Image 1 of 29 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse from a four-rider break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Another win, another salute. Peter Sagan (Cannondale) bests Rui Costa (Movistar) on the third stage of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) claims his 11th victory of the season on Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium at the Tour de Suisse following his Stage 3 victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) crossed the finish line in 18th place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Tejay van Garderen, BMC teammates Mathias Frank and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stays close to the wheel of Mathias Frank (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 29 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo - Tinkoff) eventually took third on the stage having led the 15-man break in the latter stages of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi) during the third stage of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 29 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 29 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) is continuing his build up for the Tour de France in Switzerland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 29 Belgian Champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Luis León Sánchez (Blanco) finished nearly four minutes down on Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 29 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) during Stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 29 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) was keen not to lose too much time during Stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 29 Michael Albasini helps teammate Cameron Meyer towards the end of the third stage of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 29 A smiling Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R - La Mondiale) cross the finish line in Meiringen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 29 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action during stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the attack in the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the front of the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Sherlock Holmes joins stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates victory on stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Mathias Frank (BMC) dons the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Mathias Frank (BMC) is the new Tour de Suisse leader following stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Mathias Frank (BMC) is the new Tour de Suisse leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 More cowbell for Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the third stage of the Tour de Suisse on another wet day in the mountains. Second place went to Rui Costa (Movistar) and third to Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff). The fourth man in the group, Mathias Frank (BMC), moved into the race lead.





Another rainy day in the mountains

The stage started out with a rapid unranked climb and approximately 120 kilometers of rolling terrain. It looked to be picture perfect for an escape group, and those expectations were quickly fulfilled. Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Stefan Denifl (IAM) were the first to give it a try, but were soon caught.

Some 30 km into the day, the peloton split and stayed that way over the first climb of the day, the category 3 Chemin de Lorette at 60 km.

Shortly thereafter 18 riders took off from that group to form an extremely high-powered escape. Hayden Roulston (RadioShack), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Maxime Bouet (AG2R), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R), Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Matti Breschel (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Morkov (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Albasini (ORICA), Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel), Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano), Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Rémi Pauriol (Sojasun) built up a roughly three minute gap on the field.

The course flattened out from 120 to 160 kilometres, before the climbing started again. The peloton was not eager to let those dangerous riders get away, and while the gap held steady for a long time, it had dropped to one and a half minutes with 60 km to go. The group got smaller too, dropping half of its riders in the next 10 kilometers, leaving the group to consist of Hayden Roulston (RadioShack), Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp), Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Matti Breschel (Saxo Tinkoff), Michael Albasini (ORICA), and Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling).

Garmin-Sharp's hopes for the Tour de France took a beating when Ryder Hesjedal crashed and had to leave the race. He had come into the stage leading the mountain rankings.

The smaller lead group was able to build the lead back up to the two minute mark. Astana led the chase, setting a high enough pace that riders were dropped off the back of the pack.

With nearly 31 km left in the stage, the climbing started again. First up was the category 4 Innertkirchen, which the lead group tackled together. No one attacked and in fact the top points went to Boonen.

After a short descent, there was the day's second intermediate sprint, with Terpstra taking the points – but again, the formalities didn't seem to interest the group.

The climbing started up again immediately, as the category 1 Hasliberg loomed. The 11.9 km climb had an average gradient of 6.9 per cent, but featured sections up to 20 percent. And immediately, the first riders fell back from the lead group – Boonen and Terpstra.

Both lead and chase groups grew increasingly smaller. Kelderman drove the break group, and world champion Gilbert was unable to follow. Lampre and Saxo-Tinkoff had by now moved to the front of the chasing field.

With 26 km to go, the lead group was reduced to four riders. Kelderman consistently was at the head of things, followed by Albasini, Breschel and Elmiger, as the gap dropped to under a minute. Soon Albasini was alone in the front.

He fought to maintain his 19 second lead, and further back, teammate Meyer lost his fight and dropped back. Soon Albasini was caught.

With Matthias Fränk moving into the virtual race lead, his BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen, usually a captain, moved to help, leading his Swiss teammate on the wet and foggy climb. But ominously clinging to Frank's wheel was the ever-dangerous Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) soon moved to the front, and subsequently led the 15 man group over the climb before they set off on the dangerously wet descent. That didn't stop Kreuzgier, Sagan, Rui Costa (Movistar) and Frank from breaking clear on the way down.

