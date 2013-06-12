Kristoff takes sprint victory in Leuggern
Frank remains in leader's jersey
Stage 5: Buochs - Leuggern
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came up trumps on stage five of the Tour de Suisse from Buochs to Leuggern, winning the bunch sprint ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).
The Katusha rider opened up his sprint at the perfect moment, coming around Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) as the road flattened out in the final 150 meters, with Sagan unable to come through.
Breschel, who had seen his Saxo-Tinkoff teammates try and control the race in the final stages, found himself at front too soon and was unable to hold the lead. Sagan suffered the same problem and was forced to open his sprint early while Kristoff could save his legs for the final 150 meters.
"I knew the sprint and the uphill and I knew I could make it from 150 meters to go. I'm really happy and this is my biggest victory. It's my first WorldTour win," Kristoff said.
Mathias Frank (BMC) retained his lead of 23 seconds over Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) but Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team), who started the stage in fourth, crashed out.
How it happened
Stijn Devolder (RadioShack-Leopard), Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) broke clear after 18 kilometres and successfully built up a lead over the peloton.
As with stage 4 the break failed to establish a healthy enough of an advantage to trouble the peloton. Their lead stretched to just under three minutes with 100 kilometres to go and despite Pauwels stretching his legs on the first set of climbs and leading the break, the peloton were in no mood to let the opportunity of a bunch sprint slip through their fingers.
The lead was down to a minute with 30 kilometres to go, while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) was forced to pick himself out a ditch after a crash at the back of the field.
By now Cannondale were in full swing, intent on making up for yesterday, when on a rare occasion Peter Sagan fluffed his lines and could only manage seventh in the sprint. Boonen, another rider who failed to impress on stage 4, was able to hold his team back with Pauwels still up ahead.
The final two fourth category climbs sapped the last bit of strength from the break but it was Saxo-Tinkoff who reeled the break in. The Danish team were looking to catch race leader Mathias Frank napping, with Nicolas Roche setting a furious pace on the last climb.
Although the Irishman's efforts created clear daylight within the bunch the gaps were efficiently closed.
BMC, stung by Roche's audacity, moved their race leader back towards the front of the peloton with IAM Cycling also flexing their muscles.
Onto the final ascent of the Zurzacherberg Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped off the front of the peloton and built up a slight advantage. But the sprinters were not to be denied, and Thomas Lovkvist pulled the Euskaltel rider back.
Inside the final 10 kilometres BMC once more took up the responsibility of setting the pace. It allowed Argos-Shimano, Orica-GreenEdge, FDJ and Cannondale to organise their respective trains. It would be Saxo-Tinkoff, working for Daniele Bennati, who managed to assert control with 5 kilometres of racing left with Kreuziger helping to set the pace.
Inside the final kilometre Cannondale, BMC and Saxo-Tinkoff drew their sprinters as close to the front as possible but the nature of the final corner and rise to the finish meant that timing rather than brute strength would be critical.
Kristoff had kept out of trouble and out of the wind, sparingly using his Katusha team during the run in, and when the field dipped under the 400 metre to go banner the Norwegian looked a long shot at best. However his patience was to be rewarded with the 25-year-old's fifth win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4:08:29
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|29
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|51
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|63
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|64
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|69
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|73
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|77
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|80
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|81
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|82
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|87
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|88
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:30
|89
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|91
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|93
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|95
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:41
|102
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|105
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:46
|106
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|109
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|115
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|116
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|118
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|119
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:19
|120
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|121
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:46
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:32
|124
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:31
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|130
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:35
|131
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|132
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|135
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|140
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|141
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|142
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|143
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|144
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|145
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|147
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|148
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|151
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:06
|152
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|153
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|155
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:28
|159
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|160
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|161
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|16
|4
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|15
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEDGE
|12:25:27
|2
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|12
|Sojasun
|13
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|18
|Sky Procycling
|19
|Cannondale
|0:00:39
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:31
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:08:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:56:30
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:23
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:50
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:25
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:41
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:44
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:00
|21
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:04
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:50
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|25
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:56
|26
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:04:58
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:05:38
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:40
|29
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:06:29
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:38
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:49
|32
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:54
|34
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:31
|36
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:47
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:57
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:06
|39
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:09:21
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:55
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:59
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:01
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:11:16
|45
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:18
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:19
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:35
|48
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:47
|49
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:51
|50
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:57
|51
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:06
|52
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:08
|54
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:43
|56
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:28
|57
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:16:20
|58
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:46
|59
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:02
|60
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:04
|61
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:21
|62
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:34
|63
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:22
|64
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:23
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:40
|66
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:44
|67
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:14
|68
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:27
|69
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:41
|70
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:53
|71
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:29
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:38
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:39
|74
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:52
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:57
|76
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:22:59
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:13
|78
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:34
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|80
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:41
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:25:23
|82
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:32
|83
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:51
|84
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:01
|85
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:37
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:08
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:27
|88
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:32
|89
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:27:35
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:44
|91
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:46
|92
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:27:55
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:22
|94
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:23
|95
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:26
|96
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:28:36
|97
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:28:50
|98
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:28:53
|99
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:00
|100
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:09
|101
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:10
|102
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:18
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:28
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:29
|105
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:57
|106
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:29
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:38
|108
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:41
|109
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:57
|110
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|111
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|112
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:22
|113
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:23
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:35
|115
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:42
|116
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:09
|117
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:32:17
|118
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:21
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:44
|120
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:54
|121
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:31
|122
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:44
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:33:47
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:14
|125
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:24
|126
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:32
|127
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:36
|128
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:50
|129
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:58
|130
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:12
|131
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:26
|132
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:35:49
|133
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:50
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:36:01
|135
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:03
|136
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:05
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:12
|138
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:34
|139
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:14
|140
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:37
|141
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:48
|142
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:47
|143
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:53
|144
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:40:12
|145
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:02
|146
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:41:23
|147
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:37
|148
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:43
|149
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:43:08
|150
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:05
|151
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:09
|152
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:45:25
|153
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:14
|154
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:15
|155
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:25
|156
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:29
|157
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:47:00
|158
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:37
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:46
|160
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:25
|161
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:53:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|41
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|36
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|31
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|15
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|20
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|23
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|26
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|28
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|32
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|36
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|37
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|38
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|39
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|40
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|1
|42
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|43
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|16
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|18
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|22
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|23
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|26
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|4
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|7
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|17
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|18
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|47:55:10
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:00
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|7
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:06:18
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:14
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:09:50
|10
|Cannondale
|0:17:59
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:19:34
|12
|Sojasun
|0:20:35
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:48
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:03
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:23:14
|16
|FDJ
|0:26:03
|17
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:26:58
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:30:44
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:32
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:43:42
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:00:30
