Tour de Suisse: Tolhoek wins stage 6
Bernal moves into overall lead on summit finish
Stage 6: Einsiedeln - Flumserberg
Baby-faced assassin Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to the win on the first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse. The Dutch rider held off a late charge from Tour de France contender Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) to claim his maiden WorldTour win. Francois Bidard (AG2R La Momdiale) finished third on the stage 6 finish in Flumserberg on a day that changed the overall complexion of the race and saw Peter Sagan lose his overnight lead.
"It's really special for me, three years ago I was here with Roompot and I won the mountain jersey here in such a big race like this one," Tolhoek said. "I was really happy here and now I've taken my first pro victory here at the WorldTour level, it's really special for me. Also, the way we rode as a team over the last few days, we are only five guys and we keep fighting every day. My teammates were pulling really hard today and I'm so happy I was able to finish it off.
"I heard in the radio [Egan Bernal had attacked] but I didn't want to look back because the last year in California he beat me. I was saying to myself, this can't happen today, I will win today and I'm really happy with it."
Tolhoek was part of the early break and went into the final climb with a two-minute advantage over the chasing field. The 25-year-old was quick to establish his dominance on his breakaway companions and although he was briefly joined by a handful of riders from the 25-man break the Jumbo-Visma rider was head and shoulders above the opposition.
The only scare came when Team Ineos set an electric pace in the final 3km of the climb as they looked to set up Bernal. The Colombian blew the GC group apart with a vicious acceleration and although he cut through the remnants of the early break he was unable to topple the determined Tolhoek.
The Jumbo-Visma rider could only afford to celebrate when he rounded the final corner and had the line in sight. Bernal finished 17 seconds down with Bidard a further seven in arrears.
The result moved Bernal into the lead with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) doing enough on the final climb to move into second. The Australian was unable to follow the pure climbers like Bernal but set his own pace on the last ascent and is a favourite to win the stage 8 time trial after also winning the opening individual test on stage 1.
Patrick Konrad (Bora hansgrohe) finished third on the stage and moved into third on GC but there were significant time losses for several GC hopefuls. Enric Mas lost 1:08 on the stage, while Marc Soler faired marginally better, losing 46 seconds.
How it unfolded
After the sprint stages, Thursday was the first chance for the GC riders and climbers to flex their muscles at the Tour de Suisse.
On the descent of the first climb a break of 25 formed with Gian Friescke, Claudio Imhof, Simon Pellaud (Swiss national squad), Rui Costa, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Bert-Jan Lindeman, Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma), Robert Stannard, Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Stan Dewulf, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Francois Bidard, Aurelien Paret Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale), Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Luis Mas (Movistar), Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb), Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Tom Scully (EF Education First), Paddy Bevin (CCC Team), Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin), Ben King (Dimension Data), Pim Ligthart (Total-Direct Energie) and, Colin Joyce (Rally UHC).
They established a lead as the kilometres raced by and with 30km to go the advantage stood at 4:12 over the bunch. A wrong turn saw Trentin, Joyce, and Imhof briefly distance the rest of the break but with the final ascent to Flumserberg to come all thoughts turned to the first major ascent of this year's race.
At the foot of the climb and with the leading trio caught, Ben King set the pace. He was quickly passed by Tolhoek who had no intention of finding a companion to work with. Mas and then Bevin made it across to create a leading trio but only the CCC rider offered Tolhoek any assistance.
Rui Costa and Bidard set-up a counter attack but with 4.5km to go Tolhoek, Bevin and Mas still had over a minute on the Ineos peloton and 30 seconds on the rest of the break. With 3.3km to go Tolhoek made his next move, and this time there was no response from Mas or Bevin who remained rooted to his saddle. The only question was whether the Dutch rider had enough of an advantage on the main field.
It looked too close to call when Kenny Ellisonde set a blistering pace that only Bernal and a handful of contenders could follow and within a blink of an eye the Colombian was clear and cutting through the break with ease. He rushed passed Bevin and Mas as if they were standing still and made Rui Costa look ordinary as up ahead Tolhoek's shoulders began to rock his face tightened with pain.
But even Bernal couldn't keep his pace at such incredible speeds and he too slowed inside the final kilometre as the road rose once more. It was all Tolhoek needed to ensure he claimed a maiden win at this level.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:43:34
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:17
|3
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|4
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:31
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:44
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:46
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:08
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|17
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:20
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|19
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|20
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:26
|21
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:38
|22
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:39
|23
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|26
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:49
|27
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:01:59
|32
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:11
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:16
|36
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:02:24
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:32
|38
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:39
|39
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:09
|42
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:25
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|48
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|49
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:04:53
|51
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:57
|52
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:01
|53
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|54
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:34
|55
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:06:05
|56
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:38
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|61
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|63
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:02
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:07:32
|65
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:40
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:07:42
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:53
|68
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:17
|69
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:08:22
|70
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:40
|71
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:31
|73
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:41
|74
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:16
|75
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:18
|76
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|77
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|78
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:30
|79
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|80
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:01
|81
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|82
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:15
|84
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:36
|86
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|88
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|89
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|97
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|98
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:43
|105
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:11:45
|106
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:50
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:00
|108
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:30
|109
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:02
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:51
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:04
|112
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:09
|113
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:44
|116
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|117
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|121
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|122
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|123
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|124
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|126
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|127
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|128
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|129
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:29
|130
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|131
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:16:36
|132
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|134
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:38
|135
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:40
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|137
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:16:49
|138
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:58
|139
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|140
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNS
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|pts
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|3
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|8
|3
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|8
|3
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:43:34
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:17
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:08
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|7
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:26
|8
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:38
|9
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:39
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|12
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|13
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:02:24
|15
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:39
|16
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:34
|18
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:05
|19
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:02
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:08:22
|21
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:31
|22
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:16
|23
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:18
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:30
|25
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:01
|26
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:36
|28
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:09
|30
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:16:29
|32
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:36
|33
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18:40:18
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|4
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:50
|8
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:12
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:17
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:22
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|16
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:32
|17
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:42
|18
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:01:43
|20
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:55
|22
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|23
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:02:10
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:13
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:17
|27
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:20
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:22
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|30
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:30
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:51
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:53
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:01
|36
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:03
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:05:27
|39
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:05:43
|40
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:06:24
|41
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:06:41
|42
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:06:53
|43
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:07:39
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:16
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:32
|46
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:34
|47
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|48
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:14
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:09:37
|50
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:03
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:10:23
|52
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:26
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:10:32
|54
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:10:33
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:12
|56
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:16
|57
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:17
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:41
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:57
|60
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:03
|61
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:45
|62
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:12:55
|63
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:36
|64
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:43
|65
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:01
|66
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:26
|67
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:33
|68
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:07
|69
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:24
|70
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:35
|71
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:39
|72
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:44
|73
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:16:48
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:55
|75
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:17:12
|76
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:47
|77
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:18:15
|78
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:40
|79
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:33
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:44
|81
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:58
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:24
|83
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:47
|84
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:21:38
|85
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:00
|86
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:23:00
|87
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:28
|88
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:29
|89
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:23:32
|90
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:23:39
|91
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:29
|92
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:24:39
|93
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:31
|94
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:25:37
|95
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:47
|96
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:39
|97
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:46
|98
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:52
|99
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:27:05
|100
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:11
|101
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:21
|102
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:43
|103
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:06
|104
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:28:32
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:33
|106
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:44
|107
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:29:01
|108
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:41
|109
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:25
|110
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:12
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:09
|112
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:34:02
|113
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:18
|114
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:35:20
|115
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:35:23
|116
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:24
|117
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:35:35
|118
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|119
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:36:03
|120
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:12
|121
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:44
|122
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:36:59
|123
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:08
|124
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:30
|125
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:02
|126
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:38:50
|127
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:55
|128
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:39:07
|129
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:39:16
|130
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:42
|131
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:40:19
|132
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:40:28
|133
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:41:36
|134
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:42:10
|135
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:42:26
|136
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:42:49
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:43:22
|138
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:44:32
|139
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:27
|140
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|5
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|8
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|9
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|10
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|8
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|13
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|14
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|16
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|17
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|20
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|21
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|23
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|24
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|25
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|31
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|32
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|34
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|35
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|36
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|37
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|38
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|39
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-2
|40
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|19
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|10
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|6
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|8
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|9
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|11
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|12
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|14
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|17
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|18
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|19
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|20
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|21
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|22
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|24
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|25
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|26
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|27
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|29
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|30
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|31
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-1
|32
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|18:40:18
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:17
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:32
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|6
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|7
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:17
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:20
|9
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:22
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|11
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:30
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:03
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:05:27
|14
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:07:39
|15
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:34
|16
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|17
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:26
|18
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:12:55
|19
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:01
|20
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:07
|21
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:24
|22
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:35
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:55
|24
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:21:38
|25
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:00
|26
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:39
|27
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:43
|28
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:28:32
|29
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:41
|30
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:18
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:36:03
|32
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:44
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:04
