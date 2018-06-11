Trending

Tour de Suisse: Colbrelli wins stage 3

Küng stays in the overall lead after bunch sprint in Gansingen

Image 1 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

Stefan Kung (BMC) in yellow after stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) was the Most Aggressive Rider during stage 3 at Tour de suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Sam Oomen (Team SunwebI) in the green jersey of the best young rider at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini) in the blue mountain jersey after stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Calvin Watson of Australia and Aqua Blue Sport in the black points jersey after stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

A rider congratulates Sonny Colbrelli after the Italian won stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse ahead of Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 46

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) wears the green best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 46

Spectators have a birds-eye view of the action during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

The bunch during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Maciej Bodnar (Bora - Hansgrohe) leads the bunch during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the break during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

The peloton in action near the end of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) rides alone during stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

Christopher Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) rides alone during stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

Jose Goncalves of Portugal and Team Katusha-Alpecin attacks near the end of stage 3 at tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

Philippe Gilbert rides in the bunch near the end of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

Peter Sagan attacks near the end of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

Jasper De Buyst (Team Lotto Soudal) - Ridley Bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Willem Jakobus Smit and Maurits Lammertink (Katusha Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Spilak (Katusha Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Marcel Sieberg )Lotto Soudal) - Ridley Bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Michael Schar (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Ian Stannard and Sebastian Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Tim Declercq and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport Team) wears the black points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Tim Declercq (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Jose Goncalves (Katusha Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Jasper De Buyst (Team Lotto Soudal) - Ridley Bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse in Gansingen after an action-packed finale. Colbrelli edged out Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) as the three almost came together on the line.

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) finished safely in the bunch to keep a hold of his overall race lead with a three-second advantage over teammate Greg Van Avermaet.

There were no proper sprint trains on the run to the line with most of the lead-out rider burned out of the bunch during the attacks on the final climb and descent. Colbrelli sat neatly in the bunch as they chased down a long-range move from FDJ's Arthur Vichot. With Vichot still out front, Colbrelli was the first to launch his sprint with 250 metres to go while Gaviria reacted almost immediately.

Sagan, who was one of the only riders with a teammate remaining in the reduced peloton, jumped onto the wheel of Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), who had latched onto Colbrelli's. The world champion moved out into the wind inside the final 100 metres but was forced to squeeze through a closing gap as Albasini did the same. He made it past the Swiss rider but did not have enough to overhaul Colbrelli and Gaviria.

The three came over the line, elbows – or heads in Sagan's case – touching, with Colbrelli taking the win by just a few centimetres. It is the Italian's second victory of the season after he won on Hatta Dam at the Dubai Tour.

"It’s a beautiful victory today," the Italian said. "I beat riders like Sagan and Gaviria by anticipating them in the sprint. Yesterday was not a great day for me, and I wanted to bounce back. I was able to do that thanks to the help of my team. I went from a long way out in the sprint, a long, long way out. That worked well for me in Paris-Nice last year and it’s worked again here."

How it happened

After two scorching days in Switzerland, the weather took a turn for the cooler for stage 3 as the riders headed from Oberstammheim to Gansingen. Alongside the colder temperatures, heavy rain rain would mark much of the day. Ahead of the riders lay an undulating course that was capped off with five classified climbs before the descent towards the finish.

After just five kilometres of racing and a number of attacks, a three-rider move jumped off the front of the peloton. Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sort) and Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) had been on the attack on stage 2, and had the black and blue jerseys to show for their efforts, with Direct Energie's Fabien Grellier joining the party.

BMC Racing still held the leader's jersey with Küng after their team time trial victory on day one. The American-registered Swiss outfit obliged and held station at the front of the peloton, keeping a watchful eye on the time to the riders out front. The lead would be allowed to extend out to six minutes before Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team took the hint and helped out.

With 45 kilometres remaining, the combined efforts of BMC Racing and Bora-Hansgrohe had the gap to the trio just under two minutes. It wasn't just the pace that was hotting up but the weather too, while the rain had also abated, and most of the riders took the opportunity to remove their rain layers and drop back to the car to dispose of them.

As the rain began to fall heavy again on the peloton with 36 kilometres to go, Mitchelton-Scott tried once again to mix things up with Chris Juul-Jensen launching an attack. The Irish-born Dane made up 30 seconds in quick order but the breakaway still had time to contest the third climb of the day. Zaccanti went early in a bid to outfox Grellier but the Frenchman would be the first over the top again, with Watson taking his time over the short ascent.

Five kilometres after setting off, Juul-Jenson had reeled in Watson but there was still a 30-second gap to the remaining two escapees. The Mitchelton-Scott rider was alone when he made contact with the pair after Watson sat up and cut his losses.

Juul-Jensen provided some strength to the break but with just over 20 kilometres and one climb remaining, the new-look trio held just 40 seconds on the pack behind. The catch would be made by the Quick-Step- and Katusha-led peloton with nine kilometres remaining.

A flurry of attacks happened at the foot of the final climb, but it wasn't until closer to the top that the action really kicked off, with stage 2 winner Sagan having a dig off the front. His move put plenty in trouble, including Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

Matthews brought it back together before having another dig just before the descent. His teammate Soren Kragh Andersen kept up the pressure by attacking again before being brought back by Bahrain-Merida.

With his teammate Arnaud Demare among those that were shelled out the back in the aggressive finale, Vichot decided to go for a long one and attacked the bunch with a kilometre still to go. However, he was unable to hold the gap when the other sprinters turned on the afterburners with Colbrelli taking the top honours on the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4:39:51
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
15Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
16Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
17Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
20Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
21Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
23Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
27José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
30Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
32Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
35Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
36Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
39Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
41Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
46Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
48Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
50Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
52Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
53François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
55Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
56Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:10
57Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
58Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
59Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
60Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
61Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
62Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
65Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
66Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
67Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:55
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:01:14
69Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:33
71Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
72Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
73José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
74Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
76Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
79Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
82Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
84Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
85Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
86Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:11
87Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
88Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
90Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:10
91Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
92Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
95Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
96Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
97Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
98Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
99Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
100Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
101Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
102Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
105Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
108Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
109Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
110Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
111John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
112Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
113Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:56
115Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
118Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
119Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
120Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:51
122Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
123Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
124Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
126Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
127Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
128Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
129Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
130Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
131Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
133William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
134Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
135Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
136Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
137Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
138Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:05
139Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
140Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:16
141Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
142Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:02
143Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
144Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
145Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
146Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:09
147Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Monthalerstrasse, 132.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3
3Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1

Sprint 2 - Monthalerstrasse, 162.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini6pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3
3Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1

Finish - Gansingen, 182.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors8
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe6
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 - Hagenfrsterstrasse, 117.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 2 - Burersteig, 126.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 3 - Hagenfrsterstrasse, 147.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 4 - Burersteig, 156.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 5 - Hagenfrsterstrasse, 177.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3pts
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:39:51
2Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
7Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
12Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
13Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:55
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:33
15Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:11
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:10
18Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
19Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:05:51
20Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:06:50
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:16
22Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:08:02

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team8:50:15
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:16
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:23
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
10Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:33
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:36
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
16Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
18Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
19Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
20Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:48
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
22Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
23José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
28Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:57
29Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
30Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:01:05
35Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:08
37Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
38Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:12
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:13
43Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:19
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
47Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:32
48Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:01:40
49Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:02:12
50Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:14
51José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:22
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:32
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:36
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:39
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:02:43
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:44
58Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
59Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
60Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:03:08
61Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:13
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:18
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:22
65Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
66Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:24
67Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:03:30
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
71Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:40
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:48
73Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:12
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:04:23
75Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:24
76Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:35
77Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:39
78Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:45
79Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:54
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:56
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:17
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:19
83Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:05:22
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:26
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:28
86Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:42
87Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:43
88Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:48
89Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:06:00
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:01
91Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:08
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:06:13
93Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:06:17
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:06:22
95Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:27
96Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:31
97Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:43
99Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:16
100Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:19
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:24
102Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:01
103Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:08:20
104Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:22
105Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:32
106Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:08:41
107Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:44
109Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:12
110Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:21
111Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:40
112Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:57
113Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:03
114Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:33
115Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:10:38
116Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:16
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:11:19
118Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:29
119Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:11:39
120Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:41
121Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:11:42
122André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:11:50
123Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:22
124Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:25
125Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:12:29
126Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:12:34
127Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:40
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:00
129Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:12
130Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:26
131Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:14:31
132Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:55
133Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:15
134Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:15:16
135Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:39
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:41
137Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:16:01
138Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:41
139Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:17:12
140Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:17:13
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:17:45
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:55
143Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:20
144Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:19:22
145William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:56
146Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:21:14
147Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:29

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport19pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe18
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors16
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
5Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini9
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
8Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4
11Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie4
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
13Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
15Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini17pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie12
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
4Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb3
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
10Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb8:50:38
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:10
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:42
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:45
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:50
11Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:49
12Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:51
13Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:32
14Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:03:01
15Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:31
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:08
18Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:09:40
19Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:06
20Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:11:19
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:59
22Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:14:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team25:50:18
2Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Movistar Team0:00:33
6Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
7Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
8LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
9Lotto - Soudal0:00:59
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
11Astana Pro Team0:01:18
12Trek-Segafredo0:01:25
13Team Sky0:01:29
14Dimension Data0:03:44
15Mitchelton-Scott0:04:38
16UAE Team Emirates0:04:54
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:14
18Groupama-FDJ0:06:11
19Direct Energie0:09:00
20Aqua Blue Sport0:12:33
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:20:42

