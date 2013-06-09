Image 1 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ProCycling team) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Race leader Cameron Meyer (Orica Greenedge Cycling Team) finishes up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Roman Kreuziger (Team Saxobank -Tinkoff Bank) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 The peloton on a rainy day at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Team Blanco ProCycling team) celebrates the stage win in Switzerland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bauke Mollema (Blanco) claimed victory on stage two of the Tour of Switzerland with a well-timed attack inside the final kilometre of the climb to the summit finish at Crans-Montana, while Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) rode well to limit his losses in the finale and retain the overall lead for another day.

The final ascent to Crans-Montana was animated by an attack from Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) and until Mollema ripped clear of the yellow jersey group underneath the red kite, it looked as though as the Canadian was going to be rewarded for his daring with stage victory and the yellow jersey.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Daniel Martin laid the groundwork for Hesjedal’s move, dancing clear of the peloton on with 12km of the climb still to go after earlier escapees Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Enrique Sanz (Movistar), Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Johannes Frohlinger (Argos-Shimano) had been swept up ahead of the climb. Less than two kilometres later, Hesjedal punched his way across the gap with Giro d’Italia revelation Tanel Kangert (Astana) on his wheel.

While Martin dropped back to the yellow jersey group, Hesjedal persisted in his pressing, opening out a lead of 30 seconds with 6km to go and forcing his way clear of Kangert shortly afterwards. At that point, Hesjedal was remarkably grinding away in the big ring and the chase behind was making precious little inroads into his advantage, in spite of the best efforts of Blanco’s Lars Petter Nordhaug, which saw a number of riders, including Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) dropped from the main peloton.

The situation changed within the final three kilometres, however, as a flurry of accelerations began to shave precious seconds off Hesjedal’s gap. Simon Spilak (Katusha), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) all put in digs, but their moves were all expertly policed by Dan Martin.

Even so, Hesjedal was understandably beginning to flag up front and his gap was just 15 seconds approaching the final kilometre. With 900 metres to go, Mollema sensed his opportunity and his vicious acceleration brought him across to Hesjedal’s wheel. Rather than sit on and catch his breath, Mollema opted to kick immediately, pressing clear with 500 metres to go to take the stage win, his first since the 2010 Tour of Poland.

“It’s the biggest win of my career and it’s been a long time coming since the last race I won was almost three years ago,” said Mollema. “I opened a good gap on the riders behind me and when I came up to Ryder I knew he was tired from riding alone for most of the climb.”

Mathias Frank (BMC) beat Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Hesjedal in the sprint for second place 11 seconds later, while the yellow jersey group fragmented under the impetus of the attacking in the final kilometres, with Tejay van Garderen (25th at 40 seconds) losing ground to many of his rivals for final overall victory.

The yellow jersey Cameron Meyer had been well-supported by Michael Albasini in the earlier part of the climb and he defended himself as best he could in the face of the accelerations in the finale. The Australian crossed the line 24 seconds down in 13th place, which was enough to retain the overall lead, 3 seconds ahead of Hesjedal and 5 ahead of Frank.

A number of dangermen are lined up with a minute of Meyer’s lead, including Giovanni Visconti (4th at 12 seconds), Thibaut Pinot (5th at 16), Roman Kreuziger (6th at 28), defending champion Rui Costa (11th at 40 seconds) and Dan Martin (12th at 42 seconds).

The stage winner Mollema, backed by a strong Blanco squad and building towards a Tour de France where he has genuine aspirations of a high finish in Paris, is also very much in the hunt. “I hope to finish on the podium here, because there are still some mountain stages and an uphill time trial to come, so that might suit me,” he said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2:43:00 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:19 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:24 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 14 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:00:29 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:36 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 24 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:52 28 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 29 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:55 31 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:08 32 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:15 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:20 34 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:29 36 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:02:05 37 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 43 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:57 44 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:16 45 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:28 48 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 49 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:32 55 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 56 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 58 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:05 61 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:25 62 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:30 63 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:04:49 64 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:50 65 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 67 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:02 68 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:08 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:24 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 71 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:02 72 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:22 73 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 77 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 78 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:56 79 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:39 80 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:27 81 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 82 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 88 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 89 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 90 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:10:52 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 96 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 97 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 107 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 108 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 111 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 112 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 113 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 114 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 115 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 118 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 120 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 122 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:12 123 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 124 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:11:49 126 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:23 127 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 131 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 133 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 134 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 136 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 137 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 138 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 142 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 143 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 144 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 148 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 150 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 151 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 152 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 153 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 154 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 155 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 156 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 158 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 159 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 160 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 166 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 167 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:48

Sprint 1 - Rte des Falaises # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Av de la Gare # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 9 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 7 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain - Route des Sommets de Crans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 8:10:25 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 3 Movistar Team 0:00:16 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 5 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 7 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:02:19 8 Katusha Team 0:03:14 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:54 10 Cannondale 0:05:08 11 Garmin-Sharp 0:05:19 12 Sojasun 0:06:31 13 Lampre-Merida 0:06:49 14 Radioshack Leopard 0:06:59 15 Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:09 16 Sky Procycling 0:10:48 17 Orica GreenEDGE 0:12:34 18 FDJ 0:13:10 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:14:47 20 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:15:48 21 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:23:47

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:53:06 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:03 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:12 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:16 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:28 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:34 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 9 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 11 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:40 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:42 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 16 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 20 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:56 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:02 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:04 27 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:06 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:09 29 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:18 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:22 32 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling 0:01:28 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:30 34 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Blanco 0:01:46 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:48 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 37 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Team Blanco 0:02:37 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:04 40 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:08 41 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 43 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo Tinkoff 0:03:19 44 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:24 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:32 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:36 49 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:41 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:51 51 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 52 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:03:59 53 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:05 54 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:10 55 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 56 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 57 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:04:12 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 60 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:24 61 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:41 62 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:59 63 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:03 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:05 65 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:11 66 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:05:14 68 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:15 69 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:17 70 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:32 71 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:31 72 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:46 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:48 75 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:06:52 76 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:59 77 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:07:09 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:12 79 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:23 80 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:28 81 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:32 83 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:34 84 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:35 85 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:43 86 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 87 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:09:49 88 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:50 89 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:53 90 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:55 91 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:06 92 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:10:22 93 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:24 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:35 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:41 96 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:10:53 97 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:00 98 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:11:04 99 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:05 100 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:06 101 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:11:09 102 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:11 103 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:15 104 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:17 105 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 106 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:18 107 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:19 108 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:21 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:11:23 111 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:27 112 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:28 113 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 114 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:33 115 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 116 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:34 117 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:36 118 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:41 120 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:46 121 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:47 122 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:48 123 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:11:50 124 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:59 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:12:15 126 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:11 127 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:14:18 128 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:14:21 130 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:23 131 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:14:24 132 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:27 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:29 134 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:34 136 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:35 138 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:37 139 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:38 140 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:14:39 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:14:40 143 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 144 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:41 145 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 146 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:43 147 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:45 148 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:47 149 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:48 150 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:49 152 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:51 153 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 154 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:53 155 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 156 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:55 157 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:58 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:15:01 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 160 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:06 161 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:08 162 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:09 163 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:17 164 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:19 165 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:24 166 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:26 167 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 8 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 9 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 10 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 7 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 15 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 21 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 12 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 4 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 12 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 3 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1