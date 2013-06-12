Trending

Kristoff takes sprint victory in Leuggern

Frank remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) and his teammates

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) and his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack - Leopard)

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana)

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates victory

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) triumphs in stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) triumphs in stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 25

Cannondale leads the peloton

Cannondale leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 25

Mathias Frank (BMC) continues to lead the Tour de Suisse after stage 5

Mathias Frank (BMC) continues to lead the Tour de Suisse after stage 5
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 25

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new points classification leader at the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new points classification leader at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 25

Mountains leader Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rolls along next to stage 4 breakaway companion Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard)

Mountains leader Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rolls along next to stage 4 breakaway companion Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 25

Swiss road champion Martin Kohler (BMC) at the head of the peloton

Swiss road champion Martin Kohler (BMC) at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 25

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action at the Tour de Suisse

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 25

Tour de Suisse stage 5 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Tour de Suisse stage 5 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 25

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

Tour de Suisse leader Mathias Frank (BMC) in action during stage 5

Tour de Suisse leader Mathias Frank (BMC) in action during stage 5
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) starts to celebrate his victory in stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) starts to celebrate his victory in stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse, the first WorldTour victory for the Norwegian

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse, the first WorldTour victory for the Norwegian
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 25

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 5 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 5 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 25

Stage 5 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) steps onto the podium

Stage 5 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came up trumps on stage five of the Tour de Suisse from Buochs to Leuggern, winning the bunch sprint ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

The Katusha rider opened up his sprint at the perfect moment, coming around Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) as the road flattened out in the final 150 meters, with Sagan unable to come through.

Breschel, who had seen his Saxo-Tinkoff teammates try and control the race in the final stages, found himself at front too soon and was unable to hold the lead. Sagan suffered the same problem and was forced to open his sprint early while Kristoff could save his legs for the final 150 meters.

"I knew the sprint and the uphill and I knew I could make it from 150 meters to go. I'm really happy and this is my biggest victory. It's my first WorldTour win," Kristoff said.

Mathias Frank (BMC) retained his lead of 23 seconds over Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) but Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team), who started the stage in fourth, crashed out.

How it happened

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack-Leopard), Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) broke clear after 18 kilometres and successfully built up a lead over the peloton.

As with stage 4 the break failed to establish a healthy enough of an advantage to trouble the peloton. Their lead stretched to just under three minutes with 100 kilometres to go and despite Pauwels stretching his legs on the first set of climbs and leading the break, the peloton were in no mood to let the opportunity of a bunch sprint slip through their fingers.

The lead was down to a minute with 30 kilometres to go, while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) was forced to pick himself out a ditch after a crash at the back of the field.

By now Cannondale were in full swing, intent on making up for yesterday, when on a rare occasion Peter Sagan fluffed his lines and could only manage seventh in the sprint. Boonen, another rider who failed to impress on stage 4, was able to hold his team back with Pauwels still up ahead.

The final two fourth category climbs sapped the last bit of strength from the break but it was Saxo-Tinkoff who reeled the break in. The Danish team were looking to catch race leader Mathias Frank napping, with Nicolas Roche setting a furious pace on the last climb.

Although the Irishman's efforts created clear daylight within the bunch the gaps were efficiently closed.

BMC, stung by Roche's audacity, moved their race leader back towards the front of the peloton with IAM Cycling also flexing their muscles.

Onto the final ascent of the Zurzacherberg Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped off the front of the peloton and built up a slight advantage. But the sprinters were not to be denied, and Thomas Lovkvist pulled the Euskaltel rider back.

Inside the final 10 kilometres BMC once more took up the responsibility of setting the pace. It allowed Argos-Shimano, Orica-GreenEdge, FDJ and Cannondale to organise their respective trains. It would be Saxo-Tinkoff, working for Daniele Bennati, who managed to assert control with 5 kilometres of racing left with Kreuziger helping to set the pace.

Inside the final kilometre Cannondale, BMC and Saxo-Tinkoff drew their sprinters as close to the front as possible but the nature of the final corner and rise to the finish meant that timing rather than brute strength would be critical.

Kristoff had kept out of trouble and out of the wind, sparingly using his Katusha team during the run in, and when the field dipped under the 400 metre to go banner the Norwegian looked a long shot at best. However his patience was to be rewarded with the 25-year-old's fifth win of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4:08:29
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
17David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
18Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
29Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
30Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
35Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
46Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
48Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
51Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
52Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
53Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
55Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
58Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
63Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
64Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
68Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
69José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
70Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
71Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
73Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
74Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
75Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
76Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
77Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
78Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
80Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
81Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
87Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:00:26
88Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:30
89Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
91Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
92Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
93Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
94Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
96Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
97Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
98Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
99Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:41
102Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
105Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:46
106Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
109Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
111Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
114Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
115Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
116Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
118Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
119William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:19
120Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:27
121Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:46
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:32
124Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
125Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:03:31
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
129Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
130Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:35
131Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
132Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:51
135Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
140Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
141Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
142Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
143Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
144Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
145Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
147Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
148Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
151Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:06
152Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
153Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
155Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
156Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
157Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:28
159Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
160Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
161Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNSBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1 - Aarestr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 2 - Aarestr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ16
4Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling11
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
9Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
15Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Zurzibergstr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 2 - Loorweg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Zurzibergstr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 4 - Loorweg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard2
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 - Zurzibergstr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEDGE12:25:27
2Team Saxo -Tinkoff
3BMC Racing Team
4Lampre-Merida
5FDJ
6Astana Pro Team
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Katusha Team
10Movistar Team
11Radioshack Leopard
12Sojasun
13Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14IAM Cycling
15Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
16Team Argos-Shimano
17Omega Pharma-QuickStep
18Sky Procycling
19Cannondale0:00:39
20Garmin-Sharp0:03:31
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:51

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:56:30
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:35
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:23
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:42
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:50
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:25
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:38
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:41
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:44
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:00
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:04
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
23Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:50
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:54
25Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:56
26Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:04:58
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:05:38
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:40
29Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:06:29
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:49
32Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:54
34Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:59
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:31
36Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:47
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:08:57
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:09:06
39Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:09:21
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:55
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:59
42Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:01
43Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:11:16
45Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:11:18
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:19
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:35
48Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:47
49Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:51
50Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:57
51Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:06
52Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:52
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:14:08
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:43
56Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:28
57Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:16:20
58Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:46
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:02
60Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:18:04
61Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:18:21
62Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:34
63Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:22
64Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:23
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:40
66Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:20:44
67Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:14
68Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:27
69Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:41
70Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:53
71Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:22:29
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:38
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:39
74Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:52
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:57
76Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:22:59
77Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:13
78Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:34
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:36
80Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:41
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:25:23
82Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:25:32
83Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:51
84Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:01
85Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:37
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:08
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:27
88Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:27:32
89Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:35
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:44
91José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:46
92Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:27:55
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:22
94Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:23
95Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:28:26
96Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:28:36
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:28:50
98Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:28:53
99Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:29:00
100Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:09
101Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:10
102Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:18
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:28
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:29
105Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:57
106Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:29
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:38
108Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:30:41
109Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:57
110Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:59
111Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:05
112Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:22
113Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:23
114William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:31:35
115Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:31:42
116Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:09
117Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:32:17
118Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:21
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:32:44
120Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:54
121Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:33:31
122Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:33:44
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:33:47
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:14
125David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:34:24
126Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:32
127Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:36
128Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:50
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:58
130Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:12
131Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:26
132Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:35:49
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:50
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:36:01
135Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:03
136Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:05
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:12
138Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:37:34
139Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:14
140Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:37
141Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:48
142Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:47
143Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:53
144Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:40:12
145Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:02
146Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:41:23
147Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:41:37
148Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:42:43
149Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:43:08
150Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:05
151Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:09
152Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:25
153Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:14
154Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:15
155Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:46:25
156Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:29
157Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:47:00
158Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:37
159Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:49:46
160Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:25
161Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:53:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling44pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ41
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha36
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling31
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge30
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team22
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
15Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
17Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
20Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
25Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
28Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
32Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
36Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
37Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
38Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
40Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha1
42Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
43Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi19pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
10Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
16Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
18Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
19Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp2
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
22Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
23Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
25Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
28Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard7
4Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
5Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
7Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
16Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
17Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
18Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team47:55:10
2Movistar Team0:00:30
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
4BMC Racing Team0:01:44
5IAM Cycling0:03:00
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
7Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:06:18
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:14
9Katusha Team0:09:50
10Cannondale0:17:59
11Orica GreenEDGE0:19:34
12Sojasun0:20:35
13Team Argos-Shimano0:22:48
14Lampre-Merida0:23:03
15Radioshack Leopard0:23:14
16FDJ0:26:03
17Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:26:58
18Sky Procycling0:30:44
19Garmin-Sharp0:32:32
20Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:43:42
21Lotto-Belisol Team1:00:30

Latest on Cyclingnews