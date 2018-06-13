Trending

Tour de Suisse: Ulissi wins stage 5

Richie Porte moves into the overall lead in Leukerbad

Image 1 of 45

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 45

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 45

Richie Porte finishes stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte finishes stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 45

Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) in the blue mountain jersey at Tour de Suisse

Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) in the blue mountain jersey at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 45

Larry Warbasses was the most aggressive rider during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasses was the most aggressive rider during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 45

Larry Warbasses was the most aggressive rider during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Larry Warbasses was the most aggressive rider during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 45

Richie Porte in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte in yellow after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 45

Sam Oomen in the green jersey of best young rider at Tour de Suisse

Sam Oomen in the green jersey of best young rider at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 45

Diego Ulissi on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 5

Diego Ulissi on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 5
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 45

Stefan Kung after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Stefan Kung after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 45

Mikel Landa Meana (Movistar) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education First - Drapac) on the move suring stage 5 at Tour de suisse

Mikel Landa Meana (Movistar) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education First - Drapac) on the move suring stage 5 at Tour de suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 45

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 45

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 45

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Nairo Quintana in action during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Richie Porte pulls on the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey after stage 5

Richie Porte pulls on the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey after stage 5
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

A crash slows some riders during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

A crash slows some riders during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 45

US champion Larry Warbasse on the attack during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

US champion Larry Warbasse on the attack during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 45

US champion Larry Warbasse on the attack during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

US champion Larry Warbasse on the attack during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 45

Stefan Kung in yellow during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Stefan Kung in yellow during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 45

Greg Van Avermaet on the front for BMC

Greg Van Avermaet on the front for BMC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 45

Stefan Kung in yellow during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Stefan Kung in yellow during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 45

BMC lead the chase during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

BMC lead the chase during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 45

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 45

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 45

A crash in a corner on one of the climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

A crash in a corner on one of the climbs during stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 45

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 45

Wilco Kelderman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb

Wilco Kelderman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 45

Richie Porte took over the race lead after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte took over the race lead after stage 5 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 45

The stage 5 breakaway at Tour de Suisse

The stage 5 breakaway at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 45

Simon Spilak of Slovenia and Team Katusha Alpecin

Simon Spilak of Slovenia and Team Katusha Alpecin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 45

Paul Ourselin (Team Direct Energie) leads the breakaway stage 5 Tour de Suisse

Paul Ourselin (Team Direct Energie) leads the breakaway stage 5 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at stage 5 Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at stage 5 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway stage 5 Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway stage 5 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

US champion Lawrence Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport Team)

US champion Lawrence Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Tour de Suisse stage 5

Tour de Suisse stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

US champion Lawrence Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport Team) in the breakaway at Tour de Suisse stage 5

US champion Lawrence Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport Team) in the breakaway at Tour de Suisse stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) claimed stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse with a well-timed sprint effort at the summit finish at Leukerbad, while Richie Porte (BMC Racing Team) finished in the front group to move into the yellow jersey of race leader.

The first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse was animated by an ambitious attack from Mikel Landa (Movistar), who accelerated forcefully out of the group of favourites with a little over six kilometres to race. Landa's offensive put paid to Stefan Küng's hopes of retaining the yellow jersey, and when the Swiss rider was dropped from the group, his teammate Tejay van Garderen took up the reins of pursuit at the front.

Despite van Garderen's efforts, Landa was able to open an advantage of 15 seconds over the principal contenders as he bounded across in the big ring to earlier escapees Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) and François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale). Carthy was able to resist Landa's forcing at first, but eventually had to yield as the Basque kept turning over his mammoth gear.

Landa's hopes of stage victory were initially aided by a distinct lack of collaboration in the chasing group, which spread across the road after a speculative acceleration from Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), and it took a fine intervention from Astana's Jesper Hansen, who worked diligently on behalf of Jakob Fuglsang, to bring some order to the pursuit. Even so, Landa still had the bulk of his buffer intact as he entered the final two kilometres, where he showed few signs of relenting.

