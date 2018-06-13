Tour de Suisse: Ulissi wins stage 5
Richie Porte moves into the overall lead in Leukerbad
Stage 5: Gstaad - Leukerbad
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) claimed stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse with a well-timed sprint effort at the summit finish at Leukerbad, while Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) finished in the front group to move into the yellow jersey of race leader.
The first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse was animated by an ambitious attack from Mikel Landa (Movistar), who accelerated forcefully out of the group of favourites with a little over six kilometres to race. Landa's offensive put paid to Stefan Küng's hopes of retaining the yellow jersey, and when the Swiss rider was dropped from the group, his teammate Tejay van Garderen took up the reins of pursuit at the front.
Despite van Garderen's efforts, Landa was able to open an advantage of 15 seconds over the principal contenders as he bounded across in the big ring to earlier escapees Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) and François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale). Carthy was able to resist Landa's forcing at first, but eventually had to yield as the Basque kept turning over his mammoth gear.
Landa's hopes of stage victory were initially aided by a distinct lack of collaboration in the chasing group, which spread across the road after a speculative acceleration from Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), and it took a fine intervention from Astana's Jesper Hansen, who worked diligently on behalf of Jakob Fuglsang, to bring some order to the pursuit. Even so, Landa still had the bulk of his buffer intact as he entered the final two kilometres, where he showed few signs of relenting.
The situation changed, however, on the exposed road to the summit. The wind was such that the flamme rouge arch had not been inflated, and instead two volunteers held signs on the roadside to denote the final kilometre. Landa looked to have a winning margin at that point, but he visibly began to struggle as the last kilometre wore on and the chasers drew closer.
Landa's fate was sealed by an acceleration from Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) with 400 metres to go, and all of a sudden, the chasing group was upon him. The final kick to the line lent itself perfectly to Ulissi's talents as a finisseur, and his winning effort here was a near replica of his sprint atop Montecopiolo on the 2014 Giro d'Italia.
"This win means a lot, the Tour de Suisse is a very important race," Ulissi said. "I came out of the Giro in good form and I stayed focused because I knew there were stages here suited to me. Today was one of them and I'm really very happy to have won."
Only Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) could come close to getting on terms with Ulissi in the final metres, but he had to settle for second place, while Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) took third ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).
Porte finished in eighth place, just behind Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and in the same time as Ulissi, enough to put him into the yellow jersey of race leader as his teammate Küng came in more than three minutes down, while van Garderen was dislodged from the front group in the final kilometre.
Porte carries a lead of 20 seconds over the Sunweb pair of Kelderman and Sam Oomen into stage 6, while Mas lies a further second back in fourth. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) is now fifth at 29 seconds, while Quintana is sixth at 33 seconds.
Landa, meanwhile, paid a price for his onslaught and was unable to hold the wheels after he was engulfed on the final approach to the line. The Basque came home 12 seconds down, and now lies 10th overall, 47 seconds behind Porte.
How it unfolded
The first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse began abruptly with the category 1 ascent of the Col du Pillon, and the pace was brisk amid the opening flurry of attacks on its slopes. No move gained any traction in those breathless opening kilometres as Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) led the bunch over the summit, but a break worthy of the name eventually formed in the valley that followed.
Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Sylvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) went clear with a little under 100 kilometres remaining, and they were joined soon afterwards by Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) and Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie).
That sextet covered the first two hours at a stinging 48kph and had a three-minute buffer over the BMC-led peloton as they approached the day's second climb to Montana Village. Crans-Montana was the site of a stylish stage win by Laurent Fignon on the 1984 Tour de France, and two French riders went on the offensive from the peloton on the climb's slopes, with the Direct Energie duo of Lilian Calmejane and Sicard setting out in pursuit of the break, later to be joined by Omar Fraile (Astana).
Up ahead, meanwhile, Warbasse had opted to press alone from the break, and the US champion crested the summit with a lead of a minute over his erstwhile companions and a little over two in hand on the BMC-led peloton.
After working his way up to the remnants of the break, Calmejane proceeded to set out in lone pursuit of Warbasse on the false flat that preceded the final haul to Leukerbad, catching the American as the climb began and then dropping him with a little over 12 kilometres to go.
