Luis León Sánchez (Astana) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse with a solo attack 11 kilometres from the line. The Spaniard, who finished six seconds up on the charging peloton, rounded off a great day for Astana, who also sealed victory at Critérium du Dauphiné moments earlier.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hasngrohe) led the peloton home to take second place, while Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took third. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took fourth but moves into the race lead thanks to bonus seconds acquired earlier in the stage.

Astana took charge of the race over the final two climbs of the day, blowing the peloton apart and dropping the sprinters on the steep slopes of the final ascent of Chuderhüsi. Omar Fraile made a move on the climbs, but it was Sanchez who took advantage of a lull in the peloton on the flat roads heading to the finish.

With several sprinters making their way back to the front, Sanchez launched, and quickly built a gap as the likes of CCC Team and Team Sunweb struggled to organise a chase. Once the chase was co-ordinated, it was already too late, and Sanchez had time to slow up and celebrate before crossing the line.

"I am so happy I could win today," Sanchez said. "I did not expect I could be so strong in the final, but I was lucky to hold the gap until the end. We knew we have to do this race as hard as possible as there are many big sprinters in the peloton. We had to try to escape the bunch sprint to get a chance to fight for the victory."

How it unfolded

Three laps of a circuit around Langdau im Emmental played host to the second stage of the race, each featuring two second-category climbs – Schallenberg (8km at 5.1 per cent) and Chuderhüsi (3km at 9.2 per cent). With the stage favouring classics riders, a bunch sprint was expected at the finish.

The action started as the flag dropped, with numerous attempts to get away by various riders in the opening kilometres. After ten kilometres of racing, four men got away, with Guillaume van Keirsbulck (CCC Team) joined by Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC Cycling), Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) and Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie).

The quartet had to work to build a modest lead of two minutes by the time they reached the first climbs of the day, but they weren’t all together for long. After Grellier led Imhof over the first ascent of Schallenberg, Imhof attacked on the descent building a 30-second lead over Chuderhüsi.

Imhof didn’t let up in the valley, pushing on to extend his lead to two minutes by the second ascent of Schallenberg. Over four minutes back, Bahrain-Merida controlled the peloton.

By the time Imhof reached the second ascent of Schallenberg, the chasers Mannion, Grellier and Van Keirsbulck were being reeled in by the peloton. They were soon caught, leaving Imhof alone, 2:30 up the road.

The Swiss duly added to his mountain points, leading over Schallenberg and Chuderhüsi. Back in the peloton, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) at the intermediate sprint for two and one bonus seconds, respectively.

It was a quiet ride along the valley roads into the final lap. Imhof’s mechanical problem and subsequent bike change 42km out proved the only real event of note until the final two climbs of the day.

Astana took it up at the base of the final ascent of Schallenberg, dragging back Imhof, who was by then the new mountain classification leader with 21 points, with 37km to race. Further back, riders were quickly ejected from the peloton as the Kazakh team pushed the pace hard on the climb.

Three-time race champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was surprisingly among the dropped riders, while up front Omar Fraile (Astana) attacked over the top of the climb. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) joined him on the descent.

At the base of the final ascent of Chuderhüsi, the trio had a 20-second advantage but were caught at the top of the climb. With no other major attacks over the top, the final 18km drew the question of whether the sprinters could make it back before the finish.

Sánchez clipped off the front of the peloton with 11km to go, sensing a lull in proceedings as various sprinters, including Sagan, Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) made their way back.

The 35-year-old quickly built up a 30-second advantage, and with the chasers taking their time to get properly organised, he was able to hold out well despite the seemingly poor odds of success. By the time CCC Team and Team Sunweb got numbers on the front, it was too late, and Sánchez could celebrate his victory in the final metres even as the peloton bore down on him.

