Costa wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse
Frank hangs on to overall race lead
Stage 7: Meilen - La Punt
2012 Tour de Suisse overall winner Rui Costa (Movistar) snatched the stage victory in La Punt after an aggressive race on the final climb and a fast descent to the finish. Costa beat Bauke Mollema (Blanco) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in a three-rider sprint after they dived down the descent of the Albula Pass that shook up the race on the climb and on the descent.
Matthias Frank (BMC) finished 22 seconds down on Costa, in a select chase group but managed to hang onto to his leader's yellow jersey. Costa is now second overall at 13 seconds, with Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) third at 23 seconds.
Saturday's stage is largely flat and so the Tour de Suisse is set to be decided in the final 26.8km time trial from Bad Ragaz to Flumserberg. The first part is flat but the final 10km climb from an altitude of 400m to the finish at 1200m.
With Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) third overall at 23 seconds and Frank's BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen sixth at 1:17, the race is still very open.
"I'm happy with the win and the seconds I've gained," Costa said after his win. "I want to do something today and thanks to the work of my team and the other teams we did well. Getting time and getting the win were important."
"Now we'll see what happens on Sunday. It's a time trial and things are still close but I'll try my best."
How it happened
The long stage rolled along the valleys for much of the day before the Albula Pass rose it heads and caused the attacks and split between the overall contenders.
Thirteen riders formed the early break of the day with Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) the best placed rider overall. However with Saxo-Tinkoff riding for Kreuziger, the move was never allowed to go clear and the peloton came after them before the 25.8km climb.
Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano) stayed out front with Joe Dombrowski (Team Sky) kicking off the racing on the climb by hitting out alone in pursuit. The lanky American showed his talent and determination by dropping Preidler and then staying away for most of the climb, with Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) unable to get across the gap.
The overall contenders bided their time and waited for the final kilometres of the climb, with Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Leopard) staying in the front group for much of the way.
Mollema blew the front group apart, cracking Saxo-Tinkoff's control and forcing a select group clear. Costa, Pinot (FDJ), Van Garderen, Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) and others were there but further attacks near the summit caused further splits and saw Frank slip back and van Garderen assume team leadership but ride in a protective role for BMC.
The finish in La Punt was at the foot of the fast descent off the mountain. Costa helped force the four clear, with a collapsed two-kilometre inflatable banner slowing Costa and van Garderen who had opened a slight lead on Pinot and Mollema.
The Dutchman managed to get back on in time for he sprint but there was little he could do. Costa cleverly closed the door on van Garderen in the final metres and had the legs and energy to celebrate a great stage win.
Frank came in just 22 seconds back, with Martin, Dombrowski and others, saving his yellow jersey and a final shot at overall victory.
Saturday's 180.5km eighth stage is from Zernez to Bad Ragaz and is expected to suit a breakaway or end in a sprint finish. The final overall winner will crowned on Sunday.
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5:11:08
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:15
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:18
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:27
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:02:26
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:30
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|24
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:43
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|26
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:51
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:53
|32
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:06
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:27
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:49
|44
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:07:22
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:35
|46
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:55
|47
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:08
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|50
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:30
|60
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:44
|61
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|62
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|63
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|64
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:10
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:25
|66
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|70
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:40
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:50
|72
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|75
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:15
|77
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:56
|80
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|81
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|82
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|83
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|98
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|101
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|104
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|114
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|115
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|116
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|117
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|119
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:28:36
|121
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|128
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|133
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|136
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|137
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|138
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|139
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|140
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|145
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|149
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|150
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:28:49
|151
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:29:07
|152
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:27
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|9
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|5
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|3
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|1
|1
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|6
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|4
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|4
|5
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|1
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|pts
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:37:27
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:46
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:56
|6
|Sojasun
|0:06:37
|7
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:09
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:31
|9
|Katusha
|0:08:35
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:35
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:08
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:12:37
|13
|FDJ
|0:16:43
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:06
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:22
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:29:59
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:32:33
|18
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:11
|19
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:35:45
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:47:20
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:44
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25:42:36
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:44
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:23
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:50
|11
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:31
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:34
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:37
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:43
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:46
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:59
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:07:42
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:05
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:57
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:30
|25
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:05
|26
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:09
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:00
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:07
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:54
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:11
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:30
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:31
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:36
|34
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:15:28
|35
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:16:15
|36
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:23
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:18:16
|38
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:39
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:21
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:49
|41
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:51
|42
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:10
|43
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:23:05
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:09
|45
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:23:32
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:07
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:27
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:29
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:28
|50
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:26:17
|51
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:25
|52
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:56
|53
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:20
|54
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:29
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:53
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:21
|57
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:25
|58
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:56
|59
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:13
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:44
|61
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:07
|62
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:24
|63
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:26
|64
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:32:40
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:43
|66
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:20
|67
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:23
|68
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:30
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:05
|70
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:23
|71
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:37
|72
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:35
|73
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:36:55
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:36:56
|75
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:08
|76
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:37:14
|77
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:18
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:16
|79
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:38:57
|80
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:39:15
|81
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:18
|82
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:40:15
|83
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:03
|84
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:41:33
|85
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:42:03
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:10
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:43:39
|88
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:22
|89
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:38
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|91
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:11
|92
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:42
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:46:01
|94
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:07
|95
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:46:18
|96
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:20
|97
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:46:26
|98
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:46:49
|99
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:47:22
|100
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:47:24
|101
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:47:42
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:44
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:02
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:49:12
|105
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:49:31
|106
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:33
|107
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:50:20
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:51:18
|109
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:30
|110
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:51:54
|111
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:48
|112
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:52:55
|113
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:52:58
|114
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:24
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:32
|116
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:54:24
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:54:35
|118
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:55:13
|119
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:56:48
|120
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:57:11
|121
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:57:23
|122
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:36
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:49
|124
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:59:56
|125
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:59:57
|126
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:23
|127
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:00:31
|128
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:00:33
|129
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:01:08
|130
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:56
|131
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:58
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:02:01
|133
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:39
|134
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:02:46
|135
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:17
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:26
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:05:48
|138
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:07:02
|139
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:08:01
|140
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:08:07
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:08:57
|142
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:16
|143
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:09:51
|144
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:09:53
|145
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:13:39
|146
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:28
|147
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:14:29
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:15:51
|149
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:34
|150
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:20:08
|151
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:21:58
|152
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:25:33
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|50
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|41
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|27
|7
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|16
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|17
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|19
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|20
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|23
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|25
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|26
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|27
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|28
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|6
|33
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|6
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|35
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|37
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|40
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|42
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|43
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|46
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|3
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|4
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|7
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|7
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|18
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|20
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|26
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|26
|pts
|2
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|4
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|15
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|25
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|4
|26
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|27
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|28
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|29
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|2
|31
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|32
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|33
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|34
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|35
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|38
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|39
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|42
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|77:16:31
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|5
|Katusha
|0:08:01
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:08
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:29
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:34
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:16
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:34
|11
|Sojasun
|0:27:06
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:35:34
|13
|FDJ
|0:42:40
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:42:48
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:59
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:27
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:52:53
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:38
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:06:37
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:20
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|1:47:44
