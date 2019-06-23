Trending

Tour de Suisse: Bernal secures overall victory

Carthy lands final stage

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) wins stage 9 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 9 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) wins stage 9 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) stage 9 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Simon Spilak (Katusha) during stage 9 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) wins stage 9 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tour de Suisse overall podium (l-r): Podium / Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Bahrain - Merida / Egan Arley Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey / Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora-Hansgrohe

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Egan Bernal puts on the yellow jersey after stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) secured overall victory at the Tour de Suisse while Hugh Carthy (EF Eduction First) scored a remarkable win on the final stage after a 90km solo raid over the the Nufenenpass, San Gottardo and Furkapass.

Carthy reached the finish in Ulrichen 1:03 clear of Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Bernal, who both went clear of the other GC contenders atop the Furkapass, but the Briton’s victory was never in doubt from the moment he hit the base of the final ascent with a shade over three minutes in hand on the yellow jersey group.

Although Carthy had gone clear of the early attackers on the Nufenenpass and led alone over the San Gottardo, he still appeared to be climbing fluidly on the lower slopes of the Furkapass. That impression was borne out by the time gap at the summit, where, with 26km remaining, he still had 2:45 in hand on Dennis and Bernal. Carthy conceded some ground on the flat run-in that followed the descent, though by then, stage victory was long since assured.

“On the first climb I knew the legs, body and head was good. It was just a time trial – the same for everybody – just one effort per climb. You just have to believe you can do it,” said Carthy, who also picked up the king of the mountains title in the process.

"It genuinely wasn't planned. Two days ago on the stage to San Gottardo I was terrible. My head, legs and body were tired, and I just wanted to be on holiday and finish the first part of the season. Yesterday in the time trial the legs were better. Today it was one last chance and I wanted to finish on a high before the holidays.”

Dennis claimed second place overall after riding with considerable ambition on this final stage. He made a game attempt at dislodging the implacable Bernal from the yellow jersey by attacking near the top of the Furkapass, and though he was unable to shake off Bernal, his effort did bring the top two overall clear of the rest of their GC rivals.

Dennis and Bernal descended the Furkapass together and reached the finish in Ulrichen in second and third place on the stage, respectively. In the overall standings, Dennis thus finishes 19 seconds down on Bernal, while Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) did enough to retain third place, albeit some 3:04 behind. Dennis will begin the Tour de France in support of Vincenzo Nibali, but his climbing exploits on this race will surely have given him renewed confidence in his ability in the high mountains.

Bernal, meanwhile, arrived at the Tour de Suisse as deputy to Geraint Thomas, but he proved an able replacement leader when the Welshman crashed out on stage 4. Already winner of Paris-Nice this season, Bernal delivered an assured performance in Switzerland, winning Friday’s stage atop the San Gottardo and then defending his yellow jersey with a fine display on the penultimate day time trial. He withstood Dennis’s late onslaught here to confirm himself among the favourites for the forthcoming Tour de France.

“I think that it is one of the biggest races I have won, so I really have a lot of confidence for the next races and I’m really happy because before this race I had a big crash and I could not go to the Giro d’Italia,” Bernal said. “So to come here and win is really nice for me and the team.”

How it unfolded

The final stage of the Tour de Suisse was short but exceedingly difficult, with three mountain passes in excess of 2,100 metres shoehorned into just 101km of racing. The brevity of the stage encouraged early aggression, but few could have imagined that one rider would manage to spend the bulk of the afternoon alone on the front as Carthy did here.

Carthy was among the first riders to force the issue on the lower slopes of the Nufenenpass, and as the gradient stiffened, the Briton preferred to press on at his own pace rather than wait for company. He crested the summit 40 seconds clear of a group containing Mark Soler (Movistar), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), while Ineos set the tempo in a reduced peloton, 2:30 behind.

