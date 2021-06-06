Trending

Tour de Suisse: Stefan Küng wins opening time trial

By ,

Groupama-FDJ rider takes the overall race lead

Stage 1: Frauenfeld - Frauenfeld

NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 5

FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 1 a 109km Individual Time Trial from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Stefan Kng of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 1 a 109km Individual Time Trial from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 5

FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland and Team EF Education Nippo during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 1 a 109km Individual Time Trial from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) at stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 5

FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 1 a 109km Individual Time Trial from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 1 a 109km Individual Time Trial from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2021 Tour de Suisse opened with a Swiss one-two at the opening time trial in Frauenfeld, as Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) powered to victory on the 10.9-kilometre course, beating Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) by four seconds to take the first leader's yellow jersey of the race.

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rounded out the stage podium in third place with a strong ride to finish 12 seconds down. His teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) enjoyed the best result of the main GC contenders at the race, meanwhile finishing fourth, 19 seconds back.

Küng's result sees him take the leader's jersey at the race for the second time in his seven-year career, having previously worn it for four days after his BMC team won the opening team time trial back in 2018.

"It’s at home. I live one kilometre from here and it’s the roads that I train on every day," said Küng after the finish. "I had special preparation for this year’s Tour de Suisse. I can tell you that two weeks ago I would never have imagined sitting here because I was still building up my form and struggling in the first real TT training. I was feeling better each day and confident before the start. I knew exactly what I had to do and executed it perfectly today.

"I always had the impression when you’re young that the first victory is easier than the second because once you win, you’re expected to win every day. What makes this more special is that you do it at home.

"These are the roads that I train on every day. It’s where I live. I know all the people at the organisation committee, my friends and family are somewhere here on the side of the road. I won and took the yellow jersey. I did it three years ago here, but it was a team time trial. I’m really happy to wear the yellow jersey tomorrow."

Küng heads into a tough stage 2 – 178 kilometres to Lachen with three second-category climbs on route – holding both the GC and points leads, while Bissegger heads up the youth classification, and EF Education-Nippo lead the team classification.

How it unfolded

After a year out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour de Suisse returned on Sunday with a short time trial in Frauenfeld to kick off eight days of racing that mirrored the planned 2020 race route.

The 10.9-kilometre test was a pan-flat affair around the town with some technical points but also plenty of straight sections, suiting pure time trialists and power riders.

Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo) set the early running, putting up a time of 12:41 after setting off fourth. His time would only hold at the top of the leaderboard around half an hour, though, as his teammate, 22-year-old Bissegger, blitzed the course, setting a time 37 seconds and 2.6kph faster than the Dutchman.

Bissegger's time would hold up for much longer by comparison, with no riders coming close to his 54.2kph average speed. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) put in a good ride to briefly take second place at 12:29, before EF's Neilson Powless went four seconds faster minutes later.

In the meantime, Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) made his return to racing after a months-long break from the sport. The Dutchman put in a solid display, setting a time of 12:32 in his first race since the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Fellow former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) would end up 10th with his time of 12:23, while Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) was second fastest at one point with a time one second quicker, though dropped to sixth at the end of the day.

General classification riders had a mixed day on the bike, with Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) clocking in at 150th in a time of 13:16, Marc Soler (Movistar) finishing 99th at 13:06, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) taking 58th at 12:53 after a close shave with a car stopped on course, Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) finishing 43rd at 12:46, and race favourite Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) taking 15th at 12:31.

World road champion Alaphilippe enjoyed the best day of the prospective GC challengers with his fifth place at the line, while his Classics rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took 25th with a time of 12:38.

With just over an hour to go on the day, stage favourite Küng set out and duly did what everybody expected him to do on home ground. His time of 12 minutes dead wouldn't be challenged by the remaining men, with Cattaneo – the penultimate man out on course – coming closest.

Ineos Grenadiers youngster Pavel Sivakov rounded out the day in damp conditions – not that they hindered Cattaneo. The Russian ended up in 38th on the stage with a time of 12:44.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:00
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:04
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:15
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:19
6Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:22
7Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:22
8Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:22
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23
11Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25
12Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30
14Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:33
18Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:33
19Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34
20Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34
21Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36
23Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:00:37
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38
25Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:38
26Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:39
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:40
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41
29Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:41
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:41
31Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:42
32Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:42
33Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42
34Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:43
35Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:43
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:44
38Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:44
39Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44
40Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:46
42Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46
43Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46
44Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47
45Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48
46Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:49
47Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49
48John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49
49Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:50
50Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:50
51Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50
52Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:50
53Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:51
54Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:52
55Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52
56Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:52
57Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:53
58Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:53
59Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:54
60Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:54
61Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:54
62Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55
63Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55
64Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:55
65Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:55
66Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:55
67Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:55
68Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56
69Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:57
70André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:57
71Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58
72Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:58
73Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:58
74Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
75Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:59
76Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:59
77Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:59
78Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:59
79Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:00
80Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:00
81Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:01:00
82Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00
83Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:00
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:00
85Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 0:01:01
86Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01
87Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:02
88Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:02
89Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:02
90Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03
91Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03
92Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04
93Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:05
94Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05
95Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05
96Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05
97Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06
98Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:06
99Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07
101Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:08
102Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:08
103Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:08
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:09
105Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:09
106Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:11
107Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12
108Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12
109Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12
110Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:12
111Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
112Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12
113Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
114Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
115Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:12
116Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:12
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:01:12
118Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13
119Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:13
120THIÈRY Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:13
121Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:14
122Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14
123David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:15
124Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:15
125Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:17
126Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:01:18
127Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:18
128Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19
129Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:19
130Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:19
131James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19
132Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20
133Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21
134Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:21
135Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:22
136Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:23
137Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:24
138Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:26
139Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27
140Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:27
141Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27
142Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:28
143Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:28
144Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28
145Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:28
146KUHN Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:29
147Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:30
148Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:30
149Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32
150Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:36
151Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:37
152Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:39
153Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:39
154Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:40
155Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:42
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:42
157Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:43
158Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46
159Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:49
160Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:51
DNSEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 4
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:04
2Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:18
3Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18
4Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:21
6Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:37
8Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:38
9Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39
10Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:40
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40
12Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42
13Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42
14Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45
15Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:46
16Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:48
17Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:49
18Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:50
19Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:51
20Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51
21Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:51
22Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:51
23Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54
24Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:54
25Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55
26Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55
27Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 0:00:57
28Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:59
29Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00
30Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:01
31Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01
32Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:02
33Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02
34Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:04
35Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:07
36Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:08
37Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08
38Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08
39Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08
40Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15
41Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:18
42Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23
43Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:24
44Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:24
45KUHN Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:25
46Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education-Nippo 0:36:41
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
3Groupama - Fdj 0:00:39
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:57
5Movistar Team 0:01:05
6Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08
7Jumbo-Visma 0:01:12
8Lotto Soudal 0:01:16
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:18
10Cofidis 0:01:22
11Team DSM 0:01:24
12Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38
13Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:40
14Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44
15AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46
16UAE Team Emirates 0:01:50
17Team BikeExchange 0:01:53
18SWISS CYCLING 0:01:58
19Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00
20Total Direct Energie 0:02:17
21Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:35
22Rally Cycling 0:02:40
23Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44

General classification afters stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:00
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:04
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:15
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:19
6Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:22
7Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:22
8Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:22
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23
11Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25
12Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30
14Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30
15Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:33
18Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:33
19Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34
20Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34
21Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36
23Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:00:37
24Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38
25Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:38
26Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:39
27Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:40
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41
29Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:41
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:41
31Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:42
32Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:42
33Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42
34Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:43
35Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:43
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:44
38Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:44
39Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44
40Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:46
42Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46
43Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46
44Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47
45Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48
46Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:49
47Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49
48John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49
49Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:50
50Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:50
51Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50
52Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:50
53Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:51
54Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:52
55Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52
56Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:52
57Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:53
58Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:53
59Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:54
60Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:54
61Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:54
62Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55
63Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55
64Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:55
65Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:55
66Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:55
67Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:55
68Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56
69Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:57
70André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:57
71Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58
72Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:58
73Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:58
74Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59
75Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:59
76Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:59
77Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:59
78Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:59
79Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:00
80Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:00
81Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:01:00
82Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00
83Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:00
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:00
85Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 0:01:01
86Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01
87Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:02
88Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:02
89Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:02
90Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03
91Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03
92Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04
93Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:05
94Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05
95Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05
96Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05
97Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06
98Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:06
99Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07
101Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:08
102Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:08
103Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:08
104Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:09
105Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:09
106Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:11
107Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12
108Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12
109Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12
110Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:12
111Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
112Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12
113Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
114Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12
115Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:12
116Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:12
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:01:12
118Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13
119Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:13
120THIÈRY Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:13
121Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:14
122Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14
123David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:15
124Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:15
125Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:17
126Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:01:18
127Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:18
128Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19
129Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:19
130Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:19
131James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19
132Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20
133Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21
134Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:21
135Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:22
136Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:23
137Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:24
138Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:26
139Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27
140Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:27
141Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27
142Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:28
143Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:28
144Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28
145Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:28
146KUHN Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:29
147Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:30
148Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:30
149Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32
150Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:36
151Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:37
152Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:39
153Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:39
154Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:40
155Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:42
156Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:42
157Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:43
158Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46
159Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:49
160Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:51

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 4
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:04
2Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:18
3Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18
4Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:21
6Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:37
8Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:38
9Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39
10Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:40
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40
12Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42
13Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42
14Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45
15Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:46
16Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:48
17Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:49
18Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:50
19Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:51
20Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51
21Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:51
22Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:51
23Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54
24Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:54
25Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55
26Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55
27Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 0:00:57
28Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:59
29Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00
30Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:01
31Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01
32Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:02
33Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02
34Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:04
35Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:07
36Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:08
37Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08
38Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08
39Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08
40Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15
41Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:18
42Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23
43Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:24
44Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:24
45KUHN Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:25
46Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education-Nippo 0:36:41
2Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
3Groupama - Fdj 0:00:39
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:57
5Movistar Team 0:01:05
6Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08
7Jumbo-Visma 0:01:12
8Lotto Soudal 0:01:16
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:18
10Cofidis 0:01:22
11Team DSM 0:01:24
12Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38
13Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:40
14Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44
15AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46
16UAE Team Emirates 0:01:50
17Team BikeExchange 0:01:53
18SWISS CYCLING 0:01:58
19Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00
20Total Direct Energie 0:02:17
21Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:35
22Rally Cycling 0:02:40
23Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44

Latest on Cyclingnews