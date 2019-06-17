Image 1 of 14 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Tour de Suisse and takes the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) racing stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) at stage 3 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Bora-Hansgrohe support Peter Sagan during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep support overnight leader Kasper Asgreen in stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Switzerland / during the 83rd Tour of Switzerland, Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Willie Smit of South Africa and Team Katusha Alpecin / Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Switzerland / Bert Jan Lindeman of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo - Visma / Ryan Anderson of Canada and Team Rally UHC Cycling / Detail view / during the 83rd Tour of Switzerland, Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Simon Pellaud of Switzerland and Team Switzerland / during the 83rd Tour of Switzerland, Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse, takes overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Kasper Asgreen in the young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his 17th career victory at the Tour de Suisse with a dominant sprint on the cobbled uphill finish in Murten on stage 3 on Monday, taking the overall lead in the process.

The three-time world champion kicked hard with just over 100 metres to go on the cobbled incline and comfortably got the better of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).

Having started the day second overall, tied on time with leader Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sagan moves into the yellow jersey thanks to the 10 bonus seconds he collected for the stage win.

After finishing second on stage 2, leading home the bunch behind solo winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Sagan seemed determined to add to his impressive tally at the Swiss WorldTour race. While it was Viviani's and Degenkolb's teams who control of the peloton in the closing kilometres, it was he who asserted himself most forcefully and effectively. First of all he fought for the wheel of Viviani, who had Max Richeze and Michael Morkov leading in front of him in the last 2km, then he bullied Degenkolb off the wheel of his lead-out man Jasper Stuyven, who'd hit the front in the final kilometre.

With positioning vital ahead of the left-hand corner that led into the final incline with 200 metres to go, that was the key moment. Sagan went through the bend and onto the cobbles in second wheel and, with a small gap having opened between he and Degenkolb, wasted no time in opening the taps. Using a smooth strip of road that ran through the cobbles, he surged clear, the incline suiting him perfectly, and won convincingly.

"I'm happy with this stage win, my 17th at the Tour de Suisse, and the leader's yellow jersey," Sagan said. "I'd like to thank the whole team for their brilliant work, they controlled the race and placed me in a perfect spot for the victory. It was a very fast finale and quite hectic because everybody wanted to be in the front. When we crossed the finish line for the first time, it was clear to me that in order to have a chance at winning, I had to be in the first positions of the group before the last left turn. That's what we did and I was able to attack in the final stretch to get the victory."

Sagan now leads the overall classification by 10 seconds over Asgreen, with stage 1 winner Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) third at 11 seconds.

How it unfolded

The peloton faced an undulating 163km from Flamatt to Murten, with just two short categorised climbs. They would cross the finish line – and preview the run-in – for the first time with 26km to go, ahead of a finishing circuit around Lake Murten.

The day's breakaway established itself early on without much fuss and contained Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma), Ryan Anderson (Rally UHC), and Simon Pellaud (Switzerland). They opened up a lead of 4:15 by the top of the first climb at Berg after 30km, where Pellaud was first to the top. They remained on a relatively short leash and had three minutes in hand when they crested the Chemin de Lorette in Fribourg with just over 5km to go, Pellaud once again taking maximum mountains points.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep then set about steadily bringing the gap down, and when they crossed the line for the first time, it was down to 1:30. The pace then kicked up another notch in the peloton and they were upon the escapees just inside 10km to go. Pellaud refused to roll over and launched an attack but he too was brought back after 3km and the peloton was all together heading into the final 6km.

The pace was high as teams sought to organise themselves and position their leaders. QuickStep seemed to take control in the closing kilometres, with Richeze leading the way ahead of Morkov and Viviani. However, Stuyven punched his way to the front with just over 500 metres to go. He must have assumed Degenkolb was still on his wheel but, after some argy-bargy, it was Sagan who had stolen the armchair ride. Stuyven led through the crucial left-hander with 200m to go, and he and Sagan carried more speed through it than Degenkolb, with a gap opening to him and the rest. Sagan looked around and, sensing his opportunity, pounced. Viviani came back to outgun Degenkolb, but with Sagan adding a powerful acceleration to his perfect handling of the run-in, it was for a distant second place.

The victory is Sagan's 17th at the Tour de Suisse, but only his third of the 2019 season. He now carries the yellow jersey into stage 3, a hillier stage that could suit a breakaway or end in a reduced group sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:25 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 4 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 14 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 18 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 19 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 20 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 21 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 22 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 25 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 28 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 33 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 35 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 36 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 37 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 41 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 46 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 51 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 52 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 53 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 55 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 56 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 59 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 61 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 65 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 69 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 70 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 71 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 72 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 73 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 74 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 75 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 76 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 77 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 79 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 80 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 86 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 87 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 92 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 93 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 94 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 95 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 96 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 98 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 99 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 101 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 102 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 103 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 104 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 105 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 107 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 108 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 109 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 110 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 111 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 113 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 115 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:51 118 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 119 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 120 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 121 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 122 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:56 124 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 125 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 126 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 127 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 129 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 130 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 131 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 132 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:03 133 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:01:26 134 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 135 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 136 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:08 137 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:14 138 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 139 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 140 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:17 141 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 142 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 143 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:20 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3:39:25 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 12 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 20 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 22 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 29 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 30 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 31 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 32 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:58 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:03

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 7:51:31 2 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:11 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:16 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:27 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:28 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:29 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:34 16 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:36 18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:37 20 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 21 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:42 24 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:44 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:45 26 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 27 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:47 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:48 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:00:49 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 32 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 33 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 34 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 35 Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:54 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:56 37 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:57 38 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:00:59 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:01:00 40 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:04 42 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 43 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:06 44 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 46 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:11 47 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 48 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 49 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 50 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 51 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:01:19 52 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:22 53 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 54 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:26 55 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 0:01:27 56 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 57 enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos 0:01:35 58 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:36 59 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:39 60 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:57 61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:05 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:12 63 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:46 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:40 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:03 66 Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data 0:04:11 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:29 68 Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 69 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:05:18 70 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:55 71 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:19 72 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:33 73 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:36 74 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:40 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:45 76 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:49 77 Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:58 78 Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:07:00 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:16 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:07:28 81 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:08:40 82 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:50 83 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:52 84 Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:55 85 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:04 86 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:07 87 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:12 88 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 0:09:17 89 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:21 90 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:27 91 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:09:29 92 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:09:52 93 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:10:01 94 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:40 95 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 0:11:52 96 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 0:11:54 97 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:56 98 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos 0:12:00 99 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:02 100 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 0:12:06 101 Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland 0:12:09 102 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:13 103 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:15 104 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 105 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:19 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:23 107 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:25 109 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:28 110 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:30 111 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:12:36 112 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 113 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:38 114 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:39 117 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 0:12:41 119 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:42 120 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:43 121 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:44 122 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:12:48 123 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:12:56 124 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:57 125 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 126 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:12:58 127 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:00 128 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:12 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:20 131 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:28 132 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:41 133 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:43 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:53 135 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:00 136 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:05 137 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:14:14 138 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:15 139 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:14:47 140 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:04 141 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:05 142 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:07 143 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:15:08 144 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 12 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 5 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 8 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 9 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 6 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 12 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 14 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 15 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 3 16 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 2 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 2 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 2 20 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland 1 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1 23 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland 21 pts 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 3 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 9 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 8 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 7 6 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 8 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland 6 9 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 12 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 13 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 2 16 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 17 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1 19 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 20 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 21 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1