Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 2
World champion beats Gaviria and Haas
Stage 2: Frauenfeld - Frauenfeld
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse in Frauenfeld, sprinting to victory ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors) after a hectic finale. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium.
Related Articles
After a busy final 20km saw no teams really in control and a number of groups attempting to get away, the expected sprint eventually materialised. Though with no sprint trains in evidence at the finish, the last kilometre was a scrappy as those preceding it.
Team Sunweb hit the front in the final 500 metres while Sagan freestyled, jumping from the wheel of Michael Matthews to Greg Van Avermaet's before an out-of-position Gaviria sped past. The Colombian was clearly trying to surprise the rest, going long with 300 metres remaining.
Sagan was wise to it though, hopping wheels once again and taking advantage of the slipstream to slingshot around the Quick-Step man 100 metres from the line. The victory is Sagan's 16th stage win at the race and marks eight years in a row with at least one stage win.
"I'm very happy for this and I have to say thanks to all my teammates," Sagan said after the stage. "They trust me and I was just thinking about the tactic we could do today. In the end, it all happened as I thought and I'm very happy to win this second stage here."
"I don't know [why I'm so strong at this race]. I did lots of hard work for all this, so maybe it's from that," he added. "We'll have to see tomorrow - it's another day. I know they [my legs] are not the best in this moment and I have to grow a little bit for the Tour de France, for sure."
Stefan Küng (BMC) retains his overall lead, three seconds in front of teammates Greg Van Avermaet and Richie Porte ahead of Monday's expected sprint stage from Oberstammheim to Gansingen.
The Cyclingnews podcast is brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville. Click here to subscribe.
How it happened
After the opening team time trial, held around the northeastern town of Frauenfeld, stage 2 stayed in the area for a likely sprint stage. The 156km stage, starting and finishing in the town once again, was made up of four laps of a 39km circuit.
Each lap featured a category 3 climb (1.7km at 7.6 per cent) midway through. With the last climb coming 21km from the finish though, it would be a big ask for anyone to hold off the sprinters.
The day's break went away less than 5km into the stage, featuring Perrig Quéméneur (Direct Énergie), Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport). The trio quickly built up a three-minute gap, with Zaccanti leading the group over the first two climbs of the day as Watson took the sprint points.
Heading towards the third hill of the day, with 60km remaining, there was movement in the peloton as Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) got out on the attack. The Swiss quickly chewed up the 1:50 gap to the breakaway, taking just 6km to bridge the gap and make it a quartet.
As Zaccanti took more points at the third climb, securing the first mountains jersey of the race. Meanwhile, BMC hit the front of the peloton, working to bring the gap to under a minute heading into the final lap. The catch would be made 30km from the line, with race leader Küng taking advantage to snag some bonus seconds at the sprint point.
Bora-Hansgrohe led the way up the final climb, upping the pace so as to discourage any attacks that might threaten Sagan's sprint chances. Those came shortly after, as no team really took charge of proceedings.
The in-form Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) enjoyed a brief foray off the front, while a dangerous move including Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) got away at the 10km mark before BMC dragged them back with 5km to run.
With Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) on the wrong side of a split after the day's final climb, all was set up for a sprint showdown between Sagan, Gaviria and Matthews, and the fans in Frauenfeld weren't disappointed.
Cyclingnews Films' second production CRESCENDO is available to buy or rent on Vimeo.
CRESCENDO from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:50:09
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|24
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|30
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|47
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|58
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|60
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|61
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|63
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|64
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:18
|65
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:02
|66
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|67
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|75
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|80
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|81
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|82
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|88
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|89
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|95
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|98
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|110
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|111
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|117
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|118
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|119
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|120
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|121
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:07:27
|123
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|125
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|126
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|127
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|128
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|129
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|130
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|131
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|133
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:01
|135
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|136
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|138
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|140
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|142
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|144
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|147
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|3
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|3
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|3
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:50:09
|2
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|5
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|10
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|11
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|14
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:02
|15
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:07:27
|22
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|11:30:27
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Team Sunweb
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Lotto - Soudal
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:02
|16
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:20
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:04
|19
|Direct Energie
|20
|Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:10:24
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|10
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:30
|11
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:32
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|23
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:45
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:48
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|29
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:53
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|42
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|43
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:08
|45
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|50
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|51
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|52
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:19
|53
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|57
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:02:04
|58
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|59
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:18
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:32
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|62
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:34
|64
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|65
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:38
|66
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:39
|67
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:41
|68
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:50
|69
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|70
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|72
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:54
|74
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:55
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:58
|78
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:03
|79
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:07
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:10
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|83
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:13
|87
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:15
|89
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|90
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:17
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:18
|92
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:20
|93
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:21
|94
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|95
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|98
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|100
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:27
|102
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|103
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|104
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|106
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:04:06
|107
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:26
|108
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:04:46
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:47
|111
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:09
|112
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:10
|113
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|114
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:22
|115
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:25
|116
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:28
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:34
|119
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:48
|120
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:54
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:58
|122
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:59
|123
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:29
|124
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:08:32
|125
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:08:35
|126
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:08:40
|127
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:29
|129
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:10:10
|130
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:10:22
|131
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|132
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:23
|133
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:30
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:33
|135
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:02
|136
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:20
|137
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:22
|138
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:45
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:54
|140
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:04
|141
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:12:05
|142
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:29
|143
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:31
|144
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:31
|145
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:30
|146
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:15:05
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|4
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|10
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|4
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:10:47
|2
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:07
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|7
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:42
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:45
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:56
|13
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:55
|14
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:32
|15
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|16
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:50
|17
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:58
|18
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:04
|20
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:46
|21
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:08:09
|22
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:50:45
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|8
|LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|10
|Lotto - Soudal
|11
|Team Sky
|0:01:02
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:01:10
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:31
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:05
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:07
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:54
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:05:20
|20
|Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:11:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy