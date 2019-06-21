Trending

Colombian extends overall lead

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) extended his lead in the Tour de Suisse with a commanding victory on stage 7. The Colombian dropped all of his GC rivals on the final climb of the Passo San Gottardo with just under two kilometres remaining and soloed to another impressive win in the young 22-year-old’s career.

There was little resistance when Bernal decided to stretch his legs on the cobbled sector of the long 12.4km climb with only Bahrain-Merida’s Domenico Pozzovivo and Rohan Dennis mounting a late but eventually futile chase.

The rest of the field simply had no response after Team Ineos and in particular Ben Swift set a frantic pace from the base of the final climb.

Bernal finished 23 seconds clear of the Bahrain-Merida chasing duo, with Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jan Hirt (Astana), and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) finishing a further 11 seconds down.

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had attacked with 4.5km to go but he was distanced by Bernal when the Colombian attacked and trailed in 40 seconds down. Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) continued his fine comeback from injury with 10th on the mountain stage.

As for the overall classification, Bernal now leads Dennis by 41 seconds ahead of Saturday’s key individual time trial. Konrad is third at 1:13.

"I think so [that this victory is the most important in my career]. I’m happy for this, I won the TT last year at the Tour de Romandie, so it’s nice to win again in Suisse,” Bernal said at the finish.

"It was difficult to know [when to attack] because you never know how you’re going to feel at the end. I was feeling really good and I said to the guys, as always they did a fantastic job and in the end, I won the stage for them so it’s really nice. It wasn’t easy, they were full gas and even in the wheels, it’s really hard to stay with them in the wheels but I tried to stay calm and the final it was the best decision. We did a really good pace and everyone was full gas for the final.

"I’m not sure [if it is enough time on Rohan Dennis], he’s the world champion in the time trial and for sure, tomorrow I will lose time to him. I hope to not lose too much time but we also have another mountain stage. We will do our best and we will control what we can control.

How it unfolded

After Thursday's foray in the mountains, the Tour de Suisse continued with a similar stage on stage 7 with an early break once again establishing a lead over the main field.

Winner Anacona (Movistar), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Gino Mader (Dimension Data), and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) broke clear and the group established a lead over the first major climb of the day.

However, as the Passo San Gottardo loomed, the peloton began to increase the pressure on the leaders and by the base of the climb only Fränk, Grmay, Morabito, Anacona and Mäder, Bouwman remained at the front.

Their lead sat at just over 2:30 with 25km to go but even before the official climb started Bouwan attacked. Clearly inspired by his teammate Antwan Tolhoek's win on stage 6, the Dutch rider confidently rode clear but within five kilometers he was back in the clutches of the main break. Frank took the opportunity to attack next as Movistar and Ineos combined to reduce the bunch to fewer than 40 riders.

Frank was the last man standing when Ben Swift soared passed him with 5km to go, with Bernal and Dennis on his wheel, and when the Ineos domestique swung over he was replaced by teammate Kenny Ellisonde. The Frenchman could only muster a kilometer on the front and spent most of that chasing an attack from Enric Mas as a number of GC riders, including Marc Soler, began to drop backwards.

