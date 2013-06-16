Trending

Costa repeats as Tour de Suisse champion

Portuguese rider wins final TT to secure overall victory

Image 1 of 21

Sprint classification winner Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Sprint classification winner Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 21

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the points classification at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the points classification at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 21

Mountains classification winner Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mountains classification winner Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 21

Mathias Frank (BMC) started the final stage time trial in the leader's jersey, but would drop to fifth overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathias Frank (BMC) started the final stage time trial in the leader's jersey, but would drop to fifth overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action during the concluding time trial at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action during the concluding time trial at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) put in a strong time trial performance to finish third on the stage and second overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) put in a strong time trial performance to finish third on the stage and second overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

For the second straight year Rui Costa (Movistar) has won the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second straight year Rui Costa (Movistar) has won the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Rui Costa (Movistar) stamped his authority on the Tour de Suisse with victory in the final time trial which vaulted him to the top of general classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) stamped his authority on the Tour de Suisse with victory in the final time trial which vaulted him to the top of general classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium after winning the final stage time trial at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium after winning the final stage time trial at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Rui Costa (Movistar) was stellar against the clock in the Tour de Suisse's final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) was stellar against the clock in the Tour de Suisse's final stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

2013 Tour de Suisse champion Rui Costa (Movistar)

2013 Tour de Suisse champion Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) would finish second overall at the Tour de Suisse after a strong time trial performance.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) would finish second overall at the Tour de Suisse after a strong time trial performance.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 21

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) en route to a third place overall finish at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) en route to a third place overall finish at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Mathias Frank (BMC) held the yellow jersey since stage 3, but was unable to defend it on the final day's mountain time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mathias Frank (BMC) held the yellow jersey since stage 3, but was unable to defend it on the final day's mountain time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

Rui Costa (Movistar) reconned the final stage time trial and new exactly what to expect.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Rui Costa (Movistar) reconned the final stage time trial and new exactly what to expect.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Overnight race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) in action in the final stage time trial at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Overnight race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) in action in the final stage time trial at the Tour de Suisse.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

Mathias Frank (BMC) powers to the finish in the stage 9 mountain time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mathias Frank (BMC) powers to the finish in the stage 9 mountain time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

For the second straight year Rui Costa (Movistar) has won the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)

For the second straight year Rui Costa (Movistar) has won the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Rui Costa (Movistar) en route to victory in both the final stage time trial and overall at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) en route to victory in both the final stage time trial and overall at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

2013 Tour de Suisse final overall podium (L-R): Roman Kreuziger, Rui Costa and Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

2013 Tour de Suisse final overall podium (L-R): Roman Kreuziger, Rui Costa and Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Rui Costa (Movistar) dons the final yellow jersey at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rui Costa (Movistar) dons the final yellow jersey at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) won the final mountain time trial to Flumserberg to take overall victory in the 77th edition of the Tour de Suisse, snatching the race winner's leader from local hero Mathias Frank (BMC).

Costa won overall last year and broke Frank's heart with a superb performance against the clock. He set a time of 51:56 and gained enough time to win overall. Frank lost close to two minutes and slipped to fifth overall.

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) rode a good final time trial to move up to second overall, 1:02 down on Costa, with Roman Kreuziger retaining third at 1:10. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) showed he is on form for the Tour de France with fourth overall at 1:26, with Frank a disappointed fifth at 1:53.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had been a contender for the stage victory but he faded on the climb, finishing tenth on the stage and so seventh overall, at 2:23.

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) also suffered on the climb, finishing 15th at 1:48 and so tenth overall at 3:44. Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was 12th on the stage to take eighth in the final GC.

Costa perfect on the climb

Costa started the time trial just 13 seconds down on Frank. He was confident of beating him but also had to watch for a challenge from Kreuziger. However he rode perfectly, looking fast but within his limits on the flat section, before swapping from a TT bike to his road bike for the nine-kilometre climb to the finish.

Early fast times by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) were quickly blown away, with Costa gaining much of his time on the climb and especially the final part. While others faded, he accelerated and was the only rider to dip under the 52-minute barrier.

Portuguese cycling fans greeted Costa with loud cheers, chanting his name after he crossed the line and when he pulled on the winner's yellow jersey.

"It's great to win. This was an important stage and it was great to have a chance to win again," he explained. "It was a perfect day for me. My directeur sportif gave me good time checks and I felt good in the time trial."

"To win the Tour de Suisse once is good, to win it twice is even better and I won two stages too. It's nice to see so many fans here too."

Costa is expected to be a key part of the powerful Movistar team for the Tour de France. The Spanish squad will have Spain's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana of Colombia as team leaders but Costa could also play an important role and confirm his stage race talents yet again.

