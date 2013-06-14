Image 1 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Stage winner Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 34 Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) speaks to the press. (Image credit: José António Fernandes) Image 9 of 34 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin) leads a group on a snowy pass (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 34 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 34 Mathias Frank (BMC) on a climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 34 Bauke Mollema and Tejay Van Garderen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 34 Thibaut Pinot, Rui Costa and Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 34 Albula Pass (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 34 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 34 Nicolas Roche (Saxo -Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 34 Mathias Frank (BMC) climbs during stage 7 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 34 Martin Kohler and Tom Boonen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 34 Mathias Frank (BMC) climbs a pass (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 34 Who knew the devil was a fan of the Tour de Suisse? (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 34 Snowy conditions up high at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) leads Tejay Van Garderen and Bauke Mollema across the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) wins stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 34 Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) finishes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 34 Rui Costa (Movistar) with the stage winner's trophy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 34 Podium kisses for overall leader Mathias Frank (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 34 Race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 34 Mathias Frank (BMC) kept his yellow jersey during stage 7 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 34 The devil awaits the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti)

2012 Tour de Suisse overall winner Rui Costa (Movistar) snatched the stage victory in La Punt after an aggressive race on the final climb and a fast descent to the finish. Costa beat Bauke Mollema (Blanco) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in a three-rider sprint after they dived down the descent of the Albula Pass that shook up the race on the climb and on the descent.

Matthias Frank (BMC) finished 22 seconds down on Costa, in a select chase group but managed to hang onto to his leader's yellow jersey. Costa is now second overall at 13 seconds, with Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) third at 23 seconds.

Saturday's stage is largely flat and so the Tour de Suisse is set to be decided in the final 26.8km time trial from Bad Ragaz to Flumserberg. The first part is flat but the final 10km climb from an altitude of 400m to the finish at 1200m.

With Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) third overall at 23 seconds and Frank's BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen sixth at 1:17, the race is still very open.

"I'm happy with the win and the seconds I've gained," Costa said after his win. "I want to do something today and thanks to the work of my team and the other teams we did well. Getting time and getting the win were important."

"Now we'll see what happens on Sunday. It's a time trial and things are still close but I'll try my best."

How it happened

The long stage rolled along the valleys for much of the day before the Albula Pass rose it heads and caused the attacks and split between the overall contenders.

Thirteen riders formed the early break of the day with Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) the best placed rider overall. However with Saxo-Tinkoff riding for Kreuziger, the move was never allowed to go clear and the peloton came after them before the 25.8km climb.

Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano) stayed out front with Joe Dombrowski (Team Sky) kicking off the racing on the climb by hitting out alone in pursuit. The lanky American showed his talent and determination by dropping Preidler and then staying away for most of the climb, with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) unable to get across the gap.

The overall contenders bided their time and waited for the final kilometres of the climb, with Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard) staying in the front group for much of the way.

Mollema blew the front group apart, cracking Saxo-Tinkoff's control and forcing a select group clear. Costa, Pinot (FDJ), Van Garderen, Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and others were there but further attacks near the summit caused further splits and saw Frank slip back and van Garderen assume team leadership but ride in a protective role for BMC.

The finish in La Punt was at the foot of the fast descent off the mountain. Costa helped force the four clear, with a collapsed two-kilometre inflatable banner slowing Costa and van Garderen who had opened a slight lead on Pinot and Mollema.

The Dutchman managed to get back on in time for he sprint but there was little he could do. Costa cleverly closed the door on van Garderen in the final metres and had the legs and energy to celebrate a great stage win.

Frank came in just 22 seconds back, with Martin, Dombrowski and others, saving his yellow jersey and a final shot at overall victory.

Saturday's 180.5km eighth stage is from Zernez to Bad Ragaz and is expected to suit a breakaway or end in a sprint finish. The final overall winner will crowned on Sunday.

