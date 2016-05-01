Image 1 of 54 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was second to Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the Tour de Romandie. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Romandie as he finished safely in the main peloton on the rain-soaked final leg to Geneva, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) survived from the day’s early break to claim a thrilling stage win.

Albasini was part of the initial ten-man break that went clear in the opening hour of action and animated the day’s racing thereafter, and he was alive to the danger when Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) launched what proved to be the decisive attack with 16 kilometres remaining.

Verona and Albasini were joined by Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) and the quartet carried a lead of one minute into the final ten kilometres, as the few remaining sprinters’ teams began to give chase.

They still had 32 seconds in hand as they entered the final three kilometres and looked certain to decide the stage honours between them, though it would prove a closer-run thing than anyone anticipated.

The pace dropped once Verona swung over beneath the flamme rouge and manoeuvred Albasini onto the front, though the leaders seemed unaware that the peloton had closed to within touching distance.

600 metres from home, BMC’s Tom Bohli managed to bridge across from the bunch and then blow straight past the surprised leaders, but Albasini quickly collected himself. The Swiss opened his own sprint from distance and overhauled the plucky Bohli in the final 100 metres to land the win.

“I heard on the radio from the directeur sportif that the gap was 17 seconds so I didn’t expect that,” Albasini said of Bohli’s move. “The guy came flying past me but I thought his effort might die in the last 500 metres, so I launched my sprint a bit early with 400 metres to go and it was just about enough.”

Amador and Kelderman came through to claim second and third, respectively, with Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) and the front of the main peloton – which was split by a crash in the final kilometre – finishing in the same time.

Quintana crossed the line unscathed to claim final overall victory, 19 seconds clear of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), while his Movistar teammate Jon Izagirre finished third, a further four seconds back. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) retained fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

Froome’s attack

Chris Froome (Sky) was awarded the combativity prize for his part in the ten-man break that animated the day’s racing. The Briton was among the drivers of the move that went clear in the opening hour of action, and he was joined by Albasini, Verona, Kelderman, Amador, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).

With Amador policing the group, Movistar were content to allow the escapees maintain a lead in excess of two minutes for the bulk of the day, even if the sprinters’ teams began to organise the chase in earnest in the final 50 kilometres. With Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) having abandoned ahead of the stage, however, Albasini was quietly confident the move could succeed. “Maybe the break had more of a chance today,” he said.

Froome shattered the unity of the break with an attack on the final climb with 36 kilometres remaining, but he was unable to forge clear, and instead it was Verona’s later move that proved decisive. Albasini tracked it carefully, however, and went on to claim the sixth Romandie stage win of his career.

“It’s always nice to win here, there’s no ranking for them. I’m just very happy. I wasn’t really convinced I could have a good day today, I didn’t feel fresh. But I was really active in the break and I started to feel better,” he said.

The day belonged to Nairo Quintana, however, who was cheered raucously by a group of Colombian supporters as he mounted the podium in Geneva. After victory at the Volta a Catalunya and second place finishes at the Tour de San Luis and Tour of the Basque Country, it masked the conclusion of a hugely successful early-season for Quintana.

Second overall at the Tour de France a year ago, Quintana will be aware, too, of the wider significance of his Tour de Romandie win – three of the previous five winners went on to claim yellow in July for good measure.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 4:13:17 2 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 20 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 32 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 39 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 52 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 53 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 61 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 62 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 63 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 70 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 73 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:47 80 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:49 81 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 82 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 83 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:53 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:56 87 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 88 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 90 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:01 91 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:03:04 92 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:08 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 96 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:13 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 98 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:33 100 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 102 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:33 103 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 105 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:36 106 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:51 107 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:00 108 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 109 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 112 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:49 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 115 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 116 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 117 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 119 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 120 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 121 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:15:44 123 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:45 124 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team DNF Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling DNF Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team DNS Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo DNS Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNS Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky DNS Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team DNS Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNS Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 10 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 6

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 50 pts 2 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 30 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 6 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 14 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 12 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 10 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 7 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 6 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 3 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 2 4 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:13:17 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 9 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:56 12 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:33 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 14 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:11:49 16 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 17 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 12:39:51 2 Orica Greenedge 3 Movistar Team 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 IAM Cycling 6 Ag2r La Mondiale 7 FDJ 8 Team Roth 9 Team Giant - Alpecin 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Team Katusha 12 Trek - Segafredo 13 Etixx - Quick Step 14 Lampre - Merida 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 16 Lotto Soudal 17 Dimension Data 0:02:56 18 Team Sky 0:03:33

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16:20:20 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 3 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 6 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 7 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:16 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:32 12 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:29 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:21 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:13 18 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:25 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:05:59 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:06 22 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:07:22 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:06 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:21 25 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:32 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:12:25 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:07 28 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:17:17 29 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:18 30 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:17:33 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:38 32 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:17:46 33 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:04 34 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:50 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:17 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:19:36 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:11 38 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:12 39 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:21 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:23:28 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:50 42 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:16 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:19 44 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:17 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:08 46 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:29 47 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:27:35 48 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:48 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:51 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:57 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:42 52 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:29:52 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:27 54 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:00 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:31:48 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:32 57 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:09 58 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:33:20 59 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:45 60 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:36 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:22 62 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:37:15 63 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:18 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:22 65 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:37:31 66 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:38:28 67 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37 68 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:40:28 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:39 70 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:40:51 71 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:55 72 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:28 73 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:42:32 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:40 75 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:21 76 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:45:32 77 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:45:57 78 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:46:13 79 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:25 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:47:26 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:47:41 82 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:48:12 83 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:48:36 84 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:48:42 85 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:47 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:49:15 87 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:34 88 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:41 89 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:06 91 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:46 92 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:55 93 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:32 94 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:40 95 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:51:45 96 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:51:48 97 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:52:30 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:54:00 99 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:54:23 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:54 101 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:55:20 102 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:56:05 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:56:06 104 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:15 105 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:56:19 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:34 107 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:56:41 108 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:56:52 109 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:56 110 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:56:57 111 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:58:07 112 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:58:55 113 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:59:43 114 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:00:05 115 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:28 116 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:02:12 117 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 1:04:12 118 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:52 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:39 120 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 1:08:42 121 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:11:26 122 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 1:16:18 123 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 1:16:35 124 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1:18:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 91 pts 2 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 75 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 62 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 55 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 47 10 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 44 11 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 12 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 35 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 22 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 20 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 22 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 17 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 25 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 26 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha 14 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 29 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 10 30 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 31 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 32 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 10 33 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 10 34 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 35 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 10 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 9 39 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 40 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 7 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 44 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 47 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 49 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 50 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 51 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 2 52 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 53 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 34 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 4 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 12 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 13 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 6 14 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 6 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 16 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 17 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 19 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 22 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 3 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 25 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 26 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 28 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16:22:44 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:57 3 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:49 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:01 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:42 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:57 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:52 8 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:34:51 9 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:07 10 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:43:08 11 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:47:17 12 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:31 13 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:16 14 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:53:41 15 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:17 16 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 1:06:18 17 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 1:14:11