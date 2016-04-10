Tour de Romandie past winners
Champions 1947-2015
Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2014
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2013
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2010
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Lampre–Farnese Vini
|2009
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
|2008
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2007
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Davitamon–Lotto
|2005
|Santiago Botero (Col) Phonak
|2004
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Phonak
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|2002
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Tacconi Sport
|2001
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè–Valli & Valli
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina–Lotus
|1997
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Mapei–GB
|1996
|Abraham Olano (Esp) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Toni Rominger (Sui) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
|1993
|Pascal Richard (Sui) Ariostea
|1992
|Andy Hampsten (USA) Motorola
|1991
|Toni Rominger (Sui) Toshiba
|1990
|Charly Mottet (Fra) RMO
|1989
|Phil Anderson (Aus) TVM
|1988
|Gerard Veldscholten (Ned) Weinmann-La Suisse
|1987
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans–Vagabond
|1986
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi
|1985
|Jörg Müller (Sui) Skil-Sem
|1984
|Stephen Roche (Irl) La Redoute
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Jostein Wilmann (Nor) Capri Sonne
|1981
|Tommy Prim (Swe) Bianchi
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1979
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1978
|Johan van der Velde (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1977
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1976
|Johan De Muynck (Bel)
|1975
|Francisco Galdos (Esp) Kas-Kaskol
|1974
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gitane
|1973
|Wilfried David (Bel)
|1972
|Bernard Thévenet (Fra) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1971
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1970
|Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
|1969
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1967
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1966
|Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
|1965
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1964
|Rolf Maurer (Sui)
|1963
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1962
|Guido De Rosso (Ita) Molteni
|1961
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1960
|Louis Rostollan (Fra)
|1959
|Kurt Gimmi (Sui)
|1958
|Gilbert Bauvin (Fra)
|1957
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1956
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1955
|René Strehler (Sui)
|1954
|Jean Forestier (Fra)
|1953
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1952
|Wout Wagtmans (Ned)
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1950
|Édouard Fachleitner (Fra)
|1949
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1948
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1947
|Désiré Keteleer (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy