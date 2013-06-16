Costa repeats as Tour de Suisse champion
Portuguese rider wins final TT to secure overall victory
Stage 9: Bad Ragaz - Flumserberg
Portugal's Rui Costa (Movistar) won the final mountain time trial to Flumserberg to take overall victory in the 77th edition of the Tour de Suisse, snatching the race winner's leader from local hero Mathias Frank (BMC).
Costa won overall last year and broke Frank's heart with a superb performance against the clock. He set a time of 51:56 and gained enough time to win overall. Frank lost close to two minutes and slipped to fifth overall.
Bauke Mollema (Blanco) rode a good final time trial to move up to second overall, 1:02 down on Costa, with Roman Kreuziger retaining third at 1:10. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) showed he is on form for the Tour de France with fourth overall at 1:26, with Frank a disappointed fifth at 1:53.
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had been a contender for the stage victory but he faded on the climb, finishing tenth on the stage and so seventh overall, at 2:23.
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) also suffered on the climb, finishing 15th at 1:48 and so tenth overall at 3:44. Ireland's Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was 12th on the stage to take eighth in the final GC.
Costa perfect on the climb
Costa started the time trial just 13 seconds down on Frank. He was confident of beating him but also had to watch for a challenge from Kreuziger. However he rode perfectly, looking fast but within his limits on the flat section, before swapping from a TT bike to his road bike for the nine-kilometre climb to the finish.
Early fast times by Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) were quickly blown away, with Costa gaining much of his time on the climb and especially the final part. While others faded, he accelerated and was the only rider to dip under the 52-minute barrier.
Portuguese cycling fans greeted Costa with loud cheers, chanting his name after he crossed the line and when he pulled on the winner's yellow jersey.
"It's great to win. This was an important stage and it was great to have a chance to win again," he explained. "It was a perfect day for me. My directeur sportif gave me good time checks and I felt good in the time trial."
"To win the Tour de Suisse once is good, to win it twice is even better and I won two stages too. It's nice to see so many fans here too."
Costa is expected to be a key part of the powerful Movistar team for the Tour de France. The Spanish squad will have Spain's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana of Colombia as team leaders but Costa could also play an important role and confirm his stage race talents yet again.
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:51:56
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|5
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:00
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:05
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:32
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:36
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:48
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:52
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:54
|18
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:09
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:13
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|26
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:22
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:24
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|29
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:40
|30
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:43
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:48
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|34
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:07
|37
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:03:09
|38
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:03:14
|39
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:03:15
|40
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:21
|41
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:24
|42
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:25
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:29
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:03:39
|45
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:43
|46
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:54
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:04:02
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:04:03
|51
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:11
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:13
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:14
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:16
|56
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:22
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:30
|59
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:36
|60
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:44
|61
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:48
|62
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:53
|63
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:01
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|65
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:03
|66
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:05
|67
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|68
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|69
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:16
|70
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|71
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:22
|72
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:31
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|74
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:47
|75
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:58
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:59
|77
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:06:00
|78
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:11
|79
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:14
|80
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:15
|81
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:24
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:06:35
|83
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:38
|84
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:40
|85
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|86
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|87
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:47
|88
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:50
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:03
|92
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:07
|94
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:10
|95
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:14
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:20
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:21
|98
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:22
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:32
|100
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:35
|101
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:42
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:46
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:56
|104
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:07:57
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:58
|106
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:02
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:14
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:08:23
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:30
|110
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:33
|111
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:35
|113
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:36
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:45
|115
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:47
|116
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:58
|117
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:09:06
|118
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|119
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:17
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:23
|121
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:31
|122
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:37
|123
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:42
|124
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:51
|125
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:55
|126
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:00
|128
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:14
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:20
|130
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:27
|131
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|132
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:00
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:14
|134
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|135
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:27
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:40
|138
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:05
|139
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:17
|140
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:21
|141
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:29
|142
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:43
|143
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:55
|HD
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|HD
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|8
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|5
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|2:39:10
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|4
|FDJ
|0:01:49
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:02
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:18
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:33
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:46
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:54
|12
|Katusha
|0:05:05
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:23
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:25
|16
|Sojasun
|0:08:02
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:09:37
|18
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:10
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:13:10
|20
|Lotto Belisol
|0:17:25
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|31:08:11
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:10
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:42
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:44
|11
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:08
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:10
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:16
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:36
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:37
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:57
|17
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:33
|18
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:41
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:54
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:16
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:53
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:23
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:59
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:16:51
|25
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:04
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:17:39
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:42
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:18:48
|30
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:37
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:03
|32
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:14
|33
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:24
|34
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:53
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:22:23
|36
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:23:04
|37
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:56
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:50
|39
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:25:07
|40
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:25:28
|41
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:13
|42
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:27:37
|43
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:27:58
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:49
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:29:12
|46
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:05
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:16
|48
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:17
|49
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:25
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:09
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:14
|52
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:33:01
|53
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:27
|54
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:30
|55
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:36:31
|56
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:48
|57
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:58
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:39:25
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:35
|60
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:39:42
|61
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:50
|62
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:40:10
|63
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:40:49
|64
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:41:10
|65
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:30
|66
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:28
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:42:33
|68
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:43:43
|70
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:44:49
|71
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|72
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:16
|73
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:18
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:20
|75
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:45:35
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:38
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:46:49
|78
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:58
|79
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:48:34
|80
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:49:18
|81
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:49:36
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:49:48
|83
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:50:55
|84
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:51:03
|85
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:51:53
|86
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:52:31
|87
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:44
|88
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:36
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:56:14
|90
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:57:39
|91
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:57:45
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:49
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:58:32
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:59:14
|95
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:00:06
|96
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:00:12
|97
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|1:00:53
|98
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:01:12
|99
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:18
|100
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:01:49
|101
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:26
|102
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:03:25
|103
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:03:44
|104
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:03:53
|105
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:03:56
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:04:25
|107
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:27
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:30
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:04:48
|110
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:06:29
|111
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:06:54
|112
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:07:21
|113
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:08:32
|114
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:08:58
|115
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:09:05
|116
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:09:49
|117
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:10:03
|118
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:27
|119
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:53
|120
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:11:14
|121
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:47
|122
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|1:12:11
|123
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:13:21
|124
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:13:28
|125
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:14:33
|126
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:13
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:15:43
|128
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:17:38
|129
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:17:43
|130
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:40
|131
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:19:39
|132
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:19:40
|133
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:22:08
|134
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:22:09
|135
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:22:36
|136
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:54
|137
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:24:12
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:29:58
|139
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:32:08
|140
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:32:40
|141
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:35:32
|142
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:35:37
|143
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:42:44
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|50
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|47
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|42
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|41
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|22
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|21
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|18
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|22
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|25
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|27
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|11
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|31
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|32
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|33
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|9
|35
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|8
|37
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|38
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|43
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|45
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|46
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|47
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|48
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|50
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|51
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|52
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|53
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|4
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|7
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|7
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|7
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|10
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|15
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|19
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|21
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|22
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|26
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|27
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|28
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|15
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|26
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|4
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|28
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|29
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|30
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|31
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|2
|33
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|35
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|37
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|38
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|39
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|41
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|44
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|93:35:59
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:06
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:48
|5
|Katusha
|0:14:10
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:10
|7
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:20:56
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:49
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:26:51
|11
|Sojasun
|0:36:12
|12
|FDJ
|0:45:33
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:52:21
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:54:11
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:56:35
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:08
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:58
|18
|Sky Procycling
|1:11:02
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:28:21
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:58:04
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|2:13:59
