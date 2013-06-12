Image 1 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) and his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 Stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) triumphs in stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 25 Cannondale leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 25 Mathias Frank (BMC) continues to lead the Tour de Suisse after stage 5 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 25 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new points classification leader at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 25 Mountains leader Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) rolls along next to stage 4 breakaway companion Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 25 Swiss road champion Martin Kohler (BMC) at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 25 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in action at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 25 Tour de Suisse stage 5 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 25 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Tour de Suisse leader Mathias Frank (BMC) in action during stage 5 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) starts to celebrate his victory in stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse, the first WorldTour victory for the Norwegian (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 5 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 25 Stage 5 winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came up trumps on stage five of the Tour de Suisse from Buochs to Leuggern, winning the bunch sprint ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

The Katusha rider opened up his sprint at the perfect moment, coming around Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) as the road flattened out in the final 150 meters, with Sagan unable to come through.

Breschel, who had seen his Saxo-Tinkoff teammates try and control the race in the final stages, found himself at front too soon and was unable to hold the lead. Sagan suffered the same problem and was forced to open his sprint early while Kristoff could save his legs for the final 150 meters.

"I knew the sprint and the uphill and I knew I could make it from 150 meters to go. I'm really happy and this is my biggest victory. It's my first WorldTour win," Kristoff said.

Mathias Frank (BMC) retained his lead of 23 seconds over Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) but Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team), who started the stage in fourth, crashed out.

How it happened

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack-Leopard), Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) broke clear after 18 kilometres and successfully built up a lead over the peloton.

As with stage 4 the break failed to establish a healthy enough of an advantage to trouble the peloton. Their lead stretched to just under three minutes with 100 kilometres to go and despite Pauwels stretching his legs on the first set of climbs and leading the break, the peloton were in no mood to let the opportunity of a bunch sprint slip through their fingers.

The lead was down to a minute with 30 kilometres to go, while Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) was forced to pick himself out a ditch after a crash at the back of the field.

By now Cannondale were in full swing, intent on making up for yesterday, when on a rare occasion Peter Sagan fluffed his lines and could only manage seventh in the sprint. Boonen, another rider who failed to impress on stage 4, was able to hold his team back with Pauwels still up ahead.

The final two fourth category climbs sapped the last bit of strength from the break but it was Saxo-Tinkoff who reeled the break in. The Danish team were looking to catch race leader Mathias Frank napping, with Nicolas Roche setting a furious pace on the last climb.

Although the Irishman's efforts created clear daylight within the bunch the gaps were efficiently closed.

BMC, stung by Roche's audacity, moved their race leader back towards the front of the peloton with IAM Cycling also flexing their muscles.

Onto the final ascent of the Zurzacherberg Jorge Azanza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) jumped off the front of the peloton and built up a slight advantage. But the sprinters were not to be denied, and Thomas Lovkvist pulled the Euskaltel rider back.

Inside the final 10 kilometres BMC once more took up the responsibility of setting the pace. It allowed Argos-Shimano, Orica-GreenEdge, FDJ and Cannondale to organise their respective trains. It would be Saxo-Tinkoff, working for Daniele Bennati, who managed to assert control with 5 kilometres of racing left with Kreuziger helping to set the pace.

Inside the final kilometre Cannondale, BMC and Saxo-Tinkoff drew their sprinters as close to the front as possible but the nature of the final corner and rise to the finish meant that timing rather than brute strength would be critical.

Kristoff had kept out of trouble and out of the wind, sparingly using his Katusha team during the run in, and when the field dipped under the 400 metre to go banner the Norwegian looked a long shot at best. However his patience was to be rewarded with the 25-year-old's fifth win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4:08:29 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 18 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 29 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 30 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 33 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 35 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 48 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 51 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 52 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 53 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 55 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 58 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 63 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 64 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 68 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 69 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 71 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 73 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 74 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 75 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 77 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 78 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 80 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 81 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 82 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 87 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:00:26 88 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:30 89 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 90 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 91 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 92 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 93 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 95 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 96 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 97 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:39 100 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:41 102 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 105 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:46 106 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 109 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 114 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 115 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 116 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 118 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 119 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:01:19 120 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:27 121 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:46 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:32 124 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 125 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:31 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 129 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 130 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:35 131 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 132 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:51 135 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 140 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 141 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 142 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 143 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 144 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 145 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 147 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 148 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 151 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:06 152 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 153 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 155 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 156 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 158 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:28 159 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 160 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 161 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team DNS Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1 - Aarestr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 2 - Aarestr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 16 4 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 11 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 15 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Zurzibergstr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 2 - Loorweg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Zurzibergstr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 4 - Loorweg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 - Zurzibergstr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEDGE 12:25:27 2 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Lampre-Merida 5 FDJ 6 Astana Pro Team 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Katusha Team 10 Movistar Team 11 Radioshack Leopard 12 Sojasun 13 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 IAM Cycling 15 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 16 Team Argos-Shimano 17 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 18 Sky Procycling 19 Cannondale 0:00:39 20 Garmin-Sharp 0:03:31 21 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:08:51

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15:56:30 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:35 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:23 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:42 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:50 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:25 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:41 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:44 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:00 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:04 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:50 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:54 25 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:56 26 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:04:58 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:05:38 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:40 29 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:06:29 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:49 32 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:54 34 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:59 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:31 36 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:47 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:08:57 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:09:06 39 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:09:21 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:55 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:59 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:01 43 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:11:16 45 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:18 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:19 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:35 48 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:47 49 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:51 50 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:57 51 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:06 52 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:52 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:14:08 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:43 56 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:28 57 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:16:20 58 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:46 59 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:02 60 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:18:04 61 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:21 62 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:34 63 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:22 64 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:23 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:40 66 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:44 67 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:14 68 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:27 69 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:41 70 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:53 71 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:29 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:38 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:39 74 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:52 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:57 76 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:22:59 77 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:13 78 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:34 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:36 80 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:41 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:25:23 82 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:32 83 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:51 84 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:01 85 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:37 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:08 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:27 88 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:32 89 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:27:35 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:44 91 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:46 92 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:27:55 93 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:22 94 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:23 95 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:28:26 96 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:28:36 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:28:50 98 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:28:53 99 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:00 100 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:09 101 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:10 102 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:18 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:28 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:29 105 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:57 106 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:29 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:38 108 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:41 109 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:57 110 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:59 111 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:05 112 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:22 113 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:23 114 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:31:35 115 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:31:42 116 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:09 117 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:32:17 118 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:21 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:32:44 120 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:54 121 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:31 122 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:33:44 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:33:47 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:14 125 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:24 126 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:32 127 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:36 128 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:50 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:58 130 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:12 131 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:26 132 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:35:49 133 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:50 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:36:01 135 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:03 136 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:05 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:12 138 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:34 139 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:14 140 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:37 141 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:48 142 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:47 143 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:53 144 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:40:12 145 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:02 146 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:41:23 147 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:41:37 148 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:42:43 149 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:43:08 150 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:05 151 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:09 152 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:45:25 153 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:14 154 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:15 155 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:46:25 156 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:29 157 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:47:00 158 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:37 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:49:46 160 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:25 161 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:53:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 41 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 36 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 31 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 15 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 17 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 20 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 28 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 32 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 37 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 38 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 40 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 1 42 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 43 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 10 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 16 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 18 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 19 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 2 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 22 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 23 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 26 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 28 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 7 4 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 7 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 16 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 17 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 18 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1