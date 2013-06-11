Trending

Demare sprints to stage 4 win in Buochs

Frank retains yellow leader's jersey

Image 1 of 29

Mathias Frank (BMC) retains the yellow leader's jersey after stage 4

Mathias Frank (BMC) retains the yellow leader's jersey after stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 29

The Tour de Suisse peloton makes its way from Innertkirchen to Buochs during stage 4

The Tour de Suisse peloton makes its way from Innertkirchen to Buochs during stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his stage win at the Tour de Suisse

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates his stage win at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Cannondale sets tempo in the peloton

Cannondale sets tempo in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was first through the final turn and won stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was first through the final turn and won stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 29

Tour de Suisse stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Tour de Suisse stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 29

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action at the Tour de Suisse

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) at the finish of stage 4

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) at the finish of stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 29

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) after the finish of stage 4 in Buochs

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) after the finish of stage 4 in Buochs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 29

With his victory on stage 4 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) takes over the points classification lead at the Tour de Suisse

With his victory on stage 4 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) takes over the points classification lead at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 29

Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the new mountains classification leader in Switzerland

Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the new mountains classification leader in Switzerland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 29

Stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Enrique Sanz (Movistar) leads the sprint classification

Enrique Sanz (Movistar) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won for the sixth time in 2013 with a stage win at the Tour de Suisse

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won for the sixth time in 2013 with a stage win at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 4 a the Tour de Suisse in a field sprint finale

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 4 a the Tour de Suisse in a field sprint finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took a narrow victory over Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) rounded out the top three

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took a narrow victory over Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) rounded out the top three
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Cannondale sets tempo in the peloton in hopes of another Peter Sagan victory

Cannondale sets tempo in the peloton in hopes of another Peter Sagan victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

It was close, but Arnaud Demare (FDJ) knows he beat Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) to win stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

It was close, but Arnaud Demare (FDJ) knows he beat Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) to win stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) sprint head-to-head for victory in the finale of stage 4

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) sprint head-to-head for victory in the finale of stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 4 ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) in a photo finish

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 4 ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) in a photo finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates victory in stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) celebrates victory in stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was first through the final corner and sprinted to victory in Buochs

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was first through the final corner and sprinted to victory in Buochs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

Tour de Suisse stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium

Tour de Suisse stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

Kisses for stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Kisses for stage 4 winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

Mathias Frank (BMC) remains in the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey

Mathias Frank (BMC) remains in the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

Orica-GreenEdge drives the peloton in the closing kilometres of stage 4.

Orica-GreenEdge drives the peloton in the closing kilometres of stage 4.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) showed swiftness of thought to win stage 4 of the Tour of Switzerland with a sprint that married savvy to strength in Buochs. The young Frenchman saw off the challenge of Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in the technical finale, while Mathias Frank (BMC) retained his overall lead.

The 161km stage was destined from the outset to end in a bunch sprint, but the sting in the tail came in the form of a deceptive downhill finish and a sharp right-hand bend inside the final 200 metres, elements which caught out a number of more experienced riders but not the 21-year-old Démare.

From his reading of the road book, Démare correctly deduced that the first man into that final corner would emerge victorious and he cleverly nudged his way in ahead of the Orica-GreenEdge sprint train with a shade over 200 metres to go.

From there, Démare was in the box seat, although he had to fight off a fierce comeback from Goss. The Australian closed rapidly on Démare in the finishing straight and would surely have come past him had the line been 50 metres further on.

“It was a delicate finish and it was difficult to interpret,” Démare said afterwards. “It was difficult all day really, but [Yoann] Offredo and [William] Bonnet worked really hard for me. There was a lot of competition because you had guys like Sagan there too, so I’m very happy.”

Peter Sagan’s Cannondale team were prominent near the front of the peloton throughout the afternoon they looked to pilot the Slovak to his second win in as many days, while Tom Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep team led the pursuit of the last surviving escapee Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) in the closing kilometres.

Neither Sagan (7th) nor Boonen made any real impact in the sprint, however, while Farrar, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) also left themselves with too much to do in the finishing straight.

Orica-GreenEdge did succeed in providing Matt Goss with a decent lead-out, but their efforts were foiled by Démare’s invention in the finale. The Beauvais native claimed the inside line on the final corner to sweep in front of them, and then powered his way to his 5th win of the season and perhaps the biggest of his short career.

“I did a lot of the classics and I learnt a lot, and I got some wins too,” said Démare, who claimed a hat-trick of stage wins at the Four Days of Dunkirk. “It was great to get the wins in Dunkirk and the GP de Denain, but to win here in a WorldTour race is just brilliant.”

The stage was animated by a lengthy breakaway featuring Jens Voigt, Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi). The trio gained a maximum lead in excess of four minutes, but the odds were stacked against them as the road descended gradually in the final hour of racing.

