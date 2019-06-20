Image 1 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 48 Egan Bernal is happy to be in yellow at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 48 Paddy Bevin chases the leaders suring stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 48 Peter Sagan in the sprint jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 48 Kenny Elissonde sheds some clothing (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 48 Egan Bernal in yellow after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 48 Dimension Data's Michael Valgren and Bingen Fernandez (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 48 Team Ineos' Owain Doull (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 48 Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse started out wet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 48 Nathan Brown gets ride of extra layers during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 48 Enric Mas during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 48 Egan Bernal talks with media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 48 The Tour de Suisse peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 48 Tiesj Benoot climbs toward the stage 6 finish at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 48 Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 48 Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek solos to the stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 48 Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 48 Team Sunweb's Lennard Kamna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 48 The stage 6 start at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 48 Claudio Imhof in the mountains jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek is happy about stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 48 Egan Bernal finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 48 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 48 Roman Kreuziger finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 48 Fabio Aru finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 48 Raco van der Horn congratulates teammate Antwan Tolhoek on his stage 6 win at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 48 Egan Bernal attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 48 Egan Bernal in the white jersey after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek on the stage 6 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek on the stage 6 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 48 Egan Bernal finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 48 Rohan Dennis in the bunch during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 48 Team Ineos' Ben Swift and Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 48 Dimension Data's Ben King (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 48 Katusha's Nathan Haas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 48 Daniel Oss on the front durring stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 48 Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 48 Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 48 EF Education First grind it out on the front during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 48 Mountains leader Claudio Imhof during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 48 Hector Carretero on the attack during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek on his way to winning stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 48 Antwan Tolhoek wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby-faced assassin Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to the win on the first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse. The Dutch rider held off a late charge from Tour de France contender Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) to claim his maiden WorldTour win. Francois Bidard (AG2R La Momdiale) finished third on the stage 6 finish in Flumserberg on a day that changed the overall complexion of the race and saw Peter Sagan lose his overnight lead.

"It's really special for me, three years ago I was here with Roompot and I won the mountain jersey here in such a big race like this one," Tolhoek said. "I was really happy here and now I've taken my first pro victory here at the WorldTour level, it's really special for me. Also, the way we rode as a team over the last few days, we are only five guys and we keep fighting every day. My teammates were pulling really hard today and I'm so happy I was able to finish it off.

"I heard in the radio [Egan Bernal had attacked] but I didn't want to look back because the last year in California he beat me. I was saying to myself, this can't happen today, I will win today and I'm really happy with it."

Tolhoek was part of the early break and went into the final climb with a two-minute advantage over the chasing field. The 25-year-old was quick to establish his dominance on his breakaway companions and although he was briefly joined by a handful of riders from the 25-man break the Jumbo-Visma rider was head and shoulders above the opposition.

The only scare came when Team Ineos set an electric pace in the final 3km of the climb as they looked to set up Bernal. The Colombian blew the GC group apart with a vicious acceleration and although he cut through the remnants of the early break he was unable to topple the determined Tolhoek.

The Jumbo-Visma rider could only afford to celebrate when he rounded the final corner and had the line in sight. Bernal finished 17 seconds down with Bidard a further seven in arrears.

The result moved Bernal into the lead with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) doing enough on the final climb to move into second. The Australian was unable to follow the pure climbers like Bernal but set his own pace on the last ascent and is a favourite to win the stage 8 time trial after also winning the opening individual test on stage 1.

Patrick Konrad (Bora hansgrohe) finished third on the stage and moved into third on GC but there were significant time losses for several GC hopefuls. Enric Mas lost 1:08 on the stage, while Marc Soler faired marginally better, losing 46 seconds.

How it unfolded

After the sprint stages, Thursday was the first chance for the GC riders and climbers to flex their muscles at the Tour de Suisse.

On the descent of the first climb a break of 25 formed with Gian Friescke, Claudio Imhof, Simon Pellaud (Swiss national squad), Rui Costa, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), Robert Stannard, Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Stan Dewulf, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Francois Bidard, Aurelien Paret Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Luis Mas (Movistar), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Scully (EF Education First), Paddy Bevin (CCC Team), Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin), Ben King (Dimension Data), Pim Ligthart (Total-Direct Energie) and, Colin Joyce (Rally UHC).

They established a lead as the kilometres raced by and with 30km to go the advantage stood at 4:12 over the bunch. A wrong turn saw Trentin, Joyce, and Imhof briefly distance the rest of the break but with the final ascent to Flumserberg to come all thoughts turned to the first major ascent of this year's race.

At the foot of the climb and with the leading trio caught, Ben King set the pace. He was quickly passed by Tolhoek who had no intention of finding a companion to work with. Mas and then Bevin made it across to create a leading trio but only the CCC rider offered Tolhoek any assistance.

Rui Costa and Bidard set-up a counter attack but with 4.5km to go Tolhoek, Bevin and Mas still had over a minute on the Ineos peloton and 30 seconds on the rest of the break. With 3.3km to go Tolhoek made his next move, and this time there was no response from Mas or Bevin who remained rooted to his saddle. The only question was whether the Dutch rider had enough of an advantage on the main field.

It looked too close to call when Kenny Ellisonde set a blistering pace that only Bernal and a handful of contenders could follow and within a blink of an eye the Colombian was clear and cutting through the break with ease. He rushed passed Bevin and Mas as if they were standing still and made Rui Costa look ordinary as up ahead Tolhoek's shoulders began to rock his face tightened with pain.

But even Bernal couldn't keep his pace at such incredible speeds and he too slowed inside the final kilometre as the road rose once more. It was all Tolhoek needed to ensure he claimed a maiden win at this level.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:43:34 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:17 3 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 4 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:31 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:38 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:46 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:08 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:11 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:15 17 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:20 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:22 19 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 20 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:26 21 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:38 22 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:39 23 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 26 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:49 27 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:55 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:01:59 32 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:11 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:16 36 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:02:24 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:32 38 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:39 39 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 40 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 41 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:03:09 42 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:25 45 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:37 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 47 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:13 48 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 49 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 50 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:04:53 51 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:57 52 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:01 53 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 54 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:34 55 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:06:05 56 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:38 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 61 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 62 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 63 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 64 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:07:32 65 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:40 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:07:42 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:53 68 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:17 69 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:08:22 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:40 71 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:31 73 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:41 74 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:16 75 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:10:18 76 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 77 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 78 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:30 79 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 80 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:01 81 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 82 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:15 84 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 85 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:36 86 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 87 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 88 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 89 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 96 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 97 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 98 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 100 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 102 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 103 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:43 105 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:11:45 106 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:50 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:00 108 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:30 109 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:02 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:51 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:04 112 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:09 113 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 115 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:44 116 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 117 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 119 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 121 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 122 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 123 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 124 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 126 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 127 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 128 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 129 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:29 130 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 131 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:16:36 132 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 134 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:38 135 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:40 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:49 138 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:58 139 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 140 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNS Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Staatsstrasse - 81.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 pts 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 3 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 1

Sprint 2 - Staatsstrasse - 105km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Finish – Flumserberg - 120.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 8 3 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 1 - Hauptstrasse - 70.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 1

Mountain 2 - Flumserberg - 120.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 8 3 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:43:34 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:17 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:08 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 7 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:26 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:38 9 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:39 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 11 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 12 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59 13 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:02:24 15 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:39 16 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:13 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:34 18 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:05 19 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:02 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:08:22 21 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:31 22 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:16 23 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:10:18 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:30 25 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:01 26 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 27 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:36 28 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:09 30 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 31 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:29 32 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:36 33 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 18:40:18 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:29 4 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:50 8 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 11 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:12 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:17 13 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:22 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:26 16 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:01:32 17 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:01:42 18 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:01:43 20 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:44 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:55 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 23 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:02:10 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:13 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:17 27 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:20 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:22 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 30 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:30 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:51 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:53 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:21 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:01 36 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:03 37 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:05:27 39 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:05:43 40 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:06:24 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:06:41 42 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:06:53 43 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:07:39 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:16 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:32 46 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08:34 47 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 48 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:14 49 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:09:37 50 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:10:03 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:10:23 52 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:10:26 53 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:10:32 54 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:33 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:12 56 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:16 57 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:17 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:41 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:57 60 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:03 61 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:12:45 62 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:12:55 63 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:36 64 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:43 65 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:01 66 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:26 67 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 0:14:33 68 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:15:07 69 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:24 70 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:35 71 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:39 72 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:44 73 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:16:48 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:55 75 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:17:12 76 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:47 77 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:18:15 78 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:40 79 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:33 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:19:44 81 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:58 82 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:24 83 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:47 84 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:21:38 85 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:00 86 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:23:00 87 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:28 88 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:29 89 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 0:23:32 90 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:23:39 91 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:29 92 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:24:39 93 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:31 94 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:25:37 95 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:47 96 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:39 97 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:46 98 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:52 99 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:27:05 100 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27:11 101 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:21 102 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:27:43 103 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:06 104 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:28:32 105 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:33 106 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:44 107 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:29:01 108 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:41 109 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:25 110 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:12 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:09 112 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:34:02 113 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:18 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:35:20 115 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 0:35:23 116 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:24 117 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:35:35 118 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 119 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:36:03 120 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:12 121 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:44 122 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:36:59 123 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:08 124 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:30 125 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:38:02 126 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:38:50 127 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:55 128 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:39:07 129 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:39:16 130 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:42 131 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:40:19 132 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:40:28 133 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:41:36 134 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:42:10 135 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:42:26 136 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:42:49 137 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:43:22 138 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:44:32 139 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:48:27 140 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 22 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 5 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 8 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 9 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 9 10 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 8 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 13 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 6 14 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 16 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 17 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 5 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 20 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 21 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 23 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 24 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 3 25 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 31 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 32 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 34 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 35 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 1 36 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1 37 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1 38 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos -2 40 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 25 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 19 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 10 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 6 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 9 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 8 8 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 9 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 7 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 11 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 12 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 6 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 14 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 17 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 18 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 19 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 20 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 21 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 22 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 23 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 24 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 25 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 26 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 27 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 29 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 30 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 31 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos -1 32 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1