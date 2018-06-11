Tour de Suisse: Colbrelli wins stage 3
Küng stays in the overall lead after bunch sprint in Gansingen
Stage 3: Oberstammheim - Gansingen
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse in Gansingen after an action-packed finale. Colbrelli edged out Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) as the three almost came together on the line.
Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) finished safely in the bunch to keep a hold of his overall race lead with a three-second advantage over teammate Greg Van Avermaet.
There were no proper sprint trains on the run to the line with most of the lead-out rider burned out of the bunch during the attacks on the final climb and descent. Colbrelli sat neatly in the bunch as they chased down a long-range move from FDJ's Arthur Vichot. With Vichot still out front, Colbrelli was the first to launch his sprint with 250 metres to go while Gaviria reacted almost immediately.
Sagan, who was one of the only riders with a teammate remaining in the reduced peloton, jumped onto the wheel of Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), who had latched onto Colbrelli's. The world champion moved out into the wind inside the final 100 metres but was forced to squeeze through a closing gap as Albasini did the same. He made it past the Swiss rider but did not have enough to overhaul Colbrelli and Gaviria.
The three came over the line, elbows – or heads in Sagan's case – touching, with Colbrelli taking the win by just a few centimetres. It is the Italian's second victory of the season after he won on Hatta Dam at the Dubai Tour.
"It’s a beautiful victory today," the Italian said. "I beat riders like Sagan and Gaviria by anticipating them in the sprint. Yesterday was not a great day for me, and I wanted to bounce back. I was able to do that thanks to the help of my team. I went from a long way out in the sprint, a long, long way out. That worked well for me in Paris-Nice last year and it’s worked again here."
How it happened
After two scorching days in Switzerland, the weather took a turn for the cooler for stage 3 as the riders headed from Oberstammheim to Gansingen. Alongside the colder temperatures, heavy rain rain would mark much of the day. Ahead of the riders lay an undulating course that was capped off with five classified climbs before the descent towards the finish.
After just five kilometres of racing and a number of attacks, a three-rider move jumped off the front of the peloton. Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sort) and Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) had been on the attack on stage 2, and had the black and blue jerseys to show for their efforts, with Direct Energie's Fabien Grellier joining the party.
BMC Racing still held the leader's jersey with Küng after their team time trial victory on day one. The American-registered Swiss outfit obliged and held station at the front of the peloton, keeping a watchful eye on the time to the riders out front. The lead would be allowed to extend out to six minutes before Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team took the hint and helped out.
With 45 kilometres remaining, the combined efforts of BMC Racing and Bora-Hansgrohe had the gap to the trio just under two minutes. It wasn't just the pace that was hotting up but the weather too, while the rain had also abated, and most of the riders took the opportunity to remove their rain layers and drop back to the car to dispose of them.
As the rain began to fall heavy again on the peloton with 36 kilometres to go, Mitchelton-Scott tried once again to mix things up with Chris Juul-Jensen launching an attack. The Irish-born Dane made up 30 seconds in quick order but the breakaway still had time to contest the third climb of the day. Zaccanti went early in a bid to outfox Grellier but the Frenchman would be the first over the top again, with Watson taking his time over the short ascent.
Five kilometres after setting off, Juul-Jenson had reeled in Watson but there was still a 30-second gap to the remaining two escapees. The Mitchelton-Scott rider was alone when he made contact with the pair after Watson sat up and cut his losses.
Juul-Jensen provided some strength to the break but with just over 20 kilometres and one climb remaining, the new-look trio held just 40 seconds on the pack behind. The catch would be made by the Quick-Step- and Katusha-led peloton with nine kilometres remaining.
A flurry of attacks happened at the foot of the final climb, but it wasn't until closer to the top that the action really kicked off, with stage 2 winner Sagan having a dig off the front. His move put plenty in trouble, including Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).
Matthews brought it back together before having another dig just before the descent. His teammate Soren Kragh Andersen kept up the pressure by attacking again before being brought back by Bahrain-Merida.
With his teammate Arnaud Demare among those that were shelled out the back in the aggressive finale, Vichot decided to go for a long one and attacked the bunch with a kilometre still to go. However, he was unable to hold the gap when the other sprinters turned on the afterburners with Colbrelli taking the top honours on the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4:39:51
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|20
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|26
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|27
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|36
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|48
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|50
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|56
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|57
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:27
|58
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|59
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|65
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:55
|68
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:01:14
|69
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:33
|71
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|76
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|78
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|79
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|84
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|86
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:11
|87
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|89
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|90
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:10
|91
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|92
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|96
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|97
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|99
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|101
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|110
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|113
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:56
|115
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|118
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|119
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|120
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:51
|122
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|123
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|124
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|129
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|131
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|133
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|134
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|135
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|136
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:05
|139
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|140
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:16
|141
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|142
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:02
|143
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|144
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|145
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|146
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:09
|147
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|3
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|6
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|3
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|pts
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:39:51
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|7
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:55
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:33
|15
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:11
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:10
|18
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|19
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:05:51
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:50
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:16
|22
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:08:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8:50:15
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|10
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|18
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:48
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|22
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:57
|29
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|30
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|35
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:08
|37
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|43
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:19
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|47
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|48
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|49
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:12
|50
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:14
|51
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:32
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:36
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:39
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:44
|58
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|59
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:08
|61
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:18
|63
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:22
|65
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|66
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:24
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:30
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|71
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:40
|72
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:48
|73
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:12
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:23
|75
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:24
|76
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:35
|77
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:39
|78
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:45
|79
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:54
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:56
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:17
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:19
|83
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:05:22
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:26
|85
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:28
|86
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:42
|87
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:43
|88
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:48
|89
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:00
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:01
|91
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:13
|93
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:17
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:22
|95
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:27
|96
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:31
|97
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:43
|99
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:16
|100
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:19
|101
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:24
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:01
|103
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:08:20
|104
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:22
|105
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:32
|106
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:41
|107
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:44
|109
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:12
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:21
|111
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|112
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:57
|113
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:03
|114
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:33
|115
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:38
|116
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:16
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:19
|118
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:29
|119
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:39
|120
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:41
|121
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:11:42
|122
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:50
|123
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:22
|124
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:25
|125
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:12:29
|126
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:34
|127
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:40
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:00
|129
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:12
|130
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:26
|131
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:14:31
|132
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:55
|133
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:15
|134
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:15:16
|135
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:39
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:41
|137
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:16:01
|138
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:41
|139
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:17:12
|140
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:17:13
|141
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:45
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:55
|143
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:20
|144
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:22
|145
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:56
|146
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:21:14
|147
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|5
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|8
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|11
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|13
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|15
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|17
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|4
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|10
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8:50:38
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:45
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|11
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:49
|12
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:51
|13
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:32
|14
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|15
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|16
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:31
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:08
|18
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:40
|19
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:06
|20
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:11:19
|21
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:59
|22
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:14:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|25:50:18
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|9
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:00:59
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:25
|13
|Team Sky
|0:01:29
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:03:44
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:38
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:54
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:14
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:11
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:09:00
|20
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:33
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:20:42
