Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie after Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) was demoted for changing his line in the sprint to the finish. Zakarin had done almost all of the post-race pleasantries but was stopped short of taking to the podium when the finish result was reversed.

Quintana had been the first to shake the pack of favourites, striking out with around 6.5 kilometres to the finish. A little over a kilometre later, Qiuntana had the defending champion for company. The pair had a slim advantage for much of their journey to the finish line but it proved to be sufficient. Quintana led them over the top of the climb of the Pas de Morgins and into the last kilometre.

Making their way through the twisty finish, it was a case of who cracked first. In the end, it was Quintana that began his sprint with 300 metres to go, taking an initial gap. Zakarin came back at the Colombian in the last 50 metres but drifted significantly to the right as they rounded the final bend, forcing Quintana to sit up. The Colombian gestured his displeasure by throwing up an arm, as Zakarin threw up both of his in celebration.

After already doing a stage-winner’s interview for television, it was announced that Zakarin had been demoted to second place for his move. Quintana was bumped into first, taking the bonus seconds that came with it to put him into the leader’s jersey, 18 seconds ahead of Zakarin in the overall standings.

“I saw the opportunity to attack and I did it and I think both Zakarin and I went forward very well,” said Quintana. “I was feeling really well all throughout the stage and I wanted to try something from a long way out and it worked out.

Of the incident with Zakarin at the finish, Quintana said: “I think he did a movement that as far as the judges are concerned was illegal and I think that movement caused him to be disqualified.”

The chasing group, which contained the current race leader and Qiuntana’s teammate Ion Izagirre, came across the line some 26 seconds back.

How it happened

After two days where the snow played havoc with the organisation, there was no such trouble for the first mountain stage. Stage 2 would bring the riders 170 kilometres from Moudon to the summit finish at Morgins. Izagirre began the day with a slender six-second gap over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin).

The day was marked by a six-man break that included Igor Sillin (Katusha), Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Fumiyuki Beppu (Tre-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), and Jaco Venter (Dimension Data). The six men had a gap of 24 seconds on the peloton with 18km gone, and that had extended to a maximum of five minutes by the 72km mark.

It was then that the first of the classified climbs began on the second category Sorens, and from there their time out front was numbered. Some strong work from Team Sky brought the gap down to less than a minute as they approached the final two ascents of the day. But things began to unravel for the British squad when Chris Froome suffered a puncture just before the foot of the Les Champs climb. He picked up a wheel from a teammate Mikel Nieve but it was a slow change and Froome had a big gap to close on his own. Losing both Froome and Nieve in one fell swoop, Geraint Thomas was suddenly isolated in the front group.

Just to make Froome’s attempt at bridging back, the action began to pick up in the group of favourites. With the break almost within touching distance, Cannondale teammates Joe Dombrowski and Pierre Rolland made a bid for freedom. With 17 kilometres to go, it looked like Froome might make it back but with FDJ taking up the pace he was soon distanced again and had to resolve himself to losing any chance in the overall classification. The remainder of the general classification favourites were still tucked inside the main group at this point.

After a brief chase, Dombrowski and Rolland made the juncture to the ailing escapees. Rolland soon kicked on with Impey for company briefly but the Frenchman was brought back at the foot of the final climb with 10 kilometres to go. Katusha succeeded FDJ on the front of the peloton with a touch over seven kilometres to go but just a few hundred metres later Quintana launched his attack.

Nobody was able to follow the Colombian initially, but Zakarin bridged across to him with five kilometres remaining. A chase group containing Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) and Rolland mounted, while Thomas was distanced. The gap was only a 13 seconds for most of the chase but the pair had 26 seconds by the time they hit the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4:28:40 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:26 4 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:34 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:37 14 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 21 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:34 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 26 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:49 27 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:08 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:29 33 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:05 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:51 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:27 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 42 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 45 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:12 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:05:47 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 48 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:05 50 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:12 53 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:12 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 58 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 59 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:22 61 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:10 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:29 64 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 65 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:20 68 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 75 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:29 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 78 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:08 79 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:15:52 80 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 83 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 84 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 85 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 86 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 88 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 91 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 92 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 93 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 95 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:17:30 99 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 100 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 101 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:18 102 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:08 103 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:35 104 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 105 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 106 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 107 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 108 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 110 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 111 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 113 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 118 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 120 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 122 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 130 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 132 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 134 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 138 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 140 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 144 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 145 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:03 147 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:25:00 148 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team DNF Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 6

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 6

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 5 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 8 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 24 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 12 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 5 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4:29:17 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:20 4 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:57 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:50 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:35 10 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:52 11 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:43 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:15:15 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:19:58 16 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 17 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 18 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:24:23

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7:02:05 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:18 3 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 5 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:36 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 7 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:42 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:43 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44 10 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:46 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:47 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:58 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:01 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 17 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:19 19 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:45 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 24 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:58 25 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:02:00 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:04 27 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:07 28 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09 29 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:33 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:22 34 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:23 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:29 36 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 37 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:42 38 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:28 39 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:04:34 40 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:46 41 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:48 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:04:49 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:55 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:05:00 45 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:50 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:06:14 47 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:06:20 48 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:38 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:51 52 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:15 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 54 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:07:22 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:24 56 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:25 57 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:29 58 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:31 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:07:32 60 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:16 61 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:27 62 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:43 63 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:47 64 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:10:54 65 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:25 66 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:38 67 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:39 69 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:41 70 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:11:48 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:55 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:59 75 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:30 76 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:10 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:11 78 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:16:16 79 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 80 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:20 81 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:16:21 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:16:22 84 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:25 85 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:16:30 86 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:16:38 88 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:39 89 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:16:45 90 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:46 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:16:52 92 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:17:49 93 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:50 94 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:50 95 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:42 96 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:46 97 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:47 98 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:49 99 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:52 100 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 101 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:54 102 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:55 103 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:20:57 104 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:58 105 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:59 106 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:05 107 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:21:07 108 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 109 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:08 110 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:21:13 111 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:15 112 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:16 113 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:21 114 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:21:26 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:21:43 116 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:21:56 117 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:25 118 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:05 119 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:24:08 120 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:25 121 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:25:30 122 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:43 123 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:52 124 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:25:53 125 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:57 126 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:58 127 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:26:01 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:26:03 130 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:26:05 131 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:26:06 132 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:26:07 133 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:26:11 134 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:26:13 135 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:14 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:15 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:16 138 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 139 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:26:18 140 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:19 141 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:41 142 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:42 143 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:55 144 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:29:01 146 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:08 147 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:18 148 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:30:40 149 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:00

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 45 3 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 35 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 32 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 30 6 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 7 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 23 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 22 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 13 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 15 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 16 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 13 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 22 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 12 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 25 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 26 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 10 27 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 29 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 10 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 31 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 33 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 37 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 39 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 5 40 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 42 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 4 43 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 4 44 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 45 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 46 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 2 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 3 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 12 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 9 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 6 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 11 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 3 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 16 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 2 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 18 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 19 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7:02:52 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:32 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:58 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:17 6 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:20 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:59 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:08 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:03 10 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:10:07 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:51 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:15:43 13 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:15:51 14 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:59 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59 16 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:00 17 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:05 18 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:25:14 19 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:25:18 20 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:27 21 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:55 22 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:31