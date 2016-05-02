Quintana up to second on WorldTour standings after Tour de Romandie win

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the podium of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana's second WorldTour general classification of 2016 at the Tour de Romandie lifted the Movistar rider from sixth to second on the individual standings although Peter Sagan holds onto his lead despite a break from racing since Paris-Roubaix. There was no change at the top of the team or nation standings with Tinkoff and Spain enjoying another week in charge.

Quintana's Tour de Romandie victory lifted the Colombian's points tally from 178 to 285 points and continues his run of finishing on the podium in his first three WorldTour races of the season. The 25-year-old won the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in March before finishing third overall at the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco and discussed the possibility of adding the Tour de Suisse to his race calendar next month as a final warm up race for July's Tour de France.

"Why not ride the Tour de Suisse? I like this country, they've always treated me well here," said Quintana who will first head home to Boyaca, Colombia. "I've still not decided what to do, though. What is clear is we've got a goal, we know how to work for it and we don't have to worry about what the others do. We'll do our thing as best we can so we can reach the start of the Tour in the best possible condition."

Ilnur Zakarin was another big mover in the top-ten with the Katusha rider improving from tenth to fifth after he finished fourth overall at the Tour de Romandie, a week after his fifth place at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Romandie runner-up Thibaut Pinot improved his standings from 16th to eighth after another impressive early-season showing that including a debut time trial win in a WorldTour race.

In total 130 riders have now scored WorldTour points with Sagan enjoying a healthy lead out in front on 329 points.

While Tinkoff continues to lead the team standings, Movistar jumped from sixth to third thanks to Quintana's win and teammate Jon Izaguirre's third place. At the bottom of the team standings, Tom Dumoulin's fifth place at Tour de Romandie lifted Giant-Alpecin from 18th to 15th place as Dimension Data dropped to last place. Astana and AG2R are the only other teams with less then 100 points on 84.

In the nation standings, there was no change to the top ten although there were two new entrants. Andrey Amador's first WorldTour points of the season has seen Costa Rica enter the standings in 26th place while Spain remains top on 693 points. Cannondale's Ramunas Navardauskas also picked up his and Lithuania's first points of the season with the European nation now sitting in last place of the 30 nations with one point.

The next WorldTour race on the calendar is the Giro d'Italia with 170 points awarded to the winner

WorldTour standings - May 1

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 329 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 285 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 280 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 222 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 211 6 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 204 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 200 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 166 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 162 11 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 152 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 147 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 137 14 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 131 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 18 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 106 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 105 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 104 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 102 23 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 26 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 81 28 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 30 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 71

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tinkoff Team 771 pts 2 Team Sky 680 3 Movistar Team 577 4 BMC Racing Team 576 5 Team Katusha 488 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 417 7 FDJ 412 8 Orica-GreenEdge 398 9 Trek-Segafredo 239 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 216 11 Lampre - Merida 189 12 Lotto Soudal 170 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 14 IAM Cycling 114 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 114 16 AG2R La Mondiale 84 17 Astana Pro Team 84 18 Dimension Data 75