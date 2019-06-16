Tour de Suisse: Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2
Kasper Asgreen takes overall lead from Rohan Dennis
Stage 2: Langnau - Langnau
Luis León Sánchez (Astana) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse with a solo attack 11 kilometres from the line. The Spaniard, who finished six seconds up on the charging peloton, rounded off a great day for Astana, who also sealed victory at Critérium du Dauphiné moments earlier.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hasngrohe) led the peloton home to take second place, while Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took third. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took fourth but moves into the race lead thanks to bonus seconds acquired earlier in the stage.
Astana took charge of the race over the final two climbs of the day, blowing the peloton apart and dropping the sprinters on the steep slopes of the final ascent of Chuderhüsi. Omar Fraile made a move on the climbs, but it was Sanchez who took advantage of a lull in the peloton on the flat roads heading to the finish.
With several sprinters making their way back to the front, Sanchez launched, and quickly built a gap as the likes of CCC Team and Team Sunweb struggled to organise a chase. Once the chase was co-ordinated, it was already too late, and Sanchez had time to slow up and celebrate before crossing the line.
"I am so happy I could win today," Sanchez said. "I did not expect I could be so strong in the final, but I was lucky to hold the gap until the end. We knew we have to do this race as hard as possible as there are many big sprinters in the peloton. We had to try to escape the bunch sprint to get a chance to fight for the victory."
How it unfolded
Three laps of a circuit around Langdau im Emmental played host to the second stage of the race, each featuring two second-category climbs – Schallenberg (8km at 5.1 per cent) and Chuderhüsi (3km at 9.2 per cent). With the stage favouring classics riders, a bunch sprint was expected at the finish.
The action started as the flag dropped, with numerous attempts to get away by various riders in the opening kilometres. After ten kilometres of racing, four men got away, with Guillaume van Keirsbulck (CCC Team) joined by Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC Cycling), Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) and Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie).
The quartet had to work to build a modest lead of two minutes by the time they reached the first climbs of the day, but they weren’t all together for long. After Grellier led Imhof over the first ascent of Schallenberg, Imhof attacked on the descent building a 30-second lead over Chuderhüsi.
Imhof didn’t let up in the valley, pushing on to extend his lead to two minutes by the second ascent of Schallenberg. Over four minutes back, Bahrain-Merida controlled the peloton.
By the time Imhof reached the second ascent of Schallenberg, the chasers Mannion, Grellier and Van Keirsbulck were being reeled in by the peloton. They were soon caught, leaving Imhof alone, 2:30 up the road.
The Swiss duly added to his mountain points, leading over Schallenberg and Chuderhüsi. Back in the peloton, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) at the intermediate sprint for two and one bonus seconds, respectively.
It was a quiet ride along the valley roads into the final lap. Imhof’s mechanical problem and subsequent bike change 42km out proved the only real event of note until the final two climbs of the day.
Astana took it up at the base of the final ascent of Schallenberg, dragging back Imhof, who was by then the new mountain classification leader with 21 points, with 37km to race. Further back, riders were quickly ejected from the peloton as the Kazakh team pushed the pace hard on the climb.
Three-time race champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was surprisingly among the dropped riders, while up front Omar Fraile (Astana) attacked over the top of the climb. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) joined him on the descent.
At the base of the final ascent of Chuderhüsi, the trio had a 20-second advantage but were caught at the top of the climb. With no other major attacks over the top, the final 18km drew the question of whether the sprinters could make it back before the finish.
Sánchez clipped off the front of the peloton with 11km to go, sensing a lull in proceedings as various sprinters, including Sagan, Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) made their way back.
The 35-year-old quickly built up a 30-second advantage, and with the chasers taking their time to get properly organised, he was able to hold out well despite the seemingly poor odds of success. By the time CCC Team and Team Sunweb got numbers on the front, it was too late, and Sánchez could celebrate his victory in the final metres even as the peloton bore down on him.
