Tour de Suisse: Rigoberto Uran wins stage 7 time trial

By

Richard Carapaz remains in the overall lead

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) had a time trial to remember winning stage 7 of Tour de Suisse over the mountain pass of Oberalp Pass and giving his overall chances a boost. 

The 34-year-old won the individual time trial by 40 seconds from Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in second while Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) placed third on the stage. 

Yellow jersey wearer Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) started the day 1:11 ahead of Uran in the general classification but saw his margin cut to 17 seconds to the Colombian ahead of the final stage with Alaphilippe just 39 seconds back overall.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:36:02
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:40
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:54
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:58
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:00
8Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:04
10Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:05

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 20:37:27
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:17
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:39
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15
6Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:03:10
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:16
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:39
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43
10Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:04:29

