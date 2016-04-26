Izagirre wins prologue at Tour de Romandie
Dumoulin second, Kwiatkowski third
Prologue: La Chaux-de-Fonds - La Chaux-de-Fonds
Movistar’s Ion Izagirre claimed the first leader’s jersey of the Tour de Romandie on Tuesday after winning the prologue time trial by six seconds over Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) and seven seconds over the Team Sky duo of Michal Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas, who finished third and fourth.
Izagirre covered the 3.95km course in La Chaux-de-Fonds with a time of 5:03, creating a six-second buffer over Dumoulin, who eeked out the runner-up spot just ahead of the Sky teammates.
"I knew my condition was still great after the classics and this result is a happy confirmation of that,” Izagirre said. “We checked the course at noon today and I really liked it, with that short, sharp climb followed by the technical descent, through the small houses before the finish. It all turned out well and we're so happy to get this win.”
The opening day’s urban prologue course was fast and technical. At times it looked more like a criterium course than a time trial, with high speeds in the opening and closing sections driving the times. Sporadic wet weather, including occasional snow flurries, added to the challenge.
Although the parcours for the day had riders choosing between their normal road set ups and their time trial machines, Izagirre said the earlier performance by his brother Gorka, who finished fifth on the day, convinced him to go with his aero bike.
Wednesday's stage 1 route takes riders over 166.9km from La Chaux-de-Fonds to Moudon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|13
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|15
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:20
|32
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|36
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:22
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|38
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|44
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|46
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|53
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|59
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|65
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:28
|70
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|72
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|73
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|74
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|75
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|77
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|79
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|82
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|84
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|85
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:33
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|87
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|88
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|89
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|95
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|102
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:38
|103
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:39
|110
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|111
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|112
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|114
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:40
|115
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|118
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:42
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|120
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|121
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|122
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|123
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:45
|127
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|129
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|131
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|132
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:48
|133
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|135
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|137
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|138
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:00:52
|141
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|143
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|145
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:53
|147
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:54
|150
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:55
|152
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|153
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|154
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:57
|155
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|156
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|157
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:05
|158
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|159
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|160
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
