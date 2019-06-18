Trending

Tour de Suisse: Viviani beats Matthews and Sagan to win stage 4

Peter Sagan holds onto race lead

Image 1 of 43

Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Elia Viviani wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 43

The sprinters make their final push for the line during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 43

Elia Viviani wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 43

The sprinters make their final push for the line during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 43

Elia Viviani celebrates winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 43

Sprinters approach the line near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 43

Jumbo-Visma ride during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

Peter Sagan in yellow at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 43

Bora-Hansgrohe ride for Peter Sagan during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 43

Taco Van Der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

Peter Sagan puts on yellow after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 43

Peter Sagan in the sprint jersey at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 43

Kasper Asgreen in white at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 43

Claudio Imhof of Switzerland in the mountains jersey at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 43

Elia Viviani is congratulated after winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 43

Elia Viviani is congratulated after winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 43

Elia Viviani is congratulated after winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 43

Elia Viviani (right) sprints to the win during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 43

Stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 43

Peter Sagan in the Bora-Hansgrohe train during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 43

Fabio Aru rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Gian Friesecke was the sole survivor of the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 43

Peter Sagan takes third with a bike throw during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 43

Michael Matthews beats Peter Sagan to the line for second at the end of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 43

Elia Viviani on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 43

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 43

Peter Sagan in the Tour de Suisse peloton during stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 43

Omar Freaile receiving attention at the medical car after crashing during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 43

Rick Zabel fetches a beverage from the Katusha-Alpecin team car

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 43

The day's breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 43

Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC) leads the day's breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 43

Stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 43

Taco Van Der Hoorn leads the day's breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 43

Greg Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 43

Picking up some bottles at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 43

Peter Sagan in yellow during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 43

Team Ineos riders look happy before Geraint Thomas' crash on stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 43

Omar Fraile goes down during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 43

Omar Fraile's kit shows the signs of an earlier crash at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 43

Omar Fraile's kit shows the signs of an earlier crash at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 43

Riders are caught behind a train during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 43

Ben King in the Tour de Suisse peloton during stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since March on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a bunch sprint in Arlesheim.

All the major sprinters survived the late third-category climb to contest the sprint, though Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) crashed out of the race with 30km to go and was taken to hospital.

After a messy run down into Arlesheim, in which Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) launched speculative attacks, Viviani’s team took control in the final two kilometres and executed a near-perfect lead out.

Kasper Asgreen led them to the flamme rouge, making way for Yves Lampaert, before Viviani’s trusted lead-out man Michael Morkov took him to 200 metres. Viviani and Sagan opened their sprints at the same time, but the Italian champion pulled away in the final 50 metres, turning the tables after finishing second to the Slovakian on the previous day’s uphill finish.

Despite initially matching Viviani, Sagan faded and launched a slightly desperate long-range bike throw but was pipped for second place by Matthews, who came up fast on the right-hand side. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished a more distant fourth, his legs sapped by having to charge up the side of the pack in the wind before the others had thought about sprinting.

"Yesterday we planned it really well but on a finish like that Sagan is hard to beat. Today, we knew the hard point would be the climb, not the sprint, so when I got over the climb I had tired legs but thought if I see 200m to go I’ll just do the best sprint I can. The guys did an amazing job, it was a perfect lead-out and I’m pretty proud of my team," Viviani said.

Viviani also noted that "it’s a long time since I won", with no success at a frustrating Giro d’Italia last month. "This means a lot because we’re a few weeks away from the Tour de France," he added. "It’s my first win at the Tour de Suisse, and I can be happy with that, as it shows I’m on the way up to the main goal of the season."

In the overall standings, Sagan retained the yellow jersey and still leads the race by 10 seconds, though the bonus seconds awarded to the top three mean that it’s now Matthews in second place. Asgreen sits third at 15 seconds, with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) fourth at 16 seconds.

How it unfolded

The 163.9km stage from Murten to Arlesheim ran flat until the steep Passwang climb just past the halfway mark, before undulating terrain led to the third-category Eichenberg climb that topped out with 15km to go.

A four-man breakaway – Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Gian Friesecke (Switzerland), Taco van der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) – went clear after 15 kilometres but were kept on a relatively short leash all day.

Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe did the lion’s share of the work in the peloton as the gap never went out much beyond the three-minute mark. Van der Hoorn was first over the top of the Passwang, at which point the gap stood at 2:30.

After a fast descent, the road flattened out and Thomas’ race came to an end. He crashed at speed along with Andrey Zeits (Astana) and both received roadside treatment before being taken to hospital for medical checks. The Tour de France champion sat upright on the tarmac and was able to move his upper body but suffered abrasions to his shoulders and a cut above his right eye.

The race went on, and ignited on the Eichenberg – 3km at 7.5 per cent. Friesecke and Geschke went on the attack from the break, before Friesecke dropped the German and went it alone. He reached the summit with a lead of 50 seconds over the peloton, though the road continued to rise past the KOM point and to the second intermediate sprint. There his lead plummeted, and he was caught just before the start of the descent.

Matthews’ Sunweb team had taken control, and led through Marc Hirschi. Mohoric launched an attack on a downhill section with 6km to go, sparking a brief flurry in which Frank and then Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) tried to accelerate away. With 3km to go, Bora regained control but soon Trek-Segafredo came through with plenty of numbers.

