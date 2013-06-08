Trending

Meyer wins time trial opener in Tour de Suisse

Australian becomes first race leader

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) on his way to winning stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jean Christophe Peraud (Team Ag2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Team Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mirko Selvaggi (Team Vacansoleil - DCM)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Team Radioshack Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Diego Ulissi (Team Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff )

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Costa (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tiernan Locke (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage winner Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first Tour de Suisse race leader

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow as race leader

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Switzerland after he mastered the 8.1km time trial course around Quinto to take the first yellow jersey ahead of Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling).

The Australian was among the early starters and he endured a lengthy wait in the hot seat after clocking the fastest time, but as the wind began to pick up out on the course, so too did Meyer’s hopes of holding off the challenge of the later starters.

As the likes of Tejay van Garderen (73rd at 45 seconds), Andreas Klöden (66th at 43 seconds) and Peter Sagan (40th at 35 seconds) all crossed the line well down on Meyer’s time, it became evident that the change in wind direction was causing major problems for the later starters, and soon, only Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) stood between Meyer and victory.

Although time trialling is no longer a particular focus for Cancellara, he remains a redoubtable force against the watch, especially on home roads. As expected, the Swiss rider was the best of the late finishers and clocked a fine time considering the conditions, but he could not get close to Meyer, crossing the line 22 seconds down in 16th place.

Meyer allowed himself a bashful smile as Cancellara finished his effort, safe in the knowledge that defending champion Rui Costa (Movistar) would not trouble the leaderboard. The Orica-GreenEdge man humbly acknowledged that he had been helped greatly by being among the early starters.

“Obviously I had some help with the weather as the wind was favourable for me, being one of the first riders off,” Meyer said. “The back riders struggled after the wind switched around. I'm happy to take the jersey.”

It would be unfair in the extreme, however, to chalk Meyer’s victory down solely to the conditions. The 25-year-old showed great poise to master the 8.1km course and was easily the best of the men who raced with the wind in their favour – he put ten seconds into runner-up Niki Terpstra, 15 seconds into Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp) and 19 into Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).

Meyer has considerable time trialling pedigree, too, of course and he explained that 2013 has been the first season where he has been able to focus wholly on his road endeavours. Winner of the points race at the world track championships in 2012, Meyer only withdrew from the Australian track programme in April of last year.

“I’m making the transition to being a full-time road rider,” Meyer said. “This is my first year not riding the track and I’m learning a lot. To wear the leader’s jersey in a WorldTour race means a lot to me.”

Defending champion Rui Costa finished the stage 40 seconds down on Meyer and just ahead of a number of his principal rivals for overall honours, such as Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), who lost 44 seconds, van Garderen, Klöden and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), who narrowly avoided a crash and crossed the line 58 seconds down. Others to concede terrain in the opening time trial include Michele Scarponi (121st at 1:00) and Andy Schleck (134 at 1:06).

They will have the opportunity to recoup ground immediately, however, as Sunday’s stage two brings the race over the hors-categorie Nufenenpass before a summit finish atop Crans-Montana, where Laurent Fignon put the cap on his 1984 Tour de France victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:40
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:14
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:00:15
5Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:16
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:19
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
10Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:20
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:00:22
14Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
19Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
21Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
22José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
24William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
25Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
28Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:32
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
33Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
34Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:34
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
38Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
39Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:35
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
43Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:37
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
47Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
50Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:39
51Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
53Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:40
54Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:41
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
57Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:42
59Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
61Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
62Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
63Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
64Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:00:43
65Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
67Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:00:44
68Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
69Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
70Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:45
73Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
76Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:00:46
77Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
80Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:47
81Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:48
82Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:00:49
83Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
85Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
86John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:50
87Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:52
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
93Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
94Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
95Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
96Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
97Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
99Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
100Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
102Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
103Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
104Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
105Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:55
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
109Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
113Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
114Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
115Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:58
116Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
117Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
118Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
119Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
120Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
121Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:00
122Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:01
123Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:02
124Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:03
125Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
126Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
127Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:04
128Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:01:05
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
131Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
133Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
134Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
135Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:07
136Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
137Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
138Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:01:08
139Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:09
141Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
142Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
143Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
144Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
145Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:11
146Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
148Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
149Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
150Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
151Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:13
152Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
153Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:01:14
154Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
155Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
156Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
157Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:01:22
159Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
160Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
161Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
162Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
163Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
164Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:28
165Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:30
166Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:34
167Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:39

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling10
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
5Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
7Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp4
10Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:29:58
2Orica GreenEDGE0:00:06
3IAM Cycling0:00:08
4BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Radioshack Leopard0:00:13
6Garmin-Sharp0:00:15
7Movistar Team0:00:21
8Team Saxo -Tinkoff
9FDJ0:00:24
10Astana Pro Team0:00:26
11Cannondale0:00:29
12AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
13Team Argos-Shimano0:00:38
14Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:39
15Sojasun0:00:44
16Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
17Katusha Team0:00:56
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:16
19Lampre-Merida0:01:18
20Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:01:26
21Sky Procycling0:01:34

