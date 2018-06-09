Trending

Tour de Suisse: BMC Racing win opening team time trial in Frauenfeld

Küng takes first leader's jersey



Movistar during stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Mitchelton-Scott in the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Sunweb second at stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) after the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Stefan Küng takes overall lead at Tour de Suisse after BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Quick-Step Floors third stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Bora-Hansgrohe at stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Richie Porte (BMC) after stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Bahrain-Merida at stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Peter Sagan before the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


UAE Team Emirates at the stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Richie Porte wears the points jersey after BMC win team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Greg Van Avermaet takes blue mountain jersey after BMC win opening team time trial at Tour de Suisse


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Stefan Küng takes overall lead and green young rider lead at Tour de Suisse after BMC Racing win stage 1 team time trial


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)





(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing won the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse, dominating the 18km team time trial with a time of 20:18 and putting local boy Stefan Küng in the yellow leader’s jersey of the race.

Team Sunweb took second on the day, with a time of 20:36, while Quick Step Floors were third at 20:45, just fractions of a second ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe.

The American-registered WorldTour squad were among the pre-race favourites for the stage having brought their ‘A’ team to their sponsor’s home race. GC contender Richie Porte and his super domestique Tejay Van Garderen led the way, while Simon Gerrans, Greg Van Avermaet and Alessandro De Marchi completed the strong line-up along with Küng and fellow Swiss rider Michael Schar.

They duly delivered, flying along the 18km course at over 54km/h and smashing the intermediate checkpoint along the way. Küng, who hails from the town of Wil, just 20km away from Frauenfeld, was first over the line in his home region. The 24-year-old time trialist also takes the young rider’s jersey and the unique ‘best local rider’ prize.

After just one day and 18km of racing, the result sees Porte installed as the overall favourite. Only two summit finishes feature on a route that looks softer than in previous instalments, while a final day 35km time trial will be very much to his liking.

As for the riders who will be looking to beat the Australian, Wilco Kelderman and Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) lie 19 seconds back with Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa (Movistar) 33 seconds down. Gorka and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) are 36 seconds down, while defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) has his work cut out, lying 46 seconds back.

How it happened

The 2018 Tour de Suisse opened with a team time trial around the northeastern town of Frauenfeld. At 18km and with rolling roads in the first half of the stage, the test was the first sort-out of a race heavier on time trials and lighter on mountains than in recent years.

UAE-Team Emirates were the early pacemakers, putting in a time of 21:08 as the fourth team home. Team Sky came next, failing to best the UAE squad. It was something of a surprise given their pedigree in the discipline but less so given that much of their Tour de France squad is currently competing at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

LottoNL-Jumbo, EF-Drapac and Dimension Data also failed to beat UAE Team Emirates but then came Quick Step Floors with the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint despite dropping riders along the way. The Belgian team eventually crossed the line at 20:45 - putting them at the top of the leader board.

Movistar - a traditionally strong outfit in this discipline despite their relative lack of solo time trial stars, set the second fastest time soon after. The Spanish team, featuring both Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa but not a recently ill Alejandro Valverde, clocked in at 20:51.

Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team flew through the intermediate only five seconds down and came the closest to Quick Step Floors at the line, ending up just fractions of a second away from the hot seat. As stage favourites Mitchelton-Scott and BMC Racing set off, Bahrain-Merida were the next team to break the 21-minute barrier, serving up an impressive time of 20:54.

World team time trial champions Team Sunweb went out fast, and were down to four riders before the halfway point. They were fastest at the checkpoint but struggled to keep their quartet together on the latter half of the stage but still held on to set a new fastest time at 20:37.

It was then Mitchelton-Scott’s turn to finish, coming in at 20:47. Out on course, BMC Racing was going even faster, taking eight seconds off Sunweb’s checkpoint time.

At the finish they decimated the time of the German squad, leaving Katusha-Alpecin to finish last and round off the proceedings with a time of 21:04.

Küng was happy to take the yellow jersey and will no doubt wear it with pride during Sunday’s 155km stage around Frauenfeld.

Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.

CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:20:18
2Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
6Movistar Team0:00:33
7Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
8Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
9Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
10UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
11LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
12Lotto Soudal0:00:58
13Trek-Segafredo
14Team Sky0:01:02
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:05
16AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
17Dimension Data0:01:10
18Direct Energie0:01:16
19Aqua Blue Sport
20Astana Pro Team0:01:18
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:01

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:18
2Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:20
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
13Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
14Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
20Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
22Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
23Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
24Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:33
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
26Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
27Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
30Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
32Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
33Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
34Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:45
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
37Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
39Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
40Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
42Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
43José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
44Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:49
45José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
48Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
49Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
51Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
52Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:58
55John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
56Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
58Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:59
63Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
64Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
65Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
66Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
67Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
68Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:05
69Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
70Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
72William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
73Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
75Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
76Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:08
81Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:10
82Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
83Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
85Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
86Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
87Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
88André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
89Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:12
90Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:15
91Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:16
92Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
93Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
94Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
95Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
96Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
97Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
98Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
99Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
100Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:18
101Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
102Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
103Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
105Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
106Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:22
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:23
108Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:43
109Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:01:55
111Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
112Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:01
113Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
114Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
115Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
116Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
117Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:18
118Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:21
119Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
120Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:25
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:27
122Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:31
123Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:40
124Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:41
125Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
126Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:02:42
127Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:52
128Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
129Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:53
130Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:04
131Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
132Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:03:05
133Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
134Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
135Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:17
136Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:20
137Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
138Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:23
139Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:27
140Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:29
141Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
143Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
144Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:49
145Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:53
146Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:33
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:06

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:18
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:29
7Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
8Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
9Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
10Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
11Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
14Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
15Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:05
18Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:08
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:10
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:16
23Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
24Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
25Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
26Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:22
27Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:01
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:18
30Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:02:21
31Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:04
32Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:33

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team0:20:18
2Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Quick Step Floors0:00:27
4Bora - Hansgrohe
5Mitchelton - Scott0:00:29
6Movistar Team0:00:33
7Bahrain - Merida0:00:36
8Groupama - Fdj0:00:45
9Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:46
10Uae Team Emirates0:00:50
11Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:53
12Trek - Segafredo0:00:58
13Lotto - Soudal
14Team Sky0:01:02
15Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:01:05
16Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:07
17Team Dimension Data0:01:10
18Direct Energie0:01:16
19Aqua Blue Sport
20Astana Pro Team0:01:18
21Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini0:02:01

