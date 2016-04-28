Tour de Romandie: Quintana wins stage 2 in Morgins after Zakarin relegated
Colombian moves into race lead also
Stage 2: Moudon - Morgins
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie after Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was demoted for changing his line in the sprint to the finish. Zakarin had done almost all of the post-race pleasantries but was stopped short of taking to the podium when the finish result was reversed.
Quintana had been the first to shake the pack of favourites, striking out with around 6.5 kilometres to the finish. A little over a kilometre later, Qiuntana had the defending champion for company. The pair had a slim advantage for much of their journey to the finish line but it proved to be sufficient. Quintana led them over the top of the climb of the Pas de Morgins and into the last kilometre.
Making their way through the twisty finish, it was a case of who cracked first. In the end, it was Quintana that began his sprint with 300 metres to go, taking an initial gap. Zakarin came back at the Colombian in the last 50 metres but drifted significantly to the right as they rounded the final bend, forcing Quintana to sit up. The Colombian gestured his displeasure by throwing up an arm, as Zakarin threw up both of his in celebration.
After already doing a stage-winner’s interview for television, it was announced that Zakarin had been demoted to second place for his move. Quintana was bumped into first, taking the bonus seconds that came with it to put him into the leader’s jersey, 18 seconds ahead of Zakarin in the overall standings.
“I saw the opportunity to attack and I did it and I think both Zakarin and I went forward very well,” said Quintana. “I was feeling really well all throughout the stage and I wanted to try something from a long way out and it worked out.
Of the incident with Zakarin at the finish, Quintana said: “I think he did a movement that as far as the judges are concerned was illegal and I think that movement caused him to be disqualified.”
The chasing group, which contained the current race leader and Qiuntana’s teammate Ion Izagirre, came across the line some 26 seconds back.
How it happened
After two days where the snow played havoc with the organisation, there was no such trouble for the first mountain stage. Stage 2 would bring the riders 170 kilometres from Moudon to the summit finish at Morgins. Izagirre began the day with a slender six-second gap over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).
The day was marked by a six-man break that included Igor Sillin (Katusha), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Fumiyuki Beppu (Tre-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data). The six men had a gap of 24 seconds on the peloton with 18km gone, and that had extended to a maximum of five minutes by the 72km mark.
It was then that the first of the classified climbs began on the second category Sorens, and from there their time out front was numbered. Some strong work from Team Sky brought the gap down to less than a minute as they approached the final two ascents of the day. But things began to unravel for the British squad when Chris Froome suffered a puncture just before the foot of the Les Champs climb. He picked up a wheel from a teammate Mikel Nieve but it was a slow change and Froome had a big gap to close on his own. Losing both Froome and Nieve in one fell swoop, Geraint Thomas was suddenly isolated in the front group.
Just to make Froome’s attempt at bridging back, the action began to pick up in the group of favourites. With the break almost within touching distance, Cannondale teammates Joe Dombrowski and Pierre Rolland made a bid for freedom. With 17 kilometres to go, it looked like Froome might make it back but with FDJ taking up the pace he was soon distanced again and had to resolve himself to losing any chance in the overall classification. The remainder of the general classification favourites were still tucked inside the main group at this point.
After a brief chase, Dombrowski and Rolland made the juncture to the ailing escapees. Rolland soon kicked on with Impey for company briefly but the Frenchman was brought back at the foot of the final climb with 10 kilometres to go. Katusha succeeded FDJ on the front of the peloton with a touch over seven kilometres to go but just a few hundred metres later Quintana launched his attack.
Nobody was able to follow the Colombian initially, but Zakarin bridged across to him with five kilometres remaining. A chase group containing Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and Rolland mounted, while Thomas was distanced. The gap was only a 13 seconds for most of the chase but the pair had 26 seconds by the time they hit the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4:28:40
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:26
|4
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:34
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|14
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|21
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|26
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:49
|27
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:08
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:29
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:51
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:27
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|42
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|45
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:12
|46
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:05:47
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:05
|50
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:12
|53
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:12
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:22
|61
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:10
|62
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:29
|64
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:20
|68
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:29
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:08
|79
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:52
|80
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|83
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|85
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|91
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|92
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|95
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:17:30
|99
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:18
|102
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:08
|103
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:35
|104
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|105
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|106
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|107
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|108
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|113
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|118
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|134
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|138
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|140
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|142
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|143
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:03
|147
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:25:00
|148
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|5
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|12
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:29:17
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:20
|4
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:57
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:50
|8
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:35
|10
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:52
|11
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:43
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:15:15
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:19:58
|16
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:24:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|7:02:05
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|3
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:36
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|7
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|10
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:01
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|17
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:19
|19
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|24
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|25
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:04
|27
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|28
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:33
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:34
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:22
|34
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:23
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:29
|36
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|37
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|38
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:28
|39
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|40
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:46
|41
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:48
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:49
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:55
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:05:00
|45
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:50
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:14
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:20
|48
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:38
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:51
|52
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:15
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|54
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:22
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:24
|56
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:25
|57
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:29
|58
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:31
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:32
|60
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:16
|61
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:27
|62
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:43
|63
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:47
|64
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:54
|65
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:25
|66
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:38
|67
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:39
|69
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:41
|70
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:48
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:55
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:59
|75
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:30
|76
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:10
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:16:11
|78
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:16
|79
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|80
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:20
|81
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:21
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:22
|84
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:25
|85
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:30
|86
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:16:38
|88
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:39
|89
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:45
|90
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:46
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:16:52
|92
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:17:49
|93
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:50
|94
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:50
|95
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:42
|96
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:46
|97
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:47
|98
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:49
|99
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:52
|100
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:54
|102
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:55
|103
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:20:57
|104
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:58
|105
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:59
|106
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:05
|107
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:07
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:08
|110
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:21:13
|111
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:15
|112
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:16
|113
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:21
|114
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:26
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:43
|116
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:21:56
|117
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:25
|118
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:05
|119
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:08
|120
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:25
|121
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:25:30
|122
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:43
|123
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:52
|124
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:25:53
|125
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:57
|126
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:58
|127
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:26:01
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:03
|130
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:26:05
|131
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:06
|132
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:07
|133
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:26:11
|134
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:13
|135
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:14
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:15
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:16
|138
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:26:18
|140
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:19
|141
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:41
|142
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:42
|143
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:55
|144
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:29:01
|146
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:08
|147
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:18
|148
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:30:40
|149
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|6
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|7
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|22
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|22
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|13
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|15
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|16
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|13
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|22
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|25
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|26
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|10
|27
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|29
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|31
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|33
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|37
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|39
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|5
|40
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|41
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|42
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|4
|43
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|44
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|45
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|46
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|2
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|12
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|11
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|16
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|19
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7:02:52
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:32
|3
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:58
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:17
|6
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:20
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:59
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:08
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:03
|10
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:07
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:51
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:43
|13
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:15:51
|14
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:59
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|16
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:00
|17
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:05
|18
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:25:14
|19
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:25:18
|20
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:27
|21
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:55
|22
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|21:08:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:13
|5
|Fdj
|0:04:04
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:45
|7
|Tinkoff
|0:07:28
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:09:19
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:33
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:42
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:09:52
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|0:10:45
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:07
|14
|Iam Cycling
|0:12:35
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15:04
|16
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:18:07
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:20:15
|18
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:22:08
|19
|Team Sky
|0:34:19
|20
|Team Roth
|0:37:01
