Tour de Suisse: Rohan Dennis wins opening time trial

Australian takes first win in the rainbow jersey ahead of Bodnar and Matthews

Image 1 of 12



Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) en route to winning the stage 1 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12



Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12



Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12



Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Suisse after winning the opening time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12



Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12



Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12



Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12



Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12



Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12



Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12



Rohan Dennis (Bahrain Merida) en route to winning the stage 1 time trial at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12



Rohan Dennis in yellow at Tour de Suisse after winning the stage 1 time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse, a 9.5km time trial in Langnau im Emmental. The time trial world champion edged out Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) by fractions of a second to take his first victory in the rainbow stripes. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) took third, two seconds down.

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) put in a strong ride as the final preparation race for his Tour de France defence got under way. The Welshman was the fastest of the GC men, putting in a time of 11:07. Teammate Egan Bernal, probably Thomas’ greatest rival in the coming week, finished six seconds further back.

Elsewhere, Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) put in a solid ride to kick off his first stage race since iliac artery surgery. The Italian’s time of 11:20 saw him finish inside the top 40.

“I’m pretty happy it’s been a long time between wins, since sept last year so to get that monkey off my back is a good feeling,” said Dennis after the stage. “It installs a little bit more confidence in my ability to win no matter what equipment I’m on.

“It’s not the equipment that has caused me not to win over the last six months [since my move to Bahrain] and I proved that today. It’s really a step forward and we’re only going in one direction from here.”

“I hope so [that there’s more to come]. There’s still the rest of the week and the time trial later in the week is a goal of mine. And then there’s the Tour de France. I’m looking forward to it.”

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Tour de Suisse was a standard affair – a flat 9.5km out and back time trial, starting and finishing in Langnau im Emmental. Weather was good on the day, with storms forecast late on.

Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) set the pace early on, putting in a strong effort at 10:58, though Bodnar ensured his time in the hot seat was short, with the Polish TT champion going eight seconds faster.

A host of other powerful time trialists also started in the early stages of the day, with world champion Dennis, Tom Bohli (UAE Team Emirates) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) among the favourites to take the stage victory.

Dennis edged Bodnar by fractions of a second, while Kung went out too fast, fading from being five seconds up at the checkpoint to finishing eight seconds down on Dennis at the finish.

Matthews and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) put in strong rides to place themselves among the specialists. Both riders covered the course in 10:52. Matthews’ teammate Soren Kragh Andersen would later join them at 10:52, just sneaking ahead of Asgreen in the standings.

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) put in a good ride, going out fast before finishing with a time of 11:07, cementing himself as the top GC rider after stage 1. After Thomas, riders came and went, not threatening the top of the leaderboard, though Egan Bernal put in a strong ride to finish in 11:13.

Former Belgian time trial champion Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) went out fast, going third at the checkpoint, but was another man to fade in the second half, and falling 18 seconds away from Dennis. Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) did the same, ending up 20 seconds down.

As the final 40 riders started their rides, the rain duly came, falling on the opening/closing kilometres of the stage. The rain only got heavier as time went on, reducing their slim victory chances of the late starters to zero.

As last man on the start list, Michael Mørkøv (Astana) finished his ride, finally – after almost two hours in the hotseat – Dennis could celebrate his first win of 2019 properly.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:10:50
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:00
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:02
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:02
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
6Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:05
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:08
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:09
9Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:09
10Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:00:11
11Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
12Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:00:15
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:17
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:18
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
16Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:19
18Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:19
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:19
20Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland0:00:19
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:21
24Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
25Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:22
26Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:23
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:23
28Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:00:25
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
30Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
32Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:27
35Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
36Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland0:00:28
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
38Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
39Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
40Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:31
41Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:33
42Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
45Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
46Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:35
47Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:35
48Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
49Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
50Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:36
51Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:37
52Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:37
54Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
55Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:00:38
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
57Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:38
58Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
60Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
61Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:00:40
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
63Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
64Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
65Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:40
66Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:41
67Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:41
68Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:43
70Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:44
71Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
72Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
73John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
74Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:46
75Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:47
76Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:48
77Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:00:48
78Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:49
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
80Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:49
81Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
82Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:00:50
83Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:52
84Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:00:52
85Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
86Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:52
87Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:53
88Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:53
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
90Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
91Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:00:55
92Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:00:55
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:56
94Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland0:00:57
95Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:57
96Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
97Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:57
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:58
100Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
101Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:58
102Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
103Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:59
104Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland0:01:00
105Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland0:01:01
106Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:01
107Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:02
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
109Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:03
111Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
112Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:04
113Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:05
114Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:05
115Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
116Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland0:01:05
117Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
118Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:07
119Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
120Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:08
121Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:08
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
123Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:11
124François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
125Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:12
126Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
127Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:14
128Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:15
129Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:15
130Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
131Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:16
132Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:17
133Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
134Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
135Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:20
136Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
137Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
138Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:01:25
139Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:25
140Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
141Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:28
142Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:01:31
143Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:34
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:35
145Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
146Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:39
147Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:46

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:10:50
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:00
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:02
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:02
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:03
6Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:05
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:08
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:00:09
9Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:09
10Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:00:11
11Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:14
12Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:00:15
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:17
14Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:18
15Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
16Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:19
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:19
18Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:19
19Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:19
20Claudio Imhoff (Sui) Switzerland0:00:19
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:21
24Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
25Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:22
26Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:23
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:23
28Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:00:25
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
30Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
32Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:27
35Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
36Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland0:00:28
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
38Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:30
39Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
40Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:31
41Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:33
42Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
45Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
46Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:35
47Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data0:00:35
48Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
49Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:36
50Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:36
51Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:37
52Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:37
54Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
55Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:00:38
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
57Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:38
58Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:39
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
60Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
61Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:00:40
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
63Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
64Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
65Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:40
66Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:41
67Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:41
68Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
69Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:43
70Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:44
71Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:44
72Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:45
73John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
74Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:46
75Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:47
76Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:48
77Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:00:48
78Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:49
79Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
80Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:49
81Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
82Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:00:50
83Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:52
84Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First0:00:52
85Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
86Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:52
87Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:53
88Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:53
89Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:54
90Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:54
91Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:00:55
92Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:00:55
93Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:00:56
94Roland Thalmann (Sui) Switzerland0:00:57
95Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:57
96Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
97Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:57
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:58
100Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
101Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:58
102Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
103Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:00:59
104Patrick Schelling (Sui) Switzerland0:01:00
105Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland0:01:01
106Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:01
107Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:02
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
109Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:03
111Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
112Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:04
113Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:05
114Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:01:05
115Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
116Simon Pellaud (Sui) Switzerland0:01:05
117Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
118Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:07
119Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
120Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:08
121Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:08
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
123Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:11
124François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
125Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:12
126Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:13
127Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:14
128Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:15
129Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:15
130Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
131Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:16
132Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:01:17
133Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:17
134Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
135Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:20
136Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
137Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
138Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:01:25
139Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:25
140Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
141Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:28
142Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:01:31
143Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:34
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:35
145Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
146Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:39
147Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12pts
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb6
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:10:52
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:00:13
4Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:19
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:21
6Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:23
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Gian Friesecke (Sui) Switzerland0:00:26
9Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
10Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:32
11Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
12Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:34
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
15Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
16Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:00:39
17Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:41
18Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:51
20Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:00:52
21Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:00:53
22Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
23Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:55
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:56
25Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:59
26Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
27Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
28Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
29Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
30Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:09
31Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:12
32Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:14
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
34Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:56
2Team Sunweb
3EF Education First0:00:15
4Team Ineos0:00:28
5Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
6Groupama-FDJ
7Deceuninck - Quick Step0:00:32
8Ccc Team0:00:40
9Movistar Team0:00:48
10Uae Team Emirates0:00:55
11Lotto Soudal
12Bahrain-Merida0:01:01
13Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
14Astana Pro Team0:01:08
15Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:09
16Swiss Cycling0:01:17
17Team Dimension Data0:01:36
18Rally Uhc Cycling0:01:45
19Ag2r La Mondiale
20Total Direct Energie0:01:57
21Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:00

