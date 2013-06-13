Image 1 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) powers to a stage win at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) triumphs in stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 52 Tour de Suisse stage 6 winner Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 Peter Sagan on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 52 Sprint leader Peter Sagan on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 52 Robert Vrecer on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 52 Mountains leader Robert Vrecer on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 52 Race leader Mathias Frank (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 52 Race leader Mathias Frank (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 52 Mathias Frank slips on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 52 Gregory Rast on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 52 Podium kisses for Gregory Rast (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 52 Gregory Rast on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 52 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 52 Michel Scarponi (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 52 Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 52 Hayden Roulston and Johan Van Summeren (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 52 Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 52 Amael Moinard (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 52 Manuele Mori (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 52 Gorka Verdugo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 52 World champion Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 52 Roman Kreuziger (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 52 Bert Grabsch finishes up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 52 Matthew Hayman and Alexandr Kolobnev finish up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 52 Gregory Rast crosses the line to win stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 52 Gregory Rast wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 52 Gregory Rast wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 52 Tom Boonen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 52 Race leader Mathias Frank (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 52 Danniele Bennati and John Degenkolb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 52 Alexandr Kolobnev, Bert Grabsch and Matthew Hayman (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 52 Alexandr Kolobnev (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 52 Alexandr Kolobnev and Matthew Hayman (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 52 Bert Grabsch, Matthew Hayman, and Alexandr Kolobnev (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 52 Bert Grabsch, Matthew Hayman, and Alexandr Kolobnev (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 52 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 52 Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 52 Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 52 Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 52 Peter Sagan and John Degenkolb lead the main bunch to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) on his way to a stage victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) pushes toward the finish of stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) heads toward the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 52 Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) won the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse, bringing in another Swiss victory. He was one of four members of an escape group which had built up an enormous lead. Second place went to Mathew Hayman (Sky), and third to Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha), with no honours place left for Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The quartet had gotten away 30km into the stage and built up a lead of over 14 minutes at times.

Rast jumped under the 1km marker, and was able to get away, after Grabsch had tried a number of times to do so. His jump was enough that the others didn't bother to seriously follow. Kolobnev and Hayman fought for the seocnd place, a few seconds later, while Grabsch just rolled in.

“It is a big victory for me,” Rast said after the stage. “I have ridden the Tour de Suisse 10 years, this is near my home and so it is very big for me.”

The peloton had taken it easy on the day, and rolled across the finish line 10:43 down, with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) dueling for the honour of winning the field sprint.

There were no changes at the top of the GC, as Mathias Frank (BMC) successfully defended his lead over Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Rui Costa (Movistar).

How it happened

The race started out with a crash in the first three kilometers, and one of its victims was Heinrich Haussler (IAM), who dropped out later in the stage. The day looked to be made for an escape group, and many tried to form that group.

It took 30 kilometers before a group was successful. Mathew Hayman (Sky), Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha), Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) and Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were the lucky ones, and not only did the peloton let them go, it let go a long way.

The gap grew and grew, reaching 12 minutes with 100 kilometres to go, climbing to 14 minutes shortly after the first climb. The peloton could afford to let them go, as Rast was the best-ranked of the group, more than 25 minutes down.

Once the gap started growing so early so fast, it became fairly obvious that the peloton was willing to let this group do as it wanted.

The breakaway riders hung together the whole way, not competing for the two mountain rankings nor the two intermediate sprints. With 4km to go, though, former time trial world champion Grabsch was the first to give it a try, opening the cat-and-mouse games.The other three knew better than to let the powerful German get away, and thwarted his repeated efforts.

Kolobnev and Hayman were the better sprinters, and so Rast took his chance as he crossed under the flamme rouge. He quickly built up enough of a lead that his victory was assured.

