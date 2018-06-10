Image 1 of 22 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Peter Sagan overpowers Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Stefan Küng (BMC) remained in the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 The sprint on stage 2 of Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) topped Gaviria to take his 16th Tour de Suisse stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) beats Fernando Gaviria and Nathan Haas in the first Tour de Suisse sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waves to some Slovak supporters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his 16th Tour de Suisse stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Stefan Kung (BMC) kept the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse in Frauenfeld, sprinting to victory ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors) after a hectic finale. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium.

After a busy final 20km saw no teams really in control and a number of groups attempting to get away, the expected sprint eventually materialised. Though with no sprint trains in evidence at the finish, the last kilometre was a scrappy as those preceding it.

Team Sunweb hit the front in the final 500 metres while Sagan freestyled, jumping from the wheel of Michael Matthews to Greg Van Avermaet's before an out-of-position Gaviria sped past. The Colombian was clearly trying to surprise the rest, going long with 300 metres remaining.

Sagan was wise to it though, hopping wheels once again and taking advantage of the slipstream to slingshot around the Quick-Step man 100 metres from the line. The victory is Sagan's 16th stage win at the race and marks eight years in a row with at least one stage win.

"I'm very happy for this and I have to say thanks to all my teammates," Sagan said after the stage. "They trust me and I was just thinking about the tactic we could do today. In the end, it all happened as I thought and I'm very happy to win this second stage here."

"I don't know [why I'm so strong at this race]. I did lots of hard work for all this, so maybe it's from that," he added. "We'll have to see tomorrow - it's another day. I know they [my legs] are not the best in this moment and I have to grow a little bit for the Tour de France, for sure."

Stefan Küng (BMC) retains his overall lead, three seconds in front of teammates Greg Van Avermaet and Richie Porte ahead of Monday's expected sprint stage from Oberstammheim to Gansingen.

How it happened

After the opening team time trial, held around the northeastern town of Frauenfeld, stage 2 stayed in the area for a likely sprint stage. The 156km stage, starting and finishing in the town once again, was made up of four laps of a 39km circuit.

Each lap featured a category 3 climb (1.7km at 7.6 per cent) midway through. With the last climb coming 21km from the finish though, it would be a big ask for anyone to hold off the sprinters.

The day's break went away less than 5km into the stage, featuring Perrig Quéméneur (Direct Énergie), Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport). The trio quickly built up a three-minute gap, with Zaccanti leading the group over the first two climbs of the day as Watson took the sprint points.

Heading towards the third hill of the day, with 60km remaining, there was movement in the peloton as Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) got out on the attack. The Swiss quickly chewed up the 1:50 gap to the breakaway, taking just 6km to bridge the gap and make it a quartet.

As Zaccanti took more points at the third climb, securing the first mountains jersey of the race. Meanwhile, BMC hit the front of the peloton, working to bring the gap to under a minute heading into the final lap. The catch would be made 30km from the line, with race leader Küng taking advantage to snag some bonus seconds at the sprint point.

Bora-Hansgrohe led the way up the final climb, upping the pace so as to discourage any attacks that might threaten Sagan's sprint chances. Those came shortly after, as no team really took charge of proceedings.

The in-form Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) enjoyed a brief foray off the front, while a dangerous move including Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) got away at the 10km mark before BMC dragged them back with 5km to run.

With Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) on the wrong side of a split after the day's final climb, all was set up for a sprint showdown between Sagan, Gaviria and Matthews, and the fans in Frauenfeld weren't disappointed.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:50:09 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 24 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 27 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 28 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 30 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 31 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 41 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 42 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 43 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 47 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 50 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 52 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 58 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 60 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 61 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 63 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 64 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:18 65 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:02 66 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 67 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 68 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 69 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 73 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 74 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 75 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 80 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 81 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 82 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 83 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 88 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 89 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 91 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 95 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 96 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 98 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 99 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 100 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 104 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 109 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 110 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 111 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 113 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 117 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 118 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 119 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 120 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 121 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:07:27 123 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 125 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 126 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 127 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 128 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 129 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 130 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 131 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 132 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 133 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:01 135 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 136 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 138 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 140 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 141 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 142 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 144 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 147 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:57

Sprint 1 - Hüttwilerstrasse, km. 50.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 3 3 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1

Sprint 2- Hüttwilerstrasse, km. 89.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 3 3 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1

Sprint 3 - Hüttwilerstrasse, km. 128.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2

Mountain 1 - Kalchrain, km. 16.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 2 - Kalchrain, km. 55.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 3 - Kalchrain, km. 94.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 3 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Mountain 4 - Kalchrain, km. 133.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 pts 2 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:50:09 2 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 5 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 10 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 11 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 14 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:02 15 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 21 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:07:27 22 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 11:30:27 2 BMC Racing Team 3 LottoNl-Jumbo 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Quick-Step Floors 7 Team Sunweb 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Katusha-Alpecin 10 Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Lotto - Soudal 12 Team Sky 13 Movistar Team 14 Dimension Data 15 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:02 16 Mitchelton-Scott 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:02:20 18 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:04 19 Direct Energie 20 Aqua Blue Sport 21 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:29

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:10:24 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 10 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 11 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 12 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:32 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 18 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:36 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 23 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:45 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:48 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:49 29 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 31 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:53 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:56 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:05 42 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 43 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 44 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:08 45 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:13 50 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 51 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 52 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:19 53 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 56 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:02:04 58 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 59 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:18 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:32 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 62 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:34 64 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 65 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:38 66 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:39 67 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:41 68 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:50 69 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 70 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 71 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:51 72 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:54 74 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:55 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 76 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 77 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:58 78 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 79 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 80 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:07 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:10 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 83 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 86 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:13 87 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:15 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 90 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:17 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:18 92 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:20 93 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:21 94 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 95 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 97 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 98 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 100 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 101 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:27 102 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:28 103 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 104 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 106 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:04:06 107 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:26 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:04:46 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 110 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:47 111 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:09 112 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:10 113 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 114 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:22 115 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:25 116 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:05:28 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:34 119 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:05:48 120 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:54 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:58 122 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:59 123 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:29 124 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:08:32 125 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:08:35 126 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:08:40 127 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 128 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:29 129 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:10:10 130 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:10:22 131 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 132 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:23 133 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:30 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:33 135 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:02 136 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:20 137 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:22 138 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:45 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:54 140 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:04 141 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:12:05 142 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:29 143 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:31 144 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:31 145 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:30 146 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:15:05 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:10

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 13 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 8 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 4 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 10 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 4 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 3 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 6 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:10:47 2 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:07 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 7 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 8 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:42 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:45 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:50 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:56 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:55 14 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:32 15 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 16 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:50 17 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:58 18 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:04 20 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:46 21 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:08:09 22 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:09:06