Tour de Suisse: Viviani takes second consecutive victory

Italian champion out-sprints overall leader Peter Sagan in Einsiedeln

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse ahead of Peter Sagan

Dries Devenyns grabs a feed during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

This farmer took a break to watch the action during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Mitchelton-Scott fuels up for stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Michael Gogl rider checks John Degenkolb's machine during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Time for antics in the bunch during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Fabio Aru in the Tour de Suisse peloton during stage 5

Fabio Aru chares a bottle with Alexander Kristoff during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan in the bunch during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Team Ineos in the Tour de Suisse bunch without leader Geraint Thomas

Peter Sagan checks Roman Krueziger's ride during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

The stage 5 breakaway at Tour de Suisse

John Degenkolb poses for a photo with a fan after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Claudio Imhof in the mountains jersey after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

kasper Asgreen in white after stage 5 at Tour de Suiise

Peter Sagan in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Elia viviani on the stage 5 podium at Tour de Suisse

The Tour de Suisse peloton

Mountains leader Claudio Imhof and Bora-Hansgrohe's Lukas Postlberger

Matej Mohoric on a solo mission during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Matej Mohoric on a solo mission during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal in the Team Ineos line at Tour de Suisse

The stage 5 breakaway at Tour de Suisse

Stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Brandon McNulty (Rally UHC) leads the peloton during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan in yellow during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan before the start of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Hector Carretero (Movistar Team)

Egan Bernal rides in the bunch during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan in yellow at Tour de Suisse

Bora rides tuck on a descent during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Bora rides tuck on a descent during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

The Tour de Suisse peloton in action during stage 5

The Tour de Suisse peloton in action during stage 5

The stage 5 breakaway at Tour de Suisse

Mountains in the background during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Elia Viviani beats Peter Sagan to win stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Merida) leads the breakaway during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

The Tour de Suisse peloton

Elia Viviani celebrates winning stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Elia Viviani beats Peter Sagan to the line at the end of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 at Tour de Suisse ahead of Peter Sagan

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 at Tour de Suisse ahead of Peter Sagan

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 at Tour de Suisse ahead of Peter Sagan

Elia Viviani wins stage 5 at Tour de Suisse ahead of Peter Sagan

Elia Viviani celebrates winning stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his second straight win at the Tour de Suisse on stage 5. The Italian held off Peter Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) after the two riders showed that they were head and shoulders clear of the rest of the field after a perfect lead-out from Viviani's teammates.

Deceuninck-QuickStep positioned the Italian national champion at the front as they race approached the final corner and Sagan had no response when Viviani kicked for the line. The pair even managed to create a gap over the rest of the field after Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) struggled to hold Sagan's wheel.

Trentin was eventually overhauled before the line by Trek Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven, who took third. Trentin finished fourth, with Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Peter Sagan was the first rider to congratulate Viviani at the line but the three-time world champion at least had the consolation of retaining his overall lead in the race, even if for one more day.

Sagan has extended his lead to 14 seconds over Matthews but the GC is set to change dramatically on stage 6 with the race heading towards the major climbs.

For the second day in a row the sprinters teams dominated the stage, however they were forced to work for their spoils when a committed group containing Bert-Jan Lindemann (Jumbo-Visma), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie) broke clear.

Although the escape never established a sizeable lead over the peloton they ensured that the main field had to keep the pressure on for most of the day's 177km stage between Münchenstein and Einsiedeln.

Mohoric was the last-man standing from the break inside the final 30km of racing as he held a lead of just over a minute, but despite a brave and now trademark style descent from the Bahrain Merida rider he was unable to hold off the pursuing bunch and was caught with roughly 15km to go.

From there the sprinters' teams and the GC squads jostled for position. Team Ineos were particularly keen to sit on the front after losing Geraint Thomas to a crash on stage 4 and they kept their leader Egan Bernal out of trouble as the tricky finale approached. Bora-hansgrohe were present and accounted for but it was Deceuninck-QuickStep who bossed the final with Kasper Asgreen, Yves Lampaert, Michael Mørkøv, and eventually, Maximiliano Richeze leading Viviani into position.

