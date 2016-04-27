Tour de Romandie: Kittel wins stage 1 in Moudon
Izagirre holds on to overall lead
Stage 1: La Chaux-de-Fonds - Moudon
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) surprised himself with a victory at the Tour de Romandie when he won the stage 1 bunch sprint in Moudon. The German sprinter partially attributed his victory to the shortened stage, which cut out the first big climb of the day due to snowfall at the top.
Kittel won the dash to the line ahead of Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge).
“This is a special win because it [Tour of Romandie] is not a good one for me as a sprinter,” Kittel said at the finish line. “I came here to work on my condition and to try on the difficult days like today. It was in my favour that the first climb at the beginning was not in the race, but anyway, I just tried to hang on and fight, and got good support from the team. In the end, it was a very nice victory.”
With no changes to the top three in GC, Ion Izagirre (Movistar) kept his lead for another day ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by six seconds and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) by seven seconds.
Stage 1 at the Tour de Romandie was expected to be the first test for the peloton. The day was originally intended to start with climbing straight out of the gates, but race organisers were forced to shorten the route because of snow fall on the Col d’Etroits, the day’s first and most significant ascent planned for the parcours.
The stage instead started in Mathod, reducing the length from 167km to 109km and leaving the day with only three Cat. 3 climbs: Arrissoules, Surpierre and between Vauderrens and Romont. After the last climb, the field raced predominantly downhill for the final 10km toward the finish where there was a short uphill drag to the line.
With 30km to go, solo breakaway rider Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) held a lead of two minutes over a pair of chasers: Nico Brüngger (Team Roth), Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
The peloton, mainly led by a combination of Movistar and Orica-GreenEdge over the final ascents, remained some four minutes back.
Movistar picked up the two chasers Brungger and Minnaard on the final climb, but Armee powered on holding a two-minute lead as he crested the top and began the technical, narrow descent.
The lead wasn't enough and the peloton reeled in Armee on the fast descent toward the finish, where Etixx-QuickStep took over at the front of the field to set up for the bunch kick.
One rider set the sprint off early but he faded as Kittel and Bonifazio were just beginning to wind up their sprints with 150 metres to go. It was a close sprint but Kittel took the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:27:46
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|14
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|20
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|36
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|40
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|43
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|44
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|57
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|60
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|63
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|66
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|76
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|81
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|84
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|85
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|92
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|93
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|96
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|98
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|106
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|110
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|114
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|119
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|125
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|129
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|130
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|133
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|134
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|138
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|139
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|140
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|141
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|142
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|143
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|144
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|146
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|147
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|149
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|150
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|151
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|152
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|153
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|154
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|155
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|157
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Victor Campenaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|3
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|4
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|14
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:33:30
|2
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:17
|18
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:04:54
|19
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|22
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:33:19
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:07
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:12
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|12
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|21
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|30
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|33
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:22
|34
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|48
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|49
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:26
|54
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|59
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:28
|63
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|65
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|66
|Mario Jorge Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:30
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|70
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Mickaël Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|72
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|74
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|75
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:33
|76
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|77
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:34
|79
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:35
|81
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|83
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|87
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:38
|89
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:39
|92
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|93
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|94
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|95
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|97
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|98
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:44
|100
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|103
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|104
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|105
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|106
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|107
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|109
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:53
|110
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|111
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|112
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:14
|114
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:41
|115
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:01
|116
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:07
|117
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:11
|118
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:14
|119
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:23
|120
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:24
|121
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|122
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:28
|123
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|124
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:30
|125
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:32
|126
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:34
|129
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:36
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|131
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:38
|132
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:39
|133
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:40
|134
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:41
|135
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:42
|136
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:44
|137
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|138
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:45
|139
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|0:05:46
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|141
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:47
|142
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:05:49
|144
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:50
|145
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:06
|146
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Team Katusha
|0:06:10
|147
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:13
|148
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:15
|149
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:22
|150
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:23
|151
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:26
|152
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|153
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:27
|154
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:29
|155
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:08:32
|156
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:39
|157
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|3
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|22
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|9
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|16
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|10
|19
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|20
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|21
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|22
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|27
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|30
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|32
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|pts
|2
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|3
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|5
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|6
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|8
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:30
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|6
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:17
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:23
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:33
|16
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:41
|18
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:13
|19
|Roland Thalman (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:21
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:05:25
|22
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:34
|23
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|7:40:18
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:18
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|10
|FDJ
|0:00:33
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|12
|Team LottoNL - Jumbo
|0:00:44
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:47
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|15
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:00:49
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:51
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:57
|18
|Tinkoff
|0:01:03
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|20
|Team Roth
|0:01:26