"The team was super strong on the last two climbs, and later, when I saw a moment, I made my attack," Sanchez said. "For a few kilometers, the situation still was on the limit as the peloton was really close, chasing me hard. But in the end, I managed to resist and to win."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:01:21 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 16 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 19 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 21 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 23 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 27 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 36 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 37 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 45 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 48 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 52 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 57 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:15 61 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:00:34 62 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 63 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:55 64 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:28 65 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:12 66 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 69 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:08 72 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:21 73 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 74 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:14 76 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland 0:08:10 82 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 83 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 85 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 86 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 87 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 88 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 91 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:36 96 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 97 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 101 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 102 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 103 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 104 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 107 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland 108 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 110 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 111 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 112 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 113 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 116 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 117 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 118 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 120 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 121 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 122 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 123 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 124 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 127 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 129 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 130 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 131 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 133 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 136 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 137 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 138 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 139 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 140 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 141 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 142 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 143 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 144 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 145 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates DNS Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Häbern - km 29.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 4 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Häbern - km 83.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 4 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Häbern - km 137.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 1

Finish line - Langnau - km 159.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2

KOM 1 - Schallenberg - km 25.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 6 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 3 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 3 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 2 - Chuderhüsi - km 33.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 6 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 3 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 4 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 3 - Schallenberg - km 75.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 6 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 3 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 5 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 4 - Chuderhüsi - km 87.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 6 pts 2 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 4 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 5 - Schallenberg - km 129.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4 3 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 4 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 2 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1

KOM 6 - Chuderhüsi - km 141.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 3 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 2 5 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:01:27 2 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 12 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:35 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:49 16 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:03:06 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:02 18 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:12 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:08 21 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:04 23 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 26 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 0:11:30 27 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 30 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 32 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:04:15 2 Team Ineos 12:04:21 3 Deceuninck - Quick Step 4 Team Sunweb 5 Groupama - Fdj 6 Team Katusha Alpecin 7 Ag2r La Mondiale 8 Trek - Segafredo 9 Uae Team Emirates 10 Movistar Team 11 SWISS CYCLING 12 Ef Education First 13 Mitchelton - Scott 12:04:30 14 Ccc Team 12:04:49 15 Bora - Hansgrohe 12:07:27 16 Team Dimension Data 17 Bahrain - Merida 12:09:36 18 Total Direct Energie 12:12:25 19 Lotto - Soudal 12:16:37 20 Team Jumbo - Visma 12:20:29 21 Rally UHC Cycling 12:29:10

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:12:16 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:01 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:06 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:17 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:18 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:19 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:24 17 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:26 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:27 21 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:31 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:32 25 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:34 26 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:35 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 28 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:38 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:39 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 33 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 34 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 36 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:44 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 38 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:47 39 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:00:49 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:00:50 41 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:54 43 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 44 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 0:00:56 45 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 47 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland 0:01:01 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:02 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:04 50 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 51 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 52 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 53 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:01:09 54 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:12 55 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 56 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 57 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:17 58 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:01:25 60 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:26 61 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:29 62 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:39 63 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:47 64 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 65 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:30 66 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:48 67 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:01 68 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:05 69 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:14 70 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:19 71 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:24 72 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:05:24 73 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:50 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:09 75 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:23 76 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:30 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:35 78 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:39 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:06 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:07:18 81 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:08:30 82 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 83 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:42 84 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:45 85 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:51 86 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:53 87 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:54 88 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:57 89 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:02 90 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland 0:09:10 91 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 92 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:17 93 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:19 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:39 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:31 96 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:11:42 97 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 0:11:44 98 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:46 99 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:11:50 100 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:11:52 101 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:11:56 103 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 0:11:59 104 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:05 105 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 106 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:08 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:09 108 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:11 110 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:13 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:15 112 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:17 113 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:18 114 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:19 115 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:20 116 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:12:23 117 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:12:26 118 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 119 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:28 120 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 121 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:29 123 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland 0:12:31 124 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:32 125 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:33 126 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:34 127 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:35 129 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 130 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:38 131 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 132 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:39 133 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:12:43 134 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:46 135 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 136 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:47 137 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 138 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:50 139 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:52 140 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:55 142 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:02 143 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:13:06 144 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:09 145 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:18

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 5 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 8 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 10 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 13 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 1 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 21 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 3 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 9 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 8 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 6 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 8 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 11 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 12 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 2 14 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1 16 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:12:16 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4:12:40 3 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 4:12:42 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:12:57 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:13:00 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 4:13:09 9 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 4:13:21 10 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:13:22 12 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:13:28 13 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 4:13:33 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 4:13:36 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 4:13:42 16 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 4:16:17 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4:16:21 18 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4:18:06 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4:18:25 20 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:18:46 21 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:18:55 22 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 4:20:56 23 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 4:21:18 24 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:21:27 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4:21:35 26 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:02 27 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 4:24:15 28 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4:24:21 29 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 4:24:42 30 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4:24:45 31 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4:24:48 32 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4:25:03 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:25:34