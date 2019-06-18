Image 1 of 43 Sprinters bear down on the line during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Elia Viviani wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 The sprinters make their final push for the line during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Elia Viviani wins stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 The sprinters make their final push for the line during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Elia Viviani celebrates winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Sprinters approach the line near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 43 Jumbo-Visma ride during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Peter Sagan in yellow at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Bora-Hansgrohe ride for Peter Sagan during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Peter Sagan puts on yellow after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 Peter Sagan in the sprint jersey at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Kasper Asgreen in white at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Claudio Imhof of Switzerland in the mountains jersey at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Elia Viviani is congratulated after winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Elia Viviani is congratulated after winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Elia Viviani is congratulated after winning stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Elia Viviani (right) sprints to the win during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 43 Stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Peter Sagan in the Bora-Hansgrohe train during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Fabio Aru rides in the peloton during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Gian Friesecke was the sole survivor of the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Peter Sagan takes third with a bike throw during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Michael Matthews beats Peter Sagan to the line for second at the end of stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Elia Viviani on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Peter Sagan in the Tour de Suisse peloton during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 Omar Freaile receiving attention at the medical car after crashing during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 Rick Zabel fetches a beverage from the Katusha-Alpecin team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 The day's breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC) leads the day's breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Taco Van Der Hoorn leads the day's breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 43 Greg Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Picking up some bottles at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 Peter Sagan in yellow during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Team Ineos riders look happy before Geraint Thomas' crash on stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 Omar Fraile goes down during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 43 Omar Fraile's kit shows the signs of an earlier crash at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 43 Omar Fraile's kit shows the signs of an earlier crash at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 43 Riders are caught behind a train during stage 4 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 43 Ben King in the Tour de Suisse peloton during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since March on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, beating Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a bunch sprint in Arlesheim.

All the major sprinters survived the late third-category climb to contest the sprint, though Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) crashed out of the race with 30km to go and was taken to hospital.

After a messy run down into Arlesheim, in which Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) launched speculative attacks, Viviani’s team took control in the final two kilometres and executed a near-perfect lead out.

Kasper Asgreen led them to the flamme rouge, making way for Yves Lampaert, before Viviani’s trusted lead-out man Michael Morkov took him to 200 metres. Viviani and Sagan opened their sprints at the same time, but the Italian champion pulled away in the final 50 metres, turning the tables after finishing second to the Slovakian on the previous day’s uphill finish.

Despite initially matching Viviani, Sagan faded and launched a slightly desperate long-range bike throw but was pipped for second place by Matthews, who came up fast on the right-hand side. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished a more distant fourth, his legs sapped by having to charge up the side of the pack in the wind before the others had thought about sprinting.

"Yesterday we planned it really well but on a finish like that Sagan is hard to beat. Today, we knew the hard point would be the climb, not the sprint, so when I got over the climb I had tired legs but thought if I see 200m to go I’ll just do the best sprint I can. The guys did an amazing job, it was a perfect lead-out and I’m pretty proud of my team," Viviani said.

Viviani also noted that "it’s a long time since I won", with no success at a frustrating Giro d’Italia last month. "This means a lot because we’re a few weeks away from the Tour de France," he added. "It’s my first win at the Tour de Suisse, and I can be happy with that, as it shows I’m on the way up to the main goal of the season."

In the overall standings, Sagan retained the yellow jersey and still leads the race by 10 seconds, though the bonus seconds awarded to the top three mean that it’s now Matthews in second place. Asgreen sits third at 15 seconds, with Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) fourth at 16 seconds.

How it unfolded

The 163.9km stage from Murten to Arlesheim ran flat until the steep Passwang climb just past the halfway mark, before undulating terrain led to the third-category Eichenberg climb that topped out with 15km to go.

A four-man breakaway – Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Gian Friesecke (Switzerland), Taco van der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) – went clear after 15 kilometres but were kept on a relatively short leash all day.

Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe did the lion’s share of the work in the peloton as the gap never went out much beyond the three-minute mark. Van der Hoorn was first over the top of the Passwang, at which point the gap stood at 2:30.

After a fast descent, the road flattened out and Thomas’ race came to an end. He crashed at speed along with Andrey Zeits (Astana) and both received roadside treatment before being taken to hospital for medical checks. The Tour de France champion sat upright on the tarmac and was able to move his upper body but suffered abrasions to his shoulders and a cut above his right eye.

The race went on, and ignited on the Eichenberg – 3km at 7.5 per cent. Friesecke and Geschke went on the attack from the break, before Friesecke dropped the German and went it alone. He reached the summit with a lead of 50 seconds over the peloton, though the road continued to rise past the KOM point and to the second intermediate sprint. There his lead plummeted, and he was caught just before the start of the descent.

Matthews’ Sunweb team had taken control, and led through Marc Hirschi. Mohoric launched an attack on a downhill section with 6km to go, sparking a brief flurry in which Frank and then Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) tried to accelerate away. With 3km to go, Bora regained control but soon Trek-Segafredo came through with plenty of numbers.

