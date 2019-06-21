Image 1 of 44 Egan Bernal wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Egan Bernal puts on the yellow jersey after stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 44 Egan Bernal enjoys a lighter moment on the podium after stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 44 Egan Bernal in yellow during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 44 Stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 The day's breakaway during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 44 Egan Bernal in yellow among his Team Ineos teammates at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 44 Elia Viviani in the bunch at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 44 Egan Bernal wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 44 Egan Bernal wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 Egan Bernal approaches the finish of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 Egan Bernal on his way to winning stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 Peter Sagan in the bunch at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 44 Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finishes stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Egan Bernal on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 Egan Bernal attacks on the final climb during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 44 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) climbs during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 The yellow jersey group on the final climb during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Egan Bernal attacks on the final climb of stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 The yellow jersey group on the final climb during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 The yellow jersey group on the final climb during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Stage 7 at tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Koen Bouwman (Team Jumbo-Visma) on the attack during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Stage 7 at tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Egan Bernal comfortably tucked into the team Ineos rocking chair at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 Winner Anacona (Movistar Team) leads the early breakaway during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 Egan Bernal rides in the mountains during stage 7 at tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 44 Egan Bernal in the Team Ineos line at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 44 Ef Education First's Nathan Brown (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 44 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay and Lilian Calmejane (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 44 Egan Bernal in yellow at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 44 Rohan Dennis greets his fans before stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 44 Michael Albasini and Lukasz Wisniowski in a breakaway during stage 7 at Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 44 Stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 44 Egan Bernal in the Team Ineos line at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) extended his lead in the Tour de Suisse with a commanding victory on stage 7. The Colombian dropped all of his GC rivals on the final climb of the Passo San Gottardo with just under two kilometres remaining and soloed to another impressive win in the young 22-year-old’s career.

There was little resistance when Bernal decided to stretch his legs on the cobbled sector of the long 12.4km climb with only Bahrain-Merida’s Domenico Pozzovivo and Rohan Dennis mounting a late but eventually futile chase.

The rest of the field simply had no response after Team Ineos and in particular Ben Swift set a frantic pace from the base of the final climb.

Bernal finished 23 seconds clear of the Bahrain-Merida chasing duo, with Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jan Hirt (Astana), and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finishing a further 11 seconds down.

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had attacked with 4.5km to go but he was distanced by Bernal when the Colombian attacked and trailed in 40 seconds down. Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) continued his fine comeback from injury with 10th on the mountain stage.

As for the overall classification, Bernal now leads Dennis by 41 seconds ahead of Saturday’s key individual time trial. Konrad is third at 1:13.

"I think so [that this victory is the most important in my career]. I’m happy for this, I won the TT last year at the Tour de Romandie, so it’s nice to win again in Suisse,” Bernal said at the finish.

"It was difficult to know [when to attack] because you never know how you’re going to feel at the end. I was feeling really good and I said to the guys, as always they did a fantastic job and in the end, I won the stage for them so it’s really nice. It wasn’t easy, they were full gas and even in the wheels, it’s really hard to stay with them in the wheels but I tried to stay calm and the final it was the best decision. We did a really good pace and everyone was full gas for the final.

"I’m not sure [if it is enough time on Rohan Dennis], he’s the world champion in the time trial and for sure, tomorrow I will lose time to him. I hope to not lose too much time but we also have another mountain stage. We will do our best and we will control what we can control.

How it unfolded

After Thursday's foray in the mountains, the Tour de Suisse continued with a similar stage on stage 7 with an early break once again establishing a lead over the main field.

Winner Anacona (Movistar), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Gino Mader (Dimension Data), and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) broke clear and the group established a lead over the first major climb of the day.

However, as the Passo San Gottardo loomed, the peloton began to increase the pressure on the leaders and by the base of the climb only Fränk, Grmay, Morabito, Anacona and Mäder, Bouwman remained at the front.

Their lead sat at just over 2:30 with 25km to go but even before the official climb started Bouwan attacked. Clearly inspired by his teammate Antwan Tolhoek's win on stage 6, the Dutch rider confidently rode clear but within five kilometers he was back in the clutches of the main break. Frank took the opportunity to attack next as Movistar and Ineos combined to reduce the bunch to fewer than 40 riders.

Frank was the last man standing when Ben Swift soared passed him with 5km to go, with Bernal and Dennis on his wheel, and when the Ineos domestique swung over he was replaced by teammate Kenny Ellisonde. The Frenchman could only muster a kilometer on the front and spent most of that chasing an attack from Enric Mas as a number of GC riders, including Marc Soler, began to drop backwards.

With 2.8km to go Bernal attacked and within a couple of hairpins, he was alongside Mas. The next acceleration distanced the Spaniard as Pozzovio and Dennis scrambled to limit their losses ahead of Saturday’s all-important time trial.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5:37:40 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:23 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:40 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 9 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 12 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:01:06 14 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19 15 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland 0:01:20 16 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 17 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:18 19 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:43 21 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:16 22 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:32 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:03:59 25 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 26 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:22 27 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:38 28 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:47 29 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:15 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:05:24 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:36 33 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:45 34 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:50 35 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland 0:05:58 36 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:06:24 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:29 38 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:53 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:06:56 40 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 0:07:00 41 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:29 42 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:40 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:47 44 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:50 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:12 46 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:08:28 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:33 48 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:09:54 49 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 50 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 51 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:59 52 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 53 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:19 54 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:21 55 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:11:23 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:02 57 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 58 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:41 60 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 61 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:12:52 62 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 63 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:16 64 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:13:20 65 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:25 66 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 67 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 71 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:44 72 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:15:52 73 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:16:03 74 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 76 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:34 77 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:38 78 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:16:56 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:23 80 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:46 81 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:17:50 82 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:17:56 83 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 84 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:58 85 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 86 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:19:12 87 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:19:14 88 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:19:15 89 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:19 90 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 91 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 92 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 93 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland 0:19:32 94 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 95 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:19:48 96 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:52 97 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:54 98 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:56 99 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:57 100 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:20:03 102 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 103 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 104 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 105 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:20:36 106 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:47 107 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:55 108 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 110 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 114 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:14 115 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:13 116 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:21 119 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:35 120 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:42 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:07 122 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:24:15 124 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:24 125 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:25:08 126 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 127 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:26:11 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:27:03 129 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:35 130 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:41 131 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 132 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 133 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 134 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:28:42 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:44 136 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 137 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:47 138 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:06 DNF Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNS Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Coldrerio - km 174.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - Ambri - km 196.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1

Finish - San Gottardo - km 216.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 12 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 2

KOM 1 - Promenada - km 65.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 pts 2 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 4 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2 5 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 1

Kom 2 - Lukemanierpass - km 122.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 pts 2 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 8 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 4 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 4 5 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2

KOM 3 - San Gottardo - km 216.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 20 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 10 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5:37:40 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:40 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 5 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 7 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 8 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:16 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:15 10 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:29 11 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:50 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:08:28 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:19 14 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:21 15 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:41 16 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:16 17 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:15:25 18 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 19 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:03 20 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:17:50 21 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:19 22 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 23 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:19:32 24 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:20:03 25 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:47 26 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:14 27 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:13 28 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:21 30 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:41 31 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 32 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:28:42 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:06

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Ineos 17:01:21 2 Astana Pro Team 17:02:16 3 Ag2r La Mondiale 17:02:57 4 Movistar Team 17:03:02 5 Trek - Segafredo 17:04:44 6 SWISS CYCLING 17:04:56 7 Uae Team Emirates 17:05:00 8 Bahrain - Merida 17:05:05 9 Team Sunweb 17:06:32 10 Team Dimension Data 17:08:10 11 Lotto - Soudal 17:09:08 12 Team Katusha Alpecin 17:11:07 13 Groupama - Fdj 17:16:13 14 Deceuninck - Quick Step 17:17:30 15 Total Direct Energie 17:18:12 16 Bora - Hansgrohe 17:18:24 17 Team Jumbo - Visma 17:23:20 18 Ccc Team 17:24:08 19 Ef Education First 17:30:44 20 Mitchelton - Scott 17:40:16 21 Rally Uhc Cycling 17:46:05

General Classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 24:17:48 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:41 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:17 5 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 6 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:07 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:20 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:02:23 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:26 11 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 12 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland 0:02:42 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:57 14 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 15 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:33 16 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51 17 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:14 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:17 19 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:21 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:23 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:31 23 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:05:52 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:06:19 25 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:28 26 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:42 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:46 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 29 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:56 30 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:37 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:56 32 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:11:46 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:14 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:12:49 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:44 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:15:36 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:15:57 38 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:16:17 39 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 0:17:13 40 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:25 41 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland 0:18:53 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:19:09 43 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:21 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:43 45 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:20:23 46 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:26 47 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:20:36 48 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:21:02 49 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:21:14 50 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:25 51 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:34 52 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:40 53 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:21:45 54 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:59 55 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:33 56 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:22:39 57 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:23:07 58 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:40 59 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:47 60 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:27 61 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:26:27 62 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:38 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:38 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:24 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:16 66 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:18 67 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:24 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:46 69 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:31:13 70 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:31:23 71 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:48 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:31:56 73 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:32:42 74 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:32:47 75 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:33:08 76 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:31 77 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:34:17 78 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:53 79 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:33 80 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:49 81 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 0:37:13 82 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37:20 83 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:38:02 84 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:17 85 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:56 86 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:41:29 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:52 88 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:56 89 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:42:25 90 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:42:58 91 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland 0:43:14 92 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:43:30 93 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:43:52 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:03 95 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:44:15 96 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:45:11 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:38 98 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:53 99 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:46:08 100 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:24 101 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:46:32 102 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:48:46 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:38 104 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:50:06 105 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:14 106 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:50:32 107 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:52:04 108 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:53:24 109 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:54:20 110 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:54:31 111 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:41 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:55:33 113 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:55:43 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:26 115 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 0:56:28 116 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:56:41 117 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:56:55 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:00 119 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:57:46 120 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:57:49 121 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:58:36 122 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:59 123 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:59:27 124 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:59:29 125 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:59:55 126 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:00:16 127 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:00:53 128 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:01:50 129 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1:03:54 130 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:03:59 131 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 1:04:55 132 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:35 133 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:05:56 134 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 1:07:41 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 1:07:47 136 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:09:06 137 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:09:10 138 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:20

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 32 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 22 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 20 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 19 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 18 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 9 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 11 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 9 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 8 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 14 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 15 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 6 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 17 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 6 18 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 21 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 5 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 24 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 25 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 26 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 27 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 28 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland 3 29 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 30 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 32 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 33 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 34 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 35 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 36 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 1 37 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1 38 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 39 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 1 40 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1 41 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1 42 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 30 pts 2 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 25 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 19 5 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 18 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 18 7 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 9 9 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 9 10 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 11 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 8 12 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 13 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 7 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 16 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland 6 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 18 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6 20 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 6 21 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 23 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 5 24 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 25 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 26 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 27 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 30 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 31 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 32 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 33 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 2 35 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 36 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 37 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 38 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos -1 40 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 24:17:48 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24:19:07 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24:19:55 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 24:21:21 5 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 24:21:39 6 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24:22:09 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 24:22:11 8 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24:23:19 9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 24:25:30 10 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 24:34:05 11 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 24:38:50 12 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 24:39:02 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 24:39:13 14 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 24:39:28 15 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 24:39:47 16 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 24:40:21 17 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 24:40:55 18 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24:43:15 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 24:46:12 20 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 24:49:11 21 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24:49:36 22 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24:50:56 23 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24:51:19 24 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 24:55:01 25 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 25:02:03 26 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25:03:56 27 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 25:04:20 28 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25:08:02 29 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 25:09:52 30 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 25:14:29 31 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 25:22:43 32 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 25:23:23 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25:45:08