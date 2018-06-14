Tour de Suisse: Kragh Andersen wins stage 6
Richie Porte extends overall lead in Gommiswald
Stage 6: Fiesch - Gommiswald
Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) took victory from the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse as Richie Porte (BMC Racing) extended his overall lead with an attack on the late climb to the line in Gommiswald. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin), unable to match Andersen’s surge on the third-category climb, which topped out just shy of a kilometre from the line, crossed the line nine seconds down.
Several seconds behind the Australian came the remaining remnants of the breakaway - which had once been as large as 18 - led by Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) for third place. In amongst that group of five was the yellow jersey of Porte, who had stormed up the climb, at such a rate that Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and the rest of his rivals had to relent and watch him disappear up the road.
The Tasmanian finished 12 seconds ahead of the main GC group to extend his lead to 32 seconds over the Sunweb duo of Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen.
With two hors categorie climbs on the menu, both packed into the first half of the 169km route before a valley approach to the short final climb, it was always going to be a hard stage to predict, and one where a breakaway would have more than a fighting chance.
Kregh Andersen got himself into a break of 18 ahead of the Furkapass at 2,429 metres, and was still there when the group thinned on the subsequent ascent of the Klausenpass. Once down the other side, he found himself in the valley with Haas, Izagirre, Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo), and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), and a lead of more than four minutes.
A lot would depend on whether the Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team would chase down the break, but neither the world champion nor any other stage win hopefuls committed, and it was down to BMC to manage the gap to protect the jersey, Monfort having started the day 2:31 down.
Heading onto the short final climb with a lead of just over two minutes, the breakaway riders knew it was in the bag, even if Porte’s dramatic surge decimated the gap. Gogl was the first to attack with just over two kilometres to go but Kragh Andersen, who had been instructed not to work in the break from about 20km out, caught him a few hundred metres from the top of the climb and held on in the flatter run to the line to collect the first WorldTour win of his career.
“It’s still a bit unreal,” he said. “I didn’t expect this when I woke up this morning. I’m thankful the team gave me this opportunity to go into the break. How the team helped me in the break, it was super nice that it worked out. It was a relief for me.
“I was surprised that nobody followed Gogl when he attacked. I had to play a hard game and waited. I was with Monfort, and then after that, time was running out and to dig deep to see if I could catch up with Michael. It worked out. The whole day was super hard. It wasn’t really a day for me with three and a half thousand altitude metres. I’m quite a heavy guy, but I trained hard for it in the last few weeks so it is nice that it paid off.”
How it unfolded
There was always going to be plenty of interest in the breakaway and as it was nearly 20 riders who got away in the opening kilometres.
In there were Kregh Andersen, Haas, Izagirre, Gogl, Gautier, Monfort, Sep Vanmarke (EF-Drapac), Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie) Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue), Magus Cort Nielsen (Astana), Jan Polanc (UAE), Nicholas Dougall (Dimension Data), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Michael Golas (Team Sky). Late to the party were the Quick-Step Floors duo of Iljo Keisse and Tim Declercq to make it 18.
The group opened up a lead of four minutes by the time they’d scaled the Furkapass after 40 kilometres, where Haas took maximum points in the KOM standings. The pace was hard enough to drop Keisse, Declercq, Polanc, Gautier, Dougall, Golas, Vanmarcke, and Wynants, but not enough to distance them to such an extent as to prevent them from regaining contact on the long descent.
There wasn’t much flat before the road headed uphill again for another major mountain pass, the Klausenpass, with the break starting the climb with a lead of 3:30. This time Keisse, Declercq, Polanc, Dougall, Wynants, and Konrad were all dropped for good early on.
Taaramae then decided to go on the attack, and opened up nearly a minute as he led the race over the top and collected maximum KOM points, only to sit up and wait for his remaining companions on the descent.
By that point, the front group contained just seven riders, as Vanmarcke, Golas and Cort were distanced late on the climb. Despite a prolonged chase down the descent and through the valley, they wouldn’t see the front of the race again. Christian suffered a mechanical and had to drop back to that group, while Taaramae was cooked and dropped back to the peloton.
With a gap of 3:45 and 30-odd kilometres to cover before the finale, the race hung in the balance, but it soon became clear no one would be coming through to help BMC on the front of the peloton.
Kragh Andersen, Haas, Izagirre, Gautier, Gogl, and Monfort still had three minutes with under 20km remaining and started to believe. It was at this point that Kragh Andersen, who had teammates sitting second and third overall, was told to sit on the back of the group. The energy he saved perhaps proved the difference in the finale.
Gogl was the first to attack on the short punchy climb but the others bided their time. When Kragh Andersen went he passed a rapidly fading Gogl with 1.4km to go, and held on despite a chase from Haas.
Down the road, however, the drama was unfolding. Having sat in behind his teammates all day, Porte emerged on the front of the peloton and danced out of the saddle. What looked at first like an attempt to shake the legs and keep himself in a good position, soon turned into a decisive attack as he slowly but surely wound up the tempo. Quintana was safely on the wheel as the bunch thinned out dramatically but soon even he couldn’t hold the pace and Porte ghosted clear to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey and issue a statement of intent for the rest of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4:59:53
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:24
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:39
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|25
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|29
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|31
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:20
|34
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:25
|37
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:29
|40
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:43
|41
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|43
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:04
|44
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:16
|45
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|49
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:36
|51
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|52
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|55
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|56
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:25
|58
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:37
|64
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:56
|65
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:09
|70
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:29
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|72
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|73
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:02
|78
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:10
|80
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|83
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:41
|84
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:06:47
|85
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:49
|86
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:54
|87
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:04
|88
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:08
|89
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:10
|90
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|91
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:55
|92
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:18
|93
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:10:32
|94
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:05
|95
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:32
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:51
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|106
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:18
|117
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:24:45
|118
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|119
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|122
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|126
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|127
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|132
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|133
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|134
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|135
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|137
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|140
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:25:26
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|4
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|4:59:53
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:39
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|11
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:29
|12
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:55
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:51
|14
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|17
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:24:45
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|15:00:57
|2
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:25
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:01:24
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:25
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:28
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|10
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:53
|11
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:03
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:40
|13
|Team Sky
|0:06:05
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:54
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:56
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:08:03
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:19
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:41
|19
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:14:06
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:51
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:40:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22:04:13
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:32
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:33
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:48
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:04
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:05
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|15
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:25
|16
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:29
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:36
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|21
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|24
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|25
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:10
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:15
|27
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:42
|28
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:06
|29
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:22
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:20
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:23
|32
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:25
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:32
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:45
|35
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:04
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:46
|37
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:09
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:13
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:45
|40
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:08:40
|41
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:28
|42
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:36
|43
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:28
|44
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:43
|45
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:46
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:14:16
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:30
|48
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:43
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:50
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:09
|51
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:21
|52
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:45
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:17:30
|54
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:18:28
|55
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:00
|56
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:05
|57
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:21:45
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:21:57
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:58
|60
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:04
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:27
|62
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:51
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:55
|64
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:23
|65
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:24
|66
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:25:07
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:25:48
|68
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:36
|69
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:34
|70
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:29:00
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:46
|72
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:19
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:32:06
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:20
|75
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:33:03
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:18
|77
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:35:28
|78
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:44
|79
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:06
|80
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:36:45
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:38:01
|82
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:11
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:40:39
|84
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:49
|85
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:40:55
|86
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:58
|87
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:48
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:53
|89
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:42:25
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:51
|91
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:51
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:16
|93
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:45:21
|94
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:47
|95
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:46:11
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:21
|97
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:28
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:47:01
|99
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:45
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:52
|101
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:01
|102
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:49:05
|103
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:49:08
|104
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:50:10
|105
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:50:38
|106
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:18
|107
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:26
|108
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:51:46
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:53:26
|110
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:55
|111
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:54:21
|112
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:54:32
|113
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:54:56
|114
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:55:13
|115
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:55:27
|116
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:56:47
|117
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:16
|118
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:57:22
|119
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:09
|120
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:02:13
|121
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:51
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:59
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:04:32
|124
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:43
|125
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:54
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:06:47
|127
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:07:11
|128
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:07:33
|129
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:41
|130
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:08:20
|131
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:08:22
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:44
|133
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:09:54
|134
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:25
|135
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:12:51
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:13:36
|137
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:14:06
|138
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:14:26
|139
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:16:18
|140
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:19:39
|141
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:20:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|pts
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|5
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|8
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|12
|11
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|13
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|16
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|19
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|6
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|21
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|24
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|27
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|28
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|31
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|32
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|34
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|35
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|4
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|5
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|20
|6
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|17
|7
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|10
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|13
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|16
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|8
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|19
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|20
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|21
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|23
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|24
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|28
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22:04:45
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:01
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:57
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:38
|7
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|8
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:53
|9
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:37
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:56
|11
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:17:56
|12
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:32:31
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:41:53
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:43:19
|15
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:55
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:56:44
|17
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:01:41
|18
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:22
|19
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:07:01
|20
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:09:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|65:34:26
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:49
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:23
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:01
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:07
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:45
|9
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:32
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:33
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:22:51
|12
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:28:59
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:30:53
|14
|Team Sky
|0:32:10
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:47
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:42:13
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:10
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:52:37
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:55:29
|20
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:19:51
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2:03:30
