Tour de Romandie: Kittel wins stage 1 in Moudon

Izagirre holds on to overall lead

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) surprised himself with a victory at the Tour de Romandie when he won the stage 1 bunch sprint in Moudon. The German sprinter partially attributed his victory to the shortened stage, which cut out the first big climb of the day due to snowfall at the top.

Kittel won the dash to the line ahead of Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge).

“This is a special win because it [Tour of Romandie] is not a good one for me as a sprinter,” Kittel said at the finish line. “I came here to work on my condition and to try on the difficult days like today. It was in my favour that the first climb at the beginning was not in the race, but anyway, I just tried to hang on and fight, and got good support from the team. In the end, it was a very nice victory.”

With no changes to the top three in GC, Ion Izagirre (Movistar) kept his lead for another day ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by six seconds and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by seven seconds.

Stage 1 at the Tour de Romandie was expected to be the first test for the peloton. The day was originally intended to start with climbing straight out of the gates, but race organisers were forced to shorten the route because of snow fall on the Col d’Etroits, the day’s first and most significant ascent planned for the parcours.

The stage instead started in Mathod, reducing the length from 167km to 109km and leaving the day with only three Cat. 3 climbs: Arrissoules, Surpierre and between Vauderrens and Romont. After the last climb, the field raced predominantly downhill for the final 10km toward the finish where there was a short uphill drag to the line.

With 30km to go, solo breakaway rider Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) held a lead of two minutes over a pair of chasers: Nico Brüngger (Team Roth), Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

The peloton, mainly led by a combination of Movistar and Orica-GreenEdge over the final ascents, remained some four minutes back.

Movistar picked up the two chasers Brungger and Minnaard on the final climb, but Armee powered on holding a two-minute lead as he crested the top and began the technical, narrow descent.

The lead wasn't enough and the peloton reeled in Armee on the fast descent toward the finish, where Etixx-QuickStep took over at the front of the field to set up for the bunch kick.

One rider set the sprint off early but he faded as Kittel and Bonifazio were just beginning to wind up their sprints with 150 metres to go. It was a close sprint but Kittel took the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2:27:46
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
4Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
14Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
17Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
20Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
21Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
24Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
26Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
27Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
29Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
30Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
37Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
40Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
43Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
44Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
49Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
57Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
58Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
59Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
60Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
61Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
63Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
73Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
75Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
76Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
80Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
81Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
84Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
85Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
88Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
89Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
91Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
92Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
93Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
96Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
97Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
98Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
100Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
101Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
102Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
105Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
106Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
108Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
110Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
111Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
112Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
113Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
114Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
115Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
116Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
117Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
119Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
121Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
123Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
124Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
125Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
126Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
129Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
132Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
134Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
137Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
138Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
139Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
140Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
141Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
142Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
143Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
144Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
145Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
146Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
147Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
149Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
150Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
151Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
152Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
153Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
154Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
155Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
156Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSVictor Campenaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - Lecens, 54.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
3Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6

Sprint 2 - Sivinex, 86.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team6

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge20
4Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha7
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth4
14Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountain 1 - Arrissoules, 22km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth3
3Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Surpierre, 47.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth3
3Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Vauderens, 71.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team3
3Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team2
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:33:30
2Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
10Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
12Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
17Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
18Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:04:54
19Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
22Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
23Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:35

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:33:19
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:07
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:09
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:11
7Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:12
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
11Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:00:13
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:16
17Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
20Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:17
21Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:19
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
30Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
32Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
33Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:22
34Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:23
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
43Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
46Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
47Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
48Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
49Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
50Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:00:26
54Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
57Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
58Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:27
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
60Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:28
63Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
64Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
65Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:29
66Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:30
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
69Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
70Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
72Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
73Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha0:00:32
74Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
75Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:33
76Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
77Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:34
79Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
80Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:35
81Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
82Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
83Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
86Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
87Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
88William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:38
89Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
91Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:39
92Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
93Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
94Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
95Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:41
97Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:43
98Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:44
100Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
103Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
104Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:00:46
105Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
106Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
107Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
109Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:53
110Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
111Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
112Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:13
113Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:14
114Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:02:41
115Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:05:01
116Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:07
117Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:11
118Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:05:14
119Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:23
120Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:05:24
121Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
122Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:05:28
123Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
124Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:30
125Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:05:32
126Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:05:34
129Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:05:36
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
131Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:05:38
132Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:39
133Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:05:40
134Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:05:41
135Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:05:42
136Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:44
137Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:45
139Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:05:46
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
141Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:47
142Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
143Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:05:49
144Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:50
145Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:06
146Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha0:06:10
147Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:13
148Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:15
149Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:08:22
150Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:23
151Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:26
152Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
153Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:08:27
154Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:29
155Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:08:32
156Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:39
157Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team30
3Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal30
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky22
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge20
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
9Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team17
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
14Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling13
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
16Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team10
19Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth10
20Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
21Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
22Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha7
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
27Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge5
30Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team4
31Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth4
32Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal15pts
2Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth6
3Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
4Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
5Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team3
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
8Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team2
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
10Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:33:30
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:05
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
6Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
7Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:14
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:00:17
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:23
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:33
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:00:41
18Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:05:13
19Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth0:05:21
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:05:25
22Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:34
23Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:02

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team7:40:18
2Team Sky0:00:18
3Lotto Soudal0:00:24
4BMC Racing Team0:00:25
5Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
6Team Giant - Alpecin
7Orica GreenEdge0:00:28
8Astana Pro Team0:00:29
9IAM Cycling0:00:31
10FDJ0:00:33
11Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:37
12Team LottoNL - Jumbo0:00:44
13Trek - Segafredo0:00:47
14Team Katusha0:00:48
15Etixx - Quick Step0:00:49
16Lampre - Merida0:00:51
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:57
18Tinkoff0:01:03
19Dimension Data0:01:23
20Team Roth0:01:26

 

