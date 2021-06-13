Richard Carapaz wins Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 12 Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Tour de Suisse stage 8 - Domenico Pozzovivo, Mattia Cattaneo, Rigoberto Uran Uran, Jakob Fuglsang, Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 12 Tour de Suisse stage 8 - Domenico Pozzovivo, Mattia Cattaneo, Rigoberto Uran Uran, Jakob Fuglsang, Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 12 Gino Mader during Tour de Suisse stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 12 Gino Mader wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 12 Tour de Suisse stage 8 - Domenico Pozzovivo, Rigoberto Uran Uran, Richard Carapaz, Eddie Dunbar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Gino Mader wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse ahead of Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 12 Richard Carapaz finishes 5th on stage 8 and secures the overall win at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 Gino Mader wins stage 8 finale at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Richard Carapaz wins the overall title at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 12 RIchard Carapaz wins the Tour de Suisse ahead of Rigoberto Uran and Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 Gino Mader wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse while Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) sealed the overall victory.

Carapaz followed attacks by Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) on the ascent of Gotthard Pass before riding into the finish and maintaining his 17-second advantage.

Meanwhile, Mäder escaped the leading group on the final climb and rode down into the finish with Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) before beating him in the sprint finish in Andermatt.

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) led the overall favourites group into the finish nine seconds behind Mäder.

“I’m really happy it’s a team victory as we’ve all worked together really well,” said Carapaz.

“When you know you do things well you always get your reward and we have got a lot of confidence for what is to come.

Carapaz was asked whether the Tour De France was a goal for him or if he will be supporting Geraint Thomas.

“The truth is this is a showing of the strength of the team that we have and of course I am going to share the leadership with Geraint,” Carapaz added.

“We just want to win the Tour (de France) and depending how it goes and we are going to go there with a strong team.”

It was Swiss rider Mäder’s second win of the season after winning from a breakaway in stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia.

Mäder showed his descending skills to bridge the gap to Woods at the head of the race in the battle for stage glory.

Working well together the pair reached Andermatt with a nine-second advantage before sprinting with Mader the strongest and taking the win.

“I came to the Tour de Suisse with the ambition to do well on general classification,” said Mäder.

“I messed that up on stage 3 and that (to win stage 8) I’m just incredibly happy. If they (the chasers) caught us I would have finished with nothing but at least I would have had a second place.

“And then I was just hoping something was left in my legs and in my head that keeps me going. It is a big win and the way I won today was completely different to the way I won out of a breakaway.

“I think I can say now I’ve arrived.”

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4:06:25 2 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:09 4 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 10 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21