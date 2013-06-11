Image 1 of 29 Mathias Frank (BMC) retains the yellow leader's jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 The Tour de Suisse peloton makes its way from Innertkirchen to Buochs during stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his stage win at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Cannondale sets tempo in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was first through the final turn and won stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Tour de Suisse stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) at the finish of stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) after the finish of stage 4 in Buochs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 29 With his victory on stage 4 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) takes over the points classification lead at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 29 Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the new mountains classification leader in Switzerland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 29 Stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Enrique Sanz (Movistar) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won for the sixth time in 2013 with a stage win at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 4 a the Tour de Suisse in a field sprint finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took a narrow victory over Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) rounded out the top three (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Cannondale sets tempo in the peloton in hopes of another Peter Sagan victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 It was close, but Arnaud Demare (FDJ) knows he beat Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) to win stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) sprint head-to-head for victory in the finale of stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 4 ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) in a photo finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates victory in stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was first through the final corner and sprinted to victory in Buochs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 Tour de Suisse stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 Kisses for stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 29 Mathias Frank (BMC) remains in the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 Orica-GreenEdge drives the peloton in the closing kilometres of stage 4. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) showed swiftness of thought to win stage 4 of the Tour of Switzerland with a sprint that married savvy to strength in Buochs. The young Frenchman saw off the challenge of Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in the technical finale, while Mathias Frank (BMC) retained his overall lead.

The 161km stage was destined from the outset to end in a bunch sprint, but the sting in the tail came in the form of a deceptive downhill finish and a sharp right-hand bend inside the final 200 metres, elements which caught out a number of more experienced riders but not the 21-year-old Démare.

From his reading of the road book, Démare correctly deduced that the first man into that final corner would emerge victorious and he cleverly nudged his way in ahead of the Orica-GreenEdge sprint train with a shade over 200 metres to go.

From there, Démare was in the box seat, although he had to fight off a fierce comeback from Goss. The Australian closed rapidly on Démare in the finishing straight and would surely have come past him had the line been 50 metres further on.

“It was a delicate finish and it was difficult to interpret,” Démare said afterwards. “It was difficult all day really, but [Yoann] Offredo and [William] Bonnet worked really hard for me. There was a lot of competition because you had guys like Sagan there too, so I’m very happy.”

Peter Sagan’s Cannondale team were prominent near the front of the peloton throughout the afternoon they looked to pilot the Slovak to his second win in as many days, while Tom Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep team led the pursuit of the last surviving escapee Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) in the closing kilometres.

Neither Sagan (7th) nor Boonen made any real impact in the sprint, however, while Farrar, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) also left themselves with too much to do in the finishing straight.

Orica-GreenEdge did succeed in providing Matt Goss with a decent lead-out, but their efforts were foiled by Démare’s invention in the finale. The Beauvais native claimed the inside line on the final corner to sweep in front of them, and then powered his way to his 5th win of the season and perhaps the biggest of his short career.

“I did a lot of the classics and I learnt a lot, and I got some wins too,” said Démare, who claimed a hat-trick of stage wins at the Four Days of Dunkirk. “It was great to get the wins in Dunkirk and the GP de Denain, but to win here in a WorldTour race is just brilliant.”

The stage was animated by a lengthy breakaway featuring Jens Voigt, Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi). The trio gained a maximum lead in excess of four minutes, but the odds were stacked against them as the road descended gradually in the final hour of racing.

Voigt’s forcing saw Kaisen dropped on the category two climb of Rengg with 41km to go, and Voigt and Vrecer retained a lead of almost a minute with 15km remaining. By that point, however, Vrecer was beginning to struggle, and Voigt went clear alone 5km from home before he was swept up by the peloton soon afterwards.

There was no change in the overall standings, as Mathias Frank enjoyed a relatively peaceful day in the yellow jersey. The Swiss rider leads 2008 Tour of Switzerland winner Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) by 23 seconds, while defending champion Rui Costa (Movistar) lies third, 35 seconds down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4:08:23 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 15 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 18 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 29 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 35 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 39 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 40 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 41 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 44 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 47 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 66 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 68 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 72 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 73 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 74 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 75 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 77 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 78 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 83 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 84 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 86 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 93 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 97 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 104 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 106 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 108 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 114 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 115 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 117 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 120 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 121 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 122 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 123 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 125 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 127 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 128 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 129 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 130 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 131 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 132 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 133 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 138 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 139 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 140 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 141 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 142 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 145 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 146 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 147 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 148 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 149 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 150 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 151 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:46 152 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:51 153 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:46 154 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 155 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:48 156 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:01:56 157 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 158 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 160 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 161 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:08 162 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:11 163 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling DNS Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - Hauptstr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 2 - Seestr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 pts 2 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 11 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 15 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Schwanden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 4 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 5 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Rengg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 6 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Rengglochstr # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 12:25:09 2 Garmin-Sharp 3 Sojasun 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 Team Argos-Shimano 7 Katusha Team 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Lampre-Merida 10 Orica GreenEDGE 11 FDJ 12 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 13 IAM Cycling 14 Movistar Team 15 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Radioshack Leopard 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Lotto-Belisol Team 20 Cannondale 21 Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11:48:01 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:35 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:53 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:23 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:42 12 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:50 13 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:25 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:41 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:44 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:00 22 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:04 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:50 25 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:54 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:56 27 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:04:58 28 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:05:38 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:40 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:08 31 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:06:29 32 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:32 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:10 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:24 35 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 36 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:54 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:31 38 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:08:55 39 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:08:57 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:09:06 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:10:46 42 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:48 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:55 44 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:59 45 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:01 46 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:19 48 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:25 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:35 50 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:47 51 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:51 52 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:57 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:13:38 54 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:52 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:13 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 57 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:50 58 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:28 59 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:50 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:16:20 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:46 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:02 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:10 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:18:04 65 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:03 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:21 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:19:32 68 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:34 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:53 70 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:22 71 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:37 72 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:40 73 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:44 74 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:20:56 75 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:59 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:11 77 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:14 78 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:27 79 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:06 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:08 81 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:22:13 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:25 83 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:27 84 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:29 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:39 86 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:57 87 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:34 88 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:36 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:24:37 90 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:24:40 91 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:55 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:32 93 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:51 94 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:54 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:35 96 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:26:42 97 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:26:46 98 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:08 99 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:27:25 100 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:44 101 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:46 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:08 103 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:14 104 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:28:20 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:22 106 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:24 107 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:28:26 108 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:31 109 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:28:36 110 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:50 111 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:28:51 112 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:28:53 113 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:18 114 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:28 116 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:29 117 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:30:16 118 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:29 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:38 120 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:41 121 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:56 122 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:57 123 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:59 124 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:31:21 125 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:22 126 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:37 127 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:40 128 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:31:42 129 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:32:01 130 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:09 131 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:11 132 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:32:17 133 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:32:32 134 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:46 135 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:17 136 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:33:44 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:33:47 138 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:33:50 139 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:33:52 140 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:57 141 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:03 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:04 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 144 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:12 145 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:14 146 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:24 147 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:29 148 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:32 149 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:57 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:35:15 151 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:54 152 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:12 153 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:21 154 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:23 155 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:24 156 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:30 157 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:31 158 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:34 159 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:38 160 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:00 161 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:39:40 162 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:57 163 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:44:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 20 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 13 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 14 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 11 17 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 18 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 19 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 23 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 24 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 27 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 29 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 33 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 37 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 1 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 39 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 14 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 15 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 2 17 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 21 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 7 4 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 12 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 13 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1