Tour de Suisse: Costa relegated, Kron wins stage 6

Image 1 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe on the attack on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe goes in the offensive. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 RIchard Carapaz in his first day in yellow at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 Luke Rowe and Tim Declercq confer at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Richard Carapaz in yellow on the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 Jannik Steimle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe leads Marc Soler and Antonio Nibali at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Richard Carapaz in yellow. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 Richard Carapaz in yellow at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Mattia Cattaeno, Antonio Nibali and Marc Soler on the offensive on the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 Mattia Cattaneo leads his teammate Julian Alaphilippe on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe on the attack on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Dion Smith is one of three BikeExchange riders left in the race. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Antonio Nibali (Trek-Segafredo). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep). (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 Andreas Kron leads Hugo Hofstetter on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Richard Carapaz in the peloton on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Jannik Steimle on the attack at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Rui Costa on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) didn’t cross the line first on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse but nevertheless walked away with the victory as Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was deemed to have impeded him in the three-up breakaway sprint.

Kron waved his arm in remonstration as he crossed the line, unhappy with the way Costa moved to the left inside the final 100 metres of a chaotic mountain stage.

Race officials then reviewed the footage and deemed that Costa had deviated from his line, handing victory instead to Kron.

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious), who created the final three-man selection from an unruly breakaway, led out the sprint but faded quickly and settled for third place.

Despite a frenetic start that saw Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), fourth overall, attack up the road on the early Gotthard Pass, it was ultimately a quiet day in the battle for the overall title, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retaining the yellow jersey with two stages remaining.

More to follow.

Brief results Rank Bib Result 1 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:14:52 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:0:00 3 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:0:01 4 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:0:03 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:0:03 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:0:03 7 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:0:03 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:0:03 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:0:50 10 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:01:00