Image 1 of 21 Sprint classification winner Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 21 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the points classification at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Mountains classification winner Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Mathias Frank (BMC) started the final stage time trial in the leader's jersey, but would drop to fifth overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action during the concluding time trial at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Bauke Mollema (Blanco) put in a strong time trial performance to finish third on the stage and second overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 For the second straight year Rui Costa (Movistar) has won the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Rui Costa (Movistar) stamped his authority on the Tour de Suisse with victory in the final time trial which vaulted him to the top of general classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium after winning the final stage time trial at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Rui Costa (Movistar) was stellar against the clock in the Tour de Suisse's final stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 2013 Tour de Suisse champion Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Bauke Mollema (Blanco) would finish second overall at the Tour de Suisse after a strong time trial performance. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) en route to a third place overall finish at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Mathias Frank (BMC) held the yellow jersey since stage 3, but was unable to defend it on the final day's mountain time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 Rui Costa (Movistar) reconned the final stage time trial and new exactly what to expect. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Overnight race leader Mathias Frank (BMC) in action in the final stage time trial at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 Mathias Frank (BMC) powers to the finish in the stage 9 mountain time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 For the second straight year Rui Costa (Movistar) has won the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Rui Costa (Movistar) en route to victory in both the final stage time trial and overall at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 2013 Tour de Suisse final overall podium (L-R): Roman Kreuziger, Rui Costa and Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Rui Costa (Movistar) dons the final yellow jersey at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) won the final mountain time trial to Flumserberg to take overall victory in the 77th edition of the Tour de Suisse, snatching the race winner's leader from local hero Mathias Frank (BMC).

Costa won overall last year and broke Frank's heart with a superb performance against the clock. He set a time of 51:56 and gained enough time to win overall. Frank lost close to two minutes and slipped to fifth overall.

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) rode a good final time trial to move up to second overall, 1:02 down on Costa, with Roman Kreuziger retaining third at 1:10. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) showed he is on form for the Tour de France with fourth overall at 1:26, with Frank a disappointed fifth at 1:53.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had been a contender for the stage victory but he faded on the climb, finishing tenth on the stage and so seventh overall, at 2:23.

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) also suffered on the climb, finishing 15th at 1:48 and so tenth overall at 3:44. Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was 12th on the stage to take eighth in the final GC.

Costa perfect on the climb

Costa started the time trial just 13 seconds down on Frank. He was confident of beating him but also had to watch for a challenge from Kreuziger. However he rode perfectly, looking fast but within his limits on the flat section, before swapping from a TT bike to his road bike for the nine-kilometre climb to the finish.

Early fast times by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) were quickly blown away, with Costa gaining much of his time on the climb and especially the final part. While others faded, he accelerated and was the only rider to dip under the 52-minute barrier.

Portuguese cycling fans greeted Costa with loud cheers, chanting his name after he crossed the line and when he pulled on the winner's yellow jersey.

"It's great to win. This was an important stage and it was great to have a chance to win again," he explained. "It was a perfect day for me. My directeur sportif gave me good time checks and I felt good in the time trial."

"To win the Tour de Suisse once is good, to win it twice is even better and I won two stages too. It's nice to see so many fans here too."

Costa is expected to be a key part of the powerful Movistar team for the Tour de France. The Spanish squad will have Spain's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana of Colombia as team leaders but Costa could also play an important role and confirm his stage race talents yet again.

Full Results 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:51:56 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 5 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:43 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:55 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:00 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:05 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:19 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:27 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:32 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:36 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:48 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:52 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:54 18 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:56 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:01 21 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:09 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:13 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 26 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:02:22 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:24 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 29 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:40 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:43 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:48 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:59 34 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:03:04 35 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:07 37 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:03:09 38 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:03:14 39 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:03:15 40 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:21 41 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:24 42 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:25 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:29 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:03:39 45 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:03:43 46 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:54 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:04:02 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:04:03 51 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:04 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:11 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:13 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:14 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:16 56 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:19 57 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:22 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:30 59 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:36 60 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:44 61 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:48 62 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:53 63 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:01 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 65 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:03 66 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:05 67 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:09 68 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:15 69 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:16 70 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 71 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:22 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:31 73 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:47 75 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:58 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:59 77 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:06:00 78 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:11 79 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:14 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:15 81 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:06:24 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:06:35 83 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 84 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:40 85 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 86 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 87 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:47 88 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:50 89 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:54 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:07:03 92 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 93 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:07:07 94 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:10 95 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:14 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:20 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:21 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:22 99 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:32 100 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:35 101 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:42 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:46 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:56 104 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:07:57 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:58 106 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:02 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:14 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:08:23 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:30 110 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:33 111 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:08:35 113 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:36 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:45 115 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:47 116 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:58 117 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:09:06 118 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 119 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:17 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:23 121 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:31 122 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:37 123 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:42 124 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:51 125 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:55 126 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 127 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:00 128 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:14 129 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:10:20 130 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:27 131 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:58 132 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:00 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:14 134 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:11:21 135 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:27 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:40 138 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:12:05 139 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:17 140 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:21 141 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:29 142 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:43 143 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:55 HD Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team HD Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team HD Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling

Points 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 8 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 5 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 1

Teams 1 Astana Pro Team 2:39:10 2 Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 4 FDJ 0:01:49 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:02 7 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 8 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:18 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:33 10 RadioShack Leopard 0:04:46 11 Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:54 12 Katusha 0:05:05 13 IAM Cycling 0:06:23 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:02 15 Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:25 16 Sojasun 0:08:02 17 Sky Procycling 0:09:37 18 Garmin-Sharp 0:10:10 19 Lampre-Merida 0:13:10 20 Lotto Belisol 0:17:25 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54

Final general classification 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 31:08:11 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:10 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:42 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:44 11 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:08 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:10 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:05:36 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:37 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:57 17 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:33 18 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:41 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:54 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:16 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:53 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:13:23 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:59 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:16:51 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:04 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:18 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:17:39 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:18:42 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:18:48 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:37 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:03 32 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:14 33 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:24 34 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:53 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:22:23 36 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:23:04 37 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:56 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:24:50 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:25:07 40 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:25:28 41 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:13 42 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:27:37 43 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:27:58 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:28:49 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:29:12 46 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:05 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:16 48 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:17 49 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:25 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:32:09 51 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:14 52 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:33:01 53 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:27 54 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:30 55 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:36:31 56 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:48 57 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:36:58 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:39:25 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:35 60 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:39:42 61 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:50 62 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:40:10 63 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:40:49 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:41:10 65 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:41:30 66 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:28 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:42:33 68 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:43:43 70 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:44:49 71 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 72 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:16 73 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:18 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:45:20 75 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:45:35 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:38 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:46:49 78 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:58 79 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:48:34 80 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:49:18 81 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:49:36 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:49:48 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:50:55 84 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:51:03 85 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:51:53 86 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:52:31 87 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:44 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:53:36 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:56:14 90 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:57:39 91 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:57:45 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:57:49 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:58:32 94 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:59:14 95 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:00:06 96 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:00:12 97 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 1:00:53 98 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:01:12 99 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:18 100 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:01:49 101 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:26 102 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:03:25 103 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:03:44 104 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:53 105 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:03:56 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:04:25 107 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:04:27 108 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:04:30 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:04:48 110 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:06:29 111 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:06:54 112 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:07:21 113 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:08:32 114 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:08:58 115 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:09:05 116 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:09:49 117 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:10:03 118 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:10:27 119 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:53 120 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:11:14 121 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:11:47 122 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 1:12:11 123 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:13:21 124 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:13:28 125 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:14:33 126 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:13 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:15:43 128 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:17:38 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:17:43 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:40 131 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:19:39 132 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:19:40 133 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:22:08 134 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:22:09 135 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:22:36 136 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:23:54 137 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:24:12 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:29:58 139 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 1:32:08 140 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1:32:40 141 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:35:32 142 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:35:37 143 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:42:44

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 50 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 47 4 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 42 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 41 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 27 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 22 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 21 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 18 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 16 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 22 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 13 25 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 27 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 11 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 31 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 32 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 33 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 9 35 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 8 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 38 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 7 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 45 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 46 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 47 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 48 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 3 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 50 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 51 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 52 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 53 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 54 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint classification 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 4 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 7 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 7 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 7 7 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 7 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 10 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 3 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 15 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 19 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 20 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 21 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 22 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 26 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 27 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountains classification 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 28 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 4 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 15 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 10 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 9 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 20 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 26 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 4 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 28 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 29 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 30 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 31 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 2 33 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 35 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 36 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 37 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 38 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 39 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 41 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 44 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1