Tour de Suisse: Bernal secures overall victory
Carthy lands final stage
Stage 9: Goms - Goms
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) secured overall victory at the Tour de Suisse while Hugh Carthy (EF Eduction First) scored a remarkable win on the final stage after a 90km solo raid over the the Nufenenpass, San Gottardo and Furkapass.
Carthy reached the finish in Ulrichen 1:03 clear of Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Bernal, who both went clear of the other GC contenders atop the Furkapass, but the Briton’s victory was never in doubt from the moment he hit the base of the final ascent with a shade over three minutes in hand on the yellow jersey group.
Although Carthy had gone clear of the early attackers on the Nufenenpass and led alone over the San Gottardo, he still appeared to be climbing fluidly on the lower slopes of the Furkapass. That impression was borne out by the time gap at the summit, where, with 26km remaining, he still had 2:45 in hand on Dennis and Bernal. Carthy conceded some ground on the flat run-in that followed the descent, though by then, stage victory was long since assured.
“On the first climb I knew the legs, body and head was good. It was just a time trial – the same for everybody – just one effort per climb. You just have to believe you can do it,” said Carthy, who also picked up the king of the mountains title in the process.
"It genuinely wasn't planned. Two days ago on the stage to San Gottardo I was terrible. My head, legs and body were tired, and I just wanted to be on holiday and finish the first part of the season. Yesterday in the time trial the legs were better. Today it was one last chance and I wanted to finish on a high before the holidays.”
Dennis claimed second place overall after riding with considerable ambition on this final stage. He made a game attempt at dislodging the implacable Bernal from the yellow jersey by attacking near the top of the Furkapass, and though he was unable to shake off Bernal, his effort did bring the top two overall clear of the rest of their GC rivals.
Dennis and Bernal descended the Furkapass together and reached the finish in Ulrichen in second and third place on the stage, respectively. In the overall standings, Dennis thus finishes 19 seconds down on Bernal, while Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) did enough to retain third place, albeit some 3:04 behind. Dennis will begin the Tour de France in support of Vincenzo Nibali, but his climbing exploits on this race will surely have given him renewed confidence in his ability in the high mountains.
Bernal, meanwhile, arrived at the Tour de Suisse as deputy to Geraint Thomas, but he proved an able replacement leader when the Welshman crashed out on stage 4. Already winner of Paris-Nice this season, Bernal delivered an assured performance in Switzerland, winning Friday’s stage atop the San Gottardo and then defending his yellow jersey with a fine display on the penultimate day time trial. He withstood Dennis’s late onslaught here to confirm himself among the favourites for the forthcoming Tour de France.
“I think that it is one of the biggest races I have won, so I really have a lot of confidence for the next races and I’m really happy because before this race I had a big crash and I could not go to the Giro d’Italia,” Bernal said. “So to come here and win is really nice for me and the team.”
How it unfolded
The final stage of the Tour de Suisse was short but exceedingly difficult, with three mountain passes in excess of 2,100 metres shoehorned into just 101km of racing. The brevity of the stage encouraged early aggression, but few could have imagined that one rider would manage to spend the bulk of the afternoon alone on the front as Carthy did here.
Carthy was among the first riders to force the issue on the lower slopes of the Nufenenpass, and as the gradient stiffened, the Briton preferred to press on at his own pace rather than wait for company. He crested the summit 40 seconds clear of a group containing Mark Soler (Movistar), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), while Ineos set the tempo in a reduced peloton, 2:30 behind.
On the cobbles of the San Gottardo, Carthy maintained his brisk tempo, climbing out of the saddle when the gradient demanded and always maintaining his gap over the chasers, who had now been joined by Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin). The going proved too demanding for Aru, who was distanced on the upper reaches of the climb. Come the summit, Carthy had 1:20 over Spilak, Kämna, Soler and Frank, while an Astana-led peloton was 3:20 behind.
Carthy was in a race of his own come the base of the Furkapass, where he held a buffer of two minutes over his immediate pursuers and 3:15 on the yellow jersey group. Behind, meanwhile, the race for the podium places was igniting in earnest. Jan Hirt (Astana) attacked at the foot of the Furkapass after some brisk pace-making from teammate Luis Leon Sanchez, and he was later joined by Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
By now, Bernal was bereft of Ineos teammates and it was Bahrain-Merida who took up the reins of pursuit, with Domenico Pozzovivo putting in a fine cameo in support of Dennis. The Italian’s tempo riding first helped to peg back Mas and Hirt, and then whittled the yellow jersey group down to its bare bones.
Approaching the summit, only Bernal, Dennis, Konrad, Hirt and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) remained in contact with Pozzovivo. When he swung over, Dennis took it upon himself to go on the offensive and although he was unable to shake off Bernal, this duo had the strength to distance the rest of the podium contenders. Konrad did enough to ensure he finished on the third step of the rostrum by coming home 2:15 down alongside Benoot and Hirt, who had to settle for 4th and 5th place overall, respectively.
The day belonged to Carthy, who admitted that his overriding emotion one of relief. The week, however, was all about Bernal, who downplayed the idea that July might belong to him too, insisting that Geraint Thomas will lead Ineos at the Tour de France.
“I don’t choose to say that I am the favourite,” Bernal said. “In any case, I will go with G. he will be our leader. I will try to help him. If he’s better than me, then for sure I will help him. I don’t have any problem to help him. I am still only 22 years old, I think I have a lot of Tours in front of me.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|3:01:49
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:07
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|13
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:52
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:25
|20
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|23
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|24
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:29
|25
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:34
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:05
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|35
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:07:15
|36
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:20
|37
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:31
|38
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:02
|41
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:58
|46
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:13:31
|47
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|49
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:57
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:26
|51
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|56
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|64
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|66
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|67
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:05
|69
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|70
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|71
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:19:08
|73
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|74
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|76
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|80
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|82
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:21
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|85
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:47
|86
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|88
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|94
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|95
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|96
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|100
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|103
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:53
|104
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:13
|105
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24:58
|106
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|107
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:25:59
|108
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|110
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:27:17
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|114
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNS
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|DNS
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|4
|pts
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|4
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|12
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|20
|pts
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|20
|pts
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|20
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|10
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|3:01:49
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:01:02
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:15
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:07
|5
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|6
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:05:29
|7
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:05
|8
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:20
|10
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:02
|11
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:58
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:57
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:26
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|17
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:05
|19
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:19:08
|20
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:21
|22
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:47
|23
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|27
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:53
|28
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|27:43:10
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:19
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:04
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|5
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:48
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:14
|8
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:35
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:53
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:05:27
|11
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:38
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:27
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:17
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:06
|15
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:09:15
|16
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:39
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:42
|18
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:03
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:18
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:11
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:18
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:13:32
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:17:02
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:06
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:11
|26
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:53
|27
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:20:23
|28
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:36
|29
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:46
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:30
|31
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:21:35
|32
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:06
|33
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:16
|34
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:22:25
|35
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:24:26
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:46
|37
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:25:09
|38
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:26:36
|39
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:29
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:23
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:29:17
|42
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:30:19
|43
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:59
|44
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:32:58
|45
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:08
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:16
|47
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:35:04
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:35:05
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:31
|50
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:49
|51
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:36:11
|52
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:54
|53
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:43
|54
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|0:38:48
|55
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:39:45
|56
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:38
|57
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:41:16
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:43:00
|59
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:28
|60
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:29
|61
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:02
|62
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:03
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:45:13
|64
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:46:15
|65
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:46:21
|66
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:46:40
|67
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:04
|68
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:22
|69
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:46
|70
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:47:58
|71
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:49:49
|72
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:41
|73
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53:42
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:13
|75
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:14
|76
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:55:25
|77
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:07
|78
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|79
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:56:09
|80
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:56:21
|81
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:01:36
|82
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:01:40
|83
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:25
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:15
|85
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:04:46
|86
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:47
|87
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:01
|88
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:05:22
|89
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:08:13
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:23
|91
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:09:11
|92
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|1:10:31
|93
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:53
|94
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:10:58
|95
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:11:04
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:36
|97
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:11:56
|98
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:14:55
|99
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:15:01
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:17
|101
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|1:16:19
|102
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:17:12
|103
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|1:17:15
|104
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:20:10
|105
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|1:20:40
|106
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:13
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:21:20
|108
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|1:22:14
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:23:24
|110
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:24:10
|111
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:25:55
|112
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:26:27
|113
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:26:56
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|1:28:21
|115
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:33:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|32
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|27
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|20
|7
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|10
|12
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|15
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|17
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|20
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|21
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|22
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|23
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|26
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|28
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|29
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|30
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|2
|31
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|34
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|37
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|38
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|39
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|40
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|-2
|42
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|60
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|40
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|5
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|25
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|7
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|19
|8
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|11
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|12
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|12
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|16
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|17
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|18
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|19
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|20
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|22
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|5
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|26
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|28
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|29
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|31
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|2
|33
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|34
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|35
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|36
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|-1
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|-6
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|-12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|27:43:10
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:12
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:53
|4
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:39
|5
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:42
|6
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:03
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:11
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:53
|9
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:20:23
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:21:35
|11
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:29
|12
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:08
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:36:11
|14
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:54
|15
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37:43
|16
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:41:16
|17
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:02
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:03
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:46:40
|20
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:22
|21
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:47:58
|22
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53:42
|23
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:14
|24
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:56:21
|25
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1:09:11
|26
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:11:04
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:14:55
|28
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|1:26:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|83:32:29
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:01:47
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:02
|4
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:11:17
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:55
|6
|Swiss Cycling
|0:17:43
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:19:05
|8
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:21:07
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:23:12
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:29:52
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|0:32:36
|12
|Groupama - Fdj
|0:38:28
|13
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:39:02
|14
|Ccc Team
|0:47:32
|15
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:47:47
|16
|Total Direct Energie
|1:05:54
|17
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|1:10:44
|18
|Ef Education First
|1:11:41
|19
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|1:28:34
|20
|Mitchelton - Scott
|1:28:35
|21
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|2:08:48
