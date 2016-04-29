Trending

Tour de Romandie: Pinot wins time trial in Sion

Quintana retains race lead

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the stage 3 time trial at the Tour de Romandie, once again proving that he has made significant improvements against the clock this season. The Frenchman covered the 15.11km course in 20:21, two seconds faster than runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and nine seconds faster than Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in third.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished the time trial in sixth place, also nine behind Pinot, and held onto his lead in the overall classification. Pinot’s performance bumped him up into second place overall, 23 seconds behind the Colombian, while the previous day’s relegated runner-up Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) slipped into third place, 26 seconds back.

Pinot also put forth a winning time trial at the Criterium International where he went on to secure the overall title.

In Switzerland, the day’s course included a challenging climb at the mid-point followed by a descent to the finish line in Sion.

Dumoulin and Jungels both held the fastest times throughout the day but were overcome by Pinot’s commanding performance.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) also had a strong ride, finishing fourth at nine seconds behind Pinot. The Briton lost a significant amount of time in the overall classification the previous day when he had an untimely flat tire before final 10km climb and he never made it back to the leaders.

Like Pinot, Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) has put together a series of strong time trials this season with a win at Etoile de Besseges, second places at Criterium International and Circuit Cyclist Sarthe, and third at the Vuelta a Andalucia. Although he likely wanted to win at Romandie, he can be happy with fifth place and another good performance among a world-class field.

Quintana may not have won the time trial but he did more than enough to maintain his lead in the overall classification, even extending his gap by five seconds.

Zakarin, who crossed the stage 2 finish line first but was relegated to second for irregular sprinting, started the day in second place overall at 18 seconds behind the Colombian. He had the most to be disappointed about after finishing the time trial in seventh place, 17 seconds behind Pinot, and slipping to third overall, 26 seconds behind Quintana.

The Tour of Romandie will continue with stage 4 on Saturday with a 173.2km race from Conthey to Villars.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:20:21
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:02
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
5Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:09
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:09
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
9Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:22
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:24
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:32
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:33
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:36
17Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:37
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:38
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
20Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:39
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:40
22Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:43
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
24Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:45
25Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
28Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
30Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:51
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
33Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:55
34Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:00:56
35Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:58
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:59
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
38Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:01
41Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:09
44Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
45Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:10
46Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:11
47Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
48Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
49Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
50Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:15
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:16
52Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:20
53Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:21
54Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:21
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:22
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
58Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
59Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
60Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:01:26
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:26
62Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:26
63Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:27
64Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
65Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:29
66Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:31
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
68Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:01:31
69Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:31
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:31
71Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:33
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
73Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:01:33
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:34
76Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:34
77Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:34
78Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:37
79Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:38
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:39
81Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:39
82Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:41
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:41
84Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
85Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:01:47
86Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:48
87Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:48
88Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:48
89Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:01:49
90Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:49
91Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:50
92Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:50
93Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:50
94Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:52
95Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:55
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:57
97Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
98Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:58
99Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:01
101Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
102Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:05
103Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:06
104Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
105Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:02:09
106Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:09
107Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:02:10
108Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
109Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:02:16
110Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
111Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:19
112Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:19
113Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:02:19
114Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
115Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:24
116Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:02:25
117Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
118Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:02:27
119Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:28
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:29
121Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:31
122Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:02:33
123Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:02:33
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:35
125Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:02:36
126Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:41
128Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:02:42
129Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:02:46
130Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:52
131Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:53
132Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:55
133Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:02:59
134Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:03:02
135Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:03:05
136Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:03:05
137Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:05
138Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:07
139Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:08
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:13
141Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:03:14
142Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:03:14
143Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:03:15
144Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:03:16
145Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:28
146Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:30
147Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:42
148Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:44
149Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:48