Even with the threat of Sagan on his wheel Viviani showed none of the hesitation he displayed at the Giro with a thoroughly convincing sprint for the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:18:26
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
7Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
8Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
12Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
13Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
18Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
19Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
20Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
27Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
29Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
30Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
31Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
32Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
35Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
36Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
37Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
38Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
39Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
41François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
43Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
44Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
45Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
46Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
51Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
52Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
55Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
56Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
57Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
58Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
59Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
60Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
62Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
63Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
64Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
65Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
66Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
67Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
69Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
70Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
72Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
73Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
76Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
77Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
78Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
79Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
80Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
83Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
85Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
87enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
88Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
89Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
92Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
93Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
94Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
95Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
97Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
98Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
99Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
100Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:37
101Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:44
102Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:00:53
103Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:55
104Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
105Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
107Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
108Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:13
109Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:15
110Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
111Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:31
113Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
115Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
116Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:35
117Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:46
118Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:25
119Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
121Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
122Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
123Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
124Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:30
125Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:32
126Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
127Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
128Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
129Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:35
130Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
131Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
132Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
133Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:37
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:58
135Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
136Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:05:27
137Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:32
138Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
139Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:36
140Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:07:41
141Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:48

Sprint 1 - Gotthardstrasse - km 129.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1

Sprint 2 - Grosserstrasse - km 160.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida4pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2
3Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Finish - Einsiedeln - km 177
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2

Mountain 1 - Haupstrase, 143.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida6pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
3Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland3
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 2 - Schnabelsbergstrasse, 153.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
3Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:18:26
2Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
8Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
11Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
12Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
13Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
15Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
17Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
19Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
21Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
23Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:37
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:55
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:11
27Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:13
28Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:02:25
29Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
30Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:37
31Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:32
32Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:36
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:48

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo11:18:06
2Lotto - Soudal
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Dimension Data
5CCC Team
6Bahrain-Merida
7Uae Team Emirates
8Movistar Team
9Team Sunweb
10Total Direct Energie
11EF Education First
12Katusha-Alpecin
13SWISS CYCLING
14Groupama-FDJ
15Team Ineos
16Astana Pro Team
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
20Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:39
21Rally Uhc Cycling0:11:59

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe15:55:48
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:14
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:21
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:22
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:27
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:38
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:40
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:45
13Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:47
14Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:48
16Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
18Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
19Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
20Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:55
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
22Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:58
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:59
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
25Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
26Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
27Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
29Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:05
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:07
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:08
32Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:10
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:11
34Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:15
36Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
38Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:01:22
39Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:23
40Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:26
41Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
42François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:41
44enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:01:46
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:50
46Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:23
47Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:24
48Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:56
49Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:03:01
50Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:03
51Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:21
52Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:33
53Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:03:37
54Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:52
55Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:58
56Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:03:59
57Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:22
58Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:45
59Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:09
60Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:29
61Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:32
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:56
63Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:00
64Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:07:11
65Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:21
66Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:41
67Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:08:20
68Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:08:51
69Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:09:01
70Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:09:04
72Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:18
73Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:23
74Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland0:09:28
75Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:40
76Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:10:54
77Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:20
78Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:23
79Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:11:28
80Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:04
81Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:12:11
82Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:13
83Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:12:16
84Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:12:17
85Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:12:22
86Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:26
87Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:34
88Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:12:47
89Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:12:52
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:12:55
91Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:59
92Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:13:07
93Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:13:40
94John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:13:45
95Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:13:59
96Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:01
97Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:27
98Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:42
99Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
100Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:49
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:14:57
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:07
103Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:31
104Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:16:41
105Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:23
106Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:29
107Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:38
108Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:19:49
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:51
110Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:02
111Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:20:30
112Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:32
113Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:38
114Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:06
115Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:10
116Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:47
117Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:20
118Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:02
119Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:13
120Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:24:19
121Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:24:28
122Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:24:40
123Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:43
124Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:24:55
125Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
126Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:25
127Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:31
128Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland0:26:02
129Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:26:04
130Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:26:30
131Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:48
132Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:50
133Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:27:38
134Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
135Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:28:01
136Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:15
137Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:29:23
138Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:44
139Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:29:48
140Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:33:39
141Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep32
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
7Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
8Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland8
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
11Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
14Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland5
15Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
16Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
17Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
19Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
20Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland3
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
24Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
25Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
26Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
28Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland1
29Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1
30Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1
31Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-2
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland24pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling19
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
4Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie9
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida8
6Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
7Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland7
8Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
10Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland6
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
13Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team5
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
16Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
17Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
18Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb3
19Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
20Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos2
21Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
22Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
23Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
25Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
26Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-1
28Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep15:56:09
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:24
3Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:26
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:44
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:05
10Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:03
13Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:00
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
15Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:03:38
16Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:01
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:08
18Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:39
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:00
20Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
21Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:02
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:19
23Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:59
24Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:11:55
25Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:05
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:40
27Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:21
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:02
29Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:08
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:17
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:20:09
32Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:25:43
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb34:53:38
2EF Education First0:00:15
3Team Ineos0:00:28
4Groupama-FDJ0:00:29
5Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:32
6Movistar Team0:00:48
7Uae Team Emirates0:00:55
8Astana Pro Team0:01:02
9Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
10CCC Team0:01:08
11Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
12Swiss Cycling0:01:17
13AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
14Mitchelton-Scott0:01:55
15Dimension Data0:04:42
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:52
17Bahrain-Merida0:06:16
18Total Direct Energie0:10:01
19Lotto - Soudal0:13:11
20Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:47
21Rally Uhc Cycling0:39:24

 

