Tour de Suisse: Peter Sagan wins stage 3
Bora-Hansgrohe rider takes the overall lead
Stage 3: Flamatt - Murten
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his 17th career victory at the Tour de Suisse with a dominant sprint on the cobbled uphill finish in Murten on stage 3 on Monday, taking the overall lead in the process.
The three-time world champion kicked hard with just over 100 metres to go on the cobbled incline and comfortably got the better of Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).
Having started the day second overall, tied on time with leader Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sagan moves into the yellow jersey thanks to the 10 bonus seconds he collected for the stage win.
After finishing second on stage 2, leading home the bunch behind solo winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Sagan seemed determined to add to his impressive tally at the Swiss WorldTour race. While it was Viviani's and Degenkolb's teams who control of the peloton in the closing kilometres, it was he who asserted himself most forcefully and effectively. First of all he fought for the wheel of Viviani, who had Max Richeze and Michael Morkov leading in front of him in the last 2km, then he bullied Degenkolb off the wheel of his lead-out man Jasper Stuyven, who'd hit the front in the final kilometre.
With positioning vital ahead of the left-hand corner that led into the final incline with 200 metres to go, that was the key moment. Sagan went through the bend and onto the cobbles in second wheel and, with a small gap having opened between he and Degenkolb, wasted no time in opening the taps. Using a smooth strip of road that ran through the cobbles, he surged clear, the incline suiting him perfectly, and won convincingly.
"I'm happy with this stage win, my 17th at the Tour de Suisse, and the leader's yellow jersey," Sagan said. "I'd like to thank the whole team for their brilliant work, they controlled the race and placed me in a perfect spot for the victory. It was a very fast finale and quite hectic because everybody wanted to be in the front. When we crossed the finish line for the first time, it was clear to me that in order to have a chance at winning, I had to be in the first positions of the group before the last left turn. That's what we did and I was able to attack in the final stretch to get the victory."
Sagan now leads the overall classification by 10 seconds over Asgreen, with stage 1 winner Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) third at 11 seconds.
How it unfolded
The peloton faced an undulating 163km from Flamatt to Murten, with just two short categorised climbs. They would cross the finish line – and preview the run-in – for the first time with 26km to go, ahead of a finishing circuit around Lake Murten.
The day's breakaway established itself early on without much fuss and contained Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Jumbo-Visma), Ryan Anderson (Rally UHC), and Simon Pellaud (Switzerland). They opened up a lead of 4:15 by the top of the first climb at Berg after 30km, where Pellaud was first to the top. They remained on a relatively short leash and had three minutes in hand when they crested the Chemin de Lorette in Fribourg with just over 5km to go, Pellaud once again taking maximum mountains points.
Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep then set about steadily bringing the gap down, and when they crossed the line for the first time, it was down to 1:30. The pace then kicked up another notch in the peloton and they were upon the escapees just inside 10km to go. Pellaud refused to roll over and launched an attack but he too was brought back after 3km and the peloton was all together heading into the final 6km.
The pace was high as teams sought to organise themselves and position their leaders. QuickStep seemed to take control in the closing kilometres, with Richeze leading the way ahead of Morkov and Viviani. However, Stuyven punched his way to the front with just over 500 metres to go. He must have assumed Degenkolb was still on his wheel but, after some argy-bargy, it was Sagan who had stolen the armchair ride. Stuyven led through the crucial left-hander with 200m to go, and he and Sagan carried more speed through it than Degenkolb, with a gap opening to him and the rest. Sagan looked around and, sensing his opportunity, pounced. Viviani came back to outgun Degenkolb, but with Sagan adding a powerful acceleration to his perfect handling of the run-in, it was for a distant second place.
The victory is Sagan's 17th at the Tour de Suisse, but only his third of the 2019 season. He now carries the yellow jersey into stage 3, a hillier stage that could suit a breakaway or end in a reduced group sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:25
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|14
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|19
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|21
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|25
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|28
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|33
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|35
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|46
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|51
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|52
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|53
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|61
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|65
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|69
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|74
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|75
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|76
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|80
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|87
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|92
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|93
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|94
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|95
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|96
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|98
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|101
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|102
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|103
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|104
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|105
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|106
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|107
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|108
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|109
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|111
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|113
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:51
|118
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|119
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|121
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:00:56
|124
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|126
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|127
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|129
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|130
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|131
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|132
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|133
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:01:26
|134
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|135
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|136
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:08
|137
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:14
|138
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|139
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|140
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:17
|141
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|142
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|143
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:20
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3:39:25
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|12
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|22
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|30
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|31
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|32
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:58
|33
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7:51:31
|2
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:11
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:16
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:27
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:28
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:29
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:34
|16
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:36
|18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:37
|20
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|21
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|22
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:42
|24
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:45
|26
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|27
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:47
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:48
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:00:49
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|32
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|33
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|35
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:54
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:56
|37
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:57
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:59
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|40
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:03
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:04
|42
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|43
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:06
|44
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|46
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:11
|47
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|48
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|49
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:01:19
|52
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:22
|53
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|54
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:26
|55
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|56
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|57
|enny Elissonde (Fra) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|58
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:36
|59
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:39
|60
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:57
|61
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:05
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:12
|63
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:46
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:40
|65
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:03
|66
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:11
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:29
|68
|Carlos Cuesta Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|69
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:18
|70
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:55
|71
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:19
|72
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:33
|73
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:36
|74
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:40
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:45
|76
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:49
|77
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:58
|78
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:07:00
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:16
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:28
|81
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:08:40
|82
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:50
|83
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:52
|84
|Pierre-Roger LaTour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|85
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:04
|86
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:07
|87
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:12
|88
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:17
|89
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:21
|90
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:27
|91
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:29
|92
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:09:52
|93
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:10:01
|94
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:40
|95
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|0:11:52
|96
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:54
|97
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:56
|98
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:12:00
|99
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:02
|100
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|0:12:06
|101
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:09
|102
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:13
|103
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:15
|104
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:19
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:23
|107
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:25
|109
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:28
|110
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:30
|111
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:12:36
|112
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|113
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:38
|114
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:39
|117
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:41
|119
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:42
|120
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:43
|121
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:44
|122
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:48
|123
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:12:56
|124
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:57
|125
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|126
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:12:58
|127
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:00
|128
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:12
|129
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|130
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:20
|131
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:28
|132
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:41
|133
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:43
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:53
|135
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:00
|136
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:05
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:14:14
|138
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:15
|139
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:14:47
|140
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:04
|141
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:15:05
|142
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:07
|143
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:08
|144
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|5
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|9
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|12
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|15
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|16
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|2
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|2
|20
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|23
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhoff (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|pts
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|3
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|7
|6
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|8
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|10
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|13
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|16
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|17
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|19
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|20
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|21
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7:51:41
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:24
|3
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:26
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|6
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|Enric Mas (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|9
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|10
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:12
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:17
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|15
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:26
|16
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:05:08
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:09
|19
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:30
|20
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:39
|21
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:48
|22
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|23
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:02
|24
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:19
|26
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:46
|27
|Gian Friesecke (Swi) Switzerland
|0:11:59
|28
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:05
|29
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:12:26
|30
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:29
|31
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:32
|32
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:47
|33
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy