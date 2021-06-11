Tour de Suisse: Costa relegated, Kron wins stage 6
By Cyclingnews
Lotto Soudal rider takes victory with Costa moved to second and Pernsteiner third
Stage 6: Fiesch - Disentis – Sedrun
Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) didn’t cross the line first on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse but nevertheless walked away with the victory as Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was deemed to have impeded him in the three-up breakaway sprint.
Kron waved his arm in remonstration as he crossed the line, unhappy with the way Costa moved to the left inside the final 100 metres of a chaotic mountain stage.
Race officials then reviewed the footage and deemed that Costa had deviated from his line, handing victory instead to Kron.
Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), who created the final three-man selection from an unruly breakaway, led out the sprint but faded quickly and settled for third place.
Despite a frenetic start that saw Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), fourth overall, attack up the road on the early Gotthard Pass, it was ultimately a quiet day in the battle for the overall title, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retaining the yellow jersey with two stages remaining.
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:52
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:00
|3
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|0:0:01
|4
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:0:03
|5
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:0:03
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:0:03
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:0:03
|8
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:0:03
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:0:50
|10
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|0:01:00
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|20:00:31
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:0:26
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:0:38
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:0:53
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:11
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:32
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:19
|8
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:22
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:03:10
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:37