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ30pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step22
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky19
5Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling17
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha13
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team11
9Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ9
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team7
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin4
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
15Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:30
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:30
3Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:52
4Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
5Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:03
7Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:08
8Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
9Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:26
11Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:40
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:41
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:42
14Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:57
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:01
17Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:20
18Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:02:24
19Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:02:25
20Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:02:33
21Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:59
22Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:03:06

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7:22:35
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
4Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:50
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:06
7Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:11
8Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:23
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:25
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:44
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:48
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
16Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:09
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:15
19Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:28
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:15
24Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
25Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:19
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:21
27Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:23
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
29Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:45
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:53
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
33Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:04:37
34Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:44
35Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:05:02
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:11
37Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:05:21
38Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
39Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:05:44
40Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
41Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:48
42Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:00
43Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:21
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:06:39
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:07:31
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:07:39
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:44
48Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:50
49Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:08:00
50Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:03
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:15
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:17
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:36
54Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:42
55Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:08:57
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:17
58Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:44
59Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:51
60Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:59
61Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:22
62Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:38
63Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:56
64Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:12:14
65Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:12:23
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:44
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:45
68Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:13:05
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:13:11
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:24
71Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:31
72Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:33
73Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:09
74Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:24
75Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:57
76Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:16:37
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:46
78Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:02
79Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:17:21
80Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:17:37
81Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:17:50
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:17:52
83Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:54
84Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:18:17
85Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:18
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:18:23
88Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:25
89Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:32
90Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:42
91Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:19:02
92Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:19:58
94Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:20:18
95Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:21:21
96Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:47
97Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:51
98Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:58
99Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:22:10
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:22
101Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:23
102Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:29
103Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:31
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:22:33
105Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:22:48
106Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:52
107Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:22:54
108William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:22:56
109Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:04
110Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:12
111Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:25
112Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:38
113Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:46
114Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:51
115Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:05
116Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:24:23
117Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:24:47
118Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:17
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:26:12
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:39
121Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:26:48
122Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:27:00
123Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:14
124Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:27:28
125Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:27:46
126Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:27:47
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:27:55
128Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:28:00
129Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:07
131Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:28:11
132Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:21
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:23
134Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:28:25
135Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:51
136Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:29:03
137Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:29:04
138Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:29:09
139Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:29:10
140Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:29:13
141Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:29:33
142Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:31:01
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:07
144Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:38
145Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:54
146Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:28
147Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:32:51
148Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
149Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:34:34

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team56pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ53
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin50
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team45
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha45
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge35
8Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
9Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida22
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step22
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky22
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge20
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
15Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling19
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky19
17Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team17
19Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling17
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
22Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team13
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling13
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo12
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling11
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team10
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
32Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
33Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth10
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
35Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ9
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
37Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha7
38Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ7
39Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team7
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
44Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5
46Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
48Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team4
49Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin4
50Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth4
51Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team26pts
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
3Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling12
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ12
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
9Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth6
10Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
11Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team3
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
16Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team2
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
18Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
19Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
21Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1

Young rider classificaiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7:24:50
2Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:02
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:13
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:00
5Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
6Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:30
7Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:33
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:04:06
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:35
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:23
11Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:09:59
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:15:22
13Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:10
14Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:16:47
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:32
16Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:57
17Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:21:31
18Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:25:45
19Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:26:10
20Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:26:55
21Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:18
22Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:30:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team22:10:36
2Team Katusha0:01:19
3Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
4Fdj0:03:33
5Bmc Racing Team0:03:53
6Lampre - Merida0:06:59
7Tinkoff0:08:45
8Orica Greenedge0:11:37
9Astana Pro Team0:11:38
10Lotto Soudal0:11:59
11Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:24
12Iam Cycling0:12:36
13Dimension Data0:12:50
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:46
15Trek - Segafredo0:17:05
16Etixx - Quick Step0:19:57
17Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:21:34
18Team Giant - Alpecin0:22:20
19Team Sky0:35:30
20Team Roth0:41:56

