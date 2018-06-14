Trending

Tour de Suisse: Kragh Andersen wins stage 6

Richie Porte extends overall lead in Gommiswald

Image 1 of 41

Image 1 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 41

Image 2 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rides alone near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rides alone near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 41

Image 3 of 41

Richie Porte celebrates a successful outing after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte celebrates a successful outing after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 41

Image 4 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 41

Image 5 of 41

Mathias Frank of Switzerland and Team AG2R La Mondiale finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Mathias Frank of Switzerland and Team AG2R La Mondiale finishes stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 41

Image 6 of 41

Nathan Haas finishes second on stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Nathan Haas finishes second on stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 41

Image 7 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 41

Image 8 of 41

Best Young Rider Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)

Best Young Rider Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 41

Image 9 of 41

Jon Izagirre Insausti (Bahrain Merida) was most agressive rider on stage 6

Jon Izagirre Insausti (Bahrain Merida) was most agressive rider on stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 41

Image 10 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 6

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 41

Image 11 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 6

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 6
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 41

Image 12 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rides alone near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rides alone near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 41

Image 13 of 41

Michael Gogl on the attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Michael Gogl on the attacks near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 41

Image 14 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rides alone near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) rides alone near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 41

Image 15 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) and Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo) near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) and Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo) near the end of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 41

Image 16 of 41

The peloton on one of the climbs during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton on one of the climbs during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 41

Image 17 of 41

Snow along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Snow along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 41

Image 18 of 41

Richie Porte gets congratulations after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte gets congratulations after stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 41

Image 19 of 41

Trek-Segafredo's Michael Gogl on the attack during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Trek-Segafredo's Michael Gogl on the attack during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 41

Image 20 of 41

Snow along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Snow along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 41

Image 21 of 41

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 41

Image 22 of 41

Richie Porte in yellow during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte in yellow during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 41

Image 23 of 41

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 41

Image 24 of 41

Richie Porte in yellow during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte in yellow during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 41

Image 25 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) in the break during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) in the break during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 41

Image 26 of 41

Nathan Haas leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Nathan Haas leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 41

Image 27 of 41

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 41

Image 28 of 41

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) in the break during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) in the break during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 41

Image 29 of 41

Michael Gogl leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Michael Gogl leads the breakaway during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 41

Image 30 of 41

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 41

Image 31 of 41

Richie Porte in yellow during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte in yellow during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 41

Image 32 of 41

Switchbacks in the mountains of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Switchbacks in the mountains of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 41

Image 33 of 41

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 41

Image 34 of 41

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 41

Image 35 of 41

The peloton during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 41

Image 36 of 41

The peloton in the mountains at stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

The peloton in the mountains at stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 41

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 41

Image 38 of 41

The field racing during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

The field racing during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 41

Image 39 of 41

Switchbacks in the mountains of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Switchbacks in the mountains of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 41

Image 40 of 41

Switchbacks in the mountains of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Switchbacks in the mountains of stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 41

Image 41 of 41

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) took victory from the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse as Richie Porte (BMC Racing) extended his overall lead with an attack on the late climb to the line in Gommiswald. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin), unable to match Andersen’s surge on the third-category climb, which topped out just shy of a kilometre from the line, crossed the line nine seconds down.

Several seconds behind the Australian came the remaining remnants of the breakaway - which had once been as large as 18 - led by Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) for third place. In amongst that group of five was the yellow jersey of Porte, who had stormed up the climb, at such a rate that Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and the rest of his rivals had to relent and watch him disappear up the road.

The Tasmanian finished 12 seconds ahead of the main GC group to extend his lead to 32 seconds over the Sunweb duo of Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen.

With two hors categorie climbs on the menu, both packed into the first half of the 169km route before a valley approach to the short final climb, it was always going to be a hard stage to predict, and one where a breakaway would have more than a fighting chance.

Kregh Andersen got himself into a break of 18 ahead of the Furkapass at 2,429 metres, and was still there when the group thinned on the subsequent ascent of the Klausenpass. Once down the other side, he found himself in the valley with Haas, Izagirre, Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo), and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), and a lead of more than four minutes.

A lot would depend on whether the Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team would chase down the break, but neither the world champion nor any other stage win hopefuls committed, and it was down to BMC to manage the gap to protect the jersey, Monfort having started the day 2:31 down.

Heading onto the short final climb with a lead of just over two minutes, the breakaway riders knew it was in the bag, even if Porte’s dramatic surge decimated the gap. Gogl was the first to attack with just over two kilometres to go but Kragh Andersen, who had been instructed not to work in the break from about 20km out, caught him a few hundred metres from the top of the climb and held on in the flatter run to the line to collect the first WorldTour win of his career.

“It’s still a bit unreal,” he said. “I didn’t expect this when I woke up this morning. I’m thankful the team gave me this opportunity to go into the break. How the team helped me in the break, it was super nice that it worked out. It was a relief for me.

“I was surprised that nobody followed Gogl when he attacked. I had to play a hard game and waited. I was with Monfort, and then after that, time was running out and to dig deep to see if I could catch up with Michael. It worked out. The whole day was super hard. It wasn’t really a day for me with three and a half thousand altitude metres. I’m quite a heavy guy, but I trained hard for it in the last few weeks so it is nice that it paid off.”

How it unfolded

There was always going to be plenty of interest in the breakaway and as it was nearly 20 riders who got away in the opening kilometres.

In there were Kregh Andersen, Haas, Izagirre, Gogl, Gautier, Monfort, Sep Vanmarke (EF-Drapac), Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie) Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue), Magus Cort Nielsen (Astana), Jan Polanc (UAE), Nicholas Dougall (Dimension Data), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Michael Golas (Team Sky). Late to the party were the Quick-Step Floors duo of Iljo Keisse and Tim Declercq to make it 18.

The group opened up a lead of four minutes by the time they’d scaled the Furkapass after 40 kilometres, where Haas took maximum points in the KOM standings. The pace was hard enough to drop Keisse, Declercq, Polanc, Gautier, Dougall, Golas, Vanmarcke, and Wynants, but not enough to distance them to such an extent as to prevent them from regaining contact on the long descent.

There wasn’t much flat before the road headed uphill again for another major mountain pass, the Klausenpass, with the break starting the climb with a lead of 3:30. This time Keisse, Declercq, Polanc, Dougall, Wynants, and Konrad were all dropped for good early on.

Taaramae then decided to go on the attack, and opened up nearly a minute as he led the race over the top and collected maximum KOM points, only to sit up and wait for his remaining companions on the descent.

By that point, the front group contained just seven riders, as Vanmarcke, Golas and Cort were distanced late on the climb. Despite a prolonged chase down the descent and through the valley, they wouldn’t see the front of the race again. Christian suffered a mechanical and had to drop back to that group, while Taaramae was cooked and dropped back to the peloton.

With a gap of 3:45 and 30-odd kilometres to cover before the finale, the race hung in the balance, but it soon became clear no one would be coming through to help BMC on the front of the peloton.

Kragh Andersen, Haas, Izagirre, Gautier, Gogl, and Monfort still had three minutes with under 20km remaining and started to believe. It was at this point that Kragh Andersen, who had teammates sitting second and third overall, was told to sit on the back of the group. The energy he saved perhaps proved the difference in the finale.

Gogl was the first to attack on the short punchy climb but the others bided their time. When Kragh Andersen went he passed a rapidly fading Gogl with 1.4km to go, and held on despite a chase from Haas.

Down the road, however, the drama was unfolding. Having sat in behind his teammates all day, Porte emerged on the front of the peloton and danced out of the saddle. What looked at first like an attempt to shake the legs and keep himself in a good position, soon turned into a decisive attack as he slowly but surely wound up the tempo. Quintana was safely on the wheel as the bunch thinned out dramatically but soon even he couldn’t hold the pace and Porte ghosted clear to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey and issue a statement of intent for the rest of the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4:59:53
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:24
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:25
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
7Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:39
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
21Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
22Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
25Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
28Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
31Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
32Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:20
34Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:25
37Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
39Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:29
40Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:43
41Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:01:45
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
43Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:04
44Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:16
45Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
46Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
48Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
49Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:36
51Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:54
52José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
53Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
54Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
55Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
56Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:25
58Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
61Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
62Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:37
64Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:56
65Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
68Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:09
70Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:29
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:04:44
72Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
73Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
74Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
75Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:02
78Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:09
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:10
80Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
81Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
82Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
83Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:41
84Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:06:47
85Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:49
86Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:54
87Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:04
88Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:08
89Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:10
90Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
91Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:55
92Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:18
93Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:10:32
94Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:14:05
95Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
98Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
99Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
100Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:32
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
102Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:15:51
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
105Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
106Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
107Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
108Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
109Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
111Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
112Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:16:18
117Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:24:45
118Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
119Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
121Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
122Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
124Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
126Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
127André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
128Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
129Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
131Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
132Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
133Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
134Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
135Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
136Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
137Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
140Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
141Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:25:26
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFScott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Hauptstrasse - km 156.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6pts
2Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Benknerstrasse - km 179.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6pts
2Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb12pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin8
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - Furkapass - km 37.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin20pts
2Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport15
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4

