Tour de Romandie: Quintana wins stage 2 in Morgins after Zakarin relegated

Colombian moves into race lead also

Image 1 of 72

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana sits up at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana sits up at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line first but Nairo Quintana gets the win after Zakarin is relegated.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line first but Nairo Quintana gets the win after Zakarin is relegated.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 72

Zakarin's celebration was too early during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Zakarin's celebration was too early during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 72

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana sits up at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana sits up at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 72

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana sits up at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana sits up at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 72

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana protests at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Zakarin celebrates as Quintana protests at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 72

Zakarin sprints as Quintana protests at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Zakarin sprints as Quintana protests at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 72

Nairo Quintana leans over as Ilnur Zakarin closes the door during the stage 4 sprint at Tour de Romandie

Nairo Quintana leans over as Ilnur Zakarin closes the door during the stage 4 sprint at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 72

Nairo Quintana and Ilnur Zakarin sprint for the line at the end of stage 4 during the Tour de Romandie

Nairo Quintana and Ilnur Zakarin sprint for the line at the end of stage 4 during the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 72

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 72

Rui Costa during the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Rui Costa during the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana on the attack in the final kilometres of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana on the attack in the final kilometres of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 72

Chris Froome in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Chris Froome in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 72

Chris Froome in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Chris Froome in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 72

FDJ pon the front during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

FDJ pon the front during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 72

Mountains rise in the background as the peloton makes its way to the finish of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Mountains rise in the background as the peloton makes its way to the finish of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 72

Mountains rise in the background as the peloton makes its way to the finish of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Mountains rise in the background as the peloton makes its way to the finish of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 72

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 72

Chris Froome at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Chris Froome at the end of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 72

Nairo Quintana in the pink jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana in the pink jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 72

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 72

Nairo Quintana in the pink jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana in the pink jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 72

Davide Formolo in the white jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Davide Formolo in the white jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 72

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 72

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.

Nairo Quintana on the podium following stage 4 at Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 72

Nairo Quintana reacts after Ilnur Zakarin's irregular sprint during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana reacts after Ilnur Zakarin's irregular sprint during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 72

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Marcel Kittel in the green jersey after stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 72

Thibaut Pinot and Rui Costa line up for the final climb.

Thibaut Pinot and Rui Costa line up for the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 72

Pinot, Quintana and Izagirre ride during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Pinot, Quintana and Izagirre ride during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 72

The peloton climbs together during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

The peloton climbs together during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 72

Marcel Wyss and Daryl Impey in the breakaway.

Marcel Wyss and Daryl Impey in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 72

FDJ lines up aorund their leader Thibaut Pinot.

FDJ lines up aorund their leader Thibaut Pinot.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Ilnur Zakarin in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Ilnur Zakarin in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 72

Nairo Quintana attacks on the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana attacks on the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 72

Nairo Quintana attacks on the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana attacks on the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana ride together up the final climb

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana ride together up the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 72

Riders cross the line in Morgins after stage 2 at Tour de Romandie

Riders cross the line in Morgins after stage 2 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 72

Pierre Latour finsihes stage 4 at Romandie

Pierre Latour finsihes stage 4 at Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 72

Rui Costa and Rigoberto Uran finishe stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie

Rui Costa and Rigoberto Uran finishe stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 72

Rigoberto Uranattacks on the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Rigoberto Uranattacks on the final climb of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana on the final climb of stage 4 at Romandie.

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana on the final climb of stage 4 at Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana on the final climb of stage 4 at Romandie.

Ilnur Zakarin and Nairo Quintana on the final climb of stage 4 at Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 72

Nairo Quintana leads Movistar teammate Jon Izagirre in the leader's jersey at Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana leads Movistar teammate Jon Izagirre in the leader's jersey at Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 72

Tejay van Garderen finishesd outside the top 10 during stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie

Tejay van Garderen finishesd outside the top 10 during stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 72

Carlos Verona in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Carlos Verona in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 72

Bart De Clercq in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Bart De Clercq in the peloton during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 72

Geraint Thomas at the head of the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Geraint Thomas at the head of the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 72

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 72

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 72

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 72

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 72

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 72

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 72

A rider is interviewed at the start of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

A rider is interviewed at the start of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 72

A Katusha rider on the move early in stage 4 of Tour de Romandie.

A Katusha rider on the move early in stage 4 of Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 72

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.

Scenery from along the route of stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 72

Fumiyuki Beppu drives the pace in the break for Trek-Segafredo

Fumiyuki Beppu drives the pace in the break for Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 72

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 72

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The breakaway from stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 72

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line first but Nairo Quintana gets the after Zakarin is relegated.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line first but Nairo Quintana gets the after Zakarin is relegated.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 72

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line first but Nairo Quintana gets the after Zakarin is relegated.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) crosses the line first but Nairo Quintana gets the after Zakarin is relegated.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie after Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was demoted for changing his line in the sprint to the finish. Zakarin had done almost all of the post-race pleasantries but was stopped short of taking to the podium when the finish result was reversed.

Quintana had been the first to shake the pack of favourites, striking out with around 6.5 kilometres to the finish. A little over a kilometre later, Qiuntana had the defending champion for company. The pair had a slim advantage for much of their journey to the finish line but it proved to be sufficient. Quintana led them over the top of the climb of the Pas de Morgins and into the last kilometre.

Making their way through the twisty finish, it was a case of who cracked first. In the end, it was Quintana that began his sprint with 300 metres to go, taking an initial gap. Zakarin came back at the Colombian in the last 50 metres but drifted significantly to the right as they rounded the final bend, forcing Quintana to sit up. The Colombian gestured his displeasure by throwing up an arm, as Zakarin threw up both of his in celebration.

After already doing a stage-winner’s interview for television, it was announced that Zakarin had been demoted to second place for his move. Quintana was bumped into first, taking the bonus seconds that came with it to put him into the leader’s jersey, 18 seconds ahead of Zakarin in the overall standings.

“I saw the opportunity to attack and I did it and I think both Zakarin and I went forward very well,” said Quintana. “I was feeling really well all throughout the stage and I wanted to try something from a long way out and it worked out.

Of the incident with Zakarin at the finish, Quintana said: “I think he did a movement that as far as the judges are concerned was illegal and I think that movement caused him to be disqualified.”

The chasing group, which contained the current race leader and Qiuntana’s teammate Ion Izagirre, came across the line some 26 seconds back.

How it happened

After two days where the snow played havoc with the organisation, there was no such trouble for the first mountain stage. Stage 2 would bring the riders 170 kilometres from Moudon to the summit finish at Morgins. Izagirre began the day with a slender six-second gap over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).

The day was marked by a six-man break that included Igor Sillin (Katusha), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Fumiyuki Beppu (Tre-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data). The six men had a gap of 24 seconds on the peloton with 18km gone, and that had extended to a maximum of five minutes by the 72km mark.

It was then that the first of the classified climbs began on the second category Sorens, and from there their time out front was numbered. Some strong work from Team Sky brought the gap down to less than a minute as they approached the final two ascents of the day. But things began to unravel for the British squad when Chris Froome suffered a puncture just before the foot of the Les Champs climb. He picked up a wheel from a teammate Mikel Nieve but it was a slow change and Froome had a big gap to close on his own. Losing both Froome and Nieve in one fell swoop, Geraint Thomas was suddenly isolated in the front group.

Just to make Froome’s attempt at bridging back, the action began to pick up in the group of favourites. With the break almost within touching distance, Cannondale teammates Joe Dombrowski and Pierre Rolland made a bid for freedom. With 17 kilometres to go, it looked like Froome might make it back but with FDJ taking up the pace he was soon distanced again and had to resolve himself to losing any chance in the overall classification. The remainder of the general classification favourites were still tucked inside the main group at this point.

After a brief chase, Dombrowski and Rolland made the juncture to the ailing escapees. Rolland soon kicked on with Impey for company briefly but the Frenchman was brought back at the foot of the final climb with 10 kilometres to go. Katusha succeeded FDJ on the front of the peloton with a touch over seven kilometres to go but just a few hundred metres later Quintana launched his attack.

Nobody was able to follow the Colombian initially, but Zakarin bridged across to him with five kilometres remaining. A chase group containing Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and Rolland mounted, while Thomas was distanced. The gap was only a 13 seconds for most of the chase but the pair had 26 seconds by the time they hit the line.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4:28:40
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:26
4Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:34
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:37
14Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
21Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:34
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
26Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:49
27Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:08
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:29
33Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:05
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:51
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:04:27
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
41Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
42Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
45Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:12
46Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:05:47
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
48Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:05
50Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:12
53Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:12
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
55Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
58Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
59Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:22
61Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:09:10
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:29
64Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
65Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
66Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:20
68Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
75Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:29
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
77Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
78Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:08
79Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:15:52
80Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
83Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
84Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
85Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
86Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
88Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
91Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
92Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
93Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
95Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
97Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
98Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:17:30
99Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
100Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
101Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:18
102Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:08
103Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:35
104Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
105Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
106Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
107Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
108Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
110Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
111Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
113Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
118Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
120Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
122Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
129Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
130Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
132Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
134Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
135Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
138Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
140Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
143Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
144Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
145Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:03
147Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:25:00
148Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
149Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
DNFJulián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSRichie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo6

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo6

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge6
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
5Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge8pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling4
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team24pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ12
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
5Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:29:17
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:20
4Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:57
5Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:50
8Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:35
10Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:09:52
11Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:43
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:15:15
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
15Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:19:58
16Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
17Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
18Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
22Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:24:23

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7:02:05
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
3Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
5Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:36
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:37
7Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:42
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:43
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:44
10Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:46
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:47
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:58
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:01
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
17Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:01:07
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:19
19Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:45
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
24Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:58
25Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:02:00
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:04
27Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:07
28Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:33
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:22
34Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:23
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:29
36Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
37Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:42
38Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:28
39Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:04:34
40Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:46
41Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:04:48
42Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:04:49
43Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:55
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:05:00
45Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:50
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:06:14
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:06:20
48Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:38
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:51
52Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:15
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
54Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:07:22
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:24
56Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:25
57Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:29
58Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:31
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:07:32
60Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:16
61Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:09:27
62Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:43
63Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:47
64Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:10:54
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:25
66Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:38
67Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:39
69Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:41
70Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:11:48
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:55
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:59
75Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:30
76Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:10
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:11
78Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:16:16
79Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
80Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:20
81Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:16:21
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
83Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:16:22
84Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:25
85Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:16:30
86Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:16:38
88Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:39
89Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:16:45
90Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:46
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:16:52
92Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:17:49
93Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:17:50
94Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:50
95Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:42
96Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:46
97Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:20:47
98Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:49
99Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:52
100Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:54
102Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:55
103Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:20:57
104Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:20:58
105Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:59
106Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:05
107William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:21:07
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
109Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:21:08
110Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:21:13
111Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:21:15
112Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:16
113Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:21
114Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:21:26
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:21:43
116Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:21:56
117Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:25
118Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:23:05
119Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:24:08
120Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:25
121Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:25:30
122Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:25:43
123Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:52
124Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:25:53
125Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:25:57
126Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:58
127Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:26:01
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:26:03
130Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:26:05
131Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:26:06
132Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:26:07
133Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:26:11
134Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:13
135Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:26:14
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:15
137Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:16
138Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
139Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:26:18
140Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:19
141Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:41
142Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:42
143Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:55
144Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:29:01
146Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:08
147Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:30:18
148Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:30:40
149Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:00

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team45
3Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge35
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha32
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team30
6Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
7Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ23
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida22
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky22
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge20
13Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling19
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
15Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
16Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team17
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team13
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling13
22Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo12
24Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling11
25Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
26Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team10
27Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
29Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth10
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
31Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
33Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha7
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
37Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
39Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ5
40Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
41Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
42Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team4
43Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth4
44Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
45Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
46Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal2
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
3Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling12
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ12
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
9Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth6
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
11Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team3
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
16Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team2
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
18Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
19Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7:02:52
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:32
3Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
4Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:58
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:17
6Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:20
7Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:59
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:08
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:03
10Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:10:07
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:51
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:15:43
13Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:15:51
14Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:59
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:59
16Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:20:00
17Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:05
18Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:25:14
19Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:25:18
20Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:25:27
21Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:55
22Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:29:31

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling Team21:08:14
2Movistar Team0:00:04
3Team Katusha0:00:52
4Bmc Racing Team0:03:13
5Fdj0:04:04
6Lampre - Merida0:04:45
7Tinkoff0:07:28
8Dimension Data0:09:19
9Astana Pro Team0:09:33
10Lotto Soudal0:09:42
11Ag2r La Mondiale0:09:52
12Orica Greenedge0:10:45
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:07
14Iam Cycling0:12:35
15Trek - Segafredo0:15:04
16Etixx - Quick Step0:18:07
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:20:15
18Team Giant - Alpecin0:22:08
19Team Sky0:34:19
20Team Roth0:37:01

