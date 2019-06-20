Trending

Tour de Suisse: Tolhoek wins stage 6

Bernal moves into overall lead on summit finish

Image 1 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 48

Egan Bernal is happy to be in yellow at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal is happy to be in yellow at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 48

Paddy Bevin chases the leaders suring stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Paddy Bevin chases the leaders suring stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 48

Peter Sagan in the sprint jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan in the sprint jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 48

Kenny Elissonde sheds some clothing

Kenny Elissonde sheds some clothing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 48

Egan Bernal in yellow after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal in yellow after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 48

Dimension Data's Michael Valgren and Bingen Fernandez

Dimension Data's Michael Valgren and Bingen Fernandez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 48

Team Ineos' Owain Doull

Team Ineos' Owain Doull
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 48

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse started out wet

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse started out wet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 48

Nathan Brown gets ride of extra layers during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Nathan Brown gets ride of extra layers during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 48

Enric Mas during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Enric Mas during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 48

Egan Bernal talks with media

Egan Bernal talks with media
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 48

The Tour de Suisse peloton

The Tour de Suisse peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 48

Tiesj Benoot climbs toward the stage 6 finish at Tour de Suisse

Tiesj Benoot climbs toward the stage 6 finish at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 48

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 48

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 48

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 48

Team Sunweb's Lennard Kamna

Team Sunweb's Lennard Kamna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 48

The stage 6 start at Tour de Suisse

The stage 6 start at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 48

Claudio Imhof in the mountains jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Claudio Imhof in the mountains jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek is happy about stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek is happy about stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 48

Egan Bernal finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 48

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 48

Roman Kreuziger finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Roman Kreuziger finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 48

Fabio Aru finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Fabio Aru finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 48

Raco van der Horn congratulates teammate Antwan Tolhoek on his stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse

Raco van der Horn congratulates teammate Antwan Tolhoek on his stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 48

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 48

Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek on the stage 6 podium at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek on the stage 6 podium at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek on the stage 6 podium at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek on the stage 6 podium at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 48

Egan Bernal finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 48

Rohan Dennis in the bunch during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis in the bunch during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 48

Team Ineos' Ben Swift and Jonathan Castroviejo

Team Ineos' Ben Swift and Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 48

Dimension Data's Ben King

Dimension Data's Ben King
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 48

Katusha's Nathan Haas

Katusha's Nathan Haas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 48

Daniel Oss on the front durring stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Daniel Oss on the front durring stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 48

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 48

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 48

EF Education First grind it out on the front during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

EF Education First grind it out on the front during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 48

Mountains leader Claudio Imhof during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Mountains leader Claudio Imhof during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 48

Hector Carretero on the attack during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Hector Carretero on the attack during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek on his way to winning stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek on his way to winning stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 48

Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby-faced assassin Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to the win on the first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse. The Dutch rider held off a late charge from Tour de France contender Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) to claim his maiden WorldTour win. Francois Bidard (AG2R La Momdiale) finished third on the stage 6 finish in Flumserberg on a day that changed the overall complexion of the race and saw Peter Sagan lose his overnight lead.

"It's really special for me, three years ago I was here with Roompot and I won the mountain jersey here in such a big race like this one," Tolhoek said. "I was really happy here and now I've taken my first pro victory here at the WorldTour level, it's really special for me. Also, the way we rode as a team over the last few days, we are only five guys and we keep fighting every day. My teammates were pulling really hard today and I'm so happy I was able to finish it off.

"I heard in the radio [Egan Bernal had attacked] but I didn't want to look back because the last year in California he beat me. I was saying to myself, this can't happen today, I will win today and I'm really happy with it."

Tolhoek was part of the early break and went into the final climb with a two-minute advantage over the chasing field. The 25-year-old was quick to establish his dominance on his breakaway companions and although he was briefly joined by a handful of riders from the 25-man break the Jumbo-Visma rider was head and shoulders above the opposition.

The only scare came when Team Ineos set an electric pace in the final 3km of the climb as they looked to set up Bernal. The Colombian blew the GC group apart with a vicious acceleration and although he cut through the remnants of the early break he was unable to topple the determined Tolhoek.

The Jumbo-Visma rider could only afford to celebrate when he rounded the final corner and had the line in sight. Bernal finished 17 seconds down with Bidard a further seven in arrears.

The result moved Bernal into the lead with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) doing enough on the final climb to move into second. The Australian was unable to follow the pure climbers like Bernal but set his own pace on the last ascent and is a favourite to win the stage 8 time trial after also winning the opening individual test on stage 1.

Patrick Konrad (Bora hansgrohe) finished third on the stage and moved into third on GC but there were significant time losses for several GC hopefuls. Enric Mas lost 1:08 on the stage, while Marc Soler faired marginally better, losing 46 seconds.

How it unfolded

After the sprint stages, Thursday was the first chance for the GC riders and climbers to flex their muscles at the Tour de Suisse.

On the descent of the first climb a break of 25 formed with Gian Friescke, Claudio Imhof, Simon Pellaud (Swiss national squad), Rui Costa, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), Robert Stannard, Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Stan Dewulf, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Francois Bidard, Aurelien Paret Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Luis Mas (Movistar), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Scully (EF Education First), Paddy Bevin (CCC Team), Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin), Ben King (Dimension Data), Pim Ligthart (Total-Direct Energie) and, Colin Joyce (Rally UHC).

They established a lead as the kilometres raced by and with 30km to go the advantage stood at 4:12 over the bunch. A wrong turn saw Trentin, Joyce, and Imhof briefly distance the rest of the break but with the final ascent to Flumserberg to come all thoughts turned to the first major ascent of this year's race.

At the foot of the climb and with the leading trio caught, Ben King set the pace. He was quickly passed by Tolhoek who had no intention of finding a companion to work with. Mas and then Bevin made it across to create a leading trio but only the CCC rider offered Tolhoek any assistance.

Rui Costa and Bidard set-up a counter attack but with 4.5km to go Tolhoek, Bevin and Mas still had over a minute on the Ineos peloton and 30 seconds on the rest of the break. With 3.3km to go Tolhoek made his next move, and this time there was no response from Mas or Bevin who remained rooted to his saddle. The only question was whether the Dutch rider had enough of an advantage on the main field.

It looked too close to call when Kenny Ellisonde set a blistering pace that only Bernal and a handful of contenders could follow and within a blink of an eye the Colombian was clear and cutting through the break with ease. He rushed passed Bevin and Mas as if they were standing still and made Rui Costa look ordinary as up ahead Tolhoek's shoulders began to rock his face tightened with pain.

But even Bernal couldn't keep his pace at such incredible speeds and he too slowed inside the final kilometre as the road rose once more. It was all Tolhoek needed to ensure he claimed a maiden win at this level.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:43:34
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:17
3François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
4Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:31
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:38
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:44
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:00:46
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:52
14Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:08
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:11
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:15
17Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:20
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:22
19Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
20Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:26
21Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:38
22Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:39
23Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
26Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:01:49
27Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:52
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:55
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
31Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:01:59
32Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
34Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:02:11
35Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:16
36Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:02:24
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:32
38Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:02:39
39Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
40Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
41Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:09
42Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
43Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:25
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:37
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
47Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:13
48Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
49Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
50enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:04:53
51Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:57
52Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:01
53Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
54Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:34
55Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:06:05
56Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
57Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:38
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
61Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
62Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
63Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:07:02
64Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:07:32
65Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:40
66Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:07:42
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:53
68Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:08:17
69Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:08:22
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:40
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
72Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:31
73Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:41
74Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:16
75Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:10:18
76Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
77Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
78Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:30
79Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
80Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:01
81Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
82Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:15
84Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
85Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:11:36
86Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
87Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
88Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
89Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
91Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
96Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
97Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
98Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
100Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
101Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
102Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
103Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:43
105Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:11:45
106Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:50
107Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:00
108Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:12:30
109Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:02
110Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:51
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:04
112Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:09
113Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
115Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:44
116Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
117Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
120Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
121Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
122Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
123Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
124Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
125Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
126Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
127Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
128Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
129Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:29
130Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
131Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:16:36
132Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
133Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
134Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:38
135Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:40
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:49
138Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:58
139Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
140Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNSOmar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Staatsstrasse - 81.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4pts
2Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
3Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland1

