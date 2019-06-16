Trending

Tour de Suisse: Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2

Kasper Asgreen takes overall lead from Rohan Dennis

Image 1 of 23

Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 23

Lawson Craddock in the Suisse peloton during stage 2

Lawson Craddock in the Suisse peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Pierre Latour on a descent during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Pierre Latour on a descent during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

Rally UHC Cycling's Gavin Mannion spent the day in the breakaway hunting KOM points during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Rally UHC Cycling's Gavin Mannion spent the day in the breakaway hunting KOM points during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

Michael Gogl and Svein Tuft

Michael Gogl and Svein Tuft
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

AG2R's Aurelien Paret-Peintre and Mathias Frank

AG2R's Aurelien Paret-Peintre and Mathias Frank
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

Rally UHC Cycling's Gavin Mannion spent the day in the breakaway hunting KOM points during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Rally UHC Cycling's Gavin Mannion spent the day in the breakaway hunting KOM points during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

Rally UHC Cycling's Gavin Mannion spent the day in the breakaway hunting KOM points during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Rally UHC Cycling's Gavin Mannion spent the day in the breakaway hunting KOM points during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar

Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Claudio Imhof was the lone survivor from the stage 2 breakaway at Tour de Suisse

Claudio Imhof was the lone survivor from the stage 2 breakaway at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

Luis Leon Sanchez on the Suisse podium after winning stage 2

Luis Leon Sanchez on the Suisse podium after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Kasper Asgreen in yellow after stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Kasper Asgreen in yellow after stage 2 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

Rohan Dennis in yellow during stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis in yellow during stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 23

Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 23

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin finished second and third during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin finished second and third during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Peter Sagan takes the field sprint for second during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan takes the field sprint for second during stage 2 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

Rohan Dennis in black after stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis in black after stage 2 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis León Sánchez (Astana) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse with a solo attack 11 kilometres from the line. The Spaniard, who finished six seconds up on the charging peloton, rounded off a great day for Astana, who also sealed victory at Critérium du Dauphiné moments earlier.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hasngrohe) led the peloton home to take second place, while Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) took third. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took fourth but moves into the race lead thanks to bonus seconds acquired earlier in the stage.

Astana took charge of the race over the final two climbs of the day, blowing the peloton apart and dropping the sprinters on the steep slopes of the final ascent of Chuderhüsi. Omar Fraile made a move on the climbs, but it was Sanchez who took advantage of a lull in the peloton on the flat roads heading to the finish.

With several sprinters making their way back to the front, Sanchez launched, and quickly built a gap as the likes of CCC Team and Team Sunweb struggled to organise a chase. Once the chase was co-ordinated, it was already too late, and Sanchez had time to slow up and celebrate before crossing the line.

"I am so happy I could win today," Sanchez said. "I did not expect I could be so strong in the final, but I was lucky to hold the gap until the end. We knew we have to do this race as hard as possible as there are many big sprinters in the peloton. We had to try to escape the bunch sprint to get a chance to fight for the victory."

How it unfolded

Three laps of a circuit around Langdau im Emmental played host to the second stage of the race, each featuring two second-category climbs – Schallenberg (8km at 5.1 per cent) and Chuderhüsi (3km at 9.2 per cent). With the stage favouring classics riders, a bunch sprint was expected at the finish.

The action started as the flag dropped, with numerous attempts to get away by various riders in the opening kilometres. After ten kilometres of racing, four men got away, with Guillaume van Keirsbulck (CCC Team) joined by Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC Cycling), Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) and Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie).

The quartet had to work to build a modest lead of two minutes by the time they reached the first climbs of the day, but they weren’t all together for long. After Grellier led Imhof over the first ascent of Schallenberg, Imhof attacked on the descent building a 30-second lead over Chuderhüsi.

