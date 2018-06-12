Image 1 of 42 Chris Juul-Jensen took an impressive solo victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Stefan Küng (BMC) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 The peloton tries in vain to catch the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Tejay van Garderen stops his power meter after completing the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Michael Matthews won the sprint for second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Chris Juul-Jensen on the podium after stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton–Scott) attacked from the break of the day and held off the peloton to win stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse on a rain-soaked Gstaad airfield, taking his first win since the 2015 Tour of Denmark. The Danish rider recently completed the Giro d’Italia but had the courage to go in the break and the strength to attack alone after accelerating with Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) on the late climb of the stage.

Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) won the sprint, beating Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) but it was for second place, as Juul-Jensen celebrated his solo win. Peters was cruelly caught 150 metres out. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) finished in the reduced peloton and so retained the overall race lead before Wednesday’s 155.7km stage to Leukerbad and the first mountain finish of this year’s Tour de Suisse.

Juul-Jensen initially seemed to struggle when Peters attacked on the final climb but he explained he rode a clever finale to take his third career victory and the 27th win of the season for the Mitchelton-Scott team.

“When we had two minutes at the bottom of the climb, then suddenly the break started to believe that it was actually possible, and, yeah, I'm over the moon,” he said.

“Coming out of a great Giro with Mitchelton-Scott, I felt that I had good form. When [Peters] attacked I just kept him at a relatively close distance, and I could see that he was maybe taking the corners slightly slower than I was, so I was closing the gap, and then I decided to make the most of it before it was too late.

“It was a long three kilometres on the airfield but it was a fantastic feeling, and especially being here in Switzerland with the king of Switzerland, Michael Albasini, on the team. I'm happy for that good result.”

A wet day in the saddle

The 189km stage from Gansingen to Gstaad was a transfer stage south from the German border to the exclusive Swiss ski resort near Lake Geneva, with the Saanenmöser climb shaking up the finale, worrying the overall contenders and testing the climbing skills of the sprinters.

With another rain-soaked stage expected, the peloton was happy to let a break go away and when Chris Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Silvan Dillier, Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale), Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) and Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie) shortly after the flag dropped, they were quickly granted their freedom.

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) was also part of the move but was soon dropped and swept up by the BMC-led peloton. The gap rose rapidly, touching five minutes after just 13km, putting Dillier in the virtual race lead. Ourselin led the break over the top of the Staffelegg climb before the stage profile flattened and the stage settled. BMC was obliged to do much of the chasing to defend Kung’s yellow jersey but Quick-Step Floors stepped up to help with 75km to go and Bora-Hansgrohe did so a little while later. Iljo Keisse and Juraj Sagan did much of the hard work for the two teams and their sprinters, perhaps happy to be at the front and away from the continuous wheel spray.

The gap to the break gradual came down as the kilometres ticked away and the afternoon wore on, with even a few spills at the numerous level crossings failing to slow the chase.

The second category Saanenmöser climb began 18km from the finish and it was the pivotal point in the stage. The six breakaways initially stayed together and the peloton seemed likely to sweep them up on the climb or on the way down to the Gstaad aerodrome.

However, the attacks changed the pieces on the chessboard, ultimately giving Juul-Jensen his chance. The USA’s Nate Brown was the first to attack with 14km to go. When he was pulled back, Peters jumped away and made a huge effort. Only Juul-Jensen could match his pace and went deep to keep the young Frenchman within reach. It was the worth the effort, as was a second longer effort when Peters attacked again over the top.





The Dane eventually caught Peters on the descent and noticed that he was struggling on the wet corners. He waited for a particularly nasty turn with four kilometres to go and cruelly opened a gap. Peters, after his huge efforts, was unable to close it and was forced to desperately chase the Dane around the exposed airfield.

Juul-Jensen could sense victory and had the endurance to keep going solo and the strength to stay away. He rightly celebrated a well-executed and long-time-coming victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 4:35:56 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:08 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 22 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 25 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 30 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 34 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 35 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 43 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 47 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 48 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 50 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 54 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 59 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 60 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 62 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 63 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:41 67 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:55 68 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:57 69 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:03 70 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:07 71 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 73 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 75 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 77 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 79 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 80 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 81 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 82 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 83 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 84 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 86 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 88 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 91 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:56 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:22 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 95 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 96 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 98 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 102 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:29 104 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:14 105 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:06:15 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:41 107 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:25 108 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 109 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 110 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 111 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 112 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 115 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 116 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 117 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 124 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:59 125 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 127 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 129 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 130 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 131 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 132 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 133 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 134 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 135 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 136 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 137 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 139 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 141 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 142 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 143 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:46 145 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:35 147 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Steghaltenstrasse, 131.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 3 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Thunstrasse, 171.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 6 pts 2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Finish - Gstaad, 189.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 12 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 8 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 1 - Staffelegg, 23.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Saanenmoserstrasse, 179.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 3 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:36:04 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 3 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 11 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:59 14 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:14 17 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:06 18 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:07:17 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 21 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:51 22 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:27

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13:26:19 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:17 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 18 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 19 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:48 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:49 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 23 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 29 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:05 34 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:08 36 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 39 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:13 41 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:19 42 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 45 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:01:40 46 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:22 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:32 48 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:34 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:44 50 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:52 51 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 52 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:08 53 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:03:18 54 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 55 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:24 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:30 57 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 58 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:36 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:48 61 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:11 62 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:35 63 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:40 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:21 65 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:24 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:28 67 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:43 68 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:47 69 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:11 70 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:22 71 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:23 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:26 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:46 74 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:53 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:19 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:07:21 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:07:57 78 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:59 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:00 80 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:01 81 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:12 82 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:20 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:27 84 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:29 85 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:32 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:42 88 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:30 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:49 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:10 91 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:19 92 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:33 93 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:40 94 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:23 95 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:11:31 96 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:49 97 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:38 98 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 99 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:44 100 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:04 101 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:05 102 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:15 103 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:25 104 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:44 105 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:58 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:05 107 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:08 108 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:17 109 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:58 110 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:38 111 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:16:53 112 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:07 113 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:20 114 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:36 115 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:55 116 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:13 117 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:18:59 118 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:07 119 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:31 120 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:19:46 121 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:19:48 122 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:09 123 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:57 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:21:10 125 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:20 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:21 127 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:29 128 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:22 129 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:33 130 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:22:56 131 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:51 132 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:23:58 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:24:17 134 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:19 135 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:24:22 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:25:02 137 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:25:03 138 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:06 139 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:32 140 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:25:52 141 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:26:39 142 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:27:03 143 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:27:04 144 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:11 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:31:05 146 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:20 147 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:23

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 19 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 15 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 9 9 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 12 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 13 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4 15 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4 16 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 17 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 18 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 19 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 1 20 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 17 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 12 3 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 7 5 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 6 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 7 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 9 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 12 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 13 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 13:26:42 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 7 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:42 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:48 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:50 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:01 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:48 13 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:30 15 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:57 16 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:06 17 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:57 18 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:13 19 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:18:36 20 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:57 21 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:59 22 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:22:10