Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan wins stage 3

Bora-Hansgrohe rider takes the overall lead

Image 1 of 14

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Tour de Suisse and takes the overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at stage 3 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

Bora-Hansgrohe support Peter Sagan during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

Deceuninck-QuickStep support overnight leader Kasper Asgreen in stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Switzerland / during the 83rd Tour of Switzerland, Stage 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

Willie Smit of South Africa and Team Katusha Alpecin / Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Switzerland / Bert Jan Lindeman of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo - Visma / Ryan Anderson of Canada and Team Rally UHC Cycling / Detail view / during the 83rd Tour of Switzerland, Stage 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Switzerland / during the 83rd Tour of Switzerland, Stage 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse, takes overall lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Kasper Asgreen in the young rider jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his 17th career victory at the Tour de Suisse with a dominant sprint on the cobbled uphill finish in Murten on stage 3 on Monday, taking the overall lead in the process.

The three-time world champion kicked hard with just over 100 metres to go on the cobbled incline and comfortably got the better of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).

Having started the day second overall, tied on time with leader Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sagan moves into the yellow jersey thanks to the 10 bonus seconds he collected for the stage win.

After finishing second on stage 2, leading home the bunch behind solo winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Sagan seemed determined to add to his impressive tally at the Swiss WorldTour race. While it was Viviani's and Degenkolb's teams who control of the peloton in the closing kilometres, it was he who asserted himself most forcefully and effectively. First of all he fought for the wheel of Viviani, who had Max Richeze and Michael Morkov leading in front of him in the last 2km, then he bullied Degenkolb off the wheel of his lead-out man Jasper Stuyven, who'd hit the front in the final kilometre.

With positioning vital ahead of the left-hand corner that led into the final incline with 200 metres to go, that was the key moment. Sagan went through the bend and onto the cobbles in second wheel and, with a small gap having opened between he and Degenkolb, wasted no time in opening the taps. Using a smooth strip of road that ran through the cobbles, he surged clear, the incline suiting him perfectly, and won convincingly.

"I'm happy with this stage win, my 17th at the Tour de Suisse, and the leader's yellow jersey," Sagan said. "I'd like to thank the whole team for their brilliant work, they controlled the race and placed me in a perfect spot for the victory. It was a very fast finale and quite hectic because everybody wanted to be in the front. When we crossed the finish line for the first time, it was clear to me that in order to have a chance at winning, I had to be in the first positions of the group before the last left turn. That's what we did and I was able to attack in the final stretch to get the victory."

Sagan now leads the overall classification by 10 seconds over Asgreen, with stage 1 winner Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) third at 11 seconds.

How it unfolded

The peloton faced an undulating 163km from Flamatt to Murten, with just two short categorised climbs. They would cross the finish line – and preview the run-in – for the first time with 26km to go, ahead of a finishing circuit around Lake Murten.

The day's breakaway established itself early on without much fuss and contained Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma), Ryan Anderson (Rally UHC), and Simon Pellaud (Switzerland). They opened up a lead of 4:15 by the top of the first climb at Berg after 30km, where Pellaud was first to the top. They remained on a relatively short leash and had three minutes in hand when they crested the Chemin de Lorette in Fribourg with just over 5km to go, Pellaud once again taking maximum mountains points.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep then set about steadily bringing the gap down, and when they crossed the line for the first time, it was down to 1:30. The pace then kicked up another notch in the peloton and they were upon the escapees just inside 10km to go. Pellaud refused to roll over and launched an attack but he too was brought back after 3km and the peloton was all together heading into the final 6km.

The pace was high as teams sought to organise themselves and position their leaders. QuickStep seemed to take control in the closing kilometres, with Richeze leading the way ahead of Morkov and Viviani. However, Stuyven punched his way to the front with just over 500 metres to go. He must have assumed Degenkolb was still on his wheel but, after some argy-bargy, it was Sagan who had stolen the armchair ride. Stuyven led through the crucial left-hander with 200m to go, and he and Sagan carried more speed through it than Degenkolb, with a gap opening to him and the rest. Sagan looked around and, sensing his opportunity, pounced. Viviani came back to outgun Degenkolb, but with Sagan adding a powerful acceleration to his perfect handling of the run-in, it was for a distant second place.

The victory is Sagan's 17th at the Tour de Suisse, but only his third of the 2019 season. He now carries the yellow jersey into stage 3, a hillier stage that could suit a breakaway or end in a reduced group sprint.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:39:25
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
4Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
8Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
9Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
10Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
13Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
14Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
18Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
19Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
20Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
21Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
23Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
25Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
28Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
32Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
33Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
35Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
36Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
37Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
39Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
40Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
41Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
46Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
49Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
51Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
52Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
53Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
55Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
56Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
57Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
58Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
59Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
60Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
61Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
62Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
64Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
65Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
66Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
67Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
69Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
70Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
72Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
73Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
74Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
75Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
76Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
77Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
79Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
80Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
81Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
82Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
84Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
86Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
87Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
88Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
92Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
93Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
94Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
95Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
96Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
98Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
99Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
101enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
102Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
103Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
104Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
105Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
107Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
108Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
109Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
110Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
111Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
113Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
115Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:51
118Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
119Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
120Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
121Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:00:56
124Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
125Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
126Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
127Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
129Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
130Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
131Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
132Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:03
133Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:01:26
134Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
135Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:57
136Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:08
137Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:14
138Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
139Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
140Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:17
141Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
142Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
143Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:20
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3:39:25
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
3Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
10Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
11Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
12Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
17Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
20Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
21Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
22Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
23Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
25Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
26Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
29Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
30Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
31Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
32Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:58
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:01:03

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe7:51:31
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:10
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:00:11
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:16
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:27
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos0:00:28
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos0:00:29
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:34
16Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
17Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:36
18Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:37
20Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
21Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
22Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:41
23Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:42
24Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:00:44
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:45
26Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
27Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:47
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:48
29Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:00:49
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
31Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
32Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
34Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
35Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:54
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:56
37Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:57
38Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:00:59
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:01:00
40Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:04
42Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
43Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland0:01:06
44Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
46Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland0:01:11
47Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
48Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
49Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
50Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
51Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team0:01:19
52Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:22
53François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
54Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:26
55Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:27
56Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
57enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos0:01:35
58Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:36
59Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:39
60Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland0:01:57
61Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:05
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:12
63Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:46
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:40
65Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:03
66Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:11
67Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:29
68Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
69Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:18
70Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:55
71Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:19
72Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:33
73Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:36
74Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:40
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:45
76Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:49
77Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:58
78Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team0:07:00
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:16
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:07:28
81Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:08:40
82Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:50
83Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:08:52
84Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:55
85Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:04
86Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:07
87Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:12
88Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland0:09:17
89Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:21
90Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:27
91Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:29
92Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:09:52
93Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:10:01
94Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:40
95Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First0:11:52
96Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland0:11:54
97Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:11:56
98Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos0:12:00
99Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:02
100Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First0:12:06
101Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:12:09
102Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:13
103Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:15
104Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
105Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:19
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:12:23
107Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
108Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:25
109Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:28
110Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:30
111Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:12:36
112Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
113Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:38
114Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:39
117Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
118Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:12:41
119Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:42
120Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:43
121Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:12:44
122Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:12:48
123Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:12:56
124Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:57
125Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
126Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:12:58
127Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:00
128Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:13:12
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
130Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:20
131Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:28
132Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:41
133Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:43
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:53
135Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:00
136Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:05
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos0:14:14
138Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:14:15
139Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:14:47
140Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:04
141Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:05
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:07
143Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:15:08
144Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe22pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida12
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
5Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland8
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb7
9Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin6
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott6
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
12Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4
14Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
15Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland3
16Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team2
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos2
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team2
20Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland1
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1
23Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland21pts
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12
3Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie9
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida8
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team7
6Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
8Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland6
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
12Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
13Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
14Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos2
16Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
17Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos1
19Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
20Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
21Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep7:51:41
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos0:00:24
3Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ0:00:26
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
7Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
9Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
10Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
11Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:12
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb0:01:17
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
15Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:26
16Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data0:04:01
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:05:08
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:09
19Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:30
20Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:39
21Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:48
22Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
23Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:02
24Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:09:19
26Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:11:46
27Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland0:11:59
28Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:12:05
29Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:12:26
30Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:29
31Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:32
32Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:47
33Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:18

