively dropped, rising his own pace while keeping the others in sight. Back in the peloton, Bahrain Victorious were working on the approach and reduced the gap to seven minutes on the lower slopes. There were even attacks, as Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën) briefly clipped off the front as the pace and urgency increased.

Towards the top of the climb, with 10km to go, Thomas put in a big attack, taking him over the crest with a lead of a few seconds. Rosskopf was first to react before Bissegger gapped him in the last few metres. On the plateau beyond the summit, Bissegger linked up with Thomas and they looked around to see Rosskopf not just joining but attacking.

The trio came together for the 6km descent, although it was a loose alliance, with the three of them putting in small digs. They emerged together at the entrance to the Gstaad airfield with 3km to go.

Bissegger saw the two barriered corners that led them onto the runway as an opportunity to accelerate and open gaps. Thomas was onto him, while Rosskopf subsequently made contact under the 2km-to-go banner. The American bided his time before launching his last major roll of the dice, but it was to no avail as Bissegger was quickly onto it.

The three riders then resigned themselves to settle things in a sprint, with Rosskopf already appearing defeated as he slowly led through the final kilometre. He kicked with just under 200 metres to go but Bissegger’s final acceleration was telling.

Results Rank Bib Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:46:21 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:0:00 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 0:0:00 4 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:0:23 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 6 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 7 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:16 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 9 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 11 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:16 12 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:16 13 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 14 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:16 15 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:16 16 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 17 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:16 18 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 19 Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:16 20 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:16 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:16 22 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:16 23 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:16 24 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:16 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 27 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:05:16 28 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 29 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 30 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:05:16 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:16 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 34 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:16 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:16 36 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 38 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 39 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 40 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:16 41 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:16 42 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 43 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:16 44 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 45 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 46 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 47 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:16 48 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 49 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:16 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:16 51 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:05:16 52 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 53 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 54 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:05:16 55 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 56 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:16 57 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:16 58 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:05:16 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:16 60 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:16 62 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:16 63 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:16 64 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 65 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:16 66 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:16 67 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:16 68 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:16 69 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 70 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:16 71 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:05:16 72 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:16 73 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:16 74 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:16 75 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:16 76 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:16 77 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:16 79 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:16 80 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 81 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:16 82 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:16 83 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:16 84 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:16 85 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:05:32 86 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 87 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:05:32 88 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:32 89 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:32 90 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:32 91 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:32 92 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:49 93 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:49 94 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:02 95 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:06:02 96 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:02 97 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:06:02 98 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:02 99 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:17 100 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:06:17 101 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:17 102 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:17 103 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:17 104 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:17 105 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:17 106 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:17 107 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:17 108 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:17 109 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:17 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:25 111 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:25 112 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:25 113 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:25 114 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:42 115 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:07:49 116 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:08:13 117 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:17 118 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:17 DNS Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNS Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux - Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation OK - Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious OK - Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland OK - Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo OK - John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal OK - Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ OK - Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team OK - Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos OK - Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation OK - Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team OK - Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation OK - Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team OK - André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation OK - Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe OK - Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team OK - Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe OK - Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech OK - Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland OK - Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo OK - Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates OK - Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland OK - Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling OK - Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling OK - Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo OK - Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo OK - Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep OK - Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious OK - Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis OK - Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis OK - Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland OK - Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix OK - Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe OK - Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis OK - Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos OK

Sprint 1 - Hauptstrasse - Sprint km. 113.5 Rank Bib Result 1 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 4 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 1

Sprint 2 - Thunstrasse - Sprint km. 153.7 Rank Bib Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 4 2 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 2 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Gstaad km. 171 Rank Bib Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 12 2 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 6 4 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 4 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2

Mountain 1 - Saanenmöserstrasse km. 161.2 Rank Bib Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 2 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 4 3 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 3 4 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 2 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Young Riders Rank Bib Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 3:46:21 2 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:0:23 3 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 4 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:16 5 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 6 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:16 7 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:16 8 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 9 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:16 10 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 11 Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:16 12 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 14 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 15 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:16 16 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:05:16 17 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 18 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 19 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:05:16 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 21 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 22 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 23 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:16 24 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 25 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:16 26 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:05:16 27 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:16 28 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:32 29 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:49 30 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:06:02 31 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:06:17 32 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:17 33 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:17 34 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:25 35 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:42 DNS Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux - Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland OK - Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos OK - Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team OK - Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe OK - Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team OK - Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe OK - Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech OK - Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep OK - Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis OK

Teams Rank Bib Result 1 Groupama-FDJ 11:29:35 2 EF Education-Nippo 0:0:00 3 Rally Cycling 0:0:00 4 Swiss Cycling 0:0:23 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:16 6 Team BikeExchange 0:05:16 7 Lotto Soudal 0:05:16 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:16 9 Jumbo-Visma 0:05:16 10 Bahrain Victorious 0:05:16 11 Movistar Team 0:05:16 12 Team DSM 0:05:16 13 Total Direct Energie 0:05:16 14 Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:16 15 Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:16 16 Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:16 17 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:16 18 Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:16 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:16 20 AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:16 21 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:16 22 Cofidis 0:06:02

General classification after stage 4 Rank Bib Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 12:40:51 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:0:01 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:0:04 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:0:06 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:0:13 6 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:0:16 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:17 8 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:0:29 9 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:0:37 10 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:0:38 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:0:39 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:0:39 13 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:0:48 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:0:50 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:0:52 16 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:56 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:56 18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:0:59 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:0:59 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:02 21 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:04 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:04 23 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:04 24 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:07 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 26 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:19 28 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:21 29 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:30 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:36 31 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:40 32 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:41 33 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:01:52 34 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:53 35 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:55 36 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:57 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00 38 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:06 39 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:08 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 41 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:21 42 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 43 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:02:38 44 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:02:42 45 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:56 46 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:10 47 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:16 48 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:16 49 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:20 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:43 51 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:47 52 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:48 53 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:48 54 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:50 55 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:53 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:04:02 57 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:15 58 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:04:16 59 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:56 60 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:03 61 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:04 62 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:10 63 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:13 64 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:17 65 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:05:26 66 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:27 67 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:28 68 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:32 69 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:41 70 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:42 71 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:53 72 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:55 73 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:05:59 74 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:05 75 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:13 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:44 77 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:48 78 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:52 79 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:58 80 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:08 81 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:07:10 82 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:14 83 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:07:20 84 Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:07:20 85 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:21 86 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:21 87 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:07:29 88 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:32 89 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:58 90 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:02 91 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:08:13 92 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:08:15 93 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:22 94 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:22 95 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:08:26 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:10:09 97 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:21 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:10:28 99 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:11:00 100 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:06 101 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:46 102 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:12:16 103 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:12:36 104 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:40 105 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:43 106 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:30 107 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:39 108 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:47 109 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:55 110 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:20:16 111 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:33 112 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:36 113 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:42 114 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:08 115 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:05 116 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:32 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:31:39 118 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:51

Points classification Rank Bib Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 24 2 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 21 3 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 4 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 12 5 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 6 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 10 7 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 10 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 8 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 6 14 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 4 15 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 4 16 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 2 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 2 18 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 2 19 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 20 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2 21 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1 22 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 1 23 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 1 24 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountains classification Rank Bib Result 1 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 10 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 10 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 6 6 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 6 7 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 5 8 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 4 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 10 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 4 11 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 3 12 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3 13 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 2 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2 16 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 1 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 18 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1

Young riders classification Rank Bib Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 12:41:20 2 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:0:08 3 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:0:09 4 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:0:23 5 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:27 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:0:30 7 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:0:38 8 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:43 9 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:12 10 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:24 11 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:37 13 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:52 14 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:47 15 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:51 16 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:24 17 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:04:57 18 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:12 19 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:39 20 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:51 21 Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:06:51 22 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:52 23 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:07:57 24 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:11:47 25 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:18 26 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:39