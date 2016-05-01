Tour de Romandie stage 5 highlights - Video

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) congratulates Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on winning the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed a thrilling win on the final stage of the Tour de Romandie in Geneva, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed final overall victory after finishing safely in the main peloton.

Quintana looked to have done enough to hold his yellow jersey when he broke even with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on Saturday’s queen stage, and so it proved, but the final leg was not shot on entertainment.

Buoyed by his stage win in Villars the previously afternoon, Chris Froome (Sky) continued his strong finish to this Tour de Romandie by entering the day’s early 10-man break, which ultimately proved the springboard for the day’s winning move, as Albasini, Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) forged clear in the finale.

That quarter was almost caught out by the late surge of chaser Tom Bohli (BMC) in the final kilometre, but Albasini was able to recover and come past to take the stage win, with the peloton just behind.