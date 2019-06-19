Tour de Suisse: Viviani takes second consecutive victory
Italian champion out-sprints overall leader Peter Sagan in Einsiedeln
Stage 5: Münchenstein - Einsiedeln
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his second straight win at the Tour de Suisse on stage 5. The Italian held off Peter Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) after the two riders showed that they were head and shoulders clear of the rest of the field after a perfect lead-out from Viviani's teammates.
Deceuninck-QuickStep positioned the Italian national champion at the front as they race approached the final corner and Sagan had no response when Viviani kicked for the line. The pair even managed to create a gap over the rest of the field after Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) struggled to hold Sagan's wheel.
Trentin was eventually overhauled before the line by Trek Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven, who took third. Trentin finished fourth, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
Peter Sagan was the first rider to congratulate Viviani at the line but the three-time world champion at least had the consolation of retaining his overall lead in the race, even if for one more day.
Sagan has extended his lead to 14 seconds over Matthews but the GC is set to change dramatically on stage 6 with the race heading towards the major climbs.
For the second day in a row the sprinters teams dominated the stage, however they were forced to work for their spoils when a committed group containing Bert-Jan Lindemann (Jumbo-Visma), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie) broke clear.
Although the escape never established a sizeable lead over the peloton they ensured that the main field had to keep the pressure on for most of the day's 177km stage between Münchenstein and Einsiedeln.
Mohoric was the last-man standing from the break inside the final 30km of racing as he held a lead of just over a minute, but despite a brave and now trademark style descent from the Bahrain Merida rider he was unable to hold off the pursuing bunch and was caught with roughly 15km to go.
From there the sprinters' teams and the GC squads jostled for position. Team Ineos were particularly keen to sit on the front after losing Geraint Thomas to a crash on stage 4 and they kept their leader Egan Bernal out of trouble as the tricky finale approached. Bora-hansgrohe were present and accounted for but it was Deceuninck-QuickStep who bossed the final with Kasper Asgreen, Yves Lampaert, Michael Mørkøv, and eventually, Maximiliano Richeze leading Viviani into position.
Even with the threat of Sagan on his wheel Viviani showed none of the hesitation he displayed at the Giro with a thoroughly convincing sprint for the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:18:26
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|12
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|27
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|29
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|30
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|32
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|35
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|43
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|44
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|45
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|54
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|56
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|57
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|58
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|59
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|63
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|65
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|70
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|75
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|76
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|78
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|80
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|85
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|87
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|88
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|89
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|93
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|94
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|95
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|99
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|100
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|101
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|102
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:00:53
|103
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:55
|104
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|105
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|107
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:15
|110
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|111
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|113
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|115
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|116
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:35
|117
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:46
|118
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:25
|119
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|122
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|123
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|124
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:30
|125
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|126
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|127
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:35
|130
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|131
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|132
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|133
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:37
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:58
|135
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|136
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:05:27
|137
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:32
|138
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|139
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:36
|140
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:41
|141
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|3
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:18:26
|2
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|15
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|16
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|23
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|25
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:55
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:11
|27
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|28
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:25
|29
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|30
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:37
|31
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:32
|32
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:36
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|11:18:06
|2
|Lotto - Soudal
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|CCC Team
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Total Direct Energie
|11
|EF Education First
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|SWISS CYCLING
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Team Ineos
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:39
|21
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:11:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:55:48
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:21
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:22
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:27
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:38
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:39
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:40
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:45
|13
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:47
|14
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|16
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|17
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|18
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:53
|20
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:56
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:58
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:59
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|27
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|29
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:05
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:07
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:08
|32
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:10
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:11
|34
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:15
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|38
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:22
|39
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|40
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:26
|41
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|42
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:41
|44
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:01:46
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:50
|46
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:23
|47
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:24
|48
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:56
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:03:01
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:03
|51
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:21
|52
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:33
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:03:37
|54
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:52
|55
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|56
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:03:59
|57
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:22
|58
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:45
|59
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:09
|60
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:29
|61
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:32
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:56
|63
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:00
|64
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:07:11
|65
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:21
|66
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:41
|67
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:20
|68
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:08:51
|69
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:01
|70
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:04
|72
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:18
|73
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:23
|74
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:28
|75
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:40
|76
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:10:54
|77
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:20
|78
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:23
|79
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:28
|80
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:04
|81
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:12:11
|82
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:13
|83
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:16
|84
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:12:17
|85
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:22
|86
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:26
|87
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:34
|88
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:12:47
|89
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:52
|90
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:55
|91
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:59
|92
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:13:07
|93
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:13:40
|94
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:45
|95
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:13:59
|96
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:01
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:27
|98
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:42
|99
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|100
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:49
|101
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:14:57
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:07
|103
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:31
|104
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:41
|105
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:23
|106
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:18:29
|107
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:38
|108
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:19:49
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:51
|110
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:02
|111
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:20:30
|112
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:32
|113
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:38
|114
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:06
|115
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:10
|116
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:47
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:20
|118
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:02
|119
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:13
|120
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:24:19
|121
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:24:28
|122
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:24:40
|123
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:43
|124
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:55
|125
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|126
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:25
|127
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:31
|128
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:26:02
|129
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:04
|130
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:26:30
|131
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:48
|132
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:50
|133
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:27:38
|134
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|135
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:28:01
|136
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:15
|137
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:23
|138
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:44
|139
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:29:48
|140
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:39
|141
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|8
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|11
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|14
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|16
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|17
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|18
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|19
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|20
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|25
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|26
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|28
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|29
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|30
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|31
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-2
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|24
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|19
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|4
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|6
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|7
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|8
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|9
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|10
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|16
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|17
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|18
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|19
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|20
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|21
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|22
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|23
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|25
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|26
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-1
|28
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15:56:09
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|3
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:26
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:44
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:05
|10
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:03
|13
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:00
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|15
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:03:38
|16
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:08
|18
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:39
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:00
|20
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|21
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:02
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:19
|23
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:59
|24
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:55
|25
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:05
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:40
|27
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:14:21
|28
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:02
|29
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:18:08
|30
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:17
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:20:09
|32
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:43
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|34:53:38
|2
|EF Education First
|0:00:15
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:00:28
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:29
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|10
|CCC Team
|0:01:08
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|12
|Swiss Cycling
|0:01:17
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:55
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:04:42
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:52
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:16
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|0:10:01
|19
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:13:11
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:47
|21
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:39:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy