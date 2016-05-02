Quintana up to second on WorldTour standings after Tour de Romandie win
Sagan and Tinkoff continue reign as top individual and team
Nairo Quintana's second WorldTour general classification of 2016 at the Tour de Romandie lifted the Movistar rider from sixth to second on the individual standings although Peter Sagan holds onto his lead despite a break from racing since Paris-Roubaix. There was no change at the top of the team or nation standings with Tinkoff and Spain enjoying another week in charge.
Quintana's Tour de Romandie victory lifted the Colombian's points tally from 178 to 285 points and continues his run of finishing on the podium in his first three WorldTour races of the season. The 25-year-old won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in March before finishing third overall at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco and discussed the possibility of adding the Tour de Suisse to his race calendar next month as a final warm up race for July's Tour de France.
"Why not ride the Tour de Suisse? I like this country, they've always treated me well here," said Quintana who will first head home to Boyaca, Colombia. "I've still not decided what to do, though. What is clear is we've got a goal, we know how to work for it and we don't have to worry about what the others do. We'll do our thing as best we can so we can reach the start of the Tour in the best possible condition."
Ilnur Zakarin was another big mover in the top-ten with the Katusha rider improving from tenth to fifth after he finished fourth overall at the Tour de Romandie, a week after his fifth place at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Romandie runner-up Thibaut Pinot improved his standings from 16th to eighth after another impressive early-season showing that including a debut time trial win in a WorldTour race.
In total 130 riders have now scored WorldTour points with Sagan enjoying a healthy lead out in front on 329 points.
While Tinkoff continues to lead the team standings, Movistar jumped from sixth to third thanks to Quintana's win and teammate Jon Izaguirre's third place. At the bottom of the team standings, Tom Dumoulin's fifth place at Tour de Romandie lifted Giant-Alpecin from 18th to 15th place as Dimension Data dropped to last place. Astana and AG2R are the only other teams with less then 100 points on 84.
In the nation standings, there was no change to the top ten although there were two new entrants. Andrey Amador's first WorldTour points of the season has seen Costa Rica enter the standings in 26th place while Spain remains top on 693 points. Cannondale's Ramunas Navardauskas also picked up his and Lithuania's first points of the season with the European nation now sitting in last place of the 30 nations with one point.
The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the Giro d'Italia with 170 points awarded to the winner
WorldTour standings - May 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|329
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|285
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|280
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|222
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|211
|6
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|204
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|200
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|162
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|152
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|147
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|137
|14
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|18
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|106
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|105
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|104
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|23
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|26
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|28
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|30
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|71
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|771
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|680
|3
|Movistar Team
|577
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|576
|5
|Team Katusha
|488
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|417
|7
|FDJ
|412
|8
|Orica-GreenEdge
|398
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|239
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|216
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|189
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|170
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|14
|IAM Cycling
|114
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|84
|18
|Dimension Data
|75
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|693
|pts
|2
|Australia
|579
|3
|Belgium
|557
|4
|Colombia
|524
|5
|France
|519
|6
|Great Britain
|398
|7
|Switzerland
|359
|8
|Slovakia
|329
|9
|Netherlands
|301
|10
|Russia
|270
|11
|Norway
|158
|12
|Portugal
|152
|13
|Ireland
|126
|14
|Italy
|120
|15
|Poland
|105
|16
|Czech Republic
|92
|17
|Luxembourg
|78
|18
|United States
|66
|19
|Denmark
|62
|20
|Slovenia
|55
|21
|Canada
|54
|22
|Germany
|44
|23
|Latvia
|20
|24
|New Zealand
|6
|25
|Kazakhstan
|6
|26
|Costa Rica
|4
|27
|South Africa
|4
|28
|Eritrea
|2
|29
|Belarus
|1
|30
|Lithuania
|1
