Trending

Tour de Suisse: Juul-Jensen wins stage 4

Küng keeps overall lead in rain-soaked Gstaad

Image 1 of 42

Chris Juul-Jensen took an impressive solo victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

Chris Juul-Jensen took an impressive solo victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey

Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

The peloton tries in vain to catch the breakaway

The peloton tries in vain to catch the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

Tejay van Garderen stops his power meter after completing the stage

Tejay van Garderen stops his power meter after completing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Michael Matthews won the sprint for second place

Michael Matthews won the sprint for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Chris Juul-Jensen on the podium after stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

Chris Juul-Jensen on the podium after stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Stefan Kung kept his race lead on stage 4

Stefan Kung kept his race lead on stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Stefan Kung in the yellow leader's jersey

Stefan Kung in the yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

There was poor weather again for the peloton

There was poor weather again for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Chris Juul-Jensen and Nans Peters we the last men standing from the breakaway

Chris Juul-Jensen and Nans Peters we the last men standing from the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

Nate Brown attacks

Nate Brown attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Nans Peters goes on the attack

Nans Peters goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

The breakaway on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

The breakaway on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Chris Juul-Jensen celebrates his victory

Chris Juul-Jensen celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Chris Juul-Jensen wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

Chris Juul-Jensen wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Katusha-Alpecin

Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

Katusha-Alpecin

Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

Nicholas Dougall (Dimension Data)

Nicholas Dougall (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse

Stefan Küng (BMC) stage 4 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse

Silvan Dillier and Nans Peters (AG2R), Nathan Brown (EF-Drapac), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) formed the day's breakaway at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Julien Vermote (Dimension Data)

Julien Vermote (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton–Scott) attacked from the break of the day and held off the peloton to win stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse on a rain-soaked Gstaad airfield, taking his first win since the 2015 Tour of Denmark. The Danish rider recently completed the Giro d’Italia but had the courage to go in the break and the strength to attack alone after accelerating with Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) on the late climb of the stage.

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) won the sprint, beating Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) but it was for second place, as Juul-Jensen celebrated his solo win. Peters was cruelly caught 150 metres out. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) finished in the reduced peloton and so retained the overall race lead before Wednesday’s 155.7km stage to Leukerbad and the first mountain finish of this year’s Tour de Suisse.

Juul-Jensen initially seemed to struggle when Peters attacked on the final climb but he explained he rode a clever finale to take his third career victory and the 27th win of the season for the Mitchelton-Scott team.

“When we had two minutes at the bottom of the climb, then suddenly the break started to believe that it was actually possible, and, yeah, I'm over the moon,” he said.

“Coming out of a great Giro with Mitchelton-Scott, I felt that I had good form. When [Peters] attacked I just kept him at a relatively close distance, and I could see that he was maybe taking the corners slightly slower than I was, so I was closing the gap, and then I decided to make the most of it before it was too late.

“It was a long three kilometres on the airfield but it was a fantastic feeling, and especially being here in Switzerland with the king of Switzerland, Michael Albasini, on the team. I'm happy for that good result.”

A wet day in the saddle

The 189km stage from Gansingen to Gstaad was a transfer stage south from the German border to the exclusive Swiss ski resort near Lake Geneva, with the Saanenmöser climb shaking up the finale, worrying the overall contenders and testing the climbing skills of the sprinters.

With another rain-soaked stage expected, the peloton was happy to let a break go away and when Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Silvan Dillier, Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale), Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) and Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) shortly after the flag dropped, they were quickly granted their freedom.

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) was also part of the move but was soon dropped and swept up by the BMC-led peloton. The gap rose rapidly, touching five minutes after just 13km, putting Dillier in the virtual race lead. Ourselin led the break over the top of the Staffelegg climb before the stage profile flattened and the stage settled. BMC was obliged to do much of the chasing to defend Kung’s yellow jersey but Quick-Step Floors stepped up to help with 75km to go and Bora-Hansgrohe did so a little while later. Iljo Keisse and Juraj Sagan did much of the hard work for the two teams and their sprinters, perhaps happy to be at the front and away from the continuous wheel spray.

The gap to the break gradual came down as the kilometres ticked away and the afternoon wore on, with even a few spills at the numerous level crossings failing to slow the chase.

The second category Saanenmöser climb began 18km from the finish and it was the pivotal point in the stage. The six breakaways initially stayed together and the peloton seemed likely to sweep them up on the climb or on the way down to the Gstaad aerodrome.

