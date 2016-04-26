Trending

Izagirre wins prologue at Tour de Romandie

Dumoulin second, Kwiatkowski third

Image 1 of 130

Jon Izagirre on his way to winning the Romandie prologue

Jon Izagirre on his way to winning the Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 130

Nico Brüngger (Team Roth)

Nico Brüngger (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 130

Tom Bohli (BMC)

Tom Bohli (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 130

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) powers to third place

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) powers to third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 130

Gaetan Bille (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Gaetan Bille (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 130

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) riding to 8th

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) riding to 8th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 130

Valentin Baillifard (Team Roth)

Valentin Baillifard (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 130

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 130

Diego Rosa (Astana)

Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 130

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) is looking to do a good GC

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) is looking to do a good GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 130

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 130

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 130

Swiss fans line the roadside

Swiss fans line the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 130

Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Trek-Segafredo)

Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 130

Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 130

Georg Preidler (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Georg Preidler (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 130

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Dimension Data)

Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 130

Martijn Keizer (LottoNl-Jumbo) rides to tenth

Martijn Keizer (LottoNl-Jumbo) rides to tenth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 130

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 130

Louis Meintjes ( Lampre - Merida)

Louis Meintjes ( Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 130

Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)

Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 130

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 130

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 130

Dylan Page (Team Roth)

Dylan Page (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 130

Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data)

Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 130

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 130

Martin Kohler (Team Roth)

Martin Kohler (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 130

Cam Meyer (Dimension Data)

Cam Meyer (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 130

Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida)

Matej Mohoric (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 130

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 130

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 130

Nathan Brown (Cannondale)

Nathan Brown (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 130

Matthias Krizek (Team Roth)

Matthias Krizek (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 130

Ivan Rovny went with a cap during the TT

Ivan Rovny went with a cap during the TT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 130

SA champion Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

SA champion Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 130

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 130

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 130

USA champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)

USA champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 130

Nico Brüngger (Team Roth)

Nico Brüngger (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 130

Alex Peters (Team Sky)

Alex Peters (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 130

Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 130

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 130

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale)

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 130

Jaco Venter (Dimension Data)

Jaco Venter (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 130

Roland Thalmann (Team Roth)

Roland Thalmann (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 130

Ion Izagirre also claimed the green jersey

Ion Izagirre also claimed the green jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 130

Andrea Pasqualon (Team Roth)

Andrea Pasqualon (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 130

Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 130

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 130

Oliver Zaugg (IAM Cycling)

Oliver Zaugg (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 130

Bruno Pires (Team Roth)

Bruno Pires (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 130

Guillaume Martin (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Guillaume Martin (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 130

Winner Anacona Gomez (Movistar Team)

Winner Anacona Gomez (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 130

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 130

Valentin Baillifard (Team Roth)

Valentin Baillifard (Team Roth)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 130

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 130

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 130

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team)

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 130

Michael Albasini at the Tour de Romandie prologue

Michael Albasini at the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 130

Steve Morabito (FDJ) during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Steve Morabito (FDJ) during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 130

Maxime Monfort during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Maxime Monfort during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 130

ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) during the Tour de Romandie prologue

ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale) during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 130

Samuel Dumoulin in action during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Samuel Dumoulin in action during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 130

IAM Cycling's Jerome Coppel during the Tour de Romandie prologue

IAM Cycling's Jerome Coppel during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 130

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling) during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 130

Nairo Quintana finished 18th in the Romandie prologue

Nairo Quintana finished 18th in the Romandie prologue
Image 67 of 130

Dimension Data's Cameron Meyer out of the saddle during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Dimension Data's Cameron Meyer out of the saddle during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 130

Samuel Dumoulin in action during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Samuel Dumoulin in action during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 130

Rein Taaramae during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Rein Taaramae during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 130

Louis Vervaeke in pink following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie

Louis Vervaeke in pink following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 130

Louis Vervaeke in white following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie

Louis Vervaeke in white following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 130

Louis Vervaeke in white following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie

Louis Vervaeke in white following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 130

Louis Vervaeke in white following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie

Louis Vervaeke in white following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 130

Louis Vervaeke in pink following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie

Louis Vervaeke in pink following the prologue at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 130

Wilco Kelderman in action during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Wilco Kelderman in action during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 130

Wilco Kelderman gets out of the saddle during the Tour de Romandie prologue

Wilco Kelderman gets out of the saddle during the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 130

Thibaut Pinot of team FDJ competes in the 3.95km prologue of the 70th Tour de Romandie

Thibaut Pinot of team FDJ competes in the 3.95km prologue of the 70th Tour de Romandie
Image 78 of 130

Michael Albasini of team Orica-Greenedge competes in the 3.95km prologue of the 70th Tour de Romandie

Michael Albasini of team Orica-Greenedge competes in the 3.95km prologue of the 70th Tour de Romandie
Image 79 of 130

Tom Dumoulin finished second in the Romandie prologue

Tom Dumoulin finished second in the Romandie prologue
Image 80 of 130

Simon Spilak (Katusha team) competes in the 3.95km prologue of the 70th Tour de Romandie

Simon Spilak (Katusha team) competes in the 3.95km prologue of the 70th Tour de Romandie
Image 81 of 130

Chris Froome finished 26 seconds down in the Tour de Romandie prologue

Chris Froome finished 26 seconds down in the Tour de Romandie prologue
Image 82 of 130

Jon Izagirre on the prologue podium at Tour de Romandie

Jon Izagirre on the prologue podium at Tour de Romandie
Image 83 of 130

Jon Izagirre (Movistar) in yellow after the Romandie prologue

Jon Izagirre (Movistar) in yellow after the Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 130

Chris Froome rode against the cold, wet conditions during the Romandie prologue.

Chris Froome rode against the cold, wet conditions during the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 130

Richie Porte (BMC) during the Tour de Romandie prologue.

Richie Porte (BMC) during the Tour de Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 130

Richie Porte (BMC) during the Tour de Romandie prologue.

Richie Porte (BMC) during the Tour de Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 130

Richie Porte (BMC) shows the effort during the Tour de Romandie prologue.

Richie Porte (BMC) shows the effort during the Tour de Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 130

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the Tour de Romandie prologue.

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the Tour de Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 130

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the Tour de Romandie prologue.

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) in the Tour de Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 130

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 45th in the Tour de Romandie prologue.

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 45th in the Tour de Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 130

Snowflakes fall while Nairo Quintana rides the Tour de Romandie prologue

Snowflakes fall while Nairo Quintana rides the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 130

Nairo Quintana rides the Tour de Romandie prologue

Nairo Quintana rides the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 130

Geraint Thomas finished fourth in the Romandie prologue.

Geraint Thomas finished fourth in the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 130

Tom Dumoulin en route to second in the Romandie prologue

Tom Dumoulin en route to second in the Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 130

Jon Izagirre on the podium after winning the Romandie prologue.

Jon Izagirre on the podium after winning the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 130

Jon Izagirre on his way to winning the Romandie prologue

Jon Izagirre on his way to winning the Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 130

Marcel Kittel during the Romandie prologue.

Marcel Kittel during the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 130

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished ninth in the Romandie prologue.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished ninth in the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 130

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished ninth in the Romandie prologue.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished ninth in the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 130

Marcel Kittel during the Romandie prologue.

Marcel Kittel during the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 130

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was second in the Romandie prologue time trial

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was second in the Romandie prologue time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 130

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was second in the Romandie prologue time trial

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was second in the Romandie prologue time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 130

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was second in the Romandie prologue time trial

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) was second in the Romandie prologue time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 130

Jon Izagirre on the podium after winning the Romandie prologue.

Jon Izagirre on the podium after winning the Romandie prologue.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 130

Jon Izagirre in yellow after the Tour de Romandie prologue

Jon Izagirre in yellow after the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 130

Jon Izagirre in yellow after the Tour de Romandie prologue

Jon Izagirre in yellow after the Tour de Romandie prologue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 130

IAM Cycling's Marcel Wyss

IAM Cycling's Marcel Wyss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 130

Mickael Cherel (AG2R)

Mickael Cherel (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 130

Giant-Alpecin's Chad Haga

Giant-Alpecin's Chad Haga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 130

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 130

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 130

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 130

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 130

US champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)

US champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 130

Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Romain Bardet (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 130

Tinkoff's Yuri Trofimov

Tinkoff's Yuri Trofimov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 130

BMC Racing's Richie Porte and Danilo Wyss before the start

BMC Racing's Richie Porte and Danilo Wyss before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 130

BMC Racing's Richie Porte and Danilo Wyss before the start

BMC Racing's Richie Porte and Danilo Wyss before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 130

BMC Racing's Richie Porte and Danilo Wyss before the start

BMC Racing's Richie Porte and Danilo Wyss before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 130

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 130

Patrick Gretsch (AG2R)

Patrick Gretsch (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 130

Peter Velits (BMC)

Peter Velits (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 130

Peter Velits (BMC)

Peter Velits (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 130

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 130

Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)

Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 130

IAM Cycling

IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 130

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 130

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 130

Amael Moinard (BMC)

Amael Moinard (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 130

BMC Racing's Danilo Wyss

BMC Racing's Danilo Wyss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar’s Ion Izagirre claimed the first leader’s jersey of the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday after winning the prologue time trial by six seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and seven seconds over the Team Sky duo of Michal Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas, who finished third and fourth.

Izagirre covered the 3.95km course in La Chaux-de-Fonds with a time of 5:03, creating a six-second buffer over Dumoulin, who eeked out the runner-up spot just ahead of the Sky teammates.

"I knew my condition was still great after the classics and this result is a happy confirmation of that,” Izagirre said. “We checked the course at noon today and I really liked it, with that short, sharp climb followed by the technical descent, through the small houses before the finish. It all turned out well and we're so happy to get this win.”

The opening day’s urban prologue course was fast and technical. At times it looked more like a criterium course than a time trial, with high speeds in the opening and closing sections driving the times. Sporadic wet weather, including occasional snow flurries, added to the challenge.

Although the parcours for the day had riders choosing between their normal road set ups and their time trial machines, Izagirre said the earlier performance by his brother Gorka, who finished fifth on the day, convinced him to go with his aero bike.

Wednesday's stage 1 route takes riders over 166.9km from La Chaux-de-Fonds to Moudon.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:33
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:07
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:09
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:11
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:13
13Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
15Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:16
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:19
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:20
32Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
33Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
36Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:22
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:23
38Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
44Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
46Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
50Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:25
53Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
57Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
59Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
60Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
61Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
63Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
64Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:27
65Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
67Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
68Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
69Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:28
70Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
71Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
72Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:29
73Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
74Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:00:30
75Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
77Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
78Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
79Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
81Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
82Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
83Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
84Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:00:32
85Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:33
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
87Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
88Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
89Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
90Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
91Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
95Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
99Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
101Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
102Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:00:38
103Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
105Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
107William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
108Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:39
110Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
111Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
112Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
114Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:40
115Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
116Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
117Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:41
118Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:00:42
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
120Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
121Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
122Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:44
123Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
126Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:45
127Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
128Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:46
129Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
130Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
131Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
132Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:00:48
133Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:51
137Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
138Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
139Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:00:52
141Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
142Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
143Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
145Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:53
147Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
148Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
149Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
150Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:55
152Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
153Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:56
154Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:00:57
155Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
156Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:05
158Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:12
159Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:16
160Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