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) attacked out of the chase group, splintering the group. Meanwhile, the four leaders built up their lead, second by second.

The four leaders crossed under the flamme rouge together, but Sagan attacked immediately. Rui Costa gave chase and the other two were unable to catch up. Sagan waited for Rui Costa and let him lead the way to the finish line. As expected, Sagan came around the the Movistar rider to take the win.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:46:27 2 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:46 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 13 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:47 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 26 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:25 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:03:57 30 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 31 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 32 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 34 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 38 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:26 41 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 42 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:47 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:06:41 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 49 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:45 51 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:32 52 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 54 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 57 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:51 60 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 61 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 64 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:03 65 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:09:52 66 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 68 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:14 70 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 72 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 73 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 78 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:38 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:38 81 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:17:08 82 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 83 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 85 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 88 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 89 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 90 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 94 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 98 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 99 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 100 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 101 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 103 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 104 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 105 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 111 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 112 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 114 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:28 116 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 117 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 124 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 126 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 129 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 130 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 131 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 132 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 134 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 135 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 137 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 139 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 141 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 142 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 143 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 144 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:48 145 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 147 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 152 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 154 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 156 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 157 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 158 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 161 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 162 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 164 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team DNF Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 7 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Hauptstr, 154.6km 1 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Sprint 2 - Dorfstr, 173.3km 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Chemin de Lorette (Cat. 3) 59.7km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Grimselstr (Cat. 4) 170.4km 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 3 - Hasliberg (Cat. 1) 185.5km 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 14:23:23 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 3 Movistar Team 0:00:41 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:29 6 IAM Cycling 0:03:40 7 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:26 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:31 9 Katusha 0:06:28 10 Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:42 11 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:58 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:31 13 Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:49 14 FDJ 0:13:17 15 Sojasun 0:14:08 16 Lampre-Merida 0:15:44 17 RadioShack Leopard 0:16:50 18 Sky Procycling 0:19:10 19 Garmin-Sharp 0:24:15 20 Lotto Belisol 0:27:24 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:17

General classification after stage 3 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7:39:38 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:35 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:53 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:23 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:42 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:50 13 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:25 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:41 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:44 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:00 22 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:04 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:50 25 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:54 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:56 27 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:04:58 28 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:05:17 29 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:05:38 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:40 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:08 32 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:06:29 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:32 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:10 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:24 36 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:54 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:31 39 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:08:55 40 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:08:57 41 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:09:06 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:10:46 43 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:48 44 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:55 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:59 46 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:01 47 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:19 49 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:25 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:35 51 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:47 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:51 53 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:57 54 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:13:38 55 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:52 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:13 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 58 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:50 59 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:50 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:16:20 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:46 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:02 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:10 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:18:04 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:44 66 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:03 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:21 68 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:32 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:34 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:53 71 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:22 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:37 73 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:39 74 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:44 75 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:20:56 76 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:59 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:11 78 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:14 79 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:23 80 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:27 81 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:08 82 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:22:13 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:27 84 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:29 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:39 86 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:57 87 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:34 88 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:36 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:24:37 90 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:40 91 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:55 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:32 93 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:51 94 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:54 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:35 96 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:26:42 97 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:46 98 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:08 99 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:27:25 100 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:42 101 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:44 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:46 103 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:08 104 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:14 105 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:28:20 106 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:22 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:24 108 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:28:26 109 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:31 110 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:28:36 111 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:50 112 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:28:51 113 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:28:53 114 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:18 115 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 116 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:29 117 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:30:16 118 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:29 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:38 120 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:41 121 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:30:50 122 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:56 123 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:57 124 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:59 125 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:31:21 126 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 127 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:22 128 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:37 129 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:40 130 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:31:42 131 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:31:56 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:32:01 133 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:09 134 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:11 135 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:32:17 136 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:32:32 137 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:33:44 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:33:47 139 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:33:50 140 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:57 141 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:03 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:04 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 144 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:11 145 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:12 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:14 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:34:24 148 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 149 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:29 150 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:32 151 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:34:42 152 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:49 153 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:54 154 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:12 155 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:21 157 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:23 158 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:24 159 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:30 160 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:31 161 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:34 162 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:38 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:37:44 164 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:38:07

Points classification 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 13 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 9 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 12 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 13 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 14 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 15 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 16 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 19 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 22 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 1 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 4 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 9 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification 1 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 2 13 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1