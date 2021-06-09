Trending

Tour de Suisse: Bissegger wins stage 4

Breakaway companions Thomas and Rosskopf complete podium

Stage 4: St. Urban - Gstaad

Image 1 of 27

GSTAAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 09 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo celebrates at arrival ahead of Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 4 a 171km stage from St Urbanto Gstaad 1004m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 09 2021 in Gstaad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo celebrates stage 4 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 27

GSTAAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 09 Joey Rosskopf of United States and Team Rally Cycling Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo in the Breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 4 a 171km stage from St Urbanto Gstaad 1004m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 09 2021 in Gstaad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

With about 98km to go, three riders, then a fourth, create the main breakaway of stage 4: Joey Rosskopf of Rally Cycling, Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo, Joel Suter of Team Switzerland and Benjamin Thomas of Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 27

GSTAAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 09 Joey Rosskopf of United States and Team Rally Cycling Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo Joel Suter of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Groupama FDJ in the Breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 4 a 171km stage from St Urbanto Gstaad 1004m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 09 2021 in Gstaad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

With 75km to go, four leaders had 3:35 gap - Joey Rosskopf of Rally Cycling, Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo, Joel Suter of Team Switzerland and Benjamin Thomas of Groupama - FDJ (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 27

GSTAAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 09 The Peloton during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 4 a 171km stage from St Urbanto Gstaad 1004m Rain Fans Public UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 09 2021 in Gstaad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A few rainshowers on stage 4 between St. Urban and Gstaad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 27

GSTAAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 09 Gonzalo Serrano of Spain and Movistar Team Alex Howes of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 4 a 171km stage from St Urbanto Gstaad 1004m Rain UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 09 2021 in Gstaad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

In the peloton on wet roads during 171km stage are Gonzalo Serrano of Movistar Team & Alex Howes of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021 - 85th E d ition - 4th stage Sankt Urban - Gstaad 171 km - 09/06/2021 - Marcus Burghardt (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

With 120km to go in stage 4 the original breakaway was led by Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021 - 85th Edition - 4th stage Sankt Urban - Gstaad 171 km - 09/06/2021 - Edward Theuns (BEL - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Early on the 171km stage 4 is breakaway of six, pace being set by Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021 - 85th Edition - 4th stage Sankt Urban - Gstaad 171 km - 09/06/2021 - Mathieu Van Der Poel (NED - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

First stage in the overall leader's jersey for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021 - 85th Edition - 4th stage Sankt Urban - Gstaad 171 km - 09/06/2021 - Mathieu Van Der Poel (NED - Alpecin-Fenix) - Bob Jungels (LUX - AG2R Citroen Team) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Only one category 2 climb on the day may be part of conversation between Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in leader's jersey and Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021 - 85th Edition - 4th stage Sankt Urban - Gstaad 171 km - 09/06/2021 - Scenery - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The peloton on a clear day in Switzerland between St. Urban and Gstaad (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021 - 85th Edition - 4th stage Sankt Urban - Gstaad 171 km - 09/06/2021 - Marc Hirschi (SUI - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Peter De Voecht/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Pre-race interview for Swiss rider Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 27

GSTAAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 09 Rohan Dennis of Australia Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 4 a 171km stage from St Urbanto Gstaad 1004m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 09 2021 in Gstaad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Rohan Dennis and Pavel Sivakov of Ineos Grenadiers during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 27

GSTAAD SWITZERLAND JUNE 09 Neilson Powless of United States and Team EF Education Nippo White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 4 a 171km stage from St Urbanto Gstaad 1004m UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 09 2021 in Gstaad Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Neilson Powless of EF Education - Nippo rides stage 4 as Best Young Rider Jersey during (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Joey Rosskopf (Rally) leads the break at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suiss against Benjamin Thomas. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) at the end of stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Deceuninck-QuickStep set the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Benjamin Thomas leads Stefan Bissegger in the break. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Benjamin Thomas tries to forge his way clear. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Joey Rosskopf, Stefan Bissegger and Benjamin Thomas on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Remy Rochas (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) retained the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Stefan Bissegger leads the winning move on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 27

Tour de Suisse 2021

Stefan Bissegger wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) in a three-up breakaway sprint on the Gstaad airfield.

