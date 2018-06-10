Trending

Tour de Suisse: Sagan wins stage 2

World champion beats Gaviria and Haas

Image 1 of 22

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Peter Sagan overpowers Fernando Gaviria

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Stefan Küng (BMC) remained in the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Stefan Küng (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Stefan Küng (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

The sprint on stage 2 of Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) topped Gaviria to take his 16th Tour de Suisse stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins again

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) beats Fernando Gaviria and Nathan Haas in the first Tour de Suisse sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waves to some Slovak supporters

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 22

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his 16th Tour de Suisse stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 22

Stefan Kung (BMC) kept the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse in Frauenfeld, sprinting to victory ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step Floors) after a hectic finale. Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) rounded out the podium. 

After a busy final 20km saw no teams really in control and a number of groups attempting to get away, the expected sprint eventually materialised. Though with no sprint trains in evidence at the finish, the last kilometre was a scrappy as those preceding it.

Team Sunweb hit the front in the final 500 metres while Sagan freestyled, jumping from the wheel of Michael Matthews to Greg Van Avermaet's before an out-of-position Gaviria sped past. The Colombian was clearly trying to surprise the rest, going long with 300 metres remaining.

Sagan was wise to it though, hopping wheels once again and taking advantage of the slipstream to slingshot around the Quick-Step man 100 metres from the line. The victory is Sagan's 16th stage win at the race and marks eight years in a row with at least one stage win.

"I'm very happy for this and I have to say thanks to all my teammates," Sagan said after the stage. "They trust me and I was just thinking about the tactic we could do today. In the end, it all happened as I thought and I'm very happy to win this second stage here."

"I don't know [why I'm so strong at this race]. I did lots of hard work for all this, so maybe it's from that," he added. "We'll have to see tomorrow - it's another day. I know they [my legs] are not the best in this moment and I have to grow a little bit for the Tour de France, for sure."

Stefan Küng (BMC) retains his overall lead, three seconds in front of teammates Greg Van Avermaet and Richie Porte ahead of Monday's expected sprint stage from Oberstammheim to Gansingen.

How it happened

After the opening team time trial, held around the northeastern town of Frauenfeld, stage 2 stayed in the area for a likely sprint stage. The 156km stage, starting and finishing in the town once again, was made up of four laps of a 39km circuit.

Each lap featured a category 3 climb (1.7km at 7.6 per cent) midway through. With the last climb coming 21km from the finish though, it would be a big ask for anyone to hold off the sprinters.

The day's break went away less than 5km into the stage, featuring Perrig Quéméneur (Direct Énergie), Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Calvin Watson (Aqua Blue Sport). The trio quickly built up a three-minute gap, with Zaccanti leading the group over the first two climbs of the day as Watson took the sprint points.

Heading towards the third hill of the day, with 60km remaining, there was movement in the peloton as Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) got out on the attack. The Swiss quickly chewed up the 1:50 gap to the breakaway, taking just 6km to bridge the gap and make it a quartet.

As Zaccanti took more points at the third climb, securing the first mountains jersey of the race. Meanwhile, BMC hit the front of the peloton, working to bring the gap to under a minute heading into the final lap. The catch would be made 30km from the line, with race leader Küng taking advantage to snag some bonus seconds at the sprint point.

Bora-Hansgrohe led the way up the final climb, upping the pace so as to discourage any attacks that might threaten Sagan's sprint chances. Those came shortly after, as no team really took charge of proceedings.

The in-form Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida) enjoyed a brief foray off the front, while a dangerous move including Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Maximiliano Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) and José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) got away at the 10km mark before BMC dragged them back with 5km to run.

With Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) on the wrong side of a split after the day's final climb, all was set up for a sprint showdown between Sagan, Gaviria and Matthews, and the fans in Frauenfeld weren't disappointed.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:50:09
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
15Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
24Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
27Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
28François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
30Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
31Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
32Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
37Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
41Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
42José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
43José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
44Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
47Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
49Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
50Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
52Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
53Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
58Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
59Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
60Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
61Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:10
63Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
64Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:18
65Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:02
66Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
67Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
68Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
69Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
73Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
74Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
75Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
80Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
81Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
83John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
84Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
89Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
91Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
92Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
95Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
96Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
97Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
98Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
99Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
100Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
101Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
103Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
104Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
108Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
109Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
110Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
111Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
112Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
113Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
114Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
116Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
117Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
118Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
119Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
120Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
121Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:07:27
123Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
126Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
127Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
128Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
129Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
130Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
131Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
132André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
133Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:01
135Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
136Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
138Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
139Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
140Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
141Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
142Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
143Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
144Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
147William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:57

Sprint 1 - Hüttwilerstrasse, km. 50.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie3
3Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1

Sprint 2- Hüttwilerstrasse, km. 89.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie3
3Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1

Sprint 3 - Hüttwilerstrasse, km. 128.5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe12pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors8
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2

Mountain 1 - Kalchrain, km. 16.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 2 - Kalchrain, km. 55.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 3 - Kalchrain, km. 94.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini3pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1

Mountain 4 - Kalchrain, km. 133.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3pts
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:50:09
2Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
5Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
7Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
10Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
11Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
12Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:10
14Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:02
15Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
17Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
18Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
20Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
21Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:07:27
22Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida11:30:27
2BMC Racing Team
3LottoNl-Jumbo
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Trek-Segafredo
6Quick-Step Floors
7Team Sunweb
8Astana Pro Team
9Katusha-Alpecin
10Bora-Hansgrohe
11Lotto - Soudal
12Team Sky
13Movistar Team
14Dimension Data
15EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:02
16Mitchelton-Scott
17Groupama-FDJ0:02:20
18UAE Team Emirates0:04:04
19Direct Energie
20Aqua Blue Sport
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:29

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:10:24
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:23
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
10Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:30
11Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
14Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:32
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:33
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:36
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
21Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
23Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:45
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:48
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:49
29José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
30Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
31José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:53
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
35Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
36Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:01:05
42Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
43Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
44Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:08
45Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
46Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:13
50Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
51Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
52Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:19
53Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
56Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:04
58Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
59Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:02:18
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:32
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
62Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:34
64Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
65Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:38
66Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:39
67Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:41
68Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:02:50
69Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
70Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
71Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:51
72Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
73Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:54
74Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:55
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
76Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:58
78John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:03:03
79Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
80Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:03:07
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:10
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
83Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
86Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:13
87Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
88Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:15
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
90Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:17
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:18
92Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:20
93Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:21
94Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
95Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
96Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
97Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
98Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
100Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
101Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:27
102Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:28
103Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
104Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
106Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:06
107Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:26
108Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:04:46
109Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:04:47
111Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:09
112Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:10
113Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
114Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:22
115Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:25
116Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:05:28
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:34
119Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:05:48
120Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:54
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:58
122Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:59
123Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:29
124Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:08:32
125Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:08:35
126Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:08:40
127André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
128Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:29
129Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:10:10
130Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:10:22
131Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
132Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:10:23
133Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:30
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:33
135Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:02
136Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:20
137Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:22
138Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:45
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:11:54
140Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:04
141Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:12:05
142Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:29
143Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:31
144Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:31
145Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:30
146William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:15:05
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:15:10

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport13pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe12
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors8
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb4
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
10Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini9pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
4Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport3
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
6Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4:10:47
2Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:10
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
6Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
7Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
8Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:42
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:45
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:50
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
12Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:56
13Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:55
14Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:32
15Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
16Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:50
17Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:58
18Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
19Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:04
20Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:46
21Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:08:09
22Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:09:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:50:45
2Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Movistar Team0:00:33
6Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
7Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
8LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
9Trek-Segafredo0:00:58
10Lotto - Soudal
11Team Sky0:01:02
12AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
13Dimension Data0:01:10
14Astana Pro Team0:01:18
15Mitchelton-Scott0:02:31
16Groupama-FDJ0:03:05
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:07
18UAE Team Emirates0:04:54
19Direct Energie0:05:20
20Aqua Blue Sport
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:11:30

