Tour de Suisse: Viviani beats Matthews and Sagan to win stage 4
Peter Sagan holds onto race lead
Stage 4: Murten - Arlesheim
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since March on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a bunch sprint in Arlesheim.
All the major sprinters survived the late third-category climb to contest the sprint, though Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) crashed out of the race with 30km to go and was taken to hospital.
After a messy run down into Arlesheim, in which Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) launched speculative attacks, Viviani’s team took control in the final two kilometres and executed a near-perfect lead out.
Kasper Asgreen led them to the flamme rouge, making way for Yves Lampaert, before Viviani’s trusted lead-out man Michael Morkov took him to 200 metres. Viviani and Sagan opened their sprints at the same time, but the Italian champion pulled away in the final 50 metres, turning the tables after finishing second to the Slovakian on the previous day’s uphill finish.
Despite initially matching Viviani, Sagan faded and launched a slightly desperate long-range bike throw but was pipped for second place by Matthews, who came up fast on the right-hand side. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished a more distant fourth, his legs sapped by having to charge up the side of the pack in the wind before the others had thought about sprinting.
"Yesterday we planned it really well but on a finish like that Sagan is hard to beat. Today, we knew the hard point would be the climb, not the sprint, so when I got over the climb I had tired legs but thought if I see 200m to go I’ll just do the best sprint I can. The guys did an amazing job, it was a perfect lead-out and I’m pretty proud of my team," Viviani said.
Viviani also noted that "it’s a long time since I won", with no success at a frustrating Giro d’Italia last month. "This means a lot because we’re a few weeks away from the Tour de France," he added. "It’s my first win at the Tour de Suisse, and I can be happy with that, as it shows I’m on the way up to the main goal of the season."
In the overall standings, Sagan retained the yellow jersey and still leads the race by 10 seconds, though the bonus seconds awarded to the top three mean that it’s now Matthews in second place. Asgreen sits third at 15 seconds, with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) fourth at 16 seconds.
How it unfolded
The 163.9km stage from Murten to Arlesheim ran flat until the steep Passwang climb just past the halfway mark, before undulating terrain led to the third-category Eichenberg climb that topped out with 15km to go.
A four-man breakaway – Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Gian Friesecke (Switzerland), Taco van der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) – went clear after 15 kilometres but were kept on a relatively short leash all day.
Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe did the lion’s share of the work in the peloton as the gap never went out much beyond the three-minute mark. Van der Hoorn was first over the top of the Passwang, at which point the gap stood at 2:30.
After a fast descent, the road flattened out and Thomas’ race came to an end. He crashed at speed along with Andrey Zeits (Astana) and both received roadside treatment before being taken to hospital for medical checks. The Tour de France champion sat upright on the tarmac and was able to move his upper body but suffered abrasions to his shoulders and a cut above his right eye.
The race went on, and ignited on the Eichenberg – 3km at 7.5 per cent. Friesecke and Geschke went on the attack from the break, before Friesecke dropped the German and went it alone. He reached the summit with a lead of 50 seconds over the peloton, though the road continued to rise past the KOM point and to the second intermediate sprint. There his lead plummeted, and he was caught just before the start of the descent.
Matthews’ Sunweb team had taken control, and led through Marc Hirschi. Mohoric launched an attack on a downhill section with 6km to go, sparking a brief flurry in which Frank and then Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) tried to accelerate away. With 3km to go, Bora regained control but soon Trek-Segafredo came through with plenty of numbers.
QuickStep, however, came through at the right time with a text-book lead-out train. Sagan was on Viviani’s wheel, followed by Matthews, and it was those three who battled it out in the sprint. Viviani went to the left of Morkov, Sagan to the right, but the Italian made no mistake, while Matthews had the speed to come around the three-time world champion.
Trentin made an impressive charge but found himself too far back without teammates in the final kilometre, while Trek-Segafredo were unable to use their numbers and saw Jasper Stuyven sprinting – to fifth place – ahead of John Degenkolb in 12th.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:46:02
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|21
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|26
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|30
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|45
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|46
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|49
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|52
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|53
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|54
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|55
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|56
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|58
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|61
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|63
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|64
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|67
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|73
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|76
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|77
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|80
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|81
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|82
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|86
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:00:51
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|88
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|89
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|92
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|94
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|96
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:02:39
|98
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|100
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:56
|101
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:03
|102
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:43
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|106
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|109
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:32
|110
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|112
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|116
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|117
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|118
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|120
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|121
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|124
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|128
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|129
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|130
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|133
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|134
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|135
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|136
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|140
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:24
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|pts
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|pts
|2
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|3
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:46:02
|2
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|14
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|23
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|26
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|27
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:48
|28
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:56
|30
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:07:43
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:32
|32
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|11:18:06
|2
|Lotto - Soudal
|3
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Dimension Data
|5
|CCC Team
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Sunweb
|10
|Total Direct Energie
|11
|EF Education First
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Swiss Cycling
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Team Ineos
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:17
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:46
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:39
|21
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:11:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:37:28
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:15
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:21
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|13
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:39
|14
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:41
|15
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|17
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|19
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:47
|21
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:50
|23
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:53
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|27
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|28
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|30
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:59
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:01
|32
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:02
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:04
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:05
|35
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:09
|37
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:14
|39
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:16
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|41
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|42
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:01:24
|45
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|46
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:31
|47
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|48
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:01:40
|49
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:41
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:44
|51
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:17
|52
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:02:40
|53
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:51
|54
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:15
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:27
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:03:31
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:01
|58
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:08
|59
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:16
|60
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|61
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:23
|62
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:20
|63
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:24
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:50
|65
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:54
|66
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:07:05
|67
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:14
|68
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:08:45
|69
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:52
|70
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:55
|71
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|72
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:57
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:58
|74
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:12
|75
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:17
|76
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:22
|77
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:34
|78
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:10:48
|79
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:14
|80
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:51
|81
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:59
|82
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:12:05
|83
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:07
|84
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:08
|85
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:10
|86
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:12:11
|87
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:20
|89
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:12:22
|91
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:28
|92
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:12:41
|94
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:44
|95
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:46
|96
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:47
|97
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:49
|98
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:53
|99
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:13:01
|100
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:02
|101
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:13:34
|102
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:10
|103
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:24
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:30
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:36
|106
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:14:51
|107
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:25
|108
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:10
|109
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:17
|110
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:53
|111
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:19:43
|112
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:20:24
|113
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:26
|114
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:32
|115
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:00
|116
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:04
|117
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:21:38
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:41
|119
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:23:29
|120
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:23:31
|121
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:33
|122
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:39
|123
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:56
|124
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:02
|125
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:05
|126
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:07
|127
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:24:15
|128
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:24:34
|129
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:37
|130
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:49
|131
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:24:57
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:25:20
|133
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:37
|134
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:25:51
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:52
|136
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:26:24
|137
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:41
|138
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:42
|139
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:44
|140
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:45
|141
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|5
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|8
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|10
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|12
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|13
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|14
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|17
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|21
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|2
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|24
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|25
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|26
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|27
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|28
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|3
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|5
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|6
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|8
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|11
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|16
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|17
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|20
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|21
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|22
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|23
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|24
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11:37:43
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|3
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:26
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:44
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|9
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:26
|14
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:02:25
|15
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:00
|16
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:08
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:09
|19
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:39
|20
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|21
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:02
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:19
|23
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:59
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:11:44
|25
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:55
|26
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:05
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:29
|28
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:32
|29
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:47
|30
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:18:02
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:20:09
|32
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:18
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|34:53:38
|2
|EF Education First
|0:00:15
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:00:28
|4
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:29
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:58
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|10
|CCC Team
|0:01:08
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:09
|12
|Swiss Cycling
|0:01:17
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:55
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:04:42
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:52
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:16
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|0:10:01
|19
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:13:11
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:47
|21
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:39:24