The Swiss rider was a latecomer to a breakaway that itself had taken some 100km to form but ultimately proved successful, as the peloton rolled home more than five minutes down.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished safely in the reduced peloton to retain the yellow jersey as overall leader of the race.

Bissegger missed out on victory to Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in the opening day time trial but claimed his second victory since turning professional and his first in a road race.

He weathered attacks from Thomas and Rosskopf on the late category-2 climb of the Saaenmoser Pass (7.5km at 4.4 per cent), as the fourth member of the breakaway, Joel Suter (Swiss National Team) lost contact and had to settle for fourth place.

The leading trio tested each other on the wet 6km descent before emerging onto the airfield for a game of cat and mouse. Bissegger forced his rivals to respond by accelerating through the barriered corners that led onto the runway, before swiftly shutting down what proved to be Rosskopf’s final attack. The American then found himself leading out the sprint for the line, with Bissegger hitting out with around 150 metres to go. Rosskopf was spent, while Thomas was unable to match the pace, leaving Bissegger to sit up and roar in delight.

“Finally I got a stage win at the Tour de Suisse. I’m really happy with that,” said Bissegger, who added to his Paris-Nice victory in his first full pro season.

“I would say this one is nicer. This was a normal road stage, and the other one was a time trial, so more for specialists. Both are nice but here in Switzerland it’s maybe even a bit nicer.”

It looked for a moment that Bissegger – who started the day 6:05 down on Van der Poel overall – might be on his way into the yellow jersey, as the peloton called off the chase of the breakaway with 30km remaining. However, despite the gap reaching eight minutes at the foot of the final climb, the pace was sufficiently raised for the general classification leaders to remain in place, despite there being no real action between them on the final climb.

Van der Poel, who had to shut a gap when the bunch briefly split on the airfield, continues to lead the Tour de Suisse by one second over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Küng third at four seconds.

How it unfolded

The peloton was seven riders short as it rolled out from St.Urban, as Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert withdrew from the race after learning of a positive COVID-19 test among their staff.

The 171km stage was largely flat before the late climb and descent, but the racing was anything but calm, with a long and intense fight for the breakaway.

Bissegger and Suter made their intentions clear as the early moves came and went, while there was a brief moment of drama when Van der Poel found himself off the front. Only after 50 kilometres did a group manage to establish a gap over the peloton, and even then it was shaky.

There were six riders in the move: Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Pellaud (Swiss National Team), Jelle Wallays (Cofidis). The best-placed on GC was Burghardt, at 3:27.

They gained a lead of a minute but the peloton didn’t let them go, with Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix teammates setting a strong tempo. The gap came down to 45 seconds, then back up over a minute, then back down again. At that point, with 71km on the clock and 100km remaining, and with the gap still small, several riders hit out from the peloton to try and bridge to the break. Fourth-placed Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was off the front as a group of 12 counter-attackers made it to the break, but that was soon snuffed out and the peloton came back together once more.

The next move, with 95km remaining, proved to be the good one. Suter, Rosskopf, and Thomas went clear first of all, but it was a struggled to establish a gap as more counter attacks came from behind. Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo), Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) tried and failed before Bissegger took off alone and successfully made the bridge.

As he did so, with 78km to go, the escape group had a lead of 2:30, and that grew to seven minutes over the subsequent 20km as the rain began to fall.

Suter won the intermediate sprint in Pohlern with 55km to go, at which point the peloton sprang into life, sensing the break had what could well be a winning margin. Cofidis put their whole team on the front, working for Christophe Laporte, and they were soon joined by Movistar, working for Ivan Cortina.

