Demare sprints to stage 4 win in Buochs
Frank retains yellow leader's jersey
Stage 4: Innertkirchen - Buochs
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) showed swiftness of thought to win stage 4 of the Tour of Switzerland with a sprint that married savvy to strength in Buochs. The young Frenchman saw off the challenge of Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in the technical finale, while Mathias Frank (BMC) retained his overall lead.
The 161km stage was destined from the outset to end in a bunch sprint, but the sting in the tail came in the form of a deceptive downhill finish and a sharp right-hand bend inside the final 200 metres, elements which caught out a number of more experienced riders but not the 21-year-old Démare.
From his reading of the road book, Démare correctly deduced that the first man into that final corner would emerge victorious and he cleverly nudged his way in ahead of the Orica-GreenEdge sprint train with a shade over 200 metres to go.
From there, Démare was in the box seat, although he had to fight off a fierce comeback from Goss. The Australian closed rapidly on Démare in the finishing straight and would surely have come past him had the line been 50 metres further on.
“It was a delicate finish and it was difficult to interpret,” Démare said afterwards. “It was difficult all day really, but [Yoann] Offredo and [William] Bonnet worked really hard for me. There was a lot of competition because you had guys like Sagan there too, so I’m very happy.”
Peter Sagan’s Cannondale team were prominent near the front of the peloton throughout the afternoon they looked to pilot the Slovak to his second win in as many days, while Tom Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep team led the pursuit of the last surviving escapee Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) in the closing kilometres.
Neither Sagan (7th) nor Boonen made any real impact in the sprint, however, while Farrar, John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) also left themselves with too much to do in the finishing straight.
Orica-GreenEdge did succeed in providing Matt Goss with a decent lead-out, but their efforts were foiled by Démare’s invention in the finale. The Beauvais native claimed the inside line on the final corner to sweep in front of them, and then powered his way to his 5th win of the season and perhaps the biggest of his short career.
“I did a lot of the classics and I learnt a lot, and I got some wins too,” said Démare, who claimed a hat-trick of stage wins at the Four Days of Dunkirk. “It was great to get the wins in Dunkirk and the GP de Denain, but to win here in a WorldTour race is just brilliant.”
The stage was animated by a lengthy breakaway featuring Jens Voigt, Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol) and Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi). The trio gained a maximum lead in excess of four minutes, but the odds were stacked against them as the road descended gradually in the final hour of racing.
Voigt’s forcing saw Kaisen dropped on the category two climb of Rengg with 41km to go, and Voigt and Vrecer retained a lead of almost a minute with 15km remaining. By that point, however, Vrecer was beginning to struggle, and Voigt went clear alone 5km from home before he was swept up by the peloton soon afterwards.
There was no change in the overall standings, as Mathias Frank enjoyed a relatively peaceful day in the yellow jersey. The Swiss rider leads 2008 Tour of Switzerland winner Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) by 23 seconds, while defending champion Rui Costa (Movistar) lies third, 35 seconds down.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4:08:23
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|29
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|39
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|40
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|41
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|47
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|54
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|68
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|73
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|74
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|83
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|84
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|85
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|86
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|93
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|106
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|108
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|113
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|114
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|115
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|117
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|120
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|121
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|122
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|123
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|125
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|131
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|132
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|133
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|135
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|138
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|139
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|141
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|146
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|147
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|148
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|149
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|150
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|151
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:46
|152
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|153
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:46
|154
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|155
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:48
|156
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:56
|157
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|158
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|161
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:08
|162
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:11
|163
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|DNS
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|11
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|12:25:09
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Sojasun
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Orica GreenEDGE
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Radioshack Leopard
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|20
|Cannondale
|21
|Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11:48:01
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:23
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|12
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:50
|13
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:25
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:41
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:44
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:00
|22
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:04
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:50
|25
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:56
|27
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:04:58
|28
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:05:38
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:40
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|31
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:06:29
|32
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:32
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:10
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:24
|35
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|36
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:54
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:31
|38
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:08:55
|39
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:57
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:06
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:10:46
|42
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:48
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:55
|44
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:59
|45
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:01
|46
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:19
|48
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:25
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:35
|50
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:47
|51
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:51
|52
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:57
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:38
|54
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:13
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|57
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:50
|58
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:28
|59
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:50
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:16:20
|61
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:46
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:02
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:10
|64
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:04
|65
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:03
|66
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:21
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:32
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:34
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:53
|70
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:22
|71
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:37
|72
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:40
|73
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:44
|74
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:56
|75
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:59
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:11
|77
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:14
|78
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:27
|79
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:06
|80
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:08
|81
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:22:13
|82
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:25
|83
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:27
|84
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:29
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:39
|86
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:57
|87
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:34
|88
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:24:37
|90
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:24:40
|91
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:55
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:32
|93
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:51
|94
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:54
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:35
|96
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:26:42
|97
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:46
|98
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:08
|99
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:27:25
|100
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:44
|101
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:46
|102
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:08
|103
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:14
|104
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:28:20
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:22
|106
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:24
|107
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:26
|108
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:31
|109
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:28:36
|110
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:50
|111
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:28:51
|112
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:28:53
|113
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:18
|114
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:28
|116
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:29
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:16
|118
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:29
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:38
|120
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:41
|121
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:56
|122
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:57
|123
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|124
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:31:21
|125
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:22
|126
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:37
|127
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:40
|128
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:42
|129
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:01
|130
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:09
|131
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|132
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:32:17
|133
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:32:32
|134
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:46
|135
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:17
|136
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:44
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:33:47
|138
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:50
|139
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:52
|140
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:57
|141
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:03
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:04
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|144
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:12
|145
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:14
|146
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:24
|147
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:29
|148
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:32
|149
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:57
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:35:15
|151
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:54
|152
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:12
|153
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:21
|154
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:23
|155
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:24
|156
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:30
|157
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:31
|158
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:34
|159
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:38
|160
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:00
|161
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:40
|162
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:57
|163
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:44:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|20
|6
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|11
|17
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|18
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|19
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|23
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|24
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|27
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|29
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|33
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|34
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|37
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|1
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|39
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|13
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|14
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|17
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|18
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|21
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|4
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|12
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|13
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|35:29:43
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:00
|6
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|7
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:06:18
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:14
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:09:50
|10
|Cannondale
|0:17:20
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:19:34
|12
|Sojasun
|0:20:35
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:48
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:03
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:23:14
|16
|FDJ
|0:26:03
|17
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:26:58
|18
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:29:01
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:30:44
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:43:42
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:51:39
