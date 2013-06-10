Trending

Sagan prevails in Meiringen

Frank takes over Tour de Suisse leader's jersey

Image 1 of 29

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse from a four-rider break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

Another win, another salute. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) bests Rui Costa (Movistar) on the third stage of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 29

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claims his 11th victory of the season on Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 29

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium at the Tour de Suisse following his Stage 3 victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 29

Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) crossed the finish line in 18th place

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 29

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 29

Tejay van Garderen, BMC teammates Mathias Frank and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 29

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stays close to the wheel of Mathias Frank (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 29

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo - Tinkoff) eventually took third on the stage having led the 15-man break in the latter stages of the race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 29

Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi) during the third stage of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 29

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 29

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) is continuing his build up for the Tour de France in Switzerland

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 29

Belgian Champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Luis León Sánchez (Blanco) finished nearly four minutes down on Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 29

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) during Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) was keen not to lose too much time during Stage 3

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

Michael Albasini helps teammate Cameron Meyer towards the end of the third stage of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 29

A smiling Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R - La Mondiale) cross the finish line in Meiringen

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 29

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action during stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack in the early break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the front of the early break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Sherlock Holmes joins stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates victory on stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

Stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

Mathias Frank (BMC) dons the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

Mathias Frank (BMC) is the new Tour de Suisse leader following stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

Mathias Frank (BMC) is the new Tour de Suisse leader

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

More cowbell for Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the third stage of the Tour de Suisse on another wet day in the mountains. Second place went to Rui Costa (Movistar) and third to Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff). The fourth man in the group, Mathias Frank (BMC), moved into the race lead.

Another rainy day in the mountains

The stage started out with a rapid unranked climb and approximately 120 kilometers of rolling terrain. It looked to be picture perfect for an escape group, and those expectations were quickly fulfilled. Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Stefan Denifl (IAM) were the first to give it a try, but were soon caught.

Some 30 km into the day, the peloton split and stayed that way over the first climb of the day, the category 3 Chemin de Lorette at 60 km.

Shortly thereafter 18 riders took off from that group to form an extremely high-powered escape. Hayden Roulston (RadioShack), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Maxime Bouet (AG2R), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Matti Breschel (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Morkov (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Albasini (ORICA), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Rémi Pauriol (Sojasun) built up a roughly three minute gap on the field.

The course flattened out from 120 to 160 kilometres, before the climbing started again. The peloton was not eager to let those dangerous riders get away, and while the gap held steady for a long time, it had dropped to one and a half minutes with 60 km to go. The group got smaller too, dropping half of its riders in the next 10 kilometers, leaving the group to consist of Hayden Roulston (RadioShack), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Matti Breschel (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Albasini (ORICA), and Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling).

Garmin-Sharp's hopes for the Tour de France took a beating when Ryder Hesjedal crashed and had to leave the race. He had come into the stage leading the mountain rankings.

The smaller lead group was able to build the lead back up to the two minute mark. Astana led the chase, setting a high enough pace that riders were dropped off the back of the pack.

With nearly 31 km left in the stage, the climbing started again. First up was the category 4 Innertkirchen, which the lead group tackled together. No one attacked and in fact the top points went to Boonen.

After a short descent, there was the day's second intermediate sprint, with Terpstra taking the points – but again, the formalities didn't seem to interest the group.

The climbing started up again immediately, as the category 1 Hasliberg loomed. The 11.9 km climb had an average gradient of 6.9 per cent, but featured sections up to 20 percent. And immediately, the first riders fell back from the lead group – Boonen and Terpstra.

Both lead and chase groups grew increasingly smaller. Kelderman drove the break group, and world champion Gilbert was unable to follow. Lampre and Saxo-Tinkoff had by now moved to the front of the chasing field.

With 26 km to go, the lead group was reduced to four riders. Kelderman consistently was at the head of things, followed by Albasini, Breschel and Elmiger, as the gap dropped to under a minute. Soon Albasini was alone in the front.

He fought to maintain his 19 second lead, and further back, teammate Meyer lost his fight and dropped back. Soon Albasini was caught.

With Matthias Fränk moving into the virtual race lead, his BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen, usually a captain, moved to help, leading his Swiss teammate on the wet and foggy climb. But ominously clinging to Frank's wheel was the ever-dangerous Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) soon moved to the front, and subsequently led the 15 man group over the climb before they set off on the dangerously wet descent. That didn't stop Kreuzgier, Sagan, Rui Costa (Movistar) and Frank from breaking clear on the way down.

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) attacked out of the chase group, splintering the group. Meanwhile, the four leaders built up their lead, second by second.

