Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) surprised himself with a victory at the Tour de Romandie when he won the stage 1 bunch sprint in Moudon. The German sprinter partially attributed his victory to the shortened stage, which cut out the first big climb of the day due to snowfall at the top.

Kittel won the dash to the line ahead of Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge).

“This is a special win because it [Tour of Romandie] is not a good one for me as a sprinter,” Kittel said at the finish line. “I came here to work on my condition and to try on the difficult days like today. It was in my favour that the first climb at the beginning was not in the race, but anyway, I just tried to hang on and fight, and got good support from the team. In the end, it was a very nice victory.”

With no changes to the top three in GC, Ion Izagirre (Movistar) kept his lead for another day ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by six seconds and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by seven seconds.

Stage 1 at the Tour de Romandie was expected to be the first test for the peloton. The day was originally intended to start with climbing straight out of the gates, but race organisers were forced to shorten the route because of snow fall on the Col d’Etroits, the day’s first and most significant ascent planned for the parcours.

The stage instead started in Mathod, reducing the length from 167km to 109km and leaving the day with only three Cat. 3 climbs: Arrissoules, Surpierre and between Vauderrens and Romont. After the last climb, the field raced predominantly downhill for the final 10km toward the finish where there was a short uphill drag to the line.

With 30km to go, solo breakaway rider Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) held a lead of two minutes over a pair of chasers: Nico Brüngger (Team Roth), Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The peloton, mainly led by a combination of Movistar and Orica-GreenEdge over the final ascents, remained some four minutes back.

Movistar picked up the two chasers Brungger and Minnaard on the final climb, but Armee powered on holding a two-minute lead as he crested the top and began the technical, narrow descent.

The lead wasn't enough and the peloton reeled in Armee on the fast descent toward the finish, where Etixx-QuickStep took over at the front of the field to set up for the bunch kick.

One rider set the sprint off early but he faded as Kittel and Bonifazio were just beginning to wind up their sprints with 150 metres to go. It was a close sprint but Kittel took the win.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:27:46 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 14 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 17 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 20 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 24 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 27 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 29 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 35 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 37 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 40 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 43 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 44 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 49 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 55 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 57 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 60 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 63 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 73 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 75 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 76 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 78 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 80 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 81 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 84 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 85 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 91 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 92 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 93 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 96 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 98 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 100 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 101 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 104 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 105 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 106 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 108 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 110 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 111 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 112 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 113 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 114 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 115 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 117 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 119 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 123 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 124 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 125 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 126 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 129 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 132 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 133 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 134 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 137 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 138 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 139 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 140 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 141 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 142 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 143 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 144 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 145 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 146 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 147 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 149 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 150 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 151 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 152 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 153 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 154 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 155 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 157 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky DNF Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Victor Campenaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - Lecens, 54.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 3 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6

Sprint 2 - Sivinex, 86.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 4 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 4 14 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain 1 - Arrissoules, 22km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 3 3 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Surpierre, 47.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 3 3 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Vauderens, 71.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 3 3 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 2 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:33:30 2 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 17 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:17 18 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:04:54 19 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 22 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 23 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:35

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:33:19 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:06 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:07 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:08 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:09 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:12 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 11 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:00:13 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:16 17 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 21 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:19 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 30 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 33 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:22 34 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:23 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:24 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 43 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 48 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 49 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 50 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:00:26 54 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 58 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:27 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 60 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:28 63 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 65 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:29 66 Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:30 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 70 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 72 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 73 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha 0:00:32 74 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 75 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:33 76 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 77 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:34 79 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 80 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:35 81 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 83 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 87 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 88 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:38 89 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 91 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:39 92 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 93 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 94 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 95 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:41 97 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:43 98 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:44 100 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 103 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 104 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:00:46 105 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 106 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 107 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 109 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:53 110 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 111 Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 112 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:13 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:14 114 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:41 115 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:01 116 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:07 117 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:11 118 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:14 119 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:23 120 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:24 121 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 122 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:28 123 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 124 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:30 125 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:05:32 126 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 128 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:05:34 129 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:05:36 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 131 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:05:38 132 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:39 133 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:05:40 134 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:41 135 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:05:42 136 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:44 137 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 138 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:45 139 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 0:05:46 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 141 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:47 142 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 143 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:05:49 144 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:50 145 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:06 146 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha 0:06:10 147 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:13 148 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:15 149 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:08:22 150 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:23 151 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:26 152 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 153 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:08:27 154 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:29 155 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:08:32 156 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:39 157 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 30 3 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 22 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 9 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 14 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 16 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 10 19 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 10 20 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 21 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 22 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 27 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 5 30 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 4 31 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 4 32 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 33 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 pts 2 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 6 3 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 5 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 3 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 8 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 2 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 10 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:33:30 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:05 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:07 6 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 7 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:12 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:14 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:00:17 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:23 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:33 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:41 18 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:13 19 Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth 0:05:21 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:05:25 22 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:34 23 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:02