Image 1 of 39 Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 39 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 39 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 39 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Tom Dumoulin was aiming for the win today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Best young rider Davide Formolo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Ilnur Zakarin grimaces in the KOM jersey during the TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Tosh van der Sande enjoys a laugh mid-TT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 USA champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Dutch champ Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 39 Romain Barder (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the leader's jersey at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 39 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) victory in time trial at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 39 Quintana wears the yellow jersey for a second day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Quintana retains his lead at the Tour de Romandie after time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the young rider classification at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Damien Howson (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the young rider classification at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Ion Izagirre (Movistar) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Ion Izagirre in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tops the time trial podium at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 39 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 39 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) wins time trial at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the stage 3 time trial at the Tour de Romandie, once again proving that he has made significant improvements against the clock this season. The Frenchman covered the 15.11km course in 20:21, two seconds faster than runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and nine seconds faster than Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in third.

Related Articles Tour de Romandie stage 3 highlights - Video

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished the time trial in sixth place, also nine behind Pinot, and held onto his lead in the overall classification. Pinot’s performance bumped him up into second place overall, 23 seconds behind the Colombian, while the previous day’s relegated runner-up Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) slipped into third place, 26 seconds back.

Pinot also put forth a winning time trial at the Criterium International where he went on to secure the overall title.

In Switzerland, the day’s course included a challenging climb at the mid-point followed by a descent to the finish line in Sion.

Dumoulin and Jungels both held the fastest times throughout the day but were overcome by Pinot’s commanding performance.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) also had a strong ride, finishing fourth at nine seconds behind Pinot. The Briton lost a significant amount of time in the overall classification the previous day when he had an untimely flat tire before final 10km climb and he never made it back to the leaders.

Like Pinot, Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) has put together a series of strong time trials this season with a win at Etoile de Besseges, second places at Criterium International and Circuit Cyclist Sarthe, and third at the Vuelta a Andalucia. Although he likely wanted to win at Romandie, he can be happy with fifth place and another good performance among a world-class field.

Quintana may not have won the time trial but he did more than enough to maintain his lead in the overall classification, even extending his gap by five seconds.

Zakarin, who crossed the stage 2 finish line first but was relegated to second for irregular sprinting, started the day in second place overall at 18 seconds behind the Colombian. He had the most to be disappointed about after finishing the time trial in seventh place, 17 seconds behind Pinot, and slipping to third overall, 26 seconds behind Quintana.

The Tour of Romandie will continue with stage 4 on Saturday with a 173.2km race from Conthey to Villars.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:20:21 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:02 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 5 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:09 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:09 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:17 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:22 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:24 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:32 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:33 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:36 17 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:37 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:38 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 20 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:39 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 22 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:43 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 24 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:45 25 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 28 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 30 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:51 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:53 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 33 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:55 34 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:00:56 35 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:58 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:59 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 38 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:01 41 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:09 44 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 45 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:10 46 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:11 47 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 48 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 49 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 50 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:15 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:16 52 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:20 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:21 54 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:21 55 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:22 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:23 58 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 59 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 60 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:26 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:26 62 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:26 63 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:27 64 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 65 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:29 66 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:31 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:31 68 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:01:31 69 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:31 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:31 71 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:33 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 73 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:01:33 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:34 76 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:34 77 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:34 78 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:37 79 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:38 80 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:39 81 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:39 82 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:41 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 84 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 85 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:01:47 86 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:48 87 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:48 88 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:48 89 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:01:49 90 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:49 91 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:50 92 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:50 93 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:50 94 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:52 95 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:55 96 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:01:57 97 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 98 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:58 99 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:01 101 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 102 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:05 103 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:06 104 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 105 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:09 106 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:09 107 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:02:10 108 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 109 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:02:16 110 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 111 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:19 112 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:19 113 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:02:19 114 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 115 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:24 116 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:02:25 117 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 118 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:02:27 119 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:28 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:29 121 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:31 122 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:33 123 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:33 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:35 125 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:02:36 126 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:41 128 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:42 129 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:02:46 130 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:52 131 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:53 132 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:55 133 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:02:59 134 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:02 135 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:05 136 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:03:05 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:05 138 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:07 139 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:08 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:13 141 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:14 142 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:14 143 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:03:15 144 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:16 145 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:28 146 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:30 147 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:42 148 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:44 149 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:48

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 30 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 5 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 17 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 13 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 9 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 7 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 15 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:30 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:30 3 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:52 4 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 5 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:03 7 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:08 8 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 9 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:26 11 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:40 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:41 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:42 14 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:57 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:01 17 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:20 18 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:24 19 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:25 20 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:33 21 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:59 22 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:06

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7:22:35 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 4 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:50 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:06 7 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:11 8 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:23 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:25 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:44 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:48 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 16 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:09 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:15 19 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:28 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:15 24 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 25 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:19 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:21 27 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:23 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 29 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:45 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:53 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:02 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 33 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:04:37 34 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:44 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:05:02 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:11 37 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:05:21 38 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44 40 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:48 42 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:00 43 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:21 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:06:39 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:07:31 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:07:39 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:44 48 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:50 49 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:08:00 50 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:03 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:15 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:17 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:36 54 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:42 55 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:08:57 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:17 58 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:44 59 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:51 60 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 61 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:22 62 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:38 63 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:56 64 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:12:14 65 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:12:23 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:44 67 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:45 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:05 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:13:11 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:24 71 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:31 72 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:33 73 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:09 74 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:24 75 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:57 76 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:16:37 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:46 78 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:02 79 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:17:21 80 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:17:37 81 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:50 82 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:17:52 83 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:54 84 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:18:17 85 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:18 87 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:18:23 88 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:25 89 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:32 90 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:42 91 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:19:02 92 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:19:58 94 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:20:18 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:21:21 96 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:47 97 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:51 98 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:58 99 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:22:10 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:22 101 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:23 102 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:29 103 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:31 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:22:33 105 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:22:48 106 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:52 107 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:22:54 108 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:22:56 109 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:04 110 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:12 111 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:25 112 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:38 113 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:46 114 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:51 115 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:05 116 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:24:23 117 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:24:47 118 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:17 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:12 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:39 121 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:26:48 122 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:00 123 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:14 124 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:27:28 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:27:46 126 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:27:47 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:27:55 128 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:28:00 129 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:07 131 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:28:11 132 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:21 133 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:23 134 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:28:25 135 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:51 136 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:03 137 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:29:04 138 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:29:09 139 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:29:10 140 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:29:13 141 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:29:33 142 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:31:01 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:07 144 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:38 145 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:54 146 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:28 147 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:32:51 148 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 149 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:34:34

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 56 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 53 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 45 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 45 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 35 8 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 9 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 22 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 15 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 19 17 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 19 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 17 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 22 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 13 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 12 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 10 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 32 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 33 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 10 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 9 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 37 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 38 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 7 39 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 7 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 44 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5 46 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 48 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 4 49 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 50 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 4 51 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 26 pts 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 3 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 12 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 9 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 6 10 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 11 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 3 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 16 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 2 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 18 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 19 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 21 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider classificaiton # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7:24:50 2 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:13 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:00 5 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 6 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:30 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:33 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:04:06 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:35 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:23 11 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:15:22 13 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:10 14 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:16:47 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:32 16 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:57 17 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:31 18 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:45 19 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:26:10 20 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:26:55 21 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:18 22 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:30:36