The four leaders crossed under the flamme rouge together, but Sagan attacked immediately. Rui Costa gave chase and the other two were unable to catch up. Sagan waited for Rui Costa and let him lead the way to the finish line. As expected, Sagan came around the the Movistar rider to take the win.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:46:27
2Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:46
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
13Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:47
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
26Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:25
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:03:57
30Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
31Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
32Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
34Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
38Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:26
41Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
42Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:05:47
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:06:41
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:45
51Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:32
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
53Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
54Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
57Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
58Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:51
60Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
64Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:08:03
65Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:09:52
66Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
68Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:11:14
70Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
72Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
78Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:38
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:38
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:17:08
82Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
83Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
84Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
85Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
88Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
89Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
90Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
91Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
94Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
98Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
99Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
101Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
103Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
104Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
111Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
112Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
114Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:28
116Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
117Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
124Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
125Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
126Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
129Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
130Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
131Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
132Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
134Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
135Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
137Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
139Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
141William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
142Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
143Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
144Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:48
145José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
147Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
150Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
152Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
153Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
154Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
156Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
157Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
158Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
159Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
161Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
162Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
164Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team7
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Hauptstr, 154.6km
1Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint 2 - Dorfstr, 173.3km
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Chemin de Lorette (Cat. 3) 59.7km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Grimselstr (Cat. 4) 170.4km
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 3 - Hasliberg (Cat. 1) 185.5km
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
5Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2

Teams
1Astana Pro Team14:23:23
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:29
3Movistar Team0:00:41
4BMC Racing Team
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:29
6IAM Cycling0:03:40
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:26
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:31
9Katusha0:06:28
10Orica-GreenEdge0:07:42
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:58
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:31
13Team Argos-Shimano0:12:49
14FDJ0:13:17
15Sojasun0:14:08
16Lampre-Merida0:15:44
17RadioShack Leopard0:16:50
18Sky Procycling0:19:10
19Garmin-Sharp0:24:15
20Lotto Belisol0:27:24
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:17

General classification after stage 3
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team7:39:38
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:35
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:53
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:23
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:42
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:50
13Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:25
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:38
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:41
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:44
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:00
22Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:04
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:50
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:54
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:56
27Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:04:58
28Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:05:17
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:05:38
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:40
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:08
32Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:06:29
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:32
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:10
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:24
36Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:54
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:31
39Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:08:55
40Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:08:57
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:09:06
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:10:46
43Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:10:48
44Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:55
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:59
46Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:01
47Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:19
49Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:25
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:35
51Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:47
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:51
53Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:57
54Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:13:38
55Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:52
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:13
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
58Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:14:50
59Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:50
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:16:20
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:46
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:02
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:10
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:18:04
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:44
66Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:03
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:21
68Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:32
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:34
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:53
71Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:22
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:37
73Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:20:39
74Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:20:44
75Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:20:56
76Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:59
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:11
78Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:14
79Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:23
80Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:27
81Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:08
82Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:22:13
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:27
84Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:22:29
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:39
86Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:57
87Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:34
88Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:36
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:24:37
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:24:40
91Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:55
92Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:25:32
93Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:51
94Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:54
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:35
96Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:26:42
97Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:26:46
98Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:08
99Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:27:25
100Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:42
101Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:44
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:46
103Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:08
104Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:14
105Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:28:20
106Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:22
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:24
108Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:28:26
109Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:31
110Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:28:36
111Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:50
112Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:28:51
113Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:28:53
114Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:18
115Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
116Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:29
117William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:30:16
118Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:29
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:38
120Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:30:41
121Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:30:50
122Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:56
123Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:57
124Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:59
125Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:31:21
126Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
127Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:22
128Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:37
129Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:40
130Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:31:42
131Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:31:56
132Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:32:01
133Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:09
134Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:11
135Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:32:17
136Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:32:32
137Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:33:44
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:33:47
139Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:33:50
140Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:57
141Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:34:03
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:04
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
144Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:11
145Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:12
146Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:14
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:34:24
148David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
149Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:29
150Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:32
151Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:34:42
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:49
153Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:36:54
154Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:12
155Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
156Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:21
157Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:23
158Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:24
159Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:30
160Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:31
161Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:34
162Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:38
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:37:44
164Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:38:07

Points classification
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team22
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team13
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
9Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling10
12Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
13Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
14Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
15Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
16Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
17Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
19Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
22Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha1
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team12pts
2Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
4Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
9Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
1Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
10Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp2
13Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team23:04:34
2Movistar Team0:00:30
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:32
4BMC Racing Team0:01:44
5IAM Cycling0:03:00
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:18
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:14
9Katusha0:09:50
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:20
11Orica-GreenEdge0:19:34
12Sojasun0:20:35
13Team Argos-Shimano0:22:48
14Lampre-Merida0:23:03
15RadioShack Leopard0:23:14
16FDJ0:26:03
17Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:58
18Garmin-Sharp0:29:01
19Sky Procycling0:30:44
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:42
21Lotto Belisol0:51:39

