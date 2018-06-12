Tour de Suisse: Juul-Jensen wins stage 4
Küng keeps overall lead in rain-soaked Gstaad
Stage 4: Gansingen - Gstaad
Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton–Scott) attacked from the break of the day and held off the peloton to win stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse on a rain-soaked Gstaad airfield, taking his first win since the 2015 Tour of Denmark. The Danish rider recently completed the Giro d’Italia but had the courage to go in the break and the strength to attack alone after accelerating with Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) on the late climb of the stage.
Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) won the sprint, beating Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) but it was for second place, as Juul-Jensen celebrated his solo win. Peters was cruelly caught 150 metres out. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) finished in the reduced peloton and so retained the overall race lead before Wednesday’s 155.7km stage to Leukerbad and the first mountain finish of this year’s Tour de Suisse.
Juul-Jensen initially seemed to struggle when Peters attacked on the final climb but he explained he rode a clever finale to take his third career victory and the 27th win of the season for the Mitchelton-Scott team.
“When we had two minutes at the bottom of the climb, then suddenly the break started to believe that it was actually possible, and, yeah, I'm over the moon,” he said.
“Coming out of a great Giro with Mitchelton-Scott, I felt that I had good form. When [Peters] attacked I just kept him at a relatively close distance, and I could see that he was maybe taking the corners slightly slower than I was, so I was closing the gap, and then I decided to make the most of it before it was too late.
“It was a long three kilometres on the airfield but it was a fantastic feeling, and especially being here in Switzerland with the king of Switzerland, Michael Albasini, on the team. I'm happy for that good result.”
A wet day in the saddle
The 189km stage from Gansingen to Gstaad was a transfer stage south from the German border to the exclusive Swiss ski resort near Lake Geneva, with the Saanenmöser climb shaking up the finale, worrying the overall contenders and testing the climbing skills of the sprinters.
With another rain-soaked stage expected, the peloton was happy to let a break go away and when Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Silvan Dillier, Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale), Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) and Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) shortly after the flag dropped, they were quickly granted their freedom.
Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) was also part of the move but was soon dropped and swept up by the BMC-led peloton. The gap rose rapidly, touching five minutes after just 13km, putting Dillier in the virtual race lead. Ourselin led the break over the top of the Staffelegg climb before the stage profile flattened and the stage settled. BMC was obliged to do much of the chasing to defend Kung’s yellow jersey but Quick-Step Floors stepped up to help with 75km to go and Bora-Hansgrohe did so a little while later. Iljo Keisse and Juraj Sagan did much of the hard work for the two teams and their sprinters, perhaps happy to be at the front and away from the continuous wheel spray.
The gap to the break gradual came down as the kilometres ticked away and the afternoon wore on, with even a few spills at the numerous level crossings failing to slow the chase.
The second category Saanenmöser climb began 18km from the finish and it was the pivotal point in the stage. The six breakaways initially stayed together and the peloton seemed likely to sweep them up on the climb or on the way down to the Gstaad aerodrome.
However, the attacks changed the pieces on the chessboard, ultimately giving Juul-Jensen his chance. The USA’s Nate Brown was the first to attack with 14km to go. When he was pulled back, Peters jumped away and made a huge effort. Only Juul-Jensen could match his pace and went deep to keep the young Frenchman within reach. It was the worth the effort, as was a second longer effort when Peters attacked again over the top.
The Dane eventually caught Peters on the descent and noticed that he was struggling on the wet corners. He waited for a particularly nasty turn with four kilometres to go and cruelly opened a gap. Peters, after his huge efforts, was unable to close it and was forced to desperately chase the Dane around the exposed airfield.
Juul-Jensen could sense victory and had the endurance to keep going solo and the strength to stay away. He rightly celebrated a well-executed and long-time-coming victory.
Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.
CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:35:56
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|34
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|35
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|43
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|48
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|50
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|60
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|62
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|63
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:41
|67
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:55
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:57
|69
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:03
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:07
|71
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|73
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|75
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|77
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|82
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|83
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|86
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|91
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:56
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|94
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|95
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|102
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|104
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:14
|105
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:06:15
|106
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:41
|107
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:25
|108
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|110
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|111
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|112
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|116
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|117
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|123
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|124
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:59
|125
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|129
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|130
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|131
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|132
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|133
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|134
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|135
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|136
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|137
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|139
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|141
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|142
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:46
|145
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:35
|147
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|3
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|8
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|3
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:36:04
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|3
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:59
|14
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:14
|17
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:06
|18
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:07:17
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|21
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:51
|22
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:26:19
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|18
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:48
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|29
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|34
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:08
|36
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|41
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:19
|42
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|43
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|45
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|46
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:32
|48
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:44
|50
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:52
|51
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|52
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:08
|53
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:03:18
|54
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|55
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|56
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:30
|57
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|58
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:36
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:48
|61
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:11
|62
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:35
|63
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:40
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:21
|65
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:24
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:28
|67
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:43
|68
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:47
|69
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:11
|70
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:22
|71
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:23
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:26
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:46
|74
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:53
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:19
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:07:21
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:07:57
|78
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:07:59
|79
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:00
|80
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:01
|81
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:12
|82
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:20
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:27
|84
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:29
|85
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:32
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:42
|88
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:30
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:49
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:10
|91
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:19
|92
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:33
|93
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:40
|94
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:23
|95
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:11:31
|96
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:49
|97
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:38
|98
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:44
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:04
|101
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:05
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:15
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:25
|104
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:44
|105
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:58
|106
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:05
|107
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:08
|108
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:17
|109
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:58
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:38
|111
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:53
|112
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:07
|113
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:20
|114
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:36
|115
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:55
|116
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:13
|117
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:18:59
|118
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:07
|119
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:31
|120
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:19:46
|121
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:19:48
|122
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:09
|123
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:57
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:10
|125
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:20
|126
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:21
|127
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:29
|128
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:22
|129
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:33
|130
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:56
|131
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:51
|132
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:23:58
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:24:17
|134
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:19
|135
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:24:22
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:25:02
|137
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:25:03
|138
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:06
|139
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:32
|140
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:25:52
|141
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:26:39
|142
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:27:03
|143
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:27:04
|144
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:11
|145
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:31:05
|146
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:20
|147
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|pts
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|7
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|9
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|12
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|13
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|15
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|17
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|18
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|20
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|17
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|3
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|5
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|6
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|7
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13:26:42
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:48
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:48
|13
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:30
|15
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:57
|16
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:06
|17
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:57
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:13
|19
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:18:36
|20
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:57
|21
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:59
|22
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:22:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|39:38:30
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|9
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:58
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|13
|Team Sky
|0:03:28
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:03:44
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:30
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:53
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:03
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:09
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:10:59
|20
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:12
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:35:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy