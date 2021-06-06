Tour de Suisse: Stefan Küng wins opening time trial

Image 1 of 5 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) at stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stage 1 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2021 Tour de Suisse opened with a Swiss one-two at the opening time trial in Frauenfeld, as Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) powered to victory on the 10.9-kilometre course, beating Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) by four seconds to take the first leader's yellow jersey of the race.

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rounded out the stage podium in third place with a strong ride to finish 12 seconds down. His teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) enjoyed the best result of the main GC contenders at the race, meanwhile finishing fourth, 19 seconds back.

Küng's result sees him take the leader's jersey at the race for the second time in his seven-year career, having previously worn it for four days after his BMC team won the opening team time trial back in 2018.

"It’s at home. I live one kilometre from here and it’s the roads that I train on every day," said Küng after the finish. "I had special preparation for this year’s Tour de Suisse. I can tell you that two weeks ago I would never have imagined sitting here because I was still building up my form and struggling in the first real TT training. I was feeling better each day and confident before the start. I knew exactly what I had to do and executed it perfectly today.

"I always had the impression when you’re young that the first victory is easier than the second because once you win, you’re expected to win every day. What makes this more special is that you do it at home.

"These are the roads that I train on every day. It’s where I live. I know all the people at the organisation committee, my friends and family are somewhere here on the side of the road. I won and took the yellow jersey. I did it three years ago here, but it was a team time trial. I’m really happy to wear the yellow jersey tomorrow."

Küng heads into a tough stage 2 – 178 kilometres to Lachen with three second-category climbs on route – holding both the GC and points leads, while Bissegger heads up the youth classification, and EF Education-Nippo lead the team classification.

How it unfolded

After a year out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour de Suisse returned on Sunday with a short time trial in Frauenfeld to kick off eight days of racing that mirrored the planned 2020 race route.

The 10.9-kilometre test was a pan-flat affair around the town with some technical points but also plenty of straight sections, suiting pure time trialists and power riders.

Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo) set the early running, putting up a time of 12:41 after setting off fourth. His time would only hold at the top of the leaderboard around half an hour, though, as his teammate, 22-year-old Bissegger, blitzed the course, setting a time 37 seconds and 2.6kph faster than the Dutchman.

Bissegger's time would hold up for much longer by comparison, with no riders coming close to his 54.2kph average speed. Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) put in a good ride to briefly take second place at 12:29, before EF's Neilson Powless went four seconds faster minutes later.

In the meantime, Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) made his return to racing after a months-long break from the sport. The Dutchman put in a solid display, setting a time of 12:32 in his first race since the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Fellow former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) would end up 10th with his time of 12:23, while Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM) was second fastest at one point with a time one second quicker, though dropped to sixth at the end of the day.

General classification riders had a mixed day on the bike, with Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) clocking in at 150th in a time of 13:16, Marc Soler (Movistar) finishing 99th at 13:06, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) taking 58th at 12:53 after a close shave with a car stopped on course, Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) finishing 43rd at 12:46, and race favourite Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) taking 15th at 12:31.

World road champion Alaphilippe enjoyed the best day of the prospective GC challengers with his fifth place at the line, while his Classics rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took 25th with a time of 12:38.

With just over an hour to go on the day, stage favourite Küng set out and duly did what everybody expected him to do on home ground. His time of 12 minutes dead wouldn't be challenged by the remaining men, with Cattaneo – the penultimate man out on course – coming closest.

Ineos Grenadiers youngster Pavel Sivakov rounded out the day in damp conditions – not that they hindered Cattaneo. The Russian ended up in 38th on the stage with a time of 12:44.

Results Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:00 2 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:04 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12 4 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:15 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:19 6 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:22 7 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:22 8 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:00:22 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:23 11 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25 12 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:30 14 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:32 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:33 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:33 19 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34 20 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:34 21 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36 23 Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 0:00:37 24 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38 25 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:38 26 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:39 27 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:40 28 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41 29 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:41 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:41 31 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:42 32 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:42 33 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:42 34 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:43 35 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:43 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:43 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:44 38 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:44 39 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 40 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:44 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:46 42 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 43 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 44 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47 45 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:48 46 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:49 47 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 48 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 49 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:50 50 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:50 51 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 52 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:50 53 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:51 54 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:52 55 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:52 57 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:53 58 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:53 59 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:54 60 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:54 61 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:54 62 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55 63 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 64 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:55 65 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:55 66 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:55 67 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM 0:00:55 68 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 69 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:57 70 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:57 71 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:58 72 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:58 73 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:58 74 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:59 75 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:59 76 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:59 77 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:59 78 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:59 79 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:00 80 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:00 81 Victor de la Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:01:00 82 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00 83 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:00 84 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:00 85 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 0:01:01 86 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 87 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:02 88 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team BikeExchange 0:01:02 89 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:02 90 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03 91 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03 92 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 93 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:05 94 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05 95 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05 96 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05 97 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 98 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:06 99 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:07 101 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:08 102 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:08 103 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:08 104 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:09 105 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:09 106 Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:11 107 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:12 108 Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 109 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12 110 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:12 111 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 112 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12 113 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 114 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 115 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:12 116 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:12 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:01:12 118 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 119 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:13 120 THIÈRY Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:13 121 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:14 122 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 123 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:15 124 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:15 125 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:17 126 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis 0:01:18 127 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:18 128 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19 129 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:19 130 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:19 131 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:19 132 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20 133 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21 134 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:21 135 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:22 136 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:23 137 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:24 138 Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:26 139 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:27 140 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:27 141 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 142 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:28 143 Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:28 144 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 145 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:28 146 KUHN Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:29 147 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:30 148 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:30 149 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32 150 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:36 151 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:37 152 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:39 153 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:39 154 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:40 155 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:42 156 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:42 157 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:43 158 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46 159 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:49 160 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:51 DNS Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12 2 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 8 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 4 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 4 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 0:12:04 2 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:18 3 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 4 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:21 6 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:30 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:37 8 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:38 9 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39 10 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:40 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:40 12 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:42 13 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 14 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:45 15 Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:46 16 Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:48 17 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:00:49 18 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:50 19 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:51 20 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:51 21 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:51 22 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:51 23 Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:54 24 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:54 25 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55 26 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:55 27 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 0:00:57 28 Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:59 29 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00 30 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:01 31 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:01 32 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:02 33 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02 34 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:04 35 Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:07 36 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:08 37 Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08 38 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08 39 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 40 Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15 41 Jonas Gregaard (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:18 42 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23 43 Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:24 44 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:24 45 KUHN Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:25 46 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Education-Nippo 0:36:41 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12 3 Groupama - Fdj 0:00:39 4 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:57 5 Movistar Team 0:01:05 6 Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:08 7 Jumbo-Visma 0:01:12 8 Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:18 10 Cofidis 0:01:22 11 Team DSM 0:01:24 12 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:38 13 Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:40 14 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:01:44 15 AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46 16 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:50 17 Team BikeExchange 0:01:53 18 SWISS CYCLING 0:01:58 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:00 20 Total Direct Energie 0:02:17 21 Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:35 22 Rally Cycling 0:02:40 23 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:44