With 2.8km to go Bernal attacked and within a couple of hairpins, he was alongside Mas. The next acceleration distanced the Spaniard as Pozzovio and Dennis scrambled to limit their losses ahead of Saturday’s all-important time trial.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos5:37:40
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:23
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:40
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
9Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:03
10Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
11Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
12Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:01:06
14Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:19
15Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland0:01:20
16Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
17Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:18
19François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:43
21Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
22Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:23
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:32
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:03:59
25Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
26Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:04:22
27Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:38
28Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:47
29Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:15
30Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:05:24
31Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
32Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:36
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:45
34Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:50
35Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland0:05:58
36Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:06:24
37Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:06:29
38Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:53
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:06:56
40Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland0:07:00
41Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:29
42Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:40
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:47
44Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:07:50
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:12
46Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:08:28
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:33
48Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:09:54
49Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
50Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:59
52Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
53Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:19
54Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:21
55Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:11:23
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:02
57Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
58Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:41
60Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
61Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:12:52
62Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
63Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:16
64Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:13:20
65Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:15:25
66Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
67Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
68Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
70Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
71Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:44
72Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:15:52
73Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:16:03
74Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
76Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:34
77Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:38
78Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:16:56
79Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:23
80Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:17:46
81Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:17:50
82Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:17:56
83Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
84Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:17:58
85Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
86Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:19:12
87Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:19:14
88Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:19:15
89Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:19:19
90Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
91Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
92Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
93Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland0:19:32
94Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
95Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:19:48
96Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:52
97Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:54
98Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:56
99Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:57
100Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
101Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:20:03
102Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
103Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
104Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
105Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:20:36
106Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:47
107Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:55
108Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
109John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
110Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
111Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
114Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:14
115Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:13
116Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
117Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
118Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:21
119Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:22:35
120Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:23:42
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:07
122Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:24:15
124Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:24
125Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:25:08
126Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
127Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:26:11
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:27:03
129Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:35
130Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:41
131Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
132Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
133Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
134Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:28:42
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:44
136Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
137Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:28:47
138Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:06
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNSMichael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Coldrerio - km 174.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - Ambri - km 196.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1

Finish - San Gottardo - km 216.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos12pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida6
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team2

KOM 1 - Promenada - km 65.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6pts
2Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team4
3Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2
5Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data1

Kom 2 - Lukemanierpass - km 122.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12pts
2Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott8
3Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
4Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data4
5Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2

KOM 3 - San Gottardo - km 216.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos20pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida10
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team4

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos5:37:40
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:40
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:03
5Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:19
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
8Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:15
10Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:29
11Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:07:50
12Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:08:28
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:19
14Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:21
15Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:41
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:16
17Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:15:25
18Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
19Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:03
20Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:17:50
21Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:19:19
22Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
23Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:19:32
24Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:20:03
25Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:47
26Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:14
27Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:13
28Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
29Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:21
30Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:28:41
31Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
32Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:28:42
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:06

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos17:01:21
2Astana Pro Team17:02:16
3Ag2r La Mondiale17:02:57
4Movistar Team17:03:02
5Trek - Segafredo17:04:44
6SWISS CYCLING17:04:56
7Uae Team Emirates17:05:00
8Bahrain - Merida17:05:05
9Team Sunweb17:06:32
10Team Dimension Data17:08:10
11Lotto - Soudal17:09:08
12Team Katusha Alpecin17:11:07
13Groupama - Fdj17:16:13
14Deceuninck - Quick Step17:17:30
15Total Direct Energie17:18:12
16Bora - Hansgrohe17:18:24
17Team Jumbo - Visma17:23:20
18Ccc Team17:24:08
19Ef Education First17:30:44
20Mitchelton - Scott17:40:16
21Rally Uhc Cycling17:46:05

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos24:17:48
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:17
5Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:07
8Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:20
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:02:23
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:26
11Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:35
12Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland0:02:42
13Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:02:57
14François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:33
16Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:51
17Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:14
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:17
19Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:21
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:23
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:31
23Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:05:52
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:06:19
25Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:28
26Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:42
27Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:08:46
28Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:04
29Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:56
30Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:37
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:10:56
32Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:11:46
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:14
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:12:49
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:13:44
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:15:36
37Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:15:57
38Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:16:17
39Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland0:17:13
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:25
41Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland0:18:53
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:19:09
43Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:21
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:19:43
45Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:20:23
46Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:20:26
47Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:20:36
48Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:21:02
49Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:21:14
50Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:25
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:34
52Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:40
53Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:21:45
54Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:21:59
55Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:33
56Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:22:39
57Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:23:07
58Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:23:40
59Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:47
60Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:27
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:26:27
62Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:38
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:38
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:28:24
65Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:16
66Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:29:18
67Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:29:24
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:46
69Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:31:13
70Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:31:23
71Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:48
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:31:56
73Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:32:42
74Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:32:47
75Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:33:08
76Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:31
77Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:34:17
78Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:34:53
79Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:33
80Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:49
81Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland0:37:13
82Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:37:20
83Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:38:02
84Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:40:17
85Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:56
86Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:41:29
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:52
88Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:56
89Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:42:25
90Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:42:58
91Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland0:43:14
92Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:43:30
93Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:43:52
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:03
95Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:44:15
96Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:45:11
97Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:45:38
98Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:53
99Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:46:08
100Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:24
101Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:46:32
102Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:48:46
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:49:38
104Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:50:06
105Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:14
106Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:50:32
107Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:04
108Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:53:24
109Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:54:20
110Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:54:31
111Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:54:41
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:55:33
113Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:55:43
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:26
115Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland0:56:28
116Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:41
117Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:56:55
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:00
119Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:57:46
120Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:57:49
121Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:58:36
122Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:59
123Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:59:27
124Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:59:29
125Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:59:55
126Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:00:16
127Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:53
128Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:01:50
129Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1:03:54
130Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:03:59
131Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team1:04:55
132Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates1:05:35
133Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:05:56
134Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team1:07:41
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos1:07:47
136Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:09:06
137Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:09:10
138Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:27:20

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe37pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep32
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott22
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos20
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb19
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida18
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
8Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
9Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
11Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland9
12Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ8
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
14Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
15Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
17Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team6
18François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
20Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida5
21Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland5
22Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ4
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
24Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
25Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
27Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
28Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland3
29Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
30Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
32Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
33Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
34Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
36Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland1
37Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1
38Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
39Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott1
40Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1
41Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1
42Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos30pts
2Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland25
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida21
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling19
5Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma18
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida18
7Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida9
9Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie9
10Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team8
11Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott8
12Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
13Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland7
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
16Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland6
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
18François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ6
20Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team6
21Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
22Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team5
23Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data5
24Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
25Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
26Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
27Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb3
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
30Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
31Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin2
32Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
33Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
34Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team2
35Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
36Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb1
37Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
38Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos-1
40Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos24:17:48
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal24:19:07
3Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep24:19:55
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb24:21:21
5Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ24:21:39
6Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24:22:09
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team24:22:11
8Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo24:23:19
9Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin24:25:30
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data24:34:05
11Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb24:38:50
12Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First24:39:02
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma24:39:13
14Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie24:39:28
15Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ24:39:47
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team24:40:21
17Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team24:40:55
18Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott24:43:15
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida24:46:12
20Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep24:49:11
21Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal24:49:36
22Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb24:50:56
23Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24:51:19
24Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland24:55:01
25Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling25:02:03
26Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida25:03:56
27Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling25:04:20
28Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25:08:02
29Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie25:09:52
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie25:14:29
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team25:22:43
32Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates25:23:23
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal25:45:08

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team73:07:48
2Astana Pro Team73:08:13
3Team Ineos73:08:36
4Uae Team Emirates73:08:48
5Ag2r La Mondiale73:09:34
6Team Sunweb73:10:41
7SWISS CYCLING73:11:05
8Trek - Segafredo73:12:41
9Team Katusha Alpecin73:18:24
10Bahrain - Merida73:18:54
11Groupama - Fdj73:23:07
12Team Dimension Data73:23:35
13Lotto - Soudal73:33:06
14Ccc Team73:39:42
15Total Direct Energie73:39:48
16Deceuninck - Quick Step73:40:50
17Ef Education First73:44:32
18Bora - Hansgrohe73:52:01
19Team Jumbo - Visma73:53:02
20Mitchelton - Scott74:00:48
21Rally Uhc Cycling74:55:30

