Soren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) took victory from the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse as Richie Porte (BMC Racing) extended his overall lead with an attack on the late climb to the line in Gommiswald. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin), unable to match Andersen’s surge on the third-category climb, which topped out just shy of a kilometre from the line, crossed the line nine seconds down.

Several seconds behind the Australian came the remaining remnants of the breakaway - which had once been as large as 18 - led by Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) for third place. In amongst that group of five was the yellow jersey of Porte, who had stormed up the climb, at such a rate that Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and the rest of his rivals had to relent and watch him disappear up the road.

The Tasmanian finished 12 seconds ahead of the main GC group to extend his lead to 32 seconds over the Sunweb duo of Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen.

With two hors categorie climbs on the menu, both packed into the first half of the 169km route before a valley approach to the short final climb, it was always going to be a hard stage to predict, and one where a breakaway would have more than a fighting chance.

Kregh Andersen got himself into a break of 18 ahead of the Furkapass at 2,429 metres, and was still there when the group thinned on the subsequent ascent of the Klausenpass. Once down the other side, he found himself in the valley with Haas, Izagirre, Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Michael Gogl (Trek-Segafredo), and Cyril Gautier (AG2R La Mondiale), and a lead of more than four minutes.

A lot would depend on whether the Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team would chase down the break, but neither the world champion nor any other stage win hopefuls committed, and it was down to BMC to manage the gap to protect the jersey, Monfort having started the day 2:31 down.

Heading onto the short final climb with a lead of just over two minutes, the breakaway riders knew it was in the bag, even if Porte’s dramatic surge decimated the gap. Gogl was the first to attack with just over two kilometres to go but Kragh Andersen, who had been instructed not to work in the break from about 20km out, caught him a few hundred metres from the top of the climb and held on in the flatter run to the line to collect the first WorldTour win of his career.

“It’s still a bit unreal,” he said. “I didn’t expect this when I woke up this morning. I’m thankful the team gave me this opportunity to go into the break. How the team helped me in the break, it was super nice that it worked out. It was a relief for me.

“I was surprised that nobody followed Gogl when he attacked. I had to play a hard game and waited. I was with Monfort, and then after that, time was running out and to dig deep to see if I could catch up with Michael. It worked out. The whole day was super hard. It wasn’t really a day for me with three and a half thousand altitude metres. I’m quite a heavy guy, but I trained hard for it in the last few weeks so it is nice that it paid off.”

How it unfolded

There was always going to be plenty of interest in the breakaway and as it was nearly 20 riders who got away in the opening kilometres.

In there were Kregh Andersen, Haas, Izagirre, Gogl, Gautier, Monfort, Sep Vanmarke (EF-Drapac), Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie) Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue), Magus Cort Nielsen (Astana), Jan Polanc (UAE), Nicholas Dougall (Dimension Data), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), and Michael Golas (Team Sky). Late to the party were the Quick-Step Floors duo of Iljo Keisse and Tim Declercq to make it 18.

The group opened up a lead of four minutes by the time they’d scaled the Furkapass after 40 kilometres, where Haas took maximum points in the KOM standings. The pace was hard enough to drop Keisse, Declercq, Polanc, Gautier, Dougall, Golas, Vanmarcke, and Wynants, but not enough to distance them to such an extent as to prevent them from regaining contact on the long descent.

There wasn’t much flat before the road headed uphill again for another major mountain pass, the Klausenpass, with the break starting the climb with a lead of 3:30. This time Keisse, Declercq, Polanc, Dougall, Wynants, and Konrad were all dropped for good early on.

Taaramae then decided to go on the attack, and opened up nearly a minute as he led the race over the top and collected maximum KOM points, only to sit up and wait for his remaining companions on the descent.

By that point, the front group contained just seven riders, as Vanmarcke, Golas and Cort were distanced late on the climb. Despite a prolonged chase down the descent and through the valley, they wouldn’t see the front of the race again. Christian suffered a mechanical and had to drop back to that group, while Taaramae was cooked and dropped back to the peloton.

With a gap of 3:45 and 30-odd kilometres to cover before the finale, the race hung in the balance, but it soon became clear no one would be coming through to help BMC on the front of the peloton.

Kragh Andersen, Haas, Izagirre, Gautier, Gogl, and Monfort still had three minutes with under 20km remaining and started to believe. It was at this point that Kragh Andersen, who had teammates sitting second and third overall, was told to sit on the back of the group. The energy he saved perhaps proved the difference in the finale.

Gogl was the first to attack on the short punchy climb but the others bided their time. When Kragh Andersen went he passed a rapidly fading Gogl with 1.4km to go, and held on despite a chase from Haas.

