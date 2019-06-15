Tour de Suisse: Rohan Dennis wins opening time trial
Australian takes first win in the rainbow jersey ahead of Bodnar and Matthews
Stage 1: Langnau - Langnau
Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse, a 9.5km time trial in Langnau im Emmental. The time trial world champion edged out Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) by fractions of a second to take his first victory in the rainbow stripes. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) took third, two seconds down.
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) put in a strong ride as the final preparation race for his Tour de France defence got under way. The Welshman was the fastest of the GC men, putting in a time of 11:07. Teammate Egan Bernal, probably Thomas’ greatest rival in the coming week, finished six seconds further back.
Elsewhere, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) put in a solid ride to kick off his first stage race since iliac artery surgery. The Italian’s time of 11:20 saw him finish inside the top 40.
“I’m pretty happy it’s been a long time between wins, since sept last year so to get that monkey off my back is a good feeling,” said Dennis after the stage. “It installs a little bit more confidence in my ability to win no matter what equipment I’m on.
“It’s not the equipment that has caused me not to win over the last six months [since my move to Bahrain] and I proved that today. It’s really a step forward and we’re only going in one direction from here.”
“I hope so [that there’s more to come]. There’s still the rest of the week and the time trial later in the week is a goal of mine. And then there’s the Tour de France. I’m looking forward to it.”
How it unfolded
The opening stage of the Tour de Suisse was a standard affair – a flat 9.5km out and back time trial, starting and finishing in Langnau im Emmental. Weather was good on the day, with storms forecast late on.
Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) set the pace early on, putting in a strong effort at 10:58, though Bodnar ensured his time in the hot seat was short, with the Polish TT champion going eight seconds faster.
A host of other powerful time trialists also started in the early stages of the day, with world champion Dennis, Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) among the favourites to take the stage victory.
Dennis edged Bodnar by fractions of a second, while Kung went out too fast, fading from being five seconds up at the checkpoint to finishing eight seconds down on Dennis at the finish.
Matthews and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) put in strong rides to place themselves among the specialists. Both riders covered the course in 10:52. Matthews’ teammate Soren Kragh Andersen would later join them at 10:52, just sneaking ahead of Asgreen in the standings.
Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) put in a good ride, going out fast before finishing with a time of 11:07, cementing himself as the top GC rider after stage 1. After Thomas, riders came and went, not threatening the top of the leaderboard, though Egan Bernal put in a strong ride to finish in 11:13.
Former Belgian time trial champion Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went out fast, going third at the checkpoint, but was another man to fade in the second half, and falling 18 seconds away from Dennis. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) did the same, ending up 20 seconds down.
As the final 40 riders started their rides, the rain duly came, falling on the opening/closing kilometres of the stage. The rain only got heavier as time went on, reducing their slim victory chances of the late starters to zero.
As last man on the start list, Michael Mørkøv (Astana) finished his ride, finally – after almost two hours in the hotseat – Dennis could celebrate his first win of 2019 properly.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:50
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:00
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:02
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:03
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:05
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:08
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:09
|10
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:00:11
|11
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:14
|12
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:17
|14
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:18
|15
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|16
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:19
|18
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:19
|19
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:19
|20
|Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland
|0:00:19
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:20
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:21
|24
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|25
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:22
|26
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:23
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|28
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:25
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|30
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|32
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:27
|35
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|36
|Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland
|0:00:28
|37
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|38
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:30
|39
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:31
|41
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|42
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|45
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|46
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:35
|47
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|0:00:35
|48
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|49
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:36
|50
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:36
|51
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|52
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:37
|54
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|55
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:38
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|57
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:38
|58
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:00:40
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|63
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|64
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|65
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:40
|66
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|67
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|68
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:41
|69
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|70
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:44
|71
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:44
|72
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|73
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|74
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|75
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:47
|76
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|77
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:48
|78
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:49
|79
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|80
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:49
|81
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|82
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|83
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:52
|84
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:52
|85
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|86
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|87
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:53
|88
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|89
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:54
|90
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:54
|91
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|92
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:55
|93
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:00:56
|94
|Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland
|0:00:57
|95
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:57
|96
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|97
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:57
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:58
|100
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:58
|102
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|103
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:59
|104
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland
|0:01:00
|105
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
|0:01:01
|106
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:01
|107
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|108
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|109
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|111
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|112
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:04
|113
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:05
|114
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:05
|115
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|116
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland
|0:01:05
|117
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|118
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:07
|119
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|120
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:08
|121
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:08
|122
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|123
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:11
|124
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|125
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:12
|126
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:13
|127
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:14
|128
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:15
|129
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|130
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|131
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:16
|132
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|133
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|134
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|135
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:20
|136
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|137
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|138
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:01:25
|139
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:25
|140
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|141
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:28
|142
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:31
|143
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|144
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|145
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:38
|146
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:39
|147
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:56
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|EF Education First
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Ineos
|0:00:28
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:29
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00:32
|8
|Ccc Team
|0:00:40
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|10
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:55
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:01
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:09
|16
|Swiss Cycling
|0:01:17
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:36
|18
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:01:45
|19
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|0:01:57
|21
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:00
