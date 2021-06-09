Tour de Suisse: Bissegger wins stage 4
Breakaway companions Thomas and Rosskopf complete podium
Stage 4: St. Urban - Gstaad
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) and Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) in a three-up breakaway sprint on the Gstaad airfield.
The Swiss rider was a latecomer to a breakaway that itself had taken some 100km to form but ultimately proved successful, as the peloton rolled home more than five minutes down.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) finished safely in the reduced peloton to retain the yellow jersey as overall leader of the race.
Bissegger missed out on victory to Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in the opening day time trial but claimed his second victory since turning professional and his first in a road race.
He weathered attacks from Thomas and Rosskopf on the late category-2 climb of the Saaenmoser Pass (7.5km at 4.4 per cent), as the fourth member of the breakaway, Joel Suter (Swiss National Team) lost contact and had to settle for fourth place.
The leading trio tested each other on the wet 6km descent before emerging onto the airfield for a game of cat and mouse. Bissegger forced his rivals to respond by accelerating through the barriered corners that led onto the runway, before swiftly shutting down what proved to be Rosskopf’s final attack. The American then found himself leading out the sprint for the line, with Bissegger hitting out with around 150 metres to go. Rosskopf was spent, while Thomas was unable to match the pace, leaving Bissegger to sit up and roar in delight.
“Finally I got a stage win at the Tour de Suisse. I’m really happy with that,” said Bissegger, who added to his Paris-Nice victory in his first full pro season.
“I would say this one is nicer. This was a normal road stage, and the other one was a time trial, so more for specialists. Both are nice but here in Switzerland it’s maybe even a bit nicer.”
It looked for a moment that Bissegger – who started the day 6:05 down on Van der Poel overall – might be on his way into the yellow jersey, as the peloton called off the chase of the breakaway with 30km remaining. However, despite the gap reaching eight minutes at the foot of the final climb, the pace was sufficiently raised for the general classification leaders to remain in place, despite there being no real action between them on the final climb.
Van der Poel, who had to shut a gap when the bunch briefly split on the airfield, continues to lead the Tour de Suisse by one second over Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), with Küng third at four seconds.
How it unfolded
The peloton was seven riders short as it rolled out from St.Urban, as Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert withdrew from the race after learning of a positive COVID-19 test among their staff.
The 171km stage was largely flat before the late climb and descent, but the racing was anything but calm, with a long and intense fight for the breakaway.
Bissegger and Suter made their intentions clear as the early moves came and went, while there was a brief moment of drama when Van der Poel found himself off the front. Only after 50 kilometres did a group manage to establish a gap over the peloton, and even then it was shaky.
There were six riders in the move: Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Simon Pellaud (Swiss National Team), Jelle Wallays (Cofidis). The best-placed on GC was Burghardt, at 3:27.
They gained a lead of a minute but the peloton didn’t let them go, with Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix teammates setting a strong tempo. The gap came down to 45 seconds, then back up over a minute, then back down again. At that point, with 71km on the clock and 100km remaining, and with the gap still small, several riders hit out from the peloton to try and bridge to the break. Fourth-placed Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was off the front as a group of 12 counter-attackers made it to the break, but that was soon snuffed out and the peloton came back together once more.
The next move, with 95km remaining, proved to be the good one. Suter, Rosskopf, and Thomas went clear first of all, but it was a struggled to establish a gap as more counter attacks came from behind. Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo), Mark Donovan (Team DSM) and Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) tried and failed before Bissegger took off alone and successfully made the bridge.
As he did so, with 78km to go, the escape group had a lead of 2:30, and that grew to seven minutes over the subsequent 20km as the rain began to fall.
Suter won the intermediate sprint in Pohlern with 55km to go, at which point the peloton sprang into life, sensing the break had what could well be a winning margin. Cofidis put their whole team on the front, working for Christophe Laporte, and they were soon joined by Movistar, working for Ivan Cortina.
Alpecin-Fenix put one rider up front but never really looked too concerned about defending the yellow jersey, and so Cofidis and Movistar were left to go it alone. They struggled to make inroads, however, and with 30km to go and the gap still standing at 5:30, they sat up and knocked off their effort. The gap to the breakaway quickly began to rise once more and it was clear the winner would be one of the front four.
With such hesitation and drop in pace, it looked like the break could get the sort of advantage that could put Bissegger or Suter – both within seven minutes of Van der Poel – into yellow. However, Alpecin-Fenix, Astana, and Ineos were among the teams who came to the front of the bunch to set a tempo, if not chase properly.
