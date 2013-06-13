Trending

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) won the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse, bringing in another Swiss victory. He was one of four members of an escape group which had built up an enormous lead. Second place went to Mathew Hayman (Sky), and third to Alexandre Kolobnev (Katusha), with no honours place left for Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

The quartet had gotten away 30km into the stage and built up a lead of over 14 minutes at times.

Rast jumped under the 1km marker, and was able to get away, after Grabsch had tried a number of times to do so. His jump was enough that the others didn't bother to seriously follow. Kolobnev and Hayman fought for the seocnd place, a few seconds later, while Grabsch just rolled in.

“It is a big victory for me,” Rast said after the stage. “I have ridden the Tour de Suisse 10 years, this is near my home and so it is very big for me.”

The peloton had taken it easy on the day, and rolled across the finish line 10:43 down, with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) dueling for the honour of winning the field sprint.

There were no changes at the top of the GC, as Mathias Frank (BMC) successfully defended his lead over Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Rui Costa (Movistar).

How it happened

The race started out with a crash in the first three kilometers, and one of its victims was Heinrich Haussler (IAM), who dropped out later in the stage. The day looked to be made for an escape group, and many tried to form that group.

It took 30 kilometers before a group was successful. Mathew Hayman (Sky), Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha), Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Leopard) and Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) were the lucky ones, and not only did the peloton let them go, it let go a long way.

The gap grew and grew, reaching 12 minutes with 100 kilometres to go, climbing to 14 minutes shortly after the first climb. The peloton could afford to let them go, as Rast was the best-ranked of the group, more than 25 minutes down.

Once the gap started growing so early so fast, it became fairly obvious that the peloton was willing to let this group do as it wanted.

The breakaway riders hung together the whole way, not competing for the two mountain rankings nor the two intermediate sprints. With 4km to go, though, former time trial world champion Grabsch was the first to give it a try, opening the cat-and-mouse games.The other three knew better than to let the powerful German get away, and thwarted his repeated efforts.

Kolobnev and Hayman were the better sprinters, and so Rast took his chance as he crossed under the flamme rouge. He quickly built up enough of a lead that his victory was assured.

Full Results
1Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard4:23:53
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:25
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:28
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:43
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
13Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
24Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
28Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
29Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
37Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
40Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
41Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
47Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
51Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
54Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
55Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
59José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
63Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
65Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
66Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
67Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
70Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
72Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
73Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
74Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
78Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
79Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
80Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
82Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
87Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
88Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
89Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
90Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
93Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
96Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
97Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
99Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
100Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
102Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
103Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
104Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
108Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
112Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
114Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
115David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
116Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
117Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
119Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
120Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
121Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
122Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
124Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
125Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
126Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
127Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
128Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
132Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
133Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
136Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
137Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
138Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
139Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
140Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
141Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
143Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
144Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:11:15
146Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:11:22
148Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:11:24
149Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:11:33
150Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:43
151Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:37
152Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
153Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
155Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
157Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFLloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
1Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard25pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha16
4Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ9
8Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha5
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun4
13Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 1 - Küsnacht, 158.8km
1Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Sprint 2 - Willikonerstr, 175.8km
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha6pts
2Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountain 1 - Schwändistr (Cat. 3) 110km
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
3Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 2 - Limbergstr (Cat. 3) 163.3km
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
3Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard13:33:05
2Sky Procycling0:00:25
3Katusha
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:28
5BMC Racing Team0:10:43
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Orica-GreenEdge
9Lotto Belisol
10FDJ
11Astana Pro Team
12Ag2R La Mondiale
13Movistar Team
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Lampre-Merida
16Team Argos-Shimano
17Sojasun
18Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Euskaltel-Euskadi
20IAM Cycling
21Garmin-Sharp

General classification after stage 6
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team20:31:06
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:35
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:23
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
8Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:42
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:50
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:25
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:38
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:41
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:44
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:00
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:04
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:45
23Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:50
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:04:54
25Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:56
26Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:04:58
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:05:38
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:40
29Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:06:29
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:49
32Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:59
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:26
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:31
36Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:47
37Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:08:57
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:09:06
39Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:09:21
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:55
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:59
42Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:01
43Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:04
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:11:16
45Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:11:18
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:19
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:35
48Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:47
49Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:51
50Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:57
51Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:06
52Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:52
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:14:08
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:43
56Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:14:49
57Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:28
58Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:46
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:02
60Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:17:37
61Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:18:04
62Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:18:21
63Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:35
64Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:19:34
65Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:22
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:23
67Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:40
68Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:20:44
69Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:21:14
70Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:27
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:21:41
72Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:53
73Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:06
74Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:22:29
75Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:38
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:57
77Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:22:59
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:13
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:34
80Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:36
81Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:41
82Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:51
83Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:01
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:26:04
85Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:37
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:08
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:27
88Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:27:32
89Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:33
90Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:35
91Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:44
92José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:46
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:22
94Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:28:23
95Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:28:26
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:28:50
97Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:29:00
98Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:29:08
99Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:09
100Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:10
101Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:18
102Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:28
103Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:57
104Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:29
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:38
106Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:30:41
107Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:57
108Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:59
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:05
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:22
111Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:23
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:31:35
113Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:31:42
114Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:09
115Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:32:17
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:32:44
117Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:54
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:33:31
119Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:33:44
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:33:47
121Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:14
122David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:34:24
123Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:32
124Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:36
125Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:50
126Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:34:58
127Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:12
128Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:26
129Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:50
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:36:01
131Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:03
132Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:36:39
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:12
134Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:37:34
135Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:14
136Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:37
137Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:48
138Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:47
139Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:53
140Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:40:12
141Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:02
142Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:41:23
143Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:41:37
144Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:41:59
145Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:43:22
146Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:44:05
147Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:25
148Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:14
149Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:46:15
150Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:29
151Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:37
152Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:03
153Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:51:19
154Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:51:54
155Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:53:44
156Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:54:40
157Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:57:19

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling55pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ50
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha41
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge30
5Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard27
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano23
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team22
10Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
12Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
13Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha16
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15
17Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
19Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
20Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team12
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
22Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
23Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
24Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
27Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
28Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
30Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun7
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
32Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
35Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
39Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
40Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha1
43Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
44Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint classification
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
3Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard7
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha7
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard7
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
7Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
9Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
10Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
14Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
17Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
18Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
20Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
21Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
22Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountains classification
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi19pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha10
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
11Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
18Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
19Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
21Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
22Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp2
24Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
25Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
26Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
27Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
28Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
29Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams classification
1Katusha61:38:30
2Astana Pro Team0:00:28
3Movistar Team0:00:58
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:00
5BMC Racing Team0:02:12
6IAM Cycling0:03:28
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:46
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:42
10RadioShack Leopard0:12:59
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:11
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:27
13Orica-GreenEdge0:20:02
14Sky Procycling0:20:54
15Sojasun0:21:03
16Team Argos-Shimano0:23:16
17Lampre-Merida0:23:31
18FDJ0:26:31
19Garmin-Sharp0:33:00
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:10
21Lotto Belisol1:00:58

