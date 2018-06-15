Trending

Tour de Suisse: Nairo Quintana wins stage 7

Porte loses time but keeps yellow jersey

Image 1 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 37

Richie Porte (BMC) leads the Tour de Suisse, after stage 7

Richie Porte (BMC) leads the Tour de Suisse, after stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) leads the green jersey classification of the best young rider

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) leads the green jersey classification of the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) leads the green jersey classification of the best young rider

Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) leads the green jersey classification of the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

Richie Porte (BMC) in the yellow leader's jersey at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte (BMC) in the yellow leader's jersey at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) leads the points classification at Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) leads the points classification at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) leads the points classification at Tour de Suisse

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) leads the points classification at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse rolls to the podium area

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse rolls to the podium area
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) at Tour de Suisse stage 7

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) at Tour de Suisse stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) at stage 7 of Tour de Suisse

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) at stage 7 of Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to take solo win at stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to take solo win at stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) at stage 7 Tour de Suisse

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) at stage 7 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to win stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to win stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC)

Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

Richie Porte and his BMC teammates during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Richie Porte and his BMC teammates during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Swiss fans watch stage 7

Swiss fans watch stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) in the green jersey

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

BMC surrounds Richie Porte on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

BMC surrounds Richie Porte on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

Movistar band together on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Movistar band together on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

Michael Schar (BMC) has a conversation with the time keeper

Michael Schar (BMC) has a conversation with the time keeper
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

Francois Bidard and Sergio Henao

Francois Bidard and Sergio Henao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey

Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) attacks

Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Magnus Cort (Astana) showing the effects of a crash

Magnus Cort (Astana) showing the effects of a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) showed he is on form for the rapidly-approaching Tour de France with a long solo attack and stage victory on the mountain finish to Arosa at the Tour de Suisse.

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) finished 22 seconds down on the Colombian after an intelligent ride on the long climb and so kept his race leader's yellow jersey but only by 17 seconds as Quintana had gone close to taking the race lead.

Porte can be happy there are no more mountain finishes in this year's Tour de Suisse. The riders face a rolling 123km stage around Bellinzona on Saturday that will see the sprinters return to the fore, while Porte will be hoping to gain time on Quintana during Sunday's decisive 34km time trial.

Quintana has flown under the radar at the Tour de Suisse as he polished his form after a long spell of training at home in Colombia. However, he threw caution to the wind at the foot of the 27km climb to Arosa, clearly keen to test Porte and test his own form.

Porte and others managed to catch Quintana after a first attack but then the Colombian went again, with no one was able to hold his wheel. He powered up the steep first section and quickly caught and past the break of the day, including the American Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac).

Porte got some vital help from Tejay van Garderen and then from Greg Van Avermaet - who had been in the break of the day, on the easier middle section of the climb. But Quintana refused to give in, surging away again from the remains of the break.

Van Avermaet helped bring the gap down to 30 seconds and then Porte began his own chase on the steep final five kilometres. He closed the gap to 10 seconds but then seemed to struggle and was joined by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who finished second on the stage, 22 seconds behind Quintana.

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished fifth on the stage at 38 seconds and is now third overall at 52 seconds.

"Today was a big test to see how I am and it went well. It's important to know that I'm in good shape ahead of the big objective that's ahead. That puts me and my team at ease," Quintana said, confirming that his form and his moral are high after such a strong display.

A mountain showdown

The 170km stage from Eschenbach to Arosa was a day of three parts, with a rolling first part launching the break of the day before a long flat valley roads and then the 27km climb to Arosa.

The break went clear very quickly with riders targeting the stage victory and other there to support their team leader.

The 27 in the attack were Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Simon Geschke, Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Silvan Dillier, Cyril Gautier, François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Gatto, Tanel Kangert (Astana), Gorka Izagirre, Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Victor De La Parte (Movistar), Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac), Enrico Battaglin, Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sebastian Henao, Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Stefan Denifl, Mark Christian, Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport), Lillian Calmejane, Romain Sicard, Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie).

