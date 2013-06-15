Image 1 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the Tour de Suisse points classification jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 A teammate of Peter Sagan has already started celebrating (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 27 Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) at the front of the early four-man escape (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 27 Members of the Peter Sagan fan club had plenty to celebrate (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 27 Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) also leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 27 Robert Vrecer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 27 Tour de Suisse leader Mathias Frank (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Mathias Frank (BMC) in the Tour de Suisse leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 27 Peloton stretched out during stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 27 A Peter Sagan fan offers some encouragement (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 27 Stage 8 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with his trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 27 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 27 Stage 8 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium in Bad Ragaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Argos-Shimano riders on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 The Tour de Suisse peloton makes its way from Zernez to Bad Ragaz in stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) added another victory to his palmares, this time in stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) thanks his team's sponsor as he wins stage 8 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Kisses for stage 8 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 Mathais Frank (BMC) stays in the yellow jersey at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 27 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) suffered an ill-timed flat and dropped from 8th to 10th on general classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) heads the early four-man break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) celebrates his second victory at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took the sprint victory in Bad Ragaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Peter Sagan (cannondale) makes sure everyone knows what team he rides for (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won stage 8 in Bad Ragaz ahead of Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 The Tour de Suisse peloton in action during stage 8 from Zernez to Bad Ragaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) used his superior acceleration and sprint to win again at the Tour de Suisse after another long day in the saddle and a late finish for the peloton.

The Slovak champion made it over the late climb that caused a select group to form at the front of the race. He left it late in the sprint in Bad Ragaz before jumping past Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) to win comfortably. World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Switzerland's Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third and fourth but were well beaten by Sagan.

Mathias Frank (BMC) finished safely in the front group with Sagan and so retained his overall race lead. He leads 2012 winner Rui Costa (Movistar) by 13 seconds before Sunday's decisive hilly time trial.

It was Sagan's 11th win of the season and confirmed he is on track and ready to defend his green points jersey at the Tour de France.

How it happened

The long descent from the Alps and the flat roads to the finish favoured an early break and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Robert Vrcer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Reto Hellenstein (IAM Cycling) went clear early but were eventually caught on the late category three climb after several hours of glory. Hellenstein was last to be picked up as Orica-GreenEdge lead the chase, holding out for some late glory.

Cameron Mayer (Orica-GreenEdge) suffered a late puncture just before the climb. He managed to get a quick wheel change but was unable to get back to the leaders before the selection on the climb and lost 27 seconds, slipping to tenth overall at 2:09.

Garmin-Sharp's David Millar tried to force a split but around 30 riders stayed together over the top and then dived down the descent to contest the sprint.

Sagan was wearing the polka-dot jersey as leader of the points competition but was easy to spot as he was protected by his green-lad Cannondale teammates. They carefully kept him near or at the front and then he did the rest, rightfully thanking them with a hug after yet another win.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:33:26 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 18 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 26 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 27 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 31 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 37 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 43 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 44 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 48 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 52 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 54 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 55 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 59 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 60 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 61 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:14 66 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 67 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:00 68 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 70 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:35 75 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 76 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:40 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:53 79 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 83 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 87 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 93 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 96 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 100 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 101 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 102 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 103 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 104 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 105 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 106 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 107 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 108 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 109 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 111 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 112 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 113 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:04:27 116 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:07 117 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:20 118 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:47 120 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 121 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 123 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 125 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 127 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 128 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 130 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 132 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 133 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 134 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 136 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 138 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 140 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 141 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 143 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 144 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 146 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 147 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 148 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 149 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:44 150 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:10 DNF Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 13 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 8 9 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1

Sprint 1 - Ringstrasse, 119.6km 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Grossfeldstr, 147.7km 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 1 - Julierpass (Cat. 1) 44km 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 3 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 2

Mountain 2 - Steigstr (Cat. 3) 174.2km 1 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 13:40:18 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:18 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 7 IAM Cycling 8 Sojasun 9 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 Movistar Team 11 FDJ 12 Katusha 13 RadioShack Leopard 0:01:31 14 Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:08 15 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:54 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:47 17 Lampre-Merida 0:07:51 18 Sky Procycling 0:08:32 19 Lotto Belisol 0:08:50 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Garmin-Sharp 0:11:34

General classification after stage 8 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30:16:02 2 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:13 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:44 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:23 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:43 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:50 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:09 11 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:26 12 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:31 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:37 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:46 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:38 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:07:03 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:05 22 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:08:46 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:30 24 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:11:01 25 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:04 26 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:12 27 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:13 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:13:21 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:14:11 30 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:31 31 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:36 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:34 33 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:23 34 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:52 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:19:20 36 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:19:21 37 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:20:08 38 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:39 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:21 40 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:22:37 41 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:55 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:23:09 43 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:24:09 44 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:27 45 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:24:36 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:25:11 47 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:33 48 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:42 49 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:20 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:21 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:29:29 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:53 53 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:30:00 54 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:30:10 55 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:29 56 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:13 57 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:00 58 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:48 59 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:20 60 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:28 61 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:33:44 62 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:56 63 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:18 64 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:19 65 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:16 66 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:39 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:54 68 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:37:58 69 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:16 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:22 72 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:38:30 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:39:15 76 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:39:17 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:40:15 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:22 79 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:49 80 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:42:42 81 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:43:01 82 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:43:07 83 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:44:44 84 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:44:56 85 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:45:26 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:03 87 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:47:05 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:47:11 89 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:14 90 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:04 91 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:49:05 92 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:22 93 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:49:48 94 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:09 95 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:50:42 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:51:17 97 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:51:35 98 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:52:05 99 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:52:07 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:05 101 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:53:06 102 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:09 103 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:10 104 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:26 105 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:49 106 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:54:13 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:54:24 108 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:52 109 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:55:23 110 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:55:47 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:57:05 112 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:58:42 113 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:58:45 114 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:59:06 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:59:19 116 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:00:22 117 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:00:34 118 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:00:41 119 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:01:04 120 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:01:16 121 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1:01:35 122 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:02:23 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:03:05 124 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:29 125 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 1:03:49 126 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:26 127 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:05:01 128 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:05:36 129 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:05:44 130 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1:05:51 131 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:26 132 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1:07:43 133 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:08:06 134 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:08:26 135 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:10:04 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:11:35 137 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:11:54 138 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:12:22 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1:12:50 140 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:09 141 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:13:46 142 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:13:54 143 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:15:38 144 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 1:19:26 145 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:15 146 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1:21:13 147 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 1:21:38 148 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:22:21 149 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:23:02 150 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 1:25:55 151 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:30:40

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 50 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 41 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 37 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 6 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 27 7 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 27 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 25 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 20 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 20 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 18 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 16 20 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 16 22 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 13 24 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 26 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 30 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 31 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 9 34 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 35 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 37 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 7 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 6 42 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 6 43 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 44 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 45 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 47 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 48 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 3 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 50 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 51 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 52 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint classification 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 13 3 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 5 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 7 6 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 7 7 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 7 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 7 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 12 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 3 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 3 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 20 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 21 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 3 22 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 23 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 24 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 28 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 29 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 1

Mountains classification 1 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 28 3 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 4 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 17 5 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 15 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 10 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 9 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 6 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 19 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 20 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 21 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 24 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 28 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 4 29 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 30 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 32 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 33 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 2 35 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 2 36 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 37 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 2 38 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 39 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 40 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 41 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 43 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 44 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 46 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1