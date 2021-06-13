Trending

Richard Carapaz wins Tour de Suisse

By

Gino Mäder wins finale stage 8 in Andermatt

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) kept the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey

Richard Carapaz
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers yellow leader jersey Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers in breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt Gotthardpass 2106m Mountain Snow Landscape Cobblestones UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tour de Suisse stage 8 - Domenico Pozzovivo, Mattia Cattaneo, Rigoberto Uran Uran, Jakob Fuglsang, Richard Carapaz
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers yellow leader jersey Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers in breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt Gotthardpass 2106m Mountain Snow Landscape UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tour de Suisse stage 8 - Domenico Pozzovivo, Mattia Cattaneo, Rigoberto Uran Uran, Jakob Fuglsang, Richard Carapaz
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Gino Mder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep attack in breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt Gotthardpass 2106m Cobblestones UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gino Mader during Tour de Suisse stage 8
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Gino Mder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gino Mader wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers yellow leader jersey Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team INEOS Grenadiers in breakaway during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt Gotthardpass 2106m Cobblestones UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tour de Suisse stage 8 - Domenico Pozzovivo, Rigoberto Uran Uran, Richard Carapaz, Eddie Dunbar
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Gino Mder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gino Mader wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse ahead of Michael Woods
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers yellow leader jersey celebrates at arrival at arrival during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz finishes 5th on stage 8 and secures the overall win at the Tour de Suisse
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Gino Mder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at arrival Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gino Mader wins stage 8 finale at Tour de Suisse
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers yellow leader jersey celebrates at arrival during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt Fans Public Children Flag UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz wins the overall title at Tour de Suisse
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo 2nd place Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers yellow leader jersey Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Astana Premier Tech 3rd place celebrates at podium during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt Trophy UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

RIchard Carapaz wins the Tour de Suisse ahead of Rigoberto Uran and Jakob Fuglsang
ANDERMATT SWITZERLAND JUNE 13 Gino Mder of Switzerland and Team Bahrain Victorious stage winner celebrates at podium during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021 Stage 8 a 1595km stage from Andermatt to Andermatt UCIworldtour tds tourdesuisse on June 13 2021 in Andermatt Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Gino Mader wins stage 8

Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) sealed the overall victory. 

Carapaz followed attacks by Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) on the ascent of Gotthard Pass before riding into the finish and maintaining his 17-second advantage. 

Meanwhile, Mäder escaped the leading group on the final climb and rode down into the finish with Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) before beating him in the sprint finish in Andermatt. 

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led the overall favourites group into the finish nine seconds behind Mäder. 

“I’m really happy it’s a team victory as we’ve all worked together really well,” said Carapaz. 

“When you know you do things well you always get your reward and we have got a lot of confidence for what is to come. 

Carapaz was asked whether the Tour De France was a goal for him or if he will be supporting Geraint Thomas. 

“The truth is this is a showing of the strength of the team that we have and of course I am going to share the leadership with Geraint,” Carapaz added. 

“We just want to win the Tour (de France) and depending how it goes and we are going to go there with a strong team.” 

It was Swiss rider Mäder’s second win of the season after winning from a breakaway in stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia.  

Mäder showed his descending skills to bridge the gap to Woods at the head of the race in the battle for stage glory. 

Working well together the pair reached Andermatt with a nine-second advantage before sprinting with Mader the strongest and taking the win. 

“I came to the Tour de Suisse with the ambition to do well on general classification,” said Mäder. 

“I messed that up on stage 3 and that (to win stage 8) I’m just incredibly happy. If they (the chasers) caught us I would have finished with nothing but at least I would have had a second place. 

“And then I was just hoping something was left in my legs and in my head that keeps me going. It is a big win and the way I won today was completely different to the way I won out of a breakaway. 

“I think I can say now I’ve arrived.” 

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4:06:25
2Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:09
4Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
6Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
10Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21

Final general classification after stage 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 24:44:01
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:17
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:15
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:55
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:16
7Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:16
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:39
10Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:05:33