Down the road, however, the drama was unfolding. Having sat in behind his teammates all day, Porte emerged on the front of the peloton and danced out of the saddle. What looked at first like an attempt to shake the legs and keep himself in a good position, soon turned into a decisive attack as he slowly but surely wound up the tempo. Quintana was safely on the wheel as the bunch thinned out dramatically but soon even he couldn’t hold the pace and Porte ghosted clear to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey and issue a statement of intent for the rest of the race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4:59:53 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:24 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 7 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:39 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 23 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 24 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 25 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 31 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:20 34 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25 37 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 39 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:29 40 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:43 41 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:01:45 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 43 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:04 44 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:16 45 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 48 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 49 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:36 51 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:54 52 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 55 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:25 58 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 63 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:37 64 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:56 65 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:09 70 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:29 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:04:44 72 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 73 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 74 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 75 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:02 78 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:09 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:10 80 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 81 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 83 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:41 84 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:06:47 85 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:49 86 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:54 87 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:04 88 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:08 89 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:10 90 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 91 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:55 92 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:18 93 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:10:32 94 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:05 95 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 98 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 99 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 100 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:32 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:51 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 106 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 107 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 111 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 112 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:18 117 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:24:45 118 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 119 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 121 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 122 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 126 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 127 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 131 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 132 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 133 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 134 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 135 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 136 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 137 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 140 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 141 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:25:26 DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Hauptstrasse - km 156.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 pts 2 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Benknerstrasse - km 179.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 pts 2 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 12 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 8 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - Furkapass - km 37.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 15 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4

Mountain 2 - Klausenpass - km 116.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 20 pts 2 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 15 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 4 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4

Mountain 3 - Uznacherstrasse - km 184.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4:59:53 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:39 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 9 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 10 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 11 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:29 12 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:55 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:51 14 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 17 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:24:45 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 15:00:57 2 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:25 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 4 Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 6 Dimension Data 0:01:24 7 Movistar Team 0:01:25 8 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:28 9 BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 10 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:53 11 Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:03 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:05:40 13 Team Sky 0:06:05 14 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:54 15 Quick-Step Floors 0:07:56 16 Direct Energie 0:08:03 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:19 18 Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:41 19 Lotto - Soudal 0:14:06 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:14:51 21 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:40:38

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22:04:13 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:32 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:33 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:45 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:48 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:58 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:04 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:05 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 15 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:25 16 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:29 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 18 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:36 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:45 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 21 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:02:00 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 24 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 25 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:10 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:15 27 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:42 28 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:06 29 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:22 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:20 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:23 32 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:25 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:32 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:45 35 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:04 36 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:46 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:09 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:13 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:45 40 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:08:40 41 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:28 42 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:36 43 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:28 44 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:43 45 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:46 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:14:16 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:30 48 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:43 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:50 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:09 51 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:21 52 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:45 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:17:30 54 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:18:28 55 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:00 56 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:05 57 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:21:45 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:21:57 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:58 60 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:04 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:27 62 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:51 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:55 64 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:23 65 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:24 66 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:25:07 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:25:48 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:36 69 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:28:34 70 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:29:00 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:46 72 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:19 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:32:06 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:20 75 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:33:03 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:18 77 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:35:28 78 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:35:44 79 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:06 80 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:36:45 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:38:01 82 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:11 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:40:39 84 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:49 85 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:40:55 86 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:58 87 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:48 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:53 89 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:42:25 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:51 91 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:51 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:45:16 93 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:45:21 94 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:47 95 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:46:11 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:21 97 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:28 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:47:01 99 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:47:45 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:52 101 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:01 102 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:49:05 103 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:49:08 104 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:50:10 105 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:50:38 106 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:18 107 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:26 108 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:46 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:53:26 110 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:53:55 111 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:54:21 112 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:54:32 113 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:54:56 114 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:55:13 115 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:55:27 116 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:56:47 117 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:16 118 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:57:22 119 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:09 120 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:02:13 121 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:51 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:59 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:04:32 124 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:43 125 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:54 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:06:47 127 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 1:07:11 128 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 1:07:33 129 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:07:41 130 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:08:20 131 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:08:22 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:09:44 133 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:09:54 134 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:25 135 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:12:51 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:13:36 137 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:14:06 138 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:14:26 139 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:16:18 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:19:39 141 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1:20:54

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 19 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 5 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 15 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 13 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 12 11 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 12 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 9 13 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 16 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 6 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 19 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 6 20 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 21 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4 24 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 27 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 28 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 31 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 32 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 34 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 35 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 33 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 22 4 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 20 5 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 20 6 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 17 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 10 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 15 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 13 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 12 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 12 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 16 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 8 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 7 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 19 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 20 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 21 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 23 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 24 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 25 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 22:04:45 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:01 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:57 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:04 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:38 7 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:43 8 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:53 9 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:37 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:56 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:17:56 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:32:31 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:41:53 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:43:19 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:54:55 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:56:44 17 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:01:41 18 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:22 19 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 1:07:01 20 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:09:22