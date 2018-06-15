Tour de Suisse: Nairo Quintana wins stage 7
Porte loses time but keeps yellow jersey
Stage 7: Eschenbach/Atzmännig - Arosa
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) showed he is on form for the rapidly-approaching Tour de France with a long solo attack and stage victory on the mountain finish to Arosa at the Tour de Suisse.
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) finished 22 seconds down on the Colombian after an intelligent ride on the long climb and so kept his race leader's yellow jersey but only by 17 seconds as Quintana had gone close to taking the race lead.
Porte can be happy there are no more mountain finishes in this year's Tour de Suisse. The riders face a rolling 123km stage around Bellinzona on Saturday that will see the sprinters return to the fore, while Porte will be hoping to gain time on Quintana during Sunday's decisive 34km time trial.
Quintana has flown under the radar at the Tour de Suisse as he polished his form after a long spell of training at home in Colombia. However, he threw caution to the wind at the foot of the 27km climb to Arosa, clearly keen to test Porte and test his own form.
Porte and others managed to catch Quintana after a first attack but then the Colombian went again, with no one was able to hold his wheel. He powered up the steep first section and quickly caught and past the break of the day, including the American Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac).
Porte got some vital help from Tejay van Garderen and then from Greg Van Avermaet - who had been in the break of the day, on the easier middle section of the climb. But Quintana refused to give in, surging away again from the remains of the break.
Van Avermaet helped bring the gap down to 30 seconds and then Porte began his own chase on the steep final five kilometres. He closed the gap to 10 seconds but then seemed to struggle and was joined by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who finished second on the stage, 22 seconds behind Quintana.
Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished fifth on the stage at 38 seconds and is now third overall at 52 seconds.
"Today was a big test to see how I am and it went well. It's important to know that I'm in good shape ahead of the big objective that's ahead. That puts me and my team at ease," Quintana said, confirming that his form and his moral are high after such a strong display.
A mountain showdown
The 170km stage from Eschenbach to Arosa was a day of three parts, with a rolling first part launching the break of the day before a long flat valley roads and then the 27km climb to Arosa.
The break went clear very quickly with riders targeting the stage victory and other there to support their team leader.
The 27 in the attack were Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Simon Geschke, Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Silvan Dillier, Cyril Gautier, François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Gatto, Tanel Kangert (Astana), Gorka Izagirre, Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Victor De La Parte (Movistar), Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac), Enrico Battaglin, Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sebastian Henao, Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Stefan Denifl, Mark Christian, Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport), Lillian Calmejane, Romain Sicard, Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie).
Kangert was the best-placed rider on GC in the break at 1:59 and so the BMC rode tempo to control him.
Mark Christian endured a frustrating day on Thursday but bounced back to take maximum points on the early category 3 climb and so virtually seal victory in the climber’s competition.
The break lead by 3:30 with 80km remaining and it marked the point when Movistar activated their plan. The Spanish team began to help BMC with the chase and the gap was soon down to 2:00. Victor de la Parte had already been planted in the break.
When the climb began with 27km to go, Quintana quickly put his cards on the table on a stretch of smooth cobbles. Porte and few others soon caught him but he went again and harder, blowing the peloton apart behind him.
Porte has Kruijswijk and Fuglsang for company but there was no sign of Team Sunweb duo Kelderman and Sam Oomen, who were second and third overall. They opted to ride at their own pace but managed to hold onto to their GC placings.
Quintana soon linked up with de la Parte as they chased the other breakaways, as van Avermaet dropped back to help Porte in a big-team pursuit match up the climb to Arosa.
Fortunately for Porte and BMC, the gradient eased considerably in the middle section, allowing van Avermaet to use his power for a long spell at the front. He pegged Quintana's lead and then began to pull him back, bringing the gap to 30 seconds as the final steep four kilometres neared.
When Van Avermaet swung off, Porte accelerated on the big ring and out of the saddle, in pursuit of Quintana, who had just caught and past Dombrowski.
With three kilometres to go, Porte was within touching distance of Quintana but he had nothing left and Quintana kicked again. Fuglsang joined and helped Porte as Quintana pushed his lead back out to 20 seconds and headed to the finish at speed.
