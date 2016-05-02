Trending

Quintana up to second on WorldTour standings after Tour de Romandie win

Sagan and Tinkoff continue reign as top individual and team

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium of the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana's second WorldTour general classification of 2016 at the Tour de Romandie lifted the Movistar rider from sixth to second on the individual standings although Peter Sagan holds onto his lead despite a break from racing since Paris-Roubaix. There was no change at the top of the team or nation standings with Tinkoff and Spain enjoying another week in charge.

Quintana's Tour de Romandie victory lifted the Colombian's points tally from 178 to 285 points and continues his run of finishing on the podium in his first three WorldTour races of the season. The 25-year-old won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in March before finishing third overall at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco and discussed the possibility of adding the Tour de Suisse to his race calendar next month as a final warm up race for July's Tour de France.

"Why not ride the Tour de Suisse? I like this country, they've always treated me well here," said Quintana who will first head home to Boyaca, Colombia. "I've still not decided what to do, though. What is clear is we've got a goal, we know how to work for it and we don't have to worry about what the others do. We'll do our thing as best we can so we can reach the start of the Tour in the best possible condition."

Ilnur Zakarin was another big mover in the top-ten with the Katusha rider improving from tenth to fifth after he finished fourth overall at the Tour de Romandie, a week after his fifth place at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Romandie runner-up Thibaut Pinot improved his standings from 16th to eighth after another impressive early-season showing that including a debut time trial win in a WorldTour race.

In total 130 riders have now scored WorldTour points with Sagan enjoying a healthy lead out in front on 329 points.

While Tinkoff continues to lead the team standings, Movistar jumped from sixth to third thanks to Quintana's win and teammate Jon Izaguirre's third place. At the bottom of the team standings, Tom Dumoulin's fifth place at Tour de Romandie lifted Giant-Alpecin from 18th to 15th place as Dimension Data dropped to last place. Astana and AG2R are the only other teams with less then 100 points on 84.

In the nation standings, there was no change to the top ten although there were two new entrants. Andrey Amador's first WorldTour points of the season has seen Costa Rica enter the standings in 26th place while Spain remains top on 693 points. Cannondale's Ramunas Navardauskas also picked up his and Lithuania's first points of the season with the European nation now sitting in last place of the 30 nations with one point.

The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the Giro d'Italia with 170 points awarded to the winner

WorldTour standings - May 1

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team329pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team285
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team280
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team222
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha211
6Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky204
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ200
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo166
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team162
11Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida152
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky147
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ137
14Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team131
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step126
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
18Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge119
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha106
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky105
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky104
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge102
23Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge100
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal84
26Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step82
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team81
28Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step80
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step72
30Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha71

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tinkoff Team771pts
2Team Sky680
3Movistar Team577
4BMC Racing Team576
5Team Katusha488
6Etixx - Quick-Step417
7FDJ412
8Orica-GreenEdge398
9Trek-Segafredo239
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo216
11Lampre - Merida189
12Lotto Soudal170
13Cannondale Pro Cycling115
14IAM Cycling114
15Team Giant-Alpecin114
16AG2R La Mondiale84
17Astana Pro Team84
18Dimension Data75

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain693pts
2Australia579
3Belgium557
4Colombia524
5France519
6Great Britain398
7Switzerland359
8Slovakia329
9Netherlands301
10Russia270
11Norway158
12Portugal152
13Ireland126
14Italy120
15Poland105
16Czech Republic92
17Luxembourg78
18United States66
19Denmark62
20Slovenia55
21Canada54
22Germany44
23Latvia20
24New Zealand6
25Kazakhstan6
26Costa Rica4
27South Africa4
28Eritrea2
29Belarus1
30Lithuania1