On the cobbles of the San Gottardo, Carthy maintained his brisk tempo, climbing out of the saddle when the gradient demanded and always maintaining his gap over the chasers, who had now been joined by Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin). The going proved too demanding for Aru, who was distanced on the upper reaches of the climb. Come the summit, Carthy had 1:20 over Spilak, Kämna, Soler and Frank, while an Astana-led peloton was 3:20 behind.

Carthy was in a race of his own come the base of the Furkapass, where he held a buffer of two minutes over his immediate pursuers and 3:15 on the yellow jersey group. Behind, meanwhile, the race for the podium places was igniting in earnest. Jan Hirt (Astana) attacked at the foot of the Furkapass after some brisk pace-making from teammate Luis Leon Sanchez, and he was later joined by Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

By now, Bernal was bereft of Ineos teammates and it was Bahrain-Merida who took up the reins of pursuit, with Domenico Pozzovivo putting in a fine cameo in support of Dennis. The Italian’s tempo riding first helped to peg back Mas and Hirt, and then whittled the yellow jersey group down to its bare bones.

Approaching the summit, only Bernal, Dennis, Konrad, Hirt and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) remained in contact with Pozzovivo. When he swung over, Dennis took it upon himself to go on the offensive and although he was unable to shake off Bernal, this duo had the strength to distance the rest of the podium contenders. Konrad did enough to ensure he finished on the third step of the rostrum by coming home 2:15 down alongside Benoot and Hirt, who had to settle for 4th and 5th place overall, respectively.

The day belonged to Carthy, who admitted that his overriding emotion one of relief. The week, however, was all about Bernal, who downplayed the idea that July might belong to him too, insisting that Geraint Thomas will lead Ineos at the Tour de France.

“I don’t choose to say that I am the favourite,” Bernal said. “In any case, I will go with G. he will be our leader. I will try to help him. If he’s better than me, then for sure I will help him. I don’t have any problem to help him. I am still only 22 years old, I think I have a lot of Tours in front of me.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First3:01:49
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
4Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
6Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:02:15
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:07
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
13Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
15Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:52
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:25
20Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
23Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
24Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:29
25Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
26Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
27Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:05:34
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:05
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
31Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
33Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
34Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
35enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:07:15
36Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:10:20
37Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:31
38Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
39Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
40Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:12:02
41Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
42Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
43Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
44Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:12:58
46Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:13:31
47Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
48Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
49Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:57
50Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:15:26
51Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
52Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
56Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
57Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
58Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
59Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
60Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
63Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
64Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
65Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
66Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
67Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
68Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:05
69Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
71Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
72Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:19:08
73Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
74Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
76Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
77Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
78Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
79Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
80Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
81Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
82Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:21
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
84Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
85John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:21:47
86Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
87Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
88Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
90Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
91Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
92Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
93Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
94Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
95Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
96Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
97Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
100Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
102Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
103Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:53
104Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:13
105Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:58
106Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
107Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:25:59
108Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
110Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:27:17
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
114Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
115François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAlexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFIvan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFPierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRobin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFBrandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
DNSTom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
DNSTom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
DNSMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNSLawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - Furkastrasse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4pts
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Furkastrasse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida2
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos1

Finish - Goms
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First12pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida8
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin2

Mountain 1 - Nufenenpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First20pts
2Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb15
3Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
5Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4

Mountain 2 - San Gottardo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First20pts
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15
3Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb10
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team6
5Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4

Mountain 3 - Furkapass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First20pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida15
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos10
4Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team4

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First3:01:49
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:01:02
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:15
4Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:07
5Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
6Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:05:29
7Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:07:05
8Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
9Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:10:20
10Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:02
11Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:12:58
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:57
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:15:26
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
17Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
18Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:05
19Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:19:08
20Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
21Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:21
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:21:47
23Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
25Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
27Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:21:53
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:17

