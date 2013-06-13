Rast wins from break in Meilen
Frank retains yellow jersey
Stage 6 : Leuggern - Meilen
Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) won the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse, bringing in another Swiss victory. He was one of four members of an escape group which had built up an enormous lead. Second place went to Mathew Hayman (Sky), and third to Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha), with no honours place left for Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
The quartet had gotten away 30km into the stage and built up a lead of over 14 minutes at times.
Rast jumped under the 1km marker, and was able to get away, after Grabsch had tried a number of times to do so. His jump was enough that the others didn't bother to seriously follow. Kolobnev and Hayman fought for the seocnd place, a few seconds later, while Grabsch just rolled in.
“It is a big victory for me,” Rast said after the stage. “I have ridden the Tour de Suisse 10 years, this is near my home and so it is very big for me.”
The peloton had taken it easy on the day, and rolled across the finish line 10:43 down, with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) dueling for the honour of winning the field sprint.
There were no changes at the top of the GC, as Mathias Frank (BMC) successfully defended his lead over Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Rui Costa (Movistar).
How it happened
The race started out with a crash in the first three kilometers, and one of its victims was Heinrich Haussler (IAM), who dropped out later in the stage. The day looked to be made for an escape group, and many tried to form that group.
It took 30 kilometers before a group was successful. Mathew Hayman (Sky), Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha), Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) and Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were the lucky ones, and not only did the peloton let them go, it let go a long way.
The gap grew and grew, reaching 12 minutes with 100 kilometres to go, climbing to 14 minutes shortly after the first climb. The peloton could afford to let them go, as Rast was the best-ranked of the group, more than 25 minutes down.
Once the gap started growing so early so fast, it became fairly obvious that the peloton was willing to let this group do as it wanted.
The breakaway riders hung together the whole way, not competing for the two mountain rankings nor the two intermediate sprints. With 4km to go, though, former time trial world champion Grabsch was the first to give it a try, opening the cat-and-mouse games.The other three knew better than to let the powerful German get away, and thwarted his repeated efforts.
Kolobnev and Hayman were the better sprinters, and so Rast took his chance as he crossed under the flamme rouge. He quickly built up enough of a lead that his victory was assured.
|1
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4:23:53
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:28
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:43
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|27
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|29
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|41
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|50
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|63
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|73
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|74
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|78
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|79
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|82
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|88
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|93
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|97
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|99
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|102
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|104
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|108
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|114
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|115
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|116
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|118
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|121
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|122
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|124
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|127
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|128
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|132
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|133
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|135
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|136
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|137
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|139
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|140
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|141
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|144
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:15
|146
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:22
|148
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:11:24
|149
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:33
|150
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:43
|151
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:37
|152
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|157
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|4
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|9
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|5
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|13:33:05
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:28
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:43
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|10
|FDJ
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Sojasun
|18
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|IAM Cycling
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20:31:06
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:23
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:50
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:25
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:41
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:44
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:00
|21
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:04
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:50
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|25
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:56
|26
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:04:58
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:05:38
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:40
|29
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:06:29
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:38
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:49
|32
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:26
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:31
|36
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:47
|37
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:57
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:06
|39
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:09:21
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:55
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:59
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:01
|43
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:04
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:11:16
|45
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:18
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:19
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:35
|48
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:47
|49
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:51
|50
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:57
|51
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:06
|52
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:08
|54
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:43
|56
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:49
|57
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:28
|58
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:46
|59
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:02
|60
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:37
|61
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:04
|62
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:21
|63
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:35
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:34
|65
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:22
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:23
|67
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:40
|68
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:44
|69
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:14
|70
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:27
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:21:41
|72
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:53
|73
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:06
|74
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:29
|75
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:38
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:57
|77
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:22:59
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:13
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:34
|80
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|81
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:41
|82
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:51
|83
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:01
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:26:04
|85
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:37
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:08
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:27
|88
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:32
|89
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:33
|90
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:27:35
|91
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:44
|92
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:46
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:22
|94
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:23
|95
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:26
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:28:50
|97
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:29:00
|98
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:29:08
|99
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:09
|100
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:10
|101
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:18
|102
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:28
|103
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:57
|104
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:29
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:38
|106
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:41
|107
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:57
|108
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:59
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:22
|111
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:23
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:35
|113
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:42
|114
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:09
|115
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:32:17
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:44
|117
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:54
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:31
|119
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:44
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:33:47
|121
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:14
|122
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:24
|123
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:32
|124
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:36
|125
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:50
|126
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:58
|127
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:12
|128
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:26
|129
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:50
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:36:01
|131
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:03
|132
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:36:39
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:12
|134
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:34
|135
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:14
|136
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:37
|137
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:48
|138
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:47
|139
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:53
|140
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:40:12
|141
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:02
|142
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:41:23
|143
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:37
|144
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:41:59
|145
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:22
|146
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:05
|147
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:45:25
|148
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:14
|149
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:46:15
|150
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:29
|151
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:37
|152
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:03
|153
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:19
|154
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:51:54
|155
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:53:44
|156
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:40
|157
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:57:19
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|50
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|41
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|10
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|13
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15
|17
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|19
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|20
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|12
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|22
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|24
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|30
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|32
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|39
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|40
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|1
|43
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|44
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|7
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|6
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|9
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|10
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|17
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|18
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|21
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|22
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|10
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|12
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|18
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|19
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|21
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|24
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|25
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|26
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|27
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|28
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Katusha
|61:38:30
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:28
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:46
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:42
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:59
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:11
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:27
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:02
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:20:54
|15
|Sojasun
|0:21:03
|16
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:16
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:23:31
|18
|FDJ
|0:26:31
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:33:00
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:10
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|1:00:58