Suter won the second intermediate sprint at the end of a long false flat, and just before the final climb began with 17km to go. They took on the Saaenmoser Pass – 7.5km at 4.4 per cent – with a lead of eight minutes.
Rosskopf was the chief aggressor on the lower slopes and while Thomas and Bissegger matched him comfortably, Suter started to struggle. He was distanced but not definitively dropped, rising his own pace while keeping the others in sight. Back in the peloton, Bahrain Victorious were working on the approach and reduced the gap to seven minutes on the lower slopes. There were even attacks, as Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën) briefly clipped off the front as the pace and urgency increased.
Towards the top of the climb, with 10km to go, Thomas put in a big attack, taking him over the crest with a lead of a few seconds. Rosskopf was first to react before Bissegger gapped him in the last few metres. On the plateau beyond the summit, Bissegger linked up with Thomas and they looked around to see Rosskopf not just joining but attacking.
The trio came together for the 6km descent, although it was a loose alliance, with the three of them putting in small digs. They emerged together at the entrance to the Gstaad airfield with 3km to go.
Bissegger saw the two barriered corners that led them onto the runway as an opportunity to accelerate and open gaps. Thomas was onto him, while Rosskopf subsequently made contact under the 2km-to-go banner. The American bided his time before launching his last major roll of the dice, but it was to no avail as Bissegger was quickly onto it.
The three riders then resigned themselves to settle things in a sprint, with Rosskopf already appearing defeated as he slowly led through the final kilometre. He kicked with just under 200 metres to go but Bissegger’s final acceleration was telling.
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|3:46:21
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:0:00
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:0:00
|4
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:0:23
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|6
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:16
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|9
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|11
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:16
|12
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|13
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|14
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:16
|15
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:16
|16
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|17
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:16
|18
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|19
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:16
|20
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:16
|21
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:16
|22
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:16
|23
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|24
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:16
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|27
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:05:16
|28
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|29
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|30
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:05:16
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:16
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|33
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|34
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:16
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:16
|36
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|38
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|39
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|40
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:16
|41
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:16
|42
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|43
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:16
|44
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|45
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|46
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|47
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:16
|48
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|49
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:16
|50
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:16
|51
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:05:16
|52
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|53
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|54
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:05:16
|55
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|56
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:16
|57
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:16
|58
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:16
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:16
|60
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:16
|62
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:16
|63
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:16
|64
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:16
|66
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:16
|67
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:16
|68
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|69
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|70
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:16
|71
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:05:16
|72
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:16
|73
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:16
|74
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:16
|75
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:16
|76
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:16
|77
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:16
|79
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:16
|80
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|81
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:16
|82
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:16
|83
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:16
|84
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:16
|85
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|0:05:32
|86
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|87
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:05:32
|88
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:32
|89
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:32
|90
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:32
|91
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:32
|92
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:49
|93
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:49
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:02
|95
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:06:02
|96
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:02
|97
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:06:02
|98
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:06:02
|99
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:17
|100
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:06:17
|101
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:17
|102
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:17
|103
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:17
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:17
|105
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:17
|106
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:17
|107
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:17
|108
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|109
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:25
|111
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:06:25
|112
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:25
|113
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:25
|114
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:42
|115
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:49
|116
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:08:13
|117
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:17
|118
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:17
|DNS
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNS
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|OK
|-
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|OK
|-
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|OK
|-
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|OK
|-
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|OK
|-
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|OK
|-
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|OK
|-
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|OK
|-
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|OK
|-
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|OK
|-
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|OK
|-
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|OK
|-
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|OK
|-
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OK
|-
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|OK
|-
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OK
|-
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|OK
|-
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland
|OK
|-
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
|OK
|-
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|OK
|-
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|OK
|-
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|OK
|-
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|OK
|-
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|OK
|-
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|OK
|-
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|OK
|-
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|OK
|-
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|OK
|-
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|OK
|-
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|OK
|-
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|OK
|-
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OK
|-
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
|OK
|-
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|OK
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|2
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|2
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|4
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|2
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|3
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|4
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|3:46:21
|2
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:0:23
|3
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|4
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:16
|5
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|6
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:16
|7
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:16
|8
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|9
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:16
|10
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|11
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:16
|12
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|14
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|15
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:16
|16
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:16
|17
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|18
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|19
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:05:16
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|21
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|22
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|23
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:16
|24
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|25
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:16
|26
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:05:16
|27
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:16
|28
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:32
|29
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:49
|30
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:06:02
|31
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:06:17
|32
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:17
|33
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:17
|34
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:25
|35
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:42
|DNS
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|-
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|OK
|-
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|OK
|-
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|OK
|-
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OK
|-
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|OK
|-