The situation changed, however, on the exposed road to the summit. The wind was such that the flamme rouge arch had not been inflated, and instead two volunteers held signs on the roadside to denote the final kilometre. Landa looked to have a winning margin at that point, but he visibly began to struggle as the last kilometre wore on and the chasers drew closer.

Landa's fate was sealed by an acceleration from Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) with 400 metres to go, and all of a sudden, the chasing group was upon him. The final kick to the line lent itself perfectly to Ulissi's talents as a finisseur, and his winning effort here was a near replica of his sprint atop Montecopiolo on the 2014 Giro d'Italia.

"This win means a lot, the Tour de Suisse is a very important race," Ulissi said. "I came out of the Giro in good form and I stayed focused because I knew there were stages here suited to me. Today was one of them and I'm really very happy to have won."

Only Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) could come close to getting on terms with Ulissi in the final metres, but he had to settle for second place, while Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) took third ahead of Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Porte finished in eighth place, just behind Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and in the same time as Ulissi, enough to put him into the yellow jersey of race leader as his teammate Küng came in more than three minutes down, while van Garderen was dislodged from the front group in the final kilometre.

Porte carries a lead of 20 seconds over the Sunweb pair of Kelderman and Sam Oomen into stage 6, while Mas lies a further second back in fourth. Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) is now fifth at 29 seconds, while Quintana is sixth at 33 seconds.

Landa, meanwhile, paid a price for his onslaught and was unable to hold the wheels after he was engulfed on the final approach to the line. The Basque came home 12 seconds down, and now lies 10th overall, 47 seconds behind Porte.

How it unfolded

The first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse began abruptly with the category 1 ascent of the Col du Pillon, and the pace was brisk amid the opening flurry of attacks on its slopes. No move gained any traction in those breathless opening kilometres as Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) led the bunch over the summit, but a break worthy of the name eventually formed in the valley that followed.

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Sylvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) went clear with a little under 100 kilometres remaining, and they were joined soon afterwards by Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin) and Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie).

That sextet covered the first two hours at a stinging 48kph and had a three-minute buffer over the BMC-led peloton as they approached the day's second climb to Montana Village. Crans-Montana was the site of a stylish stage win by Laurent Fignon on the 1984 Tour de France, and two French riders went on the offensive from the peloton on the climb's slopes, with the Direct Energie duo of Lilian Calmejane and Sicard setting out in pursuit of the break, later to be joined by Omar Fraile (Astana).

Up ahead, meanwhile, Warbasse had opted to press alone from the break, and the US champion crested the summit with a lead of a minute over his erstwhile companions and a little over two in hand on the BMC-led peloton.

After working his way up to the remnants of the break, Calmejane proceeded to set out in lone pursuit of Warbasse on the false flat that preceded the final haul to Leukerbad, catching the American as the climb began and then dropping him with a little over 12 kilometres to go.

By that point, however, the yellow jersey group was already closing in on the leaders, with Greg Van Avermaet and Alessandro De Marchi prominent for BMC, and Calmejane was caught with seven kilometres remaining. Shortly afterwards, Carthy and Bidard availed of some steeper slopes to go on the attack, before Landa delivered his show of strength. It initially looked like a winning attack, only to peter out within sight of the line.

Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:37:31
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
6Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
15Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:07
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:12
19Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
24Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:24
25Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
27Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:33
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
36Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:02
37Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:20
38Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
39Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:29
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:20
43Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
45Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
48José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
52Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:24
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
54Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
55Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:28
56Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:10:11
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:13:37
58Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
59Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:14:48
60Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
64Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
68Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
70Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:30
71Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:36
72Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
73Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
74Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
78Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
80Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:42
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:19:27
82Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
83Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
84Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:21
89Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:07
90Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:19
91Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
92Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
93Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
95Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
96Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
98Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
99Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
100Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
102Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
103Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
104Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
105Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
109Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
110Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
112Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
114Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
115Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
116Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
117Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
118Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
119Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
120Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
122Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
123Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
124Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
125Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
126Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
127Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
130Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
131Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
134Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
135Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
139Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
140Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
141Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
142Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
143Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
144Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSFilippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Route d'Italie - km 101.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie1

Gemmistrasse - km 134.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport6pts
2Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1

Finish - Leukerbad - km 155.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12pts
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data6
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2

Col du Pillon - km 15.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie12pts
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data2

Route de Chermoran - km 120
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport20pts
2Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin15
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie10
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4

Leukerbad - km 155.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12pts
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data6
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors3:37:31
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:07
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:12
6Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:33
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
10Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:02
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:18:36
12Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
14Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:24:19
15Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
16Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
18Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
19Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
20Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
21Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team10:53:01
2Astana Pro Team0:01:10
3Bahrain-Merida0:01:43
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
5Team Sunweb0:04:01
6BMC Racing Team0:04:19
7Katusha-Alpecin0:07:54
8Trek-Segafredo0:13:03
9Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:45
10LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:44
11Lotto - Soudal0:15:53
12Dimension Data0:19:41
13Quick-Step Floors0:24:28
14Mitchelton-Scott0:24:34
15Team Sky0:24:35
16Direct Energie0:25:09
17UAE Team Emirates0:25:24
18Groupama-FDJ0:38:46
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:43:30
20Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:49:34
21Aqua Blue Sport0:56:34

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team17:03:53
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:33
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
11Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:52
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
14Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
17Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:09
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:17
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
20Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:23
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
23Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:01:33
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:00
25Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:17
26François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:43
30Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:48
31Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
32Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:55
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:25
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:04:29
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:39
36Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:53
37Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:44
38Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:16
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:20
40Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:47
41Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
42José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:09
43Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:21
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:07:22
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:49
46Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:10:04
47Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:06
48Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:11
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:43
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:58
51Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:17
52Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:18
53Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:43
54Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:02
55Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:41
56Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:15:43
57José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:07
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:14
59Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:18:55
60Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:19:06
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:54
62Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:55
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:20:28
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:55
65Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:20:56
66Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:21:31
67Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:21:57
68Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:09
69Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:14
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:03
71Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:32
72Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:17
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:25:24
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:27:00
75Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:01
76Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:27:08
77Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:27:23
78Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:50
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:28:03
80Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:28:27
81Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:43
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:29:13
83Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:29:37
84Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:57
85Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:03
86Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:30:23
87Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:30:38
88Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:30:47
89Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:30:55
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:31:02
91Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:09
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:11
93Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:31:23
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:31:37
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:31:38
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:32:28
97Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:36
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:43
99Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:32
100Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:34:35
101Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:34:56
102Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:16
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:42
104Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:36:05
105Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:37:00
106Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:37:20
107Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:37:31
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:37:41
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
110Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:38:00
111Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:21
112Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:33
113Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:54
114Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:40:14
115Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:54
116Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:41:23
117Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:36
118Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:41:52
119Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:42:11
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:42:29
121Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:43:15
122André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:43:23
123Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:47
124Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:44:02
125Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:44:04
126Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:44:25
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:45:26
128Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:45:36
129Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:45
130Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:46:49
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:35
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:48:07
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:48:33
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:48:35
135Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:48:38
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:49:18
137Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:49:19
138Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:49:48
139Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:50:08
140Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:50:55
141Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:51:19
142Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:51:20
143Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:55:21
144Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:56:36

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe22pts
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport19
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors16
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott15
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
8Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
9Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport9
10Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini9
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
12Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport6
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
15Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data6
16Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
18Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie4
22Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
23Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
24Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
26Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
27Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2
28Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie2
29Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
30Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie22pts
2Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport20
3Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini17
4Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
6Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin15
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
8Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie12
9Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
10Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data8
11Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott7
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
13Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
14Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
16Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
17Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
18Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3
19Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie3
20Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3
22Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb17:04:13
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:01
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:49
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:57
6Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:01:03
7Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
9Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:28
10Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:56
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:18:46
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:21:37
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:41
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:28:07
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:49
16Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:16
17Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:41:16
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:41:32
19Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:42:55
20Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:45:16
21Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:46:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team50:32:04
2Bahrain-Merida0:01:46
3Astana Pro Team0:01:55
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
5BMC Racing Team0:03:46
6Team Sunweb0:03:48
7Katusha-Alpecin0:08:07
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:39
9Trek-Segafredo0:13:55
10LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:04
11Lotto - Soudal0:16:18
12Dimension Data0:22:52
13Quick-Step Floors0:24:22
14Team Sky0:27:30
15Mitchelton-Scott0:28:31
16UAE Team Emirates0:31:44
17Direct Energie0:35:35
18Groupama-FDJ0:48:22
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:50:00
20Aqua Blue Sport1:16:13
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:24:17

 

Latest on Cyclingnews