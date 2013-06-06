Tour de Suisse past winners
Champions from 1933 to 2012
|2012
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2011
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
|2007
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
|2006
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
|2005
|Aitor González (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2004
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2002
|Alex Zülle (Sui) Team Coast
|2001
|Lance Armstrong (Usa) US Postal
|2000
|Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre-Daikin
|1999
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno
|1997
|Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino
|1996
|Peter Luttenberger (Aut) Carrera Jeans
|1995
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Lampre-Ceramiche Panaria
|1994
|Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
|1993
|Marco Saligari (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
|1992
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
|1991
|Luc Roosen (Bel)
|1990
|Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
|1989
|Beat Breu (Sui)
|1988
|Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
|1987
|Andy Hampsten (Usa) 7 Eleven Progetto Sunrise
|1986
|Andy Hampsten (Usa) La Vie Claire
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
|1984
|Urs Zimmermann (Sui)
|1983
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Lore
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
|1981
|Beat Breu (Sui)
|1980
|Mario Beccia (Ita)
|1979
|Wilfried Wesemael (Bel)
|1978
|Paul Wellens (Bel)
|1977
|Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda
|1976
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Perfetti Van Melle
|1974
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1973
|José-Manuel Fuente (Esp)
|1972
|Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
|1971
|Georges Pintens (Bel)
|1970
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
|1969
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1968
|Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
|1967
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1966
|Ambrogio Portalupi (Ita)
|1965
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1964
|Rolf Maurer (Sui)
|1963
|Giuseppe Fezzardi (Ita)
|1962
|Hans Junkermann (Ger)
|1961
|Attilio Moresi (Sui)
|1960
|Alfred Ruegg (Sui)
|1959
|Hans Junkermann (Ger)
|1958
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1957
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1956
|Rolf Graf (Sui)
|1955
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1954
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1953
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1952
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1950
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1949
|Gottfried Weilenmann (Sui)
|1948
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1947
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1946
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1945
|No Race
|1944
|No Race
|1943
|No Race
|1942
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1941
|Josef Wagner (Sui)
|1940
|No Race
|1939
|Robert Zimmermann (Sui)
|1938
|Giovanni Valetti (Ita)
|1937
|Karl Litschi (Sui)
|1936
|Henri Garnier (Bel)
|1935
|Gaspard Rinaldi (Fra)
|1934
|Ludwig Geyer (Ger)
|1933
|Max Bulla (Aut)
