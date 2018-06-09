Image 1 of 24 Movistar during stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Mitchelton-Scott in the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Sunweb second at stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) after the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Stefan Küng takes overall lead at Tour de Suisse after BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Quick-Step Floors third stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Bora-Hansgrohe at stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Richie Porte (BMC) after stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 BMC win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Bahrain-Merida at stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Peter Sagan before the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 UAE Team Emirates at the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 Stefan Küng takes overall lead at Tour de Suisse after BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Richie Porte wears the points jersey after BMC win team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Greg Van Avermaet takes blue mountain jersey after BMC win opening team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Stefan Küng takes overall lead and green young rider lead at Tour de Suisse after BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Stefan Küng takes overall lead at Tour de Suisse after BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing won the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse, dominating the 18km team time trial with a time of 20:18 and putting local boy Stefan Küng in the yellow leader’s jersey of the race.

Team Sunweb took second on the day, with a time of 20:36, while Quick Step Floors were third at 20:45, just fractions of a second ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe.

The American-registered WorldTour squad were among the pre-race favourites for the stage having brought their ‘A’ team to their sponsor’s home race. GC contender Richie Porte and his super domestique Tejay Van Garderen led the way, while Simon Gerrans, Greg Van Avermaet and Alessandro De Marchi completed the strong line-up along with Küng and fellow Swiss rider Michael Schar.

They duly delivered, flying along the 18km course at over 54km/h and smashing the intermediate checkpoint along the way. Küng, who hails from the town of Wil, just 20km away from Frauenfeld, was first over the line in his home region. The 24-year-old time trialist also takes the young rider’s jersey and the unique ‘best local rider’ prize.

After just one day and 18km of racing, the result sees Porte installed as the overall favourite. Only two summit finishes feature on a route that looks softer than in previous instalments, while a final day 35km time trial will be very much to his liking.

As for the riders who will be looking to beat the Australian, Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) lie 19 seconds back with Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa (Movistar) 33 seconds down. Gorka and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) are 36 seconds down, while defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) has his work cut out, lying 46 seconds back.

How it happened

The 2018 Tour de Suisse opened with a team time trial around the northeastern town of Frauenfeld. At 18km and with rolling roads in the first half of the stage, the test was the first sort-out of a race heavier on time trials and lighter on mountains than in recent years.

UAE-Team Emirates were the early pacemakers, putting in a time of 21:08 as the fourth team home. Team Sky came next, failing to best the UAE squad. It was something of a surprise given their pedigree in the discipline but less so given that much of their Tour de France squad is currently competing at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

LottoNL-Jumbo, EF-Drapac and Dimension Data also failed to beat UAE Team Emirates but then came Quick Step Floors with the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint despite dropping riders along the way. The Belgian team eventually crossed the line at 20:45 - putting them at the top of the leader board.

Movistar - a traditionally strong outfit in this discipline despite their relative lack of solo time trial stars, set the second fastest time soon after. The Spanish team, featuring both Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa but not a recently ill Alejandro Valverde, clocked in at 20:51.

Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team flew through the intermediate only five seconds down and came the closest to Quick Step Floors at the line, ending up just fractions of a second away from the hot seat. As stage favourites Mitchelton-Scott and BMC Racing set off, Bahrain-Merida were the next team to break the 21-minute barrier, serving up an impressive time of 20:54.

World team time trial champions Team Sunweb went out fast, and were down to four riders before the halfway point. They were fastest at the checkpoint but struggled to keep their quartet together on the latter half of the stage but still held on to set a new fastest time at 20:37.

It was then Mitchelton-Scott’s turn to finish, coming in at 20:47. Out on course, BMC Racing was going even faster, taking eight seconds off Sunweb’s checkpoint time.

At the finish they decimated the time of the German squad, leaving Katusha-Alpecin to finish last and round off the proceedings with a time of 21:04.

Küng was happy to take the yellow jersey and will no doubt wear it with pride during Sunday’s 155km stage around Frauenfeld.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:20:18 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:20 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:29 6 Movistar Team 0:00:33 7 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 9 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 11 LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:53 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 13 Trek-Segafredo 14 Team Sky 0:01:02 15 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:05 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 17 Dimension Data 0:01:10 18 Direct Energie 0:01:16 19 Aqua Blue Sport 20 Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 21 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:01

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:18 2 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 13 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 14 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:29 20 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:33 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 26 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 29 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 30 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 33 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 34 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 37 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 39 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 42 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 43 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:49 45 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 48 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 49 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53 51 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 55 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 56 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 58 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59 63 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02 64 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 65 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 66 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 67 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 68 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:05 69 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 70 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 72 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 74 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:08 81 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:10 82 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 85 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 86 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 87 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 88 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 89 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:12 90 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:15 91 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:16 92 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 95 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 97 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 98 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 99 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 100 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:18 101 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 102 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 103 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 105 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 106 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:22 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:23 108 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:43 109 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:55 111 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 112 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:01 113 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 114 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 115 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 116 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 117 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:18 118 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:21 119 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 120 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:25 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:27 122 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:31 123 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:40 124 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:41 125 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 126 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:42 127 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:52 128 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 129 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:53 130 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:04 131 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 132 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:05 133 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 134 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 135 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:17 136 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:20 137 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 138 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:23 139 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:27 140 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:29 141 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 143 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:03:43 144 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:49 145 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:53 146 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:33 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:06

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:18 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:29 7 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 9 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 10 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:53 11 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02 14 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 15 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:05 18 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:08 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:10 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:16 23 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 25 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 26 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:22 27 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:01 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:18 30 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:21 31 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:04 32 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:33