QuickStep, however, came through at the right time with a text-book lead-out train. Sagan was on Viviani’s wheel, followed by Matthews, and it was those three who battled it out in the sprint. Viviani went to the left of Morkov, Sagan to the right, but the Italian made no mistake, while Matthews had the speed to come around the three-time world champion.

Trentin made an impressive charge but found himself too far back without teammates in the final kilometre, while Trek-Segafredo were unable to use their numbers and saw Jasper Stuyven sprinting – to fifth place – ahead of John Degenkolb in 12th.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:46:02 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 18 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 21 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 26 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 30 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 32 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 33 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 40 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 45 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 46 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 49 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 51 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 52 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 53 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 54 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 55 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 56 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 58 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 61 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 62 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 63 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 64 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 67 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 69 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 70 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 71 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 73 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 76 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 77 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 80 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 81 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 82 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 83 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 84 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 86 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:51 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06 88 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 89 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46 92 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 93 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 94 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 96 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:02:39 98 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:52 100 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:56 101 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:03 102 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:43 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 106 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 109 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:32 110 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 111 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 112 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 113 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 114 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 116 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 117 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 118 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 120 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 121 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 124 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 125 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 126 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 127 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 128 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 129 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 130 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 133 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 134 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 135 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 136 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 140 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:24 DNF Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos DNF Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma DNF Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Hochwald, 122.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2 3 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 1

Sprint 2 - Hochwald, 150.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 4 pts 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Finish - Arlesheim, 163.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2

Mountain 1 - Passwang, 87.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 pts 2 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 4 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 3 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Eichenberg, 145km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 3 pts 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2 3 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:46:02 2 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 5 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 11 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 16 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 19 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 21 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 23 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 24 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 26 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 27 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 28 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:56 30 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:07:43 31 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:32 32 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:24

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 11:18:06 2 Lotto - Soudal 3 Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 Dimension Data 5 CCC Team 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 Uae Team Emirates 8 Movistar Team 9 Team Sunweb 10 Total Direct Energie 11 EF Education First 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Swiss Cycling 14 Groupama-FDJ 15 Team Ineos 16 Astana Pro Team 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:17 19 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:46 20 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:39 21 Rally Uhc Cycling 0:11:59

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 11:37:28 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:21 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:34 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 13 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:39 14 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:41 15 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:42 17 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:43 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 19 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:47 21 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:49 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:50 23 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:53 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:54 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 27 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 30 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:59 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:01 32 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:02 33 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:04 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:05 35 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:08 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:09 37 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14 39 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:16 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17 41 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 42 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 43 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 44 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:01:24 45 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 46 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31 47 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 48 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:01:40 49 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:41 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:44 51 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:17 52 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:02:40 53 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:51 54 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:15 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:27 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:03:31 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:01 58 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:08 59 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:16 60 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39 61 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:23 62 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:20 63 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:24 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:50 65 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:54 66 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:07:05 67 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:08:14 68 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:08:45 69 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:52 70 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:55 71 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 72 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:57 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:08:58 74 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:12 75 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:17 76 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:22 77 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:34 78 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:10:48 79 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:14 80 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:51 81 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:11:59 82 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:12:05 83 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:07 84 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:08 85 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:12:10 86 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:12:11 87 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 88 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:20 89 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 90 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:12:22 91 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:28 92 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:41 94 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:44 95 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 0:12:46 96 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:47 97 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:49 98 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:53 99 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:13:01 100 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:02 101 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 0:13:34 102 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:10 103 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:24 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:30 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:36 106 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:14:51 107 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:25 108 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:10 109 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:17 110 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:53 111 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:19:43 112 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:20:24 113 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:26 114 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:32 115 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:00 116 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:21:04 117 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:21:38 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:41 119 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:23:29 120 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 0:23:31 121 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:33 122 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:39 123 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:56 124 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:02 125 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:05 126 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:07 127 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:24:15 128 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:24:34 129 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:37 130 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:49 131 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:24:57 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:25:20 133 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:37 134 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:25:51 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:52 136 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:26:24 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:41 138 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:42 139 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:44 140 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:45 141 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 5 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 10 8 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 8 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 10 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 12 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 5 13 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 14 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 17 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 3 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 21 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 2 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 24 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 25 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 1 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1 27 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1 28 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 21 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 3 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 9 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 8 5 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 6 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 7 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 8 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 6 11 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 15 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 16 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 17 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 2 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 20 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 21 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 22 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 23 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 24 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:37:43 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:24 3 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:26 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 7 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:44 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 9 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 10 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 11 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:26 14 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:02:25 15 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:00 16 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:01 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:08 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:09 19 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:39 20 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 21 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:02 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:19 23 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:59 24 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:11:44 25 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:11:55 26 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:05 27 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:29 28 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:32 29 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:47 30 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:02 31 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:20:09 32 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:18 33 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:42