Full Results 1 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4:23:53 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:28 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:43 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 27 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 28 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 29 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 37 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 40 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 41 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 47 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 50 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 53 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 54 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 55 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 59 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 62 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 63 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 65 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 66 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 73 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 74 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 77 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 78 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 79 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 82 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 88 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 89 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 90 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 93 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 96 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 97 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 99 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 102 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 103 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 104 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 106 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 108 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 114 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 115 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 116 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 121 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 122 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 124 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 125 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 127 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 128 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 132 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 133 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 136 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 137 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 139 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 140 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 141 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 143 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 144 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:15 146 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:11:22 148 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:11:24 149 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:33 150 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:43 151 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:37 152 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 153 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 155 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 157 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points 1 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 25 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 16 4 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 5 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 4 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 1 - Küsnacht, 158.8km 1 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 3 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 1

Sprint 2 - Willikonerstr, 175.8km 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 6 pts 2 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountain 1 - Schwändistr (Cat. 3) 110km 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 2 - Limbergstr (Cat. 3) 163.3km 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 13:33:05 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:25 3 Katusha 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:28 5 BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Orica-GreenEdge 9 Lotto Belisol 10 FDJ 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Movistar Team 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Lampre-Merida 16 Team Argos-Shimano 17 Sojasun 18 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 IAM Cycling 21 Garmin-Sharp

General classification after stage 6 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20:31:06 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:35 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:23 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 8 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:42 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:50 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:25 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:41 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:44 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:00 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:04 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:50 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:04:54 25 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:56 26 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:04:58 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:05:38 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:40 29 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:06:29 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:49 32 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:59 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:26 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:31 36 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:47 37 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:08:57 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:09:06 39 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:09:21 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:55 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:59 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:01 43 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:04 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:11:16 45 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:18 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:19 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:35 48 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:47 49 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:51 50 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:57 51 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:06 52 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:52 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:14:08 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:43 56 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:49 57 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:28 58 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:46 59 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:02 60 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:17:37 61 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:18:04 62 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:21 63 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:35 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:19:34 65 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:22 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:23 67 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:40 68 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:44 69 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:14 70 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:27 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:21:41 72 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:53 73 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:06 74 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:29 75 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:38 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:57 77 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:22:59 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:13 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:34 80 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:36 81 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:41 82 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:51 83 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:01 84 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:26:04 85 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:37 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:08 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:27 88 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:32 89 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:33 90 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:27:35 91 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:44 92 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:46 93 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:22 94 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:28:23 95 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:28:26 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:28:50 97 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:29:00 98 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:29:08 99 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:09 100 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:10 101 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:18 102 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:28 103 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:57 104 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:29 105 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:38 106 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:41 107 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:57 108 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:59 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:05 110 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:22 111 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:23 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:31:35 113 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:31:42 114 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:09 115 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:32:17 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:32:44 117 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:54 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:31 119 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:33:44 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:33:47 121 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:14 122 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:24 123 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:32 124 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:36 125 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:50 126 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:34:58 127 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:12 128 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:26 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:50 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:36:01 131 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:03 132 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:36:39 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:12 134 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:34 135 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:14 136 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:37 137 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:48 138 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:47 139 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:53 140 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:40:12 141 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:02 142 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:41:23 143 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:41:37 144 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:41:59 145 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:43:22 146 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:44:05 147 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:45:25 148 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:14 149 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:46:15 150 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:29 151 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:37 152 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:03 153 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:51:19 154 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:51:54 155 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:53:44 156 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:54:40 157 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:57:19

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 50 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 41 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 27 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 10 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 13 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 16 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 15 17 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 19 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 20 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 12 21 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 22 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 23 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 24 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 27 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 28 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 30 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 7 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 32 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 39 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 40 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 1 43 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 44 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint classification 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 7 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 7 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 7 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 9 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 10 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 14 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 17 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 18 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 21 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 22 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountains classification 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 10 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 11 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 12 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 18 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 19 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 21 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 22 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 2 24 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 25 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 26 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 27 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 28 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 30 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1