Sprint 2 - Staatsstrasse - 105km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1

Finish – Flumserberg - 120.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos8
3François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 1 - Hauptstrasse - 70.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland1

Mountain 2 - Flumserberg - 120.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos8
3François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:43:34
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:17
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:52
5Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:08
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
7Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:26
8Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:38
9Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:39
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
11Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:52
12Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:59
13Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:02:24
15Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:02:39
16Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:13
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:34
18Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:05
19Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:07:02
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:08:22
21Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:31
22Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:16
23Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:10:18
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:30
25Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:01
26Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
27Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:11:36
28Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:09
30Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:16:29
32Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:36
33Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18:40:18
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:29
4Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:50
8François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
9Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:07
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
11Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:01:12
12Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:17
13Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:22
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:26
16Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:32
17Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:01:42
18Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:01:43
20Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:01:44
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:55
22Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
23Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:02:10
25Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:13
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:17
27Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:20
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:22
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
30Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:02:30
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:51
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:53
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:03:21
34Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:01
36Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:03
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:05:27
39enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:05:43
40Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:06:24
41Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:06:41
42Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:06:53
43Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:07:39
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:16
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:32
46Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:34
47Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
48Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:14
49Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:09:37
50Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:10:03
51Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:10:23
52Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:26
53Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:10:32
54Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:33
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:12
56Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:11:16
57Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:17
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:41
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:57
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:03
61Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland0:12:45
62Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:12:55
63Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:13:36
64Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:13:43
65Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:01
66Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:26
67Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:14:33
68Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:15:07
69Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:24
70Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:35
71Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:39
72Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:44
73Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:16:48
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:55
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:17:12
76Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:47
77Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:18:15
78Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:40
79Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:33
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:19:44
81Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:58
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:24
83Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:47
84Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:21:38
85Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:00
86Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:23:00
87Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:28
88Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:29
89Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:23:32
90Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:23:39
91Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:24:29
92Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:24:39
93Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:31
94Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:25:37
95Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:47
96Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:39
97Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:46
98Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:52
99Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:27:05
100Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:27:11
101Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:27:21
102Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:43
103Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:06
104Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:28:32
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:28:33
106Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:44
107Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:29:01
108Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:41
109Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:25
110Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:12
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:09
112Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:34:02
113Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:18
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:35:20
115Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland0:35:23
116Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:24
117Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:35:35
118Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
119Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:36:03
120Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:12
121Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:36:44
122Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:36:59
123Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:08
124Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:37:30
125Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:02
126Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:38:50
127Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:38:55
128Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:39:07
129Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:39:16
130Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:42
131Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:40:19
132Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:40:28
133Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:41:36
134Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:42:10
135Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:42:26
136Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:42:49
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:43:22
138Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:44:32
139Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:48:27
140Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep32
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott22
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
5Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
8Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
9Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland9
10Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos8
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
13Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
14François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
16Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
17Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland5
18Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
20Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
21Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
22Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
23Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
24Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland3
25Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
27Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
29Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
31Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
32Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
34Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
35Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland1
36Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1
37Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1
38Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-2
40Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland25pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling19
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos10
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
6Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie9
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida8
8Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
9Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland7
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
11Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
12Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland6
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
14François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
16Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team5
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
18Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
19Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
20Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
21Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
22Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb3
23Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
24Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin2
25Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
27Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
29Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
30Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-1
32Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos18:40:18
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:17
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:32
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
6Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
7Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:17
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:20
9Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:22
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
11Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:02:30
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:03
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:05:27
14Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:07:39
15Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:08:34
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
17Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:26
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:12:55
19Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:01
20Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:15:07
21Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:24
22Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:35
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:16:55
24Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:21:38
25Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:00
26Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:39
27Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:27:43
28Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:28:32
29Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:41
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:18
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:36:03
32Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:36:44
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:04

Latest on Cyclingnews