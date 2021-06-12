Tour de Suisse: Rigoberto Uran wins stage 7 time trial
By Ben Goddard
Richard Carapaz remains in the overall lead
Stage 7: Disentis – Sedrun - Andermatt
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) had a time trial to remember winning stage 7 of Tour de Suisse over the mountain pass of Oberalp Pass and giving his overall chances a boost.
The 34-year-old won the individual time trial by 40 seconds from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in second while Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) placed third on the stage.
Yellow jersey wearer Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) started the day 1:11 ahead of Uran in the general classification but saw his margin cut to 17 seconds to the Colombian ahead of the final stage with Alaphilippe just 39 seconds back overall.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:36:02
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:40
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:54
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:58
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:01:00
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|0:01:04
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:05
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|20:37:27
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:17
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:39
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:07
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:15
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:03:10
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:03:16
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:39
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|10
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:29
