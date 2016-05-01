Quintana wins the Tour de Romandie
Albasini claims final stage in Geneva
Stage 5: Ollon - Genève
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Romandie as he finished safely in the main peloton on the rain-soaked final leg to Geneva, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) survived from the day’s early break to claim a thrilling stage win.
Albasini was part of the initial ten-man break that went clear in the opening hour of action and animated the day’s racing thereafter, and he was alive to the danger when Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) launched what proved to be the decisive attack with 16 kilometres remaining.
Verona and Albasini were joined by Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) and the quartet carried a lead of one minute into the final ten kilometres, as the few remaining sprinters’ teams began to give chase.
They still had 32 seconds in hand as they entered the final three kilometres and looked certain to decide the stage honours between them, though it would prove a closer-run thing than anyone anticipated.
The pace dropped once Verona swung over beneath the flamme rouge and manoeuvred Albasini onto the front, though the leaders seemed unaware that the peloton had closed to within touching distance.
600 metres from home, BMC’s Tom Bohli managed to bridge across from the bunch and then blow straight past the surprised leaders, but Albasini quickly collected himself. The Swiss opened his own sprint from distance and overhauled the plucky Bohli in the final 100 metres to land the win.
“I heard on the radio from the directeur sportif that the gap was 17 seconds so I didn’t expect that,” Albasini said of Bohli’s move. “The guy came flying past me but I thought his effort might die in the last 500 metres, so I launched my sprint a bit early with 400 metres to go and it was just about enough.”
Amador and Kelderman came through to claim second and third, respectively, with Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) and the front of the main peloton – which was split by a crash in the final kilometre – finishing in the same time.
Quintana crossed the line unscathed to claim final overall victory, 19 seconds clear of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), while his Movistar teammate Jon Izagirre finished third, a further four seconds back. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) retained fourth and fifth overall, respectively.
Froome’s attack
Chris Froome (Sky) was awarded the combativity prize for his part in the ten-man break that animated the day’s racing. The Briton was among the drivers of the move that went clear in the opening hour of action, and he was joined by Albasini, Verona, Kelderman, Amador, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).
With Amador policing the group, Movistar were content to allow the escapees maintain a lead in excess of two minutes for the bulk of the day, even if the sprinters’ teams began to organise the chase in earnest in the final 50 kilometres. With Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) having abandoned ahead of the stage, however, Albasini was quietly confident the move could succeed. “Maybe the break had more of a chance today,” he said.
Froome shattered the unity of the break with an attack on the final climb with 36 kilometres remaining, but he was unable to forge clear, and instead it was Verona’s later move that proved decisive. Albasini tracked it carefully, however, and went on to claim the sixth Romandie stage win of his career.
“It’s always nice to win here, there’s no ranking for them. I’m just very happy. I wasn’t really convinced I could have a good day today, I didn’t feel fresh. But I was really active in the break and I started to feel better,” he said.
The day belonged to Nairo Quintana, however, who was cheered raucously by a group of Colombian supporters as he mounted the podium in Geneva. After victory at the Volta a Catalunya and second place finishes at the Tour de San Luis and Tour of the Basque Country, it masked the conclusion of a hugely successful early-season for Quintana.
Second overall at the Tour de France a year ago, Quintana will be aware, too, of the wider significance of his Tour de Romandie win – three of the previous five winners went on to claim yellow in July for good measure.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|4:13:17
|2
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|50
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|61
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|62
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|63
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|75
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|78
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:47
|80
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:49
|81
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:53
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:56
|87
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|88
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|90
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:01
|91
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:04
|92
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|93
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|98
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:33
|100
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|102
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|103
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|105
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:36
|106
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:51
|107
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:00
|108
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|109
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|112
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:49
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|115
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|116
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|117
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|119
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|121
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:15:44
|123
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:45
|124
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|DNS
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|pts
|2
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|6
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|14
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|10
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|7
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|6
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:13:17
|2
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:56
|12
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:33
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|14
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:11:49
|16
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|12:39:51
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Team Roth
|9
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Etixx - Quick Step
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:02:56
|18
|Team Sky
|0:03:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16:20:20
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|3
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|7
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:32
|12
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:21
|17
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|18
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:25
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:59
|21
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:06
|22
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:07:22
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:06
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:21
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:32
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:12:25
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:07
|28
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:17
|29
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|30
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:17:33
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:38
|32
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:17:46
|33
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:04
|34
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:18:50
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:17
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:36
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:11
|38
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:12
|39
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:21
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:28
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:50
|42
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:16
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:19
|44
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:17
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:08
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:29
|47
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:27:35
|48
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:48
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:51
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:57
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:42
|52
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:52
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:27
|54
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:00
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:48
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:32
|57
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:09
|58
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:33:20
|59
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:45
|60
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:36
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:22
|62
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:15
|63
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:18
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:22
|65
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:37:31
|66
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:28
|67
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:37
|68
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:40:28
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:39
|70
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:40:51
|71
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:41:55
|72
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:28
|73
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:42:32
|74
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:40
|75
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:21
|76
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:45:32
|77
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:57
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:13
|79
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:25
|80
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:26
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:47:41
|82
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:48:12
|83
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:36
|84
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:48:42
|85
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:47
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:49:15
|87
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:34
|88
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:41
|89
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:06
|91
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:46
|92
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:55
|93
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:32
|94
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:40
|95
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:51:45
|96
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:48
|97
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:52:30
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:54:00
|99
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:54:23
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:54
|101
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:55:20
|102
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:56:05
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:06
|104
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:15
|105
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:56:19
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:34
|107
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:56:41
|108
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:56:52
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:56
|110
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:56:57
|111
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:07
|112
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:58:55
|113
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:43
|114
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:05
|115
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:28
|116
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:02:12
|117
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:04:12
|118
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:52
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:39
|120
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|1:08:42
|121
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:11:26
|122
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|1:16:18
|123
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|1:16:35
|124
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:18:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|pts
|2
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|75
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|10
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|44
|11
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|35
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|22
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|20
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|22
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|25
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|26
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|14
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|10
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|31
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|32
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|10
|33
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|34
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|35
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|9
|39
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|40
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|7
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|44
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|47
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|49
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|50
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|51
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|2
|52
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|53
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|4
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|12
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|6
|14
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|19
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|22
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|25
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|26
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|28
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:22:44
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:57
|3
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:49
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:01
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:42
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:57
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:52
|8
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:51
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:07
|10
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:43:08
|11
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:17
|12
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:31
|13
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:16
|14
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:53:41
|15
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:17
|16
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|1:06:18
|17
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|1:14:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|49:06:36
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|4
|FDJ
|0:13:26
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:51
|6
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:22:24
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:22:32
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:27:05
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:08
|10
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:38:51
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:42:10
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:40
|13
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:53:42
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:54:11
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55:27
|16
|Team Sky
|1:06:25
|17
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1:10:31
|18
|Team Roth
|1:27:01