Mountain 2 - Klausenpass - km 116.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie20pts
2Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport15
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin10
4Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4

Mountain 3 - Uznacherstrasse - km 184.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb4:59:53
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:39
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
5Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
10Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
11Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:29
12Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:55
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:51
14Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
16Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
17Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:24:45
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb15:00:57
2Katusha-Alpecin0:00:25
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
4Astana Pro Team0:01:09
5Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
6Dimension Data0:01:24
7Movistar Team0:01:25
8Bahrain-Merida0:01:28
9BMC Racing Team0:03:40
10LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:53
11Aqua Blue Sport0:05:03
12Groupama-FDJ0:05:40
13Team Sky0:06:05
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:54
15Quick-Step Floors0:07:56
16Direct Energie0:08:03
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:19
18Mitchelton-Scott0:11:41
19Lotto - Soudal0:14:06
20UAE Team Emirates0:14:51
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:40:38

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team22:04:13
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:32
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:33
5Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:45
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:48
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:52
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:04
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
14Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
15Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:25
16Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:29
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
18Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:36
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:45
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
21Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:02:00
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
24François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
25Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:10
26Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:15
27Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:42
28Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:06
29Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:22
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:20
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:05:23
32Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:05:25
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:32
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:05:45
35Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:04
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:46
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:09
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:13
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:07:45
40Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:08:40
41Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:28
42José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:36
43Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:28
44Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:43
45Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:46
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:14:16
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:30
48Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:43
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:50
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:09
51Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:21
52Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:45
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:17:30
54Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:18:28
55Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:20:00
56José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:05
57Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:21:45
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:21:57
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:58
60Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:04
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:22:27
62Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:51
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:55
64Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:23
65Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:24
66Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:25:07
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:25:48
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:36
69Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:34
70Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:29:00
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:46
72Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:19
73Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:32:06
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:32:20
75Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:33:03
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:33:18
77Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:35:28
78Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:35:44
79Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:06
80Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:36:45
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:38:01
82Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:11
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:40:39
84Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:49
85Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:40:55
86Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:58
87Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:41:48
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:53
89Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:42:25
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:42:51
91Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:43:51
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:45:16
93Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:45:21
94Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:45:47
95Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:46:11
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:21
97Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:46:28
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:47:01
99Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:47:45
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:47:52
101Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:01
102Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:49:05
103Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:49:08
104Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:50:10
105Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:50:38
106Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:51:18
107Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:51:26
108Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:46
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:26
110Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:53:55
111Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:54:21
112Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:54:32
113Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:54:56
114Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:55:13
115Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:55:27
116Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:56:47
117Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:16
118Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:57:22
119Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:09
120Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:02:13
121Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:51
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:03:59
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ1:04:32
124Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:43
125Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:05:54
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:06:47
127Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport1:07:11
128Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky1:07:33
129André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:07:41
130Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:08:20
131Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:08:22
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:09:44
133Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:09:54
134Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:12:25
135Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:12:51
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1:13:36
137Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:14:06
138Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:14:26
139Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:16:18
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:19:39
141Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1:20:54

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe22pts
2Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport19
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors16
5Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott15
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin14
8Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb13
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb12
11Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
12Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport9
13Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini9
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
16Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport6
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
19Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data6
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
23Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4
24Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie4
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
27Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
28Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
31Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
32Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2
33Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie2
34Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
35Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport33pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin32
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie22
4Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport20
5Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie20
6Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini17
7Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
10Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin15
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb14
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
13Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie12
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie12
15Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
16Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data8
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott7
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
19Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
20Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
21Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
22Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
23Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie3
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
25Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
26Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb22:04:45
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:01
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:57
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:04
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:38
7Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:43
8Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:04:53
9Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:37
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:56
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:17:56
12Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:32:31
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:41:53
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:43:19
15Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:55
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:44
17Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:01:41
18Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:05:22
19Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky1:07:01
20Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:09:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team65:34:26
2Astana Pro Team0:01:39
3Bahrain-Merida0:01:49
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
5Team Sunweb0:02:23
6BMC Racing Team0:06:01
7Katusha-Alpecin0:07:07
8Trek-Segafredo0:13:45
9LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:32
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:33
11Dimension Data0:22:51
12Lotto - Soudal0:28:59
13Quick-Step Floors0:30:53
14Team Sky0:32:10
15Mitchelton-Scott0:38:47
16Direct Energie0:42:13
17UAE Team Emirates0:45:10
18Groupama-FDJ0:52:37
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:55:29
20Aqua Blue Sport1:19:51
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2:03:30

 

