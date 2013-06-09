Trending

Mollema wins at Crans-Montana

Meyer holds yellow jersey

Image 1 of 5

Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ProCycling team) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse

Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ProCycling team) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Race leader Cameron Meyer (Orica Greenedge Cycling Team) finishes up

Race leader Cameron Meyer (Orica Greenedge Cycling Team) finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxobank -Tinkoff Bank) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)

Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxobank -Tinkoff Bank) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

The peloton on a rainy day at the Tour de Suisse

The peloton on a rainy day at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ProCycling team) celebrates the stage win in Switzerland

Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ProCycling team) celebrates the stage win in Switzerland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) claimed victory on stage two of the Tour of Switzerland with a well-timed attack inside the final kilometre of the climb to the summit finish at Crans-Montana, while Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) rode well to limit his losses in the finale and retain the overall lead for another day.

The final ascent to Crans-Montana was animated by an attack from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and until Mollema ripped clear of the yellow jersey group underneath the red kite, it looked as though as the Canadian was going to be rewarded for his daring with stage victory and the yellow jersey.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Daniel Martin laid the groundwork for Hesjedal’s move, dancing clear of the peloton on with 12km of the climb still to go after earlier escapees Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Enrique Sanz (Movistar), Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Johannes Frohlinger (Argos-Shimano) had been swept up ahead of the climb. Less than two kilometres later, Hesjedal punched his way across the gap with Giro d’Italia revelation Tanel Kangert (Astana) on his wheel.

While Martin dropped back to the yellow jersey group, Hesjedal persisted in his pressing, opening out a lead of 30 seconds with 6km to go and forcing his way clear of Kangert shortly afterwards. At that point, Hesjedal was remarkably grinding away in the big ring and the chase behind was making precious little inroads into his advantage, in spite of the best efforts of Blanco’s Lars Petter Nordhaug, which saw a number of riders, including Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) dropped from the main peloton.

The situation changed within the final three kilometres, however, as a flurry of accelerations began to shave precious seconds off Hesjedal’s gap. Simon Spilak (Katusha), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) all put in digs, but their moves were all expertly policed by Dan Martin.

Even so, Hesjedal was understandably beginning to flag up front and his gap was just 15 seconds approaching the final kilometre. With 900 metres to go, Mollema sensed his opportunity and his vicious acceleration brought him across to Hesjedal’s wheel. Rather than sit on and catch his breath, Mollema opted to kick immediately, pressing clear with 500 metres to go to take the stage win, his first since the 2010 Tour of Poland.

“It’s the biggest win of my career and it’s been a long time coming since the last race I won was almost three years ago,” said Mollema. “I opened a good gap on the riders behind me and when I came up to Ryder I knew he was tired from riding alone for most of the climb.”

Mathias Frank (BMC) beat Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Hesjedal in the sprint for second place 11 seconds later, while the yellow jersey group fragmented under the impetus of the attacking in the final kilometres, with Tejay van Garderen (25th at 40 seconds) losing ground to many of his rivals for final overall victory.

The yellow jersey Cameron Meyer had been well-supported by Michael Albasini in the earlier part of the climb and he defended himself as best he could in the face of the accelerations in the finale. The Australian crossed the line 24 seconds down in 13th place, which was enough to retain the overall lead, 3 seconds ahead of Hesjedal and 5 ahead of Frank.

A number of dangermen are lined up with a minute of Meyer’s lead, including Giovanni Visconti (4th at 12 seconds), Thibaut Pinot (5th at 16), Roman Kreuziger (6th at 28), defending champion Rui Costa (11th at 40 seconds) and Dan Martin (12th at 42 seconds).