 

Full Results
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:51:56
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
5Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:43
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:55
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:00
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:05
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:27
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:32
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:36
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:48
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:52
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:54
18Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:01
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:02:09
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:13
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
26Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:02:22
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:24
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
29Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:02:40
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:43
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:48
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:59
34Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:03:04
35Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:07
37Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:03:09
38Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:03:14
39Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:03:15
40Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:21
41Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:24
42Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:03:25
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:29
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:03:39
45Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:03:43
46Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:54
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:04:02
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:04:03
51Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:04
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:11
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:13
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:04:14
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:16
56Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:19
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:22
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:30
59Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:36
60Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:04:44
61Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:48
62David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:04:53
63Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:05:01
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
65Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:05:03
66Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:05:05
67Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:09
68Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:15
69Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:16
70Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
71Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:22
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:31
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
74Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:05:47
75Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:58
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:05:59
77Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:06:00
78Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:06:11
79Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:14
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:15
81Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:06:24
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:06:35
83Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
84Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:40
85Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
86Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:43
87Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:47
88Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:50
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:54
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
91Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:07:03
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:07:07
94Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:10
95Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:14
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:20
97Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:21
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:22
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:32
100Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:35
101Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:42
102Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:07:46
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:56
104Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:07:57
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:58
106Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:02
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:14
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:08:23
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:30
110Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:33
111Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:08:35
113Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:36
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:45
115Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:08:47
116Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:58
117Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:09:06
118Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:17
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:23
121Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:09:31
122Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:37
123Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:42
124Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:51
125Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:09:55
126Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
127Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:00
128Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:14
129William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:10:20
130Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:27
131Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:58
132Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:00
133Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:14
134Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:11:21
135Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:27
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:40
138Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:12:05
139Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:17
140Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:21
141Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:29
142Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:43
143Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:55
HDSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
HDEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
HDRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSBaden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSMarcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling

Points
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team15pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team12
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team8
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ7
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha5
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
11Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp1

Teams
1Astana Pro Team2:39:10
2Movistar Team0:00:01
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:32
4FDJ0:01:49
5BMC Racing Team0:02:28
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:02
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:18
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:33
10RadioShack Leopard0:04:46
11Orica-GreenEdge0:04:54
12Katusha0:05:05
13IAM Cycling0:06:23
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:02
15Team Argos-Shimano0:07:25
16Sojasun0:08:02
17Sky Procycling0:09:37
18Garmin-Sharp0:10:10
19Lampre-Merida0:13:10
20Lotto Belisol0:17:25
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:54

Final general classification
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team31:08:11
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:10
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
5Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:02:42
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:44
11Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:08
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:10
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:16
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:05:36
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:37
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:57
17Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:33
18Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:41
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:54
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:10:16
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:53
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:23
23Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:59
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:16:51
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:04
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:18
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:17:39
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:18:42
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:18:48
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:37
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:03
32Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:14
33Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:20:24
34Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:53
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:22:23
36Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:23:04
37Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:56
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:24:50
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:25:07
40Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:25:28
41Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:13
42Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:27:37
43Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:27:58
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:28:49
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:29:12
46Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:05
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:16
48Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:17
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:25
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:32:09
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:14
52Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:33:01
53Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:27
54Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:30
55Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:36:31
56Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:48
57Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:36:58
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:39:25
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:35
60Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:39:42
61Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:50
62Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:40:10
63Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:40:49
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:41:10
65Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:30
66Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:28
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:42:33
68Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
69Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:43:43
70Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:44:49
71Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
72Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:16
73Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:18
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:45:20
75Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:45:35
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:38
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:46:49
78Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:58
79Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:48:34
80Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:49:18
81Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:49:36
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:49:48
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:50:55
84Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:51:03
85Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:51:53
86Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:52:31
87Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:44
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:53:36
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:56:14
90Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:57:39
91Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:57:45
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:57:49
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:58:32
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:59:14
95Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:00:06
96John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:00:12
97Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun1:00:53
98Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:01:12
99Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:18
100Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:01:49
101Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:26
102David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:03:25
103Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:03:44
104Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling1:03:53
105Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:03:56
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:04:25
107Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:04:27
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:04:30
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling1:04:48
110Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:06:29
111Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:06:54
112Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:07:21
113Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:08:32
114Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:08:58
115Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano1:09:05
116Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:09:49
117Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:10:03
118Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:10:27
119Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:53
120Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:11:14
121Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:11:47
122Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha1:12:11
123Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:13:21
124Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:13:28
125Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:14:33
126Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:15:13
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:15:43
128Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:17:38
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:17:43
130Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:40
131Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:19:39
132Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:19:40
133Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:22:08
134Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:22:09
135Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:22:36
136Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:23:54
137Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:24:12
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:29:58
139Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano1:32:08
140Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1:32:40
141Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:35:32
142Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:35:37
143Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:42:44

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling80pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ50
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team47
4Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team42
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha41
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ32
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff28
8Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard27
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team26
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano23
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team22
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp21
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
18Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha16
20Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
22Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge13
25Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
27Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha11
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
31Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling10
32Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
33Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
34Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun9
35Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team8
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
38Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
39Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun7
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
45Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
46Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
47Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
48Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling3
49Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3
50Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
51Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
52Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
53Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
54Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint classification
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
4Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco7
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha7
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard7
7Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard7
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
9Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
10Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano3
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
15Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
17Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling3
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
19Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
21Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
25Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
26Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
27Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountains classification
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi31pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ28
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
4Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha15
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano10
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge9
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling5
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
26Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco4
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
28Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
29Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
30Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
31Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff2
33Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
35Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
36Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
37Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
38Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
39Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
41Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
44Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team93:35:59
2BMC Racing Team0:04:06
3Movistar Team0:04:20
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:48
5Katusha0:14:10
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:10
7Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:45
8IAM Cycling0:20:56
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:49
10RadioShack Leopard0:26:51
11Sojasun0:36:12
12FDJ0:45:33
13Team Argos-Shimano0:52:21
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:54:11
15Lampre-Merida0:56:35
16Orica-GreenEdge1:00:08
17Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:58
18Sky Procycling1:11:02
19Garmin-Sharp1:28:21
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:58:04
21Lotto Belisol2:13:59

 

