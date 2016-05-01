Trending

Quintana wins the Tour de Romandie

Albasini claims final stage in Geneva

Image 1 of 54

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was second to Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the Tour de Romandie.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was second to Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 54

Sander Armée celebrates winning the KOM jersey and some delicious cheese

Sander Armée celebrates winning the KOM jersey and some delicious cheese
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Katusha at the front of the peloton

Katusha at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gets aero

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

The riders crossing a bridge

The riders crossing a bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Thibaut Pinot checks his arm as he picks himself up after the crash

Thibaut Pinot checks his arm as he picks himself up after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

FDJ and Thibaut Pinot were caught up in a crash

FDJ and Thibaut Pinot were caught up in a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 54

Wilco Kelderman driving the break late in the stage

Wilco Kelderman driving the break late in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the yellow jersey.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 54

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 54

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 54

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 54

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.

Michael Albasini wins the final Romandie stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 54

Nairo Quintana on the final Romandie podium.

Nairo Quintana on the final Romandie podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Nairo Quintana on the final Romandie podium.

Nairo Quintana on the final Romandie podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Flowers frame the Romandie peloton

Flowers frame the Romandie peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Chris Froome rides in the breakaway during the final stage in Romandie.

Chris Froome rides in the breakaway during the final stage in Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

Jan Bakelants finishes the final stage at Tour de Romandie

Jan Bakelants finishes the final stage at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Tobias Ludvigsson finishes the final stage of Romadie

Tobias Ludvigsson finishes the final stage of Romadie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Michael Albasini attacks the breakaway group during the final Romandie stage

Michael Albasini attacks the breakaway group during the final Romandie stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

The peloton bears down on the Romandie finish.

The peloton bears down on the Romandie finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Jerome Coppel leads the breakaway group

Jerome Coppel leads the breakaway group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Cannondale's Moreno Moser and Team Sky's Chris Froome

Cannondale's Moreno Moser and Team Sky's Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Nairo Quintana bundled up against the cold at Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana bundled up against the cold at Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Nairo Quintana celebrates his overall win at the Tour de Romandie

Nairo Quintana celebrates his overall win at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Wilco Kelderman presses the pace in Romandie.

Wilco Kelderman presses the pace in Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) salute from the podium of the Tour de Romandie.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) salute from the podium of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 54

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) congratulates Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on winning the Tour de Romandie.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) congratulates Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on winning the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won the points classification.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won the points classification.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium of the Tour de Romandie.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in white at the Tour de Romandie.

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in white at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was best young rider at the Tour de Romandie.

Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was best young rider at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) was the final day's most aggressive rider.

Chris Froome (Sky) was the final day's most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in Geneva.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in Geneva.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in yellow at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in yellow at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has had an impressive start to 2016.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has had an impressive start to 2016.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the Tour de Romandie podium.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the Tour de Romandie podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won the final stage of the Tour de Romandie in Geneva.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won the final stage of the Tour de Romandie in Geneva.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal).

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) leads the break.

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) leads the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) chase the break.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) chase the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) were unable to peg back the break.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Brent Bookwalter (BMC) were unable to peg back the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ team at the Tour de Romandie.

Thibaut Pinot and his FDJ team at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the peloton on the final day of the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the peloton on the final day of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the break.

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) drives the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the break.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) in the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack on the final day of the Tour de Romandie.

Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack on the final day of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) with Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) and Andrey Amador (Movistar).

Chris Froome (Sky) with Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) and Andrey Amador (Movistar).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) in the day's early break on the final stage of the Tour de Romandie.

Chris Froome (Sky) in the day's early break on the final stage of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed final overall victory at the Tour de Romandie as he finished safely in the main peloton on the rain-soaked final leg to Geneva, while Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) survived from the day’s early break to claim a thrilling stage win.