Alpecin-Fenix put one rider up front but never really looked too concerned about defending the yellow jersey, and so Cofidis and Movistar were left to go it alone. They struggled to make inroads, however, and with 30km to go and the gap still standing at 5:30, they sat up and knocked off their effort. The gap to the breakaway quickly began to rise once more and it was clear the winner would be one of the front four.

With such hesitation and drop in pace, it looked like the break could get the sort of advantage that could put Bissegger or Suter – both within seven minutes of Van der Poel – into yellow. However, Alpecin-Fenix, Astana, and Ineos were among the teams who came to the front of the bunch to set a tempo, if not chase properly.

Suter won the second intermediate sprint at the end of a long false flat, and just before the final climb began with 17km to go. They took on the Saaenmoser Pass – 7.5km at 4.4 per cent – with a lead of eight minutes.

Rosskopf was the chief aggressor on the lower slopes and while Thomas and Bissegger matched him comfortably, Suter started to struggle. He was distanced but not definitively dropped, rising his own pace while keeping the others in sight. Back in the peloton, Bahrain Victorious were working on the approach and reduced the gap to seven minutes on the lower slopes. There were even attacks, as Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën) briefly clipped off the front as the pace and urgency increased.

Towards the top of the climb, with 10km to go, Thomas put in a big attack, taking him over the crest with a lead of a few seconds. Rosskopf was first to react before Bissegger gapped him in the last few metres. On the plateau beyond the summit, Bissegger linked up with Thomas and they looked around to see Rosskopf not just joining but attacking.

The trio came together for the 6km descent, although it was a loose alliance, with the three of them putting in small digs. They emerged together at the entrance to the Gstaad airfield with 3km to go.

Bissegger saw the two barriered corners that led them onto the runway as an opportunity to accelerate and open gaps. Thomas was onto him, while Rosskopf subsequently made contact under the 2km-to-go banner. The American bided his time before launching his last major roll of the dice, but it was to no avail as Bissegger was quickly onto it.

The three riders then resigned themselves to settle things in a sprint, with Rosskopf already appearing defeated as he slowly led through the final kilometre. He kicked with just under 200 metres to go but Bissegger’s final acceleration was telling.

Results
RankBibResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo3:46:21
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:0:00
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling0:0:00
4Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:0:23
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
6Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
7Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech0:05:16
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:16
9Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:05:16
11Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos0:05:16
12Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:16
13Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
14Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ0:05:16
15Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix0:05:16
16Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
17Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers0:05:16
18Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
19Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:05:16
20Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:05:16
21Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:16
22Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:05:16
23Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:16
24Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
25Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:16
26Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange0:05:16
27Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM0:05:16
28Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:05:16
29Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
30Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM0:05:16
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:16
32Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:16
34Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers0:05:16
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:16
36Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
38Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:16
39Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
40Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis0:05:16
41Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:05:16
42Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
43Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo0:05:16
44Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
45Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
46Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
47Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:05:16
48Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange0:05:16
49Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:16
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:05:16
51Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM0:05:16
52Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma0:05:16
53Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
54Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis0:05:16
55Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
56Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team0:05:16
57Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:16
58Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie0:05:16
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix0:05:16
60Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech0:05:16
62Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech0:05:16
63Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos0:05:16
64Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:05:16
65Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech0:05:16
66Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:16
67Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo0:05:16
68Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:16
69Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
70Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:16
71Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM0:05:16
72Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:16
73Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos0:05:16
74Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix0:05:16
75Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos0:05:16
76Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:16
77Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange0:05:16
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:16
79Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:16
80Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:16
81James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:05:16
82Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team0:05:16
83Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers0:05:16
84Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:16
85Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM0:05:32
86Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:32
87Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM0:05:32
88Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix0:05:32
89Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:32
90Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:32
91Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:32
92Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:49
93Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:49
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:06:02
95Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis0:06:02
96Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:06:02
97Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM0:06:02
98Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:06:02
99Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis0:06:17
100Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos0:06:17
101Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo0:06:17
102Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:17
103Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:06:17
104Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers0:06:17
105Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma0:06:17
106David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates0:06:17
107Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers0:06:17
108Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:17
109Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:17
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:06:25
111Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:06:25
112Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech0:06:25
113Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers0:06:25
114Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:42
115Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange0:07:49
116Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech0:08:13
117Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:08:17
118Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:17
DNSAlexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNSJan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSSimone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSLorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNSGeorg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
-Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up NationOK
-Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain VictoriousOK
-Kevin Kuhn (Swi) SwitzerlandOK
-Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-SegafredoOK
-John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto SoudalOK
-Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJOK
-Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën TeamOK
-Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka AssosOK
-Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up NationOK
-Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën TeamOK
-Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up NationOK
-Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar TeamOK
-André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up NationOK
-Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-HansgroheOK
-Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar TeamOK
-Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-HansgroheOK
-Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier TechOK
-Cyrille Thiery (Swi) SwitzerlandOK
-Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-NippoOK
-Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team EmiratesOK
-Simon Pellaud (Swi) SwitzerlandOK
-Rob Britton (Can) Rally CyclingOK
-Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally CyclingOK
-Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-NippoOK
-Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-NippoOK
-Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStepOK
-Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain VictoriousOK
-Jelle Wallays (Bel) CofidisOK
-Tom Bohli (Swi) CofidisOK
-Claudio Imhof (Swi) SwitzerlandOK
-Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-FenixOK
-Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-HansgroheOK
-Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CofidisOK
-Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka AssosOK

