Froome solos to win stage 4 of Tour de Romandie

Quintana retains overall lead

Image 1 of 51

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 51

Chris Froome descends during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome descends during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 51

The breakaway gets some traction during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

The breakaway gets some traction during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 51

Kochetkov and Jungels during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Kochetkov and Jungels during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 51

dander Armee during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

dander Armee during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 51

The early breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

The early breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 51

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the Tour de Romandie.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 51

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the yellow jersey.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 51

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the lead at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the lead at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 51

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the front on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) at the front on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 51

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) defended his overall lead at the Tour de Romandie.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) defended his overall lead at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 51

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) played a vital supporting role for Nairo Quintana.

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) played a vital supporting role for Nairo Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 51

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

The peloton in action during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 51

Simon Spilak attacks the yellow jersey group during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Simon Spilak attacks the yellow jersey group during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 51

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 51

The breakaway in progress during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

The breakaway in progress during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 51

Tejay van Garderen descends through a corner during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Tejay van Garderen descends through a corner during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 51

Chris Froome takes a corner during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome takes a corner during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 51

Bob Jungels in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Bob Jungels in the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 51

Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Carlos Verona (Etixx-QuickStep) during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 51

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 51

Movistar shelters race leader Nairo Quintana during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Movistar shelters race leader Nairo Quintana during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 51

Movistar shelters race leader Nairo Quintana during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Movistar shelters race leader Nairo Quintana during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 51

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 51

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Froome and van Garderen together near the end of stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 51

Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 51

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep).

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 51

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 51

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) picked up early points at the Tour de Romandie.

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) picked up early points at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 51

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) was part of the day's first attack.

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) was part of the day's first attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 51

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 51

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale).

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 51

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the yellow jersey.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 51

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 51

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) on the attack at the Tour de Romandie.

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) on the attack at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 51

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep).

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 51

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 51

Chris Froome (Sky).

Chris Froome (Sky).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 51

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the break on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the break on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 51

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 51

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.

The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 51

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 51

Movistar lead the peloton at the Tour de Romandie.

Movistar lead the peloton at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 51

The escapees on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.

The escapees on stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 51

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) leads Bob Jungels at the Tour de Romandie.

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) leads Bob Jungels at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 51

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale).

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 51

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) and Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 51

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 51

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 51

Chris Froome wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome wins stage 4 at the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 51

Chris Froome powers the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome powers the breakaway during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Sky) put a different gloss on his Tour de Romandie by soloing to victory on the toughest stage of the race to Villars, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took an important stride towards overall victory by containing the attacks of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final haul up Barboleusaz.

As driving rain swept across the Vaud in the final three hours of racing, Froome attacked in the company of Tejay van Garderen (BMC) with a shade under 40 kilometres remaining, as the race tackled the first of two successive ascents of the stiff climb of Barboleusaz.

Froome began the day more than 17 minutes down on general classification after his surprising setback on stage 2, though with van Garderen only 1:22 off the lead, Quintana’s Movistar guard was keen to keep the move on a relatively tight leash.

The pair collaborated well together, catching and eventually dropping Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), the two survivors of the early break, before Froome distanced van Garderen three kilometres from the summit on the second time up the Barboleusaz.

“Tejay came with me, and it worked well. He had the GC as an objective and I wanted a stage win, so I think it worked out well for both of us,” Froome said. “It’s been a tough race so far so to come and win the queen stage, especially attacking so far out, is really a great feeling. It’s good for the team, and it’s nice not to come away from the race empty-handed.”

Froome was 20 seconds clear of van Garderen over the summit, with the reduced yellow jersey group a further 16 seconds back, and he took no risks on the rain-soaked descent, eventually winning the stage by just 4 seconds from Ion Izagirre (Movistar).