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OK
|-
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|OK
|-
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|OK
|-
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
|OK
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Groupama-FDJ
|11:29:35
|2
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:0:00
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:0:00
|4
|Swiss Cycling
|0:0:23
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:16
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|0:05:16
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:16
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:16
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:16
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:16
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|12
|Team DSM
|0:05:16
|13
|Total Direct Energie
|0:05:16
|14
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:16
|15
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:16
|16
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:16
|17
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:05:16
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:16
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:16
|20
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:16
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:16
|22
|Cofidis
|0:06:02
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|12:40:51
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:0:01
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:0:04
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:0:06
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:0:13
|6
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:0:16
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:0:17
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:0:29
|9
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:0:37
|10
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:0:38
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:0:39
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:0:39
|13
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:0:48
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:0:50
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:52
|16
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:0:56
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:0:56
|18
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:0:59
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|0:0:59
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:01:02
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:04
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:04
|23
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:04
|24
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:07
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|26
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:12
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:19
|28
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:21
|29
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:30
|30
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:36
|31
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:40
|32
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:41
|33
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:52
|34
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:53
|35
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:55
|36
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:57
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:00
|38
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:06
|39
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:08
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|41
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:21
|42
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|43
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:02:38
|44
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:02:42
|45
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:56
|46
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:10
|47
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:16
|48
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|0:03:16
|49
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:20
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:43
|51
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:47
|52
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:48
|53
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:48
|54
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:50
|55
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:53
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:02
|57
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:15
|58
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM
|0:04:16
|59
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:56
|60
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:03
|61
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:04
|62
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:10
|63
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:13
|64
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:17
|65
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:26
|66
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:27
|67
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:28
|68
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:32
|69
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:41
|70
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:42
|71
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:53
|72
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:55
|73
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:59
|74
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:05
|75
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:13
|76
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:44
|77
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:48
|78
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:52
|79
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:58
|80
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:08
|81
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:10
|82
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:14
|83
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:07:20
|84
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:20
|85
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:21
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:21
|87
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:07:29
|88
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:32
|89
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:58
|90
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:02
|91
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
|0:08:13
|92
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:08:15
|93
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:22
|94
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:22
|95
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:26
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:10:09
|97
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:21
|98
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:10:28
|99
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:11:00
|100
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:06
|101
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:46
|102
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:12:16
|103
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:12:36
|104
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:12:40
|105
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:43
|106
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:30
|107
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:39
|108
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:47
|109
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:55
|110
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
|0:20:16
|111
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:20:33
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:36
|113
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:42
|114
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:08
|115
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:05
|116
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:32
|117
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:31:39
|118
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:32:51
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|2
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|21
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|4
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|5
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|6
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|7
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|6
|14
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|16
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|2
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|18
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|19
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|20
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|22
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange
|1
|23
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|24
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|2
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|10
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|5
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|6
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|7
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|8
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|10
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|11
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|12
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|13
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|14
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|15
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|16
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|18
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|12:41:20
|2
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:0:08
|3
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|0:0:09
|4
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:23
|5
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:0:27
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:0:30
|7
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:0:38
|8
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:0:43
|9
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:12
|10
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:24
|11
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:37
|13
|Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:52
|14
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:47
|15
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:51
|16
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:24
|17
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:57
|18
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:12
|19
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:39
|20
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:51
|21
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:51
|22
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:52
|23
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:07:57
|24
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:11:47
|25
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:18
|26
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:39
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|EF Education-Nippo
|25:21:21
|2
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:56
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:52
|4
|Swiss Cycling
|0:03:38
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:41
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:26
|7
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:37
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:41
|9
|Team BikeExchange
|0:05:22
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:36
|12
|Cofidis
|0:05:37
|13
|Total Direct Energie
|0:05:46
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:06:06
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:19
|16
|Team DSM
|0:06:25
|17
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:39
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:49
|19
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:08:17
|20
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:19
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:23
|22
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Road bike hubs: Pawl vs ratchetRoad bike hubs are central to the performance of your wheels, but which type is better?
-
Tour de France past winnersA full list of champions from 1903 – 2020
-
Tour de Suisse: Bissegger wins stage 4Breakaway companions Thomas and Rosskopf complete podium
-
Tour of Slovenia: Bauhaus wins stage 1Bahrain Victorious rider edges Aberasturi at line
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.