Final general classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos27:43:10
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:19
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:04
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:48
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:14
8Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:04:35
9Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:53
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:05:27
11Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:05:38
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:27
13Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:08:17
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:06
15Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:09:15
16Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:39
17Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:42
18Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:03
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:18
20Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:11
21Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:18
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:13:32
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:17:02
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:06
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:18:11
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:53
27Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:20:23
28Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:36
29Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:46
30Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:21:30
31Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:21:35
32Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:06
33Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:16
34enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:22:25
35Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:24:26
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:24:46
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:25:09
38Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:26:36
39Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:29
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:28:23
41Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:29:17
42Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:30:19
43François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:59
44Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:32:58
45Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:33:08
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:34:16
47Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:35:04
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:35:05
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:31
50Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:49
51Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:36:11
52Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:36:54
53Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:37:43
54Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland0:38:48
55Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:39:45
56Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:40:38
57Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:41:16
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:00
59Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:43:28
60Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:43:29
61Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:02
62Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:03
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:45:13
64Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:46:15
65Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:46:21
66Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:46:40
67Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:04
68Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:22
69Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:46
70Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:47:58
71Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:49:49
72Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:41
73Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:53:42
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:54:13
75Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:14
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:55:25
77Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:07
78Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
79Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:56:09
80Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:56:21
81Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1:01:36
82Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin1:01:40
83Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:02:25
84Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:15
85Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos1:04:46
86Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:47
87Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:01
88Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:05:22
89Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:08:13
90Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:08:23
91Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:09:11
92Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland1:10:31
93Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:10:53
94Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:10:58
95Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:11:04
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:11:36
97Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First1:11:56
98Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:14:55
99Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:15:01
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:16:17
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team1:16:19
102Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin1:17:12
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team1:17:15
104Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:20:10
105Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland1:20:40
106Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:21:13
107Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:21:20
108Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ1:22:14
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:23:24
110Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:24:10
111Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:25:55
112Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:26:27
113Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:26:56
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:28:21
115Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:33:22

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep32
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida28
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos27
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott22
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First20
7Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
9Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb10
12Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland9
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
14Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
15Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
17Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team6
18François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
21Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland5
22Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
23Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
24Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
25Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
26Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland3
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin2
28Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb2
29Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
30Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team2
31Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
34Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
37Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland1
38Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott1
39Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
40Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1
41Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team-2
42Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First60pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos40
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida33
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb28
5Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland25
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
7Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling19
8Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma18
9Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale17
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin15
11Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
12Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team12
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team12
14Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
16Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott8
17Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
18Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland7
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
20Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland6
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
22Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data5
25Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team5
26Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
27Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
29Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin2
31Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
34Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
35Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
36Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-1
37Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ-6
38Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team-12

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos27:43:10
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:12
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:53
4Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:39
5Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:42
6Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:11:03
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:18:11
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:53
9Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:20:23
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:21:35
11Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:29
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:33:08
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:36:11
14Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:36:54
15Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:37:43
16Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:41:16
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:02
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:03
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:46:40
20Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:22
21Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:47:58
22Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:53:42
23Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:14
24Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:56:21
25Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:09:11
26Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:11:04
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:14:55
28Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:26:27

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team83:32:29
2Team Ineos0:01:47
3Team Sunweb0:06:02
4Ag2r La Mondiale0:11:17
5Astana Pro Team0:15:55
6Swiss Cycling0:17:43
7Uae Team Emirates0:19:05
8Bahrain - Merida0:21:07
9Trek - Segafredo0:23:12
10Team Katusha Alpecin0:29:52
11Team Dimension Data0:32:36
12Groupama - Fdj0:38:28
13Lotto - Soudal0:39:02
14Ccc Team0:47:32
15Deceuninck - Quick Step0:47:47
16Total Direct Energie1:05:54
17Bora - Hansgrohe1:10:44
18Ef Education First1:11:41
19Team Jumbo - Visma1:28:34
20Mitchelton - Scott1:28:35
21Rally Uhc Cycling2:08:48