Pinot attacked Quintana four times on the final haul up the Barboleusaz but was unable to discommode the Colombian and had to settle for the consolation of pegging back 4 seconds in time bonuses by placing third on the stage, just behind Izagirre, and in the same time as Quintana and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).

In the overall standings, Quintana carries a lead of 19 seconds over Pinot into Sunday’s final stage, while Izagirre moved ahead of Zakarin into fourth overall, 23 seconds down on his teammate.

How it unfolded

With five climbs on the menu – the short Corin, the category 1 Col des Planches, the category 3 La Rasse and the double ascent of the Barboleusaz – this was the most demanding stage of the Tour de Romandie, and the miserable weather conditions only added to the day’s difficulty.

Jungels and Kochetkov were part of the day’s first, unsuccessful break, and then among the main drivers in an 11-man move that did manage to stay clear, and they were the lone survivors in front as they faced into the twin assault on the Barboleusaz.

The yellow jersey peloton had already been significantly reduced by that point – Geraint Thomas (Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) were among those distanced – with Quintana’s Movistar’s guard setting a stiff tempo on the front.

Van Garderen and Froome found common cause when they attacked at the foot of the climb, and they crossed the summit for the first time a little under 22 seconds down on early escapees Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), bridging across on the short descent that followed.

There was relative détente in the yellow jersey group on the first time up the climb, meanwhile, with the only fireworks provided by Simon Spilak (Katusha), who made a number of attempts to forge clear, but never succeeded in bridging up to the leaders.

Once on the final ascent of Barboleusaz, Froome and van Garderen quickly forged clear of Jungels and Kochetkov, while behind, the yellow jersey group was whittling down still further under the impetus of the impressive Gorka Izagirre.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was the first to launch an attack from the splintering group, though he was reined in shortly afterwards thanks to the forcing of Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

Zakarin was the next to try his luck, launching a searing, seated drive five kilometres from the top, but he was reeled in by Ion Izagirre. Almost immediately afterwards, Pinot launched the first of his multiple attacks, but try as he might, the Frenchman could put no distance into Quintana.

The climb became a war of attrition from there, with the incessant changes of pace in the yellow jersey seeing riders such as Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Rui Costa being repeatedly dropped and then clawing their way back on. Others, like Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Zakarin, were impressive in tracking virtually every acceleration.

A sharp acceleration from Quintana three kilometres from the top did little to discourage Pinot, who launched another attack of his own near the summit, but the top two on general classification ultimately fought out a score draw, and descended together to the finish in Villars as part of the small yellow jersey group, which picked up the dropped van Garderen over the top.

Froome, meanwhile, was carefully negotiating the descent, and his caution was such that he had just four seconds in hand come the finish. After being so far off the pace earlier in the race, however, the two-time winner of the Tour de Romandie played down the significance of his win on Saturday.

“I’m not necessarily here to show anything. I’m here more for myself for preparation going forward,” Froome said. “Obviously, the big goal is to be ready for July and I needed some good racing this week.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4:44:24
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
7Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:11
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
16Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:32
18Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:49
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:10
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
23Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:21
25Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
26Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
27Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:02:54
30Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:04
31Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:00
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:52
33Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:50
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:23
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:11
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:32
40Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:12:35
41Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
42Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:12:45
46Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:16
47Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:13:28
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:34
50Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:13:35
51Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:28
52Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:14:45
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:37
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
57Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
58Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
61Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
65Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:19:42
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
70Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
71Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:40
72Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
77Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:21:37
80Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:22:32
81William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:23:21
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:06
83Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:24:23
84Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:24:36
85Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:38
86Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:24:42
87Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:12
88Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:27:44
89Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
90Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
91Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
93Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:47
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
97Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
101Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
102Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
106Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
108Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
110Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
111Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
114Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:58
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
123Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
125Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
126Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
127Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
128Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
129Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:28:03
130Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:09
131Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:28:15
132Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:55
133Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:30:01
134Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:30:17
135Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:31:59
136Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
137Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:34:53
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
DNFBart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFLuis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNSLouis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth10
3Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha10
3Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal6

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30pts
2Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team25
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ22
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha19
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team17
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo15
7Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida13
8Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
10Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha7
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal12pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2

KOM 3
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Sander Armée (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step3
Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

KOM 4
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4
Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team2

KOM 5
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky24pts
Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16
Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida12
Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team8
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team12:07:03
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:16
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:01:32
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:19
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:08
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:03:25
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:29
18Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:21
19Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:13
20Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:25
21Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:05:59
23Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:06
24Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:07:22
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:09:06
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:09:29
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:21
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:32
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:12
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:43
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:38
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:46
33Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:15:54
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:30
35Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:16:43
36Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:17:10
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:17:17
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:18
39Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:17:33
40Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:17:36
41Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:42
42Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:17:52
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:01
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:03
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:04
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:20:20
47Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:21:19
48Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:20
49Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:21
50Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth0:21:31
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:50
52Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:19
53Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:17
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:08
55Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:26:29
56Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:28:44
57Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:48
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:51
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:57
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:29:42
61Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:29:52
62Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:27
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:30:50
64Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:00
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:32
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:09
67Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:33:43
68Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:58
69Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:05
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:45
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:46
72Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:36:22
73Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:36:55
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:37:15
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:22
76Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:55
77Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:38:28
78Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:37
79Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:56
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:40:39
81Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:40:51
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:20
83Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:42:28
84Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling0:42:32
85Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:40
86Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:44:56
87Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:45:57
88William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:46:13
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:25
90Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:47:26
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:47:41
92Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:48:12
93Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:48:23
94Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:48:32
95Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:48:36
96Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:48:42
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:49:15
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:49:34
99Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:41
100Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
101Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:05
102Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:50:06
103Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:23
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:50:27
105Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:46
106Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:55
107Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:51:19
108Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:32
109Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:51:40
110Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:51:48
111Cameron Meyer (Aus) Dimension Data0:52:23
112Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:52:30
113Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:11
114Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:54
115Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:55:11
116Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth0:55:20
117Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:55:43
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:50
119Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling0:55:51
120Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:56:05
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:56:06
122Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:15
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:34
125Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:56:41
126Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:56:45
127Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth0:56:52
128Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:56:53
129Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:56
130Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:56:57
131Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:37
132Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:43
133Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data1:00:34
134Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:19
135Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:28
136Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1:02:33
137Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky1:04:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team81pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ75
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step65
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha64
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team62
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin56
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky49
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal42
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step37
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge35
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida35
12Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo30
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge20
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
18Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team17
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling17
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
22Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha14
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team13
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling13
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling11
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ10
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha10
31Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth10
32Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
33Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth10
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
35Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ9
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
37Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
38Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team7
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
42Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
43Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
44Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5
45Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
46Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin4
49Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth4
50Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
51Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal2
53Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team34pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky28
4Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha24
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step22
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team22
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida16
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling12
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ12
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
14Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth6
15Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
16Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4
17Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
19Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team3
22Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
23Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
24Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
25Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
26Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Best Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:09:27
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:57
3Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:49
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:01
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:06:42
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:14
7Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:14:46
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:37
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:56
10Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:57
11Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:31:19
12Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:34
13Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:34:51
14Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:47:17
15Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:31
16Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:49:16
17Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:53:19
18Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:53:41
19Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:17
20Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:54:29
21Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky1:02:22

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team36:26:45
2Team Katusha0:01:24
3Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
4FDJ0:13:26
5BMC Racing Team0:13:51
6Tinkoff0:19:37
7AG2R La Mondiale0:22:24
8Lampre - Merida0:22:32
9Team Dimension Data0:24:09
10Lotto Soudal0:36:08
11Etixx - Quick Step0:38:51
12IAM Cycling0:42:10
13Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:40
14Astana Pro Team0:51:46
15Team Giant - Alpecin0:53:42
16Orica GreenEdge0:54:11
17Trek Factory Racing0:55:27
18Team Sky1:02:52
19Team Lotto NL - Jumbo1:10:31
20Team Roth1:27:01

