Image 1 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) on his way to winning stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Jean Christophe Peraud (Team Ag2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Peter Sagan (Team Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Team Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Mirko Selvaggi (Team Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Fabian Cancellara (Team Radioshack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Diego Ulissi (Team Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 33 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 33 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Tiernan Locke (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Luis Leon Sanchez (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Stage winner Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) is the first Tour de Suisse race leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) in yellow as race leader (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Switzerland after he mastered the 8.1km time trial course around Quinto to take the first yellow jersey ahead of Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling).

The Australian was among the early starters and he endured a lengthy wait in the hot seat after clocking the fastest time, but as the wind began to pick up out on the course, so too did Meyer’s hopes of holding off the challenge of the later starters.

As the likes of Tejay van Garderen (73rd at 45 seconds), Andreas Klöden (66th at 43 seconds) and Peter Sagan (40th at 35 seconds) all crossed the line well down on Meyer’s time, it became evident that the change in wind direction was causing major problems for the later starters, and soon, only Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) stood between Meyer and victory.

Although time trialling is no longer a particular focus for Cancellara, he remains a redoubtable force against the watch, especially on home roads. As expected, the Swiss rider was the best of the late finishers and clocked a fine time considering the conditions, but he could not get close to Meyer, crossing the line 22 seconds down in 16th place.

Meyer allowed himself a bashful smile as Cancellara finished his effort, safe in the knowledge that defending champion Rui Costa (Movistar) would not trouble the leaderboard. The Orica-GreenEdge man humbly acknowledged that he had been helped greatly by being among the early starters.

“Obviously I had some help with the weather as the wind was favourable for me, being one of the first riders off,” Meyer said. “The back riders struggled after the wind switched around. I'm happy to take the jersey.”

It would be unfair in the extreme, however, to chalk Meyer’s victory down solely to the conditions. The 25-year-old showed great poise to master the 8.1km course and was easily the best of the men who raced with the wind in their favour – he put ten seconds into runner-up Niki Terpstra, 15 seconds into Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp) and 19 into Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).

Meyer has considerable time trialling pedigree, too, of course and he explained that 2013 has been the first season where he has been able to focus wholly on his road endeavours. Winner of the points race at the world track championships in 2012, Meyer only withdrew from the Australian track programme in April of last year.

“I’m making the transition to being a full-time road rider,” Meyer said. “This is my first year not riding the track and I’m learning a lot. To wear the leader’s jersey in a WorldTour race means a lot to me.”

Defending champion Rui Costa finished the stage 40 seconds down on Meyer and just ahead of a number of his principal rivals for overall honours, such as Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), who lost 44 seconds, van Garderen, Klöden and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), who narrowly avoided a crash and crossed the line 58 seconds down. Others to concede terrain in the opening time trial include Michele Scarponi (121st at 1:00) and Andy Schleck (134 at 1:06).

They will have the opportunity to recoup ground immediately, however, as Sunday’s stage two brings the race over the hors-categorie Nufenenpass before a summit finish atop Crans-Montana, where Laurent Fignon put the cap on his 1984 Tour de France victory.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:40 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:15 5 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:16 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:19 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:20 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:22 14 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 19 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:27 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 21 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 22 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 24 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:30 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:32 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 34 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:34 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:35 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 43 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:37 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 47 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 51 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 53 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:40 54 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:41 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 57 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:42 59 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 62 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 63 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:43 65 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 67 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:00:44 68 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 69 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 73 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:46 77 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:47 81 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:48 82 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:49 83 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 85 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 86 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:50 87 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:52 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 94 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 95 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 97 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 99 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 100 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 102 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 103 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 104 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 105 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:55 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 109 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 113 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 114 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 115 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:58 116 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 117 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 118 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 119 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 120 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 121 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 122 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 124 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:03 125 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 126 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 127 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:04 128 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:01:05 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 131 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 133 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 134 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 135 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 136 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 137 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 138 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:08 139 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:09 141 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 143 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 144 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 145 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:11 146 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 149 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:13 152 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 153 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:14 154 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 155 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 156 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 157 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:22 159 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 160 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 161 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 162 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 163 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 164 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:28 165 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:30 166 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 167 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:39

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 5 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 4 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:29:58 2 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:06 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:08 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:13 6 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:15 7 Movistar Team 0:00:21 8 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 9 FDJ 0:00:24 10 Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 11 Cannondale 0:00:29 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 13 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:38 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:39 15 Sojasun 0:00:44 16 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 17 Katusha Team 0:00:56 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:16 19 Lampre-Merida 0:01:18 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:01:26 21 Sky Procycling 0:01:34

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:39 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:15 5 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:16 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:19 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:20 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:22 14 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 19 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:27 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 21 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 22 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 24 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 25 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:30 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:32 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 34 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:34 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:35 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 43 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:37 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 47 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 51 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 53 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:40 54 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:41 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 57 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:42 59 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 62 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 63 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:43 65 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 67 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:00:44 68 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 69 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:45 73 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:46 77 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 80 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:47 81 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:48 82 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:00:49 83 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 85 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 86 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:50 87 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:52 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 94 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 95 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 97 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 99 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 100 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 102 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 103 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 104 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 105 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:55 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 109 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 113 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 114 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 115 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:58 116 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 117 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 118 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 119 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 120 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 121 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:00 122 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:01 123 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 124 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:03 125 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 126 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 127 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:04 128 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:01:05 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 131 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 133 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 134 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 135 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 136 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 137 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 138 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:08 139 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:09 141 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 142 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 143 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 144 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 145 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:11 146 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 148 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 149 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 151 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:13 152 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 153 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:14 154 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 155 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 156 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 157 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:22 159 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 160 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 161 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 162 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 163 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 164 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:28 165 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:30 166 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:34 167 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 5 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 7 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 4 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1