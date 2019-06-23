Image 1 of 15 Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) wins stage 9 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) during stage 9 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) wins stage 9 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) stage 9 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Simon Spilak (Katusha) during stage 9 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) wins stage 9 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Tour de Suisse overall podium (l-r): Podium / Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Bahrain - Merida / Egan Arley Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey / Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Egan Bernal puts on the yellow jersey after stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) secured overall victory at the Tour de Suisse while Hugh Carthy (EF Eduction First) scored a remarkable win on the final stage after a 90km solo raid over the the Nufenenpass, San Gottardo and Furkapass.

Carthy reached the finish in Ulrichen 1:03 clear of Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) and Bernal, who both went clear of the other GC contenders atop the Furkapass, but the Briton’s victory was never in doubt from the moment he hit the base of the final ascent with a shade over three minutes in hand on the yellow jersey group.

Although Carthy had gone clear of the early attackers on the Nufenenpass and led alone over the San Gottardo, he still appeared to be climbing fluidly on the lower slopes of the Furkapass. That impression was borne out by the time gap at the summit, where, with 26km remaining, he still had 2:45 in hand on Dennis and Bernal. Carthy conceded some ground on the flat run-in that followed the descent, though by then, stage victory was long since assured.

“On the first climb I knew the legs, body and head was good. It was just a time trial – the same for everybody – just one effort per climb. You just have to believe you can do it,” said Carthy, who also picked up the king of the mountains title in the process.

"It genuinely wasn't planned. Two days ago on the stage to San Gottardo I was terrible. My head, legs and body were tired, and I just wanted to be on holiday and finish the first part of the season. Yesterday in the time trial the legs were better. Today it was one last chance and I wanted to finish on a high before the holidays.”

Dennis claimed second place overall after riding with considerable ambition on this final stage. He made a game attempt at dislodging the implacable Bernal from the yellow jersey by attacking near the top of the Furkapass, and though he was unable to shake off Bernal, his effort did bring the top two overall clear of the rest of their GC rivals.

Dennis and Bernal descended the Furkapass together and reached the finish in Ulrichen in second and third place on the stage, respectively. In the overall standings, Dennis thus finishes 19 seconds down on Bernal, while Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) did enough to retain third place, albeit some 3:04 behind. Dennis will begin the Tour de France in support of Vincenzo Nibali, but his climbing exploits on this race will surely have given him renewed confidence in his ability in the high mountains.

Bernal, meanwhile, arrived at the Tour de Suisse as deputy to Geraint Thomas, but he proved an able replacement leader when the Welshman crashed out on stage 4. Already winner of Paris-Nice this season, Bernal delivered an assured performance in Switzerland, winning Friday’s stage atop the San Gottardo and then defending his yellow jersey with a fine display on the penultimate day time trial. He withstood Dennis’s late onslaught here to confirm himself among the favourites for the forthcoming Tour de France.

“I think that it is one of the biggest races I have won, so I really have a lot of confidence for the next races and I’m really happy because before this race I had a big crash and I could not go to the Giro d’Italia,” Bernal said. “So to come here and win is really nice for me and the team.”

How it unfolded

The final stage of the Tour de Suisse was short but exceedingly difficult, with three mountain passes in excess of 2,100 metres shoehorned into just 101km of racing. The brevity of the stage encouraged early aggression, but few could have imagined that one rider would manage to spend the bulk of the afternoon alone on the front as Carthy did here.

Carthy was among the first riders to force the issue on the lower slopes of the Nufenenpass, and as the gradient stiffened, the Briton preferred to press on at his own pace rather than wait for company. He crested the summit 40 seconds clear of a group containing Mark Soler (Movistar), Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), while Ineos set the tempo in a reduced peloton, 2:30 behind.

On the cobbles of the San Gottardo, Carthy maintained his brisk tempo, climbing out of the saddle when the gradient demanded and always maintaining his gap over the chasers, who had now been joined by Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin). The going proved too demanding for Aru, who was distanced on the upper reaches of the climb. Come the summit, Carthy had 1:20 over Spilak, Kämna, Soler and Frank, while an Astana-led peloton was 3:20 behind.

Carthy was in a race of his own come the base of the Furkapass, where he held a buffer of two minutes over his immediate pursuers and 3:15 on the yellow jersey group. Behind, meanwhile, the race for the podium places was igniting in earnest. Jan Hirt (Astana) attacked at the foot of the Furkapass after some brisk pace-making from teammate Luis Leon Sanchez, and he was later joined by Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

By now, Bernal was bereft of Ineos teammates and it was Bahrain-Merida who took up the reins of pursuit, with Domenico Pozzovivo putting in a fine cameo in support of Dennis. The Italian’s tempo riding first helped to peg back Mas and Hirt, and then whittled the yellow jersey group down to its bare bones.

Approaching the summit, only Bernal, Dennis, Konrad, Hirt and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) remained in contact with Pozzovivo. When he swung over, Dennis took it upon himself to go on the offensive and although he was unable to shake off Bernal, this duo had the strength to distance the rest of the podium contenders. Konrad did enough to ensure he finished on the third step of the rostrum by coming home 2:15 down alongside Benoot and Hirt, who had to settle for 4th and 5th place overall, respectively.

The day belonged to Carthy, who admitted that his overriding emotion one of relief. The week, however, was all about Bernal, who downplayed the idea that July might belong to him too, insisting that Geraint Thomas will lead Ineos at the Tour de France.

“I don’t choose to say that I am the favourite,” Bernal said. “In any case, I will go with G. he will be our leader. I will try to help him. If he’s better than me, then for sure I will help him. I don’t have any problem to help him. I am still only 22 years old, I think I have a lot of Tours in front of me.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 3:01:49 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:15 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:07 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 13 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:04:52 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:25 20 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 23 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 24 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:29 25 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 26 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 27 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 28 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:34 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:05 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 31 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 34 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 35 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:07:15 36 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:10:20 37 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:31 38 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 39 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:53 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:02 41 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 42 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 43 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 45 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:12:58 46 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:13:31 47 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 49 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:57 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:26 51 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 56 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 57 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 58 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 59 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 60 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 64 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 66 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 67 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 68 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:05 69 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 71 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 72 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:19:08 73 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 74 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 76 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 77 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 78 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 80 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 81 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 82 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:21 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 85 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:47 86 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 87 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 88 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 90 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 94 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 95 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 96 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 98 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 100 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 103 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:53 104 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:13 105 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:58 106 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 107 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 0:25:59 108 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 110 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:27:17 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 114 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 115 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team DNF Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida DNF Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First DNF Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling DNS Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First DNS Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates DNS Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb DNS Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - Furkastrasse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 pts 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Furkastrasse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 1

Finish - Goms # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 12 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Mountain 1 - Nufenenpass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 20 pts 2 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 15 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4

Mountain 2 - San Gottardo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 20 pts 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 15 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4

Mountain 3 - Furkapass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 20 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 15 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 10 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 3:01:49 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:01:02 3 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:15 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:07 5 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:25 6 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:05:29 7 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:05 8 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:10:20 10 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:02 11 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:12:58 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:57 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:26 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 17 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 18 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:05 19 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:19:08 20 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:21 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:47 23 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 26 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:53 28 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:27:17

Final general classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 27:43:10 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:19 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:04 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:48 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:14 8 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:35 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:53 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:05:27 11 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 0:05:38 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:27 13 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:17 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:06 15 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:09:15 16 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:39 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:42 18 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:03 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:18 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:11 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:18 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:13:32 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:17:02 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:06 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:18:11 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:53 27 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:20:23 28 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:36 29 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:46 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:30 31 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:21:35 32 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:06 33 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:16 34 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:22:25 35 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:24:26 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:46 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:25:09 38 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 0:26:36 39 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:29 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:23 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:29:17 42 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:30:19 43 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:59 44 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:32:58 45 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:33:08 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:16 47 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:35:04 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:35:05 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:31 50 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:49 51 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:36:11 52 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:54 53 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:43 54 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:38:48 55 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:39:45 56 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:38 57 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:41:16 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:00 59 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:28 60 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:29 61 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:02 62 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:03 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:13 64 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:46:15 65 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:46:21 66 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:46:40 67 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:04 68 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:22 69 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:47:46 70 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:47:58 71 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:49:49 72 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:41 73 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:42 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:54:13 75 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:14 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:55:25 77 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:07 78 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 79 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:56:09 80 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:56:21 81 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1:01:36 82 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 1:01:40 83 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:02:25 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:15 85 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 1:04:46 86 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:47 87 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:01 88 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:05:22 89 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:08:13 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:23 91 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:09:11 92 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 1:10:31 93 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:53 94 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:10:58 95 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:04 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:36 97 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:11:56 98 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:14:55 99 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:15:01 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:16:17 101 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 1:16:19 102 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 1:17:12 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 1:17:15 104 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:20:10 105 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 1:20:40 106 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:21:13 107 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:20 108 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 1:22:14 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:23:24 110 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:24:10 111 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:25:55 112 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:26:27 113 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:26:56 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 1:28:21 115 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:33:22

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 28 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 27 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 22 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 20 7 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 10 12 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 9 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 15 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 6 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 6 18 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 21 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 5 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 23 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 25 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 26 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 3 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 2 28 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 30 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 2 31 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 34 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 37 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 1 38 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1 39 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 40 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1 41 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team -2 42 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos -2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 60 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 40 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 33 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 5 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 25 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 7 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 19 8 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 17 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 15 11 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 12 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 12 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 16 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 8 17 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 18 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 7 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 20 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 6 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 22 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 5 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 26 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 27 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 29 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 31 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 32 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 34 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 35 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 36 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos -1 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ -6 38 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team -12

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 27:43:10 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:12 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:53 4 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:39 5 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:42 6 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:03 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:18:11 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:53 9 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:20:23 10 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:21:35 11 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:29 12 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:33:08 13 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:36:11 14 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:54 15 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:43 16 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:41:16 17 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:02 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:03 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:46:40 20 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:22 21 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:47:58 22 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:42 23 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:14 24 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:56:21 25 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:09:11 26 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:11:04 27 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:14:55 28 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:26:27