Voigt’s forcing saw Kaisen dropped on the category two climb of Rengg with 41km to go, and Voigt and Vrecer retained a lead of almost a minute with 15km remaining. By that point, however, Vrecer was beginning to struggle, and Voigt went clear alone 5km from home before he was swept up by the peloton soon afterwards.

There was no change in the overall standings, as Mathias Frank enjoyed a relatively peaceful day in the yellow jersey. The Swiss rider leads 2008 Tour of Switzerland winner Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) by 23 seconds, while defending champion Rui Costa (Movistar) lies third, 35 seconds down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:08:23
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
14Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
17Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
18Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
27Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
28David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
29Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
33Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
39Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
40Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
41Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
44Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
47Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
52Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
54Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
58Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
65Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
66José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
68Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
69Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
72Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
73Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
74Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
75Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
78Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
83Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
84Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
85Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
86Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
88Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
92Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
93Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
96Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
104Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
106Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
108Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
110Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
111Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
114Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
115Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
117Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
118Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
120Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
121Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
122Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
123Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
125Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
126Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
127Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
128Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
129Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
131Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
132Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
133Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
136Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
138Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
139Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
141Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
142Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
145Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
146Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
148Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
149Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
150Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
151Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:46
152Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:51
153Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:46
154Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
155Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:48
156Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:01:56
157Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
158Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
159Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
160Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
161Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:08
162Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:11
163Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
DNSFabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 - Hauptstr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 2 - Seestr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard6pts
2Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
3Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge20
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha11
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
14Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Schwanden
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi8pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
5Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Rengg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi8pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard6
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Rengglochstr
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team12:25:09
2Garmin-Sharp
3Sojasun
4BMC Racing Team
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Katusha Team
8Astana Pro Team
9Lampre-Merida
10Orica GreenEDGE
11FDJ
12Team Saxo -Tinkoff
13IAM Cycling
14Movistar Team
15Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Radioshack Leopard
18Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Lotto-Belisol Team
20Cannondale
21Sky Procycling

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team11:48:01
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:35
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:53
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:23
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:42
12Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:50
13Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:25
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:38
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:41
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:44
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:00
22Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:04
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:50
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:54
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:56
27Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:04:58
28Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:05:38
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:40
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:08
31Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:06:29
32Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:32
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:10
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:24
35Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
36Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:54
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:31
38Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:08:55
39Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:08:57
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:09:06
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:10:46
42Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:10:48
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:55
44Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:59
45Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:01
46Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:19
48Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:25
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:35
50Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:47
51Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:51
52Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:57
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:13:38
54Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:52
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:13
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
57Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:14:50
58Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:28
59Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:50
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:16:20
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:46
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:02
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:10
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:18:04
65Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:03
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:21
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:19:32
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:34
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:53
70Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:22
71Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:37
72Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:40
73Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:20:44
74Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:20:56
75Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:59
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:11
77Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:14
78Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:27
79Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:06
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:08
81Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:22:13
82Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:22:25
83Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:27
84Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:22:29
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:39
86Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:57
87Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:34
88Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:36
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:24:37
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:24:40
91Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:55
92Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:25:32
93Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:51
94Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:54
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:35
96Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:26:42
97Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:26:46
98Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:08
99Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:27:25
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:44
101José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:46
102Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:08
103Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:14
104Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:28:20
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:22
106Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:24
107Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:28:26
108Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:31
109Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:28:36
110Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:50
111Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:28:51
112Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:28:53
113Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:18
114Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:28
116Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:29
117William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:30:16
118Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:29
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:38
120Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:30:41
121Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:56
122Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:57
123Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:59
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:31:21
125Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:22
126Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:37
127Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:40
128Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:31:42
129Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:32:01
130Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:09
131Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:11
132Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:32:17
133Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:32:32
134Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:32:46
135Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:33:17
136Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:33:44
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:33:47
138Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:33:50
139Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:33:52
140Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:57
141Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:34:03
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:04
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
144Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:12
145Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:14
146David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:34:24
147Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:29
148Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:32
149Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:57
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:35:15
151Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:36:54
152Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:12
153Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:21
154Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:23
155Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:24
156Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:30
157Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:31
158Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:34
159Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:38
160Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:00
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:39:40
162Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:57
163Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:44:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team22
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling20
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge20
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team13
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
14Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha11
17Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
18Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
19Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
23Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
24Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
25Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
27Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
33Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
36Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
37Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha1
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
39Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi19pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
13Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
14Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
15Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp2
17Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
21Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard7
4Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
11Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
12Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
13Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team35:29:43
2Movistar Team0:00:30
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
4BMC Racing Team0:01:44
5IAM Cycling0:03:00
6Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
7Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:06:18
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:14
9Katusha Team0:09:50
10Cannondale0:17:20
11Orica GreenEDGE0:19:34
12Sojasun0:20:35
13Team Argos-Shimano0:22:48
14Lampre-Merida0:23:03
15Radioshack Leopard0:23:14
16FDJ0:26:03
17Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:26:58
18Garmin-Sharp0:29:01
19Sky Procycling0:30:44
20Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:43:42
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:51:39

 