Imhof didn’t let up in the valley, pushing on to extend his lead to two minutes by the second ascent of Schallenberg. Over four minutes back, Bahrain-Merida controlled the peloton.

By the time Imhof reached the second ascent of Schallenberg, the chasers Mannion, Grellier and Van Keirsbulck were being reeled in by the peloton. They were soon caught, leaving Imhof alone, 2:30 up the road.

The Swiss duly added to his mountain points, leading over Schallenberg and Chuderhüsi. Back in the peloton, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) beat Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) at the intermediate sprint for two and one bonus seconds, respectively.

It was a quiet ride along the valley roads into the final lap. Imhof’s mechanical problem and subsequent bike change 42km out proved the only real event of note until the final two climbs of the day.

Astana took it up at the base of the final ascent of Schallenberg, dragging back Imhof, who was by then the new mountain classification leader with 21 points, with 37km to race. Further back, riders were quickly ejected from the peloton as the Kazakh team pushed the pace hard on the climb.

Three-time race champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) was surprisingly among the dropped riders, while up front Omar Fraile (Astana) attacked over the top of the climb. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Roland Thalmann (Switzerland) joined him on the descent.

At the base of the final ascent of Chuderhüsi, the trio had a 20-second advantage but were caught at the top of the climb. With no other major attacks over the top, the final 18km drew the question of whether the sprinters could make it back before the finish.

Sánchez clipped off the front of the peloton with 11km to go, sensing a lull in proceedings as various sprinters, including Sagan, Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) made their way back.

The 35-year-old quickly built up a 30-second advantage, and with the chasers taking their time to get properly organised, he was able to hold out well despite the seemingly poor odds of success. By the time CCC Team and Team Sunweb got numbers on the front, it was too late, and Sánchez could celebrate his victory in the final metres even as the peloton bore down on him.

"The team was super strong on the last two climbs, and later, when I saw a moment, I made my attack," Sanchez said. "For a few kilometers, the situation still was on the limit as the peloton was really close, chasing me hard. But in the end, I managed to resist and to win."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:01:21
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:06
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
12Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
16Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
18Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
19Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
21Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
23Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
27Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
36Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
37Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
38Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
41Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland
42Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
45Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
47Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
48Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
49Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
52Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
53Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
55Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
57Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
58Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
59Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
60Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:15
61Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:00:34
62Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:41
63Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:55
64Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:28
65Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:12
66Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
67Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
69Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
71Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:04:08
72Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:21
73Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
74Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:14
76Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
79Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland0:08:10
82Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
83Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
84Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
85Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
86Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
87Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
88Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
90Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
92Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
94Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:36
96Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
97Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
100Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
101Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
102Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
103Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
104Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
107Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
108Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
109Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
110Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
111Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
112Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
113Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
115Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
116Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
117Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
118Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
120Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
121Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
122Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
123Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
126Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
127Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
129Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
130Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
131Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
133Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
134Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
136Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
137Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
138Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
139Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
140Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
141Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
142Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
143Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
144Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
145Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
DNSBruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Häbern - km 29.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland4pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Häbern - km 83.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland4pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Häbern - km 137.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland1

Finish line - Langnau - km 159.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2

KOM 1 - Schallenberg - km 25.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie6pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
3Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland3
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 2 - Chuderhüsi - km 33.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland6pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
3Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3
4Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 3 - Schallenberg - km 75.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland6pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team3
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
5Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 4 - Chuderhüsi - km 87.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland6pts
2Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
4Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 5 - Schallenberg - km 129.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida4
3Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
4Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates2
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos1

KOM 6 - Chuderhüsi - km 141.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida3
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos2
5Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:01:27
2Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
4Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
11Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
12Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
13Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
14Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:35
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:49
16Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:03:06
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:04:02
18Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:12
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
20Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:08
21Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:04
23Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
24Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
26Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland0:11:30
27Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
28Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
29Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
30Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
32Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
33Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:04:15
2Team Ineos12:04:21
3Deceuninck - Quick Step
4Team Sunweb
5Groupama - Fdj
6Team Katusha Alpecin
7Ag2r La Mondiale
8Trek - Segafredo
9Uae Team Emirates
10Movistar Team
11SWISS CYCLING
12Ef Education First
13Mitchelton - Scott12:04:30
14Ccc Team12:04:49
15Bora - Hansgrohe12:07:27
16Team Dimension Data
17Bahrain - Merida12:09:36
18Total Direct Energie12:12:25
19Lotto - Soudal12:16:37
20Team Jumbo - Visma12:20:29
21Rally UHC Cycling12:29:10

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:12:16
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:01
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:06
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:10
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:17
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:18
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:19
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
16Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:24
17Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:26
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:27
21Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
23Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:31
24Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
25Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:34
26Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:35
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
28Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:38
30Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:00:39
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
32Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
33Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
34Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
36Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:44
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
38Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:47
39Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:00:49
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:00:50
41Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
43Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
44Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland0:00:56
45Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
47Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland0:01:01
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:02
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:04
50Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
51Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
52Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
53Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:01:09
54Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:12
55François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
56Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
57Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:17
58Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:01:25
60Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:26
61Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:29
62Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:39
63Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:47
64Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:02
65Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:30
66Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:48
67Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:01
68Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:04:05
69Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:14
70Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:19
71Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:24
72Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:05:24
73Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:50
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:09
75Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:23
76Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:30
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:35
78Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:39
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:06
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:07:18
81Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:08:30
82Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
83Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:08:42
84Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:45
85Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:08:51
86Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:53
87Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:54
88Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:57
89Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:02
90Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland0:09:10
91Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
92Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:17
93Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:19
94Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:39
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:31
96Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:11:42
97Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland0:11:44
98Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:11:46
99Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:11:50
100Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:11:52
101Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
102Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:11:56
103Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland0:11:59
104Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:05
105Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
106Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:12:08
107Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:09
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:11
110Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:13
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:15
112John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:12:17
113Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:18
114Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:19
115Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:20
116Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:12:23
117Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:12:26
118Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
119Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:28
120Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
121Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
122Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:29
123Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland0:12:31
124Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:32
125Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:33
126Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:12:34
127Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:35
129Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
130Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:38
131Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
132Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:39
133Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:12:43
134Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:46
135Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
136Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:47
137Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
138Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:50
139Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:52
140Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:55
142Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:13:02
143Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:13:06
144Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:13:09
145Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:18

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
5Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland8
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb7
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott6
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
10Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
13Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland1
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland21pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12
3Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie9
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida8
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
8Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
11Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
12Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos2
14Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos1
16Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:12:16
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos4:12:40
3Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ4:12:42
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:12:57
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:13:00
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin4:13:09
9Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team4:13:21
10Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:13:22
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:13:28
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb4:13:33
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team4:13:36
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb4:13:42
16Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data4:16:17
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4:16:21
18Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4:18:06
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4:18:25
20Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:18:46
21Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:18:55
22Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team4:20:56
23Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie4:21:18
24Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:21:27
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:21:35
26Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates4:24:02
27Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland4:24:15
28Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4:24:21
29Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team4:24:42
30Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie4:24:45
31Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4:24:48
32Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie4:25:03
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:25:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb12:37:17
2Education First12:37:32
3Team Ineos12:37:45
4Groupama - Fdj12:37:46
5Deceuninck - Quick Step12:37:49
6Mitchelton - Scott12:37:55
7Movistar Team12:38:05
8Uae Team Emirates12:38:12
9Astana Pro Team12:38:19
10Trek - Segafredo12:38:21
11Ccc Team12:38:25
12Team Katusha Alpecin12:38:26
13SWISS CYCLING12:38:34
14Ag2r La Mondiale12:39:02
15Bora - Hansgrohe12:40:23
16Team Dimension Data12:41:59
17Bahrain - Merida12:43:33
18Total Direct Energie12:47:18
19Lotto - Soudal12:50:28
20Team Jumbo - Visma12:55:25
21Rally Uhc Cycling13:03:51

 