Sprint 1 - Hauptstrasse - Sprint km. 113.5
RankBibResult
1Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland4
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo1

Sprint 2 - Thunstrasse - Sprint km. 153.7
RankBibResult
1Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling4
2Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland2
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Gstaad km. 171
RankBibResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo12
2Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling6
4Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland4
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2

Mountain 1 - Saanenmöserstrasse km. 161.2
RankBibResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo4
3Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling3
4Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland2
5Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Young Riders
RankBibResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo3:46:21
2Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:0:23
3Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
4Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos0:05:16
5Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
6Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ0:05:16
7Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix0:05:16
8Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
9Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers0:05:16
10Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
11Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:05:16
12Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:05:16
14Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
15Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis0:05:16
16Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo0:05:16
17Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
18Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
19Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM0:05:16
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
21Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
22Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
23Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech0:05:16
24Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:16
25Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:16
26Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM0:05:16
27Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers0:05:16
28Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:32
29Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:49
30Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM0:06:02
31Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo0:06:17
32Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:17
33Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:06:17
34Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech0:06:25
35Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:42
DNSAlexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNSGeorg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
-Kevin Kuhn (Swi) SwitzerlandOK
-Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka AssosOK
-Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar TeamOK
-Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-HansgroheOK
-Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar TeamOK
-Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-HansgroheOK
-Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier TechOK
-Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStepOK
-Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CofidisOK

Teams
RankBibResult
1Groupama-FDJ11:29:35
2EF Education-Nippo0:0:00
3Rally Cycling0:0:00
4Swiss Cycling0:0:23
5Trek-Segafredo0:05:16
6Team BikeExchange0:05:16
7Lotto Soudal0:05:16
8UAE Team Emirates0:05:16
9Jumbo-Visma0:05:16
10Bahrain Victorious0:05:16
11Movistar Team0:05:16
12Team DSM0:05:16
13Total Direct Energie0:05:16
14Alpecin-Fenix0:05:16
15Astana-Premier Tech0:05:16
16Ineos Grenadiers0:05:16
17Team Qhubeka Assos0:05:16
18Israel Start-up Nation0:05:16
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:16
20AG2R Citroën Team0:05:16
21Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:16
22Cofidis0:06:02

General classification after stage 4
RankBibResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix12:40:51
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:0:01
3Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:0:04
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:0:06
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:0:13
6Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team0:0:16
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers0:0:17
8Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo0:0:29
9Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal0:0:37
10Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo0:0:38
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo0:0:39
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech0:0:39
13Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:0:48
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:0:50
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:0:52
16Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers0:0:56
17Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious0:0:56
18Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:0:59
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM0:0:59
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis0:01:02
21Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:01:04
22Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:04
23Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:01:04
24Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix0:01:07
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
26Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:01:12
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:19
28Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team0:01:21
29Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech0:01:30
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers0:01:36
31Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange0:01:40
32Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM0:01:41
33Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie0:01:52
34Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis0:01:53
35Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:01:55
36Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:57
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:00
38Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious0:02:06
39Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:08
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
41Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:02:21
42Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
43Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos0:02:38
44Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM0:02:42
45Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:56
46Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:10
47Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech0:03:16
48Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis0:03:16
49Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:20
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:43
51Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:47
52Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:03:48
53Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:03:48
54Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:03:50
55Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:03:53
56Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange0:04:02
57Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious0:04:15
58Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM0:04:16
59Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:04:56
60Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix0:05:03
61Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech0:05:04
62Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team0:05:10
63Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:13
64Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:17
65Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:05:26
66Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:27
67Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:28
68Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:05:32
69Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:41
70Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:05:42
71Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:05:53
72Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech0:05:55
73Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:05:59
74Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:05
75Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:06:13
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers0:06:44
77David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates0:06:48
78Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma0:06:52
79Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:58
80Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ0:07:08
81Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange0:07:10
82Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:14
83Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling0:07:20
84Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:07:20
85Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:21
86Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:07:21
87Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix0:07:29
88Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:32
89Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma0:07:58
90Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:02
91Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis0:08:13
92Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM0:08:15
93Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:22
94Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers0:08:22
95Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos0:08:26
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech0:10:09
97Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma0:10:21
98Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos0:10:28
99Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos0:11:00
100Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:11:06
101Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:46
102Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM0:12:16
103Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM0:12:36
104Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos0:12:40
105Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers0:13:43
106Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:14:30
107Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:39
108Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:47
109Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:15:55
110Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo0:20:16
111James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation0:20:33
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:20:36
113Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:21:42
114Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:08
115Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:05
116Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:32
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange0:31:39
118Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling0:32:51

Points classification
RankBibResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix24
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo21
3Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ12
4Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland12
5Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ11
6Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland10
7Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling10
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis8
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange6
13Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious6
14Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team4
15Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo4
16Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis2
17Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team2
18Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers2
19Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
20Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates2
21Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation1
22Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange1
23Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis1
24Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountains classification
RankBibResult
1Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling10
2Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis10
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling6
6Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland6
7Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling5
8Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis4
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
10Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo4
11Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling3
12Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation3
13Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland2
14Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers2
15Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix2
16Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers1
17Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
18Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix1

Young riders classification
RankBibResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo12:41:20
2Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal0:0:08
3Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo0:0:09
4Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:0:23
5Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers0:0:27
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange0:0:30
7Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix0:0:38
8Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:0:43
9Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM0:01:12
10Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis0:01:24
11Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
12Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious0:01:37
13Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:01:52
14Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech0:02:47
15Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:51
16Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious0:03:24
17Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:04:57
18Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:12
19Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ0:06:39
20Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:51
21Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:06:51
22Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:52
23Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos0:07:57
24Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM0:11:47
25Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:18
26Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:39

Teams classification
RankBibResult
1EF Education-Nippo25:21:21
2Groupama-FDJ0:01:56
3Rally Cycling0:02:52
4Swiss Cycling0:03:38
5Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:41
6Ineos Grenadiers0:04:26
7Astana-Premier Tech0:04:37
8Jumbo-Visma0:04:41
9Team BikeExchange0:05:22
10Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
11Alpecin-Fenix0:05:36
12Cofidis0:05:37
13Total Direct Energie0:05:46
14Movistar Team0:06:06
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:19
16Team DSM0:06:25
17Bahrain Victorious0:06:39
18Lotto Soudal0:07:49
19Team Qhubeka Assos0:08:17
20AG2R Citroën Team0:08:19
21UAE Team Emirates0:08:23
22Israel Start-up Nation0:09:08