QuickStep, however, came through at the right time with a text-book lead-out train. Sagan was on Viviani’s wheel, followed by Matthews, and it was those three who battled it out in the sprint. Viviani went to the left of Morkov, Sagan to the right, but the Italian made no mistake, while Matthews had the speed to come around the three-time world champion.

Trentin made an impressive charge but found himself too far back without teammates in the final kilometre, while Trek-Segafredo were unable to use their numbers and saw Jasper Stuyven sprinting – to fifth place – ahead of John Degenkolb in 12th.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:46:02
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
8Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
9Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
15Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
18Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
20Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
21Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
26Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
27Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
30Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
32Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
33Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
35Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
36Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
37Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
40Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
45Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
46Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
49Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
50Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
51Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
52Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
53Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
54Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
55Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
56Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
58Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
60Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
61Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
62Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
63Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
64Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
66Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
67Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
68Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
69Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
70Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
71Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
73François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
76Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
77Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
78Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
79Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
80Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
81enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
82Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
83Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
84Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:16
86Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:51
87Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:06
88Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:08
89Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
92Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
94Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
96Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
97Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:02:39
98Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:52
100Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:56
101Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:03
102Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
103Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:43
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
105Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
106Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
107Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
109Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:32
110Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
111Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
112Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
113Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
114Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
116Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
117Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
118Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
119Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
120Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
121Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
122Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
123Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
124Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
125Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
126Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
127Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
128Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
129Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
130Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
132Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
133Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
134Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
135Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
136Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
140Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:24
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFAndrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Hochwald, 122.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
3Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland1

Sprint 2 - Hochwald, 150.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland4pts
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Finish - Arlesheim, 163.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb8
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2

Mountain 1 - Passwang, 87.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6pts
2Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland4
3Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team3
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Eichenberg, 145km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland3pts
2Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
3Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:46:02
2Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
5Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
8Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
11Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
14Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
16Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
18Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
19Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
21Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
23Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
24Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
25Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
26Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:08
27Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
29Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:56
30Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:07:43
31Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:32
32Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:24

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo11:18:06
2Lotto - Soudal
3Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Dimension Data
5CCC Team
6Bahrain-Merida
7Uae Team Emirates
8Movistar Team
9Team Sunweb
10Total Direct Energie
11EF Education First
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Swiss Cycling
14Groupama-FDJ
15Team Ineos
16Astana Pro Team
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Mitchelton-Scott0:01:17
19Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:46
20Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:39
21Rally Uhc Cycling0:11:59

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe11:37:28
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:10
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:15
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:21
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:34
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
13Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:39
14Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:41
15Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:42
17Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:43
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
19Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
20Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:47
21Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:49
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:50
23Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:53
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:54
26Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
27Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
30Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:59
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:01
32Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:02
33Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:04
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:05
35Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:09
37Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:14
39Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:01:16
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
41Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
42Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
43Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
44Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:01:24
45François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
46Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:31
47Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
48enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:01:40
49Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:41
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:44
51Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:17
52Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:02:40
53Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:51
54Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:15
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:27
56Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:03:31
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:01
58Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:08
59Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:16
60Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:39
61Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:23
62Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:20
63Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:24
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:50
65Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:54
66Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:07:05
67Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:08:14
68Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:08:45
69Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:52
70Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:55
71Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
72Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:08:57
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:08:58
74Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:12
75Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:17
76Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland0:09:22
77Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:34
78Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:10:48
79Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:14
80Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:51
81Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:59
82Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:12:05
83Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:07
84Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:08
85Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:12:10
86Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:12:11
87Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
88Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:20
89Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
90Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:12:22
91John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:12:28
92Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:12:41
94Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:44
95Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:12:46
96Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:47
97Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:12:49
98Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:53
99Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:13:01
100Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:02
101Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:13:34
102Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:10
103Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:24
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:30
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:36
106Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:14:51
107Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:25
108Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:10
109Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:17
110Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:18:53
111Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:19:43
112Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:20:24
113Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:26
114Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:32
115Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:21:00
116Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:21:04
117Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:21:38
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:41
119Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:23:29
120Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland0:23:31
121Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:23:33
122Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:39
123Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:56
124Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:02
125Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:05
126Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:07
127Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:24:15
128Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:24:34
129Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:24:37
130Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:24:49
131Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:24:57
132Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:25:20
133Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:37
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:25:51
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:25:52
136Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:26:24
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:41
138Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:42
139Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:44
140Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:26:45
141Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe29pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb15
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12
5Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott10
8Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland8
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
10Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
12Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland5
13Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
14Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
17Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland3
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
21Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team2
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
24Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
25Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland1
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1
27Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1
28Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland21pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling13
3Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie9
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida8
5Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma7
6Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland7
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
8Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland6
11Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
12Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team5
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
15Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
16Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
17Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
18Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos2
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
20Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
21Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
22Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
23Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
24Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep11:37:43
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:24
3Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:26
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:44
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
9Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
10Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:26
14Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:02:25
15Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:00
16Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:01
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:08
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:09
19Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:39
20Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
21Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:02
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:19
23Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:59
24Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:44
25Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:11:55
26Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:05
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:29
28Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:32
29Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:47
30Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:02
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:20:09
32Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:23:18
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:42

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb34:53:38
2EF Education First0:00:15
3Team Ineos0:00:28
4Groupama-FDJ0:00:29
5Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:32
6Movistar Team0:00:48
7Uae Team Emirates0:00:58
8Astana Pro Team0:01:02
9Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
10CCC Team0:01:08
11Katusha-Alpecin0:01:09
12Swiss Cycling0:01:17
13AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
14Mitchelton-Scott0:01:55
15Dimension Data0:04:42
16Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:52
17Bahrain-Merida0:06:16
18Total Direct Energie0:10:01
19Lotto - Soudal0:13:11
20Team Jumbo-Visma0:20:47
21Rally Uhc Cycling0:39:24

