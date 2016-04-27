Tour de Romandie stage 1 highlights - Video
Kittel's sprint purrs into Moudon
Marcel Kittel(Etixx-QuickStep) picked up his first WorldTour win of the year, his seventh victory of the season, at the Tour de Romandie when he won the stage 1. The Etixx-QuickStep sprinter held off a late challenge from Niccolo Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) and a fading Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge).
Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Movistar Team) retained his overall lead.
