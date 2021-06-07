Tour de Suisse: Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2

Image 1 of 23 Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Stefan Kung in the overall leader's jersey at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 The classification jerseys at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 Signalling the peloton at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Rally Cycling in the breakaway at Tour de Suisse - Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Julian Alaphilippe at stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Stefan Bissegger stage 2 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 The peloton racing Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 The peloton racing stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 The peloton racing stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Stefan Kung in the overall leader's jersey stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse breakaway - Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team), Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Nicolas Zukowsky (Rally Cycling), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 EF Education-Nippo lead the peloton stage 2 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 Ef Education-Nippo protect runner-up in the overall Stefan Bissegger (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Mathieu van der Poel wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Nick Zukowsky (Rally) was in the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 Mathieu van der Poel takes the stage 2 victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Mathieu van der Poel punches the air after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) in the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Julian Alaphilippe in the bunch during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Team BikeExchange at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Claudio Imhof, Tom Bohli part of the breakaway at stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Julian Alaphilippe finishing stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) took his fifth victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse. The Dutchman beat Maximilian Schachmann (Bora Hansgrohe) convincingly after the pair escaped in the closing stages to hold off the chase, while Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) claimed third.

Van der Poel attacked from a select group with 3.4km to go and looked to be on course for a solo win after Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech) was unable to hold the wheel. Only Schachmann was able to mount a chase and the German made contact with the lone leader with 1.8km to, with Mader closing just before the sprint.

However, when van der Poel opened the throttle there was no response with Schachmann settling for second. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) led home a group of overall contenders four seconds later, with Julian Alaphilippe, Richard Carapaz, Michael Woods and Fuglsang all finishing in the same time.

Overnight leader Stefan Küng (Groupama FDJ) managed to hold onto his yellow jersey by just a second with Alaphilippe up to second and Schachmann now in third.



Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:12:30 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:01 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:03 4 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 9 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:09 10 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:11