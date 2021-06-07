Tour de Suisse: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2
Stefan Küng holds onto yellow jersey
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took his fifth victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. The Dutchman beat Maximilian Schachmann (Bora Hansgrohe) convincingly after the pair escaped in the closing stages to hold off the chase, while Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) claimed third.
Van der Poel attacked from a select group with 3.4km to go and looked to be on course for a solo win after Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) was unable to hold the wheel. Only Schachmann was able to mount a chase and the German made contact with the lone leader with 1.8km to, with Mader closing just before the sprint.
However, when van der Poel opened the throttle there was no response with Schachmann settling for second. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) led home a group of overall contenders four seconds later, with Julian Alaphilippe, Richard Carapaz, Michael Woods and Fuglsang all finishing in the same time.
Overnight leader Stefan Küng (Groupama FDJ) managed to hold onto his yellow jersey by just a second with Alaphilippe up to second and Schachmann now in third.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:12:30
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:01
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:03
|4
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|10
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4:24:52
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:01
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:06
|5
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:25
|8
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:30
|9
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|10
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2Stefan Küng holds onto yellow jersey
-
Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: When do they arrive and what to expect?The Amazon Prime Day cycling deals will be back on 21 and 22 June
-
Emily Newsom: Racing Unbound is comparable to childbirthTibco-Silicon Valley Bank pro finishes third in 200-mile gravel test
-
Mark Cavendish: It's going better than anyone expectedBritish sprinter continues upward curve with second place at Elfstedenronde
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.