"The team was super strong on the last two climbs, and later, when I saw a moment, I made my attack," Sanchez said. "For a few kilometers, the situation still was on the limit as the peloton was really close, chasing me hard. But in the end, I managed to resist and to win."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:01:21
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:06
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
|16
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|27
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|37
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland
|42
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|52
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|57
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:15
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:00:34
|62
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|63
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:55
|64
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:28
|65
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:12
|66
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|69
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:04:08
|72
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:21
|73
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:14
|76
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland
|0:08:10
|82
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|83
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|86
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|87
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|88
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:36
|96
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|97
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
|101
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|102
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|104
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|107
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
|108
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|110
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|112
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|113
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|118
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|122
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|123
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|124
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|127
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|129
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|130
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|131
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|133
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|136
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|137
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|138
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|139
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|140
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|141
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|143
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|144
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|145
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|4
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|4
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|3
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|3
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|6
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|3
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|4
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|6
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|3
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|5
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|6
|pts
|2
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|4
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|3
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|5
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:01:27
|2
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|12
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:35
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|16
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:03:06
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:04:02
|18
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:12
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:08
|21
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:04
|23
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
|0:11:30
|27
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|30
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|32
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:04:15
|2
|Team Ineos
|12:04:21
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Groupama - Fdj
|6
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|7
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Uae Team Emirates
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|SWISS CYCLING
|12
|Ef Education First
|13
|Mitchelton - Scott
|12:04:30
|14
|Ccc Team
|12:04:49
|15
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|12:07:27
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|17
|Bahrain - Merida
|12:09:36
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|12:12:25
|19
|Lotto - Soudal
|12:16:37
|20
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|12:20:29
|21
|Rally UHC Cycling
|12:29:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:12:16
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:01
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:06
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:10
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:17
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:18
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:19
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|17
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:26
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|21
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|22
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:31
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|25
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|26
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:35
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:38
|30
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:39
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|33
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|34
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|36
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:44
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|38
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:47
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:49
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|41
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:54
|43
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|44
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
|0:00:56
|45
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|47
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland
|0:01:01
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:04
|50
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|51
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:01:09
|54
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:12
|55
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|56
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|57
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|58
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:01:25
|60
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:26
|61
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:29
|62
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:39
|63
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:47
|64
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:02
|65
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:30
|66
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:48
|67
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|68
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:04:05
|69
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:14
|70
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:19
|71
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:24
|72
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:05:24
|73
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:50
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:09
|75
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:23
|76
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:30
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:35
|78
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:39
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:06
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:18
|81
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:08:30
|82
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|83
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:42
|84
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:45
|85
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:51
|86
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:08:53
|87
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:54
|88
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:57
|89
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:02
|90
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland
|0:09:10
|91
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|92
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:17
|93
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:19
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:39
|95
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:31
|96
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:11:42
|97
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|0:11:44
|98
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:46
|99
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:11:50
|100
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:11:52
|101
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:11:56
|103
|Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
|0:11:59
|104
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:05
|105
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:08
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:09
|108
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:11
|110
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:13
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:15
|112
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:17
|113
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:18
|114
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:19
|115
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:20
|116
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:23
|117
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:12:26
|118
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|119
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:28
|120
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|121
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:29
|123
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
|0:12:31
|124
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:32
|125
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:33
|126
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:34
|127
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:35
|129
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|130
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:38
|131
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|132
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:39
|133
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:12:43
|134
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:46
|135
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|136
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:47
|137
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|138
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:50
|139
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:52
|140
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:55
|142
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:02
|143
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:13:06
|144
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:09
|145
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|5
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|8
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|10
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|13
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
|1
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|21
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|3
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|8
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|11
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|12
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|14
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|16
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:12:16
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4:12:40
|3
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|4:12:42
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:12:57
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:13:00
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:13:09
|9
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:13:21
|10
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:13:22
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:13:28
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|4:13:33
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|4:13:36
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4:13:42
|16
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|4:16:17
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4:16:21
|18
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4:18:06
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4:18:25
|20
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:18:46
|21
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:18:55
|22
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4:20:56
|23
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:21:18
|24
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:21:27
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:21:35
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4:24:02
|27
|Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
|4:24:15
|28
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4:24:21
|29
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|4:24:42
|30
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:24:45
|31
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4:24:48
|32
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:25:03
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:25:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|12:37:17
|2
|Education First
|12:37:32
|3
|Team Ineos
|12:37:45
|4
|Groupama - Fdj
|12:37:46
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:37:49
|6
|Mitchelton - Scott
|12:37:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|12:38:05
|8
|Uae Team Emirates
|12:38:12
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|12:38:19
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:38:21
|11
|Ccc Team
|12:38:25
|12
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:38:26
|13
|SWISS CYCLING
|12:38:34
|14
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|12:39:02
|15
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|12:40:23
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|12:41:59
|17
|Bahrain - Merida
|12:43:33
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|12:47:18
|19
|Lotto - Soudal
|12:50:28
|20
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|12:55:25
|21
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|13:03:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy