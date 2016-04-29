Tour de Romandie: Pinot wins time trial in Sion
Quintana retains race lead
Stage 3: Sion - Sion (ITT)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) won the stage 3 time trial at the Tour de Romandie, once again proving that he has made significant improvements against the clock this season. The Frenchman covered the 15.11km course in 20:21, two seconds faster than runner-up Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and nine seconds faster than Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in third.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished the time trial in sixth place, also nine behind Pinot, and held onto his lead in the overall classification. Pinot’s performance bumped him up into second place overall, 23 seconds behind the Colombian, while the previous day’s relegated runner-up Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) slipped into third place, 26 seconds back.
Pinot also put forth a winning time trial at the Criterium International where he went on to secure the overall title.
In Switzerland, the day’s course included a challenging climb at the mid-point followed by a descent to the finish line in Sion.
Dumoulin and Jungels both held the fastest times throughout the day but were overcome by Pinot’s commanding performance.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) also had a strong ride, finishing fourth at nine seconds behind Pinot. The Briton lost a significant amount of time in the overall classification the previous day when he had an untimely flat tire before final 10km climb and he never made it back to the leaders.
Like Pinot, Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) has put together a series of strong time trials this season with a win at Etoile de Besseges, second places at Criterium International and Circuit Cyclist Sarthe, and third at the Vuelta a Andalucia. Although he likely wanted to win at Romandie, he can be happy with fifth place and another good performance among a world-class field.
Quintana may not have won the time trial but he did more than enough to maintain his lead in the overall classification, even extending his gap by five seconds.
Zakarin, who crossed the stage 2 finish line first but was relegated to second for irregular sprinting, started the day in second place overall at 18 seconds behind the Colombian. He had the most to be disappointed about after finishing the time trial in seventh place, 17 seconds behind Pinot, and slipping to third overall, 26 seconds behind Quintana.
The Tour of Romandie will continue with stage 4 on Saturday with a 173.2km race from Conthey to Villars.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:21
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|5
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:22
|10
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:32
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:33
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:36
|17
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|20
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:39
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|22
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:45
|25
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|28
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|30
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|33
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|34
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|35
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|38
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|41
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|44
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|45
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:10
|46
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|47
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|48
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|49
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|50
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:16
|52
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:20
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:21
|54
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|55
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:22
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|58
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|59
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|60
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:26
|61
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|62
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:26
|63
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:27
|64
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|65
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:29
|66
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:31
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|68
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:31
|69
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:31
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:33
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|73
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:33
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|76
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|77
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:34
|78
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|79
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:39
|81
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:39
|82
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|84
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|85
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:01:47
|86
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|87
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:48
|88
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:48
|89
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:01:49
|90
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:49
|91
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|92
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|93
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:52
|95
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:57
|97
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|98
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:58
|99
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:01
|101
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|102
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:05
|103
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|104
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|105
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:09
|106
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:09
|107
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:10
|108
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|109
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:02:16
|110
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|111
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:19
|112
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:19
|113
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:02:19
|114
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|115
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|116
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:02:25
|117
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|118
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:02:27
|119
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:28
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:29
|121
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:31
|122
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:33
|123
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:33
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:35
|125
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|126
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|128
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|129
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:02:46
|130
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|131
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:53
|132
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:55
|133
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:02:59
|134
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:02
|135
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|136
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:05
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:05
|138
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:07
|139
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:08
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:13
|141
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:14
|142
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:14
|143
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:03:15
|144
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:16
|145
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|146
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:30
|147
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:42
|148
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:44
|149
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|30
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|5
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|9
|10
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|7
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|15
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:30
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|3
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:52
|4
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|5
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:03
|7
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:08
|8
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|9
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:26
|11
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:40
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:41
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:42
|14
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:57
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:01
|17
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:20
|18
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:24
|19
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:25
|20
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:33
|21
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:59
|22
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|7:22:35
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|4
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:06
|7
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:11
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:23
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:25
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|16
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:09
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:15
|19
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:15
|24
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|25
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:19
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:21
|27
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:23
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|29
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:45
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:53
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:02
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|33
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:04:37
|34
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:44
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:05:02
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|37
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:05:21
|38
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|39
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:44
|40
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:48
|42
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:00
|43
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:21
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:06:39
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:31
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:39
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:44
|48
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:50
|49
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:08:00
|50
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:03
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:15
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:17
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:36
|54
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:42
|55
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:57
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:17
|58
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:44
|59
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:51
|60
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:59
|61
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:22
|62
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:38
|63
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:56
|64
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:14
|65
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:12:23
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:44
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:45
|68
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:05
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:11
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:24
|71
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:31
|72
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:33
|73
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:09
|74
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:24
|75
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:57
|76
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:37
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:46
|78
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:02
|79
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:21
|80
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:37
|81
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:50
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:52
|83
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:54
|84
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:17
|85
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:18
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:18:23
|88
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:25
|89
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:32
|90
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:42
|91
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:19:02
|92
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:19:58
|94
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:20:18
|95
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:21:21
|96
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:47
|97
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:51
|98
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:58
|99
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:22:10
|100
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:22
|101
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:23
|102
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:29
|103
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:31
|104
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:33
|105
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:48
|106
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:52
|107
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:22:54
|108
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:56
|109
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:04
|110
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:12
|111
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:25
|112
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:38
|113
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:46
|114
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:51
|115
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:05
|116
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:24:23
|117
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:47
|118
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:17
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:12
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:39
|121
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:48
|122
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:00
|123
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:14
|124
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:28
|125
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:27:46
|126
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:47
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:55
|128
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:00
|129
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:07
|131
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:28:11
|132
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:21
|133
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:23
|134
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:28:25
|135
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:51
|136
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:03
|137
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:29:04
|138
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:29:09
|139
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:29:10
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:29:13
|141
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:29:33
|142
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:31:01
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:07
|144
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:38
|145
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:54
|146
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:28
|147
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:32:51
|148
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|149
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:34:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|53
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|6
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|8
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|9
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|22
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|22
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|15
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|17
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|19
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|20
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|22
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|13
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|10
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|32
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|33
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|9
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|37
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|38
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|7
|39
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|7
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|44
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|45
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|46
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|48
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|50
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|51
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|3
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|12
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|9
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|11
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|16
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|19
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7:24:50
|2
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:00
|5
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|6
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:30
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:33
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:06
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:35
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:23
|11
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:59
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:22
|13
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:10
|14
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:16:47
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:32
|16
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:57
|17
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:31
|18
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:45
|19
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:26:10
|20
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:26:55
|21
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:18
|22
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|22:10:36
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:19
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|4
|Fdj
|0:03:33
|5
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:03:53
|6
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:59
|7
|Tinkoff
|0:08:45
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|0:11:37
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:38
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:59
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:24
|12
|Iam Cycling
|0:12:36
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:12:50
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:46
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17:05
|16
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:19:57
|17
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:21:34
|18
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:22:20
|19
|Team Sky
|0:35:30
|20
|Team Roth
|0:41:56
