Tour de Suisse: Lampaert wins stage 8 time trial as Bernal holds yellow jersey
Colombian on brink of overall victory
Stage 8: Goms - Goms
Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse, while Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) will carry the yellow jersey into Sunday’s finale after delivering a strong display in the 19.2km time trial around Goms.
Lampaert was among the day’s early starters and had a long wait in the hot seat, but the closest challenge to his mark came from teammate Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who finished second on the stage, 5 seconds down. Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) took third place, a further 5 seconds back.
World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) was the favourite to claim stage honours after winning last weekend’s opening time trial and performing so strongly throughout the week.
The Australian may well have paid for those efforts, however. He was 12 seconds behind Lampaert at the 10km mark and he was unable to recoup his losses on the back end of the course, eventually placing 6th on the stage, 18 seconds down.
Dennis had begun the day 41 seconds down on Bernal and within striking distance of his overall lead, but come the intermediate checkpoint, it was already apparent that the Colombian had the wherewithal to retain the yellow jersey.
Bernal only conceded 19 seconds to Dennis in the opening segment of the course, which saw the road climb gradually before descending gently to the intermediate time check in Obergesteln. He then maintained that margin over the remainder of the course despite enduring a late scare when his rear wheel skidded on a sharp left-hand corner with a little over 3km remaining.
In the hot seat, Lampaert put a hand to his mouth in shock as he watched a slow-motion replay of the incident, but Bernal managed to stay upright and did not allow the incident to unsettle him on the narrow, twisting roads in the closing part of the course.
“I was a little bit scared because I took the corner really fast. It was a risk but I think I took a couple of seconds in the corner,” Bernal said.
Bernal eventually placed 11th on the stage, 37 seconds behind Lampaert, which sufficed to keep him in the yellow jersey with a buffer of 22 seconds over Dennis ahead of Sunday’s concluding stage, a short but tough mountainous leg that takes the peloton over the 2436m-high Furkapass.
“I was thinking this morning maybe I would lose the yellow so it’s a big surprise for me,” Bernal said. “I was fighting for this jersey with world champion in the TT so I can be happy with this performance.”
Pozzovivo slips down the rankings
The stage win was Lampaert’s first victory of the season and the second time trial triumph of his career after the 2017 Belgian time trial championship. He admitted afterwards that he was surprised to have beaten a time triallist of the calibre of Dennis.
“I am very surprised, I did not expect this at all," Lampaert said. “I know I can do a good time trial, but there were a lot of specialists on the start list. I am very surprised, but I am very happy. I went better than the world champion Rohan Dennis, but of course he has given a lot in the climbing stages this week.”
New Zealanders Tom Scully (EF Education First) and Paddy Bevin (CCC) placed 4th and 5th, respectively, both 13 seconds down on Lampaert. Dennis was the best-placed of the GC contenders in 6th place and the Australian is still on course to finish on the podium of the Tour de Suisse.
Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains in third place overall after taking 30th on the stage, 1:11 down, but the Austrian’s deficit on Bernal has stretched out to 1:46. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) moves up to 4th overall, a further 8 seconds down.
Benoot – like Jan Hirt (Astana), who now lies 5th overall – was among the beneficiaries of a subdued outing from Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida). The Italian, who so impressed at San Gottardo on Friday, endured a trying afternoon here. He placed 99th on the stage, 2:17 behind Lampaert, and he drops to 8th overall, now some 2:56 behind Bernal.
Already winner of Paris-Nice this season, Bernal is now on the cusp of adding the Tour de Suisse to his palmares and in the process of making a claim on leadership of Team Ineos for next month’s Tour de France.
“I think that we will try to keep the jersey and not do any crazy things,” Bernal said of his approach to Sunday’s final stage. “We have won a stage and now we’re in yellow with one day to go. We will try to keep the jersey. If Bahrain want to win maybe they will try something. We will just try to keep the jersey.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:59
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|4
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:00:13
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:19
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|8
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:32
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:34
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|11
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:38
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:39
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:49
|17
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:55
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|20
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|22
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:01:00
|23
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:01
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|25
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:01:03
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:04
|27
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|29
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:11
|30
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|32
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|34
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:14
|35
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|37
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|38
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:01:17
|39
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:18
|41
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:19
|42
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:20
|43
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|44
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:24
|45
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|46
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|48
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|51
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|52
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|53
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:01:33
|58
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:35
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:36
|60
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:38
|62
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:39
|63
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:40
|64
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|65
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|66
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|68
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|70
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|71
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:45
|73
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|74
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:48
|76
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:01:51
|77
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|78
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:54
|79
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|80
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:57
|81
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:59
|82
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|83
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|84
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|85
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:02
|86
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:03
|88
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:04
|89
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:05
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|92
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:06
|93
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:07
|94
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|97
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:15
|98
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|99
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:18
|101
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:19
|102
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:21
|103
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:22
|104
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|105
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|106
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:27
|107
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|108
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|110
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:29
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:33
|112
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:35
|114
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:39
|115
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|117
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:48
|118
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:49
|120
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|121
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|122
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:52
|123
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:53
|124
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:59
|125
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:01
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:02
|127
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|128
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:03
|130
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:08
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|132
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:21
|133
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:25
|134
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:30
|135
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:31
|136
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:03:56
|DNS
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|pts
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|4
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|4
|5
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:04
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:27
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:33
|5
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:36
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:55
|7
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:59
|8
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:06
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:09
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|14
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:15
|15
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|16
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|17
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:30
|18
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:37
|19
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:38
|20
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|21
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:41
|22
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:52
|23
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:57
|24
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:58
|25
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:02
|26
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|27
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:22
|29
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|30
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:28
|31
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:34
|32
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:43
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|24:40:24
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:22
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:43
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:53
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:56
|9
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|11
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:28
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:36
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:44
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:45
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:38
|17
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:55
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:10
|19
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:11
|20
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:39
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:39
|23
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:07:05
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:07:24
|25
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:02
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:15
|28
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:01
|29
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:11
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:16
|31
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:11:47
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:38
|33
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:13:07
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:05
|35
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:16:07
|36
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:16:43
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:16:51
|38
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:17:03
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:23
|40
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:18:29
|41
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:19:58
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:09
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:20:36
|44
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|0:20:37
|45
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:21:34
|47
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:21:36
|48
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:21:42
|49
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:22:08
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:15
|51
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:25
|52
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:22:30
|53
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:05
|54
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:14
|55
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:45
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:24:01
|57
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:12
|58
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:17
|59
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:53
|60
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:26:31
|61
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:56
|62
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:22
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:31
|64
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:00
|65
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:34
|66
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:50
|67
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:04
|68
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:46
|69
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:31:52
|70
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32:35
|71
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:32:40
|72
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:53
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:23
|74
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34:08
|75
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:15
|76
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:50
|77
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:35:17
|78
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:35:20
|79
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:12
|80
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:37:58
|81
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:38:10
|82
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:38:17
|83
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:24
|84
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:38
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:13
|86
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:20
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:25
|88
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:57
|89
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:32
|90
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:44:47
|91
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:44:48
|92
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:45:22
|93
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:45:29
|94
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:45:36
|95
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:37
|96
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:11
|97
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:32
|98
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:47:33
|99
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:48:21
|100
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:08
|101
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:46
|103
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:50:53
|104
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:52:42
|105
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:05
|106
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:54:10
|107
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:55:27
|108
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:55:29
|109
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:56:22
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:56:25
|111
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:56:39
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:43
|113
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:57:50
|114
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:57:57
|115
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:58:10
|116
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:22
|117
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:59:04
|118
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:59:16
|119
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:59:26
|120
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:35
|121
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:32
|122
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|1:01:24
|123
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:52
|124
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:01:54
|125
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:01:59
|126
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:03:41
|127
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:05:37
|128
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:01
|129
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:06:19
|130
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:06:51
|131
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:07:02
|132
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|1:09:02
|133
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:09:33
|134
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:10:10
|135
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:11:30
|136
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|20
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|19
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|7
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|13
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|16
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|17
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|19
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|23
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|24
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|25
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|26
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|27
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|28
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|29
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|4
|30
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|33
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|2
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|35
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|37
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|39
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|40
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|41
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|42
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|44
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|45
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|46
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-2
|47
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|30
|pts
|2
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|19
|5
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|7
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|9
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|10
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|8
|11
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|12
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|13
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|16
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|18
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|20
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|21
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|23
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|5
|24
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|25
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|27
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|31
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|32
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|33
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|34
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|35
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|36
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|37
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|38
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-1
|39
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|24:40:24
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:54
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:43
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:36
|5
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:55
|6
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:11
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|8
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:39
|9
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:48
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:17:03
|11
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:21:36
|12
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:21:42
|13
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:25
|14
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:05
|15
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23:14
|16
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:45
|17
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:12
|18
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:22
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:34
|20
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:50
|21
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:32:40
|22
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:53
|23
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:50
|24
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:38:10
|25
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:44:48
|26
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:47:32
|27
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:48:21
|28
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:08
|29
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:05
|30
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:58:10
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:05:37
|32
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:01
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|74:16:11
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:49
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|4
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:03:25
|5
|Team Ineos
|0:03:37
|6
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|7
|Swiss Cycling
|0:04:36
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:07
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:11:23
|10
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:13:15
|11
|Groupama - Fdj
|0:14:46
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|0:17:22
|13
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:26:47
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:31:52
|15
|Ccc Team
|0:32:22
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|0:35:06
|17
|Ef Education First
|0:36:07
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:45:49
|19
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:47:44
|20
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:53:53
|21
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|1:49:16