There was little time for celebrations but Porte did sportingly congratulate Quintana after a fascinating showdown. Both ended the day on the podium, both knowing they are on form and on track for the Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:01:39
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:38
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|12
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:34
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:46
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:08
|17
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|18
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|22
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:27
|23
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:33
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:46
|26
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:02:56
|27
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:09
|30
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:14
|32
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:25
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|34
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:39
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:09
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:23
|37
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:46
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:09:18
|43
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:28
|46
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:26
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:42
|49
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|50
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:52
|51
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:11:55
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:20
|54
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:29
|56
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:04
|59
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:33
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:06
|61
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|63
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:08
|64
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:11
|65
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:19:14
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:19:50
|68
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|69
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:22:01
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:52
|72
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|77
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|81
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|84
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|87
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|89
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|100
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:26:21
|101
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:14
|102
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|103
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:53
|104
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|107
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|109
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|112
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|116
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|117
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|119
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|123
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|124
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:57
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|130
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|131
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|132
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|136
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|137
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|139
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|140
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|pts
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|pts
|2
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:02:17
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|4
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:02:18
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:31
|8
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:40
|9
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:10:04
|10
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:42
|11
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:26
|12
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:17:28
|13
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:14
|14
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|16
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:36
|17
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:29:15
|18
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:09:36
|2
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:03:34
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:29
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:16
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|0:10:31
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:12:45
|8
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:14:07
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:14:35
|10
|Quick Step Floors
|0:14:55
|11
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:16:12
|12
|Team Sky
|0:22:26
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25:43
|14
|Uae Team Emirates
|0:27:46
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:28:46
|16
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:29:49
|17
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:30:44
|18
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:34:06
|19
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:42:25
|20
|Groupama - Fdj
|0:48:51
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|1:00:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26:06:10
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|4
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:53
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:37
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:48
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:26
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:32
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:42
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:56
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:03
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|17
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:15
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:19
|19
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:54
|20
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:04:14
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:39
|22
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:57
|23
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:58
|24
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:09:05
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:30
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:32
|27
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:48
|28
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:10:01
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:23
|30
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:10:30
|31
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:50
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:05
|33
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:07
|34
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:50
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|0:14:00
|36
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:25
|37
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|38
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|39
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:11
|40
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:21:17
|41
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:26
|42
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:55
|43
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:53
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:23:16
|45
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:47
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:11
|47
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:28:49
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:26
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:45
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:31:37
|51
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:33:16
|52
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:34:17
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:48
|54
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:14
|55
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:38
|56
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:15
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:39:20
|58
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:40:10
|59
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:19
|60
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:43:03
|61
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:22
|62
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:43:47
|63
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:44:02
|64
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:18
|65
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:45:20
|66
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:45:34
|67
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:47:56
|68
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:48:25
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:29
|70
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:48:36
|71
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:57
|72
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:49:25
|73
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:51:36
|74
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:53:54
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:54:00
|76
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:11
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:57:40
|78
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:58:09
|79
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:58:28
|80
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:59:50
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:32
|82
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:02:53
|83
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:09
|84
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:04:45
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:05:07
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:19
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:06:13
|88
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:32
|89
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:22
|90
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:27
|91
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:07:59
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:25
|93
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:10:28
|94
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:10:34
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:50
|96
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:21
|97
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|1:11:45
|98
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:11:47
|99
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:02
|100
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:13:02
|101
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:26
|102
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:14:42
|103
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:12
|104
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:16:36
|105
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:16:52
|106
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:20
|107
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:24
|108
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:40
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:19:00
|110
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|1:19:22
|111
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:45
|112
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|1:20:47
|113
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:22:21
|114
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:30
|115
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:24:07
|116
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:24:35
|117
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:25:02
|118
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:27:42
|119
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:25
|120
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:30:06
|121
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:44
|122
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:31:48
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:33:38
|124
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:34:18
|125
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:35:29
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:36:26
|127
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:36:46
|128
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:37:08
|129
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:37:16
|130
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:37:55
|131
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:38:01
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:39:19
|133
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:42:04
|134
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:42:21
|135
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:42:30
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:43:11
|137
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:43:45
|138
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:44:05
|139
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:49:14
|140
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:50:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|24
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|3
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|6
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|9
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|13
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|12
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|14
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|9
|15
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|18
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|23
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|6
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|26
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|27
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|30
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|33
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|34
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|35
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|36
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|37
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|38
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|40
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|41
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|36
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|5
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|6
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|20
|7
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|17
|8
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|12
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|18
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|20
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|8
|21
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|22
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|23
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|26
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|29
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|30
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|31
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|26:07:03
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|3
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:26
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:03:21
|6
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:55
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:08
|8
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:32
|9
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:18
|10
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:56
|11
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:42:54
|12
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:43:09
|13
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:07:06
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|1:10:54
|15
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:12:09
|16
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:24:09
|17
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1:26:49
|18
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
|1:30:55
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:36
|20
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|1:36:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|77:45:41
|2
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:50
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:00
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:14:45
|6
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:17:07
|7
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:19:35
|8
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:20:27
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:31:43
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37:49
|11
|Quick Step Floors
|0:44:09
|12
|Team Sky
|0:52:57
|13
|Lotto - Soudal
|0:58:04
|14
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|1:01:19
|15
|Direct Energie
|1:09:20
|16
|Mitchelton - Scott
|1:11:14
|17
|Uae Team Emirates
|1:11:17
|18
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|1:23:39
|19
|Aqua Blue Sport
|1:34:24
|20
|Groupama - Fdj
|1:39:49
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini
|3:02:12
