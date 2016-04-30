Froome solos to win stage 4 of Tour de Romandie
Quintana retains overall lead
Stage 4: Conthey - Villars
Chris Froome (Sky) put a different gloss on his Tour de Romandie by soloing to victory on the toughest stage of the race to Villars, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took an important stride towards overall victory by containing the attacks of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final haul up Barboleusaz.
As driving rain swept across the Vaud in the final three hours of racing, Froome attacked in the company of Tejay van Garderen (BMC) with a shade under 40 kilometres remaining, as the race tackled the first of two successive ascents of the stiff climb of Barboleusaz.
Froome began the day more than 17 minutes down on general classification after his surprising setback on stage 2, though with van Garderen only 1:22 off the lead, Quintana’s Movistar guard was keen to keep the move on a relatively tight leash.
The pair collaborated well together, catching and eventually dropping Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), the two survivors of the early break, before Froome distanced van Garderen three kilometres from the summit on the second time up the Barboleusaz.
“Tejay came with me, and it worked well. He had the GC as an objective and I wanted a stage win, so I think it worked out well for both of us,” Froome said. “It’s been a tough race so far so to come and win the queen stage, especially attacking so far out, is really a great feeling. It’s good for the team, and it’s nice not to come away from the race empty-handed.”
Froome was 20 seconds clear of van Garderen over the summit, with the reduced yellow jersey group a further 16 seconds back, and he took no risks on the rain-soaked descent, eventually winning the stage by just 4 seconds from Ion Izagirre (Movistar).
Pinot attacked Quintana four times on the final haul up the Barboleusaz but was unable to discommode the Colombian and had to settle for the consolation of pegging back 4 seconds in time bonuses by placing third on the stage, just behind Izagirre, and in the same time as Quintana and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).
In the overall standings, Quintana carries a lead of 19 seconds over Pinot into Sunday’s final stage, while Izagirre moved ahead of Zakarin into fourth overall, 23 seconds down on his teammate.
How it unfolded
With five climbs on the menu – the short Corin, the category 1 Col des Planches, the category 3 La Rasse and the double ascent of the Barboleusaz – this was the most demanding stage of the Tour de Romandie, and the miserable weather conditions only added to the day’s difficulty.
Jungels and Kochetkov were part of the day’s first, unsuccessful break, and then among the main drivers in an 11-man move that did manage to stay clear, and they were the lone survivors in front as they faced into the twin assault on the Barboleusaz.
The yellow jersey peloton had already been significantly reduced by that point – Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) were among those distanced – with Quintana’s Movistar’s guard setting a stiff tempo on the front.
Van Garderen and Froome found common cause when they attacked at the foot of the climb, and they crossed the summit for the first time a little under 22 seconds down on early escapees Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), bridging across on the short descent that followed.
There was relative détente in the yellow jersey group on the first time up the climb, meanwhile, with the only fireworks provided by Simon Spilak (Katusha), who made a number of attempts to forge clear, but never succeeded in bridging up to the leaders.
Once on the final ascent of Barboleusaz, Froome and van Garderen quickly forged clear of Jungels and Kochetkov, while behind, the yellow jersey group was whittling down still further under the impetus of the impressive Gorka Izagirre.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the first to launch an attack from the splintering group, though he was reined in shortly afterwards thanks to the forcing of Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).
Zakarin was the next to try his luck, launching a searing, seated drive five kilometres from the top, but he was reeled in by Ion Izagirre. Almost immediately afterwards, Pinot launched the first of his multiple attacks, but try as he might, the Frenchman could put no distance into Quintana.
The climb became a war of attrition from there, with the incessant changes of pace in the yellow jersey seeing riders such as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Rui Costa being repeatedly dropped and then clawing their way back on. Others, like Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Zakarin, were impressive in tracking virtually every acceleration.
A sharp acceleration from Quintana three kilometres from the top did little to discourage Pinot, who launched another attack of his own near the summit, but the top two on general classification ultimately fought out a score draw, and descended together to the finish in Villars as part of the small yellow jersey group, which picked up the dropped van Garderen over the top.
Froome, meanwhile, was carefully negotiating the descent, and his caution was such that he had just four seconds in hand come the finish. After being so far off the pace earlier in the race, however, the two-time winner of the Tour de Romandie played down the significance of his win on Saturday.