By that point, however, the yellow jersey group was already closing in on the leaders, with Greg Van Avermaet and Alessandro De Marchi prominent for BMC, and Calmejane was caught with seven kilometres remaining. Shortly afterwards, Carthy and Bidard availed of some steeper slopes to go on the attack, before Landa delivered his show of strength. It initially looked like a winning attack, only to peter out within sight of the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:37:31
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:12
|19
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|24
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:24
|25
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|27
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|36
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|37
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:20
|38
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|39
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|40
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:29
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:20
|43
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|52
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:24
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|54
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|55
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:28
|56
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:11
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:13:37
|58
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:14:48
|60
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:30
|71
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:36
|72
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|73
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|74
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|80
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:42
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:19:27
|82
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|84
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:21
|89
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:07
|90
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:19
|91
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|93
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|98
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|103
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|110
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|112
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|114
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|117
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|118
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|120
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|122
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|123
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|124
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|125
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|127
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|130
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|140
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|141
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|142
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|pts
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|pts
|2
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|pts
|2
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|pts
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3:37:31
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:12
|6
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|10
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:18:36
|12
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:24:19
|15
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|18
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|21
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|10:53:01
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:43
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:01
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:54
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:03
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:45
|10
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:44
|11
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:15:53
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:19:41
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:28
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:34
|15
|Team Sky
|0:24:35
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:25:09
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:24
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:46
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:43:30
|20
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:49:34
|21
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:56:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17:03:53
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:29
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|14
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|17
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:17
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|20
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:23
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|23
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|24
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:00
|25
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:17
|26
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|30
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:48
|31
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|32
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:55
|33
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:25
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:29
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:39
|36
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:53
|37
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:44
|38
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:16
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:20
|40
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:47
|41
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:09
|43
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:21
|44
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:22
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:49
|46
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:04
|47
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:06
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:11
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:43
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:58
|51
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:17
|52
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:18
|53
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:43
|54
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:02
|55
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:41
|56
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:43
|57
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:07
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:14
|59
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:18:55
|60
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:19:06
|61
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:54
|62
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:55
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:28
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:55
|65
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:56
|66
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:21:31
|67
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:21:57
|68
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:09
|69
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:14
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:03
|71
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:32
|72
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:17
|73
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:25:24
|74
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:27:00
|75
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:01
|76
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:08
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:27:23
|78
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:50
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:28:03
|80
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:27
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:43
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:29:13
|83
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:37
|84
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:57
|85
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:03
|86
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:23
|87
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:38
|88
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:47
|89
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:30:55
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:02
|91
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:09
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:11
|93
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:31:23
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:31:37
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:38
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:28
|97
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:36
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:43
|99
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:32
|100
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:34:35
|101
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:34:56
|102
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:16
|103
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:42
|104
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:36:05
|105
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:00
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:37:20
|107
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:31
|108
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:37:41
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|110
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:00
|111
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:21
|112
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:33
|113
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:54
|114
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:14
|115
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:54
|116
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:41:23
|117
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:36
|118
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:41:52
|119
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:11
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:42:29
|121
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:43:15
|122
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:23
|123
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:47
|124
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:44:02
|125
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:44:04
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:25
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:26
|128
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:45:36
|129
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:45
|130
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:46:49
|131
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:35
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:48:07
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:48:33
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:35
|135
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:48:38
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:49:18
|137
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:19
|138
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49:48
|139
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:50:08
|140
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:50:55
|141
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:51:19
|142
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:51:20
|143
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:55:21
|144
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:56:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|pts
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|8
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|9
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|10
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|12
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|15
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|6
|16
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|18
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|22
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|23
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|24
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|26
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|27
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|29
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|30
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|pts
|2
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|3
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|17
|4
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|6
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|9
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|10
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|8
|11
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|13
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|14
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|16
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|18
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|19
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|20
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17:04:13
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:01
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:57
|6
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:03
|7
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|10
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:56
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:46
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:21:37
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:41
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:07
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:49
|16
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:16
|17
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:16
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:41:32
|19
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:42:55
|20
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:45:16
|21
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:46:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|50:32:04
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:46
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:03:48
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:07
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:39
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:55
|10
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:04
|11
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:16:18
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:22:52
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:22
|14
|Team Sky
|0:27:30
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:31
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:44
|17
|Direct Energie
|0:35:35
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:22
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:50:00
|20
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:16:13
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:24:17