The stage winner Mollema, backed by a strong Blanco squad and building towards a Tour de France where he has genuine aspirations of a high finish in Paris, is also very much in the hunt. “I hope to finish on the podium here, because there are still some mountain stages and an uphill time trial to come, so that might suit me,” he said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2:43:00
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:19
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:24
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
14Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:00:29
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:36
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
24Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:44
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:52
28Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
29Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:55
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:01:08
32Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:15
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:20
34Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:01:29
36Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:02:05
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
43Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:57
44Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:03:16
45Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
47Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:28
48Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
49Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:03:32
55Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
56Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
58Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
60Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:05
61Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:25
62Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:30
63Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:04:49
64Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:50
65Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
67José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:02
68Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:08
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:24
70Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
71Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:02
72Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:22
73Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
77Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
78Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:56
79Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:39
80Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:27
81Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
82Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
84Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
88Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
89Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
90Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
91Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
92Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:10:52
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
96Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
97Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
107Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
108Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
111Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
112John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
113William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
114Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
115Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
118Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
120Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
121Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
122David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:11:12
123Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
124Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:11:49
126Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:23
127Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
131Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
133Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
134Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
135Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
136Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
137Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
138Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
141Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
143Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
144Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
148Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
149Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
150Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
151Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
152Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
153Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
154Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
155Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
156Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
157Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
158Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
159Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
160Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
161Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
165Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
166Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
167Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:48

Sprint 1 - Rte des Falaises
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Av de la Gare
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp9
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp7
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain - Route des Sommets de Crans
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling8:10:25
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
3Movistar Team0:00:16
4Astana Pro Team0:00:22
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
6BMC Racing Team0:01:42
7Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:02:19
8Katusha Team0:03:14
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:54
10Cannondale0:05:08
11Garmin-Sharp0:05:19
12Sojasun0:06:31
13Lampre-Merida0:06:49
14Radioshack Leopard0:06:59
15Team Argos-Shimano0:10:09
16Sky Procycling0:10:48
17Orica GreenEDGE0:12:34
18FDJ0:13:10
19Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:14:47
20Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:15:48
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:23:47

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:53:06
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:03
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:12
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:16
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:28
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
11Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:40
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:42
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
16Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:48
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
20Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:56
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:02
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:04
27Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:06
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:09
29Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:18
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:22
32Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling0:01:28
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:01:30
34Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco0:01:46
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:01:48
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
37Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco0:02:37
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:04
40Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:08
41Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
43Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff0:03:19
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:03:24
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:32
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:33
48Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:03:36
49Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:03:41
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:51
51Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
52Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:03:59
53Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:05
54Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:10
55Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:11
56Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
57Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:04:12
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
59Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
60Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:24
61Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:41
62Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:59
63José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:03
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:05
65Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:11
66Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:05:14
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:15
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:17
70Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:32
71Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:31
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:46
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:48
75Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:06:52
76Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:59
77Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:07:09
78Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:12
79Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:23
80Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:28
81Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:32
83Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:09:34
84Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:35
85Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:43
86Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
87Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:09:49
88Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:50
89Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:53
90Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:55
91Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:06
92Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:10:22
93Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:24
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:35
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:41
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:10:53
97Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:00
98Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:11:04
99Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:05
100Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:06
101Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:11:09
102Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:11
103John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:15
104Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:17
105Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
106Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:11:18
107Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:19
108Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:21
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:11:23
111Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:11:27
112Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:28
113Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
114Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:11:33
115Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:34
117Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:36
118Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:11:41
120Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:46
121Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:47
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:48
123Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:11:50
124Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:59
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:12:15
126Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:14:11
127Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:14:18
128Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:14:21
130Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:14:23
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:14:24
132Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:27
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:29
134Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
135Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:34
136Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
137Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:35
138Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:37
139Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:38
140Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:14:39
142Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:14:40
143Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
144Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:41
145Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
146Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:14:43
147Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:45
148Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:47
149Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:48
150Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:49
152Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:51
153Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
154Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:53
155Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
156Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:55
157Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:58
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:15:01
159Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
160Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:06
161Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:08
162Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:09
163Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:17
164Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:19
165Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:15:24
166Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:26
167Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ10
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling10
8Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp9
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
10Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp7
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling7
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
15Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
17Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
21Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp12pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
4Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team12pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
3Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling8:40:31
2Movistar Team0:00:29
3Astana Pro Team0:00:40
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
6BMC Racing Team0:01:43
7Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:02:32
8Katusha Team0:04:02
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:25
10Garmin-Sharp0:05:26
11Cannondale0:05:29
12Radioshack Leopard0:07:04
13Sojasun0:07:07
14Lampre-Merida0:07:59
15Team Argos-Shimano0:10:39
16Sky Procycling0:12:14
17Orica GreenEDGE0:12:32
18FDJ0:13:26
19Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:15:40
20Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:16:05
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:24:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews