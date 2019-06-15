Image 1 of 12 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) en route to winning the stage 1 time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse after winning the opening time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) en route to winning the stage 1 time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 Rohan Dennis in yellow at Tour de Suisse after winning the stage 1 time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse, a 9.5km time trial in Langnau im Emmental. The time trial world champion edged out Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) by fractions of a second to take his first victory in the rainbow stripes. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) took third, two seconds down.

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) put in a strong ride as the final preparation race for his Tour de France defence got under way. The Welshman was the fastest of the GC men, putting in a time of 11:07. Teammate Egan Bernal, probably Thomas’ greatest rival in the coming week, finished six seconds further back.

Elsewhere, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) put in a solid ride to kick off his first stage race since iliac artery surgery. The Italian’s time of 11:20 saw him finish inside the top 40.

“I’m pretty happy it’s been a long time between wins, since sept last year so to get that monkey off my back is a good feeling,” said Dennis after the stage. “It installs a little bit more confidence in my ability to win no matter what equipment I’m on.

“It’s not the equipment that has caused me not to win over the last six months [since my move to Bahrain] and I proved that today. It’s really a step forward and we’re only going in one direction from here.”

“I hope so [that there’s more to come]. There’s still the rest of the week and the time trial later in the week is a goal of mine. And then there’s the Tour de France. I’m looking forward to it.”

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Tour de Suisse was a standard affair – a flat 9.5km out and back time trial, starting and finishing in Langnau im Emmental. Weather was good on the day, with storms forecast late on.

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) set the pace early on, putting in a strong effort at 10:58, though Bodnar ensured his time in the hot seat was short, with the Polish TT champion going eight seconds faster.

A host of other powerful time trialists also started in the early stages of the day, with world champion Dennis, Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) among the favourites to take the stage victory.

Dennis edged Bodnar by fractions of a second, while Kung went out too fast, fading from being five seconds up at the checkpoint to finishing eight seconds down on Dennis at the finish.

Matthews and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) put in strong rides to place themselves among the specialists. Both riders covered the course in 10:52. Matthews’ teammate Soren Kragh Andersen would later join them at 10:52, just sneaking ahead of Asgreen in the standings.

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) put in a good ride, going out fast before finishing with a time of 11:07, cementing himself as the top GC rider after stage 1. After Thomas, riders came and went, not threatening the top of the leaderboard, though Egan Bernal put in a strong ride to finish in 11:13.

Former Belgian time trial champion Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went out fast, going third at the checkpoint, but was another man to fade in the second half, and falling 18 seconds away from Dennis. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) did the same, ending up 20 seconds down.

As the final 40 riders started their rides, the rain duly came, falling on the opening/closing kilometres of the stage. The rain only got heavier as time went on, reducing their slim victory chances of the late starters to zero.

As last man on the start list, Michael Mørkøv (Astana) finished his ride, finally – after almost two hours in the hotseat – Dennis could celebrate his first win of 2019 properly.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:50 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:00 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:02 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:03 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:05 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:09 9 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:09 10 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:00:11 11 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:14 12 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:17 14 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:18 15 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 16 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:19 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19 18 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:19 19 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:19 20 Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland 0:00:19 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:20 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 23 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:21 24 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 25 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22 26 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:23 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 28 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:25 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 30 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:25 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 32 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:27 35 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 36 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 0:00:28 37 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 38 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:30 39 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:31 41 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:33 42 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:34 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:34 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 45 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 46 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:35 47 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 0:00:35 48 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 49 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:36 50 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:36 51 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 52 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:37 54 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:38 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:38 57 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:38 58 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:39 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:39 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 61 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:00:40 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 63 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 64 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 65 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:40 66 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41 67 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 68 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:41 69 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:43 70 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:44 71 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:44 72 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:45 73 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 74 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:46 75 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:47 76 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:48 77 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:00:48 78 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:49 79 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 80 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:49 81 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:49 82 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:00:50 83 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:52 84 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:52 85 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 86 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:52 87 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:53 88 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:53 89 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:54 90 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:54 91 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:55 92 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:55 93 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:00:56 94 Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland 0:00:57 95 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:57 96 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 97 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:57 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 100 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:58 102 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 103 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:59 104 Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland 0:01:00 105 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland 0:01:01 106 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:01 107 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:02 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 109 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 110 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03 111 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 112 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:04 113 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05 114 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:05 115 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 116 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland 0:01:05 117 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 118 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:07 119 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:08 120 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:08 121 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:08 122 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 123 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:11 124 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 125 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:12 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:13 127 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:14 128 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:15 129 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:01:15 130 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 131 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:16 132 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:01:17 133 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:17 134 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 135 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:20 136 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 137 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 138 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:01:25 139 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:25 140 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 141 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:28 142 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:31 143 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:34 144 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35 145 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 146 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:39 147 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 pts 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:10:52 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 4 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:21 6 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:23 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland 0:00:26 9 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 10 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:32 11 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:34 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 15 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 16 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41 18 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:51 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:00:52 21 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:53 22 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:54 23 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:55 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:56 25 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:59 26 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 27 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 28 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 29 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 30 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:09 31 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:12 32 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:14 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 34 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25