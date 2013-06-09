Mollema wins at Crans-Montana
Meyer holds yellow jersey
Stage 2: Quinto - Crans-Montano
Bauke Mollema (Blanco) claimed victory on stage two of the Tour of Switzerland with a well-timed attack inside the final kilometre of the climb to the summit finish at Crans-Montana, while Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) rode well to limit his losses in the finale and retain the overall lead for another day.
The final ascent to Crans-Montana was animated by an attack from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and until Mollema ripped clear of the yellow jersey group underneath the red kite, it looked as though as the Canadian was going to be rewarded for his daring with stage victory and the yellow jersey.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Daniel Martin laid the groundwork for Hesjedal’s move, dancing clear of the peloton on with 12km of the climb still to go after earlier escapees Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Enrique Sanz (Movistar), Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Johannes Frohlinger (Argos-Shimano) had been swept up ahead of the climb. Less than two kilometres later, Hesjedal punched his way across the gap with Giro d’Italia revelation Tanel Kangert (Astana) on his wheel.
While Martin dropped back to the yellow jersey group, Hesjedal persisted in his pressing, opening out a lead of 30 seconds with 6km to go and forcing his way clear of Kangert shortly afterwards. At that point, Hesjedal was remarkably grinding away in the big ring and the chase behind was making precious little inroads into his advantage, in spite of the best efforts of Blanco’s Lars Petter Nordhaug, which saw a number of riders, including Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) dropped from the main peloton.
The situation changed within the final three kilometres, however, as a flurry of accelerations began to shave precious seconds off Hesjedal’s gap. Simon Spilak (Katusha), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) all put in digs, but their moves were all expertly policed by Dan Martin.
Even so, Hesjedal was understandably beginning to flag up front and his gap was just 15 seconds approaching the final kilometre. With 900 metres to go, Mollema sensed his opportunity and his vicious acceleration brought him across to Hesjedal’s wheel. Rather than sit on and catch his breath, Mollema opted to kick immediately, pressing clear with 500 metres to go to take the stage win, his first since the 2010 Tour of Poland.
“It’s the biggest win of my career and it’s been a long time coming since the last race I won was almost three years ago,” said Mollema. “I opened a good gap on the riders behind me and when I came up to Ryder I knew he was tired from riding alone for most of the climb.”
Mathias Frank (BMC) beat Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Hesjedal in the sprint for second place 11 seconds later, while the yellow jersey group fragmented under the impetus of the attacking in the final kilometres, with Tejay van Garderen (25th at 40 seconds) losing ground to many of his rivals for final overall victory.
The yellow jersey Cameron Meyer had been well-supported by Michael Albasini in the earlier part of the climb and he defended himself as best he could in the face of the accelerations in the finale. The Australian crossed the line 24 seconds down in 13th place, which was enough to retain the overall lead, 3 seconds ahead of Hesjedal and 5 ahead of Frank.
A number of dangermen are lined up with a minute of Meyer’s lead, including Giovanni Visconti (4th at 12 seconds), Thibaut Pinot (5th at 16), Roman Kreuziger (6th at 28), defending champion Rui Costa (11th at 40 seconds) and Dan Martin (12th at 42 seconds).
The stage winner Mollema, backed by a strong Blanco squad and building towards a Tour de France where he has genuine aspirations of a high finish in Paris, is also very much in the hunt. “I hope to finish on the podium here, because there are still some mountain stages and an uphill time trial to come, so that might suit me,” he said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2:43:00
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:24
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:00:29
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:36
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|24
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:52
|28
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|29
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:08
|32
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:15
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:20
|34
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:29
|36
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:02:05
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|43
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|44
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:16
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:28
|48
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|49
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:32
|55
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|56
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|58
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|61
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:25
|62
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:30
|63
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:04:49
|64
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:50
|65
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:02
|68
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:08
|69
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:24
|70
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|71
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|72
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:22
|73
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|77
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|78
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:56
|79
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:39
|80
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:27
|81
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|82
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|88
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|89
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:10:52
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|97
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|108
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|111
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|112
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|118
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|120
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|122
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:12
|123
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|124
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:49
|126
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:23
|127
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|131
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|133
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|134
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|136
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|138
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|142
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|151
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|152
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|153
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|154
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|156
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|158
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|159
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|160
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|166
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|167
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|8:10:25
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:02:19
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:03:14
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:54
|10
|Cannondale
|0:05:08
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:19
|12
|Sojasun
|0:06:31
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:06:49
|14
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:06:59
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:09
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:48
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:12:34
|18
|FDJ
|0:13:10
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:14:47
|20
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:15:48
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:23:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:53:06
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:03
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:16
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:28
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:42
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|16
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|20
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:56
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:04
|27
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:06
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:09
|29
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:18
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:22
|32
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:30
|34
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco
|0:01:46
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:48
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|37
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco
|0:02:37
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:08
|41
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|43
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff
|0:03:19
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:24
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:32
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:36
|49
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:41
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:51
|51
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|52
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:03:59
|53
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:05
|54
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:10
|55
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|56
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:04:12
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|60
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:24
|61
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|62
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:59
|63
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:03
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:05
|65
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:05:11
|66
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:05:14
|68
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:15
|69
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:17
|70
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:32
|71
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:31
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:46
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:48
|75
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:52
|76
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:59
|77
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:07:09
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|79
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:23
|80
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:28
|81
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:32
|83
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:34
|84
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:35
|85
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:43
|86
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|87
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:09:49
|88
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|89
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:53
|90
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:55
|91
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:06
|92
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:22
|93
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:24
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:35
|95
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:41
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:53
|97
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:00
|98
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:11:04
|99
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:05
|100
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:06
|101
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:09
|102
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:11
|103
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:15
|104
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:17
|105
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|106
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:18
|107
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:19
|108
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:21
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:23
|111
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:27
|112
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:28
|113
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:33
|115
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:34
|117
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:36
|118
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:41
|120
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:46
|121
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:47
|122
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:48
|123
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:11:50
|124
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:59
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:15
|126
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:11
|127
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:14:18
|128
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|129
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:21
|130
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:23
|131
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:14:24
|132
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:29
|134
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:34
|136
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:35
|138
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:37
|139
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:38
|140
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:39
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:14:40
|143
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|144
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:41
|145
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|146
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:43
|147
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:45
|148
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:47
|149
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:48
|150
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|152
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:51
|153
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:53
|155
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|156
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|157
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:58
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:15:01
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:06
|161
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|162
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:09
|163
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:17
|164
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:19
|165
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:24
|166
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:26
|167
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|8
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|10
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|15
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|21
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|4
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|3
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|8:40:31
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|7
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:02:32
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:04:02
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:25
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:26
|11
|Cannondale
|0:05:29
|12
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:07:04
|13
|Sojasun
|0:07:07
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:07:59
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:39
|16
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:14
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:12:32
|18
|FDJ
|0:13:26
|19
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:15:40
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:16:05
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:24:55
