Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) claimed stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse with a well-timed sprint effort at the summit finish at Leukerbad, while Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) finished in the front group to move into the yellow jersey of race leader.

The first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse was animated by an ambitious attack from Mikel Landa (Movistar), who accelerated forcefully out of the group of favourites with a little over six kilometres to race. Landa's offensive put paid to Stefan Küng's hopes of retaining the yellow jersey, and when the Swiss rider was dropped from the group, his teammate Tejay van Garderen took up the reins of pursuit at the front.

Despite van Garderen's efforts, Landa was able to open an advantage of 15 seconds over the principal contenders as he bounded across in the big ring to earlier escapees Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) and François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale). Carthy was able to resist Landa's forcing at first, but eventually had to yield as the Basque kept turning over his mammoth gear.

Landa's hopes of stage victory were initially aided by a distinct lack of collaboration in the chasing group, which spread across the road after a speculative acceleration from Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), and it took a fine intervention from Astana's Jesper Hansen, who worked diligently on behalf of Jakob Fuglsang, to bring some order to the pursuit. Even so, Landa still had the bulk of his buffer intact as he entered the final two kilometres, where he showed few signs of relenting.

The situation changed, however, on the exposed road to the summit. The wind was such that the flamme rouge arch had not been inflated, and instead two volunteers held signs on the roadside to denote the final kilometre. Landa looked to have a winning margin at that point, but he visibly began to struggle as the last kilometre wore on and the chasers drew closer.

Landa's fate was sealed by an acceleration from Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) with 400 metres to go, and all of a sudden, the chasing group was upon him. The final kick to the line lent itself perfectly to Ulissi's talents as a finisseur, and his winning effort here was a near replica of his sprint atop Montecopiolo on the 2014 Giro d'Italia.

"This win means a lot, the Tour de Suisse is a very important race," Ulissi said. "I came out of the Giro in good form and I stayed focused because I knew there were stages here suited to me. Today was one of them and I'm really very happy to have won."

Only Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) could come close to getting on terms with Ulissi in the final metres, but he had to settle for second place, while Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) took third ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Porte finished in eighth place, just behind Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and in the same time as Ulissi, enough to put him into the yellow jersey of race leader as his teammate Küng came in more than three minutes down, while van Garderen was dislodged from the front group in the final kilometre.

Porte carries a lead of 20 seconds over the Sunweb pair of Kelderman and Sam Oomen into stage 6, while Mas lies a further second back in fourth. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) is now fifth at 29 seconds, while Quintana is sixth at 33 seconds.

Landa, meanwhile, paid a price for his onslaught and was unable to hold the wheels after he was engulfed on the final approach to the line. The Basque came home 12 seconds down, and now lies 10th overall, 47 seconds behind Porte.

How it unfolded

The first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse began abruptly with the category 1 ascent of the Col du Pillon, and the pace was brisk amid the opening flurry of attacks on its slopes. No move gained any traction in those breathless opening kilometres as Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) led the bunch over the summit, but a break worthy of the name eventually formed in the valley that followed.

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Sylvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) went clear with a little under 100 kilometres remaining, and they were joined soon afterwards by Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) and Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie).

That sextet covered the first two hours at a stinging 48kph and had a three-minute buffer over the BMC-led peloton as they approached the day's second climb to Montana Village. Crans-Montana was the site of a stylish stage win by Laurent Fignon on the 1984 Tour de France, and two French riders went on the offensive from the peloton on the climb's slopes, with the Direct Energie duo of Lilian Calmejane and Sicard setting out in pursuit of the break, later to be joined by Omar Fraile (Astana).

Up ahead, meanwhile, Warbasse had opted to press alone from the break, and the US champion crested the summit with a lead of a minute over his erstwhile companions and a little over two in hand on the BMC-led peloton.

After working his way up to the remnants of the break, Calmejane proceeded to set out in lone pursuit of Warbasse on the false flat that preceded the final haul to Leukerbad, catching the American as the climb began and then dropping him with a little over 12 kilometres to go.

By that point, however, the yellow jersey group was already closing in on the leaders, with Greg Van Avermaet and Alessandro De Marchi prominent for BMC, and Calmejane was caught with seven kilometres remaining. Shortly afterwards, Carthy and Bidard availed of some steeper slopes to go on the attack, before Landa delivered his show of strength. It initially looked like a winning attack, only to peter out within sight of the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:37:31 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:07 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:12 19 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:47 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 24 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:24 25 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 27 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:33 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 36 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:02 37 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:20 38 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 39 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 40 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:29 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:20 43 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 48 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 52 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:24 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 54 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 55 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:28 56 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:11 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:13:37 58 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:14:48 60 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 64 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:30 71 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:36 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 73 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 74 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 80 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:42 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:19:27 82 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 84 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:21 89 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:07 90 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:19 91 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 92 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 93 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 97 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 98 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 99 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 100 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 102 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 103 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 104 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 105 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 107 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 109 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 110 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 112 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 114 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 117 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 118 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 120 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 122 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 123 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 124 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 125 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 126 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 127 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 130 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 131 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 134 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 137 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 139 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 140 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 141 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 142 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Route d'Italie - km 101.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Gemmistrasse - km 134.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 6 pts 2 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Finish - Leukerbad - km 155.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 pts 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 6 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2

Col du Pillon - km 15.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 12 pts 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 2

Route de Chermoran - km 120 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 20 pts 2 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 15 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 10 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4

Leukerbad - km 155.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 pts 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 6 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3:37:31 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:07 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:12 6 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:47 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:33 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 10 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:02 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:18:36 12 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:24:19 15 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 18 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 19 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 20 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 21 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 10:53:01 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:43 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 5 Team Sunweb 0:04:01 6 BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 7 Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:54 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:03 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:45 10 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:44 11 Lotto - Soudal 0:15:53 12 Dimension Data 0:19:41 13 Quick-Step Floors 0:24:28 14 Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:34 15 Team Sky 0:24:35 16 Direct Energie 0:25:09 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:25:24 18 Groupama-FDJ 0:38:46 19 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:43:30 20 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:49:34 21 Aqua Blue Sport 0:56:34

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17:03:53 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:21 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:29 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:33 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 11 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53 14 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 17 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:09 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:17 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 20 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:23 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 23 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:01:33 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:00 25 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:17 26 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:43 30 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:48 31 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 32 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:55 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:25 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:29 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:39 36 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:53 37 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:44 38 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:16 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:20 40 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:47 41 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 42 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:09 43 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:21 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:07:22 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:49 46 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:04 47 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:06 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:11 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:43 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:58 51 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:17 52 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:18 53 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:43 54 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:02 55 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:41 56 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:43 57 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:07 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:14 59 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:18:55 60 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:19:06 61 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:54 62 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:55 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:20:28 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:55 65 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:56 66 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:21:31 67 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:21:57 68 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:09 69 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:14 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:03 71 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:32 72 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:17 73 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:25:24 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:27:00 75 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:01 76 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:08 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:27:23 78 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:50 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:28:03 80 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:27 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:43 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:29:13 83 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:37 84 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:57 85 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:03 86 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:30:23 87 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:38 88 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:47 89 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:30:55 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:31:02 91 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:09 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:11 93 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:31:23 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:31:37 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:31:38 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:28 97 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:36 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:43 99 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:34:32 100 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:34:35 101 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:34:56 102 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:16 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:42 104 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:36:05 105 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:00 106 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:37:20 107 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:31 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:37:41 109 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 110 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:00 111 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:39:21 112 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:33 113 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:54 114 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:14 115 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:54 116 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:41:23 117 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:36 118 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:41:52 119 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:11 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:42:29 121 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:43:15 122 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:43:23 123 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:47 124 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:44:02 125 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:44:04 126 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:25 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:45:26 128 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:45:36 129 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:45 130 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:46:49 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:35 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:48:07 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:48:33 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:35 135 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:48:38 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:49:18 137 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:19 138 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:49:48 139 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:50:08 140 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:50:55 141 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:51:19 142 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:51:20 143 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:55:21 144 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:56:36

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 19 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 15 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 8 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 9 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 9 10 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 12 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 6 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 15 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 6 16 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 18 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4 22 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 23 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 24 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 26 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 27 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 29 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 30 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 22 pts 2 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 20 3 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 17 4 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 6 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 15 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 8 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 12 9 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 10 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 8 11 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 7 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 13 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 14 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 16 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 18 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 19 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 22 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 17:04:13 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:01 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:49 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:57 6 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:03 7 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:28 10 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:56 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:46 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:21:37 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:41 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:07 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:49 16 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:16 17 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:41:16 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:41:32 19 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:42:55 20 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:45:16 21 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:46:29