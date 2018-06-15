Image 1 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Richie Porte (BMC) leads the Tour de Suisse, after stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) leads the green jersey classification of the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 Enric Mas (Quick-Step Floors) leads the green jersey classification of the best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 Richie Porte (BMC) in the yellow leader's jersey at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) leads the points classification at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 Michael Matthews (Sunweb) leads the points classification at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse rolls to the podium area (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) at Tour de Suisse stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Sam Oomen (Sunweb) at stage 7 of Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to take solo win at stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) at stage 7 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks to win stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Overall leader Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Richie Porte and his BMC teammates during stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Swiss fans watch stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Sam Oomen (Sunweb) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 BMC surrounds Richie Porte on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 Movistar band together on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 Michael Schar (BMC) has a conversation with the time keeper (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 Francois Bidard and Sergio Henao (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Magnus Cort (Astana) showing the effects of a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) showed he is on form for the rapidly-approaching Tour de France with a long solo attack and stage victory on the mountain finish to Arosa at the Tour de Suisse.

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) finished 22 seconds down on the Colombian after an intelligent ride on the long climb and so kept his race leader's yellow jersey but only by 17 seconds as Quintana had gone close to taking the race lead.

Porte can be happy there are no more mountain finishes in this year's Tour de Suisse. The riders face a rolling 123km stage around Bellinzona on Saturday that will see the sprinters return to the fore, while Porte will be hoping to gain time on Quintana during Sunday's decisive 34km time trial.

Quintana has flown under the radar at the Tour de Suisse as he polished his form after a long spell of training at home in Colombia. However, he threw caution to the wind at the foot of the 27km climb to Arosa, clearly keen to test Porte and test his own form.

Porte and others managed to catch Quintana after a first attack but then the Colombian went again, with no one was able to hold his wheel. He powered up the steep first section and quickly caught and past the break of the day, including the American Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac).

Porte got some vital help from Tejay van Garderen and then from Greg Van Avermaet - who had been in the break of the day, on the easier middle section of the climb. But Quintana refused to give in, surging away again from the remains of the break.

Van Avermaet helped bring the gap down to 30 seconds and then Porte began his own chase on the steep final five kilometres. He closed the gap to 10 seconds but then seemed to struggle and was joined by Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who finished second on the stage, 22 seconds behind Quintana.

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished fifth on the stage at 38 seconds and is now third overall at 52 seconds.

"Today was a big test to see how I am and it went well. It's important to know that I'm in good shape ahead of the big objective that's ahead. That puts me and my team at ease," Quintana said, confirming that his form and his moral are high after such a strong display.

A mountain showdown

The 170km stage from Eschenbach to Arosa was a day of three parts, with a rolling first part launching the break of the day before a long flat valley roads and then the 27km climb to Arosa.

The break went clear very quickly with riders targeting the stage victory and other there to support their team leader.

The 27 in the attack were Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Simon Geschke, Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Silvan Dillier, Cyril Gautier, François Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Gatto, Tanel Kangert (Astana), Gorka Izagirre, Mark Padun (Bahrain-Merida), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Victor De La Parte (Movistar), Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors), Igor Anton (Dimension Data), Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First-Drapac), Enrico Battaglin, Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Sebastian Henao, Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Stefan Denifl, Mark Christian, Eddie Dunbar (Aqua Blue Sport), Lillian Calmejane, Romain Sicard, Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie).

Kangert was the best-placed rider on GC in the break at 1:59 and so the BMC rode tempo to control him.

Mark Christian endured a frustrating day on Thursday but bounced back to take maximum points on the early category 3 climb and so virtually seal victory in the climber’s competition.

The break lead by 3:30 with 80km remaining and it marked the point when Movistar activated their plan. The Spanish team began to help BMC with the chase and the gap was soon down to 2:00. Victor de la Parte had already been planted in the break.

When the climb began with 27km to go, Quintana quickly put his cards on the table on a stretch of smooth cobbles. Porte and few others soon caught him but he went again and harder, blowing the peloton apart behind him.

Porte has Kruijswijk and Fuglsang for company but there was no sign of Team Sunweb duo Kelderman and Sam Oomen, who were second and third overall. They opted to ride at their own pace but managed to hold onto to their GC placings.

Quintana soon linked up with de la Parte as they chased the other breakaways, as van Avermaet dropped back to help Porte in a big-team pursuit match up the climb to Arosa.

Fortunately for Porte and BMC, the gradient eased considerably in the middle section, allowing van Avermaet to use his power for a long spell at the front. He pegged Quintana's lead and then began to pull him back, bringing the gap to 30 seconds as the final steep four kilometres neared.

When Van Avermaet swung off, Porte accelerated on the big ring and out of the saddle, in pursuit of Quintana, who had just caught and past Dombrowski.

With three kilometres to go, Porte was within touching distance of Quintana but he had nothing left and Quintana kicked again. Fuglsang joined and helped Porte as Quintana pushed his lead back out to 20 seconds and headed to the finish at speed.

There was little time for celebrations but Porte did sportingly congratulate Quintana after a fascinating showdown. Both ended the day on the podium, both knowing they are on form and on track for the Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:01:39 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:50 9 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:59 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:08 12 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:34 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:08 17 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 18 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 22 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:27 23 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:33 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 25 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:46 26 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:02:56 27 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:09 30 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:14 32 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:25 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:10 34 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:39 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:09 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:23 37 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 38 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:46 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:09:18 43 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:28 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 47 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:26 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:42 49 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 50 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:52 51 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:11:55 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:20 54 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:29 56 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:04 59 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:33 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:06 61 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 63 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:08 64 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:11 65 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:19:14 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:19:50 68 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 69 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:22:01 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 71 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:52 72 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 75 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 76 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 77 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 80 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 81 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 82 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 83 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 84 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 87 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 88 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 89 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 91 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 97 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 100 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:26:21 101 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:28:14 102 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 103 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:29:53 104 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 105 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 107 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 108 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 109 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 110 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 112 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 113 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 114 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 116 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 117 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 118 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 119 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 120 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 124 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 125 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:57 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 129 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 130 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 131 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 132 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 135 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 136 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 137 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 139 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 140 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 1 - Ragazerstrasse - km 126.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 pts 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 3 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 - Deutschestrasse - km 135.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 pts 2 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2

Mountain 1 - Wasseruhstrasse - km 24.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 2 - Poststrasse - km 169.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 6 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:02:17 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:21 4 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:02:18 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:31 8 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:40 9 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:10:04 10 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:42 11 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:26 12 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:17:28 13 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:14 14 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 16 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:36 17 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 0:29:15 18 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:09:36 2 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:01:10 3 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:03:34 4 Movistar Team 0:05:29 5 Team Sunweb 0:06:16 6 Team Dimension Data 0:10:31 7 Bmc Racing Team 0:12:45 8 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:14:07 9 Bahrain - Merida 0:14:35 10 Quick Step Floors 0:14:55 11 Aqua Blue Sport 0:16:12 12 Team Sky 0:22:26 13 Trek - Segafredo 0:25:43 14 Uae Team Emirates 0:27:46 15 Direct Energie 0:28:46 16 Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 0:29:49 17 Lotto - Soudal 0:30:44 18 Mitchelton - Scott 0:34:06 19 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:42:25 20 Groupama - Fdj 0:48:51 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini 1:00:21

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26:06:10 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:17 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 4 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:53 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:37 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:48 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:26 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:32 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:42 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:56 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 15 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:03 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 17 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:15 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:19 19 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:54 20 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:04:14 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:39 22 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:57 23 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:07:58 24 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:09:05 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:30 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:32 27 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:09:48 28 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:10:01 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:23 30 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:10:30 31 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:50 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:05 33 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:07 34 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:50 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 0:14:00 36 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:25 37 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 38 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 39 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:11 40 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:17 41 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:26 42 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:55 43 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:53 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:23:16 45 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:47 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:11 47 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:28:49 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:26 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:45 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:31:37 51 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:33:16 52 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:34:17 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:48 54 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:14 55 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:38 56 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:15 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:39:20 58 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:40:10 59 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:19 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:43:03 61 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:43:22 62 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:43:47 63 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:44:02 64 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:18 65 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:45:20 66 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:34 67 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:47:56 68 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:48:25 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:48:29 70 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:48:36 71 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:57 72 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 0:49:25 73 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:51:36 74 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:53:54 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:54:00 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:11 77 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:57:40 78 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:58:09 79 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:58:28 80 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport 0:59:50 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:32 82 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:53 83 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:09 84 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:04:45 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 1:05:07 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:05:19 87 Maarten Wynants (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:06:13 88 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:32 89 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:22 90 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:07:27 91 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:07:59 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:25 93 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:10:28 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:10:34 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:10:50 96 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:11:21 97 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 1:11:45 98 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:11:47 99 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:02 100 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:13:02 101 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:26 102 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:14:42 103 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:12 104 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:16:36 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:16:52 106 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:20 107 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:17:24 108 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:18:40 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1:19:00 110 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 1:19:22 111 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:45 112 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 1:20:47 113 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:22:21 114 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:30 115 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:24:07 116 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:24:35 117 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:25:02 118 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:27:42 119 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:25 120 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:30:06 121 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:44 122 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:31:48 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:33:38 124 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:34:18 125 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:35:29 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:36:26 127 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 1:36:46 128 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 1:37:08 129 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:37:16 130 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:37:55 131 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:38:01 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:39:19 133 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:42:04 134 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:42:21 135 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:42:30 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:11 137 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:43:45 138 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:44:05 139 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:49:14 140 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 1:50:29

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 24 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 3 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 19 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 16 6 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 15 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 9 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 13 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 12 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 9 14 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 9 15 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 8 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 18 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 6 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 21 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 23 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 6 24 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 6 26 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 27 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 4 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 4 30 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 33 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 3 34 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 3 35 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 36 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 37 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 2 38 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 40 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1 41 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 36 pts 2 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 24 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 5 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport 20 6 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 20 7 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 17 8 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 12 Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 15 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 14 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 12 17 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 18 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 12 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 20 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 8 21 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 7 22 Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport 6 23 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 26 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 3 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 30 Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1 31 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 26:07:03 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 3 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:26 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:03:21 6 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:55 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:08 8 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:32 9 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:18 10 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:27:56 11 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:42:54 12 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:43:09 13 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 1:07:06 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1:10:54 15 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1:12:09 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:24:09 17 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1:26:49 18 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini 1:30:55 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:36 20 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 1:36:15