Tour de Suisse: Majka satisfied with queen stage result

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) was content with his performance today on the queen stage of the Tour de Suisse near Sölden, Austria. The Polish rider finished stage 5 just outside the top 10, 1:40 down from the stage winner – Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). After working for Peter Sagan earlier this week, today was his to shine. Majka was in the group of favourites heading up the final hors catègorie climb up Rettenbach Glacier, but was dropped with six kilometres to go, riding to the finish on his own tempo.

"It was okay for me today, I'm not extremely happy and I felt a little bit tired after the last three days here in Tour de Suisse," Majka said.

Sean Yates, sports director for Tinkoff-Saxo, explained he was content with Majka's performance.

"He wasn't there to compete for the win but he certainly showed that he’s on the right track towards the Tour de France," Yates said.

Majka had taken a break from racing following the Tour de Romandie early last month, to concentrate on his preparation for July.

"The most important for me is that I feel that my shape is getting better day-by-day," he added of his objectives for the Swiss race.

The Polish rider is sure to provide lieutenant duties for Contador next month's Tour after his success last year surprising many by winning two stages and the mountains classification. His first professional victories after Majka was given the freedom to ride for himself following Contador's exit due to injury on stage 10.

"All in all, I'm satisfied with my progress and we will continue to fight here in Tour de Suisse," concluded Majka.

With flatter stages to feature in the coming days, Tinkoff-Saxo is looking to deliver Sagan to another victory before the final day 38km time trial in which Majka will aim to improve upon his GC position.