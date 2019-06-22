Trending

Tour de Suisse: Lampaert wins stage 8 time trial as Bernal holds yellow jersey

Colombian on brink of overall victory

Image 1 of 12

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) leads the overall at the Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) leads the overall at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) racing the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) racing the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) during the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) during the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) at the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) at the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) during the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) during the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) racing the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) racing the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) during the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) during the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) winning the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) winning the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) winning the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) winning the stage 8 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the points jersey at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the points jersey at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse, while Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) will carry the yellow jersey into Sunday’s finale after delivering a strong display in the 19.2km time trial around Goms.

Lampaert was among the day’s early starters and had a long wait in the hot seat, but the closest challenge to his mark came from teammate Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who finished second on the stage, 5 seconds down. Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) took third place, a further 5 seconds back.

World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) was the favourite to claim stage honours after winning last weekend’s opening time trial and performing so strongly throughout the week.

The Australian may well have paid for those efforts, however. He was 12 seconds behind Lampaert at the 10km mark and he was unable to recoup his losses on the back end of the course, eventually placing 6th on the stage, 18 seconds down.

Dennis had begun the day 41 seconds down on Bernal and within striking distance of his overall lead, but come the intermediate checkpoint, it was already apparent that the Colombian had the wherewithal to retain the yellow jersey.

Bernal only conceded 19 seconds to Dennis in the opening segment of the course, which saw the road climb gradually before descending gently to the intermediate time check in Obergesteln. He then maintained that margin over the remainder of the course despite enduring a late scare when his rear wheel skidded on a sharp left-hand corner with a little over 3km remaining.

In the hot seat, Lampaert put a hand to his mouth in shock as he watched a slow-motion replay of the incident, but Bernal managed to stay upright and did not allow the incident to unsettle him on the narrow, twisting roads in the closing part of the course.

“I was a little bit scared because I took the corner really fast. It was a risk but I think I took a couple of seconds in the corner,” Bernal said.

Bernal eventually placed 11th on the stage, 37 seconds behind Lampaert, which sufficed to keep him in the yellow jersey with a buffer of 22 seconds over Dennis ahead of Sunday’s concluding stage, a short but tough mountainous leg that takes the peloton over the 2436m-high Furkapass.

“I was thinking this morning maybe I would lose the yellow so it’s a big surprise for me,” Bernal said. “I was fighting for this jersey with world champion in the TT so I can be happy with this performance.”

Pozzovivo slips down the rankings

The stage win was Lampaert’s first victory of the season and the second time trial triumph of his career after the 2017 Belgian time trial championship. He admitted afterwards that he was surprised to have beaten a time triallist of the calibre of Dennis.

“I am very surprised, I did not expect this at all," Lampaert said. “I know I can do a good time trial, but there were a lot of specialists on the start list. I am very surprised, but I am very happy. I went better than the world champion Rohan Dennis, but of course he has given a lot in the climbing stages this week.”

New Zealanders Tom Scully (EF Education First) and Paddy Bevin (CCC) placed 4th and 5th, respectively, both 13 seconds down on Lampaert. Dennis was the best-placed of the GC contenders in 6th place and the Australian is still on course to finish on the podium of the Tour de Suisse.

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains in third place overall after taking 30th on the stage, 1:11 down, but the Austrian’s deficit on Bernal has stretched out to 1:46. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) moves up to 4th overall, a further 8 seconds down.

Benoot – like Jan Hirt (Astana), who now lies 5th overall – was among the beneficiaries of a subdued outing from Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida). The Italian, who so impressed at San Gottardo on Friday, endured a trying afternoon here. He placed 99th on the stage, 2:17 behind Lampaert, and he drops to 8th overall, now some 2:56 behind Bernal.

Already winner of Paris-Nice this season, Bernal is now on the cusp of adding the Tour de Suisse to his palmares and in the process of making a claim on leadership of Team Ineos for next month’s Tour de France.

“I think that we will try to keep the jersey and not do any crazy things,” Bernal said of his approach to Sunday’s final stage. “We have won a stage and now we’re in yellow with one day to go. We will try to keep the jersey. If Bahrain want to win maybe they will try something. We will just try to keep the jersey.”

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:59
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:05
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:10
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:00:13
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:19
7Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
8Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:32
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:34
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
11Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:38
12Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:39
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:41
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
16Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland0:00:49
17Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:56
20Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:58
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
22Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:01:00
23Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:01
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
25Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:01:03
26Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:01:04
27Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
29Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:11
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
32Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
34Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:14
35Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
37Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
38Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:01:17
39Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
40Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:18
41Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:19
42Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:01:20
43Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:01:23
44Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:01:24
45Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
46Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
47Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
48Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
50Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
51Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
52Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
53Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:30
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:32
57Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:01:33
58Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:01:35
59Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:36
60Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:38
62Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:39
63Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:40
64Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:01:41
65Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:42
66Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
67Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
68Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
69Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
70Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:44
71Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:45
73John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:46
74Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
75Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:48
76Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:01:51
77Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:53
78Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:01:54
79Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
80Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:57
81Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:59
82Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
83Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:00
84Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
85Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:02
86Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:03
88Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:04
89Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:05
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
91Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
92Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:06
93Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:02:07
94Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:11
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
97Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:15
98Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
99Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
100Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:02:18
101Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:19
102Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:21
103Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland0:02:22
104Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
105Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
106Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:27
107Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
108Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
110Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:29
111Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:33
112Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
113Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:02:35
114Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:39
115Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
116Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
117Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:48
118Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
119Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:02:49
120Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
121François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
122Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:52
123Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:02:53
124Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:59
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:03:01
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:02
127Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:03
130Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:08
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
132Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:21
133Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:03:25
134Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:30
135Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:31
136enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:03:56
DNSMarcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSAlexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12pts
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb6
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First4
5Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:22:04
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:05
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:27
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:33
5Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:36
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:55
7Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:00:59
8Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
9Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:06
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
11Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:09
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:13
14Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:01:15
15Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:01:19
16Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
17Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:01:30
18Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:37
19Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:38
20Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:39
21Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:41
22Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:52
23Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:57
24Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:58
25Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:02
26Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
27Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:22
29Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
30Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:28
31Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:34
32Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:43
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:16

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos24:40:24
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:22
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
6Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:43
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:53
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:56
9Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:03:17
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
11Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:03:28
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:36
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:44
14Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:45
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:18
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:38
17Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:55
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:10
19Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:11
20François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:39
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:06:10
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:39
23Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:07:05
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:07:24
25Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:02
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:48
27Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:10:15
28Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:11:01
29Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:11:11
30Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:16
31Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:11:47
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:38
33Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:13:07
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:05
35enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:16:07
36Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:16:43
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:16:51
38Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:17:03
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:23
40Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:18:29
41Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:19:58
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:09
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:20:36
44Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland0:20:37
45Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
46Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:21:34
47Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:21:36
48Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:21:42
49Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:22:08
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:22:15
51Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:22:25
52Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:22:30
53Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:05
54Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:14
55Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:23:45
56Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:24:01
57Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:12
58Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:25:17
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:53
60Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:26:31
61Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:56
62Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:22
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:31
64Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:29:00
65Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:30:34
66Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:50
67Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:31:04
68Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:46
69Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:31:52
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:35
71Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:32:40
72Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:53
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:33:23
74Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:34:08
75Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:34:15
76Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:50
77Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:35:17
78Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:35:20
79Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:12
80Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:37:58
81Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:38:10
82Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:38:17
83Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:38:24
84Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:38
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:43:13
86Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:20
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:25
88Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:57
89Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:32
90Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:44:47
91Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:44:48
92Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:45:22
93Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:45:29
94Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:45:36
95Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:37
96Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:11
97Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:47:32
98Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:47:33
99Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:48:21
100Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:08
101Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:50:46
103Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:50:53
104Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:52:42
105Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:05
106Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:54:10
107Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:55:27
108Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:55:29
109Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:56:22
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:56:25
111Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland0:56:39
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:43
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:50
114Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:57:57
115Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:58:10
116Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:58:22
117Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:59:04
118Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:59:16
119Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:59:26
120Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:59:35
121Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:32
122Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ1:01:24
123Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:52
124Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:01:54
125Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:01:59
126Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:03:41
127Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:05:37
128Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:06:01
129Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1:06:19
130Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:06:51
131Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:07:02
132Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team1:09:02
133Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:09:33
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:10:10
135Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:11:30
136Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep32
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott22
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos20
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida18
7Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb10
13Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland9
14Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ8
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
17Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
19Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team6
20François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
23Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland5
24Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
26Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
27Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
28Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
29Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First4
30Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland3
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
32Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
33Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team2
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
35Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
37Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
39Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland1
40Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
41Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
42Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott1
43Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1
44Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1
45Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
46Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-2
47Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos30pts
2Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland25
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling19
5Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma18
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida18
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
9Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie9
10Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team8
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott8
12Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
13Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland7
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
16Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland6
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
18François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
22Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team5
23Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data5
24Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
25Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb3
26Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
27Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
28Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin2
31Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
32Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
33Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
35Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
36Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
37Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
38Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-1
39Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos24:40:24
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:54
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:43
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:36
5Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:04:55
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:11
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:06:10
8Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:39
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:48
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:17:03
11Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:21:36
12Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:21:42
13Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:22:25
14Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:05
15Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:23:14
16Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:23:45
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:12
18Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:22
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:30:34
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:50
21Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:32:40
22Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:53
23Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:50
24Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:38:10
25Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:44:48
26Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:47:32
27Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:48:21
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:08
29Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:05
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:58:10
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:05:37
32Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:06:01
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:03

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team74:16:11
2Team Sunweb0:01:49
3Astana Pro Team0:02:09
4Uae Team Emirates0:03:25
5Team Ineos0:03:37
6Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:58
7Swiss Cycling0:04:36
8Trek - Segafredo0:06:07
9Team Katusha Alpecin0:11:23
10Bahrain - Merida0:13:15
11Groupama - Fdj0:14:46
12Team Dimension Data0:17:22
13Lotto - Soudal0:26:47
14Deceuninck - Quick Step0:31:52
15Ccc Team0:32:22
16Total Direct Energie0:35:06
17Ef Education First0:36:07
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:45:49
19Team Jumbo - Visma0:47:44
20Mitchelton - Scott0:53:53
21Rally Uhc Cycling1:49:16

