Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his second straight win at the Tour de Suisse on stage 5. The Italian held off Peter Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) after the two riders showed that they were head and shoulders clear of the rest of the field after a perfect lead-out from Viviani's teammates.

Deceuninck-QuickStep positioned the Italian national champion at the front as they race approached the final corner and Sagan had no response when Viviani kicked for the line. The pair even managed to create a gap over the rest of the field after Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) struggled to hold Sagan's wheel.





Trentin was eventually overhauled before the line by Trek Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven, who took third. Trentin finished fourth, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Peter Sagan was the first rider to congratulate Viviani at the line but the three-time world champion at least had the consolation of retaining his overall lead in the race, even if for one more day.

Sagan has extended his lead to 14 seconds over Matthews but the GC is set to change dramatically on stage 6 with the race heading towards the major climbs.

For the second day in a row the sprinters teams dominated the stage, however they were forced to work for their spoils when a committed group containing Bert-Jan Lindemann (Jumbo-Visma), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie) broke clear.

Although the escape never established a sizeable lead over the peloton they ensured that the main field had to keep the pressure on for most of the day's 177km stage between Münchenstein and Einsiedeln.

Mohoric was the last-man standing from the break inside the final 30km of racing as he held a lead of just over a minute, but despite a brave and now trademark style descent from the Bahrain Merida rider he was unable to hold off the pursuing bunch and was caught with roughly 15km to go.

From there the sprinters' teams and the GC squads jostled for position. Team Ineos were particularly keen to sit on the front after losing Geraint Thomas to a crash on stage 4 and they kept their leader Egan Bernal out of trouble as the tricky finale approached. Bora-hansgrohe were present and accounted for but it was Deceuninck-QuickStep who bossed the final with Kasper Asgreen, Yves Lampaert, Michael Mørkøv, and eventually, Maximiliano Richeze leading Viviani into position.

Even with the threat of Sagan on his wheel Viviani showed none of the hesitation he displayed at the Giro with a thoroughly convincing sprint for the line.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:18:26 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 7 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 8 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 12 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 13 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 20 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 27 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 29 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 30 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 31 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 32 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 35 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 36 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 38 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 39 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 41 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 43 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 44 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 45 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 56 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 57 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 58 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 59 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 63 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 65 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 66 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 67 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 69 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 70 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 73 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 75 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 76 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 77 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 78 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 79 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 80 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 82 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 85 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 87 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 88 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 89 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 92 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 93 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 94 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 95 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 98 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 99 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 100 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 101 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:44 102 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:00:53 103 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:55 104 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 105 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 107 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:15 110 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 111 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:31 113 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 115 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 116 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:35 117 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:46 118 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:25 119 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 121 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 122 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 123 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 124 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:30 125 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 126 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 127 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 128 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:35 130 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 131 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 132 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 133 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:37 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:58 135 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 136 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:05:27 137 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:32 138 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 139 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:36 140 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:41 141 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:48

Sprint 1 - Gotthardstrasse - km 129.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Grosserstrasse - km 160.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 4 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 3 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Finish - Einsiedeln - km 177 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain 1 - Haupstrase, 143.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 3 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 3 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 - Schnabelsbergstrasse, 153.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:18:26 2 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 6 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 15 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 16 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 17 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 19 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 23 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 25 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:55 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:11 27 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 28 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:25 29 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 30 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:37 31 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:32 32 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:36 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:48

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 11:18:06 2 Lotto - Soudal 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Dimension Data 5 CCC Team 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 Uae Team Emirates 8 Movistar Team 9 Team Sunweb 10 Total Direct Energie 11 EF Education First 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 SWISS CYCLING 14 Groupama-FDJ 15 Team Ineos 16 Astana Pro Team 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46 20 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:39 21 Rally Uhc Cycling 0:11:59

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:55:48 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:21 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:22 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:27 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:38 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:40 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:45 13 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47 14 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 16 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 18 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:53 20 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:55 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 22 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:59 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 27 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 29 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:08 32 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:10 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:11 34 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:15 36 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 38 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:22 39 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:23 40 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:26 41 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 42 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:41 44 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:01:46 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:50 46 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:23 47 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:24 48 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:56 49 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:03:01 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:03 51 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:21 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:33 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:03:37 54 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:52 55 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 56 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:03:59 57 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:22 58 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:45 59 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:09 60 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:29 61 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:32 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:56 63 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:00 64 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:07:11 65 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:21 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:41 67 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:20 68 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:08:51 69 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:01 70 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:04 72 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:18 73 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:23 74 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:28 75 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:40 76 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:10:54 77 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:20 78 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:23 79 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:28 80 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:04 81 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:12:11 82 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:13 83 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:12:16 84 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:12:17 85 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:22 86 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:26 87 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:34 88 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:47 89 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 0:12:52 90 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:55 91 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:59 92 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:13:07 93 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 0:13:40 94 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:45 95 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:13:59 96 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:01 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:27 98 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:42 99 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 100 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:49 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:14:57 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:07 103 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:31 104 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:41 105 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:23 106 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:29 107 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:38 108 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:19:49 109 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:51 110 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:02 111 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:20:30 112 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:32 113 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:38 114 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:06 115 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:10 116 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:47 117 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:20 118 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:02 119 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:13 120 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:24:19 121 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:24:28 122 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:24:40 123 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:43 124 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:55 125 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 126 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:25 127 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:31 128 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 0:26:02 129 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:04 130 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:26:30 131 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:48 132 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:50 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:27:38 134 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 135 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:28:01 136 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:15 137 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:23 138 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:44 139 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:29:48 140 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:39 141 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 8 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 8 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 11 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 6 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 14 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 5 15 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 16 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 17 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 19 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 20 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 3 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2 25 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 26 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 27 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 28 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 1 29 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1 30 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1 31 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos -2 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 24 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 19 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 4 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 9 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 8 6 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 7 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 7 8 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 9 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 10 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 6 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 16 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 17 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 18 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 19 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 20 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 2 21 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 22 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 23 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 25 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 26 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos -1 28 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15:56:09 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:24 3 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:26 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:44 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 9 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:05 10 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:03 13 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:00 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:37 15 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:03:38 16 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:01 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:08 18 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:39 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:00 20 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 21 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:02 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:19 23 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:59 24 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:11:55 25 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:05 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:40 27 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:14:21 28 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:02 29 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:08 30 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:17 31 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:20:09 32 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:43 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:30