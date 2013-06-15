Sagan sprints to second Tour de Suisse stage win
Frank remains in leader's jersey
Stage 8: Zernez - Bad Ragaz
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) used his superior acceleration and sprint to win again at the Tour de Suisse after another long day in the saddle and a late finish for the peloton.
Related Articles
The Slovak champion made it over the late climb that caused a select group to form at the front of the race. He left it late in the sprint in Bad Ragaz before jumping past Daniele Bennati (Saxo-Tinkoff) to win comfortably. World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Switzerland's Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third and fourth but were well beaten by Sagan.
Mathias Frank (BMC) finished safely in the front group with Sagan and so retained his overall race lead. He leads 2012 winner Rui Costa (Movistar) by 13 seconds before Sunday's decisive hilly time trial.
It was Sagan's 11th win of the season and confirmed he is on track and ready to defend his green points jersey at the Tour de France.
How it happened
The long descent from the Alps and the flat roads to the finish favoured an early break and Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Manuele Mori (Lampre-Merida), Robert Vrcer (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Reto Hellenstein (IAM Cycling) went clear early but were eventually caught on the late category three climb after several hours of glory. Hellenstein was last to be picked up as Orica-GreenEdge lead the chase, holding out for some late glory.
Cameron Mayer (Orica-GreenEdge) suffered a late puncture just before the climb. He managed to get a quick wheel change but was unable to get back to the leaders before the selection on the climb and lost 27 seconds, slipping to tenth overall at 2:09.
Garmin-Sharp's David Millar tried to force a split but around 30 riders stayed together over the top and then dived down the descent to contest the sprint.
Sagan was wearing the polka-dot jersey as leader of the points competition but was easy to spot as he was protected by his green-lad Cannondale teammates. They carefully kept him near or at the front and then he did the rest, rightfully thanking them with a hug after yet another win.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:33:26
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|26
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|27
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|37
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|44
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|48
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|53
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|54
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|55
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|60
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|61
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:14
|66
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|67
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:00
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|70
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:35
|75
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|76
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:40
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:53
|79
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|87
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|100
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|105
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|106
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|107
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|108
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|109
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|111
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|112
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|113
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|115
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:04:27
|116
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:07
|117
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:20
|118
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:47
|120
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|121
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|128
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|130
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|132
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|133
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|134
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|136
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|138
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|141
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|143
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|148
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:44
|150
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:10
|DNF
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|8
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|8
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|12
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|3
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|2
|1
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:40:18
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Sojasun
|9
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Katusha
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:31
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:08
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:54
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:47
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:07:51
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:08:32
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:08:50
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:34
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30:16:02
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:44
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:23
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:43
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:50
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:09
|11
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:31
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:37
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:46
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:38
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:07:03
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:05
|22
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:08:46
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:30
|24
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:01
|25
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:04
|26
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:12
|27
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:13
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:21
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:11
|30
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:31
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:36
|32
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:34
|33
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:23
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:52
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:19:20
|36
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:19:21
|37
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:20:08
|38
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:39
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:21
|40
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:37
|41
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:55
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:09
|43
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:24:09
|44
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:27
|45
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:24:36
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:11
|47
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:33
|48
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:42
|49
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:20
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:21
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:29
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:53
|53
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:00
|54
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:30:10
|55
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:29
|56
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:13
|57
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:00
|58
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:48
|59
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:20
|60
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:28
|61
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:33:44
|62
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:56
|63
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:18
|64
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:19
|65
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:16
|66
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:39
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:54
|68
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:37:58
|69
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:16
|70
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:22
|72
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:30
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:39:15
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:39:17
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:40:15
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:22
|79
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:49
|80
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:42
|81
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:43:01
|82
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:43:07
|83
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:44:44
|84
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:44:56
|85
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:45:26
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:03
|87
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:47:05
|88
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:11
|89
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:47:14
|90
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:04
|91
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:49:05
|92
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:22
|93
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:48
|94
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:09
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:50:42
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:51:17
|97
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:51:35
|98
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:52:05
|99
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:52:07
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:05
|101
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:53:06
|102
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:09
|103
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:10
|104
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:26
|105
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:49
|106
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:54:13
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:54:24
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:52
|109
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:23
|110
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:55:47
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:57:05
|112
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:58:42
|113
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:58:45
|114
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:59:06
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:19
|116
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:00:22
|117
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:00:34
|118
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:00:41
|119
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:01:04
|120
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:01:16
|121
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1:01:35
|122
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:23
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:03:05
|124
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:29
|125
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|1:03:49
|126
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:26
|127
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:05:01
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:05:36
|129
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:05:44
|130
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1:05:51
|131
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:26
|132
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|1:07:43
|133
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:08:06
|134
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:08:26
|135
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:10:04
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:11:35
|137
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:11:54
|138
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:12:22
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1:12:50
|140
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:09
|141
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:13:46
|142
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:13:54
|143
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:15:38
|144
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:19:26
|145
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:15
|146
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:21:13
|147
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:21:38
|148
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:21
|149
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:23:02
|150
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|1:25:55
|151
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:30:40
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|50
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|41
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|37
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|27
|7
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|12
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|18
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|20
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|22
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|24
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|31
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|33
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|9
|34
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|35
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|37
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|6
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|43
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|44
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|45
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|46
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|47
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|48
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|3
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|50
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|51
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|5
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|7
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|7
|7
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|12
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|19
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|20
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|21
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|22
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|24
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|28
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|29
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|28
|3
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|17
|5
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|15
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|8
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|20
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|21
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|24
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|28
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|4
|29
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|30
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|32
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|33
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|2
|35
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|2
|36
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|37
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|38
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|39
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|40
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|41
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|43
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|44
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|46
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|90:56:49
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:04:19
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:16
|5
|Katusha
|0:09:05
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:08
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:14:33
|8
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:16
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:22:05
|11
|Sojasun
|0:28:10
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:43:25
|13
|FDJ
|0:43:44
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:56
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:53
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:56
|17
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:55:14
|18
|Sky Procycling
|1:01:25
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:18:11
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:10
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|1:56:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy