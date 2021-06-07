Trending

Tour de Suisse: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2

By

Stefan Küng holds onto yellow jersey

Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stefan Kung in the overall leader's jersey at Tour de Suisse

Stefan Kung in the overall leader's jersey at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
The classification jerseys at Tour de Suisse

The classification jerseys at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Signalling the peloton at Tour de Suisse

Signalling the peloton at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Rally Cycling in the breakaway at Tour de Suisse - Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)

Rally Cycling in the breakaway at Tour de Suisse - Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe at stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

Julian Alaphilippe at stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stefan Bissegger stage 2 Tour de Suisse

Stefan Bissegger stage 2 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing Tour de Suisse

The peloton racing Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton racing stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton racing stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton racing stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stefan Kung in the overall leader's jersey stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Stefan Kung in the overall leader's jersey stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse breakaway - Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling)

Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse breakaway - Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images)
EF Education-Nippo lead the peloton stage 2 Tour de Suisse

EF Education-Nippo lead the peloton stage 2 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ef Education-Nippo protect runner-up in the overall Stefan Bissegger

Ef Education-Nippo protect runner-up in the overall Stefan Bissegger (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Nick Zukowsky (Rally) was in the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Nick Zukowsky (Rally) was in the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel takes the stage 2 victory

Mathieu van der Poel takes the stage 2 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel punches the air after winning stage 2

Mathieu van der Poel punches the air after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) in the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) in the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe in the bunch during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Julian Alaphilippe in the bunch during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team BikeExchange at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Team BikeExchange at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Claudio Imhof, Tom Bohli part of the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Claudio Imhof, Tom Bohli part of the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe finishing stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Julian Alaphilippe finishing stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took his fifth victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. The Dutchman beat Maximilian Schachmann (Bora Hansgrohe) convincingly after the pair escaped in the closing stages to hold off the chase, while Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) claimed third.

Van der Poel attacked from a select group with 3.4km to go and looked to be on course for a solo win after Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) was unable to hold the wheel. Only Schachmann was able to mount a chase and the German made contact with the lone leader with 1.8km to, with Mader closing just before the sprint. 

However, when van der Poel opened the throttle there was no response with Schachmann settling for second. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) led home a group of overall contenders four seconds later, with Julian Alaphilippe, Richard Carapaz, Michael Woods and Fuglsang all finishing in the same time.

Overnight leader Stefan Küng (Groupama FDJ) managed to hold onto his yellow jersey by just a second with Alaphilippe up to second and Schachmann now in third.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:12:30
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:01
3Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:03
4Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
6Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
9Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09
10Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:11

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4:24:52
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:01
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:06
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13
7Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:25
8Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:30
9Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33
10Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34

