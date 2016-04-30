Image 1 of 51 Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Chris Froome descends during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 The breakaway gets some traction during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 Kochetkov and Jungels during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 dander Armee during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 The early breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the yellow jersey. Chris Froome (Sky) put a different gloss on his Tour de Romandie by soloing to victory on the toughest stage of the race to Villars, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took an important stride towards overall victory by containing the attacks of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final haul up Barboleusaz.

As driving rain swept across the Vaud in the final three hours of racing, Froome attacked in the company of Tejay van Garderen (BMC) with a shade under 40 kilometres remaining, as the race tackled the first of two successive ascents of the stiff climb of Barboleusaz.

Froome began the day more than 17 minutes down on general classification after his surprising setback on stage 2, though with van Garderen only 1:22 off the lead, Quintana’s Movistar guard was keen to keep the move on a relatively tight leash.

The pair collaborated well together, catching and eventually dropping Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), the two survivors of the early break, before Froome distanced van Garderen three kilometres from the summit on the second time up the Barboleusaz.

“Tejay came with me, and it worked well. He had the GC as an objective and I wanted a stage win, so I think it worked out well for both of us,” Froome said. “It’s been a tough race so far so to come and win the queen stage, especially attacking so far out, is really a great feeling. It’s good for the team, and it’s nice not to come away from the race empty-handed.”

Froome was 20 seconds clear of van Garderen over the summit, with the reduced yellow jersey group a further 16 seconds back, and he took no risks on the rain-soaked descent, eventually winning the stage by just 4 seconds from Ion Izagirre (Movistar).

Pinot attacked Quintana four times on the final haul up the Barboleusaz but was unable to discommode the Colombian and had to settle for the consolation of pegging back 4 seconds in time bonuses by placing third on the stage, just behind Izagirre, and in the same time as Quintana and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).

In the overall standings, Quintana carries a lead of 19 seconds over Pinot into Sunday’s final stage, while Izagirre moved ahead of Zakarin into fourth overall, 23 seconds down on his teammate.

How it unfolded

With five climbs on the menu – the short Corin, the category 1 Col des Planches, the category 3 La Rasse and the double ascent of the Barboleusaz – this was the most demanding stage of the Tour de Romandie, and the miserable weather conditions only added to the day’s difficulty.

Jungels and Kochetkov were part of the day’s first, unsuccessful break, and then among the main drivers in an 11-man move that did manage to stay clear, and they were the lone survivors in front as they faced into the twin assault on the Barboleusaz.

The yellow jersey peloton had already been significantly reduced by that point – Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) were among those distanced – with Quintana’s Movistar’s guard setting a stiff tempo on the front.

Van Garderen and Froome found common cause when they attacked at the foot of the climb, and they crossed the summit for the first time a little under 22 seconds down on early escapees Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), bridging across on the short descent that followed.

There was relative détente in the yellow jersey group on the first time up the climb, meanwhile, with the only fireworks provided by Simon Spilak (Katusha), who made a number of attempts to forge clear, but never succeeded in bridging up to the leaders.

Once on the final ascent of Barboleusaz, Froome and van Garderen quickly forged clear of Jungels and Kochetkov, while behind, the yellow jersey group was whittling down still further under the impetus of the impressive Gorka Izagirre.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the first to launch an attack from the splintering group, though he was reined in shortly afterwards thanks to the forcing of Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

Zakarin was the next to try his luck, launching a searing, seated drive five kilometres from the top, but he was reeled in by Ion Izagirre. Almost immediately afterwards, Pinot launched the first of his multiple attacks, but try as he might, the Frenchman could put no distance into Quintana.

The climb became a war of attrition from there, with the incessant changes of pace in the yellow jersey seeing riders such as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Rui Costa being repeatedly dropped and then clawing their way back on. Others, like Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Zakarin, were impressive in tracking virtually every acceleration.

A sharp acceleration from Quintana three kilometres from the top did little to discourage Pinot, who launched another attack of his own near the summit, but the top two on general classification ultimately fought out a score draw, and descended together to the finish in Villars as part of the small yellow jersey group, which picked up the dropped van Garderen over the top.

Froome, meanwhile, was carefully negotiating the descent, and his caution was such that he had just four seconds in hand come the finish. After being so far off the pace earlier in the race, however, the two-time winner of the Tour de Romandie played down the significance of his win on Saturday.

“I’m not necessarily here to show anything. I’m here more for myself for preparation going forward,” Froome said. “Obviously, the big goal is to be ready for July and I needed some good racing this week.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4:44:24 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 7 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:11 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:32 18 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:49 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:10 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 23 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:21 25 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:49 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 27 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:02:54 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:04 31 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:00 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:52 33 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:50 35 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:23 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:11 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:32 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:12:35 41 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 42 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:12:45 46 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:16 47 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:28 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:34 50 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:13:35 51 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:28 52 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:14:45 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:37 54 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 58 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:19:42 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling 71 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:40 72 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 77 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:21:37 80 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:22:32 81 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:23:21 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:06 83 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:24:23 84 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:24:36 85 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:38 86 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:24:42 87 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:12 88 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:27:44 89 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 91 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 92 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:47 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 101 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 102 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 106 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 108 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 111 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 113 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 114 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:58 115 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 125 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 126 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 127 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 128 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 129 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:28:03 130 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:09 131 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:28:15 132 Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:55 133 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:30:01 134 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:30:17 135 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:31:59 136 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 137 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:34:53 DNF Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo DNF Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo DNF Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team DNF Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky DNS Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 10 3 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 3 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 25 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 22 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 19 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 17 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 7 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 13 8 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 7 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2

KOM 3 Rider Name (Country) Team Result Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

KOM 4 Rider Name (Country) Team Result Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 2

KOM 5 Rider Name (Country) Team Result Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 pts Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12:07:03 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:16 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:01:32 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:19 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:33 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:29 18 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:21 19 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:13 20 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:25 21 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:05:59 23 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:06 24 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:07:22 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:09:06 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:09:29 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:21 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:32 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:12 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:43 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:38 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:15:46 33 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:15:54 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:30 35 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:16:43 36 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:17:10 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:17:17 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:18 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:17:33 40 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:36 41 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:42 42 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:17:52 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:01 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:03 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:04 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:20:20 47 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:21:19 48 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:20 49 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:21 50 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth 0:21:31 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:50 52 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:19 53 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:17 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:08 55 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:29 56 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:28:44 57 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:48 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:51 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:57 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:42 61 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:29:52 62 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:27 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:30:50 64 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:00 65 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:32 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:09 67 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:33:43 68 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:58 69 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:05 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:45 71 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:46 72 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:36:22 73 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:36:55 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:37:15 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:22 76 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:55 77 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:38:28 78 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37 79 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:56 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:40:39 81 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 0:40:51 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:20 83 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:42:28 84 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling 0:42:32 85 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:40 86 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:44:56 87 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:45:57 88 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:46:13 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:25 90 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:47:26 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:47:41 92 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:48:12 93 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:48:23 94 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:48:32 95 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:48:36 96 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 0:48:42 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:49:15 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:49:34 99 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:41 100 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 101 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:05 102 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:50:06 103 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:23 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:50:27 105 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:46 106 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:55 107 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:51:19 108 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:32 109 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:40 110 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:51:48 111 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data 0:52:23 112 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:52:30 113 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:53:11 114 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:54 115 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:55:11 116 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 0:55:20 117 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:43 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:50 119 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:55:51 120 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:56:05 121 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:56:06 122 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 123 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:15 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:34 125 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:56:41 126 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:56:45 127 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth 0:56:52 128 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:56:53 129 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:56 130 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:56:57 131 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:59:37 132 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:59:43 133 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data 1:00:34 134 Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:19 135 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:28 136 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1:02:33 137 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 1:04:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 75 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 64 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 62 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 49 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 37 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 35 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 35 12 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 30 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 18 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 19 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 17 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 22 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 14 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 13 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 10 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 10 31 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 10 32 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 33 Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth 10 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 9 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 37 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 38 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 7 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 42 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 43 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 44 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5 45 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 46 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 49 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 4 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 51 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 2 53 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 54 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 34 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 28 4 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 24 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 12 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 14 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 6 15 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 16 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 17 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 19 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 3 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 23 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 25 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 26 Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Best Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12:09:27 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:57 3 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:49 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:01 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:06:42 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:14 7 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:14:46 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:37 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:56 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:57 11 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:31:19 12 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:34 13 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:34:51 14 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:47:17 15 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:31 16 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:49:16 17 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:19 18 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:53:41 19 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:17 20 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:54:29 21 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 1:02:22