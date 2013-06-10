Sagan prevails in Meiringen
Frank takes over Tour de Suisse leader's jersey
Stage 3: Montreux - Meiringen
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the third stage of the Tour de Suisse on another wet day in the mountains. Second place went to Rui Costa (Movistar) and third to Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff). The fourth man in the group, Mathias Frank (BMC), moved into the race lead.
Another rainy day in the mountains
The stage started out with a rapid unranked climb and approximately 120 kilometers of rolling terrain. It looked to be picture perfect for an escape group, and those expectations were quickly fulfilled. Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Stefan Denifl (IAM) were the first to give it a try, but were soon caught.
Some 30 km into the day, the peloton split and stayed that way over the first climb of the day, the category 3 Chemin de Lorette at 60 km.
Shortly thereafter 18 riders took off from that group to form an extremely high-powered escape. Hayden Roulston (RadioShack), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Maxime Bouet (AG2R), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Matti Breschel (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Morkov (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Albasini (ORICA), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Rémi Pauriol (Sojasun) built up a roughly three minute gap on the field.
The course flattened out from 120 to 160 kilometres, before the climbing started again. The peloton was not eager to let those dangerous riders get away, and while the gap held steady for a long time, it had dropped to one and a half minutes with 60 km to go. The group got smaller too, dropping half of its riders in the next 10 kilometers, leaving the group to consist of Hayden Roulston (RadioShack), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Matti Breschel (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Albasini (ORICA), and Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling).
Garmin-Sharp's hopes for the Tour de France took a beating when Ryder Hesjedal crashed and had to leave the race. He had come into the stage leading the mountain rankings.
The smaller lead group was able to build the lead back up to the two minute mark. Astana led the chase, setting a high enough pace that riders were dropped off the back of the pack.
With nearly 31 km left in the stage, the climbing started again. First up was the category 4 Innertkirchen, which the lead group tackled together. No one attacked and in fact the top points went to Boonen.
After a short descent, there was the day's second intermediate sprint, with Terpstra taking the points – but again, the formalities didn't seem to interest the group.
The climbing started up again immediately, as the category 1 Hasliberg loomed. The 11.9 km climb had an average gradient of 6.9 per cent, but featured sections up to 20 percent. And immediately, the first riders fell back from the lead group – Boonen and Terpstra.
Both lead and chase groups grew increasingly smaller. Kelderman drove the break group, and world champion Gilbert was unable to follow. Lampre and Saxo-Tinkoff had by now moved to the front of the chasing field.
With 26 km to go, the lead group was reduced to four riders. Kelderman consistently was at the head of things, followed by Albasini, Breschel and Elmiger, as the gap dropped to under a minute. Soon Albasini was alone in the front.
He fought to maintain his 19 second lead, and further back, teammate Meyer lost his fight and dropped back. Soon Albasini was caught.
With Matthias Fränk moving into the virtual race lead, his BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen, usually a captain, moved to help, leading his Swiss teammate on the wet and foggy climb. But ominously clinging to Frank's wheel was the ever-dangerous Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) soon moved to the front, and subsequently led the 15 man group over the climb before they set off on the dangerously wet descent. That didn't stop Kreuzgier, Sagan, Rui Costa (Movistar) and Frank from breaking clear on the way down.
Bauke Mollema (Blanco) attacked out of the chase group, splintering the group. Meanwhile, the four leaders built up their lead, second by second.
The four leaders crossed under the flamme rouge together, but Sagan attacked immediately. Rui Costa gave chase and the other two were unable to catch up. Sagan waited for Rui Costa and let him lead the way to the finish line. As expected, Sagan came around the the Movistar rider to take the win.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:46:27
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|13
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:47
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|26
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:25
|29
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:03:57
|30
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|31
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:26
|41
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|42
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:47
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:41
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:45
|51
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:32
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|53
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|57
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:51
|60
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:03
|65
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:52
|66
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:14
|70
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|72
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|73
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|78
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:38
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:38
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:08
|82
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|83
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|88
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|90
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|94
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|96
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|98
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|99
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|100
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|101
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|112
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|114
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:28
|116
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|117
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|126
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|129
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|132
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|134
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|135
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|137
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|139
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|141
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|143
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|144
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:48
|145
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|147
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|152
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|154
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|156
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|157
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|158
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|160
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|161
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|162
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|1
|1
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:23:23
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:29
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:40
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:26
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|9
|Katusha
|0:06:28
|10
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:42
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:58
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:31
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:49
|14
|FDJ
|0:13:17
|15
|Sojasun
|0:14:08
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:44
|17
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:50
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:19:10
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:15
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:27:24
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:17
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7:39:38
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:23
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:50
|13
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:25
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:41
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:44
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:00
|22
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:04
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:50
|25
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:56
|27
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:04:58
|28
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:05:17
|29
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:05:38
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:40
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|32
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:06:29
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:32
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:10
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:24
|36
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:54
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:31
|39
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:08:55
|40
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:57
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:06
|42
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:10:46
|43
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:48
|44
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:55
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:59
|46
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:01
|47
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:19
|49
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:25
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:35
|51
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:47
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:51
|53
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:57
|54
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:38
|55
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:13
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|58
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:50
|59
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:50
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:16:20
|61
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:46
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:02
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:10
|64
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:04
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:44
|66
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:03
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:21
|68
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:32
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:34
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:53
|71
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:22
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:37
|73
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:39
|74
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:44
|75
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:56
|76
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:59
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:11
|78
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:14
|79
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:23
|80
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:27
|81
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:08
|82
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:22:13
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:27
|84
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:29
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:39
|86
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:57
|87
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:34
|88
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:24:37
|90
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:40
|91
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:55
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:32
|93
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:51
|94
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:54
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:35
|96
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:26:42
|97
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:46
|98
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:08
|99
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:27:25
|100
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:42
|101
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:44
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:46
|103
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:08
|104
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:14
|105
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:28:20
|106
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:22
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:24
|108
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:26
|109
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:31
|110
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:28:36
|111
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:50
|112
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:28:51
|113
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:28:53
|114
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:18
|115
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|116
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:29
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:16
|118
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:29
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:38
|120
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:41
|121
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:30:50
|122
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:56
|123
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:57
|124
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|125
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:31:21
|126
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|127
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:22
|128
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:37
|129
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:40
|130
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:42
|131
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:56
|132
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:01
|133
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:09
|134
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|135
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:32:17
|136
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:32:32
|137
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:44
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:33:47
|139
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:50
|140
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:57
|141
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:03
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:04
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|144
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:11
|145
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:12
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:14
|147
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:34:24
|148
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|149
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:29
|150
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:32
|151
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:34:42
|152
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:49
|153
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:54
|154
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:12
|155
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:21
|157
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:23
|158
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:24
|159
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:30
|160
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:31
|161
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:34
|162
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:38
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:44
|164
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:38:07
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|12
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|13
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|14
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|15
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|16
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|19
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|22
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|1
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|4
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|9
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|13
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|23:04:34
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:00
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:18
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:14
|9
|Katusha
|0:09:50
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:20
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:34
|12
|Sojasun
|0:20:35
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:48
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:03
|15
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:14
|16
|FDJ
|0:26:03
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:58
|18
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:29:01
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:30:44
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:42
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:51:39