“I’m not necessarily here to show anything. I’m here more for myself for preparation going forward,” Froome said. “Obviously, the big goal is to be ready for July and I needed some good racing this week.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4:44:24
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:11
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:32
|18
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:49
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:10
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|23
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:21
|25
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|26
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:02:54
|30
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:04
|31
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:00
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:52
|33
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:50
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:23
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:11
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:32
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:12:35
|41
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|42
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|45
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:45
|46
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:16
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:28
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:34
|50
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:13:35
|51
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:28
|52
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:14:45
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:37
|54
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|58
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:19:42
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|68
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|71
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:40
|72
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|77
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:37
|80
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:22:32
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:21
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:06
|83
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:24:23
|84
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:24:36
|85
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:38
|86
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:42
|87
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:12
|88
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:27:44
|89
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:47
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|101
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|102
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|106
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|111
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|112
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:58
|115
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|126
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|128
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|129
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:28:03
|130
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:09
|131
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:15
|132
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:55
|133
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:01
|134
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:30:17
|135
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:31:59
|136
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:34:53
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNS
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|3
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|3
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|pts
|2
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|22
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|13
|8
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|7
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|pts
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12:07:03
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:01:32
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:08
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:29
|18
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:21
|19
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:13
|20
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:25
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:59
|23
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:06
|24
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:07:22
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:06
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:09:29
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:21
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:32
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:12
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:43
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:38
|32
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:15:46
|33
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:15:54
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:30
|35
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:43
|36
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:10
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:17
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:17:33
|40
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:36
|41
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:42
|42
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:17:52
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:01
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:03
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:04
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:20
|47
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:21:19
|48
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:20
|49
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:21
|50
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|0:21:31
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:50
|52
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:19
|53
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:17
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:08
|55
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:29
|56
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:44
|57
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:48
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:51
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:57
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:42
|61
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:52
|62
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:27
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:30:50
|64
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:00
|65
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:32
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:09
|67
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:33:43
|68
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:58
|69
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:05
|70
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:45
|71
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:35:46
|72
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:36:22
|73
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:36:55
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:15
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:22
|76
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:55
|77
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:28
|78
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:37
|79
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:56
|80
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:40:39
|81
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:40:51
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:20
|83
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:42:28
|84
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:42:32
|85
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:40
|86
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:44:56
|87
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:57
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:13
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:25
|90
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:26
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:47:41
|92
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:48:12
|93
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:48:23
|94
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:48:32
|95
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:36
|96
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:48:42
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:49:15
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:49:34
|99
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:41
|100
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:05
|102
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:50:06
|103
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:23
|104
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:50:27
|105
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:46
|106
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:55
|107
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:51:19
|108
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:32
|109
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:40
|110
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:51:48
|111
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:52:23
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:52:30
|113
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:11
|114
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:54
|115
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:55:11
|116
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|0:55:20
|117
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:43
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:50
|119
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:55:51
|120
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:56:05
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:06
|122
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:15
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:34
|125
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:56:41
|126
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:45
|127
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|0:56:52
|128
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:56:53
|129
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:56
|130
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:56:57
|131
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:37
|132
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:43
|133
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|1:00:34
|134
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:19
|135
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:28
|136
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:02:33
|137
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|1:04:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|75
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|49
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|37
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|35
|12
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|18
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|22
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|14
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|13
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|10
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|31
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|32
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|33
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|10
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|9
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|37
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|38
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|39
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|7
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|42
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|44
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|45
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|46
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|49
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|50
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|51
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|2
|53
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|4
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|5
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|12
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|14
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|15
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|17
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|19
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|23
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|25
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|26
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:09:27
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:57
|3
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:49
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:01
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:42
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:14
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:46
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:37
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:56
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:57
|11
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:31:19
|12
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:34
|13
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:51
|14
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:17
|15
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:31
|16
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:49:16
|17
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:19
|18
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:53:41
|19
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:17
|20
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:54:29
|21
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|1:02:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|36:26:45
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|4
|FDJ
|0:13:26
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:51
|6
|Tinkoff
|0:19:37
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:24
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|0:22:32
|9
|Team Dimension Data
|0:24:09
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:08
|11
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:38:51
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:42:10
|13
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:40
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:51:46
|15
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:53:42
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:11
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:27
|18
|Team Sky
|1:02:52
|19
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|1:10:31
|20
|Team Roth
|1:27:01