However, the attacks changed the pieces on the chessboard, ultimately giving Juul-Jensen his chance. The USA’s Nate Brown was the first to attack with 14km to go. When he was pulled back, Peters jumped away and made a huge effort. Only Juul-Jensen could match his pace and went deep to keep the young Frenchman within reach. It was the worth the effort, as was a second longer effort when Peters attacked again over the top.

The Dane eventually caught Peters on the descent and noticed that he was struggling on the wet corners. He waited for a particularly nasty turn with four kilometres to go and cruelly opened a gap. Peters, after his huge efforts, was unable to close it and was forced to desperately chase the Dane around the exposed airfield.

Juul-Jensen could sense victory and had the endurance to keep going solo and the strength to stay away. He rightly celebrated a well-executed and long-time-coming victory.

Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott4:35:56
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:08
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
21Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
22Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
25Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
29Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
30Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
34Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
35Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
36Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
38Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
39Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
46Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
48Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
58Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
59Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
60Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
62Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
63Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
66Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:41
67Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:55
68Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:57
69Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:03
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:07
71Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
73Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
74Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
75Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
76Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
77Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
79Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
80John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
81Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
82Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
83Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
84Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:14
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
86Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
88Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
89Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:34
91Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:56
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:22
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
95Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
96Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
98Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
99Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
102Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
104Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:14
105Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:06:15
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:41
107Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:25
108André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
109Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
110Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
111Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
112Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
115Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
117Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
119Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
120Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
123Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
124Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:59
125Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
126Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
127Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
128Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
129Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
130Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
131Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
132Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
133Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
135Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
136Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
137Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
139Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
140Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
141Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
142Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
143Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:46
145Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:35
147William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Steghaltenstrasse, 131.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3
3Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Thunstrasse, 171.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport6pts
2Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie1

Finish - Gstaad, 189.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott12pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb8
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 1 - Staffelegg, 23.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Saanenmoserstrasse, 179.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
3Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:36:04
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
3Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
5Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
11Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:59
14Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:14
17Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:06
18Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:07:17
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
21Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:51
22Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:19:27

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:26:19
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:17
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:23
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:33
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:36
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
18Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
19Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:48
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
23José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
28Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
29Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:05
34Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:08
36Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
38Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
39François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:13
41Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:19
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
45Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:01:40
46José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:22
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:32
48Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:44
50Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:02:52
51Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
52Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:08
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:18
54Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
55Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:24
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:30
57Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
58Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:36
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:48
61Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:04:11
62Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:35
63Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:40
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:05:21
65Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:24
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:28
67Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:43
68Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:47
69Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:11
70Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:06:22
71Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:23
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:26
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:46
74Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:53
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:19
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:07:21
77Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:07:57
78Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:07:59
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:00
80Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:01
81John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:08:12
82Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:20
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:27
84Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:29
85Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:32
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:42
88Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:30
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:09:49
90Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:10
91Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:10:19
92Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:33
93Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:40
94Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:11:23
95Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:11:31
96Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:49
97Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:12:38
98Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
99Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:12:44
100Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:04
101Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:05
102Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:13:15
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:25
104Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:13:44
105Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:58
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:05
107Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:08
108Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:17
109Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:15:58
110Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:38
111Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:16:53
112Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:07
113Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:20
114Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:36
115Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:17:55
116Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:18:13
117Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:18:59
118André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:19:07
119Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:31
120Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:19:46
121Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:19:48
122Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:20:09
123Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:57
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:21:10
125Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:21:20
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:21
127Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:29
128Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:22:22
129Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:33
130Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:56
131Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:23:51
132Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:23:58
133Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:24:17
134Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:19
135Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:24:22
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:25:02
137Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:25:03
138Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:06
139Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:32
140Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:25:52
141Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:26:39
142Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:27:03
143Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:27:04
144Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:11
145Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:31:05
146Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:20
147William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:23

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe22pts
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport19
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors16
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott15
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
7Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport9
9Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini9
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
12Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
13Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4
15Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie4
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
17Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
18Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2
19Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie1
20Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini17pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie12
3Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott7
5Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
6Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
7Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3
9Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie3
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
12Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3
13Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb13:26:42
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:10
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:42
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:48
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:50
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:01
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:03:48
13Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:30
15Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:57
16Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:06
17Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:57
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:13
19Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:18:36
20Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:57
21Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:21:59
22Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:22:10

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team39:38:30
2Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Movistar Team0:00:33
6Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
7Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
8LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
9Lotto - Soudal0:00:58
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
11Astana Pro Team0:01:18
12Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
13Team Sky0:03:28
14Dimension Data0:03:44
15Mitchelton-Scott0:04:30
16UAE Team Emirates0:06:53
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:03
18Groupama-FDJ0:10:09
19Direct Energie0:10:59
20Aqua Blue Sport0:20:12
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:35:16

Latest on Cyclingnews