Related Articles

Tour de Romandie stage 5 highlights - Video

Quintana's Romandie win augurs well for Tour de France

Quintana up to second on WorldTour standings after Tour de Romandie win

Albasini was part of the initial ten-man break that went clear in the opening hour of action and animated the day’s racing thereafter, and he was alive to the danger when Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) launched what proved to be the decisive attack with 16 kilometres remaining.

Verona and Albasini were joined by Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) and the quartet carried a lead of one minute into the final ten kilometres, as the few remaining sprinters’ teams began to give chase.

They still had 32 seconds in hand as they entered the final three kilometres and looked certain to decide the stage honours between them, though it would prove a closer-run thing than anyone anticipated.

The pace dropped once Verona swung over beneath the flamme rouge and manoeuvred Albasini onto the front, though the leaders seemed unaware that the peloton had closed to within touching distance.

600 metres from home, BMC’s Tom Bohli managed to bridge across from the bunch and then blow straight past the surprised leaders, but Albasini quickly collected himself. The Swiss opened his own sprint from distance and overhauled the plucky Bohli in the final 100 metres to land the win.

“I heard on the radio from the directeur sportif that the gap was 17 seconds so I didn’t expect that,” Albasini said of Bohli’s move. “The guy came flying past me but I thought his effort might die in the last 500 metres, so I launched my sprint a bit early with 400 metres to go and it was just about enough.”

Amador and Kelderman came through to claim second and third, respectively, with Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) and the front of the main peloton – which was split by a crash in the final kilometre – finishing in the same time.

Quintana crossed the line unscathed to claim final overall victory, 19 seconds clear of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), while his Movistar teammate Jon Izagirre finished third, a further four seconds back. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) and Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) retained fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

Froome’s attack

Chris Froome (Sky) was awarded the combativity prize for his part in the ten-man break that animated the day’s racing. The Briton was among the drivers of the move that went clear in the opening hour of action, and he was joined by Albasini, Verona, Kelderman, Amador, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling), Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) and Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida).

With Amador policing the group, Movistar were content to allow the escapees maintain a lead in excess of two minutes for the bulk of the day, even if the sprinters’ teams began to organise the chase in earnest in the final 50 kilometres. With Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) having abandoned ahead of the stage, however, Albasini was quietly confident the move could succeed. “Maybe the break had more of a chance today,” he said.

Froome shattered the unity of the break with an attack on the final climb with 36 kilometres remaining, but he was unable to forge clear, and instead it was Verona’s later move that proved decisive. Albasini tracked it carefully, however, and went on to claim the sixth Romandie stage win of his career.

“It’s always nice to win here, there’s no ranking for them. I’m just very happy. I wasn’t really convinced I could have a good day today, I didn’t feel fresh. But I was really active in the break and I started to feel better,” he said.

The day belonged to Nairo Quintana, however, who was cheered raucously by a group of Colombian supporters as he mounted the podium in Geneva. After victory at the Volta a Catalunya and second place finishes at the Tour de San Luis and Tour of the Basque Country, it masked the conclusion of a hugely successful early-season for Quintana.

Second overall at the Tour de France a year ago, Quintana will be aware, too, of the wider significance of his Tour de Romandie win – three of the previous five winners went on to claim yellow in July for good measure.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge4:13:17
2Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
16Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
19William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
20Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
24Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
32Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
39Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
49Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
50Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
52Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
53Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
58Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
61Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
62Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
63Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
64Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
70Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
72Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
73Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
75Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
76Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
77Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
78Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:47
80Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:49
81Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
82Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
83Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:53
86Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:02:56
87Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
88Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
90Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:01
91Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:03:04
92Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
93Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:08
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
96Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:13
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
98Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:33
100Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
102Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:03:33
103Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
104Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
105Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:36
106Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:51
107Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:00
108Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
109Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
112Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:49
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
115Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
116Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
117Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
119Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
120Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
121Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:15:44
123Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:45
124Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
DNFMiguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
DNSJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
DNSDavide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSRigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNSMikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
DNSRafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
DNSIvan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNSAndrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step10
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team10
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge6

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge50pts
2Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team30
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data14
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge12
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
10Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling7
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth6
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha3
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
3Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team2
4Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:13:17
2Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
9Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:56
12Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:33
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
14Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:11:49
16Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
17Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo12:39:51
2Orica Greenedge
3Movistar Team
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5IAM Cycling
6Ag2r La Mondiale
7FDJ
8Team Roth
9Team Giant - Alpecin
10BMC Racing Team
11Team Katusha
12Trek - Segafredo
13Etixx - Quick Step
14Lampre - Merida
15Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
16Lotto Soudal
17Dimension Data0:02:56
18Team Sky0:03:33

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16:20:20
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
3Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
6Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
7Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:16
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:32
12Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:03:25
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:29
16Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:21
17Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:13
18Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:25
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:05:59
21Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:06
22Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:07:22
23Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:06
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:21
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:32
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:12:25
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:07
28Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:17:17
29Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:18
30Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:17:33
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:38
32Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:17:46
33Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:04
34Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:50
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:17
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:19:36
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:11
38Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:21:12
39Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:21
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:23:28
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:50
42Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:16
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:19
44Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:17
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:08
46Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:26:29
47Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:27:35
48Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:48
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:51
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:57
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:29:42
52Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:29:52
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:27
54Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:00
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:31:48
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:32
57Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:09
58Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:33:20
59Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:45
60Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:36
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:22
62Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:37:15
63Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:18
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:22
65Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:37:31
66Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:38:28
67Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:37
68Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:40:28
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:39
70Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:40:51
71Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:55
72Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:28
73Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:42:32
74Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:40
75Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:21
76Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:45:32
77Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:45:57
78William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:46:13
79Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:25
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:47:26
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:47:41
82Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:48:12
83Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:48:36
84Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:48:42
85Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:47
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:49:15
87Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:34
88Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:41
89Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:06
91Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:46
92Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:55
93Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:32
94Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:51:40
95Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:51:45
96Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:48
97Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:52:30
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:54:00
99Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:54:23
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:54
101Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:55:20
102Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:56:05
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:56:06
104Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:15
105Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:56:19
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:34
107Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:56:41
108Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:56:52
109Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:56
110Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:56:57
111Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:58:07
112Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:58:55
113Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:43
114Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:00:05
115Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:28
116Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:02:12
117Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data1:04:12
118Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:52
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:39
120Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth1:08:42
121Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:11:26
122Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data1:16:18
123Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky1:16:35
124Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:18:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge91pts
2Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team81
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ75
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha67
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team62
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin56
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky55
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo48
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge47
10Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team44
11Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal42
12Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida35
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step33
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data22
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
20Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team17
22Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling17
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
25Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
26Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha14
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling13
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling11
29Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ10
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
31Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha10
32Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth10
33Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth10
34Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
35Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
36Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth10
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
38Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ9
39Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
40Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling7
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
44Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
47Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin4
49Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
50Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
51Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal2
52Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
53Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal42pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team34
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky28
4Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha24
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team22
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida16
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling12
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ12
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
13Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team6
14Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth6
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
16Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
17Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
19Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
22Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team3
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
25Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
26Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
28Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
30Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:22:44
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:57
3Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:49
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:01
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:42
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:57
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:52
8Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:34:51
9Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:07
10Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:43:08
11Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:47:17
12Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:31
13Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:49:16
14Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:53:41
15Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:17
16Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth1:06:18
17Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky1:14:11

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team49:06:36
2Team Katusha0:01:24
3Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
4FDJ0:13:26
5BMC Racing Team0:13:51
6Ag2r La Mondiale0:22:24
7Lampre - Merida0:22:32
8Dimension Data0:27:05
9Lotto Soudal0:36:08
10Etixx - Quick Step0:38:51
11IAM Cycling0:42:10
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:40
13Team Giant - Alpecin0:53:42
14Orica Greenedge0:54:11
15Trek - Segafredo0:55:27
16Team Sky1:06:25
17Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1:10:31
18Team Roth1:27:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews