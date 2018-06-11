Image 1 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 Stefan Kung (BMC) in yellow after stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 46 Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) was the Most Aggressive Rider during stage 3 at Tour de suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 46 Sam Oomen (Team SunwebI) in the green jersey of the best young rider at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 46 Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini) in the blue mountain jersey after stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 46 Calvin Watson of Australia and Aqua Blue Sport in the black points jersey after stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 A rider congratulates Sonny Colbrelli after the Italian won stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse ahead of Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 46 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 46 Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) wears the green best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 46 Spectators have a birds-eye view of the action during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 46 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 46 The bunch during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 46 Maciej Bodnar (Bora - Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse in Gansingen after an action-packed finale. Colbrelli edged out Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) as the three almost came together on the line.

Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) finished safely in the bunch to keep a hold of his overall race lead with a three-second advantage over teammate Greg Van Avermaet.

There were no proper sprint trains on the run to the line with most of the lead-out rider burned out of the bunch during the attacks on the final climb and descent. Colbrelli sat neatly in the bunch as they chased down a long-range move from FDJ's Arthur Vichot. With Vichot still out front, Colbrelli was the first to launch his sprint with 250 metres to go while Gaviria reacted almost immediately.

Sagan, who was one of the only riders with a teammate remaining in the reduced peloton, jumped onto the wheel of Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), who had latched onto Colbrelli's. The world champion moved out into the wind inside the final 100 metres but was forced to squeeze through a closing gap as Albasini did the same. He made it past the Swiss rider but did not have enough to overhaul Colbrelli and Gaviria.

The three came over the line, elbows – or heads in Sagan's case – touching, with Colbrelli taking the win by just a few centimetres. It is the Italian's second victory of the season after he won on Hatta Dam at the Dubai Tour.

"It’s a beautiful victory today," the Italian said. "I beat riders like Sagan and Gaviria by anticipating them in the sprint. Yesterday was not a great day for me, and I wanted to bounce back. I was able to do that thanks to the help of my team. I went from a long way out in the sprint, a long, long way out. That worked well for me in Paris-Nice last year and it’s worked again here."

How it happened

After two scorching days in Switzerland, the weather took a turn for the cooler for stage 3 as the riders headed from Oberstammheim to Gansingen. Alongside the colder temperatures, heavy rain rain would mark much of the day. Ahead of the riders lay an undulating course that was capped off with five classified climbs before the descent towards the finish.

After just five kilometres of racing and a number of attacks, a three-rider move jumped off the front of the peloton. Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sort) and Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) had been on the attack on stage 2, and had the black and blue jerseys to show for their efforts, with Direct Energie's Fabien Grellier joining the party.

BMC Racing still held the leader's jersey with Küng after their team time trial victory on day one. The American-registered Swiss outfit obliged and held station at the front of the peloton, keeping a watchful eye on the time to the riders out front. The lead would be allowed to extend out to six minutes before Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team took the hint and helped out.

With 45 kilometres remaining, the combined efforts of BMC Racing and Bora-Hansgrohe had the gap to the trio just under two minutes. It wasn't just the pace that was hotting up but the weather too, while the rain had also abated, and most of the riders took the opportunity to remove their rain layers and drop back to the car to dispose of them.

As the rain began to fall heavy again on the peloton with 36 kilometres to go, Mitchelton-Scott tried once again to mix things up with Chris Juul-Jensen launching an attack. The Irish-born Dane made up 30 seconds in quick order but the breakaway still had time to contest the third climb of the day. Zaccanti went early in a bid to outfox Grellier but the Frenchman would be the first over the top again, with Watson taking his time over the short ascent.

Five kilometres after setting off, Juul-Jenson had reeled in Watson but there was still a 30-second gap to the remaining two escapees. The Mitchelton-Scott rider was alone when he made contact with the pair after Watson sat up and cut his losses.

Juul-Jensen provided some strength to the break but with just over 20 kilometres and one climb remaining, the new-look trio held just 40 seconds on the pack behind. The catch would be made by the Quick-Step- and Katusha-led peloton with nine kilometres remaining.

A flurry of attacks happened at the foot of the final climb, but it wasn't until closer to the top that the action really kicked off, with stage 2 winner Sagan having a dig off the front. His move put plenty in trouble, including Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

Matthews brought it back together before having another dig just before the descent. His teammate Soren Kragh Andersen kept up the pressure by attacking again before being brought back by Bahrain-Merida.

With his teammate Arnaud Demare among those that were shelled out the back in the aggressive finale, Vichot decided to go for a long one and attacked the bunch with a kilometre still to go. However, he was unable to hold the gap when the other sprinters turned on the afterburners with Colbrelli taking the top honours on the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4:39:51 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 21 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 26 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 27 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 36 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 48 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 50 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 52 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 55 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 56 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 57 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:27 58 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 59 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 60 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 61 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 62 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 65 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 66 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 67 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:55 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:01:14 69 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:33 71 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 73 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 76 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 78 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 79 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 82 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 84 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 86 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:11 87 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 88 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 90 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:10 91 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 92 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 95 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 96 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 97 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 99 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 100 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 101 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 110 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 112 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 113 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:56 115 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 118 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 119 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 120 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:51 122 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 123 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 124 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 126 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 127 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 129 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 131 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 133 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 134 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 135 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 136 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 137 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 138 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:05 139 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 140 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:16 141 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 142 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:02 143 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 144 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 145 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 146 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:09 147 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

Sprint 1 - Monthalerstrasse, 132.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 3 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1

Sprint 2 - Monthalerstrasse, 162.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 6 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 3 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Finish - Gansingen, 182.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4 5 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 - Hagenfrsterstrasse, 117.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 2 - Burersteig, 126.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 3 - Hagenfrsterstrasse, 147.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 4 - Burersteig, 156.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 pts 2 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 5 - Hagenfrsterstrasse, 177.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 pts 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:39:51 2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 7 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 12 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 13 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:55 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:33 15 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:11 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:10 18 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 19 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:05:51 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:50 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:16 22 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:08:02

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8:50:15 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 10 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 18 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 19 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 20 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:48 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:49 22 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 23 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:57 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 30 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:01:05 35 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:08 37 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:12 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:13 43 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:19 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 47 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:32 48 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:01:40 49 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:12 50 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:14 51 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:22 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:32 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:34 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:36 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:39 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:43 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:44 58 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 59 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 60 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:08 61 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:13 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:18 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:22 65 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 66 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:24 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:30 68 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 71 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:40 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:48 73 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:12 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:23 75 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:24 76 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:35 77 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:39 78 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:45 79 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:54 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:56 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:17 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:19 83 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:05:22 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:26 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:28 86 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:42 87 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:43 88 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:48 89 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:00 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:01 91 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:08 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:13 93 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:17 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:22 95 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:27 96 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:31 97 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:43 99 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:16 100 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:19 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:24 102 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:01 103 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:08:20 104 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:22 105 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:32 106 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:41 107 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:44 109 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:12 110 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:21 111 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:40 112 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:57 113 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:03 114 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:33 115 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:38 116 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:16 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:11:19 118 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:29 119 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:39 120 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:41 121 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:11:42 122 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:11:50 123 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:22 124 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:25 125 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:12:29 126 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:34 127 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:40 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:00 129 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12 130 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:26 131 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:14:31 132 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:55 133 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:15 134 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:15:16 135 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:39 136 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:41 137 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:16:01 138 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:41 139 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:17:12 140 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:17:13 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:45 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:55 143 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:20 144 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:22 145 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:56 146 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:21:14 147 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:22:29

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 19 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 5 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 8 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4 11 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4 12 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 13 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 17 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 12 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 4 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 10 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 8:50:38 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 7 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:42 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:45 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:50 11 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:49 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:51 13 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32 14 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:03:01 15 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:31 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:08 18 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:40 19 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:06 20 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:11:19 21 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:59 22 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:14:53