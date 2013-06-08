Meyer wins time trial opener in Tour de Suisse
Australian becomes first race leader
Stage 1: Quinto -
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Switzerland after he mastered the 8.1km time trial course around Quinto to take the first yellow jersey ahead of Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling).
The Australian was among the early starters and he endured a lengthy wait in the hot seat after clocking the fastest time, but as the wind began to pick up out on the course, so too did Meyer’s hopes of holding off the challenge of the later starters.
As the likes of Tejay van Garderen (73rd at 45 seconds), Andreas Klöden (66th at 43 seconds) and Peter Sagan (40th at 35 seconds) all crossed the line well down on Meyer’s time, it became evident that the change in wind direction was causing major problems for the later starters, and soon, only Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) stood between Meyer and victory.
Although time trialling is no longer a particular focus for Cancellara, he remains a redoubtable force against the watch, especially on home roads. As expected, the Swiss rider was the best of the late finishers and clocked a fine time considering the conditions, but he could not get close to Meyer, crossing the line 22 seconds down in 16th place.
Meyer allowed himself a bashful smile as Cancellara finished his effort, safe in the knowledge that defending champion Rui Costa (Movistar) would not trouble the leaderboard. The Orica-GreenEdge man humbly acknowledged that he had been helped greatly by being among the early starters.
“Obviously I had some help with the weather as the wind was favourable for me, being one of the first riders off,” Meyer said. “The back riders struggled after the wind switched around. I'm happy to take the jersey.”
It would be unfair in the extreme, however, to chalk Meyer’s victory down solely to the conditions. The 25-year-old showed great poise to master the 8.1km course and was easily the best of the men who raced with the wind in their favour – he put ten seconds into runner-up Niki Terpstra, 15 seconds into Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Sharp) and 19 into Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp).
Meyer has considerable time trialling pedigree, too, of course and he explained that 2013 has been the first season where he has been able to focus wholly on his road endeavours. Winner of the points race at the world track championships in 2012, Meyer only withdrew from the Australian track programme in April of last year.
“I’m making the transition to being a full-time road rider,” Meyer said. “This is my first year not riding the track and I’m learning a lot. To wear the leader’s jersey in a WorldTour race means a lot to me.”
Defending champion Rui Costa finished the stage 40 seconds down on Meyer and just ahead of a number of his principal rivals for overall honours, such as Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff), who lost 44 seconds, van Garderen, Klöden and Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), who narrowly avoided a crash and crossed the line 58 seconds down. Others to concede terrain in the opening time trial include Michele Scarponi (121st at 1:00) and Andy Schleck (134 at 1:06).
They will have the opportunity to recoup ground immediately, however, as Sunday’s stage two brings the race over the hors-categorie Nufenenpass before a summit finish atop Crans-Montana, where Laurent Fignon put the cap on his 1984 Tour de France victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:40
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:15
|5
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:16
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:19
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:22
|14
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|22
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|24
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|28
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:32
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|34
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:34
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:35
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|43
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:37
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|47
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|51
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|53
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|54
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:41
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|59
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:43
|65
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:44
|68
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|69
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|73
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:46
|77
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:47
|81
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:48
|82
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|83
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|85
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|86
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:50
|87
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:51
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:52
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|94
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|95
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|96
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|97
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|100
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|102
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|103
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|104
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|105
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:55
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|109
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|113
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|114
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58
|116
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|120
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|121
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:00
|122
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:01
|123
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|124
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|125
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|127
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:04
|128
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:01:05
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|131
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|134
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|135
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|136
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|137
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|138
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:08
|139
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:09
|141
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|142
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|143
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|144
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:11
|146
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|149
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|150
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|151
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:13
|152
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|153
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:14
|154
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|155
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|156
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|157
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:22
|159
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|160
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|161
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|162
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|163
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|164
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:28
|165
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:30
|166
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:34
|167
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:39
