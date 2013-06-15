Trending

Sagan sprints to second Tour de Suisse stage win

Frank remains in leader's jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) used his superior acceleration and sprint to win again at the Tour de Suisse after another long day in the saddle and a late finish for the peloton.

The Slovak champion made it over the late climb that caused a select group to form at the front of the race. He left it late in the sprint in Bad Ragaz before jumping past Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) to win comfortably. World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Switzerland's Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third and fourth but were well beaten by Sagan.

Mathias Frank (BMC) finished safely in the front group with Sagan and so retained his overall race lead. He leads 2012 winner Rui Costa (Movistar) by 13 seconds before Sunday's decisive hilly time trial.

It was Sagan's 11th win of the season and confirmed he is on track and ready to defend his green points jersey at the Tour de France.

How it happened

The long descent from the Alps and the flat roads to the finish favoured an early break and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Robert Vrcer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Reto Hellenstein (IAM Cycling) went clear early but were eventually caught on the late category three climb after several hours of glory. Hellenstein was last to be picked up as Orica-GreenEdge lead the chase, holding out for some late glory.

Cameron Mayer (Orica-GreenEdge) suffered a late puncture just before the climb. He managed to get a quick wheel change but was unable to get back to the leaders before the selection on the climb and lost 27 seconds, slipping to tenth overall at 2:09.

Garmin-Sharp's David Millar tried to force a split but around 30 riders stayed together over the top and then dived down the descent to contest the sprint.

Sagan was wearing the polka-dot jersey as leader of the points competition but was easy to spot as he was protected by his green-lad Cannondale teammates. They carefully kept him near or at the front and then he did the rest, rightfully thanking them with a hug after yet another win.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:33:26
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
18Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
26Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
27Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
31Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
37Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:04
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
42Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
43Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
44Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
46Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
48Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
52Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
53Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
54Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
55Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
59Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
60Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
61Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:01:14
66Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
67Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:00
68Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
70Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:35
75Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
76Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:40
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:53
79Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
83Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
87Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
93Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
99Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
100Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
101Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
102Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
103Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
104Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
105Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
106Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
107Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
108Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
109Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
111Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
112Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
113Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:04:27
116Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:07
117Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:20
118Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
119Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:47
120Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
121Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
122Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
123José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
124Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
125Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
127Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
128Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
130Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
132David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
133Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
134Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
136Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
138Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
139Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
140Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
141Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
143Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
144Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
146Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
147Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
148William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
149Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:44
150Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
151Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:10
DNFTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling25pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge13
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling10
7Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun8
9Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
12Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1

Sprint 1 - Ringstrasse, 119.6km
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Sprint 2 - Grossfeldstr, 147.7km
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling3
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 1 - Julierpass (Cat. 1) 44km
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi12pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
3Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ2

Mountain 2 - Steigstr (Cat. 3) 174.2km
1Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams
1BMC Racing Team13:40:18
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff
3Astana Pro Team
4Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:18
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:04
7IAM Cycling
8Sojasun
9Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Movistar Team
11FDJ
12Katusha
13RadioShack Leopard0:01:31
14Team Argos-Shimano0:02:08
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:54
16Orica-GreenEdge0:05:47
17Lampre-Merida0:07:51
18Sky Procycling0:08:32
19Lotto Belisol0:08:50
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Garmin-Sharp0:11:34

General classification after stage 8
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team30:16:02
2Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:13
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:44
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:01:23
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:43
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:50
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:09
11Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:31
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:37
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:46
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:38
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:07:03
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:08:05
22Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:08:46
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:30
24Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:11:01
25Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:04
26Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:12
27Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:13
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:13:21
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:14:11
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:31
31Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:36
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:34
33Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:16:23
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:16:52
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:19:20
36Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:19:21
37Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:20:08
38Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:39
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:21
40Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:22:37
41Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:55
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:23:09
43Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:24:09
44Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:27
45Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:24:36
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:25:11
47Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:33
48Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:42
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:20
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:21
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:29
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:53
53Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:30:00
54Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:30:10
55Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:29
56Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:13
57Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:00
58Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:48
59Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:20
60Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:28
61Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:33:44
62Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:56
63Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:18
64Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:19
65Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:37:16
66Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:39
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:54
68Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:37:58
69Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:16
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:22
72Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:38:30
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:39:15
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:39:17
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:15
78Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:22
79Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:49
80Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:42:42
81Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:43:01
82Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:43:07
83Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:44:44
84Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:44:56
85Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:45:26
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:03
87Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:47:05
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:47:11
89Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:47:14
90Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:04
91Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:49:05
92Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:22
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:49:48
94Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:09
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:50:42
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:51:17
97Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:51:35
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:52:05
99José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:52:07
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:05
101Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:53:06
102Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:09
103Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:10
104Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:26
105Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:49
106Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:54:13
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:54:24
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:52
109Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:55:23
110Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:55:47
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:57:05
112Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:58:42
113David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:58:45
114Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:59:06
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:59:19
116Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:00:22
117Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:00:34
118Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:00:41
119Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:01:04
120Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano1:01:16
121Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1:01:35
122Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:23
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:03:05
124Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:29
125Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha1:03:49
126Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:26
127Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:05:01
128William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:05:36
129Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:05:44
130Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1:05:51
131Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:26
132Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1:07:43
133Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:08:06
134Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:08:26
135Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:10:04
136Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:11:35
137Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:11:54
138Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:12:22
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1:12:50
140Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:09
141Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:13:46
142Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:13:54
143Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:15:38
144Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano1:19:26
145Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team1:20:15
146Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1:21:13
147Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge1:21:38
148Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:22:21
149Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:23:02
150Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp1:25:55
151Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:30:40

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling80pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ50
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha41
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team37
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge30
6Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team27
7Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard27
8Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team26
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ25
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano23
12Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff22
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp20
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff20
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
18Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha16
20Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp16
22Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
23Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge13
24Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling10
31Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
33Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun9
34Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
35Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
37Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling8
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun7
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha6
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano6
43Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
44Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
45Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling4
46Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
47Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
48Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling3
49Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3
50Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
51Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
52Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint classification
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team13
3Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
5Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco7
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha7
7Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard7
8Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard7
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
10Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano3
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge3
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling3
20Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
21Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun3
22Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
24Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
26Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
28Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
29Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard1

Mountains classification
1Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi31pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ28
3Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida23
4Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team17
5Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha15
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
8Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano10
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge9
13Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp6
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
19Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
20Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
21Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
24Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling5
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
28Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco4
29Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
30Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
32Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
33Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff2
35Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling2
36Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
37Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp2
38Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2
39Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
40Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
41Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
43Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
44Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
46Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams classification
1Astana Pro Team90:56:49
2BMC Racing Team0:01:38
3Movistar Team0:04:19
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:16
5Katusha0:09:05
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:08
7IAM Cycling0:14:33
8Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:38
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:16
10RadioShack Leopard0:22:05
11Sojasun0:28:10
12Lampre-Merida0:43:25
13FDJ0:43:44
14Team Argos-Shimano0:44:56
15Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:53
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:56
17Orica-GreenEdge0:55:14
18Sky Procycling1:01:25
19Garmin-Sharp1:18:11
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:40:10
21Lotto Belisol1:56:34

