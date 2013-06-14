Trending

Costa wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

Frank hangs on to overall race lead

Image 1 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Stage winner Rui Costa (Movistar)

Stage winner Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 34

Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) speaks to the press.

Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) speaks to the press.
(Image credit: José António Fernandes)
Image 9 of 34

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin) leads a group on a snowy pass

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin) leads a group on a snowy pass
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 34

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 34

Mathias Frank (BMC) on a climb

Mathias Frank (BMC) on a climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 34

Bauke Mollema and Tejay Van Garderen

Bauke Mollema and Tejay Van Garderen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar)

Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar)

Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 34

Thibaut Pinot, Rui Costa and Bauke Mollema

Thibaut Pinot, Rui Costa and Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 34

Albula Pass

Albula Pass
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 34

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r)

Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 34

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 34

Nicolas Roche (Saxo -Tinkoff)

Nicolas Roche (Saxo -Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 34

Mathias Frank (BMC) climbs during stage 7

Mathias Frank (BMC) climbs during stage 7
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 34

Martin Kohler and Tom Boonen

Martin Kohler and Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 34

Mathias Frank (BMC) climbs a pass

Mathias Frank (BMC) climbs a pass
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 34

Who knew the devil was a fan of the Tour de Suisse?

Who knew the devil was a fan of the Tour de Suisse?
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 34

Snowy conditions up high at the Tour de Suisse

Snowy conditions up high at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) leads Tejay Van Garderen and Bauke Mollema across the line

Rui Costa (Movistar) leads Tejay Van Garderen and Bauke Mollema across the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 34

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) finishes

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) finishes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 34

Rui Costa (Movistar) with the stage winner's trophy

Rui Costa (Movistar) with the stage winner's trophy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 34

Podium kisses for overall leader Mathias Frank (BMC)

Podium kisses for overall leader Mathias Frank (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 34

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) on the podium

Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 34

Mathias Frank (BMC) kept his yellow jersey during stage 7

Mathias Frank (BMC) kept his yellow jersey during stage 7
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 34

The devil awaits the peloton

The devil awaits the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)

2012 Tour de Suisse overall winner Rui Costa (Movistar) snatched the stage victory in La Punt after an aggressive race on the final climb and a fast descent to the finish. Costa beat Bauke Mollema (Blanco) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in a three-rider sprint after they dived down the descent of the Albula Pass that shook up the race on the climb and on the descent.

Related Articles

Meyer wins time trial opener in Tour de Suisse

Sagan surprised with Suisse stage win

Andy Schleck happy with form at Tour de Suisse

Rast tastes victory in Tour de Suisse

Matthias Frank (BMC) finished 22 seconds down on Costa, in a select chase group but managed to hang onto to his leader's yellow jersey. Costa is now second overall at 13 seconds, with Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) third at 23 seconds.

Saturday's stage is largely flat and so the Tour de Suisse is set to be decided in the final 26.8km time trial from Bad Ragaz to Flumserberg. The first part is flat but the final 10km climb from an altitude of 400m to the finish at 1200m.

With Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) third overall at 23 seconds and Frank's BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen sixth at 1:17, the race is still very open.

"I'm happy with the win and the seconds I've gained," Costa said after his win. "I want to do something today and thanks to the work of my team and the other teams we did well. Getting time and getting the win were important."

"Now we'll see what happens on Sunday. It's a time trial and things are still close but I'll try my best."

How it happened

The long stage rolled along the valleys for much of the day before the Albula Pass rose it heads and caused the attacks and split between the overall contenders.

Thirteen riders formed the early break of the day with Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) the best placed rider overall. However with Saxo-Tinkoff riding for Kreuziger, the move was never allowed to go clear and the peloton came after them before the 25.8km climb.

Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano) stayed out front with Joe Dombrowski (Team Sky) kicking off the racing on the climb by hitting out alone in pursuit. The lanky American showed his talent and determination by dropping Preidler and then staying away for most of the climb, with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) unable to get across the gap.

The overall contenders bided their time and waited for the final kilometres of the climb, with Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard) staying in the front group for much of the way.

Mollema blew the front group apart, cracking Saxo-Tinkoff's control and forcing a select group clear. Costa, Pinot (FDJ), Van Garderen, Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and others were there but further attacks near the summit caused further splits and saw Frank slip back and van Garderen assume team leadership but ride in a protective role for BMC.

The finish in La Punt was at the foot of the fast descent off the mountain. Costa helped force the four clear, with a collapsed two-kilometre inflatable banner slowing Costa and van Garderen who had opened a slight lead on Pinot and Mollema.

The Dutchman managed to get back on in time for he sprint but there was little he could do. Costa cleverly closed the door on van Garderen in the final metres and had the legs and energy to celebrate a great stage win.

Frank came in just 22 seconds back, with Martin, Dombrowski and others, saving his yellow jersey and a final shot at overall victory.

Saturday's 180.5km eighth stage is from Zernez to Bad Ragaz and is expected to suit a breakaway or end in a sprint finish. The final overall winner will crowned on Sunday.

Full Results
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team5:11:08
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:39
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:15
15Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:18
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:27
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:02:26
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:02:30
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
24Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:02:43
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
26Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
30Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:51
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:53
32Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:06
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:05:27
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:06:49
44Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:07:22
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:35
46Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:55
47Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:10:08
48Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
49Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
50Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
54Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
56Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
58Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:10:30
60Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:44
61Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
62Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
63Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:55
64Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:15:10
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:15:25
66Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:40
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:50
72Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
75Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
76Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:15
77Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:17:18
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:56
80Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
81Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
82Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
83Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
89Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
91Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
93Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
96Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
97Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
98Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
101Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
104Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
110Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
114Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
115Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
116Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
117David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
118Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
119Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
120Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:28:36
121Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
123Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
125Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
127Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
128Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
130Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
133Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
136Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
137Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
138Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
139Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
140Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
141Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
142Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
145Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
146William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
147Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
148Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
149Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
150Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:28:49
151Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:29:07
152Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:27
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFArman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team15pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ9
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp7
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha5
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
10Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling3
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - Albulastr, 172.5km
1Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
3Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco1

Sprint 2 - Hauptstr, 181.8km
1Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco6pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano3
3Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Kerenzerbergstr (Cat. 3) 52.8km
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff2
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Landstr (Cat. 1) 137km
1Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida12pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano8
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
4Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco4
5Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2

Mountain 3 - Hauptsrt (Cat. 4) 159.5km
1Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 4 - Albulapass (HC) 196.7km
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ20pts
2Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team15
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp4

Teams
1BMC Racing Team15:37:27
2Astana Pro Team0:00:06
3Movistar Team0:02:51
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:46
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:56
6Sojasun0:06:37
7RadioShack Leopard0:08:09
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:31
9Katusha0:08:35
10IAM Cycling0:10:35
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:08
12Lampre-Merida0:12:37
13FDJ0:16:43
14Team Argos-Shimano0:20:06
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:22
16Orica-GreenEdge0:29:59
17Sky Procycling0:32:33
18Garmin-Sharp0:34:11
19Cannondale Pro Cycling0:35:45
20Lotto Belisol0:47:20
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:47:44

General classification after stage 7
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team25:42:36
2Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:13
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:44
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:23
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:42
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:43
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:50
11Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:31
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:37
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:43
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:46
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:59
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:07:42
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:08:05
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:57
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:30
25Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:11:05
26Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:09
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:00
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:12:07
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:54
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:14:11
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:30
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:31
33Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:36
34Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:15:28
35Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:16:15
36Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:16:23
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:18:16
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:39
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:21
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:49
41Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:51
42Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:22:10
43Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:23:05
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:23:09
45Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:23:32
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:07
47Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:27
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:29
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:28
50Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:26:17
51Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:25
52Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:28:56
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:20
54Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:29
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:53
56Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:21
57Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:25
58Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:56
59Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:13
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:44
61Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:07
62Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:24
63Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:26
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:32:40
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:43
66Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:20
67Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:33:23
68Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:30
69Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:34:05
70Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:23
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:34:37
72Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:36:35
73Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:36:55
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:56
75Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:08
76Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:37:14
77Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:37:18
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:16
79Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:38:57
80Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:39:15
81Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:18
82Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:15
83Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:41:03
84Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:41:33
85Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:42:03
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:10
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:43:39
88Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:44:22
89Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:38
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
91Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:11
92Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:42
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:46:01
94Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:07
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:46:18
96José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:20
97Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:46:26
98Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:46:49
99Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:47:22
100Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:47:24
101Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:47:42
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:44
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:02
104John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:49:12
105Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:49:31
106Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:33
107Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:50:20
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:51:18
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:51:30
110Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:51:54
111Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:52:48
112Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:52:55
113David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:52:58
114Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:24
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:53:32
116Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:54:24
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:54:35
118Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:55:13
119Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:48
120Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:57:11
121Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:57:23
122Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:59:36
123William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:59:49
124Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:59:56
125Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:59:57
126Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:00:23
127Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:00:31
128Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:00:33
129Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:01:08
130Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:01:56
131Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:01:58
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:02:01
133Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:02:39
134Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:02:46
135Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:17
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:05:26
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:05:48
138Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:02
139Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:08:01
140Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:07
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:08:57
142Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:16
143Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:09:51
144Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:09:53
145Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano1:13:39
146Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:28
147Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1:14:29
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:15:51
149Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:16:34
150Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:20:08
151Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:21:58
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:25:33

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling55pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ50
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha41
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team35
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge30
6Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team27
7Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard27
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team26
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ24
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano23
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff22
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp20
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
16Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
17Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha16
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
19Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
20Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
23Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
25Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
26Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
27Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
28Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
29Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun7
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team6
33Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha6
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
35Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
37Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
40Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling3
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
42Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
43Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
46Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1

Sprint classification
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team13pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
3Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
4Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco7
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha7
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard7
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard7
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
9Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano3
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
18Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
20Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
23Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
26Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountains classification
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ26pts
2Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
4Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha15
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano10
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge9
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
18Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
22Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
25Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco4
26Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
27Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
28Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
29Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff2
31Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
32Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
33Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
34Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
35Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
37Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
38Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
39Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1
42Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team77:16:31
2BMC Racing Team0:01:38
3Movistar Team0:03:15
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:12
5Katusha0:08:01
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:08
7IAM Cycling0:13:29
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:13:34
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:16
10RadioShack Leopard0:20:34
11Sojasun0:27:06
12Lampre-Merida0:35:34
13FDJ0:42:40
14Team Argos-Shimano0:42:48
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:59
16Orica-GreenEdge0:49:27
17Sky Procycling0:52:53
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:38
19Garmin-Sharp1:06:37
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:31:20
21Lotto Belisol1:47:44

Latest on Cyclingnews