Full Results 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5:11:08 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:15 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:18 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:27 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:02:26 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:30 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 24 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:43 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 26 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 30 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:51 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:53 32 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:06 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:05:27 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:49 44 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:07:22 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:35 46 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:55 47 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:10:08 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 50 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 54 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 58 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:30 60 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:44 61 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 62 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 63 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:55 64 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:15:10 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:15:25 66 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:40 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:50 72 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:15 77 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:17:18 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:56 80 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 81 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 82 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 83 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 89 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 93 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 97 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 98 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 100 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 101 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 104 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 109 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 110 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 114 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 115 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 116 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 117 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 118 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 119 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 120 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:28:36 121 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 127 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 130 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 133 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 136 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 137 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 138 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 139 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 140 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 145 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 146 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 147 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 148 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 149 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 150 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:28:49 151 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:29:07 152 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:27 DNF Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ DNF Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ DNF Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 9 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 7 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 5 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 3 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - Albulastr, 172.5km 1 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 3 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 1

Sprint 2 - Hauptstr, 181.8km 1 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 6 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 3 3 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Kerenzerbergstr (Cat. 3) 52.8km 1 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 2 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Landstr (Cat. 1) 137km 1 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 8 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 4 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 4 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Mountain 3 - Hauptsrt (Cat. 4) 159.5km 1 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 4 - Albulapass (HC) 196.7km 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 20 pts 2 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 4

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 15:37:27 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 3 Movistar Team 0:02:51 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:46 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:56 6 Sojasun 0:06:37 7 RadioShack Leopard 0:08:09 8 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:31 9 Katusha 0:08:35 10 IAM Cycling 0:10:35 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:08 12 Lampre-Merida 0:12:37 13 FDJ 0:16:43 14 Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:06 15 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:22 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:29:59 17 Sky Procycling 0:32:33 18 Garmin-Sharp 0:34:11 19 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:35:45 20 Lotto Belisol 0:47:20 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:47:44

General classification after stage 7 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25:42:36 2 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:13 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:44 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:23 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:42 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:50 11 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:26 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:31 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:37 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:43 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:46 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:59 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:07:42 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:05 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:57 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:30 25 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:05 26 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:09 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:00 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:12:07 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:54 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:14:11 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:30 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:31 33 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:36 34 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:15:28 35 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:16:15 36 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:23 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:18:16 38 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:39 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:21 40 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:49 41 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:51 42 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:10 43 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:23:05 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:23:09 45 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:23:32 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:24:07 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:27 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:29 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:28 50 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:26:17 51 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:25 52 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:28:56 53 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:20 54 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:29 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:53 56 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:21 57 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:25 58 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:56 59 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:13 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:44 61 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:07 62 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:24 63 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:26 64 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:32:40 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:43 66 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:20 67 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:23 68 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:30 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:05 70 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:23 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:34:37 72 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:36:35 73 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:36:55 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:56 75 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:08 76 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:37:14 77 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:18 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:16 79 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:38:57 80 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:39:15 81 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:18 82 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:40:15 83 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:03 84 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:41:33 85 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:42:03 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:10 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:43:39 88 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:44:22 89 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:38 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 91 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:11 92 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:42 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:46:01 94 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:07 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:46:18 96 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:20 97 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:46:26 98 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:46:49 99 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:47:22 100 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:47:24 101 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:47:42 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:44 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:02 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:49:12 105 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:49:31 106 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:33 107 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:50:20 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:51:18 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:51:30 110 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:51:54 111 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:52:48 112 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:52:55 113 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:52:58 114 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:53:24 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:53:32 116 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:54:24 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:54:35 118 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:55:13 119 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:48 120 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:57:11 121 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:57:23 122 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:59:36 123 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:59:49 124 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:59:56 125 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:59:57 126 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:00:23 127 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:00:31 128 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:00:33 129 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:01:08 130 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:01:56 131 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:01:58 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:02:01 133 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:02:39 134 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:02:46 135 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:17 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:05:26 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:05:48 138 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:02 139 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:08:01 140 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:07 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:08:57 142 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:09:16 143 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:09:51 144 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:09:53 145 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 1:13:39 146 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:28 147 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1:14:29 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:15:51 149 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:16:34 150 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:20:08 151 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:21:58 152 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:25:33

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 50 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 41 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 6 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 27 7 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 27 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 24 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 20 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 16 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 17 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 16 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 19 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 20 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 23 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 25 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 26 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 27 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 28 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 29 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 30 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 7 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 6 33 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 6 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 35 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 37 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 40 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 3 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 42 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 43 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 46 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1

Sprint classification 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 13 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 3 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 4 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 7 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 7 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 7 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 7 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 3 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 18 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 19 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 20 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 26 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountains classification 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 26 pts 2 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 4 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 15 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 10 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 9 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 20 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 25 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 4 26 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 27 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 28 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 29 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 2 31 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 32 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 33 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 34 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 35 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 38 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 39 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 42 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1