Kangert was the best-placed rider on GC in the break at 1:59 and so the BMC rode tempo to control him.

Mark Christian endured a frustrating day on Thursday but bounced back to take maximum points on the early category 3 climb and so virtually seal victory in the climber’s competition.

The break lead by 3:30 with 80km remaining and it marked the point when Movistar activated their plan. The Spanish team began to help BMC with the chase and the gap was soon down to 2:00. Victor de la Parte had already been planted in the break.

When the climb began with 27km to go, Quintana quickly put his cards on the table on a stretch of smooth cobbles. Porte and few others soon caught him but he went again and harder, blowing the peloton apart behind him.

Porte has Kruijswijk and Fuglsang for company but there was no sign of Team Sunweb duo Kelderman and Sam Oomen, who were second and third overall. They opted to ride at their own pace but managed to hold onto to their GC placings.

Quintana soon linked up with de la Parte as they chased the other breakaways, as van Avermaet dropped back to help Porte in a big-team pursuit match up the climb to Arosa.

Fortunately for Porte and BMC, the gradient eased considerably in the middle section, allowing van Avermaet to use his power for a long spell at the front. He pegged Quintana's lead and then began to pull him back, bringing the gap to 30 seconds as the final steep four kilometres neared.

When Van Avermaet swung off, Porte accelerated on the big ring and out of the saddle, in pursuit of Quintana, who had just caught and past Dombrowski.

With three kilometres to go, Porte was within touching distance of Quintana but he had nothing left and Quintana kicked again. Fuglsang joined and helped Porte as Quintana pushed his lead back out to 20 seconds and headed to the finish at speed.

There was little time for celebrations but Porte did sportingly congratulate Quintana after a fascinating showdown. Both ended the day on the podium, both knowing they are on form and on track for the Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:01:39
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:38
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
7Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:50
9Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:59
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:08
12François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:34
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:46
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:08
17Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
18Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
20Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:27
23Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:33
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:46
26Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:02:56
27Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
29Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:09
30José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:14
32Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:04:25
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
34Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:39
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:09
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:23
37Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
38Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:46
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:09:18
43Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
44Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:28
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
47Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:10:26
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:42
49Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
50Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:52
51Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:11:55
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:20
54Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:29
56José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
57Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
58Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:04
59Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:33
60Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:06
61Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
62Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
63Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:08
64Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:11
65Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:19:14
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:19:50
68Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
69Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:22:01
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
71John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:25:52
72Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
75Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
76Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
77Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
78Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
79Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
81Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
82Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
83Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
84Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
85Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
86Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
87Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
88Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
89Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
91Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
95Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
97Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
100Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:26:21
101Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:28:14
102Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
103Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:29:53
104André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
105Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
107Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
108Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
109Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
110Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
112Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
114Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
116Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
117Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
118Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
119Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
120Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
123Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
124Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
125Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:57
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
128Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
129Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
130Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
131Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
132Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
133Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
134Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
135Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
136Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
137Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
139Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
140Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Ragazerstrasse - km 126.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb6pts
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky3
3José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin1

Sprint 2 - Deutschestrasse - km 135.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb6pts
2José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
4Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2

Mountain 1 - Wasseruhstrasse - km 24.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 2 - Poststrasse - km 169.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors6
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4:02:17
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:21
4Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:30
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:02:18
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:31
8Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:08:40
9Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:10:04
10Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:42
11Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:26
12Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:17:28
13Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:14
14Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
16Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:27:36
17Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky0:29:15
18Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:09:36
2Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:10
3Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:03:34
4Movistar Team0:05:29
5Team Sunweb0:06:16
6Team Dimension Data0:10:31
7Bmc Racing Team0:12:45
8Team Katusha Alpecin0:14:07
9Bahrain - Merida0:14:35
10Quick Step Floors0:14:55
11Aqua Blue Sport0:16:12
12Team Sky0:22:26
13Trek - Segafredo0:25:43
14Uae Team Emirates0:27:46
15Direct Energie0:28:46
16Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:29:49
17Lotto - Soudal0:30:44
18Mitchelton - Scott0:34:06
19Bora - Hansgrohe0:42:25
20Groupama - Fdj0:48:51
21Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini1:00:21

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team26:06:10
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:17
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:52
4Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:00:53
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:13
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:37
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:48
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:26
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:32
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:42
13Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:56
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:03:02
15Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:03
16Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
17Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:15
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:19
19François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:54
20Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:04:14
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:39
22Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:57
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:07:58
24Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:09:05
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:09:30
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:32
27Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:48
28Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:10:01
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:10:23
30Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:10:30
31Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:12:50
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:05
33Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:07
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:13:50
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:14:00
36Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:14:25
37Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
38Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:11
40Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:17
41Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:26
42Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport0:21:55
43José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:53
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:23:16
45José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:47
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:11
47Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:28:49
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:26
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:45
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:31:37
51Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:33:16
52Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:34:17
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:48
54Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:14
55Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:38
56Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:15
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:39:20
58Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:40:10
59Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:19
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:43:03
61Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:43:22
62Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:43:47
63Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:44:02
64Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:44:18
65Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:45:20
66Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:45:34
67Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:47:56
68Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin0:48:25
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:48:29
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:48:36
71Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:48:57
72Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data0:49:25
73Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:51:36
74Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:53:54
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:54:00
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:11
77Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:57:40
78Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:58:09
79Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:58:28
80Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport0:59:50
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:32
82Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:02:53
83Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott1:03:09
84Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:04:45
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team1:05:07
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:05:19
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo1:06:13
88Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:06:32
89Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:07:22
90Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:07:27
91Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie1:07:59
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1:08:25
93Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:10:28
94Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb1:10:34
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:10:50
96Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:11:21
97Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky1:11:45
98Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:11:47
99Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:12:02
100Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:13:02
101John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1:13:26
102Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:14:42
103Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates1:16:12
104Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:16:36
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:16:52
106Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:20
107Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:17:24
108Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:18:40
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1:19:00
110Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors1:19:22
111Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:19:45
112Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky1:20:47
113Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:22:21
114Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:23:30
115Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:24:07
116Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1:24:35
117Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:25:02
118Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:27:42
119Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:25
120Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ1:30:06
121Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:44
122Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:31:48
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:33:38
124Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:34:18
125Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:35:29
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:36:26
127Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport1:36:46
128Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky1:37:08
129André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:37:16
130Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:37:55
131Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:38:01
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:39:19
133Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:42:04
134Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:42:21
135Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:42:30
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1:43:11
137Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:43:45
138Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:44:05
139Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:49:14
140Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport1:50:29

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb24pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe22
3Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport19
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida18
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors16
6Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott15
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin14
9Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb13
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team12
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
12Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport9
14Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini9
15Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors8
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
18Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport6
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
21Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
23Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data6
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie6
26Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
27José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky4
29Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott4
30Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie4
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
33Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin3
34Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin3
35Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
36Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
37Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida2
38Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team2
39Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie2
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1
41Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport36pts
2Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin32
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie24
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
5Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport20
6Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie20
7Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini17
8Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe15
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15
12Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin15
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb14
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors14
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie12
17Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
18Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie12
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb10
20Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data8
21Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott7
22Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport6
23Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
25Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
26Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie3
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
30Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1
31Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors26:07:03
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:20
3Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:26
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:03:21
6Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:55
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:08
8Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida0:13:32
9Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:18
10Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:56
11Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:42:54
12Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:43:09
13Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie1:07:06
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1:10:54
15Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:12:09
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:24:09
17Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1:26:49
18Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini1:30:55
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:34:36
20Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky1:36:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team77:45:41
2Ag2r La Mondiale0:01:42
3Movistar Team0:03:50
4Team Sunweb0:07:00
5Bahrain - Merida0:14:45
6Bmc Racing Team0:17:07
7Team Katusha Alpecin0:19:35
8Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:20:27
9Team Dimension Data0:31:43
10Trek - Segafredo0:37:49
11Quick Step Floors0:44:09
12Team Sky0:52:57
13Lotto - Soudal0:58:04
14Bora - Hansgrohe1:01:19
15Direct Energie1:09:20
16Mitchelton - Scott1:11:14
17Uae Team Emirates1:11:17
18Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale1:23:39
19Aqua Blue Sport1:34:24
20Groupama - Fdj1:39:49